Caleb Ewan (Orica-BikeExchange) took the win in a frenetic bunch sprint on the final stage of the Tour of Britain in London.

The Australian bolted out of the right side of the peloton as it caught late attacker Jens Debusschere (Lotto Soudal) and won by a clean set of wheels over Dutch champion Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo). Debusschere held on for third.

"The last lap, even before the last kilometer was always going to be really sketchy," Ewan explained. {What people might not know is there are lead-outs into the corners, and that made every corner a full sprint. That whole last lap was really scary.

"Lotto in the end tried to mix it up a bit. I'm not sure why Greipel's not sprinting so much in this race. I didn't expect that, I thought he was going to go for the win. They let Debusschere go up the road, and luckily we caught him on the line."

It was Orica-BikeExchange's only stage win of the race, and the team was determined to deliver Ewan to the victory.

"Before the stage, we hadn't won a stage the whole race so this was our last chance. We put it all on the line. The guys who came from the Olympics on the track were struggling a bit on the long road stages, but maybe a shorter road stage like this would suit them more. They did a fantastic job to get me to the front.

"I'm happy I'm coming up well for the second part of the season."

Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data) finished off a fine week of racing to take home the overall victory.

"I'm elated," Cummings said of the victory. "Finally I can smile and enjoy it. It's been a tough week, and it was so close it was never done until I crossed the line. I'd like to thank all of my teammates for doing such a good job all week, keeping me out of trouble and sacrificing their own chances. It's been a great week."

The peloton quickly clicked off the 99.2km that stood between them and the finish line of the Tour of Britain in London, with Thomas Stewart (Madison Genesis), Gabriel Cullaigh (Great Britain), Taylor Phinney (BMC Racing Team), Jasper Bovenhuis (An Post-Chainreaction) the rabbits for the day being chased through the streets of the city.

Bovenhuis sealed the overall sprint classification thanks to his efforts, but the peloton was keeping the quartet on a short leash, and midway through the stage they had only managed around a minute's advantage.

The Belgian was distanced before the final sprint with 25k to go, leaving three men fighting an unwinnable battle against the peloton. LottoNl-Jumbo and Dimension Data quickly closed the gap down as the kilometers clicked down to the single digits.

The catch was finally made on the penultimate lap, and despite a few futile attacks, the bunch sprint was inevitable. Sky led into the final 3km for Ben Swift, with Etixx-Quickstep for Richeze and LottoNl-Jumbo leading out for Groenewegen close behind.

Greipel was well positioned with two men at the front, but Lotto Soudal had one trick up its sleeve - they sat up behind Debusschere in a turn and let the former Belgian champion open up a gap, which he seized wholeheartedly.

It looked as if Debusschere might take the win, but a surge from the peloton reeled him back to within striking distance at the line, and Ewan capitalized on the catch to dash around on the outside and steal the victory.

Video Highlights

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 2:09:24 2 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 5 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 6 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 7 Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain 8 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 9 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 11 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 13 Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor 14 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 15 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 16 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 17 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 18 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 19 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 20 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 21 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 22 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 23 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 24 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 25 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 26 Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain 27 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 28 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 29 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 30 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 31 Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 32 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain 33 Steven Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor 34 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 35 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 36 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 37 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 38 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Drapac 39 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 40 Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS 41 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:10 42 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 43 Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain 44 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 45 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 46 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 0:00:18 47 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:21 48 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 49 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:26 50 Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:00:31 51 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange 0:00:33 52 Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:37 53 Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team 54 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis 55 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 56 Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 57 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 58 Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO 59 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 60 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:46 61 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange 0:00:48 62 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:49 63 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:00:54 64 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:01 65 Taylor Karl Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis 66 Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO 67 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 68 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 69 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 70 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 71 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 0:01:09 72 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:14 73 Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 74 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 75 Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO 76 Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 77 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO 0:01:22 78 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 79 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:26 80 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS 81 Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS 82 Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 83 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 84 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:30 85 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:01:34 86 Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 0:01:37 87 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:38 88 Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO 89 Adam Blythe (GBr) Great Britain 90 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:42 91 Conor Dunne (Irl) JLT Condor 0:02:20 92 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 93 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:37 94 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:03:07 95 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 96 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:03:11 97 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 98 Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:03:12 99 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:03:14 100 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 101 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:03:17 102 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:03:19 103 Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 0:03:20 104 Robert Power (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:03:31 105 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:05:02 106 Oliver Ket-Spark (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction 107 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction 108 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain 109 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:05:53 110 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS 111 Liam Stones (GBr) NFTO 0:05:54 DNF Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS DNF Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team DNF Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team DNF Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 15 pts 2 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 14 3 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 4 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 12 5 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 11 6 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 10 7 Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain 9 8 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 8 9 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 10 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 11 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 12 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 13 Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor 3 14 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 2 15 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 1

Sprint 1 - Lap 4, km.24.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction 3 pts 2 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain 2 3 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 1

Sprint 2 - Lap 8, km.49.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction 3 pts 2 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 2 3 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 1

Sprint 3 - Lap 12, km.74.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 pts 2 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain 2 3 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lotto Soudal 6:28:12 2 Cannondale-Drapac 3 Team Sky 4 Great Britain 5 Team Giant-Alpecin 6 Etixx - Quick-Step 7 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:10 8 BMC Racing Team 9 JLT Condor 0:00:18 10 Dimension Data 0:00:20 11 Bardiani CSF 0:00:21 12 ONE Pro Cycling 0:00:31 13 Trek-Segafredo 0:00:37 14 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:49 15 An Post - Chain Reaction 0:01:14 16 Orica-BikeExchange 0:01:21 17 Madison - Genesis 0:01:38 18 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:47 19 NFTO 0:02:52 20 Team WIGGINS 21 Movistar Team 0:03:40

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 31:30:45 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:26 3 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:38 4 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:01:02 5 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:21 6 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:01:26 7 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:48 8 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:52 9 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:12 10 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:32 11 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:52 12 Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:04:02 13 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:05:10 14 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain 0:05:23 15 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:05:41 16 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:06:10 17 Steven Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor 0:07:05 18 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:08:11 19 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:08:15 20 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Drapac 0:08:42 21 Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO 0:09:32 22 Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor 0:09:54 23 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 0:11:04 24 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:11:35 25 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:12:39 26 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:12:50 27 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:13:59 28 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:15:23 29 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:16:19 30 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:16:20 31 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 32 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:16:52 33 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 0:17:32 34 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:17:58 35 Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:18:15 36 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:18:29 37 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 0:19:55 38 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange 0:20:04 39 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:21:03 40 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:21:32 41 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:22:23 42 Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:24:25 43 Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:26:20 44 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:26:31 45 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:27:51 46 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:28:37 47 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:28:46 48 Robert Power (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:28:58 49 Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team 0:28:59 50 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:31:38 51 Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain 0:31:48 52 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:32:16 53 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 0:32:23 54 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:33:18 55 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:35:19 56 Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:35:43 57 Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain 0:36:10 58 Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 0:37:10 59 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:38:09 60 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:38:31 61 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:39:10 62 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain 0:39:16 63 Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO 0:39:50 64 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:40:08 65 Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 0:40:17 66 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:40:39 67 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 0:40:50 68 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:41:01 69 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange 0:41:11 70 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:43:41 71 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:44:47 72 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:44:51 73 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:45:59 74 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:46:32 75 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:47:47 76 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:48:09 77 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:49:27 78 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:49:38 79 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:51:07 80 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 0:53:20 81 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:53:37 82 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:54:17 83 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:55:46 84 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:56:06 85 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 0:56:24 86 Adam Blythe (GBr) Great Britain 0:56:34 87 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:56:47 88 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:57:37 89 Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:57:57 90 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 0:58:17 91 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO 1:00:09 92 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 1:00:10 93 Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain 1:02:04 94 Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO 1:02:10 95 Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO 1:02:23 96 Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 1:07:01 97 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:07:16 98 Conor Dunne (Irl) JLT Condor 1:09:40 99 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 1:11:12 100 Taylor Karl Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis 1:12:13 101 Oliver Ket-Spark (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction 1:13:12 102 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction 1:16:01 103 Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS 1:17:32 104 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 1:18:10 105 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS 1:19:04 106 Liam Stones (GBr) NFTO 1:19:56 107 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis 1:20:33 108 Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 1:23:21 109 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 1:24:38 110 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 1:34:28 111 Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 1:37:37

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 53 pts 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 47 3 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 41 4 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 41 5 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 39 6 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 39 7 Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain 38 8 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 37 9 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 36 10 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 35 11 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 33 12 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 32 13 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 29 14 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 28 15 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 27 16 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 26 17 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 25 18 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange 24 19 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 23 20 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 23 21 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 20 22 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 17 23 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 17 24 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 15 25 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 15 26 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 15 27 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 15 28 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 14 29 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 13 30 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 13 31 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 13 32 Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 13 33 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 12 34 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 11 35 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 11 36 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 37 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 9 38 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 9 39 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 9 40 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain 7 41 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 7 42 Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor 7 43 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 7 44 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 5 45 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 46 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5 47 Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS 4 48 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 49 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 50 Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO 4 51 Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 52 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Drapac 2 53 Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 54 Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team 2 55 Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain 2 56 Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO 1 57 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 60 pts 2 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 42 3 Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 27 4 Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 26 5 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO 25 6 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 21 7 Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 20 8 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 20 9 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 17 10 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 17 11 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 16 12 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 14 13 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 14 14 Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 12 15 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 11 16 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 11 17 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 11 18 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 11 19 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 11 20 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 10 21 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis 10 22 Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO 9 23 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 9 24 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 9 25 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 8 26 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 8 27 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 28 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 8 29 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 8 30 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction 8 31 Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 8 32 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 7 33 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 7 34 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 35 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 36 Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS 4 37 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 38 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 3 39 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain 3 40 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 3 41 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 42 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 43 Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 2 44 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 2 45 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2 46 Robert Power (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 1 47 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 48 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 49 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 1 50 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction 24 pts 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 12 3 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO 10 4 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis 6 5 Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 6 6 Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 7 Conor Dunne (Irl) JLT Condor 6 8 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 5 9 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 5 10 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 5 11 Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 5 12 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 13 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 4 14 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain 4 15 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 16 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 3 17 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 18 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 2 19 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 2 20 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 2 21 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 2 22 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 1 23 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 1 24 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1 25 Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 1 26 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 1 27 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 1 28 Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO 1

British riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 31:30:45 2 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:52 3 Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:04:02 4 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain 0:05:23 5 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:05:41 6 Steven Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor 0:07:05 7 Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO 0:09:32 8 Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor 0:09:54 9 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:18:29 10 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 0:19:55 11 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:22:23 12 Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:26:20 13 Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain 0:31:48 14 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:33:18 15 Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain 0:36:10 16 Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 0:37:10 17 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:38:09 18 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain 0:39:16 19 Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO 0:39:50 20 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:40:39 21 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:49:38 22 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:55:46 23 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 0:56:24 24 Adam Blythe (GBr) Great Britain 0:56:34 25 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:57:37 26 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO 1:00:09 27 Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain 1:02:04 28 Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO 1:02:10 29 Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO 1:02:23 30 Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS 1:17:32 31 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS 1:19:04 32 Liam Stones (GBr) NFTO 1:19:56 33 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis 1:20:33 34 Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 1:23:21