Tour of Britain: Greipel wins opening stage in Castle Douglas

Ewan second in the bunch sprint as German champion takes first leader's jersey

Image 1 of 45

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) posts a victory salute at Tour of Britain stage 1

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) posts a victory salute at Tour of Britain stage 1
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 45

Caleb Ewan (Orica-BikeExchange)

Caleb Ewan (Orica-BikeExchange)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 45

Jasper Bovenhuis (An Post-Chainreaction) in the sprint jersey

Jasper Bovenhuis (An Post-Chainreaction) in the sprint jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 45

KOM leader Peter Williams (ONE Pro Cycling)

KOM leader Peter Williams (ONE Pro Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 45

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Great Britain) hits 'stop' on the Garmin

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Great Britain) hits 'stop' on the Garmin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 45

Jens Debusschere (Lotto Soudal) crosses the line in tenth

Jens Debusschere (Lotto Soudal) crosses the line in tenth
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 45

Adrien Costa cools down on the trainer

Adrien Costa cools down on the trainer
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 45

Caleb Ewan about to enjoy a post-stage drink

Caleb Ewan about to enjoy a post-stage drink
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 45

Congratulations between Andre Greipel and Marcel Sieberg

Congratulations between Andre Greipel and Marcel Sieberg
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 45

Italian champion Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo)

Italian champion Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 45

Best British rider, Peter Williams (ONE Pro Cycling)

Best British rider, Peter Williams (ONE Pro Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 45

Most combative, Thomas Moses (JLT-Condor)

Most combative, Thomas Moses (JLT-Condor)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 45

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 45

Rob Power (Orica-BikeExchange)

Rob Power (Orica-BikeExchange)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 45

Dutch national champion Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo)

Dutch national champion Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 45

Stage 1 started in Glasgow with plenty of fans watching on

Stage 1 started in Glasgow with plenty of fans watching on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 45

Taylor Phinney (BMC) stretches pre-stage

Taylor Phinney (BMC) stretches pre-stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 45

Bradley Wiggins (Team WIGGINS) signing autographs for some young fans

Bradley Wiggins (Team WIGGINS) signing autographs for some young fans
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 45

Dan Martin signing autographs

Dan Martin signing autographs
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 45

Rohan Dennis (BMC)

Rohan Dennis (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 45

Enrico Gasparotto (Wanty - Groupe Gobert)

Enrico Gasparotto (Wanty - Groupe Gobert)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 45

Taylor Eisenhart (BMC Racing)

Taylor Eisenhart (BMC Racing)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 45

Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal)

Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 45

Rohan Dennis and Taylor Phinney (BMC) in the bunch

Rohan Dennis and Taylor Phinney (BMC) in the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 45

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) in the peloton

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) in the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 45

Adrien Costa (Etixx-QuickStep)

Adrien Costa (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 45

Michael Hepburn is back with Orica-BIkeExchange after racing on the track in Rio

Michael Hepburn is back with Orica-BIkeExchange after racing on the track in Rio
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 45

Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep)

Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 45

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Great Britain)

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Great Britain)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 45

Jacopo Mosca (Trek-Segafredo)

Jacopo Mosca (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 45

Enrico Gasparotto (Wanty - Groupe Gobert)

Enrico Gasparotto (Wanty - Groupe Gobert)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 45

British champion Adam Blythe (Team GB)

British champion Adam Blythe (Team GB)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 45

Custom paint job for Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo)

Custom paint job for Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 45

Fan favourite Bradley Wiggins (Team WIGGINS)

Fan favourite Bradley Wiggins (Team WIGGINS)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 45

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) heads for victory at Tour of Britain stage 1

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) heads for victory at Tour of Britain stage 1
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 45

The bunch sprint to the finish line at Douglas Castle Tour of Britain stage 1

The bunch sprint to the finish line at Douglas Castle Tour of Britain stage 1
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 45

BMC teammates Tour of Britain stage 1

BMC teammates Tour of Britain stage 1
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 45

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) tops the podium at Tour of Britain stage 1

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) tops the podium at Tour of Britain stage 1
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 45

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) beats Caleb Ewan (Orica) Tour of Britain stage 1

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) beats Caleb Ewan (Orica) Tour of Britain stage 1
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 45

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal)

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 45

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) wears the first leader's jersey at Tour of Britain after winning stage 1

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) wears the first leader's jersey at Tour of Britain after winning stage 1
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 45

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) posts a victory salute at Tour of Britain stage 1

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) posts a victory salute at Tour of Britain stage 1
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 45

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal)

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 45

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) on his way to winning stage 1

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) on his way to winning stage 1
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 45

The bunch sprint at the Tour of Britain stage 1

The bunch sprint at the Tour of Britain stage 1
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) waited patiently and then delivered a winning sprint right on cue at the opening stage of the Tour of Britain. The German road champion won the stage ahead of Caleb Ewan (Orica-BikeExchange) and Ramon Sinkeldam (Giant-Alpecin) to take the first leader's jersey.

"It is really nice to start off this tour with a victory," Greipel said. "We have reached our goal already from the first day. Everything else is a bonus."

A crash in the final 200 metres through a lefthand corner took down several top sprinters including Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data), Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar) and Elia Viviani (Team Sky), whose bike was broken completely in half. 

Lotto Soudal led Greipel into the final few hundred metres and he swept thought he final bend ahead of the crash to take the first stage win, largely uncontested by some of the field's other key sprinters.

Watch Tour of Britain stage 1 highlights video

How it happened

The Tour of Britain opened with a 168km race from Glasgow to Castle Douglas with three intermediate sprints at 4.7km, 42.7km and 102.3km. There were also three KOM points on the road: Skares at 77km, Kerse and 91.4km, and the stage's high point, Dalmellington at 108.6km.

Five riders rode away from the field in the opening kilometre of the race; Jasper Bovenhuis and Emiel Wastyn (An Post), Thomas Moses (JLT-Condor), Peter Williams (One Pro Cycling), who won the sprint and mountain jerseys last year, and Jonathan McEvoy (NFTO).

The breakaway riders worked in unison to build a five-minute lead, but that fell to under three minutes at the midway point of the stage.

As the breakaway hit the lumpy sections of the course, Moses picked up the first set of mountain points in Skares. He was challenged by Williams, who attacked the breakaway in pursuit of the of the second set of mountain points in Kerse, but Moses managed to take those points as well.

Dimension Data set the pace at the front of the main field, no doubt looking for a stage win with their sprinter Mark Cavendish. They got some help from LottoNL-Jumbo working for Dylan Groenewegen, but there were a series of other bunch sprinters looking for the stage win and the first leader’s jersey.

Up front, Moses attacked early at the base of the finale climb to Dalmellington, but he was caught and passed by Williams, who took the lead in the mountain classification. Meanwhile, Bovenhuis picked up full points in all three sprints of the day and has a healthy lead in that classification.

As the race closed in on Douglas Castle, Wastyn made several moves to clear the breakaway but he was quickly brought back into the fold a few kilometres later each time.

The gap, which had dropped significantly, stretched back out to 50 seconds and then reduced again to 13 seconds as LottoNL-Jumbo, Orica-BikeExchange working for Caleb Ewan and Team Sky’s Ian Stannard set the pace for Elia Viviani, Cannondale for Wouter Wippert, Etixx-QuickStep for Max Richeze, among others, all emerged at the front of the peloton with 20km to go.

In the final 10km, Dimension Data led the peloton and swept up the breakaway. But it was Lotto-Soudal with Greipel on their wheel that had the biggest presence, pulling up along the left side of the road, while Trek-Segafredo with Giacomo Nizzolo, was on the right. They emerged as the front reshuffled with other teams Orica-BikeExchange, LottoNL-Jumbo, One Pro Cycling and Cannondale, all trying to get into formation for the imminent bunch sprint.

Mark Renshaw monouvered through the front end of the field moving Cavendish up to the front with four kilometres to go, while Great Britain moved up through an opening in the centre of the field with sprinters Dan McLay and Adam Blythe.

As the sprinters rounded the final lefthand bend in the closing hundred metres of the race, a crash took down part of the field leaving several key sprinters out of contention. Greipel made it thought he accident in top position and sprinted for the opening stage victory.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal3:52:40
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
3Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
4Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
5Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
6Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
7Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
8Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS
9Daniel Mclay (GBr) Great Britain
10Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
11Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
12Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
13Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
14Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
15Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
16Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
17Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis
18Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
19Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
20Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Drapac
21Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
22Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
23Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
24Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
25Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
26Steven Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor
27Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
28Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
29Liam Stones (GBr) NFTO
30Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
31Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
32Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction
33Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
34Adrien Costa (USA) Etixx - Quick-Step
35Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
36Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain
37Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
38Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
39Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
40Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
41Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
42Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
43Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
44Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
45Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
46Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
47Adam Blythe (GBr) Great Britain
48Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
49Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
50Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
51Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
52Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
53Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
54Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
55Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
56Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
57Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
58Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
59Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
60Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
61Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
62Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
63Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
64Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team
65Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
66Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
67Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
68Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
69Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO
70Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
71Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
72Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
73Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team
74Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange
75Conor Dunne (Irl) JLT Condor
76Robert Power (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
77Oliver Ket-Spark (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
78Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS
79Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
80Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
81Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
82Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
83Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
84Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
85Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS
86Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
87Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
88Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
89James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
90Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
91Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NFTO
92Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
93Taylor Karl Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis
94Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
95Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
96Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
97Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
98Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
99Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
100Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
101Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
102Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
103Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
104Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
105Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
106Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
107Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
108Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
109Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
110Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
111Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS
112Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
113Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
114Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
115Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:34
116Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:44
117Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:01:45
118Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
119Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
120Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
121Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
122Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
123Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
124Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac

Sprint 1 - Glasgow, 4.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction3pts
2Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling2
3Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor1

Sprint 2 - Kilmarnock, 42.7km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction3pts
2Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling2
3Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NFTO1

Sprint 3 - Dalmellington, 102.3km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction3pts
2Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling2
3Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NFTO1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal15pts
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange14
3Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin13
4Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step12
5Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo11
6Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF10
7Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling9
8Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS8
9Daniel Mclay (GBr) Great Britain7
10Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
11Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF5
12Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction4
13Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
14Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
15Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain1

Mountain 1 - Skares, 77km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor4pts
2Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling3
3Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction2
4Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NFTO1

Mountain 2 - 91.4km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling4pts
2Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NFTO3
3Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction2
4Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor1

Mountain 3 - Dalmellington, 108.6km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling4pts
2Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor3
3Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction2
4Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NFTO1
5Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction2
6Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data1

British rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling3:52:34
2Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NFTO0:00:04
3Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor0:00:05
4Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:00:06
5Daniel Mclay (GBr) Great Britain
6Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
7Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
8Steven Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor
9Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
10Liam Stones (GBr) NFTO
11Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
12Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain
13Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
14Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
15Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
16Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
17Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
18Adam Blythe (GBr) Great Britain
19Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
20Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
21Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
22Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
23Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
24Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
25Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO
26Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS
27Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
28Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS
29Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
30James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
31Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
32Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
33Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
34Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS
35Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
36Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
37Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal3:52:30
2Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction0:00:01
3Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:00:04
4Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
5Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:06
6Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NFTO0:00:08
7Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor0:00:09
8Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:10
9Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
10Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
11Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
12Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS
13Daniel Mclay (GBr) Great Britain
14Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
15Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
16Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
17Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
18Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
19Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
20Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
21Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis
22Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
23Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
24Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Drapac
25Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
26Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
27Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
28Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
29Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
30Steven Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor
31Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
32Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
33Liam Stones (GBr) NFTO
34Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
35Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
36Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
37Adrien Costa (USA) Etixx - Quick-Step
38Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
39Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain
40Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
41Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
42Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
43Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
44Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
45Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
46Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
47Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
48Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
49Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
50Adam Blythe (GBr) Great Britain
51Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
52Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
53Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
54Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
55Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
56Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
57Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
58Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
59Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
60Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
61Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
62Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
63Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
64Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
65Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
66Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
67Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team
68Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
69Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
70Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
71Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
72Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO
73Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
74Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
75Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team
76Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange
77Conor Dunne (Irl) JLT Condor
78Robert Power (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
79Oliver Ket-Spark (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
80Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS
81Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
82Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
83Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
84Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
85Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
86Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS
87Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
88Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
89Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
90James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
91Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
92Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
93Taylor Karl Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis
94Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
95Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
96Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
97Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
98Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
99Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
100Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
101Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
102Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
103Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
104Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
105Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
106Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
107Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
108Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
109Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
110Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
111Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS
112Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
113Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
114Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
115Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
116Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
117Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
118Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
119Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
120Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
121Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
122Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:44
123Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
124Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal15pts
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange14
3Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin13
4Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step12
5Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo11
6Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF10
7Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling9
8Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS8
9Daniel Mclay (GBr) Great Britain7
10Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
11Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF5
12Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction4
13Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
14Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
15Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling13pts
2Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor10
3Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction8
4Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NFTO7
5Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction2
6Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data1

British rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling3:52:34
2Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NFTO0:00:04
3Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor0:00:05
4Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:00:06
5Daniel Mclay (GBr) Great Britain
6Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
7Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
8Steven Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor
9Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
10Liam Stones (GBr) NFTO
11Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
12Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain
13Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
14Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
15Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
16Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
17Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
18Adam Blythe (GBr) Great Britain
19Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
20Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
21Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
22Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
23Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
24Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
25Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO
26Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS
27Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
28Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS
29Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
30James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
31Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
32Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
33Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
34Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS
35Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
36Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
37Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data

 

