Tour of Britain: Groenewegen wins stage 1

Jumbo-Visma sprinter takes the early lead in the overall classification

Image 1 of 13

Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 1 at the Tour of Britain

Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 1 at the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 13

On the start line at the Tour of Britain

On the start line at the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 13

Alex Dowsett was all smiles at the Tour of Britain

Alex Dowsett was all smiles at the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 13

British national champion Ben Swift (Team Ineos)

British national champion Ben Swift (Team Ineos)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 13

Jumbo Visma at the Tour of Britain

Jumbo Visma at the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 13

The Team Wiggins squad

The Team Wiggins squad
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 13

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) comes over the line

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) comes over the line
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 13

Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 1 at the Tour of Britain

Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 1 at the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 13

Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) on the podium

Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) on the podium
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 13

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data)

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 13

The British National Team

The British National Team
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 13

Mitchelton Scott

Mitchelton Scott
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 13

Team Sunweb

Team Sunweb
(Image credit: Getty Images)

This was Jumbo-Visma’s day at the Tour of Britain, with the Dutch team in total control of the stage and their sprinter Dylan Groenewegen dominating the finish of the 201 kilometre stage from Glasgow to Kircudbright in clinical style from Davide Cimolai of Israel Cycling Academy and Matteo Trentin of Mitchelton-Scott, with pre-race favourite Mathieu Van der Poel coming fourth. 

“After the Tour de France I was tired, and got a bit unlucky in some of the races but now my legs have come good again,” said the 26-year-old Groenewegen after landing his 12th individual win of a season which has included team time trial and sprint stages in the Tour de France and a brace in Paris-Nice. 

Jumbo-Visma kept the entire stage under control, unflustered by a long-range break featuring Jacob Scott (Swift Carbon ProCycling), Dries de Bondt (Correndon-Circus), Rory Townsend (Canyon DHB) and James Fouche (Wiggins). The move started out as six riders, then was cut back to four after Conor Dunne dropped back to work for Cimolai and Ag2R’s Gediminas Bagdonas also disappeared. 

Behind the break, Jumbo put Koen Bouwman and Pascal Eenkhorn on the front, pulling the quartet back to around a minute through the Galloway hills at 60 kilometres to go, and finally bringing the race together with seven kilometres remaining. Of the quartet, Townsend picked up enough bonus seconds at intermediate sprints to end the day second overall, while Scott took an early grip on the King of the Mountains prize.

“Today, we had no help from any of the other teams, so we had to do everything. We put Koen and Pascal on the front and then I got a really good leadout,” said Groenewegen, who timed his sprint perfectly, with Mike Teunissen, Jos Van Emden and Amund Grondal Jansen bringing him to the front with four kilometres to go of a run-in that was relatively straightforward and devoid of road furniture. 

Groenewegen’s lead-out men disappeared in the final kilometre, but their sprinter latched onto Mitchelton-Scott’s Matteo Trentin and then moved forward as the British champion Ben Swift launched himself forwards. With Trentin to his left, Swift to his right, the Dutchman had no option but to go down the middle, and he then moved just enough to his left to discourage Trentin as the road curved slightly 50 metres before the line. 

Cimolai and Van der Poel both left their efforts relatively late, but the Italian got no closer than a bike length to the flying Groenewegen, with Swift fading for fifth place. All of which left Groenewegen in the race leader’s jersey with Townsend three seconds behind, but with the prospect of a second sprint stage over similar roads to the east through the border country, starting and finishing at the town of Kelso. Shorter than the opening day at 165km, the Kelso stage looked slightly hillier with three second category ascents, but the flat run-in made it look promising for the Jumbo machine.

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 4:39:49
2Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
3Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
4Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
5Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
6Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
7Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
8Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
9Matthew Bostock (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
10Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
11Matthew Walls (GBr) Great Britain
12Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
13Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
14Ethan Vernon (GBr) Great Britain
15Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
16Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
17Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
18Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
19Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
20Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
21Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
22Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
23Peter Williams (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling
24Brent van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
25Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
26Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
27Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
28Robert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
29Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
30Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
31Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
32Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
33Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
34Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
35Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
36Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
37Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
38Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
39Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
40Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
41Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
42Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
43Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
44Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
45James Shaw (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling
46Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
47Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
48Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
49Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
50Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
51Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
52Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
53Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ Continental
54Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
55Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus
56Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
57Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
58Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
59Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
60Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus
61Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo
62Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
63Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
64Juri Hollmann (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
65Rory Townsend (Irl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
66Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
67Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
68Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
69Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
70Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
71Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
72Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
73Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
74Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
75Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
76Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
77Jim Brown (GBr) Great Britain
78Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Education First
79Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
80Mark Christian (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
81Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon-Circus
82Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
83Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis
84Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
85Ben Hardy (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
86Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
87Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
88Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
89Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Wiggins Lecol
90Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus
91Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
92Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
93Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
94Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
95Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
96Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
97Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Madison Genesis
98Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
99Tristan Robbins (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
100Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
101Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
102Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
103Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
104Alex Colman (Bel) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
105Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
106Joey Walker (GBr) Madison Genesis
107Edward Laverack (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
108Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
109Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
110Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
111Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
112Rhys Britton (Gbr) Great Britain
113Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
114Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy
115Torkil Veyhe (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:00:40
116Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
117Jacob Scott (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling 0:01:07
118Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:01:29
119James Fouche (NZl) Team Wiggins Lecol 0:03:23
120Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:04:31

General classification after stage 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 4:39:39
2Rory Townsend (Irl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 0:00:03
3Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 0:00:04
4Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
5Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus 0:00:05
6Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:06
7Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 0:00:10
8Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
9Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
10Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
11Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
12Matthew Bostock (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
13Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
14Matthew Walls (GBr) Great Britain
15Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
16Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
17Ethan Vernon (GBr) Great Britain
18Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
19Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
20Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
21Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
22Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
23Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
24Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
25Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
26Peter Williams (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling
27Brent van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
28Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
29Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
30Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
31Robert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
32Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
33Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
34Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
35Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
36Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
37Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
38Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
39Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
40Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
41Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
42Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
43Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
44Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
45Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
46Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
47Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
48James Shaw (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling
49Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
50Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
51Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
52Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
53Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
54Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
55Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
56Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ Continental
57Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus
58Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
59Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
60Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
61Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
62Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus
63Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo
64Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
65Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
66Juri Hollmann (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
67Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
68Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
69Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
70Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
71Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
72Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
73Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
74Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
75Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
76Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
77Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
78Jim Brown (GBr) Great Britain
79Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Education First
80Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
81Mark Christian (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
82Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon-Circus
83Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
84Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis
85Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
86Ben Hardy (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
87Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
88Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
89Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
90Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Wiggins Lecol
91Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus
92Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
93Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
94Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
95Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
96Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
97Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
98Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Madison Genesis
99Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
100Tristan Robbins (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
101Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
102Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
103Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
104Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
105Alex Colman (Bel) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
106Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
107Joey Walker (GBr) Madison Genesis
108Edward Laverack (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
109Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
110Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
111Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
112Rhys Britton (Gbr) Great Britain
113Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
114Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy
115Torkil Veyhe (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:00:50
116Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
117Jacob Scott (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling 0:01:17
118Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:01:39
119James Fouche (NZl) Team Wiggins Lecol 0:03:33
120Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:04:41

