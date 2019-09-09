Tour of Britain: Groenewegen wins stage 3

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Report

Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) used his power and speed to win the rising finish in the centre of Newcastle. The Dutchman kicked early as the gradient rose and his sprint rivals were unable to close the gap.

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) tried to come up late but was slightly blocked and unable to catch his compatriot. Davide Cimolai (Israel Cycling Academy) was third and Groenewegen's teammate Mike Teunissen was fourth.

Race leader Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) finished fifth and so retained the leader's green jersey. He now leads Cimolai by just seven seconds before Tuesday's ken hilly stage from Gateshead to Kendal. Van der Poel moved up to third overall, 11 seconds down on Trentin.

"It was a hard finish, it was a little uphill but it was okay for me and we took the win after doing a good job," Groenewegen explained after taking his 13th win of 2019 and his second of this year's Tour of Britain.

"The team did a good job in the final two kilometres with the lead out. I sprinted a little bit early, with two hundred metres to go, but it was enough."

Jumbo-Visma have now won 45 races so far in 2019.

How it unfolded

The 183km stage started on wet roads in Berwick-on-Tweed, close to the Scottish border but the long ride south towards Newcastle offered better conditions and dry roads.

The early break was quick to form after a fast start, with six riders going away after nine kilometres. In there where Robert Scott (Wiggins Le Col), Jacob Scott (Swift Carbon), Rory Townsend (Canyon DHB), Dries de Bont (Corendon-Circus), Harry Tanfield (Katusha-Alpecin) and Christophe Noppe (Sport Vlaanderen). None were considered an overall threat and so they quickly opened a three-minute gap. Mitchelton-Scott lead the chase at the head of the peloton.

The riders in the break fought for the early intermediate sprints and the King of the Mountains, with Jacob Scott scoring enough points to extend his lead in the climber's competition, while Townsend took the intermediate sprints jersey.

The stage rolled on towards Newcastle until 62km to go when a closing level crossing split the peloton and caused a moment of chaos, with team cars and medical vehicles also stuck behind the level crossing.

The front half of the peloton was quickly stopped by the race officials to allow the second part to catch them. Then the break was stopped to ensure they did not gain an unfair advantage. Race director Mick Bennett and his staff took control and when all the riders were back together, the break was allowed to start again and was given a lead of 2:54.

The six attackers recognized their opportunity and immediately began to work together at high speed to try and hold off the peloton. For a long time their efforts paid off, forcing the peloton to join forces in pursuit.

Israel Cycling Academy and then Jumbo-Visma helped Mitchelton-Scott, with other helping too. However it was a close pursuit match, with the peloton only catching the six with a kilometre to go. Positioning was vital in the city centre streets and slight chicane to the foot of the climb. Norwegian national champion Amund Grøndahl Jansen and Teunissen were there for Groenewegen, with the Dutchman using his muscular power and sprinting skills to win by several bike lengths.

Stage Results

Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma 4:37:53 2 Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Corendon - Circus 3 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 4 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma 5 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton - Scott 6 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo - Visma 7 Matthew Walls (GBr) Great Britain 8 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott 9 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb 10 Danilo Wyss (Swi) Team Dimension Data 11 Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 12 Simon Clarke (Aus) Ef Education First 13 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 15 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 16 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 17 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 18 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 19 Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop 20 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 21 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 22 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 23 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Ef Education First 24 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 25 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha Alpecin 26 Julien Vermote (Bel) Team Dimension Data 27 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 28 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:08 29 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Ag2R La Mondiale 30 Alex Colman (Bel) Canyon Dhb P / B Bloor Homes 31 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 32 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos 33 James Shaw (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 34 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Team Katusha Alpecin 35 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 36 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Ef Education First 37 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 38 Mikael Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 39 Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 40 Tanel Kangert (Est) Ef Education First 41 Peter Williams (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 42 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 43 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 44 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott 45 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 46 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale 47 Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Ef Education First 48 Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 49 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott 50 Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 51 Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon Dhb P / B Bloor Homes 52 Mark Christian (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 53 Connor Swift (GBr) Great Britain 54 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon - Circus 55 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 56 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 57 Ethan Vernon (GBr) Great Britain 58 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Team Dimension Data 59 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 60 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 61 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon - Circus 62 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Movistar Team 63 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 64 Robert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 65 Juri Hollmann (Ger) Heizomat Rad - Net.De 66 Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 67 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 68 Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 69 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 70 Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Wiggins Lecol 71 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Dimension Data 72 Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 73 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 0:00:24 74 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Team Katusha Alpecin 0:00:27 75 Jim Brown (GBr) 0:00:31 76 Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale 77 Ben Hardy (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 0:00:36 78 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:38 79 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:40 80 Rory Townsend (Irl) Canyon Dhb P / B Bloor Homes 81 James Fouche (NZl) Team Wiggins Lecol 0:00:45 82 Jake Stewart (GBr) Great Britain 83 Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb 84 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team Dimension Data 0:00:47 85 Rhys Britton (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:51 86 Matthew Bostock (GBr) Canyon Dhb P / B Bloor Homes 0:00:55 87 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma 88 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon Dhb P / B Bloor Homes 0:01:00 89 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:01:12 90 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton - Scott 0:01:22 91 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon - Circus 0:01:26 92 Edward Laverack (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 0:01:28 93 Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:29 94 Jacob Scott (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 0:01:33 95 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:38 96 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin 97 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon - Circus 0:01:40 98 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Dimension Data 99 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon - Circus 0:02:10 100 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 101 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton - Scott 0:05:04 102 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma 103 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma 104 Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 105 Joey Walker (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:05:43 106 Torkil Veyhe (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 107 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon Dhb P / B Bloor Homes 108 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Madison Genesis 109 Rasmus Byriel Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:05:51 110 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Ef Education First 111 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 112 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:20 113 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 114 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 115 Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:09:35 116 Tristan Robbins (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 0:12:12 117 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:13:20 DNS Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team DNS Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Team Katusha Alpecin

General Classification