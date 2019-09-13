Tour of Britain: Mathieu van der Poel wins stage 7
Dutchman extends overall lead
Stage 7: Warwick - Burton Dassett Country Park
Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) won stage 7 of the OVO Energy Tour of Britain. The Dutchman sprinted up the short but steep climb atop Burton Dassett, Warwickshire, beating Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) by one second and Simon Clarke (EF Education First) by three second.
"I saw that there was still someone on my wheel," said Van der Poel of his winning attack on the final climb through Burton Dassett Park. "It was a flatter part in the climb and there I took the time to recover and get some breath again so I could focus on the final 200m sprint.
"I feel pretty good. I feel better day-by-day and I surprised myself with the TT yesterday. I think it’s an indication of my shape if you can ride that fast over 14km on your own.
"I knew that finishes like today suit me well. It was a pretty hard day. The first 70km there were a lot of attacks and the team handled it perfectly. They did an amazing job.
"I knew from the penultimate climb that it was up to me in the group favourites. I was all alone and I had to gamble a little bit but coming into the final ascent I knew that I had a pretty good chance to take the win today.
The gamble paid off for Van der Poel, who not only took the stage win, but extended his lead to 12 seconds ahead of Trentin and 40 seconds to Jasper De Buyst (Lotto Soudal) ahead of the finale stage 8's 166km race into Manchester.
More to follow...
How it unfolded
Stage 7 at the Tour of Britain was a 186km stage from Warwick in central England into a series of 12km finishing circuits that ended with a climb at Burton Dassett Country Park (1.7km at 5 per cent).
The stage included three intermediate sprints at Berkswell (19km), Brinklow (80km), and Pillerton Priors (142km). The toughest part of the stage included a succession of four categorised climbs: Friz Hill (134km), Sun Rising Hill (149km), and two ascents of the climb through Burton Dassett (163km and 175km) before the final ascent to the finish line.
Van der Poel started the day with a six-second lead over Trentin in the overall classification. Given the punchy stage suited his capabilities, it seemed unlikely that anyone could take the lead from him.
After van der Poel tried an early attack and chased down, a breakaway of three cleared the field in the first 40km. It included Tony Gallopin (AG2R La Mondiale), Remy Mertz (Lotto Soudal) and Alex Colman (Canyon dhb). Gallopin was the best-placed rider in the move at 3:44 minutes down, and so they posed little threat to van der Poel.
They passed through Atherstone with a 35-second advantage, just enough of a gap to tempt riders back in the peloton to make the bridge. Ben Swift (Team Ineos) and Connor Swift (Great Britain) teamed up in pursuit of the breakaway it was a short-lived move, as it all came back together.
The counter-move included Dylan van Baarle (Team Ineos) and Cameron Meyer (Mitchelton-Scott), 1:15 down in the overall classification, both clearing the field as they raced into Bedworth. That gap pushed out to over a minute after they crossed through the intermediate sprint in Brinklow.
The leaders continued to gain time nearly 2:30, on the Corendon-Circus-led peloton. Meanwhile, Gediminas Bagdonas (AG2R La Mondiale) and Carlos Verona (Movistar) attempted to bridge to the leading duo but wound up in no man’s land, unable to connect with the leaders up the road. They recognized that their efforts were futile and eventually sat up and let the peloton catch them.
Meyer and Van Baarle had a healthy gap of 2:40 as they raced over Friz Hill, 134km into the stage, and toward the final 12km circuits.
As they race onto the circuits, Corendon-Circus brought the gap down to under one minute as they rode for van der Poel. By the time the breakaway hit the second circuit, however, Van Baarle was the only rider left out front, as the attacks flurried behind him from the peloton.
A front group of favourites raced into the base of the final ascent all looking for the stage win. It was Van der Poel, once again, who proved strongest by taking his second stage win and extending his lead in the overall classification.
Results
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
|4:07:49
|2
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:01
|3
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|0:00:03
|4
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|5
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:00:05
|8
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|9
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|10
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|11
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
|12
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|13
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|14
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|15
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|18
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|19
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|20
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:11
|21
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|22
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|23
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
|24
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|25
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|26
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:00:16
|27
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:00:17
|28
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|30
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|31
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
|32
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:00:23
|33
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:25
|34
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:34
|35
|James Shaw (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling
|0:00:39
|36
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|37
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|38
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|39
|Brent van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:59
|40
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|41
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|42
|Matthew Walls (GBr) Great Britain
|43
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
|0:01:16
|44
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:28
|45
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:30
|46
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:35
|47
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:38
|48
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|49
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:55
|50
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|51
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|52
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:02:07
|53
|Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|54
|Alex Colman (Bel) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|0:02:39
|55
|Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Wiggins Lecol
|56
|Ethan Vernon (GBr) Great Britain
|57
|Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:02:52
|58
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:04:38
|59
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|0:04:54
|60
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:05:24
|61
|Joey Walker (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:05:28
|62
|Jim Brown (GBr) Great Britain
|63
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|64
|Torkil Veyhe (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|65
|Edward Laverack (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|66
|Peter Williams (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling
|67
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|68
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|69
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|70
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon-Circus
|0:05:37
|71
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:05:43
|72
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy
|73
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|74
|Robert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|75
|Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
|76
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|77
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
|78
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|79
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|80
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|81
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
|82
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Madison Genesis
|83
|Jacob Scott (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling
|84
|Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|85
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|86
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|87
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
|88
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|89
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|90
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
|91
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|0:08:36
|92
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:10:58
|93
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis
|94
|Rory Townsend (Irl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|0:11:00
|95
|Matthew Bostock (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|96
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|97
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:11:54
|98
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|99
|James Fouche (NZl) Team Wiggins Lecol
|100
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|101
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|102
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|103
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus
|104
|Ben Hardy (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|105
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|106
|Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ Continental
|107
|Rhys Britton (Gbr) Great Britain
|108
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|0:13:38
|109
|Tristan Robbins (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|0:15:54
|110
|Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
|25:58:25
|2
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:12
|3
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:40
|4
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
|0:00:42
|5
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:51
|6
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|7
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:53
|8
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:00:57
|9
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:58
|11
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|12
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|0:01:00
|13
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:15
|14
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:01:17
|15
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:01:24
|16
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:01:25
|17
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:01:28
|18
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:01:30
|19
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|0:01:34
|20
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:39
|21
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
|0:01:48
|22
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:58
|23
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:02:09
|24
|James Shaw (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling
|0:02:14
|25
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:17
|26
|Brent van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:18
|27
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|0:02:29
|28
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:41
|29
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:42
|30
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:45
|31
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|0:02:47
|32
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:03:05
|33
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
|0:03:34
|34
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:04:45
|35
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:05:22
|36
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:06:13
|37
|Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|0:06:36
|38
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|0:08:48
|39
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:12
|40
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:25
|41
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:09:54
|42
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
|0:10:05
|43
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:10:17
|44
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:10:52
|45
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:54
|46
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:12:20
|47
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:13:13
|48
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|0:13:56
|49
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|0:14:15
|50
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:14:24
|51
|Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:14:32
|52
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:15:18
|53
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:17:05
|54
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:18:24
|55
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:27
|56
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon-Circus
|0:18:33
|57
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|0:21:12
|58
|Matthew Walls (GBr) Great Britain
|0:21:42
|59
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:22:01
|60
|Ethan Vernon (GBr) Great Britain
|0:22:44
|61
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:22:47
|62
|Alex Colman (Bel) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|0:24:06
|63
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:24:08
|64
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:24:52
|65
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
|0:25:33
|66
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:26:15
|67
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:26:19
|68
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|0:26:26
|69
|Edward Laverack (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|0:26:41
|70
|Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ Continental
|0:26:52
|71
|Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
|0:26:57
|72
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:26:58
|73
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:27:10
|74
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
|0:28:01
|75
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:28:15
|76
|Jim Brown (GBr) Great Britain
|0:28:20
|77
|Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Wiggins Lecol
|0:28:33
|78
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:29:27
|79
|Robert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins Lecol
|0:29:54
|80
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:30:10
|81
|Peter Williams (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling
|0:30:42
|82
|Jacob Scott (GBr) Swift Carbon Pro Cycling
|0:31:58
|83
|Rhys Britton (Gbr) Great Britain
|0:32:29
|84
|Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:33:09
|85
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:33:10
|86
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:33:42
|87
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:33:54
|88
|Joey Walker (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:34:31
|89
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:34:33
|90
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:34:43
|91
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus
|0:36:28
|92
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:36:48
|93
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:37:03
|94
|James Fouche (NZl) Team Wiggins Lecol
|0:37:14
|95
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:37:32
|96
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:37:47
|97
|Rory Townsend (Irl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|0:38:31
|98
|Matthew Bostock (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|0:38:36
|99
|Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:38:59
|100
|Ben Hardy (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|0:40:09
|101
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:40:54
|102
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:42:18
|103
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|0:42:51
|104
|Torkil Veyhe (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:42:56
|105
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:43:27
|106
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|0:45:42
|107
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:45:43
|108
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|0:52:52
|109
|Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:57:37
|110
|Tristan Robbins (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
|1:10:25
