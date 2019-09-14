Tour of Britain: Van der Poel seals overall
Dutchman takes photo finish on final stage
Stage 8: Altrincham - Manchester
Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) sealed the overall victory in the Tour of Britain with his third stage win of the race, topping Sunweb's Cees Bol in a photo finish sprint. Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) finished third.
Mitchelton-Scott took firm control of the final lead-out, with Trentin parked solidly on Van der Poel's wheel, but Bol started his sprint early and the Dutchman had to fight to get around his compatriot.
Van der Poel eked out the win with a well-timed bike throw, with Trentin making a powerful late surge to finish a close third.
Trentin could be consoled with a victory the points classification, while Rory Townsend (Canyon-dhb) won the intermediate sprint competition and Jacob Scott claiming the mountains classification.
“It wasn’t an easy day today, a lot of teams tried to attack us,” Van der Poel said. “Coming into Tour of Britain I didn’t really think it was possible because of the time trial which I hadn’t done in a really long time. But after the time trial I started to believe I could win the GC, but today was harder than I thought it would be and I’m really happy with the feeling also today and it’s been a good week for us.
Van der Poel thanked his Corendon Circus teammates, saying, “They’ve really over done it I think, really, I’m proud of them. We are not the biggest team here, but they gave everything they had, also after the steep climb we were still three riders in the first group, and they did an amazing job after yesterday.”
How it unfolded
With the second victory of Van der Poel on the brutal slopes of Burton Dassett on stage 7 where he consolidated his lead over Mitchelton-Scott's Matteo Trentin, the main interest of the final stage into Manchester turned to one where the smaller teams tried to outwit Corendon-Circus and the World Tour squads who were hoping for another sprint finish.
Straight from the flag dropping at the exit of Altrincham three riders went away, Matt Holmes ( Madison Genesis), Gabriel Cullaigh (Wiggins-Le Col) and the Danish rider Emil Vinjebo (Riwal Readynez).
The best-placed rider of the trio being Holmes at 1:30 from the leader it was an audacious move for the British rider and one which was kept well under control by the peloton. Corendon-Circus assumed the majority of work in holding the escapees in view with some help from Jumbo-Visma.
Ultimately the break was always going to be caught and when Team Ineos accelerated on one of the unclassified climbs with 80km to go the race exploded into action.
With Dylan Groenewegen relegated to the second group, Ineos and Mitchelton-Scott piled on the pressure in the front group of roughly 35 riders. By the bottom of the final classified climb Ramsbottom Rake, 73km to go, the gap to the Groenewegen and co. was 47 seconds. It was definitely over for them the when tactics of Team Ineos became clear and Pavel Sivakov attacked on the 19% slope taking a maximum lead of 15 seconds before being brought back by Lotto Soudal.
Immediately Michal Golas and then Moscon tried their hand which then sparked off a crazy twenty minutes of individual attacks and little groups going off the front and being brought back.
Eventually, Movistar's Andrey Amador pulled clear and established a 27-second lead which he kept to the final Eisberg sprint ensuring he took the maximum bonus. Behind the sole leader Dries de Bondt pipped Matteo Trentin meaning that the Italian only closed the gap to the race leader by one second.
Amador was eventually neutralised following a skirmish which included the first two on GC and then Golas, Larry Warbasse and Mark Christian took off. They held a slim lead until they too were taken back inside the last 10km under the impetus of Lotto Soudal and Mitchelton-Scott.
Into the final kilometres and there was a late attempt by Gianni Moscon but Mitchelton-Scott were wise to it and hit the front with the aim of putting Trentin in the ideal position. However, they got it wrong on one of the last corners and Trentin lost his leadout briefly which then left Sunweb's Cees Bol to launch his sprint from 250 metres only for Van der Poel to come off his wheel in the last 100 metres and pip him with a well-timed bike throw.
Trentin was third and a fast-finishing Mike Teunissen.
With a third stage win, Van der Poel confirmed his status as the standout rider of the race and with the forthcoming World Championships in Yorkshire, he'll start as one of the big favourites for the elite road race.
Stage Results
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
|3:49:26
|2
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|3
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|5
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|6
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
|7
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
|8
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|10
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
|11
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|12
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|13
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ Continental
|15
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|17
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|18
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
|19
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|20
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|21
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|22
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|23
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|24
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|25
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|27
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|28
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|29
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|30
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|31
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|32
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|34
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:13
|35
|Brent van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|36
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|37
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon-Circus
|0:00:19
|38
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:22
|39
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|0:00:24
|40
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|41
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|42
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:15
|43
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:01:30
|44
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
|45
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:29
|46
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:06:17
|47
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|48
|Matthew Bostock (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|49
|Alex Colman (Bel) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|50
|Jim Brown (GBr) Great Britain
|51
|Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
|52
|Ethan Vernon (GBr) Great Britain
|53
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|54
|Rory Townsend (Irl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|55
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|56
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus
|57
|Torkil Veyhe (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|58
|Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|59
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|60
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|61
|Matthew Walls (GBr) Great Britain
|62
|Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|63
|Peter Williams (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling
|64
|Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Wiggins Lecol
|65
|Jacob Scott (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling
|66
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|67
|Joey Walker (GBr) Madison Genesis
|68
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
|69
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|70
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|71
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|72
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|73
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|74
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|75
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|76
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|77
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|78
|Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|79
|Robert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|80
|James Shaw (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling
|81
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|82
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|83
|James Fouche (NZl) Team Wiggins Lecol
|84
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|85
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|86
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|87
|Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|88
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|89
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|90
|Rhys Britton (Gbr) Great Britain
|91
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy
|92
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
|93
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Madison Genesis
|94
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis
|95
|Edward Laverack (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|96
|Ben Hardy (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|97
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|98
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|99
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|100
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|101
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|102
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|103
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|104
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:06:30
|105
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|106
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Tristan Robbins (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
|DNS
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
|15
|2
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|14
|3
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|13
|4
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|12
|5
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|11
|6
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
|10
|7
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
|9
|8
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|9
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|7
|10
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
|6
|11
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|5
|12
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|13
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|14
|Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ Continental
|2
|15
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|3
|2
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|2
|3
|Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|3
|2
|Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|3
|2
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|2
|3
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|6
|2
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|5
|3
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|4
|4
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|5
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus
|2
|6
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|6
|2
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|5
|3
|Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|4
|4
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|3
|5
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|2
|6
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
|10
|2
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon-Circus
|9
|3
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
|8
|4
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|7
|5
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|6
|6
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|7
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|4
|8
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|9
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|2
|10
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sunweb
|11:28:18
|2
|EF Education First
|3
|Team Ineos
|4
|Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00:13
|6
|Movistar Team
|7
|Corendon-Circus
|0:00:19
|8
|Great Britain
|0:06:17
|9
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|10
|Israel Cycling Academy
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:06:30
|13
|Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:12:34
|14
|Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|15
|Katusha-Alpecin
|16
|Team Wiggins Lecol
|17
|Madison Genesis
|18
|Dimension Data
|0:12:47
|19
|Canyon dhb p / b Bloor Homes
|0:18:51
|20
|Swiftcarbon pro Cycling
Final standings
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
|29:47:41
|2
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:17
|3
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:50
|4
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
|0:00:52
|5
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:01
|6
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|7
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:03
|8
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:01:04
|9
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:07
|10
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:08
|11
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|12
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|0:01:10
|13
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:25
|14
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:01:27
|15
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:01:34
|16
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|17
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:01:35
|18
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:01:38
|19
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|0:01:44
|20
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:49
|21
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
|0:01:58
|22
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:02:19
|23
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:27
|24
|Brent van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:41
|25
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:51
|26
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:03:15
|27
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
|0:03:44
|28
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:04:10
|29
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:05:08
|30
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:07:53
|31
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:25
|32
|James Shaw (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling
|0:08:41
|33
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|0:08:56
|34
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:09:09
|35
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|0:09:14
|36
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:22
|37
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:11:49
|38
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:12:04
|39
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:12:54
|40
|Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|0:13:03
|41
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|0:14:30
|42
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|0:15:15
|43
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:52
|44
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:16:21
|45
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
|0:16:32
|46
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:16:44
|47
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:17:15
|48
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:17:19
|49
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon-Circus
|0:19:02
|50
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:19:40
|51
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|0:20:42
|52
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:20:51
|53
|Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:20:56
|54
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:21:45
|55
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|0:21:46
|56
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:22:33
|57
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:24:51
|58
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24:54
|59
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:25:02
|60
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
|0:25:43
|61
|Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ Continental
|0:27:02
|62
|Matthew Walls (GBr) Great Britain
|0:28:09
|63
|Ethan Vernon (GBr) Great Britain
|0:29:11
|64
|Alex Colman (Bel) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|0:30:33
|65
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|66
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:30:35
|67
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:32:42
|68
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:32:46
|69
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|0:32:50
|70
|Edward Laverack (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|0:33:08
|71
|Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
|0:33:24
|72
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:33:37
|73
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
|0:34:28
|74
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:34:47
|75
|Jim Brown (GBr) Great Britain
|76
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:34:55
|77
|Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Wiggins Lecol
|0:35:00
|78
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:35:54
|79
|Robert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|0:36:21
|80
|Peter Williams (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling
|0:37:09
|81
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:37:12
|82
|Jacob Scott (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling
|0:38:25
|83
|Rhys Britton (Gbr) Great Britain
|0:38:56
|84
|Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:39:36
|85
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:39:37
|86
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:40:09
|87
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:40:34
|88
|Joey Walker (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:40:58
|89
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus
|0:42:55
|90
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|0:42:59
|91
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:43:15
|92
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:43:30
|93
|James Fouche (NZl) Team Wiggins Lecol
|0:43:41
|94
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:43:59
|95
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:44:14
|96
|Rory Townsend (Irl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|0:44:58
|97
|Matthew Bostock (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|0:45:03
|98
|Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:45:26
|99
|Ben Hardy (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|0:46:36
|100
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:47:21
|101
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:48:45
|102
|Torkil Veyhe (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:49:23
|103
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:50:07
|104
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|0:52:09
|105
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:52:10
|106
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|0:59:19
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|86
|2
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
|73
|3
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|73
|4
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|64
|5
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|45
|6
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|44
|7
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|42
|8
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|38
|9
|Matthew Walls (GBr) Great Britain
|28
|10
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|27
|11
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|26
|12
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|25
|13
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|24
|14
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|21
|15
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|19
|16
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
|19
|17
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
|18
|18
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
|16
|19
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|15
|20
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|13
|21
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|10
|22
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|9
|23
|Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
|9
|24
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|9
|25
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|8
|26
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
|7
|27
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|7
|28
|Matthew Bostock (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|7
|29
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|6
|30
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
|5
|31
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|5
|32
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|4
|33
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|4
|34
|James Shaw (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling
|4
|35
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|3
|36
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|3
|37
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|38
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon-Circus
|3
|39
|Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ Continental
|2
|40
|Ethan Vernon (GBr) Great Britain
|2
|41
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|42
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacob Scott (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling
|59
|2
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|35
|3
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|34
|4
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|22
|5
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|21
|6
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
|18
|7
|Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|18
|8
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
|15
|9
|Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|10
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|11
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|14
|12
|Peter Williams (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling
|12
|13
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|11
|14
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon-Circus
|11
|15
|James Fouche (NZl) Team Wiggins Lecol
|11
|16
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|10
|17
|Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Wiggins Lecol
|10
|18
|Rory Townsend (Irl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|10
|19
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|9
|20
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|8
|21
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus
|7
|22
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|23
|Matthew Bostock (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|6
|24
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|25
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|5
|26
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|5
|27
|Robert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|5
|28
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|29
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|30
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|4
|31
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|32
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|3
|33
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|34
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|35
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|36
|Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|2
|37
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|2
|38
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|39
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|2
|40
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|41
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|42
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|1
|43
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|1
|44
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1
|45
|Edward Laverack (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|1
|46
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rory Townsend (Irl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|17
|2
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|15
|3
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|14
|4
|Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|5
|Matthew Bostock (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|9
|6
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|7
|7
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|6
|8
|Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|6
|9
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|10
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|11
|Peter Williams (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling
|4
|12
|Jacob Scott (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling
|4
|13
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
|3
|14
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|3
|15
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|3
|16
|Robert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|3
|17
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|18
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|19
|Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Wiggins Lecol
|2
|20
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|1
|21
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|29:49:15
|2
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:00:01
|3
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|0:00:10
|4
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:00:45
|5
|James Shaw (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling
|0:07:07
|6
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|0:07:22
|7
|Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ Continental
|0:25:28
|8
|Matthew Walls (GBr) Great Britain
|0:26:35
|9
|Ethan Vernon (GBr) Great Britain
|0:27:37
|10
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|0:31:16
|11
|Edward Laverack (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|0:31:34
|12
|Jim Brown (GBr) Great Britain
|0:33:13
|13
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:34:20
|14
|Robert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|0:34:47
|15
|Peter Williams (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling
|0:35:35
|16
|Jacob Scott (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling
|0:36:51
|17
|Rhys Britton (Gbr) Great Britain
|0:37:22
|18
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:38:35
|19
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:39:00
|20
|Joey Walker (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:39:24
|21
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:41:56
|22
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:42:40
|23
|Matthew Bostock (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|0:43:29
|24
|Ben Hardy (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|0:45:02
|25
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:45:47
|26
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|0:50:35
|27
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:50:36
|28
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|0:57:45
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Ineos
|89:25:56
|2
|LOTTO - SOUDAL
|0:01:45
|3
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:03:14
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:05:26
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:00
|6
|EF Education First
|0:09:41
|7
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:13:17
|8
|Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:15:48
|9
|Corendon-Circus
|0:16:22
|10
|Team Sunweb
|0:17:02
|11
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:18:07
|12
|Dimension Data
|0:24:36
|13
|Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:29:08
|14
|Team Wiggins Lecol
|0:36:56
|15
|Great Britain Cycling Team
|0:42:00
|16
|Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:53:49
|17
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:55:19
|18
|Swiftcarbon pro Cycling
|1:09:42
|19
|Madison Genesis
|1:11:51
|20
|Canyon dhb p / b Bloor Homes
|1:21:16
