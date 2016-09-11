Trending

Tour of Britain: Stage 8 highlights - Video

Ewan takes a frenetic sprint victory in London, Cummings wins overall

Caleb Ewan (Orica-BikeExchange) wins the final stage of Tour of Britain

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data) cruised to the overall victory in the 2016 Tour of Britain, finishing in the peloton behind stage winner Caleb Ewan (Orica-BikeExchange).

It was yet another success for the Briton, who won stages in the Tour de France, the Criterium du Dauphine, Pais Vasco and Tirreno-Adriatico.

Rohan Dennis (BMC) held onto third overall ahead of Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin).