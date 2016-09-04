Image 1 of 45 Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) posts a victory salute at Tour of Britain stage 1 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 45 Caleb Ewan (Orica-BikeExchange) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 45 Jasper Bovenhuis (An Post-Chainreaction) in the sprint jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 45 KOM leader Peter Williams (ONE Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 45 Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Great Britain) hits 'stop' on the Garmin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 45 Jens Debusschere (Lotto Soudal) crosses the line in tenth (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 45 Adrien Costa cools down on the trainer (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 45 Caleb Ewan about to enjoy a post-stage drink (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 45 Congratulations between Andre Greipel and Marcel Sieberg (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 45 Italian champion Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 45 Best British rider, Peter Williams (ONE Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 45 Most combative, Thomas Moses (JLT-Condor) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 45 Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 45 Rob Power (Orica-BikeExchange) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 45 Dutch national champion Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 45 Stage 1 started in Glasgow with plenty of fans watching on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 45 Taylor Phinney (BMC) stretches pre-stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 45 Bradley Wiggins (Team WIGGINS) signing autographs for some young fans (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 45 Dan Martin signing autographs (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 45 Rohan Dennis (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 45 Enrico Gasparotto (Wanty - Groupe Gobert) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 45 Taylor Eisenhart (BMC Racing) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 45 Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 45 Rohan Dennis and Taylor Phinney (BMC) in the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 45 Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) in the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 45 Adrien Costa (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 45 Michael Hepburn is back with Orica-BIkeExchange after racing on the track in Rio (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 45 Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 45 Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Great Britain) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 45 Jacopo Mosca (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 45 Enrico Gasparotto (Wanty - Groupe Gobert) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 45 British champion Adam Blythe (Team GB) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 45 Custom paint job for Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 45 Fan favourite Bradley Wiggins (Team WIGGINS) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 45 Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) heads for victory at Tour of Britain stage 1 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 45 The bunch sprint to the finish line at Douglas Castle Tour of Britain stage 1 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 45 BMC teammates Tour of Britain stage 1 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 45 Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) tops the podium at Tour of Britain stage 1 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 45 Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) beats Caleb Ewan (Orica) Tour of Britain stage 1 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 45 Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 45 Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) wears the first leader's jersey at Tour of Britain after winning stage 1 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 45 Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) posts a victory salute at Tour of Britain stage 1 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 45 Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 45 Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) on his way to winning stage 1 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 45 The bunch sprint at the Tour of Britain stage 1 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) waited patiently and then delivered a winning sprint right on cue at the opening stage of the Tour of Britain. The German road champion won the stage ahead of Caleb Ewan (Orica-BikeExchange) and Ramon Sinkeldam (Giant-Alpecin) to take the first leader's jersey.

"It is really nice to start off this tour with a victory," Greipel said. "We have reached our goal already from the first day. Everything else is a bonus."

A crash in the final 200 metres through a lefthand corner took down several top sprinters including Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data), Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar) and Elia Viviani (Team Sky), whose bike was broken completely in half.

Lotto Soudal led Greipel into the final few hundred metres and he swept thought he final bend ahead of the crash to take the first stage win, largely uncontested by some of the field's other key sprinters.

How it happened

The Tour of Britain opened with a 168km race from Glasgow to Castle Douglas with three intermediate sprints at 4.7km, 42.7km and 102.3km. There were also three KOM points on the road: Skares at 77km, Kerse and 91.4km, and the stage's high point, Dalmellington at 108.6km.

Five riders rode away from the field in the opening kilometre of the race; Jasper Bovenhuis and Emiel Wastyn (An Post), Thomas Moses (JLT-Condor), Peter Williams (One Pro Cycling), who won the sprint and mountain jerseys last year, and Jonathan McEvoy (NFTO).

The breakaway riders worked in unison to build a five-minute lead, but that fell to under three minutes at the midway point of the stage.

As the breakaway hit the lumpy sections of the course, Moses picked up the first set of mountain points in Skares. He was challenged by Williams, who attacked the breakaway in pursuit of the of the second set of mountain points in Kerse, but Moses managed to take those points as well.

Dimension Data set the pace at the front of the main field, no doubt looking for a stage win with their sprinter Mark Cavendish. They got some help from LottoNL-Jumbo working for Dylan Groenewegen, but there were a series of other bunch sprinters looking for the stage win and the first leader’s jersey.

Up front, Moses attacked early at the base of the finale climb to Dalmellington, but he was caught and passed by Williams, who took the lead in the mountain classification. Meanwhile, Bovenhuis picked up full points in all three sprints of the day and has a healthy lead in that classification.

As the race closed in on Douglas Castle, Wastyn made several moves to clear the breakaway but he was quickly brought back into the fold a few kilometres later each time.

The gap, which had dropped significantly, stretched back out to 50 seconds and then reduced again to 13 seconds as LottoNL-Jumbo, Orica-BikeExchange working for Caleb Ewan and Team Sky’s Ian Stannard set the pace for Elia Viviani, Cannondale for Wouter Wippert, Etixx-QuickStep for Max Richeze, among others, all emerged at the front of the peloton with 20km to go.

In the final 10km, Dimension Data led the peloton and swept up the breakaway. But it was Lotto-Soudal with Greipel on their wheel that had the biggest presence, pulling up along the left side of the road, while Trek-Segafredo with Giacomo Nizzolo, was on the right. They emerged as the front reshuffled with other teams Orica-BikeExchange, LottoNL-Jumbo, One Pro Cycling and Cannondale, all trying to get into formation for the imminent bunch sprint.

Mark Renshaw monouvered through the front end of the field moving Cavendish up to the front with four kilometres to go, while Great Britain moved up through an opening in the centre of the field with sprinters Dan McLay and Adam Blythe.

As the sprinters rounded the final lefthand bend in the closing hundred metres of the race, a crash took down part of the field leaving several key sprinters out of contention. Greipel made it thought he accident in top position and sprinted for the opening stage victory.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 3:52:40 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 3 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 6 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 8 Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS 9 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Great Britain 10 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 11 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 12 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 13 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 14 Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 15 Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain 16 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 17 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis 18 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 19 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 20 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Drapac 21 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 22 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 23 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 24 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 25 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain 26 Steven Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor 27 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 28 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 29 Liam Stones (GBr) NFTO 30 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis 31 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 32 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction 33 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 34 Adrien Costa (USA) Etixx - Quick-Step 35 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 36 Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain 37 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 38 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 39 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 40 Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO 41 Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 42 Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 43 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 44 Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 45 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 46 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS 47 Adam Blythe (GBr) Great Britain 48 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 49 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 50 Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 51 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 52 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 53 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 54 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 55 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 56 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 57 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 58 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 59 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 60 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 61 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 62 Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 63 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 64 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team 65 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 66 Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO 67 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 68 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 69 Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO 70 Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 71 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange 72 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 73 Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team 74 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange 75 Conor Dunne (Irl) JLT Condor 76 Robert Power (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 77 Oliver Ket-Spark (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction 78 Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS 79 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain 80 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 81 Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 82 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 83 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 84 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 85 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS 86 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 87 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 88 Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO 89 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 90 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 91 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NFTO 92 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 93 Taylor Karl Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis 94 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 95 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 96 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 97 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 98 Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS 99 Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 100 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 101 Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 102 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 103 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 104 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 105 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 106 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 107 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 108 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 109 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 110 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 111 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS 112 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 113 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 114 Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor 115 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:34 116 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:44 117 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:01:45 118 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 119 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 120 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 121 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 122 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 123 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 124 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac

Sprint 1 - Glasgow, 4.7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction 3 pts 2 Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 2 3 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 1

Sprint 2 - Kilmarnock, 42.7km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction 3 pts 2 Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 2 3 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NFTO 1

Sprint 3 - Dalmellington, 102.3km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction 3 pts 2 Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 2 3 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NFTO 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 15 pts 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 14 3 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 13 4 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 12 5 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 11 6 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 7 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 9 8 Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS 8 9 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Great Britain 7 10 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 11 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 12 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 4 13 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 14 Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 15 Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain 1

Mountain 1 - Skares, 77km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 4 pts 2 Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 3 3 Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 2 4 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NFTO 1

Mountain 2 - 91.4km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 4 pts 2 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NFTO 3 3 Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 2 4 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 1

Mountain 3 - Dalmellington, 108.6km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 4 pts 2 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 3 3 Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 2 4 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NFTO 1 5 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction 2 6 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 1

British rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 3:52:34 2 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NFTO 0:00:04 3 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 0:00:05 4 Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:00:06 5 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Great Britain 6 Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain 7 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain 8 Steven Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor 9 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 10 Liam Stones (GBr) NFTO 11 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis 12 Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain 13 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 14 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 15 Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO 16 Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 17 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS 18 Adam Blythe (GBr) Great Britain 19 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 20 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 21 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 22 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 23 Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO 24 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 25 Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO 26 Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS 27 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain 28 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS 29 Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO 30 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 31 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 32 Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS 33 Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 34 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS 35 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 36 Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor 37 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 3:52:30 2 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction 0:00:01 3 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:00:04 4 Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 5 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:06 6 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NFTO 0:00:08 7 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 0:00:09 8 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:10 9 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 10 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 11 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 12 Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS 13 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Great Britain 14 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 16 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 17 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 18 Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 19 Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain 20 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 21 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis 22 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 23 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 24 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Drapac 25 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 26 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 27 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 28 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 29 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain 30 Steven Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor 31 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 32 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 33 Liam Stones (GBr) NFTO 34 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis 35 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 36 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 37 Adrien Costa (USA) Etixx - Quick-Step 38 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 39 Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain 40 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 41 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 42 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 43 Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO 44 Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 45 Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 46 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 47 Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 48 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 49 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS 50 Adam Blythe (GBr) Great Britain 51 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 52 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 53 Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 54 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 55 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 56 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 57 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 58 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 59 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 60 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 61 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 62 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 63 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 64 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 65 Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 66 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 67 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team 68 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 69 Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO 70 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 71 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 72 Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO 73 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange 74 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 75 Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team 76 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange 77 Conor Dunne (Irl) JLT Condor 78 Robert Power (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 79 Oliver Ket-Spark (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction 80 Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS 81 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain 82 Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 83 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 84 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 85 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 86 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS 87 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 88 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 89 Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO 90 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 91 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 92 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 93 Taylor Karl Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis 94 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 95 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 96 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 97 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 98 Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS 99 Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 100 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 101 Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 102 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 103 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 104 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 105 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 106 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 107 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 108 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 109 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 110 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 111 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS 112 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 113 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 114 Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor 115 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 116 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 117 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 118 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 119 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 120 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 121 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 122 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:44 123 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 124 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 15 pts 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 14 3 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 13 4 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 12 5 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 11 6 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 7 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 9 8 Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS 8 9 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Great Britain 7 10 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 11 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 12 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 4 13 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 14 Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 15 Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 13 pts 2 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 10 3 Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 8 4 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NFTO 7 5 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction 2 6 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 1