Julien Vermote (Etixx-QuickStep) claimed stage victory and the yellow jersey on day two of the Tour of Britain, while Steve Cummings (Dimension Data) signalled his intentions for final overall victory with a powerful display as he took second place on the tough leg to Kendal.

The 167-kilometre stage was run off in wet conditions, as it brought the peloton from Carlise through the rugged terrain of the Lake District, and it was always likely to prove a day for the strongmen.

Vermote was among the survivors of the 15-man break that went up the road early on and stayed out in front for the duration, while Cummings was impressive in forging across to the reduced front group over the top of the day’s principal difficulty, the Struggle.

Cummings was able to shake loose men of the calibre of Dan Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) and Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) as he soloed across to the five leaders with 14 kilometres remaining, though the group swelled to eight shortly afterwards.

The Briton, however, seemed a man on a mission, and he attacked three times in quick succession on the rolling terrain near Kendal. Cummings' decisive acceleration came on a rise with 12 kilometre remaining, and only Vermote could hold his wheel. "I knew I couldn't give Cummings a metre, I had to follow him," Vermote said of the man who has enjoyed a remarkable four WorldTour wins this season.

With Martin now in the group behind and a punchy uphill finish to come, Vermote had reason not to collaborate, but he contributed enough to keep the move ticking over. The bulk of the heavy lifting, however, was performed by Cummings, whose prodigious efforts saw the duo open a lead of 40 seconds with 5 kilometres remaining.

With the general classification in mind, Cummings led into the final kilometre and kept piling on the pressure on the front as the road began to rise with 800 metres remaining. Vermote, meanwhile, was happy to bide his time, and he coolly jumped around the English just as the gradient began to relax with 200 metres to go.

Cummings was unable to respond and had to settle for second on the stage, four seconds down on Vermote, who also divested André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) of the yellow jersey. Dan Martin punched the air in celebration of his teammate Vermote's win as he crossed the line in 3rd place, 58 seconds down, ahead of Xandro Meurisse (Wanty Groupe Gobert), Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal) and Ben Swift (Team Sky).

The 27-year-old Vermote's last victory came at the Tour of Britain in 2014, when he won into Brighton. "It's always nice to win and particularly here, because I have a special feeling with this tour," Verrmote said. "I had a lot of motivation to come here but it’s never easy to win. There was a big group early on and it was a very tough stage because it was up and down all day. And then the last official climb was very hard."

Greipel on the offensive

Speaking to Cyclingnews before the start, race leader André Greipel said that he had no intention of defending his jersey and would instead ride in support of teammate Tony Gallopin. Given the difficulty of controlling a race on such terrain, Greipel figured the best course of action was to get up the road ahead of his teammate, and he was duly part of the 15-man move that forged clear in the opening hour.

Greipel was joined in the move by Vermote, Johann Van Zyl (Dimension Data), Nicolas Roche (Sky), Loic Vliegen (BMC), Ryan Mullen (Cannondale-Drapc) Miguel Angel Benito, Hector Saez (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Conor Dunne (JTL-Condor), Xandro Meurisse (Wanty Groupe Gobert), Jochem Hoekstra, Martijn Tusveld (Giant-Alpecin), Tom Leezer, Bert-Jan Lindeman (LottoNL-Jumbo), Marco Coledan and Jacopo Mosca (Trek-Segafredo), and they established a maximum lead of four minutes, while Movistar led the chase behind.

The escapees' lead gradually dwindled as they tackled the Whinlatter Pass and Chestnut Hill, but they still had a little over a minute in hand as they entered the final 30 kilometres and began the day’s principal difficulty, the mist-shrouded category 1 ascent of the Struggle.

Greipel, who won each of the day’s intermediate sprints, was among the riders to be distanced on the tough ascent thanks to the forcing of Meurisse, and by the top, only Roche, Vermote, Mosca and Lindeman remained in front with the Belgian.

The main peloton, meanwhile, also fragmented on the climb, as Dimension Data gave chase in support of Cummings, though Rohan Dennis (BMC) was the most impressive rider on the Struggle. The Australian powered away through low cloud and bridge across to the break shortly after the summit, though he would be joined by a number of other strongmen on the rolling approach to the line, including Cummings, Martin, Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) and Ben Swift (Sky).

It was clear, however, that Cummings would keep attacking until their number was reduced. Climbers of the quality of Martin and Dumoulin had already suffered on the 35-year-old’s wheel, and ultimately only Vermote had the legs to match him – and beat him – in the finale.

In the general classification, Vermote holds a lead of just 6 seconds over Cummings, while Martin is a threat at 1:04, four seconds up on Meurisse, Swift and Gallopin. The race continues on Tuesday with another tough leg over the Cat and Fiddle climb to Tatton Park, Knutsford.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 4:40:50 2 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 0:00:02 3 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:58 4 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 5 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 6 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 7 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:02 8 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 9 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 10 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:06 11 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:01:07 12 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 13 Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:02:50 14 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Drapac 0:04:23 15 Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO 0:04:27 16 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:04:29 17 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:04:31 18 Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO 19 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 20 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange 0:04:33 21 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 22 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain 23 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 24 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 25 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 26 Steven Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor 27 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 28 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:04:43 29 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:04:45 30 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS 31 Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:49 32 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 33 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:53 34 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:04:55 35 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 36 Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:59 37 Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:05:18 38 Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor 0:05:21 39 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 40 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 41 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 42 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 43 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 44 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:05:26 45 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 46 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:29 47 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:05:33 48 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:05:35 49 Robert Power (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 50 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:05:49 51 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:11:58 52 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:13:03 53 Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain 54 Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO 55 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 56 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange 57 Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 58 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 59 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 60 Oliver Ket-Spark (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction 61 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 62 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Great Britain 63 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 64 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 65 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 66 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 67 Conor Dunne (Irl) JLT Condor 68 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:13:43 69 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:14:47 70 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 71 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 72 Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain 73 Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 74 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 75 Adam Blythe (GBr) Great Britain 76 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 77 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 78 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 79 Taylor Karl Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis 80 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 81 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 82 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 83 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 84 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 85 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 86 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 87 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 88 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 89 Liam Stones (GBr) NFTO 90 Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 91 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 92 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 93 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain 94 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 95 Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO 96 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 97 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 98 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 99 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NFTO 100 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 101 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction 102 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 103 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 104 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team 105 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 106 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:16:00 107 Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:21:19 108 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis 109 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 110 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 111 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 112 Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:22:51 113 Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team 114 Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 115 Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS 116 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis 117 Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS 118 Alexander Edmonson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 119 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS 120 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 121 Adrien Costa (USA) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:23:21 122 Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 0:26:28 123 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:27:41

Sprint 1 - Hesket Newmarket, 79.3km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 3 pts 2 Conor Dunne (Irl) JLT Condor 2 3 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 1

Sprint 2 - Cockermouth, 107.4km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 3 pts 2 Conor Dunne (Irl) JLT Condor 2 3 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 1

Sprint 3 - Grasmere, 149.4km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 3 pts 2 Conor Dunne (Irl) JLT Condor 2 3 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1

Mountain 1 - Whinlatter Pass, 119.8km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 6 pts 2 Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 5 3 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 4 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 5 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 6 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1

Mountain 2 - Chestnut Hill, 130.3km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 pts 2 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 5 3 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 4 4 Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 5 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2 6 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 1

Mountain 3 - The Struggle, 160.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 pts 2 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 9 3 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 8 4 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 7 5 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 6 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 5 7 Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 8 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 9 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 10 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 1

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 8:33:20 2 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 0:00:06 3 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:04 4 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:08 5 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 6 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 7 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:12 8 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 9 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 10 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:01:16 11 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 12 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:01:17 13 Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:03:00 14 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Drapac 0:04:33 15 Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO 0:04:37 16 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:04:39 17 Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO 0:04:41 18 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 19 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 20 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 0:04:43 21 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain 22 Steven Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor 23 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 24 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 25 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 26 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange 27 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 28 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:04:53 29 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:04:55 30 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 31 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:04:59 32 Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 33 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:03 34 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:05:05 35 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 36 Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:09 37 Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:05:28 38 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 0:05:31 39 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 40 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 41 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 42 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 43 Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor 44 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:05:36 45 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 46 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:39 47 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:05:43 48 Robert Power (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:05:45 49 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 50 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:05:58 51 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:12:08 52 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:12:54 53 Conor Dunne (Irl) JLT Condor 0:13:07 54 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Great Britain 0:13:13 55 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 56 Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain 57 Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 58 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 59 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange 60 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS 61 Oliver Ket-Spark (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction 62 Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO 63 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 64 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 65 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 66 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 67 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 68 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:13:53 69 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction 0:14:48 70 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:14:51 71 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:14:53 72 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NFTO 0:14:55 73 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 0:14:56 74 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 75 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:14:57 76 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 77 Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain 78 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 79 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 80 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 81 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 82 Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 83 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 84 Liam Stones (GBr) NFTO 85 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 86 Adam Blythe (GBr) Great Britain 87 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 88 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 89 Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO 90 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 91 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team 92 Taylor Karl Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis 93 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain 94 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 95 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 96 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 97 Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 98 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 99 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 100 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 101 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 102 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 103 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 104 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:16:10 105 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:16:31 106 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:41 107 Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:21:23 108 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis 0:21:29 109 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 110 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 111 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 112 Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:23:01 113 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis 114 Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team 115 Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 116 Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 117 Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS 118 Alexander Edmonson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 119 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS 120 Adrien Costa (USA) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:23:31 121 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:24:46 122 Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 0:26:38

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 15 pts 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 15 3 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 14 4 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 14 5 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 13 6 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 13 7 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 12 8 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 12 9 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 11 10 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 11 11 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 10 12 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 13 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 9 14 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 9 15 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 8 16 Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS 8 17 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 7 18 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Great Britain 7 19 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 6 20 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 21 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 5 22 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 23 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 24 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 4 25 Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS 3 26 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 27 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Drapac 2 28 Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 29 Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO 1 30 Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 19 pts 2 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 19 3 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 17 4 Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 13 5 Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 12 6 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 10 7 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 8 8 Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 8 9 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NFTO 7 10 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 11 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 5 12 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 13 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 14 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 15 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction 2 16 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2 17 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 1 18 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 1 19 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 1