Tour of Britain: Groenewegen wins stage 3
Trentin retains overall lead
Stage 3: Berwick-upon-Tweed - Newcastle-upon-Tyne
Report
Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) used his power and speed to win the rising finish in the centre of Newcastle. The Dutchman kicked early as the gradient rose and his sprint rivals were unable to close the gap.
Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) tried to come up late but was slightly blocked and unable to catch his compatriot. Davide Cimolai (Israel Cycling Academy) was third and Groenewegen's teammate Mike Teunissen was fourth.
Race leader Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) finished fifth and so retained the leader's green jersey. He now leads Cimolai by just seven seconds before Tuesday's ken hilly stage from Gateshead to Kendal. Van der Poel moved up to third overall, 11 seconds down on Trentin.
"It was a hard finish, it was a little uphill but it was okay for me and we took the win after doing a good job," Groenewegen explained after taking his 13th win of 2019 and his second of this year's Tour of Britain.
"The team did a good job in the final two kilometres with the lead out. I sprinted a little bit early, with two hundred metres to go, but it was enough."
Jumbo-Visma have now won 45 races so far in 2019.
How it unfolded
The 183km stage started on wet roads in Berwick-on-Tweed, close to the Scottish border but the long ride south towards Newcastle offered better conditions and dry roads.
The early break was quick to form after a fast start, with six riders going away after nine kilometres. In there where Robert Scott (Wiggins Le Col), Jacob Scott (Swift Carbon), Rory Townsend (Canyon DHB), Dries de Bont (Corendon-Circus), Harry Tanfield (Katusha-Alpecin) and Christophe Noppe (Sport Vlaanderen). None were considered an overall threat and so they quickly opened a three-minute gap. Mitchelton-Scott lead the chase at the head of the peloton.
The riders in the break fought for the early intermediate sprints and the King of the Mountains, with Jacob Scott scoring enough points to extend his lead in the climber's competition, while Townsend took the intermediate sprints jersey.
The stage rolled on towards Newcastle until 62km to go when a closing level crossing split the peloton and caused a moment of chaos, with team cars and medical vehicles also stuck behind the level crossing.
The front half of the peloton was quickly stopped by the race officials to allow the second part to catch them. Then the break was stopped to ensure they did not gain an unfair advantage. Race director Mick Bennett and his staff took control and when all the riders were back together, the break was allowed to start again and was given a lead of 2:54.
The six attackers recognized their opportunity and immediately began to work together at high speed to try and hold off the peloton. For a long time their efforts paid off, forcing the peloton to join forces in pursuit.
Israel Cycling Academy and then Jumbo-Visma helped Mitchelton-Scott, with other helping too. However it was a close pursuit match, with the peloton only catching the six with a kilometre to go. Positioning was vital in the city centre streets and slight chicane to the foot of the climb. Norwegian national champion Amund Grøndahl Jansen and Teunissen were there for Groenewegen, with the Dutchman using his muscular power and sprinting skills to win by several bike lengths.
Stage Results
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
|4:37:53
|2
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Corendon - Circus
|3
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|4
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
|5
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton - Scott
|6
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo - Visma
|7
|Matthew Walls (GBr) Great Britain
|8
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
|9
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
|10
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) Team Dimension Data
|11
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|12
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Ef Education First
|13
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|15
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|16
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|17
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|18
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|19
|Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
|20
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|21
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|22
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|23
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Ef Education First
|24
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
|25
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha Alpecin
|26
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Team Dimension Data
|27
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|28
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:08
|29
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Ag2R La Mondiale
|30
|Alex Colman (Bel) Canyon Dhb P / B Bloor Homes
|31
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|32
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
|33
|James Shaw (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|34
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Team Katusha Alpecin
|35
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|36
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Ef Education First
|37
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|38
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|39
|Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|40
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Ef Education First
|41
|Peter Williams (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|42
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|43
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|44
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
|45
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|46
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale
|47
|Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Ef Education First
|48
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|49
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
|50
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|51
|Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon Dhb P / B Bloor Homes
|52
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|53
|Connor Swift (GBr) Great Britain
|54
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon - Circus
|55
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|56
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|57
|Ethan Vernon (GBr) Great Britain
|58
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Team Dimension Data
|59
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|60
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|61
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon - Circus
|62
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Movistar Team
|63
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|64
|Robert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|65
|Juri Hollmann (Ger) Heizomat Rad - Net.De
|66
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|67
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|68
|Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|69
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|70
|Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Wiggins Lecol
|71
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Dimension Data
|72
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|73
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|74
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:00:27
|75
|Jim Brown (GBr)
|0:00:31
|76
|Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale
|77
|Ben Hardy (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|0:00:36
|78
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:38
|79
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:40
|80
|Rory Townsend (Irl) Canyon Dhb P / B Bloor Homes
|81
|James Fouche (NZl) Team Wiggins Lecol
|0:00:45
|82
|Jake Stewart (GBr) Great Britain
|83
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
|84
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team Dimension Data
|0:00:47
|85
|Rhys Britton (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:51
|86
|Matthew Bostock (GBr) Canyon Dhb P / B Bloor Homes
|0:00:55
|87
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
|88
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon Dhb P / B Bloor Homes
|0:01:00
|89
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:01:12
|90
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton - Scott
|0:01:22
|91
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon - Circus
|0:01:26
|92
|Edward Laverack (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|0:01:28
|93
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:29
|94
|Jacob Scott (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|0:01:33
|95
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:38
|96
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin
|97
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon - Circus
|0:01:40
|98
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Dimension Data
|99
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon - Circus
|0:02:10
|100
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|101
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton - Scott
|0:05:04
|102
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
|103
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
|104
|Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|105
|Joey Walker (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:05:43
|106
|Torkil Veyhe (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|107
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon Dhb P / B Bloor Homes
|108
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Madison Genesis
|109
|Rasmus Byriel Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:51
|110
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Ef Education First
|111
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|112
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:20
|113
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|114
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|115
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:09:35
|116
|Tristan Robbins (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|0:12:12
|117
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:13:20
|DNS
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|DNS
|Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Team Katusha Alpecin
General Classification
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton - Scott
|13:13:18
|2
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:07
|3
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Corendon - Circus
|0:00:11
|4
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
|0:00:13
|6
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Ef Education First
|0:00:16
|7
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:00:17
|8
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|9
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
|10
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) Team Dimension Data
|11
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo - Visma
|12
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|13
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha Alpecin
|14
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|15
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
|16
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|17
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Team Dimension Data
|18
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|19
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|20
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|21
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|22
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:00:25
|23
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Ef Education First
|24
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|25
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|26
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|27
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Ag2R La Mondiale
|28
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Ef Education First
|29
|James Shaw (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|30
|Connor Swift (GBr) Great Britain
|31
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|32
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|33
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
|34
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|35
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|36
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
|37
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon - Circus
|38
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|39
|Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon Dhb P / B Bloor Homes
|40
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|41
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|42
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|43
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
|44
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|45
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|46
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|47
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale
|48
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|49
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Team Dimension Data
|50
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|51
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon - Circus
|52
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Movistar Team
|53
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:45
|54
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|55
|Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|56
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:01:02
|57
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon - Circus
|0:01:43
|58
|Edward Laverack (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|0:01:45
|59
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:22
|60
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
|0:03:28
|61
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:03:48
|62
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|63
|Matthew Walls (GBr) Great Britain
|64
|Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
|65
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|66
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Ef Education First
|67
|Robert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|0:03:55
|68
|Ethan Vernon (GBr) Great Britain
|0:03:56
|69
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|70
|Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|71
|Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Ef Education First
|72
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|73
|Alex Colman (Bel) Canyon Dhb P / B Bloor Homes
|74
|Rory Townsend (Irl) Canyon Dhb P / B Bloor Homes
|0:04:12
|75
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|76
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:04:15
|77
|Jim Brown (GBr)
|0:04:19
|78
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:04:26
|79
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|80
|Jake Stewart (GBr) Great Britain
|0:04:33
|81
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team Dimension Data
|0:04:35
|82
|Rhys Britton (GBr) Great Britain
|0:04:39
|83
|Matthew Bostock (GBr) Canyon Dhb P / B Bloor Homes
|0:04:43
|84
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
|85
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:05:00
|86
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton - Scott
|0:05:10
|87
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon - Circus
|0:05:15
|88
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Dimension Data
|0:05:25
|89
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:05:26
|90
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Dimension Data
|0:05:28
|91
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon - Circus
|0:05:58
|92
|Jacob Scott (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|0:06:28
|93
|James Fouche (NZl) Team Wiggins Lecol
|0:07:56
|94
|Peter Williams (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|0:08:04
|95
|Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Wiggins Lecol
|0:08:06
|96
|Juri Hollmann (Ger) Heizomat Rad - Net.De
|0:08:08
|97
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:23
|98
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon Dhb P / B Bloor Homes
|0:08:25
|99
|Ben Hardy (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|0:08:36
|100
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton - Scott
|0:08:52
|101
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
|102
|Joey Walker (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:09:31
|103
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:09:37
|104
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Ef Education First
|0:09:39
|105
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:09:52
|106
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:10:13
|107
|Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:11:02
|108
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:12:28
|109
|Rasmus Byriel Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:36
|110
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:08
|111
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:13:37
|112
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon Dhb P / B Bloor Homes
|0:13:43
|113
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:13:51
|114
|Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:15:27
|115
|Torkil Veyhe (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:16:46
|116
|Tristan Robbins (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|0:18:57
|117
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
|0:19:58
