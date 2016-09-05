Trending

Tour of Britain: Vermote wins in Kendal

Belgian beats Cummings into second to take overall lead

Image 1 of 54

Julien Vermote (Etixx-QuickStep) points to the sponsors on his jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 54

Daniel Pearson (Team WIGGINS)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 54

Jorge Arcas (Movistar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 54

Dan McLay (Team Great Britain)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 54

The peloton passes over a bridge in the bucolic surrounds of Cumbria

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 54

Race leader Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) spent the day working for Tony Gallopin

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 54

Julien Vermote (Etixx-QuickStep) wins Tour of Britain stage 2

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 54

Julien Vermote (Etixx-QuickStep) celebrates winning stage 2

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 54

Dan Martin punches the air in celebration of teammate Julien Vermote (Etixx-QuickStep) winning the stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 54

Julien Vermote (Etixx-QuickStep) on the podium as stage winner

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 54

A bleary eyed Tony Martin after a wet day in the saddle

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 54

The emotion of the moment gets to Julien Vermote (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 54

Race leader Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 54

The Specialized bikes of Etixx-QuickStep are ready for the stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 54

Bert-Jan Lindeman and Tom Leezer of LottoNL-Jumbo warm up

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 54

The Team WIGGINS riders are presented to the crowd

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 54

The Etixx-QuickStep team presented to the crowd

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 54

Loïc Vliegen (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 54

Taylor Phinney (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 54

Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 54

Łukasz Wiśniowski (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 54

Adrien Costa speaking with Cyclingnews before the stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 54

Taylor Phinney (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 54

Rohan Dennis (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 54

Łukasz Wiśniowski (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 54

Dan Martin (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 54

Andre Greipel working at the front of the race despite wearing the yellow jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 54

Tom Dumoulin warming up pre-stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 54

The peloton on the the climbs spread across the stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 54

Stage 2 winner Julien Vermote (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 54

Julien Vermote (Etixx-QuickStep) pulls on the yellow jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 54

New race leader Julien Vermote (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 54

Julien Vermote (Etixx-QuickStep) also leads the points classification

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 54

Xandro Meurisse (Wanty Groupe Gobert) moves into the KOM jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 54

Andre Greipel in the sprint jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 54

Best British rider, Steve Cummings (Dimension Data)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 54

Most combative rider, Nico Roche (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 54

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) in his gold custom DMT shoes

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 54

Julien Vermote (Etixx-QuickStep) checks he margin over Steve Cummings before starting his celebration

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 54

The victory sinks in for Julien Vermote (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 54

A moment of comradery between Julien Vermote and Steven Cummings

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 54

Julien Vermote and Steven Cummings after the duo finished one-two

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 54

Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 54

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 54

Irish champion Nicolas Roche (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 54

The race went past Lake Ullswater on stage 2

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 54

Jay Robert Thomson with Mark Cavendish during the pre-stage warm up

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 54

The peloton before the rain started to fall

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 54

Julien Vermote (Etixx-QuickStep) on the podium after stage 2 of the Tour of Britain.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 54

Rohan Dennis (BMC) impressed on stage 2 of the Tour of Britain.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 54

Dan Martin congratulates Etixx-QuickStep teammate Julien Vermote after stage 2 of the Tour of Britain.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 54

Julien Vermote accepts the congratulations of Etixx-QuickStep comrade Dan Martin.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 54

Rohan Dennis (BMC) had little reward for his fine ride on stage 2 of the Tour of Britain.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 54

Julien Vermote (Etixx-QuickStep) in the yellow jersey at the Tour of Britain.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Julien Vermote (Etixx-QuickStep) claimed stage victory and the yellow jersey on day two of the Tour of Britain, while Steve Cummings (Dimension Data) signalled his intentions for final overall victory with a powerful display as he took second place on the tough leg to Kendal.

The 167-kilometre stage was run off in wet conditions, as it brought the peloton from Carlise through the rugged terrain of the Lake District, and it was always likely to prove a day for the strongmen.

Vermote was among the survivors of the 15-man break that went up the road early on and stayed out in front for the duration, while Cummings was impressive in forging across to the reduced front group over the top of the day’s principal difficulty, the Struggle.

Cummings was able to shake loose men of the calibre of Dan Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) and Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) as he soloed across to the five leaders with 14 kilometres remaining, though the group swelled to eight shortly afterwards.

The Briton, however, seemed a man on a mission, and he attacked three times in quick succession on the rolling terrain near Kendal. Cummings' decisive acceleration came on a rise with 12 kilometre remaining, and only Vermote could hold his wheel. "I knew I couldn't give Cummings a metre, I had to follow him," Vermote said of the man who has enjoyed a remarkable four WorldTour wins this season.

With Martin now in the group behind and a punchy uphill finish to come, Vermote had reason not to collaborate, but he contributed enough to keep the move ticking over. The bulk of the heavy lifting, however, was performed by Cummings, whose prodigious efforts saw the duo open a lead of 40 seconds with 5 kilometres remaining.

With the general classification in mind, Cummings led into the final kilometre and kept piling on the pressure on the front as the road began to rise with 800 metres remaining. Vermote, meanwhile, was happy to bide his time, and he coolly jumped around the English just as the gradient began to relax with 200 metres to go.

Cummings was unable to respond and had to settle for second on the stage, four seconds down on Vermote, who also divested André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) of the yellow jersey. Dan Martin punched the air in celebration of his teammate Vermote's win as he crossed the line in 3rd place, 58 seconds down, ahead of Xandro Meurisse (Wanty Groupe Gobert), Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal) and Ben Swift (Team Sky).

The 27-year-old Vermote's last victory came at the Tour of Britain in 2014, when he won into Brighton. "It's always nice to win and particularly here, because I have a special feeling with this tour," Verrmote said. "I had a lot of motivation to come here but it’s never easy to win. There was a big group early on and it was a very tough stage because it was up and down all day. And then the last official climb was very hard."

Greipel on the offensive

Speaking to Cyclingnews before the start, race leader André Greipel said that he had no intention of defending his jersey and would instead ride in support of teammate Tony Gallopin. Given the difficulty of controlling a race on such terrain, Greipel figured the best course of action was to get up the road ahead of his teammate, and he was duly part of the 15-man move that forged clear in the opening hour.

Greipel was joined in the move by Vermote, Johann Van Zyl (Dimension Data), Nicolas Roche (Sky), Loic Vliegen (BMC), Ryan Mullen (Cannondale-Drapc) Miguel Angel Benito, Hector Saez (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Conor Dunne (JTL-Condor), Xandro Meurisse (Wanty Groupe Gobert), Jochem Hoekstra, Martijn Tusveld (Giant-Alpecin), Tom Leezer, Bert-Jan Lindeman (LottoNL-Jumbo), Marco Coledan and Jacopo Mosca (Trek-Segafredo), and they established a maximum lead of four minutes, while Movistar led the chase behind.

The escapees' lead gradually dwindled as they tackled the Whinlatter Pass and Chestnut Hill, but they still had a little over a minute in hand as they entered the final 30 kilometres and began the day’s principal difficulty, the mist-shrouded category 1 ascent of the Struggle.

Greipel, who won each of the day’s intermediate sprints, was among the riders to be distanced on the tough ascent thanks to the forcing of Meurisse, and by the top, only Roche, Vermote, Mosca and Lindeman remained in front with the Belgian.

The main peloton, meanwhile, also fragmented on the climb, as Dimension Data gave chase in support of Cummings, though Rohan Dennis (BMC) was the most impressive rider on the Struggle. The Australian powered away through low cloud and bridge across to the break shortly after the summit, though he would be joined by a number of other strongmen on the rolling approach to the line, including Cummings, Martin, Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) and Ben Swift (Sky).

It was clear, however, that Cummings would keep attacking until their number was reduced. Climbers of the quality of Martin and Dumoulin had already suffered on the 35-year-old’s wheel, and ultimately only Vermote had the legs to match him – and beat him – in the finale.

In the general classification, Vermote holds a lead of just 6 seconds over Cummings, while Martin is a threat at 1:04, four seconds up on Meurisse, Swift and Gallopin. The race continues on Tuesday with another tough leg over the Cat and Fiddle climb to Tatton Park, Knutsford.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step4:40:50
2Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:00:02
3Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:58
4Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
5Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
6Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
7Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:02
8Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
9Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
10Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:06
11Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:01:07
12Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
13Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:02:50
14Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Drapac0:04:23
15Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO0:04:27
16Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis0:04:29
17Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:31
18Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
19Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
20Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange0:04:33
21Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
22Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
23Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
24James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
25Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
26Steven Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor
27Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
28Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:04:43
29Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis0:04:45
30Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
31Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:49
32Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
33Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:53
34Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:04:55
35Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
36Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:59
37Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:05:18
38Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor0:05:21
39Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
40Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
41Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
42Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
43Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
44Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis0:05:26
45Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
46Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:29
47Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:05:33
48Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:05:35
49Robert Power (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
50Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:05:49
51Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:11:58
52Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:13:03
53Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain
54Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
55Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
56Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange
57Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
58Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
59Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
60Oliver Ket-Spark (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
61André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
62Daniel Mclay (GBr) Great Britain
63Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
64Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
65Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
66Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
67Conor Dunne (Irl) JLT Condor
68Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:13:43
69Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:14:47
70Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
71Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
72Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
73Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
74Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
75Adam Blythe (GBr) Great Britain
76Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
77Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
78Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
79Taylor Karl Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis
80Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
81Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
82Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
83Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
84Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
85Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
86Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
87Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
88Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
89Liam Stones (GBr) NFTO
90Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
91Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
92Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
93Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
94Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
95Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
96Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
97Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
98Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
99Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NFTO
100Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
101Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction
102Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
103Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
104Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team
105Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
106Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:16:00
107Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:21:19
108Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis
109Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
110Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
111Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
112Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:22:51
113Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team
114Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
115Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS
116Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
117Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
118Alexander Edmonson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
119Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS
120Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
121Adrien Costa (USA) Etixx - Quick-Step0:23:21
122Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction0:26:28
123Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:27:41

Sprint 1 - Hesket Newmarket, 79.3km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal3pts
2Conor Dunne (Irl) JLT Condor2
3Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky1

Sprint 2 - Cockermouth, 107.4km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal3pts
2Conor Dunne (Irl) JLT Condor2
3Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac1

Sprint 3 - Grasmere, 149.4km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal3pts
2Conor Dunne (Irl) JLT Condor2
3Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1

Mountain 1 - Whinlatter Pass, 119.8km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky6pts
2Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin5
3Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4
4Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3
5Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2
6Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1

Mountain 2 - Chestnut Hill, 130.3km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert6pts
2Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo5
3Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky4
4Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin3
5Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo2
6André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal1

Mountain 3 - The Struggle, 160.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert10pts
2Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky9
3Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo8
4Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo7
5Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step6
6Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team5
7Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin4
8Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin3
9Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step2
10Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal1

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step8:33:20
2Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:00:06
3Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:04
4Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:08
5Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
6Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
7Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:12
8Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
9Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
10Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:01:16
11Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
12Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:01:17
13Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:03:00
14Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Drapac0:04:33
15Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO0:04:37
16Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis0:04:39
17Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO0:04:41
18Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
19Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
20Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac0:04:43
21Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
22Steven Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor
23Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
24Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
25Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
26Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
27James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
28Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:04:53
29Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:04:55
30Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
31Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:04:59
32Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
33Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:03
34Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:05:05
35Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
36Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:09
37Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:05:28
38Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction0:05:31
39Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
40Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
41Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
42Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
43Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
44Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis0:05:36
45Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
46Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:39
47Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:05:43
48Robert Power (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:05:45
49Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
50Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:05:58
51Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:12:08
52André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:12:54
53Conor Dunne (Irl) JLT Condor0:13:07
54Daniel Mclay (GBr) Great Britain0:13:13
55Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
56Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain
57Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
58Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
59Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange
60Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS
61Oliver Ket-Spark (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
62Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
63Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
64Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
65Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
66Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
67Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
68Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:13:53
69Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction0:14:48
70Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:14:51
71Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:14:53
72Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NFTO0:14:55
73Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac0:14:56
74Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
75Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:14:57
76Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
77Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
78Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
79Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
80Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
81Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
82Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
83Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
84Liam Stones (GBr) NFTO
85Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
86Adam Blythe (GBr) Great Britain
87Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
88Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
89Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
90Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
91Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team
92Taylor Karl Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis
93Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
94Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
95Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
96Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
97Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
98Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
99Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
100Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
101Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
102Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
103Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
104Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:16:10
105Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:16:31
106Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:16:41
107Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:21:23
108Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis0:21:29
109Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
110Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
111Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
112Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:23:01
113Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
114Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team
115Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
116Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
117Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
118Alexander Edmonson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
119Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS
120Adrien Costa (USA) Etixx - Quick-Step0:23:31
121Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:24:46
122Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction0:26:38

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step15pts
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal15
3Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data14
4Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange14
5Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step13
6Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin13
7Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert12
8Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step12
9Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal11
10Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo11
11Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky10
12Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF10
13Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert9
14Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling9
15Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin8
16Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS8
17Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac7
18Daniel Mclay (GBr) Great Britain7
19Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo6
20Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
21Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky5
22Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF5
23Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team4
24Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction4
25Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS3
26Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
27Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Drapac2
28Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
29Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO1
30Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert19pts
2Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky19
3Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo17
4Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling13
5Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin12
6Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor10
7Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo8
8Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction8
9Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NFTO7
10Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step6
11Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team5
12Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin3
13Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step2
14Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2
15Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction2
16Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo2
17Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal1
18André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal1
19Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data1

British rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data8:33:26
2Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:01:02
3Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:02:54
4Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO0:04:31
5Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis0:04:33
6Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO0:04:35
7Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain0:04:37
8Steven Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor
9James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
10Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:04:49
11Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
12Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor0:05:25
13Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis0:05:30
14Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
15Daniel Mclay (GBr) Great Britain0:13:07
16Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain
17Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS
18Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
19Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
20Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:13:47
21Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NFTO0:14:49
22Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor0:14:50
23Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain0:14:51
24Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
25Liam Stones (GBr) NFTO
26Adam Blythe (GBr) Great Britain
27Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
28Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
29Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
30Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
31Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:21:17
32Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:21:23
33Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:22:55
34Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
35Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
36Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
37Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS

 

