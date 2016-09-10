Image 1 of 40 Rohan Dennis (BMC) celebrates his stage victory in Bristol (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 40 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) does a turn (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 40 Boy van Poppel (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 40 Race leader Steve Cummings (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 40 The road underneath the Clifton Suspension Bridge (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 40 The peloton went over the Clifton Suspension Bridge during today's stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 40 Karol Domagalski (ONE Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 40 The fans packed the roadside (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 40 Bradley Wiggins (Team WIGGINS) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 40 Diego Rubio (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 40 André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) drives the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 40 Maximiliano Richeze (Etixx-Quick-Step) looks back after winning the sprint (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 40 Maximiliano Richeze (Etixx-Quick-Step) and Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo) sprint for the lin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 40 Rohan Dennis and Allan Peiper after the stage win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 40 Wiggo was a fan favourite in Bristol (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 40 Boy van Poppel (Trek-Segafredo) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 40 Robert Power (Orica-BikeExchange) does a turn on the front (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 40 Nicola Boem (Bardiani CSF) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 40 André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 40 Mark Renshaw (Dimension Data) and Caleb Ewan (Orica-BikeExchange) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 40 Taylor Phinney (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 40 BMC's Rohan Dennis celebrates his stage win with a teammate (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 40 Hugs for teammates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 40 A happy BMC team after Dennis' win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 40 Tom Dumoulin with his Giant-Alpecin teammates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 40 Stage winner Rohan Dennis (BMC) is presented with his prize (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 40 Rohan Dennis' stage win saw him move into the blue jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 40 Amaël Moinard (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 40 Rohan Dennis (BMC) in the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 40 The stung out peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 40 Most combative for the stage was André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 40 The Clifton Suspension Bridge (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 40 Jasper Bovenhuis (An Post-Chainreaction) still leads the sprint classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 40 KOM leader Xandro Meurisse (Wanty - Groupe Gobert) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 40 The lush scenery of Bristol (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 40 Elia Viviani and Mark Cavendish roll over the line in Bristol (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 40 Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data) kept his race lead in Bristol (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 40 Rohan Dennis (BMC) celebrates his stage victory in Bristol (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 40 Rohan Dennis (BMC) celebrates his stage victory in Bristol (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 40 Rohan Dennis (BMC) celebrates his stage victory in Bristol (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Rohan Dennis (BMC) won the penultimate stage of the Tour of Britain with a late attack in Bristol. Dennis, who finished second in the morning time trial, powered away in the final kilometres to take victory by just six seconds.

Maximiliano Richeze (Etixx-QuickStep) led the bunch across the line with Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) taking third.

With his stage victory, Dennis managed to close the gap to the race to 26 seconds but Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data) finished with the main group to keep hold of his yellow jersey with just one stage to go.

After a rainy morning time trial, the sun came out for the riders on Saturday afternoon for the second of two stages in Bristol. The peloton set off for six laps of the 15-kilometre course. Andre Greipel (Lotto-Soudal) set out his intentions early in the neutral zone, taking to the path to move up and ensure his place at the front of the peloton for the real racing to start.

Greipel then shot off the front as soon as the bunch hit kilometre zero but he was brought back into the fold. Several other riders tried their hand on the technical course, including Dan Martin (Etixx-QuickStep), but to no avail.

Greipel eventually got his wish of making it into a breakaway, racing off the front with Gorka Izagirre (Movistar), Boy van Poppel (Trek-Segafredo) and Diego Rubio (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) towards the end of the first lap. Karol Domagalski (ONE Pro Cycling) tried to bridge the gap but was eventually drawn back into the peloton.

The four leaders continued to push on, building a gap of 1:38 by the end of the second lap. The shortness of the stage meant that the peloton, led in turn by Team Sky and Dimension Data, were reluctant to give the escapees any more space and that was down to just over a minute at the halfway point.

Sensing an opportunity to join the four out front, Nicola Boem (Bardiani CSF) attacked from the peloton on the climb towards the finish line. It proved to be a fruitless move and the peloton quickly had him back in their ranks.

The final lap saw the breakaway attack each other with Greipel and Izagirre both having a go as the gap ticked down to just over 30 seconds. Team Sky continued their work to bring the leaders back, this time with the help of the Orica-BikeExchange team. The peloton closing in, the break decided to sit up and with four kilometres to go, they were eventually reeled in.

Third place in the general classification, Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) moved up towards the front with Dennis before the Australian attacked with two kilometres to go. Cummings led the charge behind, keeping Dennis at close quarters. It wasn't quite enough to bring them back and Dennis would go on to win the stage but Cummings cut his loses to keep hold of the yellow jersey going into the final stage.

The Tour of Britain will come to a close this Sunday with a final stage in London.

Video Highlights

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1:58:42 2 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:06 3 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 5 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 7 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange 8 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 9 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 11 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 12 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 13 Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor 14 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 15 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 16 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 17 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Drapac 18 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 19 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:10 20 Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS 21 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain 22 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 23 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 24 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 25 Steven Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor 26 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:14 27 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:16 28 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:00:29 29 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 30 Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO 0:00:36 31 Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team 32 Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain 33 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:38 34 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 35 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 36 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 37 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 38 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange 39 Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 40 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:46 41 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:58 42 Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 0:01:18 43 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:01:19 44 Adam Blythe (GBr) Great Britain 0:01:21 45 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 46 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain 47 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 0:01:33 48 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 49 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 50 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 51 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 52 Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 53 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 54 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 55 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 56 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 57 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:13 58 Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain 0:02:33 59 Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain 60 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 61 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 62 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 63 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 64 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 65 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 66 Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 67 Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 68 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:03:04 69 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:03:13 70 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 71 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 72 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 73 Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO 74 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 75 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:28 76 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 77 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 78 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO 79 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 80 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 81 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 82 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 83 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 84 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 85 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 86 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 87 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 88 Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:03:57 89 Robert Power (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 90 Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO 0:04:01 91 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 92 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 93 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 94 Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 0:04:52 95 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:11 96 Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:07:03 97 Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO 0:07:08 98 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 99 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS 100 Conor Dunne (Irl) JLT Condor 101 Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 0:08:31 102 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 103 Oliver Ket-Spark (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction 104 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction 105 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 0:09:10 106 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 107 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 108 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 109 Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS 110 Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 111 Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS 112 Taylor Karl Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis 113 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis 114 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS 115 Liam Stones (GBr) NFTO DNS Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 15 pts 2 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 14 3 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 13 4 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 12 5 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 11 6 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 7 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange 9 8 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 8 9 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 7 10 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 6 11 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 5 12 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 4 13 Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor 3 14 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2 15 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 1

Intermediate Sprint, km.45.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 3 pts 2 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 3 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 1 - Lap 2, km.28.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 6 pts 2 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 5 3 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 4 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 3 5 Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 2 6 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1

Mountain 2 - Lap 4, km.59.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 6 pts 2 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 5 3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 4 4 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 5 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 6 Robert Power (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 1

Mountain 3 - Lap 6, km.88.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 6 pts 2 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 5 3 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 4 4 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 3 5 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 6 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sky 5:56:24 2 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:04 3 Cannondale-Drapac 4 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:08 5 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:24 6 JLT Condor 0:01:31 7 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:35 8 Bardiani CSF 0:01:36 9 Movistar Team 0:01:42 10 Orica-BikeExchange 0:01:47 11 Great Britain 0:01:49 12 BMC Racing Team 0:02:34 13 One Pro Cycling 0:02:54 14 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:54 15 An Post - Chain Reaction 0:04:02 16 Lotto Soudal 0:04:49 17 Madison - Genesis 0:05:12 18 Dimension Data 0:06:14 19 Trek-Segafredo 20 NFTO 0:06:59 21 Team Wiggins 0:16:10

General classification after stage 7b # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 29:21:21 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:26 3 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:38 4 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:01:02 5 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:21 6 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:01:26 7 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:48 8 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:52 9 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:12 10 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:32 11 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:52 12 Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:04:02 13 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:04:33 14 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain 0:05:23 15 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:05:41 16 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:06:10 17 Steven Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor 0:07:05 18 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:36 19 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:07:54 20 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:08:11 21 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Drapac 0:08:42 22 Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO 0:08:55 23 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:09:25 24 Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor 0:09:54 25 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 0:11:04 26 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:11:09 27 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:12:50 28 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:13:10 29 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:14:53 30 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:15:06 31 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:15:13 32 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:15:59 33 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:16:13 34 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:16:15 35 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:16:30 36 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:17:12 37 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 0:17:32 38 Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:17:38 39 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:18:55 40 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange 0:19:31 41 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:19:33 42 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 0:19:37 43 Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:23:48 44 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:24:44 45 Robert Power (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:25:27 46 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:25:30 47 Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:25:49 48 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:27:45 49 Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team 0:28:22 50 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:28:37 51 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:30:04 52 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:31:13 53 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 0:31:14 54 Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain 0:31:38 55 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 56 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:32:16 57 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain 0:34:18 58 Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:34:29 59 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:34:46 60 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:35:10 61 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:35:23 62 Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 0:35:33 63 Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain 0:36:10 64 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:36:31 65 Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 0:36:57 66 Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO 0:38:12 67 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:38:31 68 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:38:43 69 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:39:16 70 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange 0:40:23 71 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 0:40:50 72 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:41:01 73 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:43:41 74 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:43:46 75 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:44:14 76 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:44:37 77 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:46:35 78 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:46:42 79 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:46:53 80 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:48:37 81 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:49:27 82 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:51:07 83 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:52:11 84 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:52:35 85 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 0:53:20 86 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:54:30 87 Adam Blythe (GBr) Great Britain 0:54:56 88 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 0:55:06 89 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 0:55:10 90 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:55:36 91 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:55:56 92 Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:56:31 93 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:56:47 94 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO 0:58:47 95 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 1:00:00 96 Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO 1:00:56 97 Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO 1:01:22 98 Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain 1:02:04 99 Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 1:05:47 100 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:06:15 101 Conor Dunne (Irl) JLT Condor 1:07:20 102 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 1:08:01 103 Oliver Ket-Spark (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction 1:08:10 104 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction 1:11:05 105 Taylor Karl Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis 1:11:12 106 Liam Stones (GBr) NFTO 1:14:02 107 Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS 1:16:06 108 Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS 1:16:15 109 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS 1:17:38 110 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 1:18:10 111 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis 1:19:56 112 Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 1:20:09 113 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 1:21:19 114 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 1:31:11 115 Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 1:37:37

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 47 pts 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 41 3 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 39 4 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 39 5 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 38 6 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 35 7 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 33 8 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 29 9 Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain 29 10 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 29 11 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 27 12 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 27 13 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 26 14 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 26 15 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 25 16 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange 24 17 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 23 18 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 23 19 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 20 20 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 17 21 Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS 17 22 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 16 23 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 15 24 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 15 25 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 15 26 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 15 27 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 15 28 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 29 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 14 30 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 13 31 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 13 32 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 13 33 Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 13 34 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 35 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 10 36 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 9 37 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 9 38 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 9 39 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 9 40 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain 7 41 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 7 42 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 7 43 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 5 44 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 45 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5 46 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 47 Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS 4 48 Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor 4 49 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 50 Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO 4 51 Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 52 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Drapac 2 53 Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 54 Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team 2 55 Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain 2 56 Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO 1 57 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 60 pts 2 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 42 3 Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 27 4 Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 26 5 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO 25 6 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 21 7 Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 20 8 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 20 9 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 17 10 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 17 11 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 16 12 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 14 13 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 14 14 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 12 15 Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 12 16 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 11 17 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 11 18 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 11 19 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 11 20 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 11 21 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 10 22 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis 10 23 Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO 9 24 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 9 25 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 9 26 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 8 27 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 8 28 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 29 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 8 30 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 8 31 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction 8 32 Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 8 33 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 7 34 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 7 35 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 36 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 7 37 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 38 Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS 4 39 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 40 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 3 41 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain 3 42 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 3 43 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 44 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 45 Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 2 46 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 2 47 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2 48 Robert Power (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 1 49 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 50 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 51 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 1 52 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction 18 pts 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 12 3 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO 10 4 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis 6 5 Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 6 6 Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 7 Conor Dunne (Irl) JLT Condor 6 8 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 5 9 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 5 10 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 5 11 Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 5 12 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 13 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 3 14 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 15 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 2 16 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 2 17 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 2 18 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 2 19 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 1 20 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 1 21 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 1 22 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1 23 Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 1 24 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 1 25 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 1 26 Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO 1

British riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 29:21:21 2 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:52 3 Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:04:02 4 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain 0:05:23 5 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:05:41 6 Steven Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor 0:07:05 7 Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO 0:08:55 8 Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor 0:09:54 9 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:16:13 10 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:16:30 11 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 0:19:37 12 Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:25:49 13 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:30:04 14 Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain 0:31:38 15 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain 0:34:18 16 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:34:46 17 Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 0:35:33 18 Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain 0:36:10 19 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:36:31 20 Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO 0:38:12 21 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:48:37 22 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:54:30 23 Adam Blythe (GBr) Great Britain 0:54:56 24 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 0:55:10 25 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:55:36 26 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO 0:58:47 27 Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO 1:00:56 28 Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO 1:01:22 29 Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain 1:02:04 30 Liam Stones (GBr) NFTO 1:14:02 31 Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS 1:16:06 32 Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS 1:16:15 33 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS 1:17:38 34 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis 1:19:56 35 Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 1:20:09