Tour of Britain: Bauer wins stage 5

Breakaway just holds off the peloton

Image 1 of 46

Jack Bauer (Cannondale-Drapac) wins stage 5 at Tour of Britain

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 46

Rohan Dennis finishes stage 5 at the Tour of Britain.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 46

British champion Adam Blythe takes on some food during stage 5 at the Tour of Britain.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 46

Tony Martin and Bernue Eisel finish stage 5 at the Tour of Britain.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 46

Jack Bauer celebrates winning stage 5 at the Tour of Britain

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 46

Jack Bauer on his way to winning stage 5 at the Tour of Britain.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 46

Jack Bauer checks behind as the leaders close in in the finish during stage 5 at the Tour of Britain.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 46

The leaders close in in the finish during stage 5 at the Tour of Britain.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 46

The leaders close in in the finish during stage 5 at the Tour of Britain.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 46

Jack Bauer after winning stage 5 at the Tour of Britain.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 46

Ben Swift talks with reporters after stage 5 at the Tour of Britain.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 46

Andre Greipel finishes stage 5 at the Tour of Britain

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 46

The breakaway gains time during the Tour of Britain

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 46

BMC's Taylor Eisenhart and Rick Zabel finish stage 5 at the Tour of Britain

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 46

The peloton in action during stage 5 at the Tour of Britain

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 46

Ian Stannard leads the bunch during stage 5 at the Tour of Britain

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 46

Fans snap photos at the peloton approaches

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 46

The peloton rolls through a small town during stage 5 at the Tour of Britain

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 46

Mark Cavendish in action during stage 5

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 46

The peloton in action during stage 5 at the Tour of Britain

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 46

Julien Vermote in the bunch during stage 5 at the Tour of Britain

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 46

Taylor Eisenhart in action during stage 1 at the Tour of Britain

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 46

Jack Bauer after winning stage 5 at the Tour of Britain.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 46

Julian Vermote in the bunch during stage 5.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 46

The peloton in action during stage 5 at the Tour of Britain.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 46

The breakaway during stage 5 at the Tour of Britain

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 46

Mark Cavendish signs an autograph before the start of stage 5 in Britain.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 46

Etixx-QuickStep riders Ariel Maximiliano Richeze and Lukasz Wisniowski

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 46

Race leader Julien Vermote before the stage of stage 5 in Britain.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 46

Riders take a corner during stage 5 at the Tour of Britain

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 46

The peloton crosses a bridge during stage 5 at the Tour of Britain.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 46

The peloton rounds the final corner at the Tour of Britain

Image 33 of 46

The peloton rounds the final corner at the Tour of Britain

Image 34 of 46

The leaders near the finish of stage 5 at the Tour of Britain.

Image 35 of 46

The peloton rounds the final corner at the Tour of Britain

Image 36 of 46

Riders finish stage 5 at the Tour of Britain

Image 37 of 46

Jasper Bovenhuis in the Tour of Britain sprint jersey after stage 5

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 46

Xandro Meurisse in the Tour of Britain climber's jersey after stage 5

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 46

Dan McLay in Tour of Britain points jersey after stage 5.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 46

Julien Vermote in yellow after stage 5 at the Tour of Britain.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 46

Julien Vermote puts on the yellow jersey after stage 5 at the Tour of Britain.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 46

Jack Bauer celebrates his stage 5 win on the podium at the Tour of Britain.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 46

Jack Bauer celebrates his stage 5 win on the podium at the Tour of Britain.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 46

The breakaway during stage 5 at the Tour of Britain

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 46

The leaders arrive at the finish in the Royal Victoria Park during stage 5 at the Tour of Britain

Image 46 of 46

Riders finish stage 5 at the Tour of Britain

Jack Bauer (Cannondale-Drapac) won a tactical four-way sprint to secure the stage 5 win at the Tour of Britain. His breakaway companions were left with the remaining podium places: Amael Moinard (BMC) in second and Erick Rowsell (Madison-Genesis) in third, while Javier Moreno (Movistar) was swept up by the bunch sprint behind. Caleb Ewan (Orica-BikeExchange) took the field sprint for fourth.

The initial five-man break - Johnny McEvoy (NFTO), Rowsell, Bauer, Moinard and Moreno built a lead of 5:21 ahead of the peloton, which was led by three sprinters' teams: Lotto Soudal, LottoNL and Dimension Data, that cut the gap to one minute with 10km to go.

The riders negotiated a climb with 6km to the finish line, and as expected the breakaway began attacking one another. Moinard cleared the group as Bauer, Moreno and Roswell set forth a strong chase behind, forcing McEvoy to lose contact.

The four men regrouped and played a game of cat-and-mouse with under 3km to go, but the gap continued to drop to 30 seconds by the field led by Ian Stannard (Team Sky) followed by Etixx-QuickStep’s and LottoNL-Jumbo’s lead-out teams.

Moinard made one more strong but unsuccessful attack in the final two kilometres and the four linked up again under the flamme rouge.

A tactical finale saw Moreno start the sprint but it was Bauer who took the stage glory just ahead of the bunch sprint.

Julien Vermote (Etixx - QuickStep) continues to lead the overall classification by six seconds ahead of Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data) and 1:03 ahead of Ben Swift (Team Sky).

How it happened

The peloton set off under cloudy skies in Aberdare for what was to be a hilly day in the saddle. There were three classified climbs to contend with but a whole lot of unclassified ascending in between. The flat finish in Bath would indicate a potential bunch sprint but the Tour of Britain is always poised to upset the formbook.

There was one non-start with Ramon Sinkeldam (Giant-Alpecin) calling it quits but the rest of the pack set off at a blistering pace, aided by a tailwind, and attacks began as soon as the flag dropped. Several sizeable groups had a go off the front before four men finally made it clear after almost 30 kilometres of racing.

Jack Bauer (Cannondale-Drapac), Amael Moinard (BMC), Erick Rowsell (Madison-Genesis) and Jonny McEvoy (NFTO) slipped up the road with Javier Moreno (Movistar) joining them after a lone chase. The breakaway all committed to their mission and by the 50 kilometre mark, the leaders’ advantage was nudging up towards the three minute mark and it would break five minutes before the peloton began to track them down.

The latter half of the stage saw the wind change direction, leaving the breakaway with a challenging headwind to make their chances of staying away a little harder than they would have liked. The bunch, with a sprint in the offering, had them in their sights and began taking big chunks out of their lead.

Dimension Data were the main presence on the front as they looked to set up Mark Cavendish for his first win of the race while LottoNL-Jumbo were also busy at the head of the peloton for Dylan Groenewegen.

Andre Greipel’s Lotto-Soudal and Elia Viviani’s Team Sky also pitched in and with 10 kilometres remaining, they had dragged the gap back to under a minute. With the peloton on their backs the break that had worked so well together began to fracture and Moinard decided to try and solo to the line. The BMC rider jumped off the front twice to no avail, the rest of the break bringing him back each time.

As the leaders entered Victoria park, the gap back to the peloton was only metres and it looked like it just might be a bunch sprint after all. However, in a reverse of the 2014 Tour de France where he was caught on the line, Bauer held off the pack to take his first victory in two years, letting out a huge roar as he crossed the line in Bath.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac4:45:25
2Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
3Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
4Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
5Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
6Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
7Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
8Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain
9Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
10Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
11Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
12Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
13Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
14Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
15Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
16Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
17Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
18Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
19Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
20Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
21Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
22Steven Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor
23Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
24Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
25Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS
26Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
27Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
28Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
29Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
30Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
31Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
32Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
33Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS
34Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
35Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
36Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
37Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:08
38Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
39Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
40Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
41Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO
42Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
43Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
44Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
45Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
46Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
47Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
48Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
49Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
50Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
51Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
52Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
53Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
54Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
55Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain
56Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:16
57Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction0:00:23
58Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:25
59Adam Blythe (GBr) Great Britain0:00:28
60Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:29
61Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
62Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:00:37
63Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:41
64Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
65Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:42
66Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:45
67Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain0:00:48
68Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
69Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:52
70Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
71Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team
72Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
73Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange
74Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
75Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
76Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
77Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
78Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
79Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
80Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:56
81Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
82André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:01:09
83Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:11
84Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:01:24
85Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:29
86Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:01:32
87Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:36
88Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction0:01:39
89Robert Power (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:01:48
90Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO0:02:00
91Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:01
92Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor0:02:03
93Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky0:02:10
94Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
95Oliver Ket-Spark (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction0:02:18
96Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
97Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis0:02:53
98Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:03:47
99Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
100Taylor Karl Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis
101Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:04:25
102Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
103Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
104Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
105Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
106Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
107Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS
108James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:04:28
109Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
110Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
111Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:05:44
112Liam Stones (GBr) NFTO0:06:05
113Conor Dunne (Irl) JLT Condor
114Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis0:08:24
115Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
116Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction
117Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:16:18
118Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
DNFGraham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
DNSRamon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac15pts
2Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team14
3Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis13
4Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange12
5Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo11
6Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo10
7Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal9
8Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain8
9Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF7
10Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
11Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team5
12Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
13Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction3
14Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling2
15Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step1

Sprint 1 - Monmouth Road, km. 44.
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO3pts
2Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis2
3Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team1

Sprint 2 - Stroud, km. 129.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis3pts
2Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO2
3Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1

Sprint 3 - Pucklechurch, km. 174.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO3pts
2Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team2
3Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1

Mountain 1 - Stowe Green, km. 76.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO6pts
2Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis5
3Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac4
4Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team3
5Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team2
6Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1

Mountain 2 - Speech House, km. 87.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO6pts
2Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis5
3Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac4
4Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team3
5Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team2
6Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1

Mountain 3 - Selsley Hill, km. 132.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO6pts
2Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team5
3Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team4
4Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac3
5Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis2
6Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Giant - Alpecin14:16:15
2Wanty - Groupe Gobert
3Cannondale Drapac Team0:00:08
4Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
5Trek - Segafredo
6BMC Racing Team
7ONEPro Cycling
8Great Britain
9JLT - Condor
10Team Wiggins
11Bardiani CSF0:00:16
12Etixx - Quick Step0:00:41
13Dimension Data0:00:49
14Team Sky0:00:52
15Movistar Team0:00:56
16Orica - BikeExchange0:01:00
17Lotto Soudal0:01:09
18An Post - Chain Reaction0:02:02
19NFTO0:02:16
20Madison - Genesis0:02:18
21Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:02:25

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step23:07:29
2Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:00:06
3Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:01:03
4Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
5Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:04
6Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:08
7Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:12
8Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
9Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:16
10Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
11Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:01:17
12Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:20
13Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:03:00
14Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis0:04:30
15Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac0:04:33
16Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:04:41
17Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Drapac
18Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
19Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain0:04:43
20Steven Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor
21Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO0:04:45
22Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO0:04:49
23Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:04:51
24Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
25Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis0:04:55
26Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:05:01
27Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:03
28Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
29Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:05:05
30Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:25
31Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction0:05:31
32Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
33Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
34Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:05:39
35Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:47
36Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:05:56
37Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:06:00
38Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:06:12
39Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:06:20
40Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:44
41Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:08:11
42Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:08:37
43James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:09:30
44Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor0:11:00
45Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:13:03
46Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain0:13:28
47Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:13:31
48Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:13:40
49Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain0:13:42
50Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:14:05
51Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange
52Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling0:14:09
53Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:14:28
54André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:14:42
55Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:14:57
56Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction0:15:19
57Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:15:26
58Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
59Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:15:27
60Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:16:19
61Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:16:34
62Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange0:16:45
63Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:16:57
64Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team0:17:26
65Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:17:45
66Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:17:58
67Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:18:50
68Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:19:17
69Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:19:21
70Robert Power (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:19:48
71Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky0:20:02
72Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:20:06
73Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling0:20:13
74Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:20:42
75Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis0:21:29
76Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:21:31
77Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:21:35
78Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:21:58
79Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:22:33
80Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor0:22:36
81Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:22:50
82Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:23:20
83Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team0:24:14
84Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step0:24:41
85Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:26:51
86Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:27:06
87Adam Blythe (GBr) Great Britain0:27:19
88Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:27:51
89Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:28:02
90Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO0:29:02
91Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:29:54
92Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:30:44
93Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:30:54
94Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction0:30:59
95Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO0:31:23
96Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO0:31:37
97Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac0:33:18
98Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:33:20
99Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain0:33:22
100Oliver Ket-Spark (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction0:33:29
101Conor Dunne (Irl) JLT Condor0:34:14
102Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:34:32
103Taylor Karl Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis0:35:15
104Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:35:32
105Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction0:36:34
106Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data0:37:10
107Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:38:36
108Liam Stones (GBr) NFTO0:39:00
109Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:40:13
110Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:40:57
111Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:42:28
112Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky0:42:46
113Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis0:43:18
114Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:44:56
115Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis0:45:03
116Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:52:50
117Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange1:00:18
118Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction1:10:04

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain29pts
2Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF29
3Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step27
4Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo26
5Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange26
6Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo25
7Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky23
8Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction17
9Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS17
10Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA16
11Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac15
12André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal15
13Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky15
14Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin15
15Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange15
16Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal15
17Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data14
18Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac14
19Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team14
20Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step13
21Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis13
22Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling13
23Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert12
24Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step12
25Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal11
26Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky11
27Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team10
28Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert9
29Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA9
30Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA9
31Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling9
32Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo6
33Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky5
34Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo5
35Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team5
36Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF5
37Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team4
38Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO4
39Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
40Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS3
41Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3
42Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling2
43Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Drapac2
44Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
45Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain2
46Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO1
47Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert42pts
2Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky37
3Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling26
4Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO25
5Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky21
6Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling20
7Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo17
8Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis12
9Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin12
10Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis11
11Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac11
12Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team11
13Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor10
14Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis10
15Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO9
16Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF9
17Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team8
18Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo8
19Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA8
20Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction8
21Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert7
22Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step6
23Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team5
24Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky5
25Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin3
26Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain3
27Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step2
28Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
29Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2
30Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data2
31Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step2
32Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo2
33Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction2
34Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal1
35André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal1
36Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data1
37Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction12pts
2Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO10
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal9
4Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling6
5Conor Dunne (Irl) JLT Condor6
6Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal5
7Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis5
8Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis5
9Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling5
10Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
11Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team3
12Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data2
13Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis2
14Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky2
15Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team2
16Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky1
17Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky1
18Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction1
19Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1
20Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor1
21Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO1
22Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac1

British rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data23:07:35
2Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:00:57
3Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:02:54
4Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis0:04:24
5Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain0:04:37
6Steven Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor
7Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO0:04:39
8Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO0:04:43
9Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis0:04:49
10Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:04:57
11Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor0:05:25
12James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:09:24
13Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor0:10:54
14Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain0:13:22
15Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain0:13:36
16Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction0:15:13
17Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain0:15:20
18Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:19:11
19Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:20:00
20Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis0:21:23
21Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:21:25
22Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:21:29
23Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor0:22:30
24Adam Blythe (GBr) Great Britain0:27:13
25Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:27:56
26Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO0:28:56
27Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO0:31:17
28Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO0:31:31
29Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain0:33:16
30Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:34:26
31Liam Stones (GBr) NFTO0:38:54
32Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:40:07
33Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:40:51
34Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:42:22
35Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:44:50
36Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis0:44:57

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Etixx - Quick Step69:29:28
2Wanty - Groupe Gobert
3Team Sky0:03:00
4Cannondale Drapac Team0:03:35
5Team Giant - Alpecin0:04:44
6BMC Racing Team0:05:27
7Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:08:18
8JLT - Condor0:10:16
9Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:12:53
10Lotto Soudal0:13:48
11Bardiani CSF0:16:42
12Movistar Team0:17:43
13Team Wiggins0:19:31
14ONE Pro Cycling0:22:01
15Madison - Genesis0:22:21
16Great Britain0:24:16
17Dimension Data0:26:22
18NFTO0:30:01
19Trek - Segafredo0:31:10
20An Post - Chain Reaction0:40:36
21Orica - BikeExchange0:41:49

