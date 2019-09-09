Trending

Tour of Britain: Groenewegen wins stage 3

Trentin retains overall lead

Jump To:
Image 1 of 5

Dylan Groenewegen wins Stage 3 of the Tour of Britain

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 5

Dylan Groenewegen winner of Stage 3 of the Tour of Britain

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 5

Matteo Trentin on Stage 3 of the Tour of Britain

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 5

Stage 3 of the Tour of Britain

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 5

Stage 3 of the Tour of Britain

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Report

Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) used his power and speed to win the rising finish in the centre of Newcastle. The Dutchman kicked early as the gradient rose and his sprint rivals were unable to close the gap.

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) tried to come up late but was slightly blocked and unable to catch his compatriot. Davide Cimolai (Israel Cycling Academy) was third and Groenewegen's teammate Mike Teunissen was fourth.

Race leader Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) finished fifth and so retained the leader's green jersey. He now leads Cimolai by just seven seconds before Tuesday's ken hilly stage from Gateshead to Kendal. Van der Poel moved up to third overall, 11 seconds down on Trentin.

"It was a hard finish, it was a little uphill but it was okay for me and we took the win after doing a good job," Groenewegen explained after taking his 13th win of 2019 and his second of this year's Tour of Britain.

"The team did a good job in the final two kilometres with the lead out. I sprinted a little bit early, with two hundred metres to go, but it was enough."

Jumbo-Visma have now won 45 races so far in 2019.

How it unfolded

The 183km stage started on wet roads in Berwick-on-Tweed, close to the Scottish border but the long ride south towards Newcastle offered better conditions and dry roads.

The early break was quick to form after a fast start, with six riders going away after nine kilometres. In there where Robert Scott (Wiggins Le Col), Jacob Scott (Swift Carbon), Rory Townsend (Canyon DHB), Dries de Bont (Corendon-Circus), Harry Tanfield (Katusha-Alpecin) and Christophe Noppe (Sport Vlaanderen). None were considered an overall threat and so they quickly opened a three-minute gap. Mitchelton-Scott lead the chase at the head of the peloton.

The riders in the break fought for the early intermediate sprints and the King of the Mountains, with Jacob Scott scoring enough points to extend his lead in the climber's competition, while Townsend took the intermediate sprints jersey.

The stage rolled on towards Newcastle until 62km to go when a closing level crossing split the peloton and caused a moment of chaos, with team cars and medical vehicles also stuck behind the level crossing.

The front half of the peloton was quickly stopped by the race officials to allow the second part to catch them. Then the break was stopped to ensure they did not gain an unfair advantage. Race director Mick Bennett and his staff took control and when all the riders were back together, the break was allowed to start again and was given a lead of 2:54.

The six attackers recognized their opportunity and immediately began to work together at high speed to try and hold off the peloton. For a long time their efforts paid off, forcing the peloton to join forces in pursuit.

Israel Cycling Academy and then Jumbo-Visma helped Mitchelton-Scott, with other helping too. However it was a close pursuit match, with the peloton only catching the six with a kilometre to go. Positioning was vital in the city centre streets and slight chicane to the foot of the climb. Norwegian national champion Amund Grøndahl Jansen and Teunissen were there for Groenewegen, with the Dutchman using his muscular power and sprinting skills to win by several bike lengths.

Stage Results

Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma 4:37:53
2Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Corendon - Circus
3Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
4Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
5Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton - Scott
6Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo - Visma
7Matthew Walls (GBr) Great Britain
8Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
9Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
10Danilo Wyss (Swi) Team Dimension Data
11Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
12Simon Clarke (Aus) Ef Education First
13Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
14Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
15Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
16Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
17Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
18Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
19Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
20Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
21Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
22Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
23Moreno Hofland (Ned) Ef Education First
24Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
25Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha Alpecin
26Julien Vermote (Bel) Team Dimension Data
27Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
28Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:08
29Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Ag2R La Mondiale
30Alex Colman (Bel) Canyon Dhb P / B Bloor Homes
31Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
32Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
33James Shaw (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
34Alex Dowsett (GBr) Team Katusha Alpecin
35Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
36Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Ef Education First
37Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
38Mikael Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
39Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
40Tanel Kangert (Est) Ef Education First
41Peter Williams (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
42Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
43Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
44Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
45Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
46Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale
47Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Ef Education First
48Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
49Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
50Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
51Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon Dhb P / B Bloor Homes
52Mark Christian (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
53Connor Swift (GBr) Great Britain
54Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon - Circus
55Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
56Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
57Ethan Vernon (GBr) Great Britain
58Stephen Cummings (GBr) Team Dimension Data
59Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
60Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
61Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon - Circus
62Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Movistar Team
63Tony Gallopin (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
64Robert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
65Juri Hollmann (Ger) Heizomat Rad - Net.De
66Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
67Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
68Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
69Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
70Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Wiggins Lecol
71Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Dimension Data
72Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
73Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 0:00:24
74Harry Tanfield (GBr) Team Katusha Alpecin 0:00:27
75Jim Brown (GBr) 0:00:31
76Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale
77Ben Hardy (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 0:00:36
78Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:38
79Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:40
80Rory Townsend (Irl) Canyon Dhb P / B Bloor Homes
81James Fouche (NZl) Team Wiggins Lecol 0:00:45
82Jake Stewart (GBr) Great Britain
83Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
84Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team Dimension Data 0:00:47
85Rhys Britton (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:51
86Matthew Bostock (GBr) Canyon Dhb P / B Bloor Homes 0:00:55
87Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
88Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon Dhb P / B Bloor Homes 0:01:00
89Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:01:12
90Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton - Scott 0:01:22
91Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon - Circus 0:01:26
92Edward Laverack (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 0:01:28
93Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:29
94Jacob Scott (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 0:01:33
95Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:38
96Jens Debusschere (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin
97Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon - Circus 0:01:40
98Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Dimension Data
99Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon - Circus 0:02:10
100Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
101Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton - Scott 0:05:04
102Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
103Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
104Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
105Joey Walker (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:05:43
106Torkil Veyhe (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
107Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon Dhb P / B Bloor Homes
108Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Madison Genesis
109Rasmus Byriel Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:05:51
110Sacha Modolo (Ita) Ef Education First
111Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
112Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:20
113Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
114Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
115Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:09:35
116Tristan Robbins (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 0:12:12
117Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:13:20
DNSYoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
DNSMads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Team Katusha Alpecin

General Classification

Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton - Scott 13:13:18
2Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 0:00:07
3Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Corendon - Circus 0:00:11
4Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
5Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma 0:00:13
6Simon Clarke (Aus) Ef Education First 0:00:16
7Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 0:00:17
8Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
9Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
10Danilo Wyss (Swi) Team Dimension Data
11Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo - Visma
12Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
13Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha Alpecin
14Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
15Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
16Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
17Julien Vermote (Bel) Team Dimension Data
18Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
19Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
20Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
21Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
22Alex Dowsett (GBr) Team Katusha Alpecin 0:00:25
23Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Ef Education First
24Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
25Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
26Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
27Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Ag2R La Mondiale
28Tanel Kangert (Est) Ef Education First
29James Shaw (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
30Connor Swift (GBr) Great Britain
31Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
32Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
33Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
34Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
35Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
36Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
37Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon - Circus
38Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
39Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon Dhb P / B Bloor Homes
40Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
41Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
42Mark Christian (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
43Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
44Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
45Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
46Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
47Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale
48Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
49Stephen Cummings (GBr) Team Dimension Data
50Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
51Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon - Circus
52Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Movistar Team
53Mikael Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:00:45
54Tony Gallopin (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
55Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
56Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:01:02
57Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon - Circus 0:01:43
58Edward Laverack (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 0:01:45
59Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:22
60Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma 0:03:28
61Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:03:48
62Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
63Matthew Walls (GBr) Great Britain
64Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
65Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
66Moreno Hofland (Ned) Ef Education First
67Robert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 0:03:55
68Ethan Vernon (GBr) Great Britain 0:03:56
69Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
70Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
71Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Ef Education First
72Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
73Alex Colman (Bel) Canyon Dhb P / B Bloor Homes
74Rory Townsend (Irl) Canyon Dhb P / B Bloor Homes 0:04:12
75Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
76Harry Tanfield (GBr) Team Katusha Alpecin 0:04:15
77Jim Brown (GBr) 0:04:19
78Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:04:26
79Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
80Jake Stewart (GBr) Great Britain 0:04:33
81Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team Dimension Data 0:04:35
82Rhys Britton (GBr) Great Britain 0:04:39
83Matthew Bostock (GBr) Canyon Dhb P / B Bloor Homes 0:04:43
84Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
85Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:05:00
86Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton - Scott 0:05:10
87Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon - Circus 0:05:15
88Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Dimension Data 0:05:25
89Jens Debusschere (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin 0:05:26
90Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Dimension Data 0:05:28
91Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon - Circus 0:05:58
92Jacob Scott (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 0:06:28
93James Fouche (NZl) Team Wiggins Lecol 0:07:56
94Peter Williams (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 0:08:04
95Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Wiggins Lecol 0:08:06
96Juri Hollmann (Ger) Heizomat Rad - Net.De 0:08:08
97Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:23
98Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon Dhb P / B Bloor Homes 0:08:25
99Ben Hardy (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 0:08:36
100Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton - Scott 0:08:52
101Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
102Joey Walker (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:09:31
103Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:09:37
104Sacha Modolo (Ita) Ef Education First 0:09:39
105Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:09:52
106Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:10:13
107Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:11:02
108Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:12:28
109Rasmus Byriel Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:12:36
110Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:13:08
111Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:13:37
112Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon Dhb P / B Bloor Homes 0:13:43
113Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:13:51
114Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:15:27
115Torkil Veyhe (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:16:46
116Tristan Robbins (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 0:18:57
117Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma 0:19:58

Latest on Cyclingnews