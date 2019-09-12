Trending

Tour of Britain: Van der Poel retakes lead in time trial

Affini wins the stage

Report

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) moved back into the lead of the Tour of Britain, taking the green jersey from the shoulders of Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) in the 14.4km individual time trial in Pershore.

"I’m delighted of course. It’s been a really long time since I did a time trial," Van der Poel said. "I’m happy with the result. Ahead of the Worlds of course an individual time trial on such a hard course is really good indication. My legs felt really good today so lets hope that in the coming days that things will be as good. It’s a really close battle with Matteo for the first place in the race. He’s already shown his really fast legs to get bonus seconds, so it’s going to be a proper fight."

Eduardo Affini (Mitchelton-Scott) set the early fast time as the 12th rider down the ramp and held on to take the stage victory over Sebastian Langeveld (EF Education First) by seven seconds.

"It is a really special victory and I am really happy with it. It was probably more stressful to wait in the hot-seat than to do the TT," Affini said.

"There are strong riders here, more or less we know each other and we know who is really strong in the TT event, but I managed to do a good TT and pace myself well.

"I was really able to give everything on the way back home and I am really happy to win."

Dylan van Baarle (Team Ineos) was third on the day fractions of a second behind Langeveld.

But the action was hottest at the tail end of the start list, with Trentin battling to keep his thin lead over the young Dutch upstart. The Italian was even with Van der Poel at the intermediate time check, but faded in the latter half of the course, losing nine seconds to the Corendon-Circus man.

The overall classification shifted in favour of Van der Poel, who pulled out a six second lead over Trentin with Pavel Sivakov (Ineos) moving into third at 24 seconds, two seconds ahead of Jasper De Buyst (Lotto Soudal).

"I think I did the best I could," Trentin said. "I was expecting to lose a little bit. Six seconds is not the end of the world, but it will be hard to take it back. Eduardo did a really good time trial and he's super young. It's good for him going into the Worlds."

Stage Results

Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:16:40
2Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First 0:00:07
3Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
4Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:08
5Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 0:00:10
6Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 0:00:12
7Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:13
8Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:16
9Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 0:00:17
10Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:20
11Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
12Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
13Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:21
14Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus 0:00:22
15Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 0:00:26
16Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:28
17Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
18Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:31
19Brent van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
20Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:00:32
21Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
22Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:33
23Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
24Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:34
25Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:37
26Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:00:38
27Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
28Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
29Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:40
30Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:42
31Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
32Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
33Mark Christian (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 0:00:44
34Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
35Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:45
36Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 0:00:49
37Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:00:52
38Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus 0:00:55
39Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 0:00:58
40Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:00
41Torkil Veyhe (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:01:04
42Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:01:05
43Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data 0:01:06
44Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:01:07
45James Shaw (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling
46Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
47Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:01:10
48Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon-Circus
49Rhys Britton (Gbr) Great Britain 0:01:11
50Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Madison Genesis
51Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:13
52Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:01:14
53Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:15
54Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:16
55Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:01:19
56Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
57Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First 0:01:22
58Alex Colman (Bel) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 0:01:23
59Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:25
60Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
61Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 0:01:27
62Ethan Vernon (GBr) Great Britain 0:01:30
63James Fouche (NZl) Team Wiggins Lecol
64Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Wiggins Lecol 0:01:31
65Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
66Jacob Scott (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling 0:01:35
67Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:40
68Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
69Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:41
70Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ Continental
71Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
72Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:42
73Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:46
74Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:52
75Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:01:54
76Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:01:57
77Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:02
78Joey Walker (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:02:04
79Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:05
80Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:07
81Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
82Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 0:02:08
83Matthew Bostock (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 0:02:09
84Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
85Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:10
86Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:02:11
87Ben Hardy (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
88Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:02:13
89Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:15
90Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:02:17
91Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:19
92Matthew Walls (GBr) Great Britain 0:02:22
93Jim Brown (GBr) Great Britain 0:02:25
94Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:02:26
95Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:02:28
96Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus 0:02:29
97Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 0:02:30
98Peter Williams (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling 0:02:31
99Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:02:33
100Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:02:38
101Edward Laverack (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
102Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 0:02:43
103Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:02:45
104Rory Townsend (Irl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
105Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop 0:02:47
106Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
107Robert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 0:02:50
108Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:03:00
109Tristan Robbins (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 0:03:15
110Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus 0:03:23

Overall Standings

General classification after stage 6
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 21:50:49
2Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:06
3Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 0:00:24
4Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:26
5Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:27
6Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 0:00:33
7Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:35
8Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 0:00:36
9Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:00:39
10Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:40
11Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:41
12Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 0:00:46
13Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 0:00:49
14Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:54
15Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:57
16Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:58
17Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:00:59
18Brent van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:06
19Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
20Mark Christian (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 0:01:10
21Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
22Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:01:12
23Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:15
24Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:19
25James Shaw (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling 0:01:22
26Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data 0:01:24
27Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:40
28Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
29Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 0:01:55
30Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
31Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:59
32Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
33Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos 0:02:05
34Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:02:25
35Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus 0:02:52
36Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:44
37Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First 0:04:09
38Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 0:04:52
39Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus 0:05:26
40Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:05:43
41Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 0:06:06
42Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:28
43Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:34
44Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 0:08:54
45Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:09:25
46Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:09:36
47Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:09:40
48Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:46
49Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:12
50Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:12:01
51Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:12:12
52Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon-Circus 0:12:43
53Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ Continental 0:14:45
54Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:14:54
55Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 0:15:31
56Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 0:16:49
57Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:16:51
58Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 0:17:20
59Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:17:32
60Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:57
61Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:18:56
62Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First 0:19:37
63Ethan Vernon (GBr) Great Britain 0:19:52
64Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:20:19
65Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:20:20
66Rhys Britton (Gbr) Great Britain 0:20:22
67Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy 0:20:23
68Matthew Walls (GBr) Great Britain 0:20:30
69Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
70Edward Laverack (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 0:21:00
71Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop 0:21:01
72Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:21:02
73Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:21:03
74Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:21:14
75Alex Colman (Bel) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
76Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:22:00
77Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert 0:22:05
78Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:22:34
79Jim Brown (GBr) Great Britain 0:22:39
80Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:23:32
81Robert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 0:23:58
82Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:24:14
83Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus 0:24:21
84Peter Williams (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling 0:25:01
85James Fouche (NZl) Team Wiggins Lecol 0:25:07
86Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Wiggins Lecol 0:25:41
87Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:25:50
88Jacob Scott (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling 0:26:02
89Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:27:14
90Rory Townsend (Irl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 0:27:18
91Matthew Bostock (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 0:27:23
92Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 0:27:46
93Ben Hardy (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 0:28:02
94Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:28:17
95Joey Walker (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:28:50
96Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus 0:29:00
97Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:29:42
98Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:29:43
99Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:31:07
100Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:31:20
101Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:31:36
102Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:31:51
103Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 0:33:35
104Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:33:36
105Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:35:54
106Torkil Veyhe (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:37:15
107Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:40:30
108Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 0:40:45
109Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:41:30
110Tristan Robbins (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 0:54:18

Points classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 66
2Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 53
3Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 50
4Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 47
5Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 46
6Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 44
7Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 28
8Matthew Walls (GBr) Great Britain 28
9Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 26
10Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 25
11Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 23
12Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 22
13Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 22
14Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 21
15Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First 21
16Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 18
17Rory Townsend (Irl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 17
18Matthew Bostock (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 16
19Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 15
20Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus 13
21Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 12
22Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 12
23Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data 12
24Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 12
25Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 11
26Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 11
27Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb 10
28Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9
29Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 9
30Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop 9
31Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 8
32Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 8
33Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 7
34Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 6
35Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 6
36Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First 6
37Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 6
38Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6
39Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 5
40Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 4
41James Shaw (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling 4
42Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4
43Peter Williams (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling 4
44Jacob Scott (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling 4
45Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 3
46Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 3
47Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon-Circus 3
48Robert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 3
49Ethan Vernon (GBr) Great Britain 2
50Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus 2
51Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Wiggins Lecol 2
52Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 1
53Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos 1
54Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 1

Mountains classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacob Scott (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling 50
2Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus 29
3Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 17
4Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 15
5Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14
6Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 13
7Peter Williams (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling 12
8Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 11
9James Fouche (NZl) Team Wiggins Lecol 11
10Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Wiggins Lecol 10
11Rory Townsend (Irl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 10
12Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 9
13Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 8
14Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 8
15Matthew Bostock (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 6
16Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 6
17Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 5
18Robert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 5
19Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus 5
20Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 5
21Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 4
22Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 4
23Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 3
24Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 3
25Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 3
26Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2
27Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 2
28Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 2
29Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2
30Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1
31Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 1
32Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb 1
33Edward Laverack (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 1

