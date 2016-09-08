Image 1 of 46 Jack Bauer (Cannondale-Drapac) wins stage 5 at Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 46 Rohan Dennis finishes stage 5 at the Tour of Britain. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 46 British champion Adam Blythe takes on some food during stage 5 at the Tour of Britain. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 46 Tony Martin and Bernue Eisel finish stage 5 at the Tour of Britain. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 46 Jack Bauer celebrates winning stage 5 at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 46 Jack Bauer on his way to winning stage 5 at the Tour of Britain. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 46 Jack Bauer checks behind as the leaders close in in the finish during stage 5 at the Tour of Britain. Jack Bauer (Cannondale-Drapac) won a tactical four-way sprint to secure the stage 5 win at the Tour of Britain. His breakaway companions were left with the remaining podium places: Amael Moinard (BMC) in second and Erick Rowsell (Madison-Genesis) in third, while Javier Moreno (Movistar) was swept up by the bunch sprint behind. Caleb Ewan (Orica-BikeExchange) took the field sprint for fourth.

The initial five-man break - Johnny McEvoy (NFTO), Rowsell, Bauer, Moinard and Moreno built a lead of 5:21 ahead of the peloton, which was led by three sprinters' teams: Lotto Soudal, LottoNL and Dimension Data, that cut the gap to one minute with 10km to go.

The riders negotiated a climb with 6km to the finish line, and as expected the breakaway began attacking one another. Moinard cleared the group as Bauer, Moreno and Roswell set forth a strong chase behind, forcing McEvoy to lose contact.

The four men regrouped and played a game of cat-and-mouse with under 3km to go, but the gap continued to drop to 30 seconds by the field led by Ian Stannard (Team Sky) followed by Etixx-QuickStep’s and LottoNL-Jumbo’s lead-out teams.

Moinard made one more strong but unsuccessful attack in the final two kilometres and the four linked up again under the flamme rouge.

A tactical finale saw Moreno start the sprint but it was Bauer who took the stage glory just ahead of the bunch sprint.

Julien Vermote (Etixx - QuickStep) continues to lead the overall classification by six seconds ahead of Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data) and 1:03 ahead of Ben Swift (Team Sky).

How it happened

The peloton set off under cloudy skies in Aberdare for what was to be a hilly day in the saddle. There were three classified climbs to contend with but a whole lot of unclassified ascending in between. The flat finish in Bath would indicate a potential bunch sprint but the Tour of Britain is always poised to upset the formbook.

There was one non-start with Ramon Sinkeldam (Giant-Alpecin) calling it quits but the rest of the pack set off at a blistering pace, aided by a tailwind, and attacks began as soon as the flag dropped. Several sizeable groups had a go off the front before four men finally made it clear after almost 30 kilometres of racing.

Jack Bauer (Cannondale-Drapac), Amael Moinard (BMC), Erick Rowsell (Madison-Genesis) and Jonny McEvoy (NFTO) slipped up the road with Javier Moreno (Movistar) joining them after a lone chase. The breakaway all committed to their mission and by the 50 kilometre mark, the leaders’ advantage was nudging up towards the three minute mark and it would break five minutes before the peloton began to track them down.

The latter half of the stage saw the wind change direction, leaving the breakaway with a challenging headwind to make their chances of staying away a little harder than they would have liked. The bunch, with a sprint in the offering, had them in their sights and began taking big chunks out of their lead.

Dimension Data were the main presence on the front as they looked to set up Mark Cavendish for his first win of the race while LottoNL-Jumbo were also busy at the head of the peloton for Dylan Groenewegen.

Andre Greipel’s Lotto-Soudal and Elia Viviani’s Team Sky also pitched in and with 10 kilometres remaining, they had dragged the gap back to under a minute. With the peloton on their backs the break that had worked so well together began to fracture and Moinard decided to try and solo to the line. The BMC rider jumped off the front twice to no avail, the rest of the break bringing him back each time.

As the leaders entered Victoria park, the gap back to the peloton was only metres and it looked like it just might be a bunch sprint after all. However, in a reverse of the 2014 Tour de France where he was caught on the line, Bauer held off the pack to take his first victory in two years, letting out a huge roar as he crossed the line in Bath.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 4:45:25 2 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 3 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 4 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 5 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 6 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 7 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain 9 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 11 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 12 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 13 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 14 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 15 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 16 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 17 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 18 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 19 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 20 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 21 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 22 Steven Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor 23 Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor 24 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 25 Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS 26 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 27 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 28 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 29 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 30 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 31 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain 32 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 33 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS 34 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 35 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 36 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 37 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:08 38 Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO 39 Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 40 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 41 Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO 42 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 43 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 44 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 45 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 46 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 47 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS 48 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 49 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 50 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 51 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 52 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange 53 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 54 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain 55 Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain 56 Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:16 57 Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 0:00:23 58 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:25 59 Adam Blythe (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:28 60 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:29 61 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 62 Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:00:37 63 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:41 64 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 65 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:42 66 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:45 67 Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:48 68 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 69 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:52 70 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 71 Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team 72 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 73 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange 74 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 75 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 76 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 77 Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 78 Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 79 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 80 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:56 81 Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 82 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:01:09 83 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:11 84 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:01:24 85 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:29 86 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:01:32 87 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:36 88 Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 0:01:39 89 Robert Power (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:01:48 90 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO 0:02:00 91 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:01 92 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 0:02:03 93 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 0:02:10 94 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 95 Oliver Ket-Spark (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction 0:02:18 96 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 97 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:02:53 98 Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:03:47 99 Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 100 Taylor Karl Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis 101 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:04:25 102 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 103 Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS 104 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 105 Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO 106 Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO 107 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS 108 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:04:28 109 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 110 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 111 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:05:44 112 Liam Stones (GBr) NFTO 0:06:05 113 Conor Dunne (Irl) JLT Condor 114 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis 0:08:24 115 Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 116 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction 117 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:16:18 118 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange DNF Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor DNS Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 15 pts 2 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 14 3 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 13 4 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 12 5 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 11 6 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 10 7 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 8 Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain 8 9 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 10 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 11 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 5 12 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 13 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 3 14 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 2 15 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 1

Sprint 1 - Monmouth Road, km. 44. # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO 3 pts 2 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 2 3 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Sprint 2 - Stroud, km. 129.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 3 pts 2 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO 2 3 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1

Sprint 3 - Pucklechurch, km. 174.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO 3 pts 2 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 2 3 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountain 1 - Stowe Green, km. 76.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO 6 pts 2 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 5 3 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 4 4 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 3 5 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 2 6 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1

Mountain 2 - Speech House, km. 87.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO 6 pts 2 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 5 3 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 4 4 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 3 5 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 2 6 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1

Mountain 3 - Selsley Hill, km. 132.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO 6 pts 2 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 5 3 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 4 4 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 3 5 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 2 6 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Giant - Alpecin 14:16:15 2 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 Cannondale Drapac Team 0:00:08 4 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 Trek - Segafredo 6 BMC Racing Team 7 ONEPro Cycling 8 Great Britain 9 JLT - Condor 10 Team Wiggins 11 Bardiani CSF 0:00:16 12 Etixx - Quick Step 0:00:41 13 Dimension Data 0:00:49 14 Team Sky 0:00:52 15 Movistar Team 0:00:56 16 Orica - BikeExchange 0:01:00 17 Lotto Soudal 0:01:09 18 An Post - Chain Reaction 0:02:02 19 NFTO 0:02:16 20 Madison - Genesis 0:02:18 21 Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 0:02:25

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 23:07:29 2 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 0:00:06 3 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:03 4 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 5 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:04 6 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:08 7 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:12 8 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 9 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:16 10 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 11 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:01:17 12 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:20 13 Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:03:00 14 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:04:30 15 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 0:04:33 16 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:04:41 17 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Drapac 18 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 19 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain 0:04:43 20 Steven Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor 21 Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO 0:04:45 22 Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO 0:04:49 23 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:04:51 24 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 25 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:04:55 26 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:05:01 27 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:03 28 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS 29 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:05:05 30 Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:25 31 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 0:05:31 32 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 33 Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor 34 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:05:39 35 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:47 36 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:05:56 37 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:06:00 38 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:06:12 39 Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:06:20 40 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:44 41 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:08:11 42 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:08:37 43 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:09:30 44 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 0:11:00 45 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:13:03 46 Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain 0:13:28 47 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:13:31 48 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:13:40 49 Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain 0:13:42 50 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:14:05 51 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange 52 Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 0:14:09 53 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:14:28 54 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:14:42 55 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:57 56 Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 0:15:19 57 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:15:26 58 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain 59 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:15:27 60 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:16:19 61 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:16:34 62 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange 0:16:45 63 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:16:57 64 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:17:26 65 Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:17:45 66 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:17:58 67 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:18:50 68 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:19:17 69 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:19:21 70 Robert Power (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:19:48 71 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 0:20:02 72 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:20:06 73 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 0:20:13 74 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:20:42 75 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:21:29 76 Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:21:31 77 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:21:35 78 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:21:58 79 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:22:33 80 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 0:22:36 81 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:22:50 82 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:23:20 83 Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team 0:24:14 84 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:24:41 85 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:26:51 86 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:27:06 87 Adam Blythe (GBr) Great Britain 0:27:19 88 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:27:51 89 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:28:02 90 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO 0:29:02 91 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:29:54 92 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:30:44 93 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:30:54 94 Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 0:30:59 95 Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO 0:31:23 96 Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO 0:31:37 97 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 0:33:18 98 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:33:20 99 Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain 0:33:22 100 Oliver Ket-Spark (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction 0:33:29 101 Conor Dunne (Irl) JLT Condor 0:34:14 102 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:34:32 103 Taylor Karl Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis 0:35:15 104 Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:35:32 105 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction 0:36:34 106 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 0:37:10 107 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:38:36 108 Liam Stones (GBr) NFTO 0:39:00 109 Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:40:13 110 Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:40:57 111 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:42:28 112 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 0:42:46 113 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis 0:43:18 114 Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:44:56 115 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:45:03 116 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:52:50 117 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 1:00:18 118 Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 1:10:04

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain 29 pts 2 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 29 3 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 27 4 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 26 5 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 26 6 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 25 7 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 23 8 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 17 9 Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS 17 10 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 16 11 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 15 12 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 15 13 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 15 14 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 15 15 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange 15 16 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 17 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 14 18 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 14 19 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 14 20 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 13 21 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 13 22 Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 13 23 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 12 24 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 12 25 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 11 26 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 11 27 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 10 28 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 9 29 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 9 30 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 9 31 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 9 32 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 6 33 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 5 34 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5 35 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 5 36 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 37 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 38 Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO 4 39 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 40 Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS 3 41 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 42 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 2 43 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Drapac 2 44 Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 45 Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain 2 46 Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO 1 47 Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 42 pts 2 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 37 3 Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 26 4 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO 25 5 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 21 6 Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 20 7 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 17 8 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 12 9 Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 12 10 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 11 11 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 11 12 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 11 13 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 10 14 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis 10 15 Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO 9 16 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 9 17 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 8 18 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 8 19 Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 8 20 Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 8 21 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 7 22 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 23 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 5 24 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 5 25 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 26 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain 3 27 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 28 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 29 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 30 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 2 31 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 32 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2 33 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction 2 34 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 1 35 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 1 36 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 1 37 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction 12 pts 2 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO 10 3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 9 4 Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 6 5 Conor Dunne (Irl) JLT Condor 6 6 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 5 7 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 5 8 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis 5 9 Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 5 10 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 11 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 3 12 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 2 13 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 2 14 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 2 15 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 2 16 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 1 17 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 1 18 Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 1 19 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1 20 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 1 21 Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO 1 22 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 1

British rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 23:07:35 2 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:57 3 Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:02:54 4 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:04:24 5 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain 0:04:37 6 Steven Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor 7 Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO 0:04:39 8 Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO 0:04:43 9 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:04:49 10 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:04:57 11 Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor 0:05:25 12 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:09:24 13 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 0:10:54 14 Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain 0:13:22 15 Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain 0:13:36 16 Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 0:15:13 17 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain 0:15:20 18 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:19:11 19 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:20:00 20 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:21:23 21 Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:21:25 22 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:21:29 23 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 0:22:30 24 Adam Blythe (GBr) Great Britain 0:27:13 25 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:27:56 26 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO 0:28:56 27 Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO 0:31:17 28 Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO 0:31:31 29 Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain 0:33:16 30 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:34:26 31 Liam Stones (GBr) NFTO 0:38:54 32 Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:40:07 33 Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:40:51 34 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:42:22 35 Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:44:50 36 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:44:57