Tony Martin wins Tour of Britain time trial
Cummings keeps hold of race lead
Stage 7a: Bristol - Bristol (ITT)
Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) took victory on in the time trial in Bristol on stage 7a of the Tour of Britain. Martin blasted around the 15-kilometre course in a time of 18:06, three seconds faster than Rohan Dennis (BMC) in second place.
It was the first time trial victory outside of the German championships for the former three-time world champion in the discipline since last year's Tour de Romandie.
"To be sincere, I wasn't expecting to go so fast, because it's been a hard week for us, but sometimes when you don’t expect a good performance you do even better," Martin said. "The world's best time trialists are here and to beat them so close to the World Championships in Qatar gives me a boost of morale and makes me really happy."
Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) took third place while Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data) posted the fourth fastest time to keep his position at the top of the overall standings with a road stage to come on Saturday afternoon before the finale in London on Sunday.
A damp and dreary start to the day awaited the riders as they set out for the first of two stages in Bristol. Heavy rain in the morning would mean slick roads, making an already difficult and technical course that much harder.
Emiel Wastyn (An Post Chain Reaction) was the first rider off the ramp but his time would soon be surpassed. Alex Dowsett (Movistar) set the early benchmark, completing the course in a brisk time of 18:41. He would be pushed close by Ryan Mullen (Cannondale-Drapac) but the Irishman fell short by just four seconds.
It looked like BMC's Taylor Phinney had the pace to unseat his former Trek-Livestrong teammate but the American fell afoul of the wet roads and hit the tarmac. Despite his excursion, Phinney was just five seconds behind Dowsett on the line and put himself into provisional third place.
In the end, Dowsett had an hour's wait in the hotseat before someone would better his time and when it happened the gap was substantial. Tony Martin found 35 seconds on the 15-kilometre route, a time that would be out of reach of the capabilities of most of the remaining riders. Martin could sit back and relax, and even started playing around with the two large Alpecin bottles that flanked the hotseat.
"The course was really nice, but the weather and the rain made it slippery and dangerous, especially as you had to fight for every second and give it your all in the corners," Martin said. "Fortunately, I did a good recon before the start and knew what were the tricky points of this route and how fast I could go."
The competition would pick up again as the general classification riders began rolling down the start ramp just before midday. Dennis pushed the German national champion extremely close, going just three seconds slower. Martin looked calm as ever only letting a brief smile play on his face when the cameras turned their attention to him.
Dumoulin would go a further two seconds slower than Dennis and as the penultimate rider would all but ensure Martin's victory. There was a brief wait for the final rider Cummings and while he never looked like threatening the stage win, the question remained how close could he keep himself to the likes of Dumoulin and Dennis who started the day less than a minute behind him in the overall standings.
Cummings put in a solid performance to lose just over 10 seconds and keep himself in control of the overall classification.
Saturday afternoon's road stage will be over the same course as the time trial.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:18:06.94
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:02.94
|3
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:04.17
|4
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:00:15.14
|5
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:24.12
|6
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:24.13
|7
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:00:34.83
|8
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:00:35.96
|9
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:38.09
|10
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:39.19
|11
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:39.41
|12
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:43.89
|13
|Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:46.83
|14
|Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:47.75
|15
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:48.74
|16
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:49.31
|17
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO
|0:00:50.61
|18
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:53.97
|19
|Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:54.06
|20
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:58.16
|21
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:00:59.62
|22
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:01:00.35
|23
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:01:00.88
|24
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:01:01.30
|25
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:01:01.31
|26
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:01:02.40
|27
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:05.26
|28
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:01:05.46
|29
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:07.00
|30
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:07.03
|31
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:17.38
|32
|Steven Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:01:17.53
|33
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:20.47
|34
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:22.21
|35
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:25.64
|36
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:01:25.94
|37
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:27.80
|38
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:01:29.52
|39
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:32.54
|40
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:35.22
|41
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:37.09
|42
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:37.68
|43
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:39.01
|44
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:39.17
|45
|Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:01:39.18
|46
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:01:39.85
|47
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:01:40.54
|48
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:40.98
|49
|Robert Power (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:01:43.80
|50
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:01:44.26
|51
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:01:46.68
|52
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:48.95
|53
|Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:48.97
|54
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:49.92
|55
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:01:50.62
|56
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:50.68
|57
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:01:51.00
|58
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:53.88
|59
|Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
|0:01:56.72
|60
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:58.01
|61
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:58.37
|62
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:01.60
|63
|Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain
|0:02:02.11
|64
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:02:02.42
|65
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:03.88
|66
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:02:08.97
|67
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:12.85
|68
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:02:13.66
|69
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
|0:02:13.80
|70
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:02:14.11
|71
|Liam Stones (GBr) NFTO
|0:02:16.43
|72
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:17.50
|73
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:19.14
|74
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:20.76
|75
|Conor Dunne (Irl) JLT Condor
|0:02:22.64
|76
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:02:23.15
|77
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:02:23.54
|78
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:23.79
|79
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:02:24.73
|80
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:25.80
|81
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:02:27.36
|82
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:28.91
|83
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:30.01
|84
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:02:30.98
|85
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:31.77
|86
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:33.45
|87
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|0:02:33.62
|88
|Oliver Ket-Spark (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:02:34.41
|89
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:34.90
|90
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:02:36.07
|91
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:02:36.18
|92
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:36.22
|93
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|0:02:38.53
|94
|Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
|0:02:39.32
|95
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:02:39.42
|96
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Great Britain
|0:02:40.85
|97
|Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:02:41.37
|98
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO
|0:02:41.41
|99
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:45.48
|100
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:48.30
|101
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:49.72
|102
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:52.97
|103
|Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
|0:02:56.70
|104
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:56.77
|105
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:02:57.87
|106
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|0:03:07.22
|107
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:03:07.28
|108
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:03:10.43
|109
|Taylor Karl Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis
|0:03:11.66
|110
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:03:12.40
|111
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:03:16.28
|112
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:03:16.79
|113
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:03:17.23
|114
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:32.87
|115
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:03:33.45
|116
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain
|0:04:51.81
|DNS
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15
|pts
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|14
|3
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|13
|4
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|12
|5
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|11
|6
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|7
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|9
|8
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|8
|9
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|7
|10
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|6
|11
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|12
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
|4
|13
|Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|14
|Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|15
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:18:22.08
|2
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:00:19.69
|3
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:28.75
|4
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO
|0:00:35.47
|5
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:38.83
|6
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:00:44.48
|7
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:00:45.21
|8
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:00:46.17
|9
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:00:47.26
|10
|Steven Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:01:02.39
|11
|Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:01:24.04
|12
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:01:25.40
|13
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:01:31.54
|14
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:33.81
|15
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:34.78
|16
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:01:35.48
|17
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:01:35.86
|18
|Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
|0:01:41.58
|19
|Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain
|0:01:46.97
|20
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:01:53.83
|21
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
|0:01:58.66
|22
|Liam Stones (GBr) NFTO
|0:02:01.29
|23
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:02:08.01
|24
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:02:08.40
|25
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:02:09.59
|26
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:02:12.22
|27
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|0:02:18.48
|28
|Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
|0:02:24.18
|29
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Great Britain
|0:02:25.71
|30
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO
|0:02:26.27
|31
|Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
|0:02:41.56
|32
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:41.63
|33
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:02:55.29
|34
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:03:01.14
|35
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:03:18.31
|36
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain
|0:04:36.67
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|0:55:51
|2
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:00:08
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:00:15
|4
|Team Sky
|0:00:58
|5
|Etixx - Quick Step
|0:01:02
|6
|Cannondale Drapac Team
|0:01:04
|7
|ONE Pro Cycling
|0:01:36
|8
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:55
|9
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:34
|10
|Lotto Soudal
|0:02:40
|11
|Team Wiggins
|0:02:56
|12
|Madison - Genesis
|0:03:05
|13
|JLT - Condor
|0:03:06
|14
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:03:14
|15
|Orica - BikeExchange
|0:03:17
|16
|Great Britain
|0:03:28
|17
|NFTO
|0:03:32
|18
|Dimension Data
|0:03:35
|19
|Bardiani CSF
|0:04:18
|20
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:04:44
|21
|An Post - Chain Reaction
|0:04:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|27:22:33
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:38
|3
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:02
|5
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:21
|6
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:01:26
|7
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:48
|8
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:52
|9
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:08
|10
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:32
|11
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:48
|12
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:03:58
|13
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:04:23
|14
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:05:18
|15
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
|0:05:19
|16
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:06:10
|17
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:57
|18
|Steven Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:07:01
|19
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:07:19
|20
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:07:22
|21
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO
|0:08:25
|22
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:08:42
|23
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:08:53
|24
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:09:28
|25
|Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:09:54
|26
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:10:37
|27
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:10:56
|28
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:11:00
|29
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:11:23
|30
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:11:31
|31
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:13:10
|32
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:39
|33
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:46
|34
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:13:48
|35
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:14:46
|36
|Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:15:11
|37
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:15:45
|38
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:17:09
|39
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:17:28
|40
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:18:10
|41
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:18:59
|42
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:19:01
|43
|Robert Power (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:21:36
|44
|Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:23:16
|45
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:24:22
|46
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:24:40
|47
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:24:47
|48
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:25:18
|49
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:25:22
|50
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:26:42
|51
|Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:27:32
|52
|Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:27:52
|53
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:28:21
|54
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:30:41
|55
|Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain
|0:31:08
|56
|Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
|0:31:10
|57
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|0:31:14
|58
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:31:24
|59
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:31:38
|60
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:31:48
|61
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:32:11
|62
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:32:36
|63
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
|0:33:03
|64
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:33:06
|65
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain
|0:33:43
|66
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:33:56
|67
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:34:42
|68
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:35:21
|69
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:36:04
|70
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:39:18
|71
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:39:23
|72
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:39:48
|73
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:40:19
|74
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:40:23
|75
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:41:07
|76
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:42:10
|77
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:43:13
|78
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:43:31
|79
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:44:49
|80
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:45:15
|81
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:45:27
|82
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:46:32
|83
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:46:41
|84
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:47:00
|85
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:48:08
|86
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:48:49
|87
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:49:28
|88
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:50:53
|89
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:51:11
|90
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:52:03
|91
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:52:40
|92
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:53:40
|93
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Great Britain
|0:53:41
|94
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:53:49
|95
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO
|0:55:25
|96
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:56:53
|97
|Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
|0:57:01
|98
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:57:11
|99
|Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:57:22
|100
|Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
|0:58:15
|101
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|0:59:37
|102
|Oliver Ket-Spark (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:59:45
|103
|Conor Dunne (Irl) JLT Condor
|1:00:18
|104
|Taylor Karl Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis
|1:02:08
|105
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction
|1:02:40
|106
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:04:54
|107
|Liam Stones (GBr) NFTO
|1:04:58
|108
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|1:07:02
|109
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|1:07:11
|110
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|1:08:34
|111
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|1:09:06
|112
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
|1:10:52
|113
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|1:11:05
|114
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|1:17:57
|115
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|1:27:16
|116
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|1:36:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|41
|pts
|2
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|34
|3
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|32
|4
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|32
|5
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|31
|6
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain
|29
|7
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|29
|8
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|27
|9
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|26
|10
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|26
|11
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|25
|12
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|25
|13
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|23
|14
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|23
|15
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|20
|16
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|17
|17
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|17
|18
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|19
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|16
|20
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|15
|21
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|15
|22
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15
|23
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|15
|24
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|15
|25
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|26
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange
|15
|27
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|14
|28
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|13
|29
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|13
|30
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|13
|31
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|32
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|33
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|11
|34
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|10
|35
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|9
|36
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|9
|37
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|9
|38
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|9
|39
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
|7
|40
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|7
|41
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|42
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|43
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5
|44
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|45
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|4
|46
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|47
|Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
|4
|48
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|49
|Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|50
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|2
|51
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|52
|Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|53
|Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|54
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|2
|55
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO
|1
|56
|Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
|1
|57
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|57
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|42
|3
|Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|27
|4
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|26
|5
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO
|25
|6
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|21
|7
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|20
|8
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|17
|9
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|17
|10
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|16
|11
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|14
|12
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|14
|13
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|14
|14
|Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|12
|15
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|11
|16
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|11
|17
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|11
|18
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|11
|19
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|10
|20
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
|10
|21
|Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
|9
|22
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|9
|23
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|24
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|25
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|8
|26
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction
|8
|27
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|8
|28
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|7
|29
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|7
|30
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|7
|31
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|5
|32
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|33
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|4
|34
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|3
|35
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|36
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
|3
|37
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|38
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|39
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|40
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|2
|41
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|42
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|43
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|1
|44
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|1
|45
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|46
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction
|18
|pts
|2
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO
|10
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|9
|4
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
|6
|5
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|6
|6
|Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|7
|Conor Dunne (Irl) JLT Condor
|6
|8
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|5
|9
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|5
|10
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|5
|11
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|5
|12
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|13
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|14
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|2
|15
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|16
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|2
|17
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|2
|18
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|1
|19
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|20
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1
|21
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|1
|22
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|1
|23
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|24
|Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|27:22:30
|2
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:52
|3
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:03:58
|4
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:05:18
|5
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
|0:05:19
|6
|Steven Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:07:01
|7
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO
|0:08:25
|8
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:09:28
|9
|Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:09:54
|10
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:14:46
|11
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:18:10
|12
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:24:22
|13
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:26:42
|14
|Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain
|0:31:08
|15
|Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
|0:31:10
|16
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:31:24
|17
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:32:36
|18
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
|0:33:03
|19
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:33:06
|20
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain
|0:33:43
|21
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:44:49
|22
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:45:15
|23
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:46:32
|24
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:48:08
|25
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:52:03
|26
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Great Britain
|0:53:41
|27
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO
|0:55:25
|28
|Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
|0:57:01
|29
|Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
|0:58:15
|30
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|0:59:37
|31
|Liam Stones (GBr) NFTO
|1:04:58
|32
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|1:07:02
|33
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|1:07:11
|34
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|1:08:34
|35
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
|1:10:52
|36
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|1:11:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|82:18:57
|2
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:24
|3
|Etixx - Quick Step
|0:02:07
|4
|Cannondale Drapac Team
|0:09:13
|5
|Bmc Racing Team
|0:13:05
|6
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:15:06
|7
|JLT - Condor
|0:19:50
|8
|Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|0:20:25
|9
|Movistar Team
|0:20:42
|10
|Bardiani Csf
|0:22:07
|11
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:32:28
|12
|Lotto Soudal
|0:36:45
|13
|ONE Pro Cycling
|0:38:33
|14
|Madison - Genesis
|0:38:38
|15
|Team Wiggins
|0:44:33
|16
|Great Britain
|0:55:38
|17
|Dimension Data
|0:57:48
|18
|Orica - BikeExchange
|0:58:23
|19
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:05:20
|20
|NFTO
|1:21:00
|21
|An Post - Chain Reaction
|1:31:56
