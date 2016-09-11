Tour of Britain: Stage 8 highlights - Video
Ewan takes a frenetic sprint victory in London, Cummings wins overall
Related Articles
Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data) cruised to the overall victory in the 2016 Tour of Britain, finishing in the peloton behind stage winner Caleb Ewan (Orica-BikeExchange).
It was yet another success for the Briton, who won stages in the Tour de France, the Criterium du Dauphine, Pais Vasco and Tirreno-Adriatico.
Rohan Dennis (BMC) held onto third overall ahead of Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin).
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy