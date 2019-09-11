Trending

Tour of Britain: Groenewegen wins stage 5

Dutchman sprints to third victory in Birkenhead

Image 1 of 18

Dylan Groenewegen

Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 5
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 2 of 18

Matt Walls

Matt Walls (Great Britain)
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 3 of 18

Dylan Groenewegen

Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma)
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 4 of 18

Matteo Trentin

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) back in green
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 5 of 18

Matteo Trentin

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 6 of 18

Matteo Trentin

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 7 of 18

Rory Townsend of Canyon dhb p/b Bloor Homes on the podium in the Eisberg sprints jersey.

Rory Townsend of Canyon dhb p/b Bloor Homes on the podium in the Eisberg sprints jersey.
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 8 of 18

Dylan Groenewegen

Dylan Groenewegen before the start
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 9 of 18

Mathieu van der Poel

Mathieu van der Poel in the leader's jersey
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 10 of 18

The breakaway

The breakaway on stage 5
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 11 of 18

Mathieu van der Poel

Mathieu van der Poel
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 12 of 18

The breakaway on stage 5

The breakaway on stage 5
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 13 of 18

Jumbo-Visma lead the chase

Jumbo-Visma lead the chase
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 14 of 18

Stage 5 of the Tour of Britain

Stage 5 of the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 15 of 18

The breakaway on stage 5

The breakaway on stage 5
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 16 of 18

Stage 5 of the Tour of Britain

Stage 5 of the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 17 of 18

Dylan Groenewegen wins the sprint

Dylan Groenewegen wins the sprint
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 18 of 18

Dylan Groenewegen wins stage 5

Dylan Groenewegen wins stage 5
(Image credit: SWpix.com)

Report

Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) confirmed he is the fastest sprinter at the Tour of Britain, winning the sprint in Birkenhead Park across the Mersey from Liverpool, to take his third win of the race.

Teammate Mike Teunissen gave Groenewegen a high-speed lead-out on the sweeping left finish and the Dutchman distanced his rivals when he opened up his sprint.

21-year-old Great Britain rider Matt Walls was on Groenwegen’s wheel and stayed there to finish second. Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) came through along the barriers to finish third, while Britain’s Ben Swift (Team Ineos) was seventh and Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) tenth.

 Local rider Steve Cummings (Dimension Data) crashed mid-stage and had to abandon. He was taken to hospital for checks.

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) was further back, out of the top ten, and so thanks to a four-second time bonus for third place, Trentin took back the race leader’s green jersey. 

He now leads Van der Poel by three seconds, with Jasper de Buyst (Lotto Soudal) at 10 seconds.

Trentin, Van der Poel and the other overall contenders will fight for vital seconds in Thursday's 14.2km individual time trial in Pershore in South West England. The Tour of Britain ends in Manchester on Sunday.

Groenewegen has now won 14 times so far this season, hitting the line first even when he was not at his best.

"My morale was good but my legs weren't so good," he admitted.

"The team rode all day on the front and then gave me a perfect lead-out to help me win, I'm very happy with that. Koen Bouwman rode on the front all day and so only having four riders for the final makes it harder. There was a short climb in the final too but we moved up after that and I won."

Trentin raced in the sky blue points jersey but was happy to be in the leader's green jersey after the stage. Overall leadership means he will start last in Thursday's time trial and so will be able to compare his ride against that of Van der Poel.

"I'm back in green and luckily my guys don't have to ride for me tomorrow, they can have an easier day with the time trial," the Italian said, knowing every second will count in this year's Tour of Britain.

"He (Van der Poel) is going to be good, nobody knows how good but I guess he's going to be good. We'll see what happens but I'll kind of ride defensively. I've got a lead, so I just hope Van der Poel is not as good as he was yesterday (Tuesday in Kendal)."

How it happened

The 174km stage around the Wirral headland across the Mersey River from Liverpool was expected to be a day for the sprinters but with strong winds blowing off the North Sea, there was a sense of nerves and expectation at the start.

Van der Poel cheekily tried an early attack but the peloton pulled him back and then allowed a four-rider move go clear. In there were King of the Mountains leader Jacob Scott (Swift Carbon), Rob Scott (Wiggins Le Col), Matt Bostock (Canyon dhb) and Emil Viniebo (Riwal Readynez). None were a threat overall and so Corendon-Circus let them open a two-minute gap for the loop south into Cheshire and North Wales.

Jacob Scott was the first to the top of the first climb, helping to defend his black jersey. Corendon-Circus continued to lead the chase on the road back to the Wirral, aware that crosswinds in the final kilometres on the exposed coast roads could spark echelons and attacks. Their efforts brought the lead down to less than a minute but a crash with 50km to race, slowed the pace briefly. Local hero and 2016 Tour of Britain winner Steve Cummings was caught up in the crash and was forced to abandon. Ben Hermans (Israel Cycling Academy) and sprint classification leader Rory Townsend (Canyon DHB) also went down hard but the racing went on at speed.

After taking more points on Flaybrick Hill with 35km to race, Jacob Scott eased up and with Rob Scott also distanced, only Viniebo and Bostock were out front. They punched their lead out past a minute as the peloton upped the pace in fear of the echelons and attacks on the coast.

The wind was blowing from the North Sea but not quite enough to split the peloton. Corendon-Circus stayed on the front but were happy with the breakaway and none of their rivals tried their hand.

The gap to the peloton was 1:20 as the race passed through the finish with 30km to go. However, the chase was on and a sprint was the default finish expected next time back in Birkenhead Park.

Viniebo and Bostock were eventually caught on the final climb of Flaybrick Hill after several attacks were pulled back. The young Great Britain team was not afraid to take over at the head of the peloton after an attack by Simon Clarke (EF Education First) was pulled back.

Swift was there too but Teunissen dragged Groenewegen up to the front as the riders entered the park. His superior speed provided a perfect lead-out for Groenewegen to do his thing and win yet again.

Stage Results

Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 3:57:31
2Matthew Walls (GBr) Great Britain
3Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
4Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
5Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
6Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
7Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
8Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
9Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
10Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
11Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
12Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
13Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
14Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
15Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
16Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
17Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
18Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
19Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
20Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
21Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
22Rhys Britton (Gbr) Great Britain
23Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
24Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
25Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
26Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
27Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
28Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
29Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
30Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
31Ethan Vernon (GBr) Great Britain
32Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
33Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
34Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
35Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
36Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
37Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
38Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
39Mark Christian (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
40Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
41Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
42Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
43Brent van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
44James Shaw (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling
45Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
46Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
47Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
48Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
49Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
50Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
51Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
52Peter Williams (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling
53Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
54Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
55Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
56Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
57Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
58Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
59Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
60Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
61Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
62Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
63Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
64Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:01:06
65James Fouche (NZl) Team Wiggins Lecol 0:01:09
66Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
67Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First 0:01:24
68Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:29
69Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
70Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
71Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
72Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Wiggins Lecol
73Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
74Alex Colman (Bel) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
75Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
76Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus
77Jim Brown (GBr) Great Britain
78Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus
79Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ Continental
80Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 0:01:50
81Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:03
82Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
83Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:07
84Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:11
85Edward Laverack (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
86Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:02:13
87Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:14
88Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:33
89Joey Walker (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:02:40
90Robert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
91Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis
92Ben Hardy (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
93Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
94Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:03:35
95Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus
96Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
97Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
98Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon-Circus
99Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:03:37
100Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
101Jacob Scott (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling
102Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
103Torkil Veyhe (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:04:59
104Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:45
105Rory Townsend (Irl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 0:05:56
106Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
107Matthew Bostock (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 0:06:05
108Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:06:45
109Tristan Robbins (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 0:09:34
110Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
DNFJuri Hollmann (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
DNFStephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
DNFLuis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo
DNSLoïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert

Overall Standings

General classification after stage 5
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 21:33:55
2Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 0:00:03
3Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:10
4Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 0:00:17
5Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:18
6Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 0:00:22
7Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
8Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
9Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
10Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
11Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
12Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
13Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
14Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
15Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
16Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 0:00:30
17Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
18Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
19James Shaw (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling
20Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
21Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data 0:00:33
22Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:41
23Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
24Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
25Mark Christian (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
26Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 0:00:43
27Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
28Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
29Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:00:47
30Brent van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:50
31Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:53
32Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:01
33Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
34Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
35Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus 0:02:12
36Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus 0:03:12
37Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:31
38Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 0:04:09
39Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 0:04:13
40Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First 0:04:17
41Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:05:13
42Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:28
43Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:42
44Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
45Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
46Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:07:46
47Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:07:58
48Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 0:09:02
49Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:11
50Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:11:20
51Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon-Circus 0:11:48
52Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:12:00
53Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ Continental 0:13:19
54Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:13:29
55Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:14:19
56Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 0:14:57
57Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
58Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:31
59Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:17:19
60Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 0:17:22
61Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:18:06
62Matthew Walls (GBr) Great Britain 0:18:23
63Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:18:29
64Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
65Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
66Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First 0:18:30
67Ethan Vernon (GBr) Great Britain 0:18:37
68Edward Laverack (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
69Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 0:18:38
70Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:19:07
71Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
72Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy 0:19:23
73Rhys Britton (Gbr) Great Britain 0:19:26
74Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:19:57
75Alex Colman (Bel) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 0:20:06
76Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert 0:20:11
77Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:20:13
78Jim Brown (GBr) Great Britain 0:20:29
79Robert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 0:21:23
80Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:21:24
81Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:21:30
82Peter Williams (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling 0:22:45
83Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:22:48
84Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:23:27
85James Fouche (NZl) Team Wiggins Lecol 0:23:52
86Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus 0:24:14
87Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Wiggins Lecol 0:24:25
88Jacob Scott (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling 0:24:42
89Rory Townsend (Irl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 0:24:48
90Matthew Bostock (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 0:25:29
91Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus 0:25:52
92Ben Hardy (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 0:26:06
93Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:26:52
94Joey Walker (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:27:01
95Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:27:13
96Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:27:22
97Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 0:27:23
98Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:29:41
99Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:29:57
100Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:30:09
101Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:30:55
102Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:31:18
103Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 0:31:20
104Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:31:31
105Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:33:43
106Torkil Veyhe (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:36:26
107Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 0:38:17
108Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:38:59
109Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:40:26
110Tristan Robbins (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 0:51:18

