Tour of Britain: Groenewegen wins stage 1

Image 1 of 13 Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 1 at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 13 On the start line at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 13 Alex Dowsett was all smiles at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 13 British national champion Ben Swift (Team Ineos) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 13 Jumbo Visma at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 13 The Team Wiggins squad (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 13 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) comes over the line (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 13 Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 1 at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 13 Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) on the podium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 13 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 13 The British National Team (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 13 Mitchelton Scott (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 13 Team Sunweb (Image credit: Getty Images)

This was Jumbo-Visma’s day at the Tour of Britain, with the Dutch team in total control of the stage and their sprinter Dylan Groenewegen dominating the finish of the 201 kilometre stage from Glasgow to Kircudbright in clinical style from Davide Cimolai of Israel Cycling Academy and Matteo Trentin of Mitchelton-Scott, with pre-race favourite Mathieu Van der Poel coming fourth.

“After the Tour de France I was tired, and got a bit unlucky in some of the races but now my legs have come good again,” said the 26-year-old Groenewegen after landing his 12th individual win of a season which has included team time trial and sprint stages in the Tour de France and a brace in Paris-Nice.

Jumbo-Visma kept the entire stage under control, unflustered by a long-range break featuring Jacob Scott (Swift Carbon ProCycling), Dries de Bondt (Correndon-Circus), Rory Townsend (Canyon DHB) and James Fouche (Wiggins). The move started out as six riders, then was cut back to four after Conor Dunne dropped back to work for Cimolai and Ag2R’s Gediminas Bagdonas also disappeared.

Behind the break, Jumbo put Koen Bouwman and Pascal Eenkhorn on the front, pulling the quartet back to around a minute through the Galloway hills at 60 kilometres to go, and finally bringing the race together with seven kilometres remaining. Of the quartet, Townsend picked up enough bonus seconds at intermediate sprints to end the day second overall, while Scott took an early grip on the King of the Mountains prize.

“Today, we had no help from any of the other teams, so we had to do everything. We put Koen and Pascal on the front and then I got a really good leadout,” said Groenewegen, who timed his sprint perfectly, with Mike Teunissen, Jos Van Emden and Amund Grondal Jansen bringing him to the front with four kilometres to go of a run-in that was relatively straightforward and devoid of road furniture.



Groenewegen’s lead-out men disappeared in the final kilometre, but their sprinter latched onto Mitchelton-Scott’s Matteo Trentin and then moved forward as the British champion Ben Swift launched himself forwards. With Trentin to his left, Swift to his right, the Dutchman had no option but to go down the middle, and he then moved just enough to his left to discourage Trentin as the road curved slightly 50 metres before the line.

Cimolai and Van der Poel both left their efforts relatively late, but the Italian got no closer than a bike length to the flying Groenewegen, with Swift fading for fifth place. All of which left Groenewegen in the race leader’s jersey with Townsend three seconds behind, but with the prospect of a second sprint stage over similar roads to the east through the border country, starting and finishing at the town of Kelso. Shorter than the opening day at 165km, the Kelso stage looked slightly hillier with three second category ascents, but the flat run-in made it look promising for the Jumbo machine.

Full Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 4:39:49 2 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 3 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 4 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 5 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 6 Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 7 Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop 8 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 Matthew Bostock (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 10 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First 11 Matthew Walls (GBr) Great Britain 12 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 13 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb 14 Ethan Vernon (GBr) Great Britain 15 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 16 Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 17 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 18 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 19 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 20 Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 21 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 22 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 23 Peter Williams (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling 24 Brent van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 25 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 26 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 27 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 28 Robert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 29 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 30 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 31 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 32 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 34 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First 35 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 36 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 37 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 38 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 39 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 40 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 41 Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 42 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 43 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 44 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 45 James Shaw (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling 46 Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data 47 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 48 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 49 Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 50 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 51 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 52 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert 53 Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ Continental 54 Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 55 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus 56 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 57 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 58 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 59 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 60 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus 61 Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo 62 Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 63 Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 64 Juri Hollmann (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de 65 Rory Townsend (Irl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 66 Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal 67 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 68 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 69 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 70 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 71 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 72 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 73 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 74 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 75 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 76 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 77 Jim Brown (GBr) Great Britain 78 Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Education First 79 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 80 Mark Christian (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 81 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon-Circus 82 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 83 Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis 84 Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 85 Ben Hardy (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 86 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 87 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 88 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 89 Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Wiggins Lecol 90 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus 91 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 92 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 93 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 94 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 95 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos 96 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 97 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Madison Genesis 98 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 99 Tristan Robbins (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 100 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 101 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 102 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 103 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 104 Alex Colman (Bel) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 105 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 106 Joey Walker (GBr) Madison Genesis 107 Edward Laverack (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 108 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus 109 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 110 Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 111 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 112 Rhys Britton (Gbr) Great Britain 113 Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb 114 Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy 115 Torkil Veyhe (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:00:40 116 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 117 Jacob Scott (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling 0:01:07 118 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:01:29 119 James Fouche (NZl) Team Wiggins Lecol 0:03:23 120 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:04:31