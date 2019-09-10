Tour of Britain: Van der Poel wins stage 4 in Kendal
Dutchman wins 'queen stage' and takes race lead
Stage 4: Gateshead - Kendal
Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) showed he is on form for the rapidly approaching World Championships in Yorkshire, winning the hilly stage 4 of the Tour of Britain to Kendal with a powerful, unequalled, uphill sprint.
The multi-talented cyclo-cross world champion surged past a late breakaway trio and then stomped on the pedals to distance all his rivals and celebrate with his arms in the air. Van der Poel managed to open a three-second gap at the finish line, with Jasper de Buyst (Lotto Soudal) taking second and Australia's Simon Clarke (EF Education First) third.
Matteo Trentin and his Mitchelton-Scott team did everything they could to control the late attacks but Trentin could not respond when van der Poel opened up his effort with three hundred metres to go and finished ninth.
Thanks to the ten-second stage winner's time bonus and his three-second advantage; van der Poel took the leader's green jersey from the Italian. Trentin is one second behind, with De Buyst third at seven seconds.
Thursday's 14.4km individual time trial near Pershore in South West England will now be vital in deciding the overall classification of the Tour of Britain.
Van der Poel slumped over his bike after his huge effort but soon began to celebrate with his teammates.
"It was a bit of gamble because I didn't really know where the finish line was," he explained.
"I got bumped in yesterday and I didn't want that to happen again today, so I went full gas 300 metres to go. It was a bit far but got I got a gap and the final 100m was a bit easier, so the gap was big enough to keep it to the finish.
"It's really nice to win this stage. It was a really, really hard stage, with lots of climbing. I think my team did it perfect; we controlled with Matteo Trentin's guys and then at the end, Otto Vergaerde did an amazing job to get leaders back just in time for me to do my sprint."
How it happened
The 173.2km stage across northern England from Newcastle-upon-Tyne to Kendal was always going to an important battleground for overall victory, with the sprinters knowing the constant short and steep climbs would spark a selection and force them to suffer on the country roads.
The first attacks were quickly pulled back when the flag dropped but then the peloton let Axel Domont (AG2R La Mondiale) and Dylan Van Baarle (Team Ineos) go clear. They worked hard to open a gap and then Eddie Dunbar jumped across to give Team Ineos extra horsepower in an interesting attack from the British WorldTour team. That forced Mitchelton-Scott to lead the chase in defense of Trentin's green jersey but used up two of the Team Ineos riders.
The English hills are never long but they are often steep and the road surfaces are grippy, making for hard racing. Dunbar found out the hard way when he blew up and was dropped 60km to go.
Van Baarle tried to go away alone as Domont also faltered but he was caught at the foot of the steep and exposed Gawthorp climb with 34km to go. The speed was high and a series of attacks ignited the racing and split the peloton. Ben Hermans (Israel Cycling Academy) was the first to the top of the climb on the exposed moor and pushed on as a group formed around him. Pavel Sivakov was there for Team Ineos after some surges by Gianni Moscon and other quality riders eventually came together to create a front group of 40 riders.
Trentin had three teammates to help control the attacks in a tactically thrilling final. However, Tony Gallopin (AG2R La Mondiale) got away alone with 17km to go and was joined by former Lotto Soudal rider James Shaw (Swift Carbon) and Hermans.
They gradually carved out a gap of 15 seconds as Mitchelton-Scott were left to lead the chase. However, the uphill finish in central Kendal was going to hurt the trio and they quickly lost a few seconds in the final kilometre after giving their all to stay away.
As the gradient began to bite and the road curved right, Van der Poel made his move, stomping on the pedals as if he was on a sandy climb in a cyclo-cross race. It was early but his rivals had no answer, allowing the Dutchman to win alone and take the race lead.
Stage Results
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
|4:23:08
|2
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:03
|3
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|4
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|5
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|6
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|7
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|8
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|9
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|11
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|12
|James Shaw (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling
|13
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|14
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|15
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|16
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
|17
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|18
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|19
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|22
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
|0:00:14
|23
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|24
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|25
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|26
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|27
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:16
|28
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|29
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|30
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|31
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|32
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|33
|Brent van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:23
|34
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:31
|35
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:34
|36
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|37
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|38
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
|39
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
|40
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|0:01:16
|41
|Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|0:03:46
|42
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:03:48
|43
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:03:50
|44
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
|45
|Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|46
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|47
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:04:00
|48
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:04:04
|49
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon-Circus
|0:06:28
|50
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:07:15
|51
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|52
|Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ Continental
|53
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|54
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|55
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|56
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|57
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|58
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
|0:07:25
|59
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:09:25
|60
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|0:14:39
|61
|Torkil Veyhe (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|62
|Rory Townsend (Irl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|63
|Ethan Vernon (GBr) Great Britain
|64
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|65
|Jim Brown (GBr)
|66
|Peter Williams (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling
|67
|Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo
|68
|Juri Hollmann (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|69
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis
|70
|Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|71
|Matthew Walls (GBr) Great Britain
|72
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus
|73
|Alex Colman (Bel) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|74
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|75
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|76
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
|77
|Edward Laverack (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|78
|Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
|79
|Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|80
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|81
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|82
|Jacob Scott (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling
|83
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|84
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:45
|85
|James Fouche (NZl) Team Wiggins Lecol
|86
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|87
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|88
|Rhys Britton (Gbr) Great Britain
|89
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|90
|Robert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|0:14:48
|91
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|92
|Joey Walker (GBr) Madison Genesis
|93
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|94
|Matthew Bostock (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|95
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Madison Genesis
|96
|Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Wiggins Lecol
|97
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|98
|Ben Hardy (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|99
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|100
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
|101
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|102
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|103
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy
|104
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:20:52
|105
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|0:20:55
|106
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:21:03
|107
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|108
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|109
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|110
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|111
|Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
|112
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:22:45
|113
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|114
|Tristan Robbins (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|DNF
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Education First
Overall Standings
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
|17:36:27
|2
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:01
|3
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:07
|4
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|0:00:14
|5
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:15
|6
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:00:19
|7
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|8
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|9
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|10
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|11
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
|12
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|14
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|15
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|16
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:27
|17
|James Shaw (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling
|18
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|21
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|22
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
|0:00:30
|23
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:38
|24
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|25
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|26
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|27
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:40
|28
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|29
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|30
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|31
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|32
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:00:44
|33
|Brent van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:47
|34
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:50
|35
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:55
|36
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
|0:00:58
|37
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|38
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|39
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:01:35
|40
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|0:01:40
|41
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:04:06
|42
|Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|0:04:10
|43
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
|0:04:14
|44
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|0:07:30
|45
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:07:31
|46
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:39
|47
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|49
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|50
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:07:43
|51
|Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:07:45
|52
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:07:55
|53
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon-Circus
|0:08:10
|54
|Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ Continental
|0:11:47
|55
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:11:57
|56
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:13:26
|57
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:14:16
|58
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:14:54
|59
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|60
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:59
|61
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:15:03
|62
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:15:12
|63
|Edward Laverack (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|0:16:23
|64
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
|0:17:03
|65
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:17:09
|66
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:18:13
|67
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:18:26
|68
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
|69
|Matthew Walls (GBr) Great Britain
|70
|Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
|71
|Ethan Vernon (GBr) Great Britain
|0:18:34
|72
|Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo
|73
|Alex Colman (Bel) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|74
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|0:18:35
|75
|Robert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|0:18:42
|76
|Rory Townsend (Irl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|0:18:49
|77
|Jim Brown (GBr)
|0:18:57
|78
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
|0:18:59
|79
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:19:04
|80
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|81
|Rhys Britton (Gbr) Great Britain
|0:19:23
|82
|Matthew Bostock (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|0:19:30
|83
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:19:47
|84
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|0:19:53
|85
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:19:54
|86
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:20:10
|87
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:20:15
|88
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus
|0:20:36
|89
|Jacob Scott (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling
|0:21:06
|90
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:21:16
|91
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:21:27
|92
|James Fouche (NZl) Team Wiggins Lecol
|0:22:40
|93
|Peter Williams (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling
|0:22:42
|94
|Juri Hollmann (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|0:22:46
|95
|Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Wiggins Lecol
|0:22:53
|96
|Ben Hardy (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|0:23:23
|97
|Joey Walker (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:24:18
|98
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:24:30
|99
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:25:17
|100
|Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:20
|101
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:27:15
|102
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:27:19
|103
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:27:52
|104
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:28:09
|105
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:28:35
|106
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:29:22
|107
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:29:25
|108
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|0:29:27
|109
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:29:54
|110
|Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:30:05
|111
|Torkil Veyhe (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:31:24
|112
|Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:33:38
|113
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|0:34:37
|114
|Tristan Robbins (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|0:41:41
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|50
|2
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
|41
|3
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|39
|4
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|36
|5
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|35
|6
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|32
|7
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|27
|8
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|26
|9
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|21
|10
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|19
|11
|Rory Townsend (Irl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|17
|12
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|17
|13
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|15
|14
|Matthew Walls (GBr) Great Britain
|14
|15
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|13
|16
|Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|17
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
|12
|18
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
|10
|19
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|9
|20
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|21
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|9
|22
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|9
|23
|Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
|9
|24
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|8
|25
|Matthew Bostock (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|7
|26
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|27
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|28
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
|6
|29
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|5
|30
|Peter Williams (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling
|4
|31
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|32
|James Shaw (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling
|4
|33
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
|4
|34
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|3
|35
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon-Circus
|3
|36
|Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Wiggins Lecol
|2
|37
|Ethan Vernon (GBr) Great Britain
|2
|38
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|39
|Robert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|1
|40
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|1
|41
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
|1
|42
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacob Scott (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling
|40
|2
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|27
|3
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|17
|4
|Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|5
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|6
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|13
|7
|Peter Williams (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling
|12
|8
|James Fouche (NZl) Team Wiggins Lecol
|11
|9
|Rory Townsend (Irl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|10
|10
|Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Wiggins Lecol
|10
|11
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|9
|12
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
|8
|13
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|14
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|15
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|5
|16
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus
|5
|17
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|18
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|19
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
|4
|20
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|21
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|22
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|23
|Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|2
|24
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|25
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|1
|26
|Edward Laverack (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|1
|27
|Robert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|1
