Tour of Britain: Vermote wins in Kendal
Belgian beats Cummings into second to take overall lead
Stage 2: Carlisle - Kendal
Julien Vermote (Etixx-QuickStep) claimed stage victory and the yellow jersey on day two of the Tour of Britain, while Steve Cummings (Dimension Data) signalled his intentions for final overall victory with a powerful display as he took second place on the tough leg to Kendal.
The 167-kilometre stage was run off in wet conditions, as it brought the peloton from Carlise through the rugged terrain of the Lake District, and it was always likely to prove a day for the strongmen.
Vermote was among the survivors of the 15-man break that went up the road early on and stayed out in front for the duration, while Cummings was impressive in forging across to the reduced front group over the top of the day’s principal difficulty, the Struggle.
Cummings was able to shake loose men of the calibre of Dan Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) and Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) as he soloed across to the five leaders with 14 kilometres remaining, though the group swelled to eight shortly afterwards.
The Briton, however, seemed a man on a mission, and he attacked three times in quick succession on the rolling terrain near Kendal. Cummings' decisive acceleration came on a rise with 12 kilometre remaining, and only Vermote could hold his wheel. "I knew I couldn't give Cummings a metre, I had to follow him," Vermote said of the man who has enjoyed a remarkable four WorldTour wins this season.
With Martin now in the group behind and a punchy uphill finish to come, Vermote had reason not to collaborate, but he contributed enough to keep the move ticking over. The bulk of the heavy lifting, however, was performed by Cummings, whose prodigious efforts saw the duo open a lead of 40 seconds with 5 kilometres remaining.
With the general classification in mind, Cummings led into the final kilometre and kept piling on the pressure on the front as the road began to rise with 800 metres remaining. Vermote, meanwhile, was happy to bide his time, and he coolly jumped around the English just as the gradient began to relax with 200 metres to go.
Cummings was unable to respond and had to settle for second on the stage, four seconds down on Vermote, who also divested André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) of the yellow jersey. Dan Martin punched the air in celebration of his teammate Vermote's win as he crossed the line in 3rd place, 58 seconds down, ahead of Xandro Meurisse (Wanty Groupe Gobert), Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal) and Ben Swift (Team Sky).
The 27-year-old Vermote's last victory came at the Tour of Britain in 2014, when he won into Brighton. "It's always nice to win and particularly here, because I have a special feeling with this tour," Verrmote said. "I had a lot of motivation to come here but it’s never easy to win. There was a big group early on and it was a very tough stage because it was up and down all day. And then the last official climb was very hard."
Greipel on the offensive
Speaking to Cyclingnews before the start, race leader André Greipel said that he had no intention of defending his jersey and would instead ride in support of teammate Tony Gallopin. Given the difficulty of controlling a race on such terrain, Greipel figured the best course of action was to get up the road ahead of his teammate, and he was duly part of the 15-man move that forged clear in the opening hour.
Greipel was joined in the move by Vermote, Johann Van Zyl (Dimension Data), Nicolas Roche (Sky), Loic Vliegen (BMC), Ryan Mullen (Cannondale-Drapc) Miguel Angel Benito, Hector Saez (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Conor Dunne (JTL-Condor), Xandro Meurisse (Wanty Groupe Gobert), Jochem Hoekstra, Martijn Tusveld (Giant-Alpecin), Tom Leezer, Bert-Jan Lindeman (LottoNL-Jumbo), Marco Coledan and Jacopo Mosca (Trek-Segafredo), and they established a maximum lead of four minutes, while Movistar led the chase behind.
The escapees' lead gradually dwindled as they tackled the Whinlatter Pass and Chestnut Hill, but they still had a little over a minute in hand as they entered the final 30 kilometres and began the day’s principal difficulty, the mist-shrouded category 1 ascent of the Struggle.
Greipel, who won each of the day’s intermediate sprints, was among the riders to be distanced on the tough ascent thanks to the forcing of Meurisse, and by the top, only Roche, Vermote, Mosca and Lindeman remained in front with the Belgian.
The main peloton, meanwhile, also fragmented on the climb, as Dimension Data gave chase in support of Cummings, though Rohan Dennis (BMC) was the most impressive rider on the Struggle. The Australian powered away through low cloud and bridge across to the break shortly after the summit, though he would be joined by a number of other strongmen on the rolling approach to the line, including Cummings, Martin, Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) and Ben Swift (Sky).
It was clear, however, that Cummings would keep attacking until their number was reduced. Climbers of the quality of Martin and Dumoulin had already suffered on the 35-year-old’s wheel, and ultimately only Vermote had the legs to match him – and beat him – in the finale.
In the general classification, Vermote holds a lead of just 6 seconds over Cummings, while Martin is a threat at 1:04, four seconds up on Meurisse, Swift and Gallopin. The race continues on Tuesday with another tough leg over the Cat and Fiddle climb to Tatton Park, Knutsford.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4:40:50
|2
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:00:02
|3
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:58
|4
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|6
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|7
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:02
|8
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|9
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|10
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:06
|11
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:01:07
|12
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:02:50
|14
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:04:23
|15
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO
|0:04:27
|16
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:04:29
|17
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:04:31
|18
|Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
|19
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|20
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:04:33
|21
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|22
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
|23
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|24
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|25
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|26
|Steven Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor
|27
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|28
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:04:43
|29
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:04:45
|30
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|31
|Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:49
|32
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|33
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:53
|34
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:04:55
|35
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|36
|Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:59
|37
|Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:05:18
|38
|Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:05:21
|39
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|40
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|41
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|42
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|43
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|44
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:05:26
|45
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|46
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:29
|47
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:33
|48
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:05:35
|49
|Robert Power (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|50
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:05:49
|51
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:11:58
|52
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:13:03
|53
|Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain
|54
|Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
|55
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|56
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange
|57
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|58
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|59
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|60
|Oliver Ket-Spark (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
|61
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|62
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Great Britain
|63
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|64
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|65
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|66
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|67
|Conor Dunne (Irl) JLT Condor
|68
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:13:43
|69
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:14:47
|70
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|71
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|72
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|73
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|74
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|75
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Great Britain
|76
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|77
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|78
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|79
|Taylor Karl Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis
|80
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|81
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|82
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|83
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|84
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|85
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|86
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|87
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|88
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|89
|Liam Stones (GBr) NFTO
|90
|Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|91
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|92
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|93
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
|94
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|95
|Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
|96
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|97
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|98
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|99
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NFTO
|100
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|101
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction
|102
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|103
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|104
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|105
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|106
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:16:00
|107
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:21:19
|108
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis
|109
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|110
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|111
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|112
|Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:22:51
|113
|Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team
|114
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|115
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|116
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
|117
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|118
|Alexander Edmonson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|119
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|120
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|121
|Adrien Costa (USA) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:23:21
|122
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:26:28
|123
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:27:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|3
|pts
|2
|Conor Dunne (Irl) JLT Condor
|2
|3
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|3
|pts
|2
|Conor Dunne (Irl) JLT Condor
|2
|3
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|3
|pts
|2
|Conor Dunne (Irl) JLT Condor
|2
|3
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|6
|pts
|2
|Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|5
|3
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|4
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|5
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|6
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|pts
|2
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|3
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|4
|4
|Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|5
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|6
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|9
|3
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|4
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|7
|5
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|6
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|5
|7
|Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|8
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|9
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|10
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8:33:20
|2
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:00:06
|3
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:04
|4
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:08
|5
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|7
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:12
|8
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|10
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:01:16
|11
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:17
|13
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:03:00
|14
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:04:33
|15
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO
|0:04:37
|16
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:04:39
|17
|Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
|0:04:41
|18
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|19
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|20
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:04:43
|21
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
|22
|Steven Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor
|23
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|24
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|25
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|26
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
|27
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|28
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:04:53
|29
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:04:55
|30
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|31
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:59
|32
|Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|33
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:03
|34
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:05:05
|35
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|36
|Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:09
|37
|Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:05:28
|38
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:05:31
|39
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|40
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|41
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|42
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|43
|Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
|44
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:05:36
|45
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|46
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:39
|47
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:43
|48
|Robert Power (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:05:45
|49
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|50
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:05:58
|51
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:12:08
|52
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:54
|53
|Conor Dunne (Irl) JLT Condor
|0:13:07
|54
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Great Britain
|0:13:13
|55
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|56
|Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain
|57
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|58
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|59
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange
|60
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|61
|Oliver Ket-Spark (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
|62
|Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
|63
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|64
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|65
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|66
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|67
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|68
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:13:53
|69
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:14:48
|70
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:14:51
|71
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:14:53
|72
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NFTO
|0:14:55
|73
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:14:56
|74
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|75
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:14:57
|76
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|77
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|78
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|79
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|80
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|81
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|82
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|83
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|84
|Liam Stones (GBr) NFTO
|85
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|86
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Great Britain
|87
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|88
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|89
|Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
|90
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|91
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|92
|Taylor Karl Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis
|93
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
|94
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|95
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|96
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|97
|Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|98
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|99
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|100
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|101
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|102
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|103
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|104
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:16:10
|105
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:16:31
|106
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:16:41
|107
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:21:23
|108
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis
|0:21:29
|109
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|110
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|111
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|112
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:23:01
|113
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
|114
|Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team
|115
|Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|116
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|117
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|118
|Alexander Edmonson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|119
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|120
|Adrien Costa (USA) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:23:31
|121
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:24:46
|122
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:26:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15
|pts
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|15
|3
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|14
|4
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|14
|5
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|13
|6
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|13
|7
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12
|8
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|9
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|11
|10
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|11
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|10
|12
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|13
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|14
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|9
|15
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|8
|16
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|8
|17
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|7
|18
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Great Britain
|7
|19
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|20
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|21
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|5
|22
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|23
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|24
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|4
|25
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|3
|26
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|27
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|28
|Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|29
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO
|1
|30
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|19
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|19
|3
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|17
|4
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|13
|5
|Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|12
|6
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|10
|7
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|8
|8
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|8
|9
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NFTO
|7
|10
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|11
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|5
|12
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|13
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|14
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|15
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction
|2
|16
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|17
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|1
|18
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|1
|19
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|8:33:26
|2
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:02
|3
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:02:54
|4
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO
|0:04:31
|5
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:04:33
|6
|Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
|0:04:35
|7
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
|0:04:37
|8
|Steven Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor
|9
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|10
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:04:49
|11
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|12
|Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:05:25
|13
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:05:30
|14
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|15
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Great Britain
|0:13:07
|16
|Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain
|17
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|18
|Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
|19
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|20
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:13:47
|21
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NFTO
|0:14:49
|22
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:14:50
|23
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|0:14:51
|24
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|25
|Liam Stones (GBr) NFTO
|26
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Great Britain
|27
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|28
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|29
|Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
|30
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
|31
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:21:17
|32
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:21:23
|33
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:22:55
|34
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
|35
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|36
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|37
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS
