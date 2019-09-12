Tour of Britain: Van der Poel retakes lead in time trial

Image 1 of 18 Stage winner Eduardo Affini (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 2 of 18 Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) did enough to take over the Tour of Britain lead (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 3 of 18 Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) down the ramp (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 4 of 18 Alex Dowsett (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 5 of 18 Eduardo Affini (Mitchelton-Scott) took the win on stage 6 (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 6 of 18 (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 7 of 18 Ben Swift (Team Ineos) (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 8 of 18 Jos van Emden (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 9 of 18 Luke Durbridge (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 10 of 18 Mathieu van der Poel prepares for his time trial (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 11 of 18 Mikel Landa (Movistar) (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 12 of 18 Mathieu van der Poel (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 13 of 18 Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) in the time trial (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 14 of 18 Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) in the time trial (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 15 of 18 Rory Townsend of Canyon dhb p/b Bloor Homes on the podium in the Eisberg sprints jersey (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 16 of 18 Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) did enough to take over the Tour of Britain lead (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 17 of 18 Sebastian Langeveld (EF Education First) (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 18 of 18 Matteo Trentin in the points jersey (Image credit: SWpix.com)

Report

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) moved back into the lead of the Tour of Britain, taking the green jersey from the shoulders of Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) in the 14.4km individual time trial in Pershore.

"I’m delighted of course. It’s been a really long time since I did a time trial," Van der Poel said. "I’m happy with the result. Ahead of the Worlds of course an individual time trial on such a hard course is really good indication. My legs felt really good today so lets hope that in the coming days that things will be as good. It’s a really close battle with Matteo for the first place in the race. He’s already shown his really fast legs to get bonus seconds, so it’s going to be a proper fight."

Eduardo Affini (Mitchelton-Scott) set the early fast time as the 12th rider down the ramp and held on to take the stage victory over Sebastian Langeveld (EF Education First) by seven seconds.

"It is a really special victory and I am really happy with it. It was probably more stressful to wait in the hot-seat than to do the TT," Affini said.

"There are strong riders here, more or less we know each other and we know who is really strong in the TT event, but I managed to do a good TT and pace myself well.

"I was really able to give everything on the way back home and I am really happy to win."

Dylan van Baarle (Team Ineos) was third on the day fractions of a second behind Langeveld.

But the action was hottest at the tail end of the start list, with Trentin battling to keep his thin lead over the young Dutch upstart. The Italian was even with Van der Poel at the intermediate time check, but faded in the latter half of the course, losing nine seconds to the Corendon-Circus man.

The overall classification shifted in favour of Van der Poel, who pulled out a six second lead over Trentin with Pavel Sivakov (Ineos) moving into third at 24 seconds, two seconds ahead of Jasper De Buyst (Lotto Soudal).

"I think I did the best I could," Trentin said. "I was expecting to lose a little bit. Six seconds is not the end of the world, but it will be hard to take it back. Eduardo did a really good time trial and he's super young. It's good for him going into the Worlds."

Stage Results

Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:16:40 2 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First 0:00:07 3 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 4 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:08 5 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 0:00:10 6 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 0:00:12 7 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:13 8 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:16 9 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 0:00:17 10 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:20 11 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 12 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 13 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:21 14 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus 0:00:22 15 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 0:00:26 16 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:28 17 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 18 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:31 19 Brent van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 20 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:00:32 21 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 22 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:33 23 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 24 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:34 25 Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:37 26 Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:00:38 27 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 28 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 29 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:40 30 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:42 31 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 32 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb 33 Mark Christian (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 0:00:44 34 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 35 Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:45 36 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 0:00:49 37 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:00:52 38 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus 0:00:55 39 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 0:00:58 40 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:00 41 Torkil Veyhe (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:01:04 42 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:01:05 43 Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data 0:01:06 44 Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:01:07 45 James Shaw (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling 46 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 47 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:01:10 48 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon-Circus 49 Rhys Britton (Gbr) Great Britain 0:01:11 50 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Madison Genesis 51 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:13 52 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:01:14 53 Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:15 54 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:16 55 Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:01:19 56 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos 57 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First 0:01:22 58 Alex Colman (Bel) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 0:01:23 59 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:25 60 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 61 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 0:01:27 62 Ethan Vernon (GBr) Great Britain 0:01:30 63 James Fouche (NZl) Team Wiggins Lecol 64 Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Wiggins Lecol 0:01:31 65 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 66 Jacob Scott (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling 0:01:35 67 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:40 68 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 69 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:41 70 Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ Continental 71 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 72 Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:42 73 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:46 74 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:52 75 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:01:54 76 Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:01:57 77 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:02 78 Joey Walker (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:02:04 79 Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:05 80 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:07 81 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 82 Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 0:02:08 83 Matthew Bostock (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 0:02:09 84 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert 85 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:10 86 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:02:11 87 Ben Hardy (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 88 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:02:13 89 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:15 90 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:02:17 91 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:19 92 Matthew Walls (GBr) Great Britain 0:02:22 93 Jim Brown (GBr) Great Britain 0:02:25 94 Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:02:26 95 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:02:28 96 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus 0:02:29 97 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 0:02:30 98 Peter Williams (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling 0:02:31 99 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:02:33 100 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:02:38 101 Edward Laverack (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 102 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 0:02:43 103 Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:02:45 104 Rory Townsend (Irl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 105 Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop 0:02:47 106 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 107 Robert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 0:02:50 108 Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:03:00 109 Tristan Robbins (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 0:03:15 110 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus 0:03:23

Overall Standings

General classification after stage 6 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 21:50:49 2 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:06 3 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 0:00:24 4 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:26 5 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:27 6 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 0:00:33 7 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:35 8 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 0:00:36 9 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:00:39 10 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:40 11 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:41 12 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 0:00:46 13 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 0:00:49 14 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:54 15 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:57 16 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:58 17 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:00:59 18 Brent van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:06 19 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 20 Mark Christian (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 0:01:10 21 Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 22 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:01:12 23 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:15 24 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:19 25 James Shaw (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling 0:01:22 26 Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data 0:01:24 27 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:40 28 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 29 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 0:01:55 30 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 31 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:59 32 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 33 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos 0:02:05 34 Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:02:25 35 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus 0:02:52 36 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:44 37 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First 0:04:09 38 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 0:04:52 39 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus 0:05:26 40 Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:05:43 41 Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 0:06:06 42 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:28 43 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:34 44 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 0:08:54 45 Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:09:25 46 Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:09:36 47 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:09:40 48 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:46 49 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:12 50 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:12:01 51 Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:12:12 52 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon-Circus 0:12:43 53 Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ Continental 0:14:45 54 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:14:54 55 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 0:15:31 56 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 0:16:49 57 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:16:51 58 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 0:17:20 59 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:17:32 60 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:57 61 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:18:56 62 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First 0:19:37 63 Ethan Vernon (GBr) Great Britain 0:19:52 64 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:20:19 65 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:20:20 66 Rhys Britton (Gbr) Great Britain 0:20:22 67 Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy 0:20:23 68 Matthew Walls (GBr) Great Britain 0:20:30 69 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 70 Edward Laverack (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 0:21:00 71 Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop 0:21:01 72 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:21:02 73 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:21:03 74 Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:21:14 75 Alex Colman (Bel) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 76 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:22:00 77 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert 0:22:05 78 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:22:34 79 Jim Brown (GBr) Great Britain 0:22:39 80 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:23:32 81 Robert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 0:23:58 82 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:24:14 83 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus 0:24:21 84 Peter Williams (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling 0:25:01 85 James Fouche (NZl) Team Wiggins Lecol 0:25:07 86 Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Wiggins Lecol 0:25:41 87 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:25:50 88 Jacob Scott (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling 0:26:02 89 Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:27:14 90 Rory Townsend (Irl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 0:27:18 91 Matthew Bostock (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 0:27:23 92 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 0:27:46 93 Ben Hardy (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 0:28:02 94 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:28:17 95 Joey Walker (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:28:50 96 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus 0:29:00 97 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:29:42 98 Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:29:43 99 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:31:07 100 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:31:20 101 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:31:36 102 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:31:51 103 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 0:33:35 104 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:33:36 105 Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:35:54 106 Torkil Veyhe (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:37:15 107 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:40:30 108 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 0:40:45 109 Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:41:30 110 Tristan Robbins (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 0:54:18

Points classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 66 2 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 53 3 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 50 4 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 47 5 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 46 6 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 44 7 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 28 8 Matthew Walls (GBr) Great Britain 28 9 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 26 10 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 25 11 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 23 12 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 22 13 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 22 14 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 21 15 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First 21 16 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 18 17 Rory Townsend (Irl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 17 18 Matthew Bostock (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 16 19 Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 15 20 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus 13 21 Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 12 22 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 12 23 Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data 12 24 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 12 25 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 11 26 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 11 27 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb 10 28 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 29 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 9 30 Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop 9 31 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 8 32 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 8 33 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 7 34 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 6 35 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 6 36 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First 6 37 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 6 38 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 39 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 5 40 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 4 41 James Shaw (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling 4 42 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 43 Peter Williams (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling 4 44 Jacob Scott (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling 4 45 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 3 46 Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 3 47 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon-Circus 3 48 Robert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 3 49 Ethan Vernon (GBr) Great Britain 2 50 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus 2 51 Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Wiggins Lecol 2 52 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 1 53 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos 1 54 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 1