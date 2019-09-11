Tour of Britain: Groenewegen wins stage 5

Image 1 of 18 Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 5 (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 2 of 18 Matt Walls (Great Britain) (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 3 of 18 Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 4 of 18 Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) back in green (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 5 of 18 Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 6 of 18 Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 7 of 18 Rory Townsend of Canyon dhb p/b Bloor Homes on the podium in the Eisberg sprints jersey. (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 8 of 18 Dylan Groenewegen before the start (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 9 of 18 Mathieu van der Poel in the leader's jersey (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 10 of 18 The breakaway on stage 5 (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 11 of 18 Mathieu van der Poel (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 12 of 18 The breakaway on stage 5 (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 13 of 18 Jumbo-Visma lead the chase (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 14 of 18 Stage 5 of the Tour of Britain (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 15 of 18 The breakaway on stage 5 (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 16 of 18 Stage 5 of the Tour of Britain (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 17 of 18 Dylan Groenewegen wins the sprint (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 18 of 18 Dylan Groenewegen wins stage 5 (Image credit: SWpix.com)

Report

Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) confirmed he is the fastest sprinter at the Tour of Britain, winning the sprint in Birkenhead Park across the Mersey from Liverpool, to take his third win of the race.

Teammate Mike Teunissen gave Groenewegen a high-speed lead-out on the sweeping left finish and the Dutchman distanced his rivals when he opened up his sprint.

21-year-old Great Britain rider Matt Walls was on Groenwegen’s wheel and stayed there to finish second. Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) came through along the barriers to finish third, while Britain’s Ben Swift (Team Ineos) was seventh and Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) tenth.

Local rider Steve Cummings (Dimension Data) crashed mid-stage and had to abandon. He was taken to hospital for checks.

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) was further back, out of the top ten, and so thanks to a four-second time bonus for third place, Trentin took back the race leader’s green jersey.

He now leads Van der Poel by three seconds, with Jasper de Buyst (Lotto Soudal) at 10 seconds.

Trentin, Van der Poel and the other overall contenders will fight for vital seconds in Thursday's 14.2km individual time trial in Pershore in South West England. The Tour of Britain ends in Manchester on Sunday.

Groenewegen has now won 14 times so far this season, hitting the line first even when he was not at his best.

"My morale was good but my legs weren't so good," he admitted.

"The team rode all day on the front and then gave me a perfect lead-out to help me win, I'm very happy with that. Koen Bouwman rode on the front all day and so only having four riders for the final makes it harder. There was a short climb in the final too but we moved up after that and I won."

Trentin raced in the sky blue points jersey but was happy to be in the leader's green jersey after the stage. Overall leadership means he will start last in Thursday's time trial and so will be able to compare his ride against that of Van der Poel.

"I'm back in green and luckily my guys don't have to ride for me tomorrow, they can have an easier day with the time trial," the Italian said, knowing every second will count in this year's Tour of Britain.

"He (Van der Poel) is going to be good, nobody knows how good but I guess he's going to be good. We'll see what happens but I'll kind of ride defensively. I've got a lead, so I just hope Van der Poel is not as good as he was yesterday (Tuesday in Kendal)."

How it happened

The 174km stage around the Wirral headland across the Mersey River from Liverpool was expected to be a day for the sprinters but with strong winds blowing off the North Sea, there was a sense of nerves and expectation at the start.

Van der Poel cheekily tried an early attack but the peloton pulled him back and then allowed a four-rider move go clear. In there were King of the Mountains leader Jacob Scott (Swift Carbon), Rob Scott (Wiggins Le Col), Matt Bostock (Canyon dhb) and Emil Viniebo (Riwal Readynez). None were a threat overall and so Corendon-Circus let them open a two-minute gap for the loop south into Cheshire and North Wales.

Jacob Scott was the first to the top of the first climb, helping to defend his black jersey. Corendon-Circus continued to lead the chase on the road back to the Wirral, aware that crosswinds in the final kilometres on the exposed coast roads could spark echelons and attacks. Their efforts brought the lead down to less than a minute but a crash with 50km to race, slowed the pace briefly. Local hero and 2016 Tour of Britain winner Steve Cummings was caught up in the crash and was forced to abandon. Ben Hermans (Israel Cycling Academy) and sprint classification leader Rory Townsend (Canyon DHB) also went down hard but the racing went on at speed.

After taking more points on Flaybrick Hill with 35km to race, Jacob Scott eased up and with Rob Scott also distanced, only Viniebo and Bostock were out front. They punched their lead out past a minute as the peloton upped the pace in fear of the echelons and attacks on the coast.

The wind was blowing from the North Sea but not quite enough to split the peloton. Corendon-Circus stayed on the front but were happy with the breakaway and none of their rivals tried their hand.

The gap to the peloton was 1:20 as the race passed through the finish with 30km to go. However, the chase was on and a sprint was the default finish expected next time back in Birkenhead Park.

Viniebo and Bostock were eventually caught on the final climb of Flaybrick Hill after several attacks were pulled back. The young Great Britain team was not afraid to take over at the head of the peloton after an attack by Simon Clarke (EF Education First) was pulled back.

Swift was there too but Teunissen dragged Groenewegen up to the front as the riders entered the park. His superior speed provided a perfect lead-out for Groenewegen to do his thing and win yet again.

Stage Results

Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 3:57:31 2 Matthew Walls (GBr) Great Britain 3 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 4 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 5 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 6 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 8 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 9 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 10 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 11 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 12 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 13 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First 14 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 15 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 16 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 17 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 19 Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 20 Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 21 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 22 Rhys Britton (Gbr) Great Britain 23 Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data 24 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 25 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 26 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 27 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 28 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 29 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 30 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos 31 Ethan Vernon (GBr) Great Britain 32 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 33 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 34 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale 35 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 36 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 37 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 38 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 39 Mark Christian (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 40 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 41 Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 42 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 43 Brent van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 44 James Shaw (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling 45 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 46 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 47 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 48 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 49 Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 50 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 51 Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 52 Peter Williams (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling 53 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 54 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 55 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 56 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 57 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 58 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 59 Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 60 Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop 61 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 62 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 63 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb 64 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:01:06 65 James Fouche (NZl) Team Wiggins Lecol 0:01:09 66 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert 67 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First 0:01:24 68 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:29 69 Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 70 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 71 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 72 Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Wiggins Lecol 73 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 74 Alex Colman (Bel) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 75 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 76 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus 77 Jim Brown (GBr) Great Britain 78 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus 79 Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ Continental 80 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 0:01:50 81 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:03 82 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 83 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:07 84 Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:11 85 Edward Laverack (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 86 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:02:13 87 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:14 88 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:33 89 Joey Walker (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:02:40 90 Robert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 91 Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis 92 Ben Hardy (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 93 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 94 Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:03:35 95 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus 96 Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 97 Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb 98 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon-Circus 99 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:03:37 100 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 101 Jacob Scott (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling 102 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 103 Torkil Veyhe (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:04:59 104 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:45 105 Rory Townsend (Irl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 0:05:56 106 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus 107 Matthew Bostock (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 0:06:05 108 Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:06:45 109 Tristan Robbins (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 0:09:34 110 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma DNF Juri Hollmann (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de DNF Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data DNF Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo DNS Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert

