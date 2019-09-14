Trending

Tour of Britain: Van der Poel seals overall

Dutchman takes photo finish on final stage

Jump To:
Image 1 of 9

Mathieu van der Poel wins the final stage and overall

Mathieu van der Poel wins the final stage and overall
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 2 of 9

Andrey Amador (Movistar) on the attack

Andrey Amador (Movistar) on the attack
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 3 of 9

Ben Swift (Team Ineos)

Ben Swift (Team Ineos)
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 4 of 9

The final Tour of Britain stage

The final Tour of Britain stage
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 5 of 9

Jumbo-Visma lead the attack

Jumbo-Visma lead the attack
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 6 of 9

Andrey Amador (Movistar) on a solo move

Andrey Amador (Movistar) on a solo move
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 7 of 9

The final Tour of Britain stage

The final Tour of Britain stage
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 8 of 9

Mathieu van der Poel and Matteo Trentin marked the moves

Mathieu van der Poel and Matteo Trentin marked the moves
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 9 of 9

The peloton chasing down the attacks

The peloton chasing down the attacks
(Image credit: SWpix.com)

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) sealed the overall victory in the Tour of Britain with his third stage win of the race, topping Sunweb's Cees Bol in a photo finish sprint. Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) finished third.

Mitchelton-Scott took firm control of the final lead-out, with Trentin parked solidly on Van der Poel's wheel, but Bol started his sprint early and the Dutchman had to fight to get around his compatriot.

Van der Poel eked out the win with a well-timed bike throw, with Trentin making a powerful late surge to finish a close third.

Trentin could be consoled with a victory the points classification, while Rory Townsend (Canyon-dhb) won the intermediate sprint competition and Jacob Scott claiming the mountains classification.

“It wasn’t an easy day today, a lot of teams tried to attack us,” Van der Poel said. “Coming into Tour of Britain I didn’t really think it was possible because of the time trial which I hadn’t done in a really long time.  But after the time trial I started to believe I could win the GC, but today was harder than I thought it would be and I’m really happy with the feeling also today and it’s been a good week for us.

Van der Poel thanked his Corendon Circus teammates, saying, “They’ve really over done it I think, really, I’m proud of them. We are not the biggest team here, but they gave everything they had, also after the steep climb we were still three riders in the first group, and they did an amazing job after yesterday.”

 

How it unfolded

With the second victory of Van der Poel on the brutal slopes of Burton Dassett on stage 7 where he consolidated his lead over Mitchelton-Scott's Matteo Trentin, the main interest of the final stage into Manchester turned to one where the smaller teams tried to outwit Corendon-Circus and the World Tour squads who were hoping for another sprint finish.

Straight from the flag dropping at the exit of Altrincham three riders went away, Matt Holmes ( Madison Genesis), Gabriel Cullaigh (Wiggins-Le Col) and the Danish rider Emil Vinjebo (Riwal Readynez).

The best-placed rider of the trio being Holmes at 1:30 from the leader it was an audacious move for the British rider and one which was kept well under control by the peloton. Corendon-Circus assumed the majority of work in holding the escapees in view with some help from Jumbo-Visma.

Ultimately the break was always going to be caught and when Team Ineos accelerated on one of the unclassified climbs with 80km to go the race exploded into action. 

With Dylan Groenewegen relegated to the second group, Ineos and Mitchelton-Scott piled on the pressure in the front group of roughly 35 riders. By the bottom of the final classified climb Ramsbottom Rake, 73km to go, the gap to the Groenewegen and co. was 47 seconds. It was definitely over for them the when tactics of Team Ineos became clear and Pavel Sivakov attacked on the 19% slope taking a maximum lead of 15 seconds before being brought back by Lotto Soudal. 

Immediately Michal Golas and then Moscon tried their hand which then sparked off a crazy twenty minutes of individual attacks and little groups going off the front and being brought back.

Eventually, Movistar's Andrey Amador pulled clear and established a 27-second lead which he kept to the final Eisberg sprint ensuring he took the maximum bonus. Behind the sole leader Dries de Bondt pipped Matteo Trentin meaning that the Italian only closed the gap to the race leader by one second.

Amador was eventually neutralised following a skirmish which included the first two on GC and then Golas, Larry Warbasse and Mark Christian took off. They held a slim lead until they too were taken back inside the last 10km under the impetus of Lotto Soudal and Mitchelton-Scott.

Into the final kilometres and there was a late attempt by Gianni Moscon but Mitchelton-Scott were wise to it and hit the front with the aim of putting Trentin in the ideal position. However, they got it wrong on one of the last corners and Trentin lost his leadout briefly which then left Sunweb's Cees Bol to launch his sprint from 250 metres only for Van der Poel to come off his wheel in the last 100 metres and pip him with a well-timed bike throw.

Trentin was third and a fast-finishing Mike Teunissen.

With a third stage win, Van der Poel confirmed his status as the standout rider of the race and with the forthcoming World Championships in Yorkshire, he'll start as one of the big favourites for the elite road race.

Stage Results

Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 3:49:26
2Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
3Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
4Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
5Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
6Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
7Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
8Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
9Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
10Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
11Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
12Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
13Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
14Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ Continental
15Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
16Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
17Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
18Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
19Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
20Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
21Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
22Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
23Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
24Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
25Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
26Mark Christian (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
27Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
28Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
29Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
30Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
31Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
32Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
33Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
34Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:13
35Brent van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
36Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
37Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon-Circus 0:00:19
38Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:22
39Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 0:00:24
40Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
41Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
42Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:15
43Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:01:30
44Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
45Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:29
46Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:06:17
47Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
48Matthew Bostock (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
49Alex Colman (Bel) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
50Jim Brown (GBr) Great Britain
51Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
52Ethan Vernon (GBr) Great Britain
53Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
54Rory Townsend (Irl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
55Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
56Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus
57Torkil Veyhe (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
58Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
59Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
60Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
61Matthew Walls (GBr) Great Britain
62Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
63Peter Williams (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling
64Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Wiggins Lecol
65Jacob Scott (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling
66Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
67Joey Walker (GBr) Madison Genesis
68Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
69Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
70Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
71Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
72Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
73Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
74Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
75Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
76Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
77Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
78Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
79Robert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
80James Shaw (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling
81Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
82Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
83James Fouche (NZl) Team Wiggins Lecol
84Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
85Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus
86Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
87Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
88Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
89Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
90Rhys Britton (Gbr) Great Britain
91Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy
92Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
93Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Madison Genesis
94Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis
95Edward Laverack (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
96Ben Hardy (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
97Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
98Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
99Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
100Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus
101Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
102Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
103Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
104Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:06:30
105Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
106Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
DNFChristophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFTristan Robbins (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
DNFRasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
DNSBenjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy

Points
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 15
2Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 14
3Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 13
4Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 12
5Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 11
6Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First 10
7Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb 9
8Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8
9Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 7
10Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data 6
11Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 5
12Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 4
13Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 3
14Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ Continental 2
15Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Sprint 1 - Hazel Grove - 23.5 km
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 3
2Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 2
3Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 - Uppermill - 58.3 km
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 3
2Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 2
3Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 1

Sprint 3 - Horwich - 123.1 km
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 3
2Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus 2
3Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 1

Mountain 1 - Werneth Low - 39.2 km
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 6
2Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 5
3Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 4
4Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 3
5Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus 2
6Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus 1

Mountain 2 - Grains Bar - 64.6 km
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 6
2Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 5
3Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 4
4Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus 3
5Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 2
6Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 1

Mountain 3 - Ramsbottom Rake - 94.2 km
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 10
2Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon-Circus 9
3Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 8
4Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 7
5Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 6
6Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 5
7Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 4
8Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 3
9Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 2
10Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 1

Combativity
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos

Teams
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sunweb 11:28:18
2EF Education First
3Team Ineos
4Mitchelton-Scott
5Lotto Soudal 0:00:13
6Movistar Team
7Corendon-Circus 0:00:19
8Great Britain 0:06:17
9Team Jumbo-Visma
10Israel Cycling Academy
11AG2R La Mondiale
12Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:06:30
13Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:12:34
14Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
15Katusha-Alpecin
16Team Wiggins Lecol
17Madison Genesis
18Dimension Data 0:12:47
19Canyon dhb p / b Bloor Homes 0:18:51
20Swiftcarbon pro Cycling

Final standings

General classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 29:47:41
2Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:17
3Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:50
4Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 0:00:52
5Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:01
6Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
7Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:03
8Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:01:04
9Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:07
10Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:08
11Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
12Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 0:01:10
13Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:25
14Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:01:27
15Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:01:34
16Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
17Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 0:01:35
18Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:01:38
19Mark Christian (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 0:01:44
20Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:49
21Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data 0:01:58
22Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:02:19
23Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:27
24Brent van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:41
25Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:51
26Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:03:15
27Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos 0:03:44
28Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:04:10
29Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:05:08
30Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:07:53
31Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:25
32James Shaw (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling 0:08:41
33Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 0:08:56
34Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 0:09:09
35Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 0:09:14
36Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:22
37Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 0:11:49
38Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:04
39Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:54
40Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 0:13:03
41Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 0:14:30
42Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus 0:15:15
43Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:52
44Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:16:21
45Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First 0:16:32
46Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:16:44
47Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 0:17:15
48Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:17:19
49Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon-Circus 0:19:02
50Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:19:40
51Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus 0:20:42
52Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 0:20:51
53Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:20:56
54Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:21:45
55Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 0:21:46
56Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:22:33
57Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:24:51
58Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:24:54
59Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:25:02
60Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First 0:25:43
61Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ Continental 0:27:02
62Matthew Walls (GBr) Great Britain 0:28:09
63Ethan Vernon (GBr) Great Britain 0:29:11
64Alex Colman (Bel) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 0:30:33
65Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
66Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:30:35
67Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:32:42
68Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy 0:32:46
69Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 0:32:50
70Edward Laverack (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 0:33:08
71Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop 0:33:24
72Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:33:37
73Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert 0:34:28
74Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:34:47
75Jim Brown (GBr) Great Britain
76Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:34:55
77Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Wiggins Lecol 0:35:00
78Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 0:35:54
79Robert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 0:36:21
80Peter Williams (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling 0:37:09
81Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:37:12
82Jacob Scott (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling 0:38:25
83Rhys Britton (Gbr) Great Britain 0:38:56
84Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:39:36
85Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:39:37
86Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 0:40:09
87Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:40:34
88Joey Walker (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:40:58
89Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus 0:42:55
90Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus 0:42:59
91Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:43:15
92Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:43:30
93James Fouche (NZl) Team Wiggins Lecol 0:43:41
94Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:43:59
95Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:44:14
96Rory Townsend (Irl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 0:44:58
97Matthew Bostock (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 0:45:03
98Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:45:26
99Ben Hardy (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 0:46:36
100Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:47:21
101Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:48:45
102Torkil Veyhe (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:49:23
103Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:50:07
104Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 0:52:09
105Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:52:10
106Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 0:59:19

Points classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 86
2Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 73
3Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 73
4Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 64
5Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 45
6Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 44
7Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 42
8Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 38
9Matthew Walls (GBr) Great Britain 28
10Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 27
11Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 26
12Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 25
13Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 24
14Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 21
15Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 19
16Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb 19
17Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data 18
18Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First 16
19Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 15
20Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 13
21Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 10
22Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 9
23Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop 9
24Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 9
25Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 8
26Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First 7
27Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 7
28Matthew Bostock (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 7
29Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 6
30Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 5
31Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 5
32Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 4
33Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 4
34James Shaw (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling 4
35Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 3
36Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 3
37Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 3
38Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon-Circus 3
39Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ Continental 2
40Ethan Vernon (GBr) Great Britain 2
41Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale 1
42Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos 1

Mountains classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacob Scott (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling 59
2Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus 35
3Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 34
4Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 22
5Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 21
6Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 18
7Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 18
8Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 15
9Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 15
10Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14
11Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 14
12Peter Williams (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling 12
13Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 11
14Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon-Circus 11
15James Fouche (NZl) Team Wiggins Lecol 11
16Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 10
17Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Wiggins Lecol 10
18Rory Townsend (Irl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 10
19Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 9
20Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 8
21Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus 7
22Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 6
23Matthew Bostock (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 6
24Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 5
25Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 5
26Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 5
27Robert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 5
28Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 5
29Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 4
30Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 4
31Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 3
32Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus 3
33Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 3
34Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 3
35Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2
36Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 2
37Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus 2
38Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 2
39Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 2
40Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2
41Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1
42Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 1
43Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 1
44Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb 1
45Edward Laverack (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 1
46Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 1

Sprints classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rory Townsend (Irl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 17
2Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus 15
3Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 14
4Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 13
5Matthew Bostock (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 9
6Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 7
7Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 6
8Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 6
9Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 5
10Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4
11Peter Williams (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling 4
12Jacob Scott (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling 4
13Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 3
14Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 3
15Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 3
16Robert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 3
17Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2
18Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 2
19Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Wiggins Lecol 2
20Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 1
21Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 1

British riders classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 29:49:15
2Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 0:00:01
3Mark Christian (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 0:00:10
4Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:00:45
5James Shaw (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling 0:07:07
6Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 0:07:22
7Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ Continental 0:25:28
8Matthew Walls (GBr) Great Britain 0:26:35
9Ethan Vernon (GBr) Great Britain 0:27:37
10Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 0:31:16
11Edward Laverack (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 0:31:34
12Jim Brown (GBr) Great Britain 0:33:13
13Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 0:34:20
14Robert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 0:34:47
15Peter Williams (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling 0:35:35
16Jacob Scott (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling 0:36:51
17Rhys Britton (Gbr) Great Britain 0:37:22
18Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 0:38:35
19Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:39:00
20Joey Walker (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:39:24
21Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:41:56
22Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:42:40
23Matthew Bostock (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 0:43:29
24Ben Hardy (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 0:45:02
25Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:45:47
26Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 0:50:35
27Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:50:36
28Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 0:57:45

Combativity classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos

Teams classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Ineos 89:25:56
2LOTTO - SOUDAL 0:01:45
3Mitchelton-Scott 0:03:14
4Movistar Team 0:05:26
5AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:00
6EF Education First 0:09:41
7Israel Cycling Academy 0:13:17
8Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:15:48
9Corendon-Circus 0:16:22
10Team Sunweb 0:17:02
11Team Jumbo-Visma 0:18:07
12Dimension Data 0:24:36
13Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:29:08
14Team Wiggins Lecol 0:36:56
15Great Britain Cycling Team 0:42:00
16Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 0:53:49
17Katusha-Alpecin 0:55:19
18Swiftcarbon pro Cycling 1:09:42
19Madison Genesis 1:11:51
20Canyon dhb p / b Bloor Homes 1:21:16

Latest on Cyclingnews