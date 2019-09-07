Tour of Britain: Groenewegen wins stage 1
Jumbo-Visma sprinter takes the early lead in the overall classification
Stage 1: Glasgow - Kircudbright
This was Jumbo-Visma’s day at the Tour of Britain, with the Dutch team in total control of the stage and their sprinter Dylan Groenewegen dominating the finish of the 201 kilometre stage from Glasgow to Kircudbright in clinical style from Davide Cimolai of Israel Cycling Academy and Matteo Trentin of Mitchelton-Scott, with pre-race favourite Mathieu Van der Poel coming fourth.
“After the Tour de France I was tired, and got a bit unlucky in some of the races but now my legs have come good again,” said the 26-year-old Groenewegen after landing his 12th individual win of a season which has included team time trial and sprint stages in the Tour de France and a brace in Paris-Nice.
Jumbo-Visma kept the entire stage under control, unflustered by a long-range break featuring Jacob Scott (Swift Carbon ProCycling), Dries de Bondt (Correndon-Circus), Rory Townsend (Canyon DHB) and James Fouche (Wiggins). The move started out as six riders, then was cut back to four after Conor Dunne dropped back to work for Cimolai and Ag2R’s Gediminas Bagdonas also disappeared.
Behind the break, Jumbo put Koen Bouwman and Pascal Eenkhorn on the front, pulling the quartet back to around a minute through the Galloway hills at 60 kilometres to go, and finally bringing the race together with seven kilometres remaining. Of the quartet, Townsend picked up enough bonus seconds at intermediate sprints to end the day second overall, while Scott took an early grip on the King of the Mountains prize.
“Today, we had no help from any of the other teams, so we had to do everything. We put Koen and Pascal on the front and then I got a really good leadout,” said Groenewegen, who timed his sprint perfectly, with Mike Teunissen, Jos Van Emden and Amund Grondal Jansen bringing him to the front with four kilometres to go of a run-in that was relatively straightforward and devoid of road furniture.
Groenewegen’s lead-out men disappeared in the final kilometre, but their sprinter latched onto Mitchelton-Scott’s Matteo Trentin and then moved forward as the British champion Ben Swift launched himself forwards. With Trentin to his left, Swift to his right, the Dutchman had no option but to go down the middle, and he then moved just enough to his left to discourage Trentin as the road curved slightly 50 metres before the line.
Cimolai and Van der Poel both left their efforts relatively late, but the Italian got no closer than a bike length to the flying Groenewegen, with Swift fading for fifth place. All of which left Groenewegen in the race leader’s jersey with Townsend three seconds behind, but with the prospect of a second sprint stage over similar roads to the east through the border country, starting and finishing at the town of Kelso. Shorter than the opening day at 165km, the Kelso stage looked slightly hillier with three second category ascents, but the flat run-in made it look promising for the Jumbo machine.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:39:49
|2
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|3
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
|5
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|6
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|7
|Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
|8
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|Matthew Bostock (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|10
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
|11
|Matthew Walls (GBr) Great Britain
|12
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|13
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
|14
|Ethan Vernon (GBr) Great Britain
|15
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|16
|Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|17
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|18
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|19
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|20
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|21
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|22
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|23
|Peter Williams (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling
|24
|Brent van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|25
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|26
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|27
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|28
|Robert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|29
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|30
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|31
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|32
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
|34
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
|35
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|36
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|38
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|39
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|40
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|41
|Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|42
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|43
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|44
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|45
|James Shaw (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling
|46
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
|47
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|48
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|49
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|50
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|51
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|52
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
|53
|Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ Continental
|54
|Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|55
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|56
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|57
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|58
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|59
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|60
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus
|61
|Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo
|62
|Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|63
|Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|64
|Juri Hollmann (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|65
|Rory Townsend (Irl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|66
|Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
|67
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|68
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|69
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|70
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|71
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|72
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|73
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|74
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|75
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|76
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|77
|Jim Brown (GBr) Great Britain
|78
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Education First
|79
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|80
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|81
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon-Circus
|82
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|83
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis
|84
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|85
|Ben Hardy (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|86
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|87
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|88
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|89
|Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Wiggins Lecol
|90
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|91
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|92
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|93
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|94
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|95
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
|96
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|97
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Madison Genesis
|98
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|99
|Tristan Robbins (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|100
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|101
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|102
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|103
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|104
|Alex Colman (Bel) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|105
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|106
|Joey Walker (GBr) Madison Genesis
|107
|Edward Laverack (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|108
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|109
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|110
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|111
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|112
|Rhys Britton (Gbr) Great Britain
|113
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
|114
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy
|115
|Torkil Veyhe (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:00:40
|116
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|117
|Jacob Scott (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling
|0:01:07
|118
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:01:29
|119
|James Fouche (NZl) Team Wiggins Lecol
|0:03:23
|120
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:04:31
