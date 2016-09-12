Tour of Britain: Ewan gets his stage win on third attempt

Image 1 of 5 Caleb Ewan (Orica-BikeExchange) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Race leader Steve Cummings alongside Caleb Ewan (Orica-BikeExchange) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Caleb Ewan (Orica-BikeExchange) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Caleb Ewan (Orica-BikeExchange) won the final stage of Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Caleb Ewan (Orica-BikeExchange) wins (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

After second place on stage 1, fourth place on stage 4, it was third time lucky for Caleb Ewan at the Tour of Britain as the Orica-BikeExchange rider won his first race on British soil in the capital. The 22-year-old came past lone attacker Jens Debusschere (Lotto Soudal) in the finale and then sprinted around the outside of Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo) to take the victory a few hours before teammate Magnus Cort took out the finale stage of the Vuelta a Espana.

"I am super happy. It's great to finally get the win after coming close a couple of times earlier in the race, it all worked out perfectly today," said Ewan who won the Cyclassics Hamburg before heading to the Tour of Britain.

"It was a short but really fast stage that definitely suited me. The guys did a great job of keeping me in position and thankfully I was able to finish it off."

Having stage wins at the Tour Down Under and Jayco Herald Sun Tour during the Australian summer, Ewan had several top-five results in Europe before an important win in Hamburg as he prepares for the sprint friendly world championships in Doha next month.

"Before the stage, we hadn't won a stage the whole race so this was our last chance. We put it all on the line. The guys who came from the Olympics on the track were struggling a bit on the long road stages, but maybe a shorter road stage like this would suit them more. They did a fantastic job to get me to the front," Ewan added.





Sports director Matt Wilson explained that as the team came to the race with the goal of winning a stage, it was an important result and was a reward after a tough week of racing.

"Obviously it was a fantastic result. We are all really happy with how it went today. It was our last chance to get the win and the stage suited Caleb (Ewan) very well." Wilson said. "The team did an excellent job in getting Caleb into the best position and he finished it off very very well and ended up winning by a few bike lengths.

"All the guys are super happy to have finally gotten the win that we've been working for all week. We left it until the last moment, but it's great place to have taken the victory."

