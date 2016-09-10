Trending

Tour of Britain: Rohan Dennis wins stage 7b in Bristol

BMC rider moves into second overall with late attack

Image 1 of 40

Rohan Dennis (BMC) celebrates his stage victory in Bristol

Rohan Dennis (BMC) celebrates his stage victory in Bristol
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 40

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) does a turn

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) does a turn
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 40

Boy van Poppel (Trek-Segafredo)

Boy van Poppel (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 40

Race leader Steve Cummings (Dimension Data)

Race leader Steve Cummings (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 40

The road underneath the Clifton Suspension Bridge

The road underneath the Clifton Suspension Bridge
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 40

The peloton went over the Clifton Suspension Bridge during today's stage

The peloton went over the Clifton Suspension Bridge during today's stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 40

Karol Domagalski (ONE Pro Cycling)

Karol Domagalski (ONE Pro Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 40

The fans packed the roadside

The fans packed the roadside
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 40

Bradley Wiggins (Team WIGGINS)

Bradley Wiggins (Team WIGGINS)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 40

Diego Rubio (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA)

Diego Rubio (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 40

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) drives the breakaway

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) drives the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 40

Maximiliano Richeze (Etixx-Quick-Step) looks back after winning the sprint

Maximiliano Richeze (Etixx-Quick-Step) looks back after winning the sprint
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 40

Maximiliano Richeze (Etixx-Quick-Step) and Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo) sprint for the lin

Maximiliano Richeze (Etixx-Quick-Step) and Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo) sprint for the lin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 40

Rohan Dennis and Allan Peiper after the stage win

Rohan Dennis and Allan Peiper after the stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 40

Wiggo was a fan favourite in Bristol

Wiggo was a fan favourite in Bristol
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 40

Boy van Poppel (Trek-Segafredo) leads the breakaway

Boy van Poppel (Trek-Segafredo) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 40

Robert Power (Orica-BikeExchange) does a turn on the front

Robert Power (Orica-BikeExchange) does a turn on the front
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 40

Nicola Boem (Bardiani CSF)

Nicola Boem (Bardiani CSF)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 40

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal)

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 40

Mark Renshaw (Dimension Data) and Caleb Ewan (Orica-BikeExchange)

Mark Renshaw (Dimension Data) and Caleb Ewan (Orica-BikeExchange)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 40

Taylor Phinney (BMC)

Taylor Phinney (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 40

BMC's Rohan Dennis celebrates his stage win with a teammate

BMC's Rohan Dennis celebrates his stage win with a teammate
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 40

Hugs for teammates

Hugs for teammates
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 40

A happy BMC team after Dennis' win

A happy BMC team after Dennis' win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 40

Tom Dumoulin with his Giant-Alpecin teammates

Tom Dumoulin with his Giant-Alpecin teammates
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 40

Stage winner Rohan Dennis (BMC) is presented with his prize

Stage winner Rohan Dennis (BMC) is presented with his prize
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 40

Rohan Dennis' stage win saw him move into the blue jersey

Rohan Dennis' stage win saw him move into the blue jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 40

Amaël Moinard (BMC)

Amaël Moinard (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 40

Rohan Dennis (BMC) in the peloton

Rohan Dennis (BMC) in the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 40

The stung out peloton

The stung out peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 40

Most combative for the stage was André Greipel (Lotto Soudal)

Most combative for the stage was André Greipel (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 40

The Clifton Suspension Bridge

The Clifton Suspension Bridge
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 40

Jasper Bovenhuis (An Post-Chainreaction) still leads the sprint classification

Jasper Bovenhuis (An Post-Chainreaction) still leads the sprint classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 40

KOM leader Xandro Meurisse (Wanty - Groupe Gobert)

KOM leader Xandro Meurisse (Wanty - Groupe Gobert)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 40

The lush scenery of Bristol

The lush scenery of Bristol
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 40

Elia Viviani and Mark Cavendish roll over the line in Bristol

Elia Viviani and Mark Cavendish roll over the line in Bristol
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 40

Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data) kept his race lead in Bristol

Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data) kept his race lead in Bristol
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 40

Rohan Dennis (BMC) celebrates his stage victory in Bristol

Rohan Dennis (BMC) celebrates his stage victory in Bristol
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 40

Rohan Dennis (BMC) celebrates his stage victory in Bristol

Rohan Dennis (BMC) celebrates his stage victory in Bristol
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 40

Rohan Dennis (BMC) celebrates his stage victory in Bristol

Rohan Dennis (BMC) celebrates his stage victory in Bristol
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Rohan Dennis (BMC) won the penultimate stage of the Tour of Britain with a late attack in Bristol. Dennis, who finished second in the morning time trial, powered away in the final kilometres to take victory by just six seconds.

Related Articles

Tour of Britain: Stage 7b highlights - Video

Worlds success Dennis' perfect tonic for Olympic heartbreak

Maximiliano Richeze (Etixx-QuickStep) led the bunch across the line with Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) taking third.

With his stage victory, Dennis managed to close the gap to the race to 26 seconds but Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data) finished with the main group to keep hold of his yellow jersey with just one stage to go.

After a rainy morning time trial, the sun came out for the riders on Saturday afternoon for the second of two stages in Bristol. The peloton set off for six laps of the 15-kilometre course. Andre Greipel (Lotto-Soudal) set out his intentions early in the neutral zone, taking to the path to move up and ensure his place at the front of the peloton for the real racing to start.

Greipel then shot off the front as soon as the bunch hit kilometre zero but he was brought back into the fold. Several other riders tried their hand on the technical course, including Dan Martin (Etixx-QuickStep), but to no avail.

Greipel eventually got his wish of making it into a breakaway, racing off the front with Gorka Izagirre (Movistar), Boy van Poppel (Trek-Segafredo) and Diego Rubio (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) towards the end of the first lap. Karol Domagalski (ONE Pro Cycling) tried to bridge the gap but was eventually drawn back into the peloton.

The four leaders continued to push on, building a gap of 1:38 by the end of the second lap. The shortness of the stage meant that the peloton, led in turn by Team Sky and Dimension Data, were reluctant to give the escapees any more space and that was down to just over a minute at the halfway point.

Sensing an opportunity to join the four out front, Nicola Boem (Bardiani CSF) attacked from the peloton on the climb towards the finish line. It proved to be a fruitless move and the peloton quickly had him back in their ranks.

The final lap saw the breakaway attack each other with Greipel and Izagirre both having a go as the gap ticked down to just over 30 seconds. Team Sky continued their work to bring the leaders back, this time with the help of the Orica-BikeExchange team. The peloton closing in, the break decided to sit up and with four kilometres to go, they were eventually reeled in.

Third place in the general classification, Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) moved up towards the front with Dennis before the Australian attacked with two kilometres to go. Cummings led the charge behind, keeping Dennis at close quarters. It wasn't quite enough to bring them back and Dennis would go on to win the stage but Cummings cut his loses to keep hold of the yellow jersey going into the final stage.

The Tour of Britain will come to a close this Sunday with a final stage in London.

Video Highlights

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team1:58:42
2Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:06
3Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
4Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
5Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
6Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
7Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange
8Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
9Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
10Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
11Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
12Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
13Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
14Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
15Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
16Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
17Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Drapac
18Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
19Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:10
20Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS
21Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
22Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
23Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
24Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
25Steven Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor
26Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:14
27Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:16
28Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis0:00:29
29Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
30Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO0:00:36
31Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team
32Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain
33Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:38
34Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
35Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
36Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
37Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
38Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
39Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
40Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:46
41Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:58
42Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction0:01:18
43Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:01:19
44Adam Blythe (GBr) Great Britain0:01:21
45Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
46Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
47Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling0:01:33
48Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
49Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
50Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
51Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
52Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
53Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
54Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
55Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
56Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
57Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:13
58Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain0:02:33
59Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain
60Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
61Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
62Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
63Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
64Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
65Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
66Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
67Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
68Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:04
69Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:03:13
70Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
71Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
72Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
73Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
74Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
75Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:28
76Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
77James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
78Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO
79Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
80Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
81Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
82André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
83Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
84Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
85Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
86Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
87Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
88Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:03:57
89Robert Power (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
90Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO0:04:01
91Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
92Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
93Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
94Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling0:04:52
95Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:11
96Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:07:03
97Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO0:07:08
98Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
99Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
100Conor Dunne (Irl) JLT Condor
101Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction0:08:31
102Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
103Oliver Ket-Spark (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
104Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction
105Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky0:09:10
106Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
107Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
108Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
109Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
110Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
111Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS
112Taylor Karl Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis
113Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
114Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS
115Liam Stones (GBr) NFTO
DNSJonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team15pts
2Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step14
3Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo13
4Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky12
5Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA11
6Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert10
7Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange9
8Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal8
9Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert7
10Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac6
11Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling5
12Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky4
13Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor3
14Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo2
15Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data1

Intermediate Sprint, km.45.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal3pts
2Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
3Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team1

Mountain 1 - Lap 2, km.28.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal6pts
2Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team5
3Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
4Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo3
5Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling2
6Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1

Mountain 2 - Lap 4, km.59.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team6pts
2Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo5
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal4
4Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
5Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
6Robert Power (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange1

Mountain 3 - Lap 6, km.88.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team6pts
2Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data5
3Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal4
4Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky3
5Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
6Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky5:56:24
2Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:04
3Cannondale-Drapac
4Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:08
5Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:24
6JLT Condor0:01:31
7Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:35
8Bardiani CSF0:01:36
9Movistar Team0:01:42
10Orica-BikeExchange0:01:47
11Great Britain0:01:49
12BMC Racing Team0:02:34
13One Pro Cycling0:02:54
14Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:54
15An Post - Chain Reaction0:04:02
16Lotto Soudal0:04:49
17Madison - Genesis0:05:12
18Dimension Data0:06:14
19Trek-Segafredo
20NFTO0:06:59
21Team Wiggins0:16:10

General classification after stage 7b
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data29:21:21
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:26
3Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:38
4Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:01:02
5Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:21
6Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:01:26
7Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:48
8Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:01:52
9Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:12
10Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:02:32
11Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:52
12Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:04:02
13Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step0:04:33
14Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain0:05:23
15Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis0:05:41
16Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:06:10
17Steven Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor0:07:05
18Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:36
19Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:07:54
20Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:08:11
21Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Drapac0:08:42
22Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO0:08:55
23Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:09:25
24Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor0:09:54
25Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac0:11:04
26Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:11:09
27Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:12:50
28Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:13:10
29Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:14:53
30Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:15:06
31Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:15:13
32Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:15:59
33Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis0:16:13
34Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:16:15
35Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:16:30
36Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:17:12
37Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction0:17:32
38Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:17:38
39Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:18:55
40Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange0:19:31
41Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:19:33
42Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor0:19:37
43Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:23:48
44Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:24:44
45Robert Power (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:25:27
46Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:25:30
47Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:25:49
48Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:27:45
49Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team0:28:22
50André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:28:37
51James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:30:04
52Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:31:13
53Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky0:31:14
54Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain0:31:38
55Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
56Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:32:16
57Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain0:34:18
58Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:34:29
59Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis0:34:46
60Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:35:10
61Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:35:23
62Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction0:35:33
63Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain0:36:10
64Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:36:31
65Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling0:36:57
66Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO0:38:12
67Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:38:31
68Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team0:38:43
69Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:39:16
70Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange0:40:23
71Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling0:40:50
72Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:41:01
73Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:43:41
74Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:43:46
75Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:44:14
76Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:44:37
77Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:46:35
78Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:46:42
79Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:46:53
80Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:48:37
81Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:49:27
82Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step0:51:07
83Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:52:11
84Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:52:35
85Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac0:53:20
86Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:54:30
87Adam Blythe (GBr) Great Britain0:54:56
88Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data0:55:06
89Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor0:55:10
90Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:55:36
91Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:55:56
92Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:56:31
93Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:56:47
94Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO0:58:47
95Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data1:00:00
96Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO1:00:56
97Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO1:01:22
98Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain1:02:04
99Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction1:05:47
100Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:06:15
101Conor Dunne (Irl) JLT Condor1:07:20
102Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data1:08:01
103Oliver Ket-Spark (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction1:08:10
104Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction1:11:05
105Taylor Karl Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis1:11:12
106Liam Stones (GBr) NFTO1:14:02
107Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS1:16:06
108Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS1:16:15
109Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS1:17:38
110Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky1:18:10
111Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis1:19:56
112Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling1:20:09
113Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange1:21:19
114Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange1:31:11
115Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction1:37:37

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team47pts
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin41
3Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo39
4Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal39
5Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac38
6Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data35
7Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert33
8Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky29
9Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain29
10Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF29
11Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step27
12Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA27
13Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange26
14Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step26
15Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo25
16Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange24
17Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky23
18Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky23
19Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis20
20Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction17
21Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS17
22Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team16
23Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac15
24Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky15
25Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step15
26André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal15
27Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky15
28Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal15
29Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team14
30Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo13
31Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert13
32Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step13
33Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling13
34Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert10
35Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team10
36Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA9
37Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA9
38Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling9
39Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team9
40Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain7
41Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling7
42Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac7
43Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team5
44Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team5
45Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo5
46Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF5
47Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS4
48Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor4
49Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
50Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO4
51Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin3
52Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Drapac2
53Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
54Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team2
55Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain2
56Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO1
57Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert60pts
2Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky42
3Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA27
4Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling26
5Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO25
6Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky21
7Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling20
8Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team20
9Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky17
10Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo17
11Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis16
12Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team14
13Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis14
14Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team12
15Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin12
16André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal11
17Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis11
18Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin11
19Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac11
20Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team11
21Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor10
22Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis10
23Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO9
24Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal9
25Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF9
26Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data8
27Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team8
28Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step8
29Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo8
30Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo8
31Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction8
32Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction8
33Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac7
34Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step7
35Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA7
36Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert7
37Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step5
38Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS4
39Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert4
40Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky3
41Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain3
42Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky3
43Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step2
44Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2
45Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling2
46Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data2
47Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo2
48Robert Power (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange1
49Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
50Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
51Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data1
52Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction18pts
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal12
3Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO10
4Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis6
5Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling6
6Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
7Conor Dunne (Irl) JLT Condor6
8Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal5
9Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis5
10Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team5
11Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling5
12Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
13Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team3
14Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
15Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis2
16Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky2
17Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data2
18Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team2
19Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky1
20Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky1
21Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team1
22Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1
23Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction1
24Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac1
25Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor1
26Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO1

British riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data29:21:21
2Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:01:52
3Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:04:02
4Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain0:05:23
5Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis0:05:41
6Steven Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor0:07:05
7Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO0:08:55
8Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor0:09:54
9Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis0:16:13
10Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:16:30
11Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor0:19:37
12Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:25:49
13James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:30:04
14Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain0:31:38
15Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain0:34:18
16Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis0:34:46
17Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction0:35:33
18Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain0:36:10
19Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:36:31
20Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO0:38:12
21Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:48:37
22Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:54:30
23Adam Blythe (GBr) Great Britain0:54:56
24Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor0:55:10
25Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:55:36
26Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO0:58:47
27Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO1:00:56
28Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO1:01:22
29Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain1:02:04
30Liam Stones (GBr) NFTO1:14:02
31Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS1:16:06
32Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS1:16:15
33Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS1:17:38
34Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis1:19:56
35Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling1:20:09

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky88:15:21
2Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:28
3Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:15
4Cannondale-Drapac0:09:17
5BMC Racing Team0:15:39
6Team Giant-Alpecin0:19:00
7JLT Condor0:21:21
8Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:21:49
9Movistar Team0:22:24
10Bardiani CSF0:23:43
11Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:34:03
12ONE Pro Cycling0:41:27
13Lotto Soudal0:41:34
14Madison - Genesis0:43:50
15Great Britain0:57:27
16Orica-BikeExchange1:00:10
17Team Wiggins1:00:43
18Dimension Data1:04:02
19Trek-Segafredo1:11:34
20NFTO1:27:59
21An Post - Chain Reaction1:35:58

Latest on Cyclingnews