Tour of Britain: Greipel wins opening stage in Castle Douglas
Ewan second in the bunch sprint as German champion takes first leader's jersey
Stage 1: Glasgow - Castle Douglas
Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) waited patiently and then delivered a winning sprint right on cue at the opening stage of the Tour of Britain. The German road champion won the stage ahead of Caleb Ewan (Orica-BikeExchange) and Ramon Sinkeldam (Giant-Alpecin) to take the first leader's jersey.
Related Articles
"It is really nice to start off this tour with a victory," Greipel said. "We have reached our goal already from the first day. Everything else is a bonus."
A crash in the final 200 metres through a lefthand corner took down several top sprinters including Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data), Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar) and Elia Viviani (Team Sky), whose bike was broken completely in half.
Lotto Soudal led Greipel into the final few hundred metres and he swept thought he final bend ahead of the crash to take the first stage win, largely uncontested by some of the field's other key sprinters.
Watch Tour of Britain stage 1 highlights video
How it happened
The Tour of Britain opened with a 168km race from Glasgow to Castle Douglas with three intermediate sprints at 4.7km, 42.7km and 102.3km. There were also three KOM points on the road: Skares at 77km, Kerse and 91.4km, and the stage's high point, Dalmellington at 108.6km.
Five riders rode away from the field in the opening kilometre of the race; Jasper Bovenhuis and Emiel Wastyn (An Post), Thomas Moses (JLT-Condor), Peter Williams (One Pro Cycling), who won the sprint and mountain jerseys last year, and Jonathan McEvoy (NFTO).
The breakaway riders worked in unison to build a five-minute lead, but that fell to under three minutes at the midway point of the stage.
As the breakaway hit the lumpy sections of the course, Moses picked up the first set of mountain points in Skares. He was challenged by Williams, who attacked the breakaway in pursuit of the of the second set of mountain points in Kerse, but Moses managed to take those points as well.
Dimension Data set the pace at the front of the main field, no doubt looking for a stage win with their sprinter Mark Cavendish. They got some help from LottoNL-Jumbo working for Dylan Groenewegen, but there were a series of other bunch sprinters looking for the stage win and the first leader’s jersey.
Up front, Moses attacked early at the base of the finale climb to Dalmellington, but he was caught and passed by Williams, who took the lead in the mountain classification. Meanwhile, Bovenhuis picked up full points in all three sprints of the day and has a healthy lead in that classification.
As the race closed in on Douglas Castle, Wastyn made several moves to clear the breakaway but he was quickly brought back into the fold a few kilometres later each time.
The gap, which had dropped significantly, stretched back out to 50 seconds and then reduced again to 13 seconds as LottoNL-Jumbo, Orica-BikeExchange working for Caleb Ewan and Team Sky’s Ian Stannard set the pace for Elia Viviani, Cannondale for Wouter Wippert, Etixx-QuickStep for Max Richeze, among others, all emerged at the front of the peloton with 20km to go.
In the final 10km, Dimension Data led the peloton and swept up the breakaway. But it was Lotto-Soudal with Greipel on their wheel that had the biggest presence, pulling up along the left side of the road, while Trek-Segafredo with Giacomo Nizzolo, was on the right. They emerged as the front reshuffled with other teams Orica-BikeExchange, LottoNL-Jumbo, One Pro Cycling and Cannondale, all trying to get into formation for the imminent bunch sprint.
Mark Renshaw monouvered through the front end of the field moving Cavendish up to the front with four kilometres to go, while Great Britain moved up through an opening in the centre of the field with sprinters Dan McLay and Adam Blythe.
As the sprinters rounded the final lefthand bend in the closing hundred metres of the race, a crash took down part of the field leaving several key sprinters out of contention. Greipel made it thought he accident in top position and sprinted for the opening stage victory.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|3:52:40
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|3
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|8
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|9
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Great Britain
|10
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|11
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|12
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|13
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14
|Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|15
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|16
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis
|18
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|19
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|20
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Drapac
|21
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|22
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|23
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|24
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|25
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
|26
|Steven Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor
|27
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|28
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|29
|Liam Stones (GBr) NFTO
|30
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
|31
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|32
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction
|33
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|34
|Adrien Costa (USA) Etixx - Quick-Step
|35
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|36
|Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain
|37
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|38
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|39
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|40
|Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
|41
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|42
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|43
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|44
|Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|45
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|46
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|47
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Great Britain
|48
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|49
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|50
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|51
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|52
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|54
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|55
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|56
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|57
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|58
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|59
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|60
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|61
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|62
|Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|63
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|64
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|65
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|66
|Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
|67
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|68
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|69
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO
|70
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|71
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
|72
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|73
|Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team
|74
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange
|75
|Conor Dunne (Irl) JLT Condor
|76
|Robert Power (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|77
|Oliver Ket-Spark (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
|78
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|79
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
|80
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|81
|Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|82
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|83
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|84
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|85
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|86
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|87
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|88
|Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
|89
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|90
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|91
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NFTO
|92
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|93
|Taylor Karl Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis
|94
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|95
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|96
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|97
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|98
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|99
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|100
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|101
|Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|102
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|103
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|104
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|105
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|106
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|107
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|108
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|109
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|110
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|111
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|112
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|113
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|114
|Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
|115
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:34
|116
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:44
|117
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:01:45
|118
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|119
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|120
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|121
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|122
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|123
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|124
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction
|3
|pts
|2
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|2
|3
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction
|3
|pts
|2
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|2
|3
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NFTO
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction
|3
|pts
|2
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|2
|3
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NFTO
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|15
|pts
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|14
|3
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|13
|4
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|5
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|6
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|7
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|9
|8
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|8
|9
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Great Britain
|7
|10
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|11
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|12
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|4
|13
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|14
|Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|15
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|4
|pts
|2
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|2
|4
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NFTO
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|4
|pts
|2
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NFTO
|3
|3
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|2
|4
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|4
|pts
|2
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|3
|3
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|2
|4
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NFTO
|1
|5
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction
|2
|6
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|3:52:34
|2
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NFTO
|0:00:04
|3
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:00:05
|4
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:00:06
|5
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Great Britain
|6
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|7
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
|8
|Steven Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor
|9
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|10
|Liam Stones (GBr) NFTO
|11
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
|12
|Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain
|13
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|14
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|15
|Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
|16
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|17
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|18
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Great Britain
|19
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|20
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|21
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|22
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|23
|Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
|24
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|25
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO
|26
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|27
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
|28
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|29
|Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
|30
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|31
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|32
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|33
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|34
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|35
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|36
|Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
|37
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|3:52:30
|2
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:00:01
|3
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:00:04
|4
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|5
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:06
|6
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NFTO
|0:00:08
|7
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:00:09
|8
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:10
|9
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|11
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|12
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|13
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Great Britain
|14
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|16
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|17
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|18
|Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|19
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|20
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis
|22
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|23
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|24
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Drapac
|25
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|26
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|27
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|29
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
|30
|Steven Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor
|31
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|32
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|33
|Liam Stones (GBr) NFTO
|34
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
|35
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|36
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|37
|Adrien Costa (USA) Etixx - Quick-Step
|38
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|39
|Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain
|40
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|41
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|42
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|43
|Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
|44
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|45
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|46
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|47
|Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|48
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|49
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|50
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Great Britain
|51
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|52
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|53
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|54
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|55
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|56
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|57
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|58
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|59
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|60
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|61
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|62
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|63
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|64
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|65
|Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|66
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|67
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|68
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|69
|Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
|70
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|71
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|72
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO
|73
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
|74
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|75
|Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team
|76
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange
|77
|Conor Dunne (Irl) JLT Condor
|78
|Robert Power (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|79
|Oliver Ket-Spark (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
|80
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|81
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
|82
|Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|83
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|84
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|85
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|86
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|87
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|88
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|89
|Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
|90
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|91
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|92
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|93
|Taylor Karl Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis
|94
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|95
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|96
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|97
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|98
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|99
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|100
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|101
|Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|102
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|103
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|104
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|105
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|106
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|107
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|108
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|109
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|110
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|111
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|112
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|113
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|114
|Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
|115
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|116
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|117
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|118
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|119
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|120
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|121
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|122
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:44
|123
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|124
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|15
|pts
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|14
|3
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|13
|4
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|5
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|6
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|7
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|9
|8
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|8
|9
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Great Britain
|7
|10
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|11
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|12
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|4
|13
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|14
|Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|15
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|13
|pts
|2
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|10
|3
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|8
|4
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NFTO
|7
|5
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction
|2
|6
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|3:52:34
|2
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NFTO
|0:00:04
|3
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:00:05
|4
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:00:06
|5
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Great Britain
|6
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|7
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
|8
|Steven Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor
|9
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|10
|Liam Stones (GBr) NFTO
|11
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
|12
|Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain
|13
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|14
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|15
|Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
|16
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|17
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|18
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Great Britain
|19
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|20
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|21
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|22
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|23
|Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
|24
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|25
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO
|26
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|27
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
|28
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|29
|Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
|30
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|31
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|32
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|33
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|34
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|35
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|36
|Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
|37
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy