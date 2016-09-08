Tour of Britain: Bauer wins stage 5
Sadhbh O'Shea and Kirsten Frattini
Breakaway just holds off the peloton
Stage 5: Aberdare - Bath
Jack Bauer (Cannondale-Drapac) won a tactical four-way sprint to secure the stage 5 win at the Tour of Britain. His breakaway companions were left with the remaining podium places: Amael Moinard (BMC) in second and Erick Rowsell (Madison-Genesis) in third, while Javier Moreno (Movistar) was swept up by the bunch sprint behind. Caleb Ewan (Orica-BikeExchange) took the field sprint for fourth.
The initial five-man break - Johnny McEvoy (NFTO), Rowsell, Bauer, Moinard and Moreno built a lead of 5:21 ahead of the peloton, which was led by three sprinters' teams: Lotto Soudal, LottoNL and Dimension Data, that cut the gap to one minute with 10km to go.
The riders negotiated a climb with 6km to the finish line, and as expected the breakaway began attacking one another. Moinard cleared the group as Bauer, Moreno and Roswell set forth a strong chase behind, forcing McEvoy to lose contact.
The four men regrouped and played a game of cat-and-mouse with under 3km to go, but the gap continued to drop to 30 seconds by the field led by Ian Stannard (Team Sky) followed by Etixx-QuickStep’s and LottoNL-Jumbo’s lead-out teams.
Moinard made one more strong but unsuccessful attack in the final two kilometres and the four linked up again under the flamme rouge.
A tactical finale saw Moreno start the sprint but it was Bauer who took the stage glory just ahead of the bunch sprint.
Julien Vermote (Etixx - QuickStep) continues to lead the overall classification by six seconds ahead of Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data) and 1:03 ahead of Ben Swift (Team Sky).
Watch the Tour of Britain stage 5 highlights video
How it happened
The peloton set off under cloudy skies in Aberdare for what was to be a hilly day in the saddle. There were three classified climbs to contend with but a whole lot of unclassified ascending in between. The flat finish in Bath would indicate a potential bunch sprint but the Tour of Britain is always poised to upset the formbook.
There was one non-start with Ramon Sinkeldam (Giant-Alpecin) calling it quits but the rest of the pack set off at a blistering pace, aided by a tailwind, and attacks began as soon as the flag dropped. Several sizeable groups had a go off the front before four men finally made it clear after almost 30 kilometres of racing.
Jack Bauer (Cannondale-Drapac), Amael Moinard (BMC), Erick Rowsell (Madison-Genesis) and Jonny McEvoy (NFTO) slipped up the road with Javier Moreno (Movistar) joining them after a lone chase. The breakaway all committed to their mission and by the 50 kilometre mark, the leaders’ advantage was nudging up towards the three minute mark and it would break five minutes before the peloton began to track them down.
The latter half of the stage saw the wind change direction, leaving the breakaway with a challenging headwind to make their chances of staying away a little harder than they would have liked. The bunch, with a sprint in the offering, had them in their sights and began taking big chunks out of their lead.
Dimension Data were the main presence on the front as they looked to set up Mark Cavendish for his first win of the race while LottoNL-Jumbo were also busy at the head of the peloton for Dylan Groenewegen.
Andre Greipel’s Lotto-Soudal and Elia Viviani’s Team Sky also pitched in and with 10 kilometres remaining, they had dragged the gap back to under a minute. With the peloton on their backs the break that had worked so well together began to fracture and Moinard decided to try and solo to the line. The BMC rider jumped off the front twice to no avail, the rest of the break bringing him back each time.
As the leaders entered Victoria park, the gap back to the peloton was only metres and it looked like it just might be a bunch sprint after all. However, in a reverse of the 2014 Tour de France where he was caught on the line, Bauer held off the pack to take his first victory in two years, letting out a huge roar as he crossed the line in Bath.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|4:45:25
|2
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|3
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|4
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|5
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|6
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain
|9
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|11
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|13
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|14
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|15
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|16
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|17
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|18
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|19
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|20
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|21
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|22
|Steven Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor
|23
|Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
|24
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|25
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|26
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|27
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|28
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|29
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|30
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|31
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
|32
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|33
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|34
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|35
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|36
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|37
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:08
|38
|Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
|39
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|40
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|41
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO
|42
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|43
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|44
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|45
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|46
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|47
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|48
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|49
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|50
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|51
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
|53
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|54
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
|55
|Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain
|56
|Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:16
|57
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:00:23
|58
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:25
|59
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:28
|60
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:29
|61
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|62
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:00:37
|63
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:41
|64
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|65
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:42
|66
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:45
|67
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:48
|68
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|69
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:52
|70
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|71
|Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team
|72
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|73
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange
|74
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|75
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|76
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|77
|Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|78
|Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|79
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|80
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:56
|81
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|82
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:09
|83
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:11
|84
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:24
|85
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:29
|86
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:01:32
|87
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:36
|88
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:01:39
|89
|Robert Power (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:01:48
|90
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO
|0:02:00
|91
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:01
|92
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:02:03
|93
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|0:02:10
|94
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|95
|Oliver Ket-Spark (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:02:18
|96
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|97
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:02:53
|98
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:03:47
|99
|Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|100
|Taylor Karl Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis
|101
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:04:25
|102
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|103
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|104
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|105
|Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
|106
|Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
|107
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|108
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:28
|109
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|110
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|111
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:05:44
|112
|Liam Stones (GBr) NFTO
|0:06:05
|113
|Conor Dunne (Irl) JLT Condor
|114
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis
|0:08:24
|115
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|116
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction
|117
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:16:18
|118
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|DNF
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|DNS
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|15
|pts
|2
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|14
|3
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|13
|4
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|12
|5
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|11
|6
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|7
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|8
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain
|8
|9
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|10
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|11
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|12
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|13
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|3
|14
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|2
|15
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO
|3
|pts
|2
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|2
|3
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|3
|pts
|2
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO
|2
|3
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO
|3
|pts
|2
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|3
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO
|6
|pts
|2
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|5
|3
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|4
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|3
|5
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|6
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO
|6
|pts
|2
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|5
|3
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|4
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|3
|5
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|6
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO
|6
|pts
|2
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|5
|3
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|4
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|3
|5
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|2
|6
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|14:16:15
|2
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|Cannondale Drapac Team
|0:00:08
|4
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|Trek - Segafredo
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|7
|ONEPro Cycling
|8
|Great Britain
|9
|JLT - Condor
|10
|Team Wiggins
|11
|Bardiani CSF
|0:00:16
|12
|Etixx - Quick Step
|0:00:41
|13
|Dimension Data
|0:00:49
|14
|Team Sky
|0:00:52
|15
|Movistar Team
|0:00:56
|16
|Orica - BikeExchange
|0:01:00
|17
|Lotto Soudal
|0:01:09
|18
|An Post - Chain Reaction
|0:02:02
|19
|NFTO
|0:02:16
|20
|Madison - Genesis
|0:02:18
|21
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:02:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|23:07:29
|2
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:00:06
|3
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:03
|4
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|5
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:04
|6
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:08
|7
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:12
|8
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|9
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:16
|10
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|11
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:17
|12
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:20
|13
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:03:00
|14
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:04:30
|15
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:04:33
|16
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:04:41
|17
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Drapac
|18
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|19
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
|0:04:43
|20
|Steven Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor
|21
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO
|0:04:45
|22
|Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
|0:04:49
|23
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:04:51
|24
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|25
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:04:55
|26
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:05:01
|27
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:03
|28
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|29
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:05:05
|30
|Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:25
|31
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:05:31
|32
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|33
|Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
|34
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:05:39
|35
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:47
|36
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:56
|37
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:06:00
|38
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:12
|39
|Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:06:20
|40
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:44
|41
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:08:11
|42
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:08:37
|43
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:30
|44
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:11:00
|45
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:13:03
|46
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain
|0:13:28
|47
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:13:31
|48
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:13:40
|49
|Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain
|0:13:42
|50
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:05
|51
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange
|52
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:14:09
|53
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:14:28
|54
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:42
|55
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:57
|56
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:15:19
|57
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:26
|58
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
|59
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:15:27
|60
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:16:19
|61
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:16:34
|62
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:16:45
|63
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:16:57
|64
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:26
|65
|Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:17:45
|66
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:17:58
|67
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:18:50
|68
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:19:17
|69
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:19:21
|70
|Robert Power (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:19:48
|71
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|0:20:02
|72
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:20:06
|73
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:20:13
|74
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:20:42
|75
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:21:29
|76
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:21:31
|77
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:21:35
|78
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:21:58
|79
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:22:33
|80
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:22:36
|81
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:22:50
|82
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:23:20
|83
|Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:24:14
|84
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:24:41
|85
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:26:51
|86
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:27:06
|87
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Great Britain
|0:27:19
|88
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:27:51
|89
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:28:02
|90
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO
|0:29:02
|91
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:29:54
|92
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:30:44
|93
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:30:54
|94
|Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:30:59
|95
|Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
|0:31:23
|96
|Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
|0:31:37
|97
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:33:18
|98
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:33:20
|99
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|0:33:22
|100
|Oliver Ket-Spark (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:33:29
|101
|Conor Dunne (Irl) JLT Condor
|0:34:14
|102
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:34:32
|103
|Taylor Karl Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis
|0:35:15
|104
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:35:32
|105
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:36:34
|106
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:37:10
|107
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:38:36
|108
|Liam Stones (GBr) NFTO
|0:39:00
|109
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:40:13
|110
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:40:57
|111
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:42:28
|112
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|0:42:46
|113
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis
|0:43:18
|114
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:44:56
|115
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:45:03
|116
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:52:50
|117
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|1:00:18
|118
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|1:10:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain
|29
|pts
|2
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|29
|3
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|27
|4
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|26
|5
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|26
|6
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|25
|7
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|23
|8
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|17
|9
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|17
|10
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|16
|11
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|15
|12
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|15
|13
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|15
|14
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|15
|15
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange
|15
|16
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|17
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|14
|18
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|14
|19
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|14
|20
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|13
|21
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|13
|22
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|13
|23
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12
|24
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|25
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|11
|26
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|11
|27
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|10
|28
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|29
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|9
|30
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|9
|31
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|9
|32
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|33
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|5
|34
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5
|35
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|36
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|37
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|38
|Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
|4
|39
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|40
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|3
|41
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|42
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|2
|43
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|44
|Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|45
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|2
|46
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO
|1
|47
|Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|42
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|37
|3
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|26
|4
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO
|25
|5
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|21
|6
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|20
|7
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|17
|8
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|12
|9
|Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|12
|10
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|11
|11
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|11
|12
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|11
|13
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|10
|14
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
|10
|15
|Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
|9
|16
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|9
|17
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|18
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|8
|19
|Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|8
|20
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|8
|21
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|7
|22
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|23
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|5
|24
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|5
|25
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|26
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
|3
|27
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|28
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|29
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|30
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|2
|31
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|32
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|33
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction
|2
|34
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|1
|35
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|1
|36
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|1
|37
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction
|12
|pts
|2
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO
|10
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|9
|4
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|6
|5
|Conor Dunne (Irl) JLT Condor
|6
|6
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|5
|7
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|5
|8
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
|5
|9
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|5
|10
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|11
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|12
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|2
|13
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|2
|14
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|15
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|2
|16
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|17
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|1
|18
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|1
|19
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1
|20
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|1
|21
|Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
|1
|22
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|23:07:35
|2
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:57
|3
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:02:54
|4
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:04:24
|5
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
|0:04:37
|6
|Steven Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor
|7
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO
|0:04:39
|8
|Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
|0:04:43
|9
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:04:49
|10
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:04:57
|11
|Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:05:25
|12
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:24
|13
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:10:54
|14
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain
|0:13:22
|15
|Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain
|0:13:36
|16
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:15:13
|17
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
|0:15:20
|18
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:19:11
|19
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:20:00
|20
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:21:23
|21
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:21:25
|22
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:21:29
|23
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:22:30
|24
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Great Britain
|0:27:13
|25
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:27:56
|26
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO
|0:28:56
|27
|Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
|0:31:17
|28
|Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
|0:31:31
|29
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|0:33:16
|30
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:34:26
|31
|Liam Stones (GBr) NFTO
|0:38:54
|32
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:40:07
|33
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:40:51
|34
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:42:22
|35
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:44:50
|36
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:44:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Etixx - Quick Step
|69:29:28
|2
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|Team Sky
|0:03:00
|4
|Cannondale Drapac Team
|0:03:35
|5
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:04:44
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:05:27
|7
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:08:18
|8
|JLT - Condor
|0:10:16
|9
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:12:53
|10
|Lotto Soudal
|0:13:48
|11
|Bardiani CSF
|0:16:42
|12
|Movistar Team
|0:17:43
|13
|Team Wiggins
|0:19:31
|14
|ONE Pro Cycling
|0:22:01
|15
|Madison - Genesis
|0:22:21
|16
|Great Britain
|0:24:16
|17
|Dimension Data
|0:26:22
|18
|NFTO
|0:30:01
|19
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:31:10
|20
|An Post - Chain Reaction
|0:40:36
|21
|Orica - BikeExchange
|0:41:49
