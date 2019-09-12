Tour of Britain: Van der Poel retakes lead in time trial
Affini wins the stage
Stage 6: Pershore - Pershore
Report
Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) moved back into the lead of the Tour of Britain, taking the green jersey from the shoulders of Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) in the 14.4km individual time trial in Pershore.
"I’m delighted of course. It’s been a really long time since I did a time trial," Van der Poel said. "I’m happy with the result. Ahead of the Worlds of course an individual time trial on such a hard course is really good indication. My legs felt really good today so lets hope that in the coming days that things will be as good. It’s a really close battle with Matteo for the first place in the race. He’s already shown his really fast legs to get bonus seconds, so it’s going to be a proper fight."
Eduardo Affini (Mitchelton-Scott) set the early fast time as the 12th rider down the ramp and held on to take the stage victory over Sebastian Langeveld (EF Education First) by seven seconds.
"It is a really special victory and I am really happy with it. It was probably more stressful to wait in the hot-seat than to do the TT," Affini said.
"There are strong riders here, more or less we know each other and we know who is really strong in the TT event, but I managed to do a good TT and pace myself well.
"I was really able to give everything on the way back home and I am really happy to win."
Dylan van Baarle (Team Ineos) was third on the day fractions of a second behind Langeveld.
But the action was hottest at the tail end of the start list, with Trentin battling to keep his thin lead over the young Dutch upstart. The Italian was even with Van der Poel at the intermediate time check, but faded in the latter half of the course, losing nine seconds to the Corendon-Circus man.
The overall classification shifted in favour of Van der Poel, who pulled out a six second lead over Trentin with Pavel Sivakov (Ineos) moving into third at 24 seconds, two seconds ahead of Jasper De Buyst (Lotto Soudal).
"I think I did the best I could," Trentin said. "I was expecting to lose a little bit. Six seconds is not the end of the world, but it will be hard to take it back. Eduardo did a really good time trial and he's super young. It's good for him going into the Worlds."
Stage Results
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:16:40
|2
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
|0:00:07
|3
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|4
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:08
|5
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|0:00:10
|6
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
|0:00:12
|7
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:13
|8
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:16
|9
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
|0:00:17
|10
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:20
|11
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|13
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:21
|14
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus
|0:00:22
|15
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:00:26
|16
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:28
|17
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|18
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:31
|19
|Brent van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|20
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:00:32
|21
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|22
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:33
|23
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|24
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:34
|25
|Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:37
|26
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:00:38
|27
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|28
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|29
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:40
|30
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:42
|31
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|32
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
|33
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|0:00:44
|34
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|35
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:45
|36
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|0:00:49
|37
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:00:52
|38
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|0:00:55
|39
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:00:58
|40
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:00
|41
|Torkil Veyhe (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:01:04
|42
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:01:05
|43
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
|0:01:06
|44
|Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:01:07
|45
|James Shaw (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling
|46
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|47
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:01:10
|48
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon-Circus
|49
|Rhys Britton (Gbr) Great Britain
|0:01:11
|50
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Madison Genesis
|51
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:13
|52
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:01:14
|53
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:15
|54
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:16
|55
|Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:19
|56
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
|57
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
|0:01:22
|58
|Alex Colman (Bel) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|0:01:23
|59
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:25
|60
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|61
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|0:01:27
|62
|Ethan Vernon (GBr) Great Britain
|0:01:30
|63
|James Fouche (NZl) Team Wiggins Lecol
|64
|Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Wiggins Lecol
|0:01:31
|65
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|66
|Jacob Scott (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling
|0:01:35
|67
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:40
|68
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|69
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:41
|70
|Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ Continental
|71
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|72
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:42
|73
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:46
|74
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:52
|75
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:01:54
|76
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:01:57
|77
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:02
|78
|Joey Walker (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:02:04
|79
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:05
|80
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:07
|81
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|82
|Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|0:02:08
|83
|Matthew Bostock (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|0:02:09
|84
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
|85
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:10
|86
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:02:11
|87
|Ben Hardy (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|88
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:02:13
|89
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:15
|90
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:02:17
|91
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:19
|92
|Matthew Walls (GBr) Great Britain
|0:02:22
|93
|Jim Brown (GBr) Great Britain
|0:02:25
|94
|Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:02:26
|95
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:28
|96
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|0:02:29
|97
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|0:02:30
|98
|Peter Williams (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling
|0:02:31
|99
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:02:33
|100
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:02:38
|101
|Edward Laverack (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|102
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|0:02:43
|103
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:02:45
|104
|Rory Townsend (Irl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|105
|Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
|0:02:47
|106
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|107
|Robert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|0:02:50
|108
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:03:00
|109
|Tristan Robbins (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|0:03:15
|110
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|0:03:23
Overall Standings
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
|21:50:49
|2
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:06
|3
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
|0:00:24
|4
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:26
|5
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:27
|6
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:00:33
|7
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:35
|8
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|0:00:36
|9
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:00:39
|10
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:40
|11
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:41
|12
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|0:00:46
|13
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:00:49
|14
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:54
|15
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:57
|16
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:58
|17
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:00:59
|18
|Brent van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:06
|19
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|20
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|0:01:10
|21
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|22
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:01:12
|23
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:15
|24
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:19
|25
|James Shaw (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling
|0:01:22
|26
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
|0:01:24
|27
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:40
|28
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|29
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|0:01:55
|30
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|31
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:59
|32
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|33
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
|0:02:05
|34
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:02:25
|35
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|0:02:52
|36
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:44
|37
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
|0:04:09
|38
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:04:52
|39
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|0:05:26
|40
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:05:43
|41
|Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|0:06:06
|42
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:28
|43
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:34
|44
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|0:08:54
|45
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:09:25
|46
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:09:36
|47
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:09:40
|48
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:46
|49
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:12
|50
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:12:01
|51
|Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:12:12
|52
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon-Circus
|0:12:43
|53
|Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ Continental
|0:14:45
|54
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:14:54
|55
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|0:15:31
|56
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:16:49
|57
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:16:51
|58
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:17:20
|59
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:17:32
|60
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:57
|61
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:18:56
|62
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
|0:19:37
|63
|Ethan Vernon (GBr) Great Britain
|0:19:52
|64
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:20:19
|65
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:20:20
|66
|Rhys Britton (Gbr) Great Britain
|0:20:22
|67
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:20:23
|68
|Matthew Walls (GBr) Great Britain
|0:20:30
|69
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|70
|Edward Laverack (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|0:21:00
|71
|Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
|0:21:01
|72
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:21:02
|73
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:21:03
|74
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:21:14
|75
|Alex Colman (Bel) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|76
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:22:00
|77
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
|0:22:05
|78
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:22:34
|79
|Jim Brown (GBr) Great Britain
|0:22:39
|80
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:23:32
|81
|Robert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|0:23:58
|82
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:24:14
|83
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus
|0:24:21
|84
|Peter Williams (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling
|0:25:01
|85
|James Fouche (NZl) Team Wiggins Lecol
|0:25:07
|86
|Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Wiggins Lecol
|0:25:41
|87
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:25:50
|88
|Jacob Scott (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling
|0:26:02
|89
|Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:27:14
|90
|Rory Townsend (Irl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|0:27:18
|91
|Matthew Bostock (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|0:27:23
|92
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:27:46
|93
|Ben Hardy (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|0:28:02
|94
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:28:17
|95
|Joey Walker (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:28:50
|96
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|0:29:00
|97
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:29:42
|98
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:29:43
|99
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:31:07
|100
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:31:20
|101
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:31:36
|102
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:31:51
|103
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|0:33:35
|104
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:33:36
|105
|Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:35:54
|106
|Torkil Veyhe (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:37:15
|107
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:40:30
|108
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|0:40:45
|109
|Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:41:30
|110
|Tristan Robbins (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|0:54:18
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|66
|2
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
|53
|3
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|50
|4
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|47
|5
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|46
|6
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|44
|7
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|28
|8
|Matthew Walls (GBr) Great Britain
|28
|9
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|26
|10
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|25
|11
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|23
|12
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|22
|13
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|22
|14
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|21
|15
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
|21
|16
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|18
|17
|Rory Townsend (Irl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|17
|18
|Matthew Bostock (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|16
|19
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|15
|20
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|13
|21
|Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|22
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|12
|23
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
|12
|24
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|12
|25
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|11
|26
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|11
|27
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
|10
|28
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|29
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|9
|30
|Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
|9
|31
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|8
|32
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|8
|33
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
|7
|34
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|35
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|36
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
|6
|37
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|6
|38
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|39
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|5
|40
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|4
|41
|James Shaw (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling
|4
|42
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|43
|Peter Williams (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling
|4
|44
|Jacob Scott (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling
|4
|45
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|3
|46
|Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|3
|47
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon-Circus
|3
|48
|Robert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|3
|49
|Ethan Vernon (GBr) Great Britain
|2
|50
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus
|2
|51
|Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Wiggins Lecol
|2
|52
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|1
|53
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
|1
|54
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacob Scott (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling
|50
|2
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|29
|3
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|17
|4
|Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|5
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|6
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|13
|7
|Peter Williams (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling
|12
|8
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|11
|9
|James Fouche (NZl) Team Wiggins Lecol
|11
|10
|Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Wiggins Lecol
|10
|11
|Rory Townsend (Irl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|10
|12
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|9
|13
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
|8
|14
|Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|8
|15
|Matthew Bostock (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|6
|16
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|17
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|5
|18
|Robert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|5
|19
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus
|5
|20
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|21
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|22
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
|4
|23
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|3
|24
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|25
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|26
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|27
|Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|2
|28
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|29
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|30
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|31
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|1
|32
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1
|33
|Edward Laverack (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|1
