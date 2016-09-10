Tour of Britain: Rohan Dennis wins stage 7b in Bristol
BMC rider moves into second overall with late attack
Stage 7b: Bristol - Bristol
Rohan Dennis (BMC) won the penultimate stage of the Tour of Britain with a late attack in Bristol. Dennis, who finished second in the morning time trial, powered away in the final kilometres to take victory by just six seconds.
Maximiliano Richeze (Etixx-QuickStep) led the bunch across the line with Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) taking third.
With his stage victory, Dennis managed to close the gap to the race to 26 seconds but Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data) finished with the main group to keep hold of his yellow jersey with just one stage to go.
After a rainy morning time trial, the sun came out for the riders on Saturday afternoon for the second of two stages in Bristol. The peloton set off for six laps of the 15-kilometre course. Andre Greipel (Lotto-Soudal) set out his intentions early in the neutral zone, taking to the path to move up and ensure his place at the front of the peloton for the real racing to start.
Greipel then shot off the front as soon as the bunch hit kilometre zero but he was brought back into the fold. Several other riders tried their hand on the technical course, including Dan Martin (Etixx-QuickStep), but to no avail.
Greipel eventually got his wish of making it into a breakaway, racing off the front with Gorka Izagirre (Movistar), Boy van Poppel (Trek-Segafredo) and Diego Rubio (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) towards the end of the first lap. Karol Domagalski (ONE Pro Cycling) tried to bridge the gap but was eventually drawn back into the peloton.
The four leaders continued to push on, building a gap of 1:38 by the end of the second lap. The shortness of the stage meant that the peloton, led in turn by Team Sky and Dimension Data, were reluctant to give the escapees any more space and that was down to just over a minute at the halfway point.
Sensing an opportunity to join the four out front, Nicola Boem (Bardiani CSF) attacked from the peloton on the climb towards the finish line. It proved to be a fruitless move and the peloton quickly had him back in their ranks.
The final lap saw the breakaway attack each other with Greipel and Izagirre both having a go as the gap ticked down to just over 30 seconds. Team Sky continued their work to bring the leaders back, this time with the help of the Orica-BikeExchange team. The peloton closing in, the break decided to sit up and with four kilometres to go, they were eventually reeled in.
Third place in the general classification, Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) moved up towards the front with Dennis before the Australian attacked with two kilometres to go. Cummings led the charge behind, keeping Dennis at close quarters. It wasn't quite enough to bring them back and Dennis would go on to win the stage but Cummings cut his loses to keep hold of the yellow jersey going into the final stage.
The Tour of Britain will come to a close this Sunday with a final stage in London.
Video Highlights
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1:58:42
|2
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:06
|3
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|5
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|7
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange
|8
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|9
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|11
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|12
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|13
|Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
|14
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|16
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|17
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Drapac
|18
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|19
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:10
|20
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|21
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
|22
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|23
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|24
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|25
|Steven Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor
|26
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:14
|27
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:16
|28
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:00:29
|29
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|30
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO
|0:00:36
|31
|Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team
|32
|Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain
|33
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:38
|34
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|35
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|36
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|37
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|38
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
|39
|Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|40
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:46
|41
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:58
|42
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:01:18
|43
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:19
|44
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Great Britain
|0:01:21
|45
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|46
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
|47
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:01:33
|48
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|50
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|51
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|52
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|53
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|54
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|55
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|56
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|57
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:13
|58
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|0:02:33
|59
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain
|60
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|61
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|62
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|63
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|64
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|65
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|66
|Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|67
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|68
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:04
|69
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:03:13
|70
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|71
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|72
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|73
|Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
|74
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|75
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:28
|76
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|77
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|78
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO
|79
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|80
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|81
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|82
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|83
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|84
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|85
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|86
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|87
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|88
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:03:57
|89
|Robert Power (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|90
|Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
|0:04:01
|91
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|92
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|93
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|94
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:04:52
|95
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:11
|96
|Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:07:03
|97
|Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
|0:07:08
|98
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|99
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|100
|Conor Dunne (Irl) JLT Condor
|101
|Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:08:31
|102
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|103
|Oliver Ket-Spark (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
|104
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction
|105
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|0:09:10
|106
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|107
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|108
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|109
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|110
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|111
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|112
|Taylor Karl Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis
|113
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
|114
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|115
|Liam Stones (GBr) NFTO
|DNS
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14
|3
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|13
|4
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|12
|5
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|11
|6
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|7
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange
|9
|8
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|8
|9
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|7
|10
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|6
|11
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|5
|12
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|13
|Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
|3
|14
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|15
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|3
|pts
|2
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|3
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|6
|pts
|2
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|3
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|4
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|5
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|2
|6
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|4
|4
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|5
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|6
|Robert Power (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|5
|3
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|4
|4
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|3
|5
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|6
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|5:56:24
|2
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:04
|3
|Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:08
|5
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:24
|6
|JLT Condor
|0:01:31
|7
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:35
|8
|Bardiani CSF
|0:01:36
|9
|Movistar Team
|0:01:42
|10
|Orica-BikeExchange
|0:01:47
|11
|Great Britain
|0:01:49
|12
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:34
|13
|One Pro Cycling
|0:02:54
|14
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:54
|15
|An Post - Chain Reaction
|0:04:02
|16
|Lotto Soudal
|0:04:49
|17
|Madison - Genesis
|0:05:12
|18
|Dimension Data
|0:06:14
|19
|Trek-Segafredo
|20
|NFTO
|0:06:59
|21
|Team Wiggins
|0:16:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|29:21:21
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:26
|3
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:38
|4
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:02
|5
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:21
|6
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:01:26
|7
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:48
|8
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:52
|9
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:12
|10
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:32
|11
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:52
|12
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:04:02
|13
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:04:33
|14
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
|0:05:23
|15
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:05:41
|16
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:06:10
|17
|Steven Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:07:05
|18
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:36
|19
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:07:54
|20
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:08:11
|21
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:08:42
|22
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO
|0:08:55
|23
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:09:25
|24
|Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:09:54
|25
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:11:04
|26
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:11:09
|27
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:12:50
|28
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:13:10
|29
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:14:53
|30
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:06
|31
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:13
|32
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:15:59
|33
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:16:13
|34
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:16:15
|35
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:16:30
|36
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:17:12
|37
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:17:32
|38
|Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:17:38
|39
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:18:55
|40
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:19:31
|41
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:19:33
|42
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:19:37
|43
|Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:23:48
|44
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:24:44
|45
|Robert Power (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:25:27
|46
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:25:30
|47
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:25:49
|48
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:27:45
|49
|Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:28:22
|50
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:28:37
|51
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:30:04
|52
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:31:13
|53
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|0:31:14
|54
|Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain
|0:31:38
|55
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|56
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:32:16
|57
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
|0:34:18
|58
|Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:34:29
|59
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:34:46
|60
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:35:10
|61
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:35:23
|62
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:35:33
|63
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain
|0:36:10
|64
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:36:31
|65
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:36:57
|66
|Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
|0:38:12
|67
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:38:31
|68
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:38:43
|69
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:39:16
|70
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:40:23
|71
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:40:50
|72
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:41:01
|73
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:43:41
|74
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:43:46
|75
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:44:14
|76
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:44:37
|77
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:46:35
|78
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:46:42
|79
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:46:53
|80
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:48:37
|81
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:49:27
|82
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:51:07
|83
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:52:11
|84
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:52:35
|85
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:53:20
|86
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:54:30
|87
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Great Britain
|0:54:56
|88
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:55:06
|89
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:55:10
|90
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:55:36
|91
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:55:56
|92
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:56:31
|93
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:56:47
|94
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO
|0:58:47
|95
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|1:00:00
|96
|Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
|1:00:56
|97
|Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
|1:01:22
|98
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|1:02:04
|99
|Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|1:05:47
|100
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:06:15
|101
|Conor Dunne (Irl) JLT Condor
|1:07:20
|102
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:08:01
|103
|Oliver Ket-Spark (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
|1:08:10
|104
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction
|1:11:05
|105
|Taylor Karl Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis
|1:11:12
|106
|Liam Stones (GBr) NFTO
|1:14:02
|107
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|1:16:06
|108
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|1:16:15
|109
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|1:17:38
|110
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|1:18:10
|111
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
|1:19:56
|112
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|1:20:09
|113
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|1:21:19
|114
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|1:31:11
|115
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|1:37:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|47
|pts
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|41
|3
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|39
|4
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|39
|5
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|38
|6
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|35
|7
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|33
|8
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|29
|9
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain
|29
|10
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|29
|11
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|27
|12
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|27
|13
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|26
|14
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|26
|15
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|25
|16
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange
|24
|17
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|23
|18
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|23
|19
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|20
|20
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|17
|21
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|17
|22
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|23
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|15
|24
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|15
|25
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15
|26
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|15
|27
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|15
|28
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|29
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|14
|30
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|13
|31
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|13
|32
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|13
|33
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|13
|34
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|35
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|10
|36
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|9
|37
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|9
|38
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|9
|39
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|9
|40
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
|7
|41
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|7
|42
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|7
|43
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|44
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|45
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5
|46
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|47
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|4
|48
|Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
|4
|49
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|50
|Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
|4
|51
|Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|52
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|53
|Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|54
|Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|55
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|2
|56
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO
|1
|57
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|60
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|42
|3
|Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|27
|4
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|26
|5
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO
|25
|6
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|21
|7
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|20
|8
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|20
|9
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|17
|10
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|17
|11
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|16
|12
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|14
|13
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|14
|14
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|15
|Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|12
|16
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|11
|17
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|11
|18
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|11
|19
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|11
|20
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|11
|21
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|10
|22
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
|10
|23
|Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
|9
|24
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|9
|25
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|9
|26
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|8
|27
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|28
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|29
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|8
|30
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|31
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction
|8
|32
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|8
|33
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|7
|34
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|7
|35
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|36
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|7
|37
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|38
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|4
|39
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|40
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|41
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
|3
|42
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|3
|43
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|44
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|45
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|2
|46
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|2
|47
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|48
|Robert Power (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|1
|49
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|50
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|51
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|1
|52
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction
|18
|pts
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|12
|3
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO
|10
|4
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
|6
|5
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|6
|6
|Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|7
|Conor Dunne (Irl) JLT Condor
|6
|8
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|5
|9
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|5
|10
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|5
|11
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|5
|12
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|13
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|14
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|15
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|2
|16
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|17
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|2
|18
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|2
|19
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|1
|20
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|21
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|22
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1
|23
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|1
|24
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|25
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|1
|26
|Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|29:21:21
|2
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:52
|3
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:04:02
|4
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
|0:05:23
|5
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:05:41
|6
|Steven Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:07:05
|7
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO
|0:08:55
|8
|Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:09:54
|9
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:16:13
|10
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:16:30
|11
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:19:37
|12
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:25:49
|13
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:30:04
|14
|Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain
|0:31:38
|15
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
|0:34:18
|16
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:34:46
|17
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:35:33
|18
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain
|0:36:10
|19
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:36:31
|20
|Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
|0:38:12
|21
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:48:37
|22
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:54:30
|23
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Great Britain
|0:54:56
|24
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:55:10
|25
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:55:36
|26
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO
|0:58:47
|27
|Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
|1:00:56
|28
|Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
|1:01:22
|29
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|1:02:04
|30
|Liam Stones (GBr) NFTO
|1:14:02
|31
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|1:16:06
|32
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|1:16:15
|33
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|1:17:38
|34
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
|1:19:56
|35
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|1:20:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|88:15:21
|2
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:28
|3
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:15
|4
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:09:17
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:15:39
|6
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:19:00
|7
|JLT Condor
|0:21:21
|8
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:21:49
|9
|Movistar Team
|0:22:24
|10
|Bardiani CSF
|0:23:43
|11
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:34:03
|12
|ONE Pro Cycling
|0:41:27
|13
|Lotto Soudal
|0:41:34
|14
|Madison - Genesis
|0:43:50
|15
|Great Britain
|0:57:27
|16
|Orica-BikeExchange
|1:00:10
|17
|Team Wiggins
|1:00:43
|18
|Dimension Data
|1:04:02
|19
|Trek-Segafredo
|1:11:34
|20
|NFTO
|1:27:59
|21
|An Post - Chain Reaction
|1:35:58
