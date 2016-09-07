Image 1 of 45 Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) won stage 4 of the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 45 Ian Stannard and Adam Blythe chat in the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 45 Rohan Dennis (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 45 The race went in to Wales for stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 45 Etixx-QuickStep take up responsibility for setting the pace (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 45 André Greipel on domestique duty as he hands out bidons to his Lotto Soudal teammates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 45 UCI checking for hidden motors (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 45 Team WIGGINS are riding on Pinarellos with a few custom paint jobs (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 45 A special message from Ridley for German champion André Greipel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 45 UCI checks bikes for hidden motors on the morning of stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 45 The breakaway riding together (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 45 Axeon teammates Tao Geoghegan Hart and Adrien Costa (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 45 Tao Geoghegan Hart with future Team Sky coach Rod Ellingworth at the start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 45 Bradley Wiggins about to sign on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 45 The long list of Bradley Wiggins' gold medals (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 45 Owain Doull (WIGGINS) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 45 Jasper Bovenhuis in the sprint jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 45 Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 45 Bradley Wiggins finishes off another stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 45 Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo) won stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 45 The yellow jersey awaits Julien Vermote (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 45 Julian Vermote (Etixx-Quickstep) in the overall lead at Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 45 The legs of race leader Julien Vermote (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 45 Julian Vermote (Etixx-Quickstep) in the overall lead at Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 45 Julian Vermote (Etixx-Quickstep) in the overall lead at Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 45 Julian Vermote (Etixx-Quickstep) leads the points classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 45 Xandro Meurisse Wanty - Groupe Gobert) leads the mountains classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 45 Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data) is best British rider (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 45 Alessandro Tonelli (Bardiani CSF) with the combativity prize (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 45 Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 45 Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo) wins stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 45 Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 45 Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo) wins stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 45 The sprint on stage 4 of Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 45 Celebrations for LottoNl-Jumbo after Dylan Groenewegen's win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 45 Celebrations for LottoNl-Jumbo after Dylan Groenewegen's win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 45 Julien Vermote (Etixx-QuickStep) wins Tour of Britain stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 45 Hugs for Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) at the stage 4 finish line at Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 45 Julien Vermote (Etixx-QuickStep) stays in the overall lead at Tour of Britain after stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 45 Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) the winner of stage 4 at Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 45 Julien Vermote (Etixx-QuickStep) in the yellow jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 45 Loic Vliegen and Taylor Phinney (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 45 Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) on his way to winning stage 4 of the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 45 Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) won stage 4 of the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 45 Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) won stage 4 of the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) won stage 4 of the Tour of Britain in a bunch finish at Builth Wells after a demanding day of racing in Wales. The Dutch champion defeated Dan McLay (Great Britain) in a keenly-contested sprint, while Julien Vermote (Etixx-QuickStep) placed fifth to retain the yellow jersey of race leader.

The closing kilometres saw Groenewegen's LottoNL-Jumbo and André Greipel's Lotto Soudal squads vie for supremacy at the head of a reduced peloton, each man aware of the importance of positioning in the sinuous finale. The race had broken up on the rugged terrain in the final 40 kilometres of the Tour of Britain's longest stage, and a number of contenders for the win – including Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) – were distanced.

Tony Martin led the race under the flamme rouge in support of Vermote, but LottoNL-Jumbo took over soon afterwards and won the race within a race to the first sharp right-hand turn with 600 metres remaining. Groenwegen was tucked safely in second position there, just behind teammate Tom Leezer, while the Lotto Soudal train derailed.

Leezer expertly piloted Groenegwegen through the three turns that followed, and by the time the Dutchman straightened up for the sprint, only McLay and Ben Swift (Sky) were in any sort of contention to compete for the win.

Indeed, McLay put up a fierce battle in the final 200 metres, almost drawing level with Groenwegen, but he was coming from too far back to deny him the spoils, and had to settle for second place, sportingly offering a handshake as they wheeled to a halt past the line. Swift, meanwhile, held on for third place on the stage ahead of Carlos Barbero (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Vermote.

It was the 23-year-old Groenwegen's second victory on British roads this year following his win on the opening day of the Tour de Yorkshire, and was also something of a calling card for the Dutch national selectors ahead of next month's World Championships road race in Doha.

"I won in Yorkshire and I've won here too," Groenewegen said. "Today was a very hard stage with all the climbs, and it was very long, so I knew there was only a small chance I could fight for it. But the team was very strong and I started to think I could do it. It was a very hard final but the team worked very hard and I had four guys for me, so it was a perfect team performance."

Attacks

Despite the rugged terrain, it took some time for the day's early break to form, as the race stayed together long enough for Nicolas Roche (Sky) to lead over the first categorised climb, Rhydtalog. 40 kilometres in, Alessandro Tonelli (Bardiani-CSF), Matt Holmes (Madison-Genesis), Rob Partridge (NFTO) and Benito Diez (Caja Rural) eventually broke the deadlock and forged clear, opening a maximum lead of 5:30 over the top of the climb of Bwlch-y-Safan midway through the stage.

That gap had been shaved back to three minutes with 60 kilometres to race, and at that point, the stage seemed set for a bunch finish. That, ultimately, was what transpired, but as is often the case in this part of the world, the final destination was reached by way of a circuitous route.

Jack Bauer (Cannondale-Drapac) set a fierce tempo on the rolling roads in the final 50 kilometres and when Movistar and Wout Poels (Sky) put their shoulders to the wheel on an unclassified climb with 40 kilometres to go, the peloton duly fragmented, with Cavendish and Greipel among the many riders left behind, while Tonelli, the last survivor from the break, was swept up.

Tony Martin helped to bring some order to proceedings shortly afterwards but the difficult terrain inspire a number of attacks, including short-lived efforts from Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal) and Nicolas Roche (Sky), and a more sustained solo raid by Sebastian Langeveld (Cannondale-Drapac).

Greipel was part of a 20-man group that managed to latch back on with 25 kilometres remaining, and with Cavendish unable to make it back up, Lotto Soudal duly took over at the head of the bunch in a bid to set up the German.

Ephemeral moves from Jochem Hoekstra (Giant-Alpecin) and later Taylor Phinney (BMC) and Edoard Zanini (Bardiani-CSF) followed, but nothing would deny the fast men their opportunity in Builth Wells, even if it would ultimately be squandered by Lotto Soudal and Greipel.

In the race for final overall victory, meanwhile, Vermote retains his slender six-second lead over Steve Cummings (Dimension Data). Swift and Gallopin lie at 1:03, with Dan Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) a further second back in fifth.

"It was a really tough stage, particularly the final," Vermote said. "I didn't expect it to be so hard to be honest, but my teammates did really great work today, and in the final I could count on Tony and Dan. We'll see tomorrow, because it's another really hard day, but I'm happy to still be in yellow."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5:28:49 2 Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain 3 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 4 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 7 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange 8 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 9 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 10 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 11 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 12 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 13 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 14 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 15 Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor 16 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 17 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 18 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 19 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 20 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 21 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 22 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 23 Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 24 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain 25 Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO 26 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 27 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 28 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 29 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 30 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 31 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 32 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 33 Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 34 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 35 Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain 36 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 37 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 38 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Drapac 39 Steven Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor 40 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 41 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 42 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 43 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 44 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 45 Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS 46 Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team 47 Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO 48 Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 49 Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 50 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 51 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS 52 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 53 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 54 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 55 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 56 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain 57 Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 58 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team 59 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 60 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:00:15 61 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:00:18 62 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:19 63 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 64 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 65 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 66 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 0:00:40 67 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:51 68 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:13 69 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:08 70 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:05:16 71 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS 72 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 73 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 74 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 75 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 76 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 77 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 78 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 79 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 80 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 81 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:11:54 82 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange 83 Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 84 Robert Power (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 85 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 86 Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 87 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO 88 Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO 89 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 90 Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 91 Taylor Karl Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis 92 Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS 93 Adam Blythe (GBr) Great Britain 94 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 95 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 96 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 97 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 98 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:13:25 99 Conor Dunne (Irl) JLT Condor 100 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis 101 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS 102 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 103 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 104 Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO 105 Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS 106 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 107 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction 108 Oliver Ket-Spark (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction 0:17:37 109 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis 110 Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 111 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 112 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 113 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 114 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 115 Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 116 Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain 117 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 118 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 119 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 120 Liam Stones (GBr) NFTO DNF Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team DNS Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 15 pts 2 Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain 14 3 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 13 4 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12 5 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 11 6 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 10 7 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange 9 8 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 8 9 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 10 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 11 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5 12 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 13 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 14 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 2 15 Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor 1

Sprint 1 - Mold, km. 23.7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction 3 pts 2 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 2 3 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 1

Sprint 2 - Foel, km. 122. # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 pts 2 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 2 3 Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO 1

Sprint 3 - Newbridge-on-Wye, km. 210.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 3 pts 2 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 2 3 Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 1

Mountain 1 - Rhydtalog, km. 31.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 4 pts 2 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 3 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 4 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1

Mountain 2 - Bwich-y-Safan, km. 79.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO 6 pts 2 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 5 3 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 4 Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 5 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 6 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 1

Mountain 3 - Dyfnant Forest, km. 115.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 6 pts 2 Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 3 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 4 Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO 3 5 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 6 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 16:26:27 2 Great Britain 3 BMC Racing Team 4 Team Giant-Alpecin 5 Bardiani CSF 6 Cannondale-Drapac 7 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 8 ONE Pro Cycling 9 Movistar Team 10 Lotto Soudal 0:00:15 11 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:19 12 Team Sky 13 Etixx - Quick-Step 14 Trek-Segafredo 0:05:16 15 Dimension Data 16 JLT - Condor 17 Team Wiggins 18 An Post - Chain Reaction 0:11:54 19 NFTO 20 Madison - Genesis 21 Orica-BikeExchange 0:23:48

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 18:22:04 2 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 0:00:06 3 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:03 4 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 5 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:04 6 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:08 7 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:12 8 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 9 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:01:16 11 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 12 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:01:17 13 Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:03:00 14 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Drapac 0:04:33 15 Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO 0:04:37 16 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:04:39 17 Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO 0:04:41 18 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 19 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 20 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 0:04:43 21 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain 22 Steven Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor 23 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 24 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 25 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:04:53 26 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:04:55 27 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS 28 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:05:02 29 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:03 30 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:05:05 31 Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:09 32 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:05:20 33 Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:05:28 34 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 0:05:31 35 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 36 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 37 Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor 38 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:39 39 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:52 40 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 41 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:06:04 42 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:06:42 43 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:07:41 44 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:09:43 45 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 0:10:52 46 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:12:48 47 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:13:03 48 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:13:13 49 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange 50 Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 51 Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain 0:13:28 52 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:13:33 53 Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain 0:13:34 54 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 55 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:13:59 56 Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 0:14:56 57 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:57 58 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:15:18 59 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain 60 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:15:33 61 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 0:15:37 62 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:15:38 63 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:15:48 64 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:16:34 65 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team 66 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange 0:16:37 67 Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:16:53 68 Robert Power (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:18:00 69 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:18:05 70 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:18:29 71 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:18:50 72 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:19:09 73 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:19:11 74 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:20:06 75 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:20:09 76 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 0:20:13 77 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 78 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 79 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 0:20:33 80 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:20:43 81 Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:21:23 82 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:21:44 83 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:21:50 84 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:22:09 85 Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team 0:23:22 86 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:26:51 87 Adam Blythe (GBr) Great Britain 88 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 89 Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO 0:26:58 90 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:27:06 91 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO 0:27:10 92 Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO 0:27:12 93 Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 94 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:27:51 95 Conor Dunne (Irl) JLT Condor 0:28:09 96 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction 0:28:10 97 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:28:22 98 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 0:28:25 99 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:28:43 100 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:30:12 101 Oliver Ket-Spark (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction 0:31:11 102 Taylor Karl Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis 0:31:28 103 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 0:32:33 104 Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain 0:32:34 105 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 0:32:45 106 Liam Stones (GBr) NFTO 0:32:55 107 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 108 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:33:44 109 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:34:11 110 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis 0:34:54 111 Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:34:55 112 Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:36:26 113 Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:36:32 114 Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS 115 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 116 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:38:03 117 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 0:40:36 118 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:42:10 119 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:44:00 120 Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 1:08:25

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 26 pts 2 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 23 3 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 23 4 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 22 5 Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain 21 6 Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS 17 7 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 15 8 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 15 9 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 15 10 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 15 11 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange 15 12 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 15 13 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 14 14 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 14 15 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 14 16 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 14 17 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 14 18 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 13 19 Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 13 20 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 12 21 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12 22 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 12 23 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 11 24 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 11 25 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 10 26 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 9 27 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 9 28 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 9 29 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 6 30 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 31 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 5 32 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5 33 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 34 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 35 Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO 4 36 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 37 Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS 3 38 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 39 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 40 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Drapac 2 41 Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 42 Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain 2 43 Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO 1 44 Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 39 pts 2 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 37 3 Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 26 4 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 22 5 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 21 6 Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 20 7 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 17 8 Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 12 9 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 11 10 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 10 11 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis 10 12 Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO 9 13 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 9 14 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 8 15 Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 8 16 Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 8 17 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO 7 18 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 7 19 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 20 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 5 21 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 5 22 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 23 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain 3 24 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 25 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 26 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 27 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 2 28 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 29 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction 2 30 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2 31 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 1 32 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 1 33 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 1 34 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction 12 pts 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 9 3 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 6 4 Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 6 5 Conor Dunne (Irl) JLT Condor 6 6 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 5 7 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis 5 8 Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 5 9 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 10 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 2 11 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 2 12 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 2 13 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO 2 14 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 1 15 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 1 16 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1 17 Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 1 18 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 1 19 Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO 1 20 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 1

British rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 18:22:10 2 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:57 3 Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:02:54 4 Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO 0:04:31 5 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:04:33 6 Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO 0:04:35 7 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain 0:04:37 8 Steven Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor 9 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:04:49 10 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS 11 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:04:56 12 Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor 0:05:25 13 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 0:10:46 14 Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain 0:13:22 15 Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain 0:13:28 16 Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 0:14:50 17 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain 0:15:12 18 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:19:03 19 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:19:05 20 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:20:00 21 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 0:20:27 22 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:20:37 23 Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:21:17 24 Adam Blythe (GBr) Great Britain 0:26:45 25 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 26 Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO 0:26:52 27 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO 0:27:04 28 Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO 0:27:06 29 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 0:28:19 30 Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain 0:32:28 31 Liam Stones (GBr) NFTO 0:32:49 32 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:33:38 33 Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:36:20 34 Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:36:26 35 Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS 36 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:37:57 37 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:42:04