Tour of Britain: Groenewegen wins stage 4
Dutch champion tops McLay, Vermote keeps race lead
Stage 4: Denbigh - Builth Wells
Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) won stage 4 of the Tour of Britain in a bunch finish at Builth Wells after a demanding day of racing in Wales. The Dutch champion defeated Dan McLay (Great Britain) in a keenly-contested sprint, while Julien Vermote (Etixx-QuickStep) placed fifth to retain the yellow jersey of race leader.
The closing kilometres saw Groenewegen's LottoNL-Jumbo and André Greipel's Lotto Soudal squads vie for supremacy at the head of a reduced peloton, each man aware of the importance of positioning in the sinuous finale. The race had broken up on the rugged terrain in the final 40 kilometres of the Tour of Britain's longest stage, and a number of contenders for the win – including Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) – were distanced.
Tony Martin led the race under the flamme rouge in support of Vermote, but LottoNL-Jumbo took over soon afterwards and won the race within a race to the first sharp right-hand turn with 600 metres remaining. Groenwegen was tucked safely in second position there, just behind teammate Tom Leezer, while the Lotto Soudal train derailed.
Leezer expertly piloted Groenegwegen through the three turns that followed, and by the time the Dutchman straightened up for the sprint, only McLay and Ben Swift (Sky) were in any sort of contention to compete for the win.
Indeed, McLay put up a fierce battle in the final 200 metres, almost drawing level with Groenwegen, but he was coming from too far back to deny him the spoils, and had to settle for second place, sportingly offering a handshake as they wheeled to a halt past the line. Swift, meanwhile, held on for third place on the stage ahead of Carlos Barbero (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Vermote.
It was the 23-year-old Groenwegen's second victory on British roads this year following his win on the opening day of the Tour de Yorkshire, and was also something of a calling card for the Dutch national selectors ahead of next month's World Championships road race in Doha.
"I won in Yorkshire and I've won here too," Groenewegen said. "Today was a very hard stage with all the climbs, and it was very long, so I knew there was only a small chance I could fight for it. But the team was very strong and I started to think I could do it. It was a very hard final but the team worked very hard and I had four guys for me, so it was a perfect team performance."
Attacks
Despite the rugged terrain, it took some time for the day's early break to form, as the race stayed together long enough for Nicolas Roche (Sky) to lead over the first categorised climb, Rhydtalog. 40 kilometres in, Alessandro Tonelli (Bardiani-CSF), Matt Holmes (Madison-Genesis), Rob Partridge (NFTO) and Benito Diez (Caja Rural) eventually broke the deadlock and forged clear, opening a maximum lead of 5:30 over the top of the climb of Bwlch-y-Safan midway through the stage.
That gap had been shaved back to three minutes with 60 kilometres to race, and at that point, the stage seemed set for a bunch finish. That, ultimately, was what transpired, but as is often the case in this part of the world, the final destination was reached by way of a circuitous route.
Jack Bauer (Cannondale-Drapac) set a fierce tempo on the rolling roads in the final 50 kilometres and when Movistar and Wout Poels (Sky) put their shoulders to the wheel on an unclassified climb with 40 kilometres to go, the peloton duly fragmented, with Cavendish and Greipel among the many riders left behind, while Tonelli, the last survivor from the break, was swept up.
Tony Martin helped to bring some order to proceedings shortly afterwards but the difficult terrain inspire a number of attacks, including short-lived efforts from Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal) and Nicolas Roche (Sky), and a more sustained solo raid by Sebastian Langeveld (Cannondale-Drapac).
Greipel was part of a 20-man group that managed to latch back on with 25 kilometres remaining, and with Cavendish unable to make it back up, Lotto Soudal duly took over at the head of the bunch in a bid to set up the German.
Ephemeral moves from Jochem Hoekstra (Giant-Alpecin) and later Taylor Phinney (BMC) and Edoard Zanini (Bardiani-CSF) followed, but nothing would deny the fast men their opportunity in Builth Wells, even if it would ultimately be squandered by Lotto Soudal and Greipel.
In the race for final overall victory, meanwhile, Vermote retains his slender six-second lead over Steve Cummings (Dimension Data). Swift and Gallopin lie at 1:03, with Dan Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) a further second back in fifth.
"It was a really tough stage, particularly the final," Vermote said. "I didn't expect it to be so hard to be honest, but my teammates did really great work today, and in the final I could count on Tony and Dan. We'll see tomorrow, because it's another really hard day, but I'm happy to still be in yellow."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5:28:49
|2
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain
|3
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange
|8
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|9
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|10
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|11
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|12
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|13
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|14
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
|16
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|17
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|18
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|19
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|20
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|21
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|22
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|23
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|24
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
|25
|Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
|26
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|28
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|30
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|31
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|32
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|33
|Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|34
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|35
|Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain
|36
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|37
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|38
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Drapac
|39
|Steven Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor
|40
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|41
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|42
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|44
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|45
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|46
|Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team
|47
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO
|48
|Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|49
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|50
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|51
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|52
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|54
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|55
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|56
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
|57
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|58
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|59
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|60
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:15
|61
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:18
|62
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:19
|63
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|64
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|65
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|66
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|0:00:40
|67
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:51
|68
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:13
|69
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:08
|70
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:05:16
|71
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|72
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|73
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|74
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|75
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|76
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|77
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|78
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|79
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|80
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|81
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:11:54
|82
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
|83
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|84
|Robert Power (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|85
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|86
|Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|87
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO
|88
|Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
|89
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|90
|Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|91
|Taylor Karl Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis
|92
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|93
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Great Britain
|94
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|95
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|96
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|97
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|98
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:13:25
|99
|Conor Dunne (Irl) JLT Condor
|100
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis
|101
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|102
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|103
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|104
|Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
|105
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|106
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|107
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction
|108
|Oliver Ket-Spark (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:17:37
|109
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
|110
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|111
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|112
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|113
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|114
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|115
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|116
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|117
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|118
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|119
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|120
|Liam Stones (GBr) NFTO
|DNF
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNS
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15
|pts
|2
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain
|14
|3
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|13
|4
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12
|5
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|11
|6
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|7
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange
|9
|8
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|8
|9
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|10
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|11
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5
|12
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|13
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|14
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|2
|15
|Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction
|3
|pts
|2
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|2
|3
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|pts
|2
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|2
|3
|Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|3
|pts
|2
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|2
|3
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|4
|pts
|2
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|3
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|4
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
|6
|pts
|2
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|5
|3
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|4
|Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|5
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|6
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|6
|pts
|2
|Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|3
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|4
|Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
|3
|5
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|6
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|16:26:27
|2
|Great Britain
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|4
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|5
|Bardiani CSF
|6
|Cannondale-Drapac
|7
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|ONE Pro Cycling
|9
|Movistar Team
|10
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00:15
|11
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:19
|12
|Team Sky
|13
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|14
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:16
|15
|Dimension Data
|16
|JLT - Condor
|17
|Team Wiggins
|18
|An Post - Chain Reaction
|0:11:54
|19
|NFTO
|20
|Madison - Genesis
|21
|Orica-BikeExchange
|0:23:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|18:22:04
|2
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:00:06
|3
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:03
|4
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|5
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:04
|6
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:08
|7
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:12
|8
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|9
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:01:16
|11
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:17
|13
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:03:00
|14
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:04:33
|15
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO
|0:04:37
|16
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:04:39
|17
|Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
|0:04:41
|18
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|19
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|20
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:04:43
|21
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
|22
|Steven Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor
|23
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|24
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|25
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:04:53
|26
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:04:55
|27
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|28
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:02
|29
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:03
|30
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:05:05
|31
|Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:09
|32
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:20
|33
|Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:05:28
|34
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:05:31
|35
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|36
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|37
|Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
|38
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:39
|39
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:52
|40
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|41
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:04
|42
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:06:42
|43
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:07:41
|44
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:09:43
|45
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:10:52
|46
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:12:48
|47
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:13:03
|48
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:13
|49
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange
|50
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|51
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain
|0:13:28
|52
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:33
|53
|Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain
|0:13:34
|54
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|55
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:13:59
|56
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:14:56
|57
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:57
|58
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:18
|59
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
|60
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:33
|61
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|0:15:37
|62
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:15:38
|63
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:15:48
|64
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:16:34
|65
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|66
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:16:37
|67
|Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:16:53
|68
|Robert Power (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:18:00
|69
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:18:05
|70
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:18:29
|71
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:18:50
|72
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:19:09
|73
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:19:11
|74
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:20:06
|75
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:20:09
|76
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:20:13
|77
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|78
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|79
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:20:33
|80
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:20:43
|81
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:21:23
|82
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:21:44
|83
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:21:50
|84
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:22:09
|85
|Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:23:22
|86
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:26:51
|87
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Great Britain
|88
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|89
|Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
|0:26:58
|90
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:27:06
|91
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO
|0:27:10
|92
|Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
|0:27:12
|93
|Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|94
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:27:51
|95
|Conor Dunne (Irl) JLT Condor
|0:28:09
|96
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:28:10
|97
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:28:22
|98
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:28:25
|99
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:28:43
|100
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:30:12
|101
|Oliver Ket-Spark (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:31:11
|102
|Taylor Karl Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis
|0:31:28
|103
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:32:33
|104
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|0:32:34
|105
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:32:45
|106
|Liam Stones (GBr) NFTO
|0:32:55
|107
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|108
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:33:44
|109
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:34:11
|110
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis
|0:34:54
|111
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:34:55
|112
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:36:26
|113
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:36:32
|114
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|115
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|116
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:38:03
|117
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|0:40:36
|118
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:42:10
|119
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:44:00
|120
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|1:08:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|26
|pts
|2
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|23
|3
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|23
|4
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|22
|5
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain
|21
|6
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|17
|7
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15
|8
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|15
|9
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|15
|10
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|15
|11
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange
|15
|12
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|13
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|14
|14
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|14
|15
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|14
|16
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|14
|17
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|14
|18
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|13
|19
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|13
|20
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12
|21
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12
|22
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|23
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|11
|24
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|11
|25
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|10
|26
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|27
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|9
|28
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|9
|29
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|30
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|31
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|5
|32
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5
|33
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|34
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|35
|Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
|4
|36
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|37
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|3
|38
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|39
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|40
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|41
|Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|42
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|2
|43
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO
|1
|44
|Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|39
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|37
|3
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|26
|4
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|22
|5
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|21
|6
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|20
|7
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|17
|8
|Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|12
|9
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|11
|10
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|10
|11
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
|10
|12
|Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
|9
|13
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|9
|14
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|8
|15
|Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|8
|16
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|8
|17
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO
|7
|18
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|7
|19
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|20
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|5
|21
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|5
|22
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|23
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
|3
|24
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|25
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|26
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|27
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|2
|28
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|29
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction
|2
|30
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|31
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|1
|32
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|1
|33
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|1
|34
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction
|12
|pts
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|9
|3
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|6
|4
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|6
|5
|Conor Dunne (Irl) JLT Condor
|6
|6
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|5
|7
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
|5
|8
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|5
|9
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|10
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|2
|11
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|2
|12
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|13
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO
|2
|14
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|15
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|1
|16
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1
|17
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|1
|18
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|1
|19
|Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
|1
|20
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|18:22:10
|2
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:57
|3
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:02:54
|4
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO
|0:04:31
|5
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:04:33
|6
|Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
|0:04:35
|7
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
|0:04:37
|8
|Steven Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor
|9
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:04:49
|10
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|11
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:56
|12
|Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:05:25
|13
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:10:46
|14
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain
|0:13:22
|15
|Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain
|0:13:28
|16
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:14:50
|17
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
|0:15:12
|18
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:19:03
|19
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:19:05
|20
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:20:00
|21
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:20:27
|22
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:20:37
|23
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:21:17
|24
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Great Britain
|0:26:45
|25
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|26
|Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
|0:26:52
|27
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO
|0:27:04
|28
|Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
|0:27:06
|29
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:28:19
|30
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|0:32:28
|31
|Liam Stones (GBr) NFTO
|0:32:49
|32
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:33:38
|33
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:36:20
|34
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:36:26
|35
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|36
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:37:57
|37
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:42:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|55:12:32
|2
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:41
|3
|Team Sky
|0:02:49
|4
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:04:08
|5
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:05:25
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:06:00
|7
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:08:51
|8
|JLT - Condor
|0:10:49
|9
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:11:09
|10
|Lotto Soudal
|0:13:20
|11
|Bardiani CSF
|0:17:07
|12
|Movistar Team
|0:17:28
|13
|Team Wiggins
|0:20:04
|14
|Madison - Genesis
|0:20:44
|15
|ONE Pro Cycling
|0:22:34
|16
|Great Britain
|0:24:49
|17
|Dimension Data
|0:26:14
|18
|NFTO
|0:28:26
|19
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:31:43
|20
|An Post - Chain Reaction
|0:39:15
|21
|Orica-BikeExchange
|0:41:30
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
AG2R La Mondiale hit the Alps for pre-season camp – GalleryHiking and winter sports on the menu for team building
-
WyndyMilla Saw Doctor Dura-Ace Di2 reviewThe WyndyMilla Saw Doctor is a British-designed, Italian-built aero bike that prioritises self-expression to complement its performance
-
Trek bikes Black Friday deals: the best Trek deals available in the Black Friday saleNow that Black Friday deals are in full swing here are some of the best deals on Trek bikes
-
Iserbyt and Nash defend series leads as UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup resumes in TaborVan der Poel to ride World Cup on Saturday and Flandriencross DVV Trofee race on Sunday
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy