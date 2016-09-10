Trending

Tony Martin wins Tour of Britain time trial

Cummings keeps hold of race lead

Image 1 of 36

Tony Martin (Etixx-Quickstep) celebrates his stage win in Britain

Tony Martin (Etixx-Quickstep) celebrates his stage win in Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 36

Gorka Izaguirre (Movistar Team)

Gorka Izaguirre (Movistar Team)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 36

Guillaume Martin (Wanty - Groupe Gobert)

Guillaume Martin (Wanty - Groupe Gobert)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 36

The WIGGINS team vehicles

The WIGGINS team vehicles
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 36

Taylor Phinney (BMC) crashed out on the course

Taylor Phinney (BMC) crashed out on the course
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 36

Elia Viviani (Team Sky)

Elia Viviani (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 36

Owain Doull (WIGGINS)

Owain Doull (WIGGINS)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Rick Zabel (BMC)

Rick Zabel (BMC)

Rick Zabel (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 36

Dan McLay was one of the rider to crash

Dan McLay was one of the rider to crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 36

Lukasz Wisniowski (Etixx-QuickStep)

Lukasz Wisniowski (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 36

Jochem Hoekstra (Giant-Alpecin)

Jochem Hoekstra (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Loïc Vliegen (BMC)

Loïc Vliegen (BMC)

Loïc Vliegen (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Amaël Moinard (BMC)

Amaël Moinard (BMC)

Amaël Moinard (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Wout Poels (Sky)

Wout Poels (Sky)

Wout Poels (Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 36

Tony Martin (Etixx-Quickstep)

Tony Martin (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 36

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 36

Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data)

Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 36

Tony Martin's winning machine

Tony Martin's winning machine
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 36

Sprint classification leader Jasber Bovenhuis

Sprint classification leader Jasber Bovenhuis
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 36

Sir Bradley Wiggins opted for a road bike for the time trial

Sir Bradley Wiggins opted for a road bike for the time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 36

Adam Blythe in the time trial

Adam Blythe in the time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 36

Jonathan Dibben (Team Wiggins)

Jonathan Dibben (Team Wiggins)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 36

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data)

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 36

Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data)

Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 36

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Rohan Dennis (BMC)

Rohan Dennis (BMC)

Rohan Dennis (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 36

Tony Martin (Etixx-Quickstep)

Tony Martin (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 36

Julian Vermote (Etixx-Quickstep)

Julian Vermote (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Nicolas Roche (Sky)

Nicolas Roche (Sky)

Nicolas Roche (Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 36

Xandro Meurisse (Wanty Groupe Gobert)

Xandro Meurisse (Wanty Groupe Gobert)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 36

Dylan van Baarle (Cannondale-Drapac)

Dylan van Baarle (Cannondale-Drapac)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 36

Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal)

Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 36

Tony Martin (Etixx-Quickstep)

Tony Martin (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Rohan Dennis (BMC)

Rohan Dennis (BMC)

Rohan Dennis (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 36

Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data) defended his lead in the tiem trial

Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data) defended his lead in the tiem trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 36

Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data) in the race lead

Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data) in the race lead
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) took victory on in the time trial in Bristol on stage 7a of the Tour of Britain. Martin blasted around the 15-kilometre course in a time of 18:06, three seconds faster than Rohan Dennis (BMC) in second place.

It was the first time trial victory outside of the German championships for the former three-time world champion in the discipline since last year's Tour de Romandie.

"To be sincere, I wasn't expecting to go so fast, because it's been a hard week for us, but sometimes when you don’t expect a good performance you do even better," Martin said. "The world's best time trialists are here and to beat them so close to the World Championships in Qatar gives me a boost of morale and makes me really happy."

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) took third place while Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data) posted the fourth fastest time to keep his position at the top of the overall standings with a road stage to come on Saturday afternoon before the finale in London on Sunday.

A damp and dreary start to the day awaited the riders as they set out for the first of two stages in Bristol. Heavy rain in the morning would mean slick roads, making an already difficult and technical course that much harder.

Emiel Wastyn (An Post Chain Reaction) was the first rider off the ramp but his time would soon be surpassed. Alex Dowsett (Movistar) set the early benchmark, completing the course in a brisk time of 18:41. He would be pushed close by Ryan Mullen (Cannondale-Drapac) but the Irishman fell short by just four seconds.

It looked like BMC's Taylor Phinney had the pace to unseat his former Trek-Livestrong teammate but the American fell afoul of the wet roads and hit the tarmac. Despite his excursion, Phinney was just five seconds behind Dowsett on the line and put himself into provisional third place.

In the end, Dowsett had an hour's wait in the hotseat before someone would better his time and when it happened the gap was substantial. Tony Martin found 35 seconds on the 15-kilometre route, a time that would be out of reach of the capabilities of most of the remaining riders. Martin could sit back and relax, and even started playing around with the two large Alpecin bottles that flanked the hotseat.

"The course was really nice, but the weather and the rain made it slippery and dangerous, especially as you had to fight for every second and give it your all in the corners," Martin said. "Fortunately, I did a good recon before the start and knew what were the tricky points of this route and how fast I could go."

The competition would pick up again as the general classification riders began rolling down the start ramp just before midday. Dennis pushed the German national champion extremely close, going just three seconds slower. Martin looked calm as ever only letting a brief smile play on his face when the cameras turned their attention to him.

Dumoulin would go a further two seconds slower than Dennis and as the penultimate rider would all but ensure Martin's victory. There was a brief wait for the final rider Cummings and while he never looked like threatening the stage win, the question remained how close could he keep himself to the likes of Dumoulin and Dennis who started the day less than a minute behind him in the overall standings.

Cummings put in a solid performance to lose just over 10 seconds and keep himself in control of the overall classification.

Saturday afternoon's road stage will be over the same course as the time trial.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:18:06.94
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:02.94
3Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:04.17
4Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:00:15.14
5Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:00:24.12
6Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:24.13
7Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:00:34.83
8Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:00:35.96
9Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:38.09
10Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:39.19
11Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:39.41
12Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain0:00:43.89
13Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:46.83
14Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:47.75
15Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:48.74
16Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:49.31
17Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO0:00:50.61
18Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:00:53.97
19Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:54.06
20Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:58.16
21Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis0:00:59.62
22Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:01:00.35
23Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:01:00.88
24Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:01:01.30
25Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:01:01.31
26Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:01:02.40
27Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:05.26
28Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling0:01:05.46
29Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:07.00
30Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:07.03
31Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:17.38
32Steven Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor0:01:17.53
33Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:20.47
34Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:22.21
35Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:25.64
36Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:01:25.94
37Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:27.80
38Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction0:01:29.52
39Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:32.54
40Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:35.22
41Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:37.09
42Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:37.68
43Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:39.01
44Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:39.17
45Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor0:01:39.18
46Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange0:01:39.85
47Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor0:01:40.54
48Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:01:40.98
49Robert Power (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:01:43.80
50Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:01:44.26
51Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis0:01:46.68
52James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:01:48.95
53Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:48.97
54Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:49.92
55Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor0:01:50.62
56Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:50.68
57Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis0:01:51.00
58Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:53.88
59Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO0:01:56.72
60Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:58.01
61Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:58.37
62Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:02:01.60
63Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain0:02:02.11
64Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:02:02.42
65Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:03.88
66Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis0:02:08.97
67Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:02:12.85
68Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling0:02:13.66
69Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain0:02:13.80
70Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data0:02:14.11
71Liam Stones (GBr) NFTO0:02:16.43
72Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:17.50
73Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:19.14
74Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:02:20.76
75Conor Dunne (Irl) JLT Condor0:02:22.64
76Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:02:23.15
77Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction0:02:23.54
78Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:23.79
79Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:02:24.73
80Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:25.80
81Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:02:27.36
82Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:28.91
83Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:30.01
84Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction0:02:30.98
85André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:02:31.77
86Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:33.45
87Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain0:02:33.62
88Oliver Ket-Spark (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction0:02:34.41
89Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:34.90
90Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:02:36.07
91Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange0:02:36.18
92Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:36.22
93Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky0:02:38.53
94Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO0:02:39.32
95Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction0:02:39.42
96Adam Blythe (GBr) Great Britain0:02:40.85
97Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction0:02:41.37
98Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO0:02:41.41
99Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:45.48
100Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:48.30
101Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:49.72
102Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:02:52.97
103Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO0:02:56.70
104Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:02:56.77
105Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:02:57.87
106Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky0:03:07.22
107Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:03:07.28
108Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:03:10.43
109Taylor Karl Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis0:03:11.66
110Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:03:12.40
111Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:03:16.28
112Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:03:16.79
113Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:03:17.23
114Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:32.87
115Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:03:33.45
116Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain0:04:51.81
DNSSebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step15pts
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team14
3Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin13
4Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data12
5Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal11
6Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team10
7Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team9
8Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky8
9Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac7
10Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac6
11Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team5
12Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain4
13Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin3
14Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team2
15Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1

British riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:18:22.08
2Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:00:19.69
3Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain0:00:28.75
4Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO0:00:35.47
5Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:00:38.83
6Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis0:00:44.48
7Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:00:45.21
8Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:00:46.17
9Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:00:47.26
10Steven Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor0:01:02.39
11Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor0:01:24.04
12Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor0:01:25.40
13Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis0:01:31.54
14James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:01:33.81
15Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:34.78
16Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor0:01:35.48
17Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis0:01:35.86
18Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO0:01:41.58
19Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain0:01:46.97
20Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis0:01:53.83
21Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain0:01:58.66
22Liam Stones (GBr) NFTO0:02:01.29
23Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:02:08.01
24Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction0:02:08.40
25Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:02:09.59
26Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:02:12.22
27Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain0:02:18.48
28Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO0:02:24.18
29Adam Blythe (GBr) Great Britain0:02:25.71
30Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO0:02:26.27
31Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO0:02:41.56
32Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:02:41.63
33Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:02:55.29
34Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:03:01.14
35Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:03:18.31
36Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain0:04:36.67

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team0:55:51
2Team Giant - Alpecin0:00:08
3Movistar Team0:00:15
4Team Sky0:00:58
5Etixx - Quick Step0:01:02
6Cannondale Drapac Team0:01:04
7ONE Pro Cycling0:01:36
8Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:55
9Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:34
10Lotto Soudal0:02:40
11Team Wiggins0:02:56
12Madison - Genesis0:03:05
13JLT - Condor0:03:06
14Trek - Segafredo0:03:14
15Orica - BikeExchange0:03:17
16Great Britain0:03:28
17NFTO0:03:32
18Dimension Data0:03:35
19Bardiani CSF0:04:18
20Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:04:44
21An Post - Chain Reaction0:04:52

General classification after stage 7a
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data27:22:33
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:38
3Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
4Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:01:02
5Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:21
6Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:01:26
7Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:48
8Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:01:52
9Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:08
10Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:02:32
11Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:48
12Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:03:58
13Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step0:04:23
14Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis0:05:18
15Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain0:05:19
16Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:06:10
17Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:57
18Steven Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor0:07:01
19Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:07:19
20Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:07:22
21Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO0:08:25
22Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Drapac0:08:42
23Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:08:53
24Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:09:28
25Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor0:09:54
26Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:10:37
27Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:10:56
28Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac0:11:00
29Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:11:23
30Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:11:31
31Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:13:10
32Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:13:39
33Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:13:46
34Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:13:48
35Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis0:14:46
36Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:15:11
37Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:15:45
38Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction0:17:09
39Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:17:28
40Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor0:18:10
41Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange0:18:59
42Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:19:01
43Robert Power (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:21:36
44Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:23:16
45Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:24:22
46Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:24:40
47Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:24:47
48André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:25:18
49Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:25:22
50James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:26:42
51Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:27:32
52Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team0:27:52
53Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:28:21
54Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:30:41
55Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain0:31:08
56Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO0:31:10
57Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky0:31:14
58Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis0:31:24
59Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:31:38
60Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:31:48
61Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling0:32:11
62Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:32:36
63Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain0:33:03
64Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction0:33:06
65Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain0:33:43
66Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:33:56
67Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:34:42
68Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team0:35:21
69Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:36:04
70Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:39:18
71Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling0:39:23
72Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:39:48
73Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:40:19
74Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange0:40:23
75Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:41:07
76Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:42:10
77Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:43:13
78Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:43:31
79Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:44:49
80Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:45:15
81Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:45:27
82Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:46:32
83Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data0:46:41
84Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:47:00
85Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor0:48:08
86Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:48:49
87Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:49:28
88Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac0:50:53
89Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step0:51:11
90Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:52:03
91Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:52:40
92Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:53:40
93Adam Blythe (GBr) Great Britain0:53:41
94Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:53:49
95Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO0:55:25
96Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:56:53
97Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO0:57:01
98Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:57:11
99Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction0:57:22
100Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO0:58:15
101Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain0:59:37
102Oliver Ket-Spark (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction0:59:45
103Conor Dunne (Irl) JLT Condor1:00:18
104Taylor Karl Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis1:02:08
105Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction1:02:40
106Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data1:04:54
107Liam Stones (GBr) NFTO1:04:58
108Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS1:07:02
109Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS1:07:11
110Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS1:08:34
111Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky1:09:06
112Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis1:10:52
113Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling1:11:05
114Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange1:17:57
115Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange1:27:16
116Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction1:36:25

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin41pts
2Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data34
3Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team32
4Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac32
5Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal31
6Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain29
7Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF29
8Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step27
9Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo26
10Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange26
11Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky25
12Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo25
13Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky23
14Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert23
15Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis20
16Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction17
17Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS17
18Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team16
19Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA16
20Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac15
21Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky15
22Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step15
23André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal15
24Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky15
25Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal15
26Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange15
27Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team14
28Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert13
29Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step13
30Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling13
31Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step12
32Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo11
33Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky11
34Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team10
35Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA9
36Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA9
37Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling9
38Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team9
39Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain7
40Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac7
41Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team5
42Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team5
43Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo5
44Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF5
45Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS4
46Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
47Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO4
48Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3
49Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin3
50Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling2
51Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Drapac2
52Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
53Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team2
54Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain2
55Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO1
56Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor1
57Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert57pts
2Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky42
3Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA27
4Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling26
5Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO25
6Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky21
7Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling20
8Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky17
9Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo17
10Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis16
11Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team14
12Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team14
13Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis14
14Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin12
15Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis11
16Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin11
17Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac11
18Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team11
19Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor10
20Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis10
21Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO9
22Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF9
23Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team8
24Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step8
25Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo8
26Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction8
27Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction8
28Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac7
29Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step7
30Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert7
31Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal5
32Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step5
33Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS4
34Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data3
35Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky3
36Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain3
37Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step2
38Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2
39Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
40Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data2
41Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo2
42Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team1
43André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal1
44Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data1
45Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
46Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction18pts
2Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO10
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal9
4Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis6
5Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling6
6Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
7Conor Dunne (Irl) JLT Condor6
8Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal5
9Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis5
10Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team5
11Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling5
12Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
13Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team3
14Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis2
15Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky2
16Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data2
17Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team2
18Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky1
19Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky1
20Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1
21Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction1
22Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor1
23Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac1
24Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO1

British rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data27:22:30
2Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:01:52
3Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:03:58
4Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis0:05:18
5Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain0:05:19
6Steven Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor0:07:01
7Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO0:08:25
8Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:09:28
9Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor0:09:54
10Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis0:14:46
11Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor0:18:10
12Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:24:22
13James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:26:42
14Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain0:31:08
15Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO0:31:10
16Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis0:31:24
17Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:32:36
18Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain0:33:03
19Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction0:33:06
20Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain0:33:43
21Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:44:49
22Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:45:15
23Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:46:32
24Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor0:48:08
25Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:52:03
26Adam Blythe (GBr) Great Britain0:53:41
27Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO0:55:25
28Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO0:57:01
29Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO0:58:15
30Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain0:59:37
31Liam Stones (GBr) NFTO1:04:58
32Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS1:07:02
33Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS1:07:11
34Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS1:08:34
35Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis1:10:52
36Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling1:11:05

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky82:18:57
2Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:24
3Etixx - Quick Step0:02:07
4Cannondale Drapac Team0:09:13
5Bmc Racing Team0:13:05
6Team Giant - Alpecin0:15:06
7JLT - Condor0:19:50
8Caja Rural-Seguros Rga0:20:25
9Movistar Team0:20:42
10Bardiani Csf0:22:07
11Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:32:28
12Lotto Soudal0:36:45
13ONE Pro Cycling0:38:33
14Madison - Genesis0:38:38
15Team Wiggins0:44:33
16Great Britain0:55:38
17Dimension Data0:57:48
18Orica - BikeExchange0:58:23
19Trek - Segafredo1:05:20
20NFTO1:21:00
21An Post - Chain Reaction1:31:56

