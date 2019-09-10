Tour of Britain: Van der Poel wins stage 4 in Kendal

Image 1 of 15 Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 15 Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) celebrates his win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 15 Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) wins stage 4 (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com) Image 4 of 15 Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) wins stage 4 (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com) Image 5 of 15 Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) attacks (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com) Image 6 of 15 Tony Gallopin (AG2R La Mondiale) on the attack (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com) Image 7 of 15 Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) after winning stage 4 (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com) Image 8 of 15 Mitchelon-Scott lead Matteo Trentin on the climb (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com) Image 9 of 15 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 15 Mitchelton-Scott lead the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 15 Stage 4 of Tour of Britain (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 15 Stage 4 of Tour of Britain (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 15 Stage 4 of Tour of Britain (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 15 Stage 4 of Tour of Britain (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 15 Stage 4 of Tour of Britain (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) showed he is on form for the rapidly approaching World Championships in Yorkshire, winning the hilly stage 4 of the Tour of Britain to Kendal with a powerful, unequalled, uphill sprint.

The multi-talented cyclo-cross world champion surged past a late breakaway trio and then stomped on the pedals to distance all his rivals and celebrate with his arms in the air. Van der Poel managed to open a three-second gap at the finish line, with Jasper de Buyst (Lotto Soudal) taking second and Australia's Simon Clarke (EF Education First) third.

Matteo Trentin and his Mitchelton-Scott team did everything they could to control the late attacks but Trentin could not respond when van der Poel opened up his effort with three hundred metres to go and finished ninth.

Thanks to the ten-second stage winner's time bonus and his three-second advantage; van der Poel took the leader's green jersey from the Italian. Trentin is one second behind, with De Buyst third at seven seconds.

Thursday's 14.4km individual time trial near Pershore in South West England will now be vital in deciding the overall classification of the Tour of Britain.

Van der Poel slumped over his bike after his huge effort but soon began to celebrate with his teammates.

"It was a bit of gamble because I didn't really know where the finish line was," he explained.

"I got bumped in yesterday and I didn't want that to happen again today, so I went full gas 300 metres to go. It was a bit far but got I got a gap and the final 100m was a bit easier, so the gap was big enough to keep it to the finish.

"It's really nice to win this stage. It was a really, really hard stage, with lots of climbing. I think my team did it perfect; we controlled with Matteo Trentin's guys and then at the end, Otto Vergaerde did an amazing job to get leaders back just in time for me to do my sprint."

How it happened



The 173.2km stage across northern England from Newcastle-upon-Tyne to Kendal was always going to an important battleground for overall victory, with the sprinters knowing the constant short and steep climbs would spark a selection and force them to suffer on the country roads.

The first attacks were quickly pulled back when the flag dropped but then the peloton let Axel Domont (AG2R La Mondiale) and Dylan Van Baarle (Team Ineos) go clear. They worked hard to open a gap and then Eddie Dunbar jumped across to give Team Ineos extra horsepower in an interesting attack from the British WorldTour team. That forced Mitchelton-Scott to lead the chase in defense of Trentin's green jersey but used up two of the Team Ineos riders.

The English hills are never long but they are often steep and the road surfaces are grippy, making for hard racing. Dunbar found out the hard way when he blew up and was dropped 60km to go.

Van Baarle tried to go away alone as Domont also faltered but he was caught at the foot of the steep and exposed Gawthorp climb with 34km to go. The speed was high and a series of attacks ignited the racing and split the peloton. Ben Hermans (Israel Cycling Academy) was the first to the top of the climb on the exposed moor and pushed on as a group formed around him. Pavel Sivakov was there for Team Ineos after some surges by Gianni Moscon and other quality riders eventually came together to create a front group of 40 riders.

Trentin had three teammates to help control the attacks in a tactically thrilling final. However, Tony Gallopin (AG2R La Mondiale) got away alone with 17km to go and was joined by former Lotto Soudal rider James Shaw (Swift Carbon) and Hermans.

They gradually carved out a gap of 15 seconds as Mitchelton-Scott were left to lead the chase. However, the uphill finish in central Kendal was going to hurt the trio and they quickly lost a few seconds in the final kilometre after giving their all to stay away.

As the gradient began to bite and the road curved right, Van der Poel made his move, stomping on the pedals as if he was on a sandy climb in a cyclo-cross race. It was early but his rivals had no answer, allowing the Dutchman to win alone and take the race lead.

Stage Results

Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 4:23:08 2 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:03 3 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 4 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 5 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 6 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 7 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 8 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 9 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 10 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 11 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 12 James Shaw (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling 13 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 14 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 15 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 16 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 17 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 18 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 19 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale 21 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 22 Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data 0:00:14 23 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 24 Mark Christian (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 25 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 26 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 27 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:16 28 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 29 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 30 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus 31 Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 32 Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:00:20 33 Brent van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:23 34 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:31 35 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:34 36 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 37 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 38 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos 39 Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb 40 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus 0:01:16 41 Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 0:03:46 42 Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:03:48 43 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 0:03:50 44 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First 45 Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 46 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 47 Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:04:00 48 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:04:04 49 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon-Circus 0:06:28 50 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:07:15 51 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 52 Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ Continental 53 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 54 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 55 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 56 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 57 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 58 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First 0:07:25 59 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:09:25 60 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus 0:14:39 61 Torkil Veyhe (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 62 Rory Townsend (Irl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 63 Ethan Vernon (GBr) Great Britain 64 Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 65 Jim Brown (GBr) 66 Peter Williams (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling 67 Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo 68 Juri Hollmann (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de 69 Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis 70 Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 71 Matthew Walls (GBr) Great Britain 72 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus 73 Alex Colman (Bel) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 74 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 75 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 76 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb 77 Edward Laverack (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 78 Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop 79 Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 80 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 81 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 82 Jacob Scott (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling 83 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 84 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:14:45 85 James Fouche (NZl) Team Wiggins Lecol 86 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 87 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 88 Rhys Britton (Gbr) Great Britain 89 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 90 Robert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 0:14:48 91 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 92 Joey Walker (GBr) Madison Genesis 93 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 94 Matthew Bostock (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 95 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Madison Genesis 96 Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Wiggins Lecol 97 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 98 Ben Hardy (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 99 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 100 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert 101 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 102 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 103 Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy 104 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:20:52 105 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 0:20:55 106 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:21:03 107 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 108 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 109 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 110 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 111 Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal 112 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:22:45 113 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 114 Tristan Robbins (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling DNF Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma DNF Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise DNF Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Education First

Overall Standings

General classification after stage 4 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 17:36:27 2 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:01 3 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:07 4 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 0:00:14 5 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:15 6 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 0:00:19 7 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 8 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 9 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 10 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 11 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 12 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 14 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 15 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 16 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 0:00:27 17 James Shaw (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling 18 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 21 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 22 Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data 0:00:30 23 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:38 24 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 25 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 26 Mark Christian (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 27 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:40 28 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 29 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 30 Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 31 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus 32 Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:00:44 33 Brent van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:47 34 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:50 35 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:55 36 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos 0:00:58 37 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 38 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 39 Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:01:35 40 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus 0:01:40 41 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 0:04:06 42 Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 0:04:10 43 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First 0:04:14 44 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 0:07:30 45 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:07:31 46 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:39 47 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 49 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 50 Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:07:43 51 Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:07:45 52 Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:07:55 53 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon-Circus 0:08:10 54 Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ Continental 0:11:47 55 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:11:57 56 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:13:26 57 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:14:16 58 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 0:14:54 59 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 60 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:59 61 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:15:03 62 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 0:15:12 63 Edward Laverack (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 0:16:23 64 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First 0:17:03 65 Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy 0:17:09 66 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:18:13 67 Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:18:26 68 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb 69 Matthew Walls (GBr) Great Britain 70 Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop 71 Ethan Vernon (GBr) Great Britain 0:18:34 72 Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo 73 Alex Colman (Bel) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 74 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 0:18:35 75 Robert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 0:18:42 76 Rory Townsend (Irl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 0:18:49 77 Jim Brown (GBr) 0:18:57 78 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert 0:18:59 79 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:19:04 80 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 81 Rhys Britton (Gbr) Great Britain 0:19:23 82 Matthew Bostock (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 0:19:30 83 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:19:47 84 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus 0:19:53 85 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:19:54 86 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:20:10 87 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:20:15 88 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus 0:20:36 89 Jacob Scott (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling 0:21:06 90 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:21:16 91 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:21:27 92 James Fouche (NZl) Team Wiggins Lecol 0:22:40 93 Peter Williams (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling 0:22:42 94 Juri Hollmann (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de 0:22:46 95 Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Wiggins Lecol 0:22:53 96 Ben Hardy (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 0:23:23 97 Joey Walker (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:24:18 98 Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:24:30 99 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 0:25:17 100 Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:20 101 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:27:15 102 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:27:19 103 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:27:52 104 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:28:09 105 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:28:35 106 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:29:22 107 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:29:25 108 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 0:29:27 109 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:29:54 110 Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:30:05 111 Torkil Veyhe (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:31:24 112 Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:33:38 113 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 0:34:37 114 Tristan Robbins (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 0:41:41

Points classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 50 2 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 41 3 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 39 4 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 36 5 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 35 6 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 32 7 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 27 8 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 26 9 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 21 10 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 19 11 Rory Townsend (Irl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 17 12 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 17 13 Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 15 14 Matthew Walls (GBr) Great Britain 14 15 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus 13 16 Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 12 17 Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data 12 18 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb 10 19 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 9 20 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 21 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 9 22 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 9 23 Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop 9 24 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 8 25 Matthew Bostock (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 7 26 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 6 27 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 6 28 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First 6 29 Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 5 30 Peter Williams (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling 4 31 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 32 James Shaw (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling 4 33 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First 4 34 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 3 35 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon-Circus 3 36 Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Wiggins Lecol 2 37 Ethan Vernon (GBr) Great Britain 2 38 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 1 39 Robert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 1 40 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 1 41 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos 1 42 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 1