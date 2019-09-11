Tour of Britain: Groenewegen wins stage 5
Dutchman sprints to third victory in Birkenhead
Stage 5: Birkenhead - Birkenhead
Report
Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) confirmed he is the fastest sprinter at the Tour of Britain, winning the sprint in Birkenhead Park across the Mersey from Liverpool, to take his third win of the race.
Teammate Mike Teunissen gave Groenewegen a high-speed lead-out on the sweeping left finish and the Dutchman distanced his rivals when he opened up his sprint.
21-year-old Great Britain rider Matt Walls was on Groenwegen’s wheel and stayed there to finish second. Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) came through along the barriers to finish third, while Britain’s Ben Swift (Team Ineos) was seventh and Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) tenth.
Local rider Steve Cummings (Dimension Data) crashed mid-stage and had to abandon. He was taken to hospital for checks.
Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) was further back, out of the top ten, and so thanks to a four-second time bonus for third place, Trentin took back the race leader’s green jersey.
He now leads Van der Poel by three seconds, with Jasper de Buyst (Lotto Soudal) at 10 seconds.
Trentin, Van der Poel and the other overall contenders will fight for vital seconds in Thursday's 14.2km individual time trial in Pershore in South West England. The Tour of Britain ends in Manchester on Sunday.
Groenewegen has now won 14 times so far this season, hitting the line first even when he was not at his best.
"My morale was good but my legs weren't so good," he admitted.
"The team rode all day on the front and then gave me a perfect lead-out to help me win, I'm very happy with that. Koen Bouwman rode on the front all day and so only having four riders for the final makes it harder. There was a short climb in the final too but we moved up after that and I won."
Trentin raced in the sky blue points jersey but was happy to be in the leader's green jersey after the stage. Overall leadership means he will start last in Thursday's time trial and so will be able to compare his ride against that of Van der Poel.
"I'm back in green and luckily my guys don't have to ride for me tomorrow, they can have an easier day with the time trial," the Italian said, knowing every second will count in this year's Tour of Britain.
"He (Van der Poel) is going to be good, nobody knows how good but I guess he's going to be good. We'll see what happens but I'll kind of ride defensively. I've got a lead, so I just hope Van der Poel is not as good as he was yesterday (Tuesday in Kendal)."
How it happened
The 174km stage around the Wirral headland across the Mersey River from Liverpool was expected to be a day for the sprinters but with strong winds blowing off the North Sea, there was a sense of nerves and expectation at the start.
Van der Poel cheekily tried an early attack but the peloton pulled him back and then allowed a four-rider move go clear. In there were King of the Mountains leader Jacob Scott (Swift Carbon), Rob Scott (Wiggins Le Col), Matt Bostock (Canyon dhb) and Emil Viniebo (Riwal Readynez). None were a threat overall and so Corendon-Circus let them open a two-minute gap for the loop south into Cheshire and North Wales.
Jacob Scott was the first to the top of the first climb, helping to defend his black jersey. Corendon-Circus continued to lead the chase on the road back to the Wirral, aware that crosswinds in the final kilometres on the exposed coast roads could spark echelons and attacks. Their efforts brought the lead down to less than a minute but a crash with 50km to race, slowed the pace briefly. Local hero and 2016 Tour of Britain winner Steve Cummings was caught up in the crash and was forced to abandon. Ben Hermans (Israel Cycling Academy) and sprint classification leader Rory Townsend (Canyon DHB) also went down hard but the racing went on at speed.
After taking more points on Flaybrick Hill with 35km to race, Jacob Scott eased up and with Rob Scott also distanced, only Viniebo and Bostock were out front. They punched their lead out past a minute as the peloton upped the pace in fear of the echelons and attacks on the coast.
The wind was blowing from the North Sea but not quite enough to split the peloton. Corendon-Circus stayed on the front but were happy with the breakaway and none of their rivals tried their hand.
The gap to the peloton was 1:20 as the race passed through the finish with 30km to go. However, the chase was on and a sprint was the default finish expected next time back in Birkenhead Park.
Viniebo and Bostock were eventually caught on the final climb of Flaybrick Hill after several attacks were pulled back. The young Great Britain team was not afraid to take over at the head of the peloton after an attack by Simon Clarke (EF Education First) was pulled back.
Swift was there too but Teunissen dragged Groenewegen up to the front as the riders entered the park. His superior speed provided a perfect lead-out for Groenewegen to do his thing and win yet again.
Stage Results
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:57:31
|2
|Matthew Walls (GBr) Great Britain
|3
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|5
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|6
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|8
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|9
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|11
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|12
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|13
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
|14
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
|15
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|16
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|17
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|19
|Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|20
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|21
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|22
|Rhys Britton (Gbr) Great Britain
|23
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
|24
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|25
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|26
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|27
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|28
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
|29
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|30
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
|31
|Ethan Vernon (GBr) Great Britain
|32
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|33
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|34
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|36
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|37
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|38
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|39
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|40
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|41
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|42
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|43
|Brent van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|44
|James Shaw (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling
|45
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|46
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|47
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|48
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|49
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|50
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|51
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|52
|Peter Williams (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling
|53
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|54
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|55
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|56
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|57
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|58
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|59
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|60
|Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
|61
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|62
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|63
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
|64
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:01:06
|65
|James Fouche (NZl) Team Wiggins Lecol
|0:01:09
|66
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
|67
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
|0:01:24
|68
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:29
|69
|Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|70
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|71
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|72
|Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Wiggins Lecol
|73
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|74
|Alex Colman (Bel) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|75
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|76
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|77
|Jim Brown (GBr) Great Britain
|78
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|79
|Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ Continental
|80
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|0:01:50
|81
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:03
|82
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|83
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:07
|84
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:11
|85
|Edward Laverack (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|86
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:02:13
|87
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:14
|88
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:33
|89
|Joey Walker (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:02:40
|90
|Robert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|91
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis
|92
|Ben Hardy (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|93
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|94
|Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:03:35
|95
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus
|96
|Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|97
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
|98
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon-Circus
|99
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:03:37
|100
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|101
|Jacob Scott (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling
|102
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|103
|Torkil Veyhe (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:04:59
|104
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:45
|105
|Rory Townsend (Irl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|0:05:56
|106
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|107
|Matthew Bostock (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|0:06:05
|108
|Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:45
|109
|Tristan Robbins (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|0:09:34
|110
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|DNF
|Juri Hollmann (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|DNF
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo
|DNS
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
Overall Standings
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|21:33:55
|2
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
|0:00:03
|3
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:10
|4
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|0:00:17
|5
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:18
|6
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:00:22
|7
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|8
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|9
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|10
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
|11
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|12
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|14
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|15
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|16
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:30
|17
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|James Shaw (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling
|20
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|21
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
|0:00:33
|22
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:41
|23
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|24
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|25
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|26
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|0:00:43
|27
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|28
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|29
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|30
|Brent van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:50
|31
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:53
|32
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:01
|33
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
|34
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|35
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|0:02:12
|36
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|0:03:12
|37
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:31
|38
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:04:09
|39
|Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|0:04:13
|40
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
|0:04:17
|41
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:05:13
|42
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:28
|43
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:42
|44
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|45
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|46
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:07:46
|47
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:07:58
|48
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|0:09:02
|49
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:11
|50
|Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:11:20
|51
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon-Circus
|0:11:48
|52
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:12:00
|53
|Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ Continental
|0:13:19
|54
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:13:29
|55
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:14:19
|56
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:14:57
|57
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|58
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:31
|59
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:17:19
|60
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:17:22
|61
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:18:06
|62
|Matthew Walls (GBr) Great Britain
|0:18:23
|63
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:18:29
|64
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
|65
|Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
|66
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
|0:18:30
|67
|Ethan Vernon (GBr) Great Britain
|0:18:37
|68
|Edward Laverack (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|69
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|0:18:38
|70
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:19:07
|71
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|72
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:19:23
|73
|Rhys Britton (Gbr) Great Britain
|0:19:26
|74
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:19:57
|75
|Alex Colman (Bel) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|0:20:06
|76
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
|0:20:11
|77
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:20:13
|78
|Jim Brown (GBr) Great Britain
|0:20:29
|79
|Robert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|0:21:23
|80
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:21:24
|81
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:21:30
|82
|Peter Williams (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling
|0:22:45
|83
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:22:48
|84
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:23:27
|85
|James Fouche (NZl) Team Wiggins Lecol
|0:23:52
|86
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus
|0:24:14
|87
|Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Wiggins Lecol
|0:24:25
|88
|Jacob Scott (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling
|0:24:42
|89
|Rory Townsend (Irl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|0:24:48
|90
|Matthew Bostock (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|0:25:29
|91
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|0:25:52
|92
|Ben Hardy (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|0:26:06
|93
|Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:52
|94
|Joey Walker (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:27:01
|95
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:27:13
|96
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:27:22
|97
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:27:23
|98
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:29:41
|99
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:29:57
|100
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:30:09
|101
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:30:55
|102
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:31:18
|103
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|0:31:20
|104
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:31:31
|105
|Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:33:43
|106
|Torkil Veyhe (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:36:26
|107
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|0:38:17
|108
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:38:59
|109
|Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:40:26
|110
|Tristan Robbins (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|0:51:18
