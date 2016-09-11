Tour of Britain: Ewan wins London finale
Cummings claims overall win
Stage 8: London - London
Caleb Ewan (Orica-BikeExchange) took the win in a frenetic bunch sprint on the final stage of the Tour of Britain in London.
The Australian bolted out of the right side of the peloton as it caught late attacker Jens Debusschere (Lotto Soudal) and won by a clean set of wheels over Dutch champion Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo). Debusschere held on for third.
"The last lap, even before the last kilometer was always going to be really sketchy," Ewan explained. {What people might not know is there are lead-outs into the corners, and that made every corner a full sprint. That whole last lap was really scary.
"Lotto in the end tried to mix it up a bit. I'm not sure why Greipel's not sprinting so much in this race. I didn't expect that, I thought he was going to go for the win. They let Debusschere go up the road, and luckily we caught him on the line."
It was Orica-BikeExchange's only stage win of the race, and the team was determined to deliver Ewan to the victory.
"Before the stage, we hadn't won a stage the whole race so this was our last chance. We put it all on the line. The guys who came from the Olympics on the track were struggling a bit on the long road stages, but maybe a shorter road stage like this would suit them more. They did a fantastic job to get me to the front.
"I'm happy I'm coming up well for the second part of the season."
Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data) finished off a fine week of racing to take home the overall victory.
"I'm elated," Cummings said of the victory. "Finally I can smile and enjoy it. It's been a tough week, and it was so close it was never done until I crossed the line. I'd like to thank all of my teammates for doing such a good job all week, keeping me out of trouble and sacrificing their own chances. It's been a great week."
The peloton quickly clicked off the 99.2km that stood between them and the finish line of the Tour of Britain in London, with Thomas Stewart (Madison Genesis), Gabriel Cullaigh (Great Britain), Taylor Phinney (BMC Racing Team), Jasper Bovenhuis (An Post-Chainreaction) the rabbits for the day being chased through the streets of the city.
Bovenhuis sealed the overall sprint classification thanks to his efforts, but the peloton was keeping the quartet on a short leash, and midway through the stage they had only managed around a minute's advantage.
The Belgian was distanced before the final sprint with 25k to go, leaving three men fighting an unwinnable battle against the peloton. LottoNl-Jumbo and Dimension Data quickly closed the gap down as the kilometers clicked down to the single digits.
The catch was finally made on the penultimate lap, and despite a few futile attacks, the bunch sprint was inevitable. Sky led into the final 3km for Ben Swift, with Etixx-Quickstep for Richeze and LottoNl-Jumbo leading out for Groenewegen close behind.
Greipel was well positioned with two men at the front, but Lotto Soudal had one trick up its sleeve - they sat up behind Debusschere in a turn and let the former Belgian champion open up a gap, which he seized wholeheartedly.
It looked as if Debusschere might take the win, but a surge from the peloton reeled him back to within striking distance at the line, and Ewan capitalized on the catch to dash around on the outside and steal the victory.
Video Highlights
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|2:09:24
|2
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|6
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|7
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain
|8
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|9
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|11
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|13
|Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
|14
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|16
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|17
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|18
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|19
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|20
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|21
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|22
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|23
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|24
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|25
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|26
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|27
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|28
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|29
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|30
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|31
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|32
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
|33
|Steven Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor
|34
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|35
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|36
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|37
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|38
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Drapac
|39
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|40
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|41
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:10
|42
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain
|44
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|45
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|46
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:00:18
|47
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:21
|48
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|49
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:00:26
|50
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:00:31
|51
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:00:33
|52
|Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:37
|53
|Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team
|54
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
|55
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|56
|Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|57
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|58
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO
|59
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|60
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:46
|61
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:00:48
|62
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:49
|63
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:54
|64
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:01
|65
|Taylor Karl Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis
|66
|Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
|67
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|68
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|69
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|70
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|71
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|0:01:09
|72
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:14
|73
|Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|74
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|75
|Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
|76
|Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|77
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO
|0:01:22
|78
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|79
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:26
|80
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|81
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|82
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|83
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|84
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:30
|85
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:01:34
|86
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:01:37
|87
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:38
|88
|Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
|89
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Great Britain
|90
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:42
|91
|Conor Dunne (Irl) JLT Condor
|0:02:20
|92
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|93
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:37
|94
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:03:07
|95
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|96
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:03:11
|97
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|98
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:03:12
|99
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:03:14
|100
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|101
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:03:17
|102
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:03:19
|103
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:03:20
|104
|Robert Power (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:03:31
|105
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:02
|106
|Oliver Ket-Spark (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
|107
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction
|108
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
|109
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:05:53
|110
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|111
|Liam Stones (GBr) NFTO
|0:05:54
|DNF
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|DNF
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|15
|pts
|2
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14
|3
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|4
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|5
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|11
|6
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|10
|7
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain
|9
|8
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|8
|9
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|10
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|11
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|12
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|13
|Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
|3
|14
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|2
|15
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction
|3
|pts
|2
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
|2
|3
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction
|3
|pts
|2
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|2
|3
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
|2
|3
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotto Soudal
|6:28:12
|2
|Cannondale-Drapac
|3
|Team Sky
|4
|Great Britain
|5
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|6
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|7
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:10
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|9
|JLT Condor
|0:00:18
|10
|Dimension Data
|0:00:20
|11
|Bardiani CSF
|0:00:21
|12
|ONE Pro Cycling
|0:00:31
|13
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:37
|14
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:49
|15
|An Post - Chain Reaction
|0:01:14
|16
|Orica-BikeExchange
|0:01:21
|17
|Madison - Genesis
|0:01:38
|18
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:47
|19
|NFTO
|0:02:52
|20
|Team WIGGINS
|21
|Movistar Team
|0:03:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|31:30:45
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:26
|3
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:38
|4
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:02
|5
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:21
|6
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:01:26
|7
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:48
|8
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:52
|9
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:12
|10
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:32
|11
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:52
|12
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:04:02
|13
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:05:10
|14
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
|0:05:23
|15
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:05:41
|16
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:06:10
|17
|Steven Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:07:05
|18
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:08:11
|19
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:08:15
|20
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:08:42
|21
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO
|0:09:32
|22
|Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:09:54
|23
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:11:04
|24
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:11:35
|25
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:12:39
|26
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:12:50
|27
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:13:59
|28
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:23
|29
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:16:19
|30
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:16:20
|31
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:16:52
|33
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:17:32
|34
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:17:58
|35
|Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:18:15
|36
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:18:29
|37
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:19:55
|38
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:20:04
|39
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:21:03
|40
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:21:32
|41
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:22:23
|42
|Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:24:25
|43
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:26:20
|44
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:26:31
|45
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:27:51
|46
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:28:37
|47
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:28:46
|48
|Robert Power (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:28:58
|49
|Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:28:59
|50
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:31:38
|51
|Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain
|0:31:48
|52
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:32:16
|53
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|0:32:23
|54
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:33:18
|55
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:35:19
|56
|Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:35:43
|57
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain
|0:36:10
|58
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:37:10
|59
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:38:09
|60
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:38:31
|61
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:39:10
|62
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
|0:39:16
|63
|Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
|0:39:50
|64
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:40:08
|65
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:40:17
|66
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:40:39
|67
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:40:50
|68
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:41:01
|69
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:41:11
|70
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:43:41
|71
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:44:47
|72
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:44:51
|73
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:45:59
|74
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:46:32
|75
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:47:47
|76
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:48:09
|77
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:49:27
|78
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:49:38
|79
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:51:07
|80
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:53:20
|81
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:53:37
|82
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:54:17
|83
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:55:46
|84
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:56:06
|85
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:56:24
|86
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Great Britain
|0:56:34
|87
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:56:47
|88
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:57:37
|89
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:57:57
|90
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:58:17
|91
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO
|1:00:09
|92
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|1:00:10
|93
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|1:02:04
|94
|Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
|1:02:10
|95
|Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
|1:02:23
|96
|Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|1:07:01
|97
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:07:16
|98
|Conor Dunne (Irl) JLT Condor
|1:09:40
|99
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:11:12
|100
|Taylor Karl Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis
|1:12:13
|101
|Oliver Ket-Spark (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
|1:13:12
|102
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction
|1:16:01
|103
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|1:17:32
|104
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|1:18:10
|105
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|1:19:04
|106
|Liam Stones (GBr) NFTO
|1:19:56
|107
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
|1:20:33
|108
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|1:23:21
|109
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|1:24:38
|110
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|1:34:28
|111
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|1:37:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|53
|pts
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|47
|3
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|41
|4
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|41
|5
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|39
|6
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|39
|7
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain
|38
|8
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|37
|9
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|36
|10
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|35
|11
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|33
|12
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|32
|13
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|29
|14
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|28
|15
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|27
|16
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|26
|17
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|25
|18
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange
|24
|19
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|23
|20
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|23
|21
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|20
|22
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|17
|23
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|17
|24
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|15
|25
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|15
|26
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15
|27
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|15
|28
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|14
|29
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|13
|30
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|13
|31
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|13
|32
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|13
|33
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|12
|34
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|11
|35
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|11
|36
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|37
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|9
|38
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|9
|39
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|9
|40
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
|7
|41
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|7
|42
|Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
|7
|43
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|7
|44
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|45
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|46
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5
|47
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|4
|48
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|49
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|50
|Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
|4
|51
|Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|52
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|53
|Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|54
|Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|55
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|2
|56
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO
|1
|57
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|60
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|42
|3
|Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|27
|4
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|26
|5
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO
|25
|6
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|21
|7
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|20
|8
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|20
|9
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|17
|10
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|17
|11
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|16
|12
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|14
|13
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|14
|14
|Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|12
|15
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|11
|16
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|11
|17
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|11
|18
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|11
|19
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|11
|20
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|10
|21
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
|10
|22
|Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
|9
|23
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|9
|24
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|9
|25
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|8
|26
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|27
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|28
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|8
|29
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|30
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction
|8
|31
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|8
|32
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|7
|33
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|7
|34
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|35
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|36
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|4
|37
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|38
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|39
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
|3
|40
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|3
|41
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|42
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|43
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|2
|44
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|2
|45
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|46
|Robert Power (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|1
|47
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|48
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|49
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|1
|50
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction
|24
|pts
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|12
|3
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO
|10
|4
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
|6
|5
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|6
|6
|Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|7
|Conor Dunne (Irl) JLT Condor
|6
|8
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|5
|9
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|5
|10
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|5
|11
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|5
|12
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|13
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|4
|14
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
|4
|15
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|16
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|17
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|18
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|19
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|2
|20
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|2
|21
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|2
|22
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|1
|23
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|24
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1
|25
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|1
|26
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|27
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|1
|28
|Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|31:30:45
|2
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:52
|3
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:04:02
|4
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
|0:05:23
|5
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:05:41
|6
|Steven Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:07:05
|7
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO
|0:09:32
|8
|Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:09:54
|9
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:18:29
|10
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:19:55
|11
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:22:23
|12
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:26:20
|13
|Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain
|0:31:48
|14
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:33:18
|15
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain
|0:36:10
|16
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:37:10
|17
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:38:09
|18
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
|0:39:16
|19
|Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
|0:39:50
|20
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:40:39
|21
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:49:38
|22
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:55:46
|23
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:56:24
|24
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Great Britain
|0:56:34
|25
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:57:37
|26
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO
|1:00:09
|27
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|1:02:04
|28
|Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
|1:02:10
|29
|Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
|1:02:23
|30
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|1:17:32
|31
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|1:19:04
|32
|Liam Stones (GBr) NFTO
|1:19:56
|33
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
|1:20:33
|34
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|1:23:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|94:43:33
|2
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:17
|3
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:15
|4
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:09:17
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:15:49
|6
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:19:00
|7
|JLT Condor
|0:21:39
|8
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:21:59
|9
|Bardiani CSF
|0:24:04
|10
|Movistar Team
|0:26:04
|11
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:35:50
|12
|Lotto Soudal
|0:41:34
|13
|ONE Pro Cycling
|0:41:58
|14
|Madison - Genesis
|0:45:28
|15
|Great Britain
|0:57:27
|16
|Orica-BikeExchange
|1:01:31
|17
|Team WIGGINS
|1:03:35
|18
|Dimension Data
|1:04:22
|19
|Trek-Segafredo
|1:12:11
|20
|NFTO
|1:30:51
|21
|An Post - Chain Reaction
|1:37:12
