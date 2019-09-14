Tour of Britain: Van der Poel seals overall

Image 1 of 9 Mathieu van der Poel wins the final stage and overall (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 2 of 9 Andrey Amador (Movistar) on the attack (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 3 of 9 Ben Swift (Team Ineos) (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 4 of 9 The final Tour of Britain stage (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 5 of 9 Jumbo-Visma lead the attack (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 6 of 9 Andrey Amador (Movistar) on a solo move (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 7 of 9 The final Tour of Britain stage (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 8 of 9 Mathieu van der Poel and Matteo Trentin marked the moves (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 9 of 9 The peloton chasing down the attacks (Image credit: SWpix.com)

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) sealed the overall victory in the Tour of Britain with his third stage win of the race, topping Sunweb's Cees Bol in a photo finish sprint. Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) finished third.

Mitchelton-Scott took firm control of the final lead-out, with Trentin parked solidly on Van der Poel's wheel, but Bol started his sprint early and the Dutchman had to fight to get around his compatriot.

Van der Poel eked out the win with a well-timed bike throw, with Trentin making a powerful late surge to finish a close third.

Trentin could be consoled with a victory the points classification, while Rory Townsend (Canyon-dhb) won the intermediate sprint competition and Jacob Scott claiming the mountains classification.

“It wasn’t an easy day today, a lot of teams tried to attack us,” Van der Poel said. “Coming into Tour of Britain I didn’t really think it was possible because of the time trial which I hadn’t done in a really long time. But after the time trial I started to believe I could win the GC, but today was harder than I thought it would be and I’m really happy with the feeling also today and it’s been a good week for us.

Van der Poel thanked his Corendon Circus teammates, saying, “They’ve really over done it I think, really, I’m proud of them. We are not the biggest team here, but they gave everything they had, also after the steep climb we were still three riders in the first group, and they did an amazing job after yesterday.”

How it unfolded

With the second victory of Van der Poel on the brutal slopes of Burton Dassett on stage 7 where he consolidated his lead over Mitchelton-Scott's Matteo Trentin, the main interest of the final stage into Manchester turned to one where the smaller teams tried to outwit Corendon-Circus and the World Tour squads who were hoping for another sprint finish.

Straight from the flag dropping at the exit of Altrincham three riders went away, Matt Holmes ( Madison Genesis), Gabriel Cullaigh (Wiggins-Le Col) and the Danish rider Emil Vinjebo (Riwal Readynez).

The best-placed rider of the trio being Holmes at 1:30 from the leader it was an audacious move for the British rider and one which was kept well under control by the peloton. Corendon-Circus assumed the majority of work in holding the escapees in view with some help from Jumbo-Visma.

Ultimately the break was always going to be caught and when Team Ineos accelerated on one of the unclassified climbs with 80km to go the race exploded into action.

With Dylan Groenewegen relegated to the second group, Ineos and Mitchelton-Scott piled on the pressure in the front group of roughly 35 riders. By the bottom of the final classified climb Ramsbottom Rake, 73km to go, the gap to the Groenewegen and co. was 47 seconds. It was definitely over for them the when tactics of Team Ineos became clear and Pavel Sivakov attacked on the 19% slope taking a maximum lead of 15 seconds before being brought back by Lotto Soudal.

Immediately Michal Golas and then Moscon tried their hand which then sparked off a crazy twenty minutes of individual attacks and little groups going off the front and being brought back.

Eventually, Movistar's Andrey Amador pulled clear and established a 27-second lead which he kept to the final Eisberg sprint ensuring he took the maximum bonus. Behind the sole leader Dries de Bondt pipped Matteo Trentin meaning that the Italian only closed the gap to the race leader by one second.

Amador was eventually neutralised following a skirmish which included the first two on GC and then Golas, Larry Warbasse and Mark Christian took off. They held a slim lead until they too were taken back inside the last 10km under the impetus of Lotto Soudal and Mitchelton-Scott.

Into the final kilometres and there was a late attempt by Gianni Moscon but Mitchelton-Scott were wise to it and hit the front with the aim of putting Trentin in the ideal position. However, they got it wrong on one of the last corners and Trentin lost his leadout briefly which then left Sunweb's Cees Bol to launch his sprint from 250 metres only for Van der Poel to come off his wheel in the last 100 metres and pip him with a well-timed bike throw.

Trentin was third and a fast-finishing Mike Teunissen.

With a third stage win, Van der Poel confirmed his status as the standout rider of the race and with the forthcoming World Championships in Yorkshire, he'll start as one of the big favourites for the elite road race.

Stage Results

Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 3:49:26 2 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 3 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 4 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 5 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 6 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First 7 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb 8 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 10 Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data 11 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 12 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 13 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 14 Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ Continental 15 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 17 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 18 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 19 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 20 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 21 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus 22 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 23 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 24 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 25 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Mark Christian (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 27 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 28 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 29 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 30 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 31 Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 32 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 34 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:13 35 Brent van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 36 Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 37 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon-Circus 0:00:19 38 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:22 39 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 0:00:24 40 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 41 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 42 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:15 43 Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:01:30 44 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos 45 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:29 46 Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:06:17 47 Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 48 Matthew Bostock (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 49 Alex Colman (Bel) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 50 Jim Brown (GBr) Great Britain 51 Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop 52 Ethan Vernon (GBr) Great Britain 53 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 54 Rory Townsend (Irl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 55 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 56 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus 57 Torkil Veyhe (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 58 Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 59 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 60 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 61 Matthew Walls (GBr) Great Britain 62 Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 63 Peter Williams (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling 64 Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Wiggins Lecol 65 Jacob Scott (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling 66 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 67 Joey Walker (GBr) Madison Genesis 68 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First 69 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 70 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 71 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 72 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 73 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 74 Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 75 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 76 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 77 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 78 Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 79 Robert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 80 James Shaw (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling 81 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 82 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 83 James Fouche (NZl) Team Wiggins Lecol 84 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 85 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus 86 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 87 Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 88 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 89 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 90 Rhys Britton (Gbr) Great Britain 91 Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy 92 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert 93 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Madison Genesis 94 Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis 95 Edward Laverack (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 96 Ben Hardy (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 97 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 98 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 99 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 100 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus 101 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 102 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 103 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 104 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:06:30 105 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 106 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data DNF Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise DNF Tristan Robbins (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling DNF Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal DNS Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy

Points Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 15 2 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 14 3 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 13 4 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 12 5 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 11 6 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First 10 7 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb 9 8 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 9 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 7 10 Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data 6 11 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 5 12 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 4 13 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 3 14 Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ Continental 2 15 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Sprint 1 - Hazel Grove - 23.5 km Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 3 2 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 2 3 Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 - Uppermill - 58.3 km Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 3 2 Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 2 3 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 1

Sprint 3 - Horwich - 123.1 km Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 3 2 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus 2 3 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 1

Mountain 1 - Werneth Low - 39.2 km Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 6 2 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 5 3 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 4 4 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 3 5 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus 2 6 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus 1

Mountain 2 - Grains Bar - 64.6 km Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 6 2 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 5 3 Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 4 4 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus 3 5 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 2 6 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 1

Mountain 3 - Ramsbottom Rake - 94.2 km Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 10 2 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon-Circus 9 3 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 8 4 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 7 5 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 6 6 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 5 7 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 4 8 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 3 9 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 2 10 Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 1

Combativity Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos

Teams Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sunweb 11:28:18 2 EF Education First 3 Team Ineos 4 Mitchelton-Scott 5 Lotto Soudal 0:00:13 6 Movistar Team 7 Corendon-Circus 0:00:19 8 Great Britain 0:06:17 9 Team Jumbo-Visma 10 Israel Cycling Academy 11 AG2R La Mondiale 12 Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:06:30 13 Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:12:34 14 Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 15 Katusha-Alpecin 16 Team Wiggins Lecol 17 Madison Genesis 18 Dimension Data 0:12:47 19 Canyon dhb p / b Bloor Homes 0:18:51 20 Swiftcarbon pro Cycling

Final standings

General classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 29:47:41 2 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:17 3 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:50 4 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 0:00:52 5 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:01 6 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 7 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:03 8 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:01:04 9 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:07 10 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:08 11 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 12 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 0:01:10 13 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:25 14 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:01:27 15 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:01:34 16 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 17 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 0:01:35 18 Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:01:38 19 Mark Christian (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 0:01:44 20 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:49 21 Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data 0:01:58 22 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:02:19 23 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:27 24 Brent van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:41 25 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:51 26 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:03:15 27 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos 0:03:44 28 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:04:10 29 Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:05:08 30 Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:07:53 31 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:25 32 James Shaw (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling 0:08:41 33 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 0:08:56 34 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 0:09:09 35 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 0:09:14 36 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:22 37 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 0:11:49 38 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:04 39 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:54 40 Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 0:13:03 41 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 0:14:30 42 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus 0:15:15 43 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:52 44 Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:16:21 45 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First 0:16:32 46 Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:16:44 47 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 0:17:15 48 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:17:19 49 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon-Circus 0:19:02 50 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:19:40 51 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus 0:20:42 52 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 0:20:51 53 Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:20:56 54 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:21:45 55 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 0:21:46 56 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:22:33 57 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:24:51 58 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:24:54 59 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:25:02 60 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First 0:25:43 61 Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ Continental 0:27:02 62 Matthew Walls (GBr) Great Britain 0:28:09 63 Ethan Vernon (GBr) Great Britain 0:29:11 64 Alex Colman (Bel) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 0:30:33 65 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 66 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:30:35 67 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:32:42 68 Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy 0:32:46 69 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 0:32:50 70 Edward Laverack (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 0:33:08 71 Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop 0:33:24 72 Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:33:37 73 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert 0:34:28 74 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:34:47 75 Jim Brown (GBr) Great Britain 76 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:34:55 77 Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Wiggins Lecol 0:35:00 78 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 0:35:54 79 Robert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 0:36:21 80 Peter Williams (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling 0:37:09 81 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:37:12 82 Jacob Scott (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling 0:38:25 83 Rhys Britton (Gbr) Great Britain 0:38:56 84 Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:39:36 85 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:39:37 86 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 0:40:09 87 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:40:34 88 Joey Walker (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:40:58 89 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus 0:42:55 90 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus 0:42:59 91 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:43:15 92 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:43:30 93 James Fouche (NZl) Team Wiggins Lecol 0:43:41 94 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:43:59 95 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:44:14 96 Rory Townsend (Irl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 0:44:58 97 Matthew Bostock (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 0:45:03 98 Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:45:26 99 Ben Hardy (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 0:46:36 100 Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:47:21 101 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:48:45 102 Torkil Veyhe (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:49:23 103 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:50:07 104 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 0:52:09 105 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:52:10 106 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 0:59:19

Points classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 86 2 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 73 3 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 73 4 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 64 5 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 45 6 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 44 7 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 42 8 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 38 9 Matthew Walls (GBr) Great Britain 28 10 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 27 11 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 26 12 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 25 13 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 24 14 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 21 15 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 19 16 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb 19 17 Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data 18 18 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First 16 19 Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 15 20 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 13 21 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 10 22 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 9 23 Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop 9 24 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 9 25 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 8 26 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First 7 27 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 7 28 Matthew Bostock (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 7 29 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 6 30 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 5 31 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 5 32 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 4 33 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 4 34 James Shaw (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling 4 35 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 3 36 Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 3 37 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 3 38 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon-Circus 3 39 Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ Continental 2 40 Ethan Vernon (GBr) Great Britain 2 41 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale 1 42 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos 1

Mountains classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacob Scott (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling 59 2 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus 35 3 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 34 4 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 22 5 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 21 6 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 18 7 Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 18 8 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 15 9 Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 15 10 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 11 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 14 12 Peter Williams (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling 12 13 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 11 14 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon-Circus 11 15 James Fouche (NZl) Team Wiggins Lecol 11 16 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 10 17 Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Wiggins Lecol 10 18 Rory Townsend (Irl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 10 19 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 9 20 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 8 21 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus 7 22 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 6 23 Matthew Bostock (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 6 24 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 5 25 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 5 26 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 5 27 Robert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 5 28 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 5 29 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 4 30 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 4 31 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 3 32 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus 3 33 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 3 34 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 3 35 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2 36 Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 2 37 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus 2 38 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 2 39 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 2 40 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 41 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 42 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 1 43 Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 1 44 Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb 1 45 Edward Laverack (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 1 46 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 1

Sprints classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rory Townsend (Irl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 17 2 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus 15 3 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 14 4 Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 13 5 Matthew Bostock (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 9 6 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 7 7 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 6 8 Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 6 9 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 5 10 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 11 Peter Williams (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling 4 12 Jacob Scott (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling 4 13 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 3 14 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 3 15 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 3 16 Robert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 3 17 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 18 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 19 Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Wiggins Lecol 2 20 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 1 21 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 1

British riders classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 29:49:15 2 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 0:00:01 3 Mark Christian (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 0:00:10 4 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:00:45 5 James Shaw (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling 0:07:07 6 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 0:07:22 7 Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ Continental 0:25:28 8 Matthew Walls (GBr) Great Britain 0:26:35 9 Ethan Vernon (GBr) Great Britain 0:27:37 10 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 0:31:16 11 Edward Laverack (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 0:31:34 12 Jim Brown (GBr) Great Britain 0:33:13 13 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 0:34:20 14 Robert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 0:34:47 15 Peter Williams (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling 0:35:35 16 Jacob Scott (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling 0:36:51 17 Rhys Britton (Gbr) Great Britain 0:37:22 18 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 0:38:35 19 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:39:00 20 Joey Walker (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:39:24 21 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:41:56 22 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:42:40 23 Matthew Bostock (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 0:43:29 24 Ben Hardy (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 0:45:02 25 Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:45:47 26 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 0:50:35 27 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:50:36 28 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 0:57:45

Combativity classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos