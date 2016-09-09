Trending

Tour of Britain: Poels wins stage 6

Cummings takes over race lead as Vermote was distanced atop Haytor

Image 1 of 23

Wout Poels wins stage 6 at the Tour of Britain

Wout Poels wins stage 6 at the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 23

Riders make their way to the finish of stage 6 at the Tour of Britain

Riders make their way to the finish of stage 6 at the Tour of Britain
Image 3 of 23

Rohan Dennis chases Tom Dumoulin near the end of stage 6

Rohan Dennis chases Tom Dumoulin near the end of stage 6
Image 4 of 23

Cyclists competing in the Tour of Britain cycle towards the race finish of Stage Six at Haytor Rocks on Dartmoo at the Tour of Britain

Cyclists competing in the Tour of Britain cycle towards the race finish of Stage Six at Haytor Rocks on Dartmoo at the Tour of Britain
Image 5 of 23

Riders in action during stage 6 at the Tour of Britain

Riders in action during stage 6 at the Tour of Britain
Image 6 of 23

The breakaway during stage 6 at the Tour of Britain

The breakaway during stage 6 at the Tour of Britain
Image 7 of 23

Riders chase Wout Poels near the end of stage 6 in Britain

Riders chase Wout Poels near the end of stage 6 in Britain
Image 8 of 23

Julien Vermote rides to the finish of stage 6 in Britain

Julien Vermote rides to the finish of stage 6 in Britain
Image 9 of 23

The breakaway during stage 6 at the Tour of Britain

The breakaway during stage 6 at the Tour of Britain
Image 10 of 23

Tour of Britain stage 6 winner Wout Poels

Tour of Britain stage 6 winner Wout Poels
Image 11 of 23

Riders make their way to the finish of stage 6 at the Tour of Britain

Riders make their way to the finish of stage 6 at the Tour of Britain
Image 12 of 23

Riders make their way to the finish of stage 6 at the Tour of Britain

Riders make their way to the finish of stage 6 at the Tour of Britain
Image 13 of 23

A lotto riders drives to the lie of stage 6 at the Tour of Britain

A lotto riders drives to the lie of stage 6 at the Tour of Britain
Image 14 of 23

The peloton gets underway during stage 6 in Britain.

The peloton gets underway during stage 6 in Britain.
Image 15 of 23

The peloton gets underway during stage 6 in Britain.

The peloton gets underway during stage 6 in Britain.
Image 16 of 23

The peloton gets underway during stage 6 in Britain.

The peloton gets underway during stage 6 in Britain.
Image 17 of 23

Bradley Wiggins near the start of stage 6 in Britain

Bradley Wiggins near the start of stage 6 in Britain
Image 18 of 23

Julian Vermote rides to the finish of stage 6 in Britain

Julian Vermote rides to the finish of stage 6 in Britain
Image 19 of 23

Steve Cummings in yellow at the Tour of Britain after stage 6

Steve Cummings in yellow at the Tour of Britain after stage 6
Image 20 of 23

Rohan Dennis finished second during stage 6 at the Tour of Britain

Rohan Dennis finished second during stage 6 at the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 23

Steve Cummings crosses the finish line of stage 6 at the Tour of Britain

Steve Cummings crosses the finish line of stage 6 at the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 23

Dan Martin at the finish line of stage 6

Dan Martin at the finish line of stage 6
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 23

Julien Vermote finishes stage 6 at the Tour of Britain

Julien Vermote finishes stage 6 at the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Wout Poels (Team Sky) won his third-ever Tour of Britain stage, distancing everyone else to win alone atop Haytor on stage 6. The victory is Poels' second consecutive queen stage victory after taking victory on Hartside Fell in last year's race.

Rohan Dennis (BMC) and Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) had stayed with Poels for some time but had no answer when the Dutch rider pushed on with just over a kilometre to go.

Race leader Julian Vermote (Etixx-QuickStep) cracked early on the final climb and lost almost two minutes by the time he hit the top, handing the yellow jersey to Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data).

After catching the last rider from the day’s break with 10 kilometres remaining, the general classification teams moved to the fore with Team Sky, Cannondale-Drapac and BMC all present at the front of the peloton. Dennis broke the stalemate as the race approached the final ascent to Haytor. The Australian got a few metres before being joined by Poels and Dumoulin, and then Gorka Izagirre (Movistar). Dennis' injection of pace put the yellow jersey Vermote immediately in trouble but he would get no help from his teammates who looked to set up Dan Martin for the victory.

Cummings bridged the gap to the leaders along with Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Soudal) only to be dropped when Dumoulin put on a bit effort on the front. Poels was able to keep with his compatriot and made his own move with 1.5 kilometres to go. Dennis and Dumoulin began to close on him in the final 500 metres, but he had already done enough to secure himself a another stage win at the Tour of Britain.

"It's the third one [at the Tour of Britain] already and sixth of the season. It's going really good this season. It's always nice to win in the Tour of Britain. It's a really nice race and the crowds are great," said Poels. "We took control a little bit at the end and we wanted to close the gap to go for the stage win with. Yogi [Ian Stannard] and Danny did a really good job."

An exhausted looking Cummings hauled himself over the line 20 seconds back to ensure he took the race lead. Dumoulin moved up to second at 49 seconds back with Dennis in third at 51 seconds with a key time trial to come on Saturday.

Watch the Tour of Britain stage 6 highlights video

How it happened

Rain once again fell on the riders as they prepared to depart for stage in Sidmouth. Three climbs lay ahead, as the peloton made it through the Devon countryside on the race's queen stage, before the summit finish on Haytor. The day would begin with kilometre zero coming midway up an unclassified ascent.

Unlike many of the earlier stages, the breakaway was allowed to go very early on as the main contenders saved their legs for later in the day. Jasper Bovenhuis (An Post Chain Reaction), Miguel Angel Benito (Caja Rural), Thomas Stewart (Madison Genisis) and Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) made their escape within the first three kilometres.

By the time they hit the top of the first classified climb at just under 10km, the four leaders already had more than two minutes or an advantage. Benito's day was almost scuppered by an early puncture but he was able to get back to the leaders with relative ease.

Etixx-QuickStep managed the pace for much of the day, with some help from Dimension Data, and refused to allow the four escapees much breathing space and the gap maxed out at 3:20.

Bovenhuis was only interested in one thing, increasing his lead in the sprints competition and he made victory in that classification and almost certainty after mopping up the points at the first two intermediate sprints. Happy with his efforts, he sat up with more than 30 kilometres to go and was dragged back to the peloton.

The crescendo of the stage approaching, Team Sky moved to the front of the peloton and began making serious inroads into the remaining escapees. As the gap closed to a minute, Visconti pushed on and immediately dropped his two companions. Despite his efforts, his move was short lived and he was caught with 10 kilometres still to run.

There was a brief lull in the action but not in the pace as the peloton quickly reduced in numbers under the combined efforts of the general classification teams. Dennis was the first to go with four kilometres remaining with Dumoulin and Poels hot on his heels. Izagirre followed later, making the juncture after a brief solo chase.

Vermote began struggling almost immediately but Etixx-QuickStep drove on, reconciling themselves to the knowledge that they would certainly lose yellow. Tony Martin kept the four leaders close but it wasn't Etixx that made it over but Cummings and Gallopin. They had barely had time to catch their breath with Dumoulin kicking again with two kilometres to go.

Poels bided his time a little bit longer before making his move with 1.5 to the line. He held on to beat Dennis by just six seconds.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky3:56:15
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:07
3Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:08
4Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:12
5Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:17
6Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
7Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
8Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:00:21
9Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis0:00:31
10Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
11Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
12Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
13Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain0:00:35
14Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:00:38
15Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS
16Robert Power (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:00:47
17Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:01:10
18Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange0:01:17
19Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:27
20Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:33
21Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:41
22Steven Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor0:01:43
23Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:52
24Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
25Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:55
26Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:01:57
27Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:33
28Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
29Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:52
30Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor0:03:26
31Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Drapac
32Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO0:03:32
33Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:33
34Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team
35Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:10
36Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:26
37Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:04:31
38Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac0:05:49
39Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
40Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:06:12
41Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
42Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
43Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
44Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
45Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:07:43
46Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:07:49
47Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data0:07:59
48Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:08:07
49André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:08:47
50Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
51Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
52Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
53Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
54Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
55Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
56Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction0:10:51
57Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:16:06
58Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
59Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
60Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
61Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
62Daniel Mclay (GBr) Great Britain
63Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain
64James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
65Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
66Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
67Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:16:25
68Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:17:39
69Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
70Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
71Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
72Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
73Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
74Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
75Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
76Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
77Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team0:17:48
78Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain0:24:24
79Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
80Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
81Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
82Adam Blythe (GBr) Great Britain
83Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
84Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
85Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
86Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
87Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
88Liam Stones (GBr) NFTO
89Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
90Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
91Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
92Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
93Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS
94Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
95Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS
96Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
97Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
98Oliver Ket-Spark (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
99Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
100Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
101Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
102Taylor Karl Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis
103Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NFTO
104Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
105Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction
106Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange
107Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
108Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
109Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
110Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
111Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS
112Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
113Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
114Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
115Conor Dunne (Irl) JLT Condor
116Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
117Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky15pts
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team14
3Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin13
4Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac12
5Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert11
6Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky10
7Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal9
8Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data8
9Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis7
10Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team6
11Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo5
12Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert4
13Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain3
14Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky2
15Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS1

Sprint 1, Tiverton - 43.3 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction3pts
2Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
3Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team1

Sprint 2, Crediton - 66.8 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction3pts
2Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
3Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team1

Sprint 3, Fore Street, Chudleigh - 136.7 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team3pts
2Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
3Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis1

KOM 1, Chineway Hill - 9.8 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6pts
2Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis5
3Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction4
4Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team3
5Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
6Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

KOM 2, Cadbury Hill - 56. km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4pts
2Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis3
3Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction2
4Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team1

KOM 3, Dunchideock - 129.6 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team10pts
2Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA9
3Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis8
4Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert7
5Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step6
6Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step5
7Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS4
8Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky3
9Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky2
10Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step1

KOM 4, Haytor, Dartmoor - 149.9 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky10pts
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team9
3Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin8
4Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac7
5Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert6
6Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky5
7Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal4
8Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data3
9Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis2
10Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team1

Most Combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction

British Riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data27:04:11
2Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:01:14
3Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:03:11
4Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis0:04:34
5Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain0:04:51
6Steven Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor0:05:59
7Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:06:33
8Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO0:07:50
9Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor0:08:30
10Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis0:13:15
11Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor0:16:45
12Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:23:37
13James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:25:09
14Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO0:28:46
15Daniel Mclay (GBr) Great Britain0:29:07
16Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain0:29:21
17Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis0:29:49
18Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:29:55
19Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction0:30:58
20Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain0:31:05
21Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:43:14
22Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:43:41
23Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:44:03
24Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor0:46:33
25Adam Blythe (GBr) Great Britain0:51:16
26Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:51:44
27Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NFTO0:52:59
28Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO0:55:20
29Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO0:55:34
30Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain0:57:19
31Liam Stones (GBr) NFTO1:02:57
32Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS1:04:10
33Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS1:04:54
34Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS1:06:25
35Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling1:08:53
36Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis1:08:59

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky11:49:40
2Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:48
3Etixx - Quick Step0:05:03
4Bardiani CSF0:05:05
5Movistar Team0:06:42
6Cannondale Drapac Team0:08:32
7JLT - Condor0:10:26
8BMC Racing Team0:11:36
9Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:14:10
10Team Giant - Alpecin0:14:12
11Madison - Genesis0:17:10
12Orica - BikeExchange0:17:15
13Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:18:49
14ONE Pro Cycling0:18:54
15Lotto Soudal0:24:15
16Team Wiggins0:26:04
17Dimension Data0:31:49
18Great Britain0:31:52
19Trek - Segafredo0:34:54

General Classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data27:04:11
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:49
3Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:51
4Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:00:53
5Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:57
6Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:58
7Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:01:06
8Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:01:14
9Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:20
10Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:24
11Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:25
12Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:10
13Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:03:11
14Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis0:04:34
15Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain0:04:51
16Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:05:24
17Steven Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor0:05:59
18Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:06:05
19Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:06:28
20Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:06:33
21Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:06:39
22Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:48
23Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Drapac0:07:40
24Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO0:07:50
25Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor0:08:30
26Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:08:50
27Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:09:43
28Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:09:46
29Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac0:09:55
30Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:10:50
31Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:11:41
32Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:11:57
33Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:12:03
34Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:13:03
35Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis0:13:15
36Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:14:22
37Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:14:40
38Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction0:15:55
39Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:16:37
40Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor0:16:45
41Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:16:53
42Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange0:17:35
43Robert Power (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:20:08
44Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:22:37
45Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:22:43
46André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:23:02
47Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:23:20
48Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:23:37
49Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:24:56
50James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:25:09
51Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:25:59
52Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:27:01
53Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team0:27:20
54Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky0:28:22
55Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO0:28:46
56Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:28:58
57Daniel Mclay (GBr) Great Britain0:29:07
58Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:29:19
59Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain0:29:21
60Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:29:28
61Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis0:29:49
62Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:29:55
63Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction0:30:58
64Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain0:31:05
65Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling0:31:21
66Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:31:24
67Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:32:08
68Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:32:13
69Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:34:29
70Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team0:34:47
71Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:37:00
72Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling0:37:25
73Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:38:02
74Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange
75Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:38:54
76Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:39:10
77Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:40:16
78Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:40:32
79Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:40:54
80Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:42:45
81Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:43:14
82Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:43:41
83Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:44:03
84Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:44:39
85Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data0:44:42
86Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:46:30
87Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor0:46:33
88Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:48:06
89Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step0:48:38
90Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac0:50:30
91Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:50:32
92Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:50:48
93Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:51:11
94Adam Blythe (GBr) Great Britain0:51:16
95Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:51:44
96Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NFTO0:52:59
97Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:53:51
98Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:54:41
99Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction0:54:56
100Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO0:55:20

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Mclay (GBr) Great Britain29pts
2Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF29
3Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin28
4Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step27
5Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo26
6Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac26
7Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange26
8Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky25
9Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo25
10Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert23
11Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data22
12Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal20
13Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis20
14Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team18
15Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction17
16Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS17
17Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA16
18Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac15
19Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky15
20André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal15
21Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky15
22Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky15
23Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal15
24Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange15
25Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team14
26Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert13
27Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step13
28Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling13
29Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step12
30Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo11
31Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky11
32Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team10
33Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA9
34Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA9
35Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling9
36Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team6
37Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team5
38Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo5
39Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF5
40Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS4
41Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
42Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO4
43Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain3
44Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3
45Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling2
46Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Drapac2
47Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
48Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain2
49Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO1
50Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor1

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction18pts
2Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NFTO10
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal9
4Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis6
5Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling6
6Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
7Conor Dunne (Irl) JLT Condor6
8Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal5
9Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis5
10Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team5
11Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling5
12Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
13Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team3
14Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis2
15Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky2
16Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data2
17Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team2
18Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky1
19Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky1
20Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1
21Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction1
22Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor1
23Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac1
24Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert57pts
2Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky42
3Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA27
4Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling26
5Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NFTO25
6Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky21
7Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling20
8Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky17
9Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo17
10Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis16
11Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team14
12Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team14
13Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis14
14Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin12
15Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis11
16Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin11
17Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac11
18Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team11
19Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor10
20Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis10
21Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO9
22Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF9
23Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team8
24Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo8
25Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step8
26Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction8
27Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction8
28Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac7
29Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step7
30Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert7
31Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal5
32Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step5
33Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS4
34Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data3
35Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky3
36Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain3
37Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step2
38Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2
39Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
40Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data2
41Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo2
42Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team1
43André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal1
44Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data1
45Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
46Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data1

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wanty - Groupe Gobert81:20:56
2Team Sky0:01:12
3Etixx - Quick Step0:03:15
4Cannondale Drapac Team0:10:19
5BMC Racing Team0:15:15
6Team Giant - Alpecin0:17:08
7JLT - Condor0:18:54
8Bardiani CSF0:19:59
9Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:20:40
10Movistar Team0:22:37
11Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:29:54
12Lotto Soudal0:36:15
13Madison - Genesis0:37:43
14ONE Pro Cycling0:39:07
15Team Wiggins0:43:47
16Great Britain0:54:20
17Dimension Data0:56:23
18Orica - BikeExchange0:57:16
19Trek - Segafredo1:04:16
20NFTO1:19:38
21An Post - Chain Reaction1:29:14

 

