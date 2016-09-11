Trending

Cummings claims overall win

Image 1 of 66

Caleb Ewan (Orica-BikeExchange)

Caleb Ewan (Orica-BikeExchange)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 66

It was a beautiful day of racing in London

It was a beautiful day of racing in London
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 66

Dimension Data kept the yellow jersey on Steve Cummings' shoulders

Dimension Data kept the yellow jersey on Steve Cummings' shoulders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 66

Taylor Phinney (BMC) drives the breakaway

Taylor Phinney (BMC) drives the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 66

Bradley Wiggins following Mark Cavendish and Steve Cummings during the race

Bradley Wiggins following Mark Cavendish and Steve Cummings during the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 66

Johann Van Zyl doing the work for Dimension Data

Johann Van Zyl doing the work for Dimension Data
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 66

Jasper Bovenhuis (An Post-Chainreaction) kept his jersey

Jasper Bovenhuis (An Post-Chainreaction) kept his jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 66

Steve Cummings (Dimension Data) riding in the bunch

Steve Cummings (Dimension Data) riding in the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 66

Piccadilly Circus was a popular place to watch the stage

Piccadilly Circus was a popular place to watch the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 66

Rob Power (Orica-BikeExchange) does a turn on the front

Rob Power (Orica-BikeExchange) does a turn on the front
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 66

The breakaway out in the sunshine

The breakaway out in the sunshine
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 66

Julien Vermote (Etixx-QuickStep)

Julien Vermote (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 66

Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo)

Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 66

Race leader Steve Cummings alongside Caleb Ewan (Orica-BikeExchange)

Race leader Steve Cummings alongside Caleb Ewan (Orica-BikeExchange)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 66

Yellow jersey Steve Cummings (Dimension Data)

Yellow jersey Steve Cummings (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 66

Bradley Wiggins in the final road race of his career

Bradley Wiggins in the final road race of his career
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 66

Caleb Ewan (Orica-BikeExchange) during the early-laps

Caleb Ewan (Orica-BikeExchange) during the early-laps
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 66

The jersey wearers are ready to roll on the start line

The jersey wearers are ready to roll on the start line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 66

The peloton flies past Piccadilly Circus

The peloton flies past Piccadilly Circus
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 66

The fans enjoy the action at Piccadilly Circus

The fans enjoy the action at Piccadilly Circus
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 66

The peloton enters Regent St

The peloton enters Regent St
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 66

The breakaway flies by Trafalgar Square during the race

The breakaway flies by Trafalgar Square during the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 66

Dimension Data with Steve Cummings are presented to the crowds

Dimension Data with Steve Cummings are presented to the crowds
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 66

Team BMC with Rohan Dennis in the points jersey

Team BMC with Rohan Dennis in the points jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 66

Team Sky are presented to the crowd

Team Sky are presented to the crowd
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 66

Domingos Gonçalves (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA)

Domingos Gonçalves (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 66

Alex Dowsett (Movistar) launched an attack

Alex Dowsett (Movistar) launched an attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 66

The break rides up one side of Regent St with the peloton on the other

The break rides up one side of Regent St with the peloton on the other
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 66

There was plenty of advertising on Regent St that included US and UK flags

There was plenty of advertising on Regent St that included US and UK flags
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 66

Bradley Wiggins enjoying his final road race

Bradley Wiggins enjoying his final road race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 66

Dan McLay and Adam Blythe (Great Britain)

Dan McLay and Adam Blythe (Great Britain)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 66

Steve Cummings (Dimension Data)

Steve Cummings (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 66

Steve Cummings (Dimension Data) on the start line

Steve Cummings (Dimension Data) on the start line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 66

Taylor Phinney (BMC) on the start line

Taylor Phinney (BMC) on the start line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 66

Team WIGGINS are presented to the crowd

Team WIGGINS are presented to the crowd
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 66

Taylor Phinney (BMC)

Taylor Phinney (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 66

Taylor Phinney (BMC) jokes around on the podium

Taylor Phinney (BMC) jokes around on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 66

Taylor Phinney (BMC) on the podium

Taylor Phinney (BMC) on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 66

Rohan Dennis (BMC) and Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)

Rohan Dennis (BMC) and Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 66

Steve Cummings (Dimension Data) shakes the hand of runner-up Rohan Dennis (BMC)

Steve Cummings (Dimension Data) shakes the hand of runner-up Rohan Dennis (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 66

Steve Cummings (Dimension Data) on top step of the podium with his trophy

Steve Cummings (Dimension Data) on top step of the podium with his trophy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 66

Dimension Data's Mark Cavendish and Mark Renshaw finish together

Dimension Data's Mark Cavendish and Mark Renshaw finish together
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 66

Steve Cummings and Dimension Data celebrate post-stage

Steve Cummings and Dimension Data celebrate post-stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 66

Former race leader Julien Vermote congratulates Steve Cummings (Dimension Data)

Former race leader Julien Vermote congratulates Steve Cummings (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 66

Steve Cummings and Dimension Data celebrate the overall victory

Steve Cummings and Dimension Data celebrate the overall victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 66

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin), Steve Cummings (Dimension Data) and Rohan Dennis (BMC) spray the champagne

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin), Steve Cummings (Dimension Data) and Rohan Dennis (BMC) spray the champagne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 66

Taylor Phinney (BMC)

Taylor Phinney (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 66

Rohan Dennis (BMC)

Rohan Dennis (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 66

Caleb Ewan (Orica-BikeExchange) wins the final stage of Tour of Britain

Caleb Ewan (Orica-BikeExchange) wins the final stage of Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 66

Thomas Stewart (Great Britain) leads the breakaway

Thomas Stewart (Great Britain) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 66

The final Tour of Britain stage finish

The final Tour of Britain stage finish
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 66

Caleb Ewan (Orica-BikeExchange) wins

Caleb Ewan (Orica-BikeExchange) wins
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 66

Caleb Ewan (Orica-BikeExchange)

Caleb Ewan (Orica-BikeExchange)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 66

Caleb Ewan (Orica-BikeExchange) wins the final stage

Caleb Ewan (Orica-BikeExchange) wins the final stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 66

Team Sky won best team

Team Sky won best team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 66

Bradley Wiggins says goodbye in London

Bradley Wiggins says goodbye in London
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 66

Rohan Dennis (BMC)

Rohan Dennis (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 66

Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data)

Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 66

Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data) won the Tour of Britain 2016

Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data) won the Tour of Britain 2016
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 66

Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo)

Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 66

Xandro Meurisse (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)

Xandro Meurisse (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 66

Jasper Boivenhuis (An Post-Chainreaction) won the sprint classification

Jasper Boivenhuis (An Post-Chainreaction) won the sprint classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 66

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal)

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 64 of 66

Tom Dumoulin, Stephen Cummings and Rohan Dennis

Tom Dumoulin, Stephen Cummings and Rohan Dennis
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 65 of 66

Caleb Ewan (Orica-BikeExchange) won the final stage of Tour of Britain

Caleb Ewan (Orica-BikeExchange) won the final stage of Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 66

Caleb Ewan (Orica-BikeExchange) wins the final stage of Tour of Britain

Caleb Ewan (Orica-BikeExchange) wins the final stage of Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Caleb Ewan (Orica-BikeExchange) took the win in a frenetic bunch sprint on the final stage of the Tour of Britain in London.

The Australian bolted out of the right side of the peloton as it caught late attacker Jens Debusschere (Lotto Soudal) and won by a clean set of wheels over Dutch champion Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo). Debusschere held on for third.

"The last lap, even before the last kilometer was always going to be really sketchy," Ewan explained. {What people might not know is there are lead-outs into the corners, and that made every corner a full sprint. That whole last lap was really scary.

"Lotto in the end tried to mix it up a bit. I'm not sure why Greipel's not sprinting so much in this race. I didn't expect that, I thought he was going to go for the win. They let Debusschere go up the road, and luckily we caught him on the line."

It was Orica-BikeExchange's only stage win of the race, and the team was determined to deliver Ewan to the victory.

"Before the stage, we hadn't won a stage the whole race so this was our last chance. We put it all on the line. The guys who came from the Olympics on the track were struggling a bit on the long road stages, but maybe a shorter road stage like this would suit them more. They did a fantastic job to get me to the front.

"I'm happy I'm coming up well for the second part of the season."

Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data) finished off a fine week of racing to take home the overall victory.

"I'm elated," Cummings said of the victory. "Finally I can smile and enjoy it. It's been a tough week, and it was so close it was never done until I crossed the line. I'd like to thank all of my teammates for doing such a good job all week, keeping me out of trouble and sacrificing their own chances. It's been a great week."

The peloton quickly clicked off the 99.2km that stood between them and the finish line of the Tour of Britain in London, with Thomas Stewart (Madison Genesis), Gabriel Cullaigh (Great Britain), Taylor Phinney (BMC Racing Team), Jasper Bovenhuis (An Post-Chainreaction) the rabbits for the day being chased through the streets of the city.

Bovenhuis sealed the overall sprint classification thanks to his efforts, but the peloton was keeping the quartet on a short leash, and midway through the stage they had only managed around a minute's advantage.

The Belgian was distanced before the final sprint with 25k to go, leaving three men fighting an unwinnable battle against the peloton. LottoNl-Jumbo and Dimension Data quickly closed the gap down as the kilometers clicked down to the single digits.

The catch was finally made on the penultimate lap, and despite a few futile attacks, the bunch sprint was inevitable. Sky led into the final 3km for Ben Swift, with Etixx-Quickstep for Richeze and LottoNl-Jumbo leading out for Groenewegen close behind.

Greipel was well positioned with two men at the front, but Lotto Soudal had one trick up its sleeve - they sat up behind Debusschere in a turn and let the former Belgian champion open up a gap, which he seized wholeheartedly.

It looked as if Debusschere might take the win, but a surge from the peloton reeled him back to within striking distance at the line, and Ewan capitalized on the catch to dash around on the outside and steal the victory.

Video Highlights

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange2:09:24
2Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
3Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
4Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
5Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
6André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
7Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain
8Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
9Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
10Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
11Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
12Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
13Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
14Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
15Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
16Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
17Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
18Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
19Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
20Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
21Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
22Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
23Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
24Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
25Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
26Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
27Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
28Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
29Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
30Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
31Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
32Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
33Steven Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor
34Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
35Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
36Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
37Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
38Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Drapac
39Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
40Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS
41Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:10
42Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
43Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain
44Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
45Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
46Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor0:00:18
47Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:21
48Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
49Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:26
50Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:00:31
51Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange0:00:33
52Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:37
53Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team
54Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
55Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
56Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
57Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
58Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO
59Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
60Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:46
61Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange0:00:48
62Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:49
63Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:00:54
64Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:01
65Taylor Karl Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis
66Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
67Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
68Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
69Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
70Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
71Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky0:01:09
72Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:14
73Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
74Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
75Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
76Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
77Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO0:01:22
78Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
79Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:26
80Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS
81Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
82Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
83Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
84Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:30
85Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:01:34
86Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction0:01:37
87Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:01:38
88Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
89Adam Blythe (GBr) Great Britain
90Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:42
91Conor Dunne (Irl) JLT Condor0:02:20
92Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
93Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:37
94Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:03:07
95Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
96Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:03:11
97Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
98Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:03:12
99Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:03:14
100James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
101Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:03:17
102Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:03:19
103Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling0:03:20
104Robert Power (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:03:31
105Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:05:02
106Oliver Ket-Spark (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
107Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction
108Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
109Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis0:05:53
110Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
111Liam Stones (GBr) NFTO0:05:54
DNFChristopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS
DNFGorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFTaylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team
DNFBjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange15pts
2Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo14
3Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal13
4Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo12
5Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky11
6André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal10
7Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain9
8Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling8
9Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF7
10Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF6
11Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA5
12Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin4
13Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor3
14Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team2
15Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac1

Sprint 1 - Lap 4, km.24.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction3pts
2Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain2
3Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis1

Sprint 2 - Lap 8, km.49.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction3pts
2Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis2
3Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team1

Sprint 3 - Lap 12, km.74.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team3pts
2Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain2
3Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotto Soudal6:28:12
2Cannondale-Drapac
3Team Sky
4Great Britain
5Team Giant-Alpecin
6Etixx - Quick-Step
7Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:10
8BMC Racing Team
9JLT Condor0:00:18
10Dimension Data0:00:20
11Bardiani CSF0:00:21
12ONE Pro Cycling0:00:31
13Trek-Segafredo0:00:37
14Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:49
15An Post - Chain Reaction0:01:14
16Orica-BikeExchange0:01:21
17Madison - Genesis0:01:38
18Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:47
19NFTO0:02:52
20Team WIGGINS
21Movistar Team0:03:40

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data31:30:45
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:26
3Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:38
4Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:01:02
5Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:21
6Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:01:26
7Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:48
8Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:01:52
9Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:12
10Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:02:32
11Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:52
12Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:04:02
13Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step0:05:10
14Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain0:05:23
15Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis0:05:41
16Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:06:10
17Steven Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor0:07:05
18Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:08:11
19Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:08:15
20Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Drapac0:08:42
21Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO0:09:32
22Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor0:09:54
23Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac0:11:04
24Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:11:35
25Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:12:39
26Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:12:50
27Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:13:59
28Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:15:23
29Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:16:19
30Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:16:20
31Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
32Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:16:52
33Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction0:17:32
34Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:17:58
35Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:18:15
36Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis0:18:29
37Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor0:19:55
38Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange0:20:04
39Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:21:03
40Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:21:32
41Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:22:23
42Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:24:25
43Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:26:20
44Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:26:31
45Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:27:51
46André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:28:37
47Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:28:46
48Robert Power (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:28:58
49Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team0:28:59
50Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:31:38
51Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain0:31:48
52Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:32:16
53Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky0:32:23
54James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:33:18
55Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:35:19
56Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:35:43
57Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain0:36:10
58Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction0:37:10
59Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:38:09
60Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:38:31
61Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:39:10
62Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain0:39:16
63Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO0:39:50
64Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:40:08
65Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling0:40:17
66Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis0:40:39
67Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling0:40:50
68Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:41:01
69Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange0:41:11
70Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:43:41
71Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:44:47
72Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:44:51
73Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:45:59
74Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:46:32
75Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:47:47
76Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:48:09
77Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:49:27
78Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:49:38
79Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step0:51:07
80Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac0:53:20
81Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:53:37
82Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:54:17
83Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:55:46
84Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:56:06
85Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor0:56:24
86Adam Blythe (GBr) Great Britain0:56:34
87Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:56:47
88Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:57:37
89Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:57:57
90Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data0:58:17
91Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO1:00:09
92Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data1:00:10
93Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain1:02:04
94Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO1:02:10
95Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO1:02:23
96Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction1:07:01
97Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:07:16
98Conor Dunne (Irl) JLT Condor1:09:40
99Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data1:11:12
100Taylor Karl Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis1:12:13
101Oliver Ket-Spark (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction1:13:12
102Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction1:16:01
103Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS1:17:32
104Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky1:18:10
105Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS1:19:04
106Liam Stones (GBr) NFTO1:19:56
107Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis1:20:33
108Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling1:23:21
109Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange1:24:38
110Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange1:34:28
111Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction1:37:37

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo53pts
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team47
3Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange41
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin41
5Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal39
6Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac39
7Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain38
8Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo37
9Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF36
10Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data35
11Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert33
12Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA32
13Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky29
14Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal28
15Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step27
16Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step26
17André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal25
18Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange24
19Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky23
20Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky23
21Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis20
22Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction17
23Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling17
24Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac15
25Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky15
26Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step15
27Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky15
28Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team14
29Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo13
30Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert13
31Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step13
32Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling13
33Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team12
34Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF11
35Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky11
36Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert10
37Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA9
38Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA9
39Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team9
40Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain7
41Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling7
42Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor7
43Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac7
44Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team5
45Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team5
46Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo5
47Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS4
48Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
49Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin4
50Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO4
51Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin3
52Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Drapac2
53Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
54Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team2
55Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain2
56Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO1
57Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert60pts
2Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky42
3Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA27
4Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling26
5Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO25
6Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky21
7Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling20
8Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team20
9Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky17
10Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo17
11Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis16
12Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team14
13Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis14
14Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin12
15André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal11
16Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis11
17Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin11
18Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac11
19Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team11
20Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor10
21Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis10
22Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO9
23Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal9
24Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF9
25Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data8
26Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team8
27Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step8
28Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo8
29Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo8
30Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction8
31Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction8
32Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac7
33Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step7
34Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA7
35Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step5
36Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS4
37Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert4
38Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky3
39Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain3
40Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky3
41Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step2
42Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2
43Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling2
44Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data2
45Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo2
46Robert Power (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange1
47Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
48Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
49Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data1
50Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction24pts
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal12
3Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO10
4Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis6
5Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling6
6Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
7Conor Dunne (Irl) JLT Condor6
8Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal5
9Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis5
10Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team5
11Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling5
12Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team4
13Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis4
14Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain4
15Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
16Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team3
17Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
18Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky2
19Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis2
20Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data2
21Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team2
22Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky1
23Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky1
24Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1
25Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction1
26Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac1
27Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor1
28Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO1

British riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data31:30:45
2Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:01:52
3Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:04:02
4Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain0:05:23
5Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis0:05:41
6Steven Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor0:07:05
7Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO0:09:32
8Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor0:09:54
9Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis0:18:29
10Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor0:19:55
11Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:22:23
12Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:26:20
13Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain0:31:48
14James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:33:18
15Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain0:36:10
16Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction0:37:10
17Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:38:09
18Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain0:39:16
19Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO0:39:50
20Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis0:40:39
21Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:49:38
22Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:55:46
23Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor0:56:24
24Adam Blythe (GBr) Great Britain0:56:34
25Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:57:37
26Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO1:00:09
27Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain1:02:04
28Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO1:02:10
29Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO1:02:23
30Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS1:17:32
31Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS1:19:04
32Liam Stones (GBr) NFTO1:19:56
33Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis1:20:33
34Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling1:23:21

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky94:43:33
2Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:17
3Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:15
4Cannondale-Drapac0:09:17
5BMC Racing Team0:15:49
6Team Giant-Alpecin0:19:00
7JLT Condor0:21:39
8Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:21:59
9Bardiani CSF0:24:04
10Movistar Team0:26:04
11Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:35:50
12Lotto Soudal0:41:34
13ONE Pro Cycling0:41:58
14Madison - Genesis0:45:28
15Great Britain0:57:27
16Orica-BikeExchange1:01:31
17Team WIGGINS1:03:35
18Dimension Data1:04:22
19Trek-Segafredo1:12:11
20NFTO1:30:51
21An Post - Chain Reaction1:37:12

