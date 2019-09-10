Trending

Tour of Britain: Van der Poel wins stage 4 in Kendal

Dutchman wins 'queen stage' and takes race lead

Mathieu van der Poel wears the leader's jersey

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) in the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Mathieu van der Poel wins the stage

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) celebrates his win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) wins stage 4

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) wins stage 4
(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) wins stage 4

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) wins stage 4
(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus)

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) attacks
(Image credit: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)
Tony Gallopin (AG2R La Mondiale) on the attack

Tony Gallopin (AG2R La Mondiale) on the attack
(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) after winning stage 4

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) after winning stage 4
(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
Mitchelon-Scott lead Matteo Trentin on the climb

Mitchelon-Scott lead Matteo Trentin on the climb
(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
Mark Cavendish

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Stage 4 of Tour of Britain

Mitchelton-Scott lead the peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Stage 4 of Tour of Britain

Stage 4 of Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Stage 4 of Tour of Britain

Stage 4 of Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Stage 4 of Tour of Britain

Stage 4 of Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Stage 4 of Tour of Britain

Stage 4 of Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Stage 4 of Tour of Britain

Stage 4 of Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) showed he is on form for the rapidly approaching World Championships in Yorkshire, winning the hilly stage 4 of the Tour of Britain to Kendal with a powerful, unequalled, uphill sprint.

The multi-talented cyclo-cross world champion surged past a late breakaway trio and then stomped on the pedals to distance all his rivals and celebrate with his arms in the air. Van der Poel managed to open a three-second gap at the finish line, with Jasper de Buyst (Lotto Soudal) taking second and Australia's Simon Clarke (EF Education First) third.

Matteo Trentin and his Mitchelton-Scott team did everything they could to control the late attacks but Trentin could not respond when van der Poel opened up his effort with three hundred metres to go and finished ninth.

Thanks to the ten-second stage winner's time bonus and his three-second advantage; van der Poel took the leader's green jersey from the Italian. Trentin is one second behind, with De Buyst third at seven seconds.

Thursday's 14.4km individual time trial near Pershore in South West England will now be vital in deciding the overall classification of the Tour of Britain.

Van der Poel slumped over his bike after his huge effort but soon began to celebrate with his teammates.

"It was a bit of gamble because I didn't really know where the finish line was," he explained.

"I got bumped in yesterday and I didn't want that to happen again today, so I went full gas 300 metres to go. It was a bit far but got I got a gap and the final 100m was a bit easier, so the gap was big enough to keep it to the finish.

"It's really nice to win this stage. It was a really, really hard stage, with lots of climbing. I think my team did it perfect; we controlled with Matteo Trentin's guys and then at the end, Otto Vergaerde did an amazing job to get leaders back just in time for me to do my sprint."

How it happened


The 173.2km stage across northern England from Newcastle-upon-Tyne to Kendal was always going to an important battleground for overall victory, with the sprinters knowing the constant short and steep climbs would spark a selection and force them to suffer on the country roads.

The first attacks were quickly pulled back when the flag dropped but then the peloton let Axel Domont (AG2R La Mondiale) and Dylan Van Baarle (Team Ineos) go clear. They worked hard to open a gap and then Eddie Dunbar jumped across to give Team Ineos extra horsepower in an interesting attack from the British WorldTour team. That forced Mitchelton-Scott to lead the chase in defense of Trentin's green jersey but used up two of the Team Ineos riders.

The English hills are never long but they are often steep and the road surfaces are grippy, making for hard racing. Dunbar found out the hard way when he blew up and was dropped 60km to go.

Van Baarle tried to go away alone as Domont also faltered but he was caught at the foot of the steep and exposed Gawthorp climb with 34km to go. The speed was high and a series of attacks ignited the racing and split the peloton. Ben Hermans (Israel Cycling Academy) was the first to the top of the climb on the exposed moor and pushed on as a group formed around him. Pavel Sivakov was there for Team Ineos after some surges by Gianni Moscon and other quality riders eventually came together to create a front group of 40 riders.

Trentin had three teammates to help control the attacks in a tactically thrilling final. However, Tony Gallopin (AG2R La Mondiale) got away alone with 17km to go and was joined by former Lotto Soudal rider James Shaw (Swift Carbon) and Hermans.

They gradually carved out a gap of 15 seconds as Mitchelton-Scott were left to lead the chase. However, the uphill finish in central Kendal was going to hurt the trio and they quickly lost a few seconds in the final kilometre after giving their all to stay away.

As the gradient began to bite and the road curved right, Van der Poel made his move, stomping on the pedals as if he was on a sandy climb in a cyclo-cross race. It was early but his rivals had no answer, allowing the Dutchman to win alone and take the race lead.

Stage Results

Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 4:23:08
2Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:03
3Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
4Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
5Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
6Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
7Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
8Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
9Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
10Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
11Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
12James Shaw (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling
13Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
14Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
15Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
16Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
17Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
18Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
19Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
20Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
21Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
22Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data 0:00:14
23Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
24Mark Christian (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
25Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
26Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
27Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:16
28Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
29Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
30Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus
31Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
32Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:00:20
33Brent van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:23
34Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:31
35Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:34
36Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
37Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
38Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
39Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
40Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus 0:01:16
41Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 0:03:46
42Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:03:48
43Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 0:03:50
44Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
45Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
46Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
47Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:04:00
48Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:04:04
49Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon-Circus 0:06:28
50Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:07:15
51Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
52Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ Continental
53Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
54Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
55Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
56Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
57Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
58Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First 0:07:25
59Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:09:25
60Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus 0:14:39
61Torkil Veyhe (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
62Rory Townsend (Irl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
63Ethan Vernon (GBr) Great Britain
64Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
65Jim Brown (GBr)
66Peter Williams (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling
67Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo
68Juri Hollmann (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
69Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis
70Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
71Matthew Walls (GBr) Great Britain
72Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus
73Alex Colman (Bel) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
74Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
75Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
76Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
77Edward Laverack (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
78Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
79Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
80Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
81Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
82Jacob Scott (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling
83Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
84Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:14:45
85James Fouche (NZl) Team Wiggins Lecol
86Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
87Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
88Rhys Britton (Gbr) Great Britain
89Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
90Robert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 0:14:48
91Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
92Joey Walker (GBr) Madison Genesis
93Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
94Matthew Bostock (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
95Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Madison Genesis
96Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Wiggins Lecol
97Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
98Ben Hardy (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
99Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
100Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
101Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
102Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
103Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy
104Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:20:52
105Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 0:20:55
106Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:21:03
107Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
108Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
109Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
110Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
111Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
112Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:22:45
113Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
114Tristan Robbins (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
DNFPascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
DNFBenjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFMoreno Hofland (Ned) EF Education First

Overall Standings

General classification after stage 4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 17:36:27
2Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:01
3Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:07
4Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 0:00:14
5Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:15
6Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 0:00:19
7Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
8Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
9Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
10Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
11Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
12Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
13Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
14Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
15Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
16Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 0:00:27
17James Shaw (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling
18Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
19Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
20Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
21Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
22Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data 0:00:30
23Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:38
24Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
25Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
26Mark Christian (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
27Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:40
28Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
29Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
30Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
31Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus
32Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:00:44
33Brent van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:47
34Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:50
35Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:55
36Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos 0:00:58
37Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
38Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
39Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:01:35
40Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus 0:01:40
41Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 0:04:06
42Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 0:04:10
43Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First 0:04:14
44Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 0:07:30
45Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:07:31
46Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:39
47Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
48Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
49Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
50Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:07:43
51Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:07:45
52Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:07:55
53Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon-Circus 0:08:10
54Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ Continental 0:11:47
55Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:11:57
56Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:13:26
57Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:14:16
58Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 0:14:54
59Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
60Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:59
61Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:15:03
62Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 0:15:12
63Edward Laverack (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 0:16:23
64Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First 0:17:03
65Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy 0:17:09
66Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:18:13
67Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:18:26
68Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
69Matthew Walls (GBr) Great Britain
70Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
71Ethan Vernon (GBr) Great Britain 0:18:34
72Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo
73Alex Colman (Bel) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
74Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 0:18:35
75Robert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 0:18:42
76Rory Townsend (Irl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 0:18:49
77Jim Brown (GBr) 0:18:57
78Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert 0:18:59
79Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:19:04
80Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
81Rhys Britton (Gbr) Great Britain 0:19:23
82Matthew Bostock (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 0:19:30
83Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:19:47
84Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus 0:19:53
85Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:19:54
86Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:20:10
87Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:20:15
88Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus 0:20:36
89Jacob Scott (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling 0:21:06
90Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:21:16
91Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:21:27
92James Fouche (NZl) Team Wiggins Lecol 0:22:40
93Peter Williams (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling 0:22:42
94Juri Hollmann (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de 0:22:46
95Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Wiggins Lecol 0:22:53
96Ben Hardy (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 0:23:23
97Joey Walker (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:24:18
98Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:24:30
99Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 0:25:17
100Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:20
101Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:27:15
102Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:27:19
103Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:27:52
104Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:28:09
105Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:28:35
106Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:29:22
107Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:29:25
108Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 0:29:27
109Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:29:54
110Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:30:05
111Torkil Veyhe (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:31:24
112Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:33:38
113Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 0:34:37
114Tristan Robbins (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 0:41:41

Points classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 50
2Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 41
3Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 39
4Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 36
5Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 35
6Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 32
7Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 27
8Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 26
9Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 21
10Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 19
11Rory Townsend (Irl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 17
12Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 17
13Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 15
14Matthew Walls (GBr) Great Britain 14
15Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus 13
16Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 12
17Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data 12
18Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb 10
19Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 9
20Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9
21Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 9
22Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 9
23Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop 9
24Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 8
25Matthew Bostock (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 7
26Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 6
27Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 6
28Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First 6
29Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 5
30Peter Williams (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling 4
31Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4
32James Shaw (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling 4
33Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First 4
34Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 3
35Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon-Circus 3
36Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Wiggins Lecol 2
37Ethan Vernon (GBr) Great Britain 2
38Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 1
39Robert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 1
40Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 1
41Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos 1
42Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 1

Mountains classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacob Scott (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling 40
2Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus 27
3Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 17
4Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 15
5Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14
6Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 13
7Peter Williams (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling 12
8James Fouche (NZl) Team Wiggins Lecol 11
9Rory Townsend (Irl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 10
10Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Wiggins Lecol 10
11Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 9
12Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 8
13Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7
14Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 6
15Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 5
16Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus 5
17Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 5
18Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 4
19Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 4
20Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 3
21Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 3
22Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2
23Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 2
24Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2
25Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 1
26Edward Laverack (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 1
27Robert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 1

