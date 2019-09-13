Trending

Tour of Britain: Mathieu van der Poel wins stage 7

Dutchman extends overall lead

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) won stage 7 of the OVO Energy Tour of Britain. The Dutchman sprinted up the short but steep climb atop Burton Dassett, Warwickshire, beating Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) by one second and Simon Clarke (EF Education First) by three second.

"I saw that there was still someone on my wheel," said Van der Poel of his winning attack on the final climb through Burton Dassett Park. "It was a flatter part in the climb and there I took the time to recover and get some breath again so I could focus on the final 200m sprint.

"I feel pretty good. I feel better day-by-day and I surprised myself with the TT yesterday.  I think it’s an indication of my shape if you can ride that fast over 14km on your own. 

"I knew that finishes like today suit me well. It was a pretty hard day. The first 70km there were a lot of attacks and the team handled it perfectly. They did an amazing job. 

"I knew from the penultimate climb that it was up to me in the group favourites. I was all alone and I had to gamble a little bit but coming into the final ascent I knew that I had a pretty good chance to take the win today.

The gamble paid off for Van der Poel, who not only took the stage win, but extended his lead to 12 seconds ahead of Trentin and 40 seconds to Jasper De Buyst (Lotto Soudal) ahead of the finale stage 8's 166km race into Manchester.

More to follow...

How it unfolded

Stage 7 at the Tour of Britain was a 186km stage from Warwick in central England into a series of 12km finishing circuits that ended with a climb at Burton Dassett Country Park (1.7km at 5 per cent).

The stage included three intermediate sprints at Berkswell (19km), Brinklow (80km), and Pillerton Priors (142km). The toughest part of the stage included a succession of four categorised climbs: Friz Hill (134km), Sun Rising Hill (149km), and two ascents of the climb through Burton Dassett (163km and 175km) before the final ascent to the finish line.

Van der Poel started the day with a six-second lead over Trentin in the overall classification. Given the punchy stage suited his capabilities, it seemed unlikely that anyone could take the lead from him.

After van der Poel tried an early attack and chased down, a breakaway of three cleared the field in the first 40km. It included Tony Gallopin (AG2R La Mondiale), Remy Mertz (Lotto Soudal) and Alex Colman (Canyon dhb). Gallopin was the best-placed rider in the move at 3:44 minutes down, and so they posed little threat to van der Poel.

They passed through Atherstone with a 35-second advantage, just enough of a gap to tempt riders back in the peloton to make the bridge. Ben Swift (Team Ineos) and Connor Swift (Great Britain) teamed up in pursuit of the breakaway it was a short-lived move, as it all came back together.

The counter-move included Dylan van Baarle (Team Ineos) and Cameron Meyer (Mitchelton-Scott), 1:15 down in the overall classification, both clearing the field as they raced into Bedworth. That gap pushed out to over a minute after they crossed through the intermediate sprint in Brinklow.

The leaders continued to gain time nearly 2:30, on the Corendon-Circus-led peloton. Meanwhile, Gediminas Bagdonas (AG2R La Mondiale) and Carlos Verona (Movistar) attempted to bridge to the leading duo but wound up in no man’s land, unable to connect with the leaders up the road. They recognized that their efforts were futile and eventually sat up and let the peloton catch them.

Meyer and Van Baarle had a healthy gap of 2:40 as they raced over Friz Hill, 134km into the stage, and toward the final 12km circuits.

As they race onto the circuits, Corendon-Circus brought the gap down to under one minute as they rode for van der Poel. By the time the breakaway hit the second circuit, however, Van Baarle was the only rider left out front, as the attacks flurried behind him from the peloton.

A front group of favourites raced into the base of the final ascent all looking for the stage win. It was Van der Poel, once again, who proved strongest by taking his second stage win and extending his lead in the overall classification.

Results

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 4:07:49
2Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:01
3Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 0:00:03
4Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
5Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
6Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
7Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 0:00:05
8Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
9Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
10Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
11Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
12Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
13Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
14Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
15Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
16Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
17Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
18Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
19Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
20Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:00:11
21Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
22Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
23Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
24Mark Christian (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
25Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
26Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:00:16
27Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 0:00:17
28Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
29Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
30Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
31Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
32Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 0:00:23
33Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:25
34Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 0:00:34
35James Shaw (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling 0:00:39
36Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
37Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
38Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
39Brent van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:59
40Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
41Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
42Matthew Walls (GBr) Great Britain
43Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos 0:01:16
44Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:28
45Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:30
46Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:35
47Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:38
48Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
49Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:55
50Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
51Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
52Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:02:07
53Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
54Alex Colman (Bel) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 0:02:39
55Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Wiggins Lecol
56Ethan Vernon (GBr) Great Britain
57Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:02:52
58Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:04:38
59Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 0:04:54
60Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:05:24
61Joey Walker (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:05:28
62Jim Brown (GBr) Great Britain
63Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
64Torkil Veyhe (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
65Edward Laverack (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
66Peter Williams (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling
67Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
68Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
69Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
70Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon-Circus 0:05:37
71Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:05:43
72Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy
73Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
74Robert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
75Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
76Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
77Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
78Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
79Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
80Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
81Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
82Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Madison Genesis
83Jacob Scott (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling
84Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
85Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
86Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
87Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
88Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
89Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus
90Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
91Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus 0:08:36
92Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:10:58
93Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis
94Rory Townsend (Irl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 0:11:00
95Matthew Bostock (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
96Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
97Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:11:54
98Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
99James Fouche (NZl) Team Wiggins Lecol
100Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
101Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
102Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
103Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus
104Ben Hardy (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
105Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
106Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ Continental
107Rhys Britton (Gbr) Great Britain
108Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus 0:13:38
109Tristan Robbins (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 0:15:54
110Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal

General classification after stage 7
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 25:58:25
2Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:12
3Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:40
4Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 0:00:42
5Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:51
6Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
7Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:53
8Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:00:57
9Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
10Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:58
11Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
12Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 0:01:00
13Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:15
14Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:01:17
15Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:01:24
16Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 0:01:25
17Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:01:28
18Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:01:30
19Mark Christian (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 0:01:34
20Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:39
21Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data 0:01:48
22Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:58
23Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:02:09
24James Shaw (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling 0:02:14
25Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:17
26Brent van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:18
27Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 0:02:29
28Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:41
29Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:42
30Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:45
31Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 0:02:47
32Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:03:05
33Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos 0:03:34
34Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:04:45
35Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 0:05:22
36Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:06:13
37Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 0:06:36
38Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus 0:08:48
39Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:12
40Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:25
41Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:09:54
42Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First 0:10:05
43Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:10:17
44Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:10:52
45Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:54
46Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:20
47Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:13:13
48Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 0:13:56
49Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus 0:14:15
50Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:24
51Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:14:32
52Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:15:18
53Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 0:17:05
54Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:18:24
55Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:27
56Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon-Circus 0:18:33
57Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 0:21:12
58Matthew Walls (GBr) Great Britain 0:21:42
59Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:22:01
60Ethan Vernon (GBr) Great Britain 0:22:44
61Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:22:47
62Alex Colman (Bel) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 0:24:06
63Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:24:08
64Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:24:52
65Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First 0:25:33
66Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:26:15
67Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy 0:26:19
68Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 0:26:26
69Edward Laverack (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 0:26:41
70Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ Continental 0:26:52
71Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop 0:26:57
72Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:26:58
73Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:27:10
74Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert 0:28:01
75Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:28:15
76Jim Brown (GBr) Great Britain 0:28:20
77Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Wiggins Lecol 0:28:33
78Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 0:29:27
79Robert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol 0:29:54
80Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:30:10
81Peter Williams (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling 0:30:42
82Jacob Scott (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling 0:31:58
83Rhys Britton (Gbr) Great Britain 0:32:29
84Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:33:09
85Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:33:10
86Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 0:33:42
87Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:33:54
88Joey Walker (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:34:31
89Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:34:33
90Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:34:43
91Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus 0:36:28
92Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:36:48
93Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:37:03
94James Fouche (NZl) Team Wiggins Lecol 0:37:14
95Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:37:32
96Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:37:47
97Rory Townsend (Irl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 0:38:31
98Matthew Bostock (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 0:38:36
99Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:38:59
100Ben Hardy (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 0:40:09
101Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:40:54
102Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:42:18
103Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus 0:42:51
104Torkil Veyhe (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:42:56
105Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:43:27
106Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 0:45:42
107Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:45:43
108Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes 0:52:52
109Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:57:37
110Tristan Robbins (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 1:10:25

