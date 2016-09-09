Image 1 of 23 Wout Poels wins stage 6 at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 23 Riders make their way to the finish of stage 6 at the Tour of Britain Image 3 of 23 Rohan Dennis chases Tom Dumoulin near the end of stage 6 Image 4 of 23 Cyclists competing in the Tour of Britain cycle towards the race finish of Stage Six at Haytor Rocks on Dartmoo at the Tour of Britain Image 5 of 23 Riders in action during stage 6 at the Tour of Britain Image 6 of 23 The breakaway during stage 6 at the Tour of Britain Image 7 of 23 Riders chase Wout Poels near the end of stage 6 in Britain Image 8 of 23 Julien Vermote rides to the finish of stage 6 in Britain Image 9 of 23 The breakaway during stage 6 at the Tour of Britain Image 10 of 23 Tour of Britain stage 6 winner Wout Poels Image 11 of 23 Riders make their way to the finish of stage 6 at the Tour of Britain Image 12 of 23 Riders make their way to the finish of stage 6 at the Tour of Britain Image 13 of 23 A lotto riders drives to the lie of stage 6 at the Tour of Britain Image 14 of 23 The peloton gets underway during stage 6 in Britain. Image 15 of 23 The peloton gets underway during stage 6 in Britain. Image 16 of 23 The peloton gets underway during stage 6 in Britain. Image 17 of 23 Bradley Wiggins near the start of stage 6 in Britain Image 18 of 23 Julian Vermote rides to the finish of stage 6 in Britain Image 19 of 23 Steve Cummings in yellow at the Tour of Britain after stage 6 Image 20 of 23 Rohan Dennis finished second during stage 6 at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 23 Steve Cummings crosses the finish line of stage 6 at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 23 Dan Martin at the finish line of stage 6 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 23 Julien Vermote finishes stage 6 at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Wout Poels (Team Sky) won his third-ever Tour of Britain stage, distancing everyone else to win alone atop Haytor on stage 6. The victory is Poels' second consecutive queen stage victory after taking victory on Hartside Fell in last year's race.

Rohan Dennis (BMC) and Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) had stayed with Poels for some time but had no answer when the Dutch rider pushed on with just over a kilometre to go.

Race leader Julian Vermote (Etixx-QuickStep) cracked early on the final climb and lost almost two minutes by the time he hit the top, handing the yellow jersey to Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data).

After catching the last rider from the day’s break with 10 kilometres remaining, the general classification teams moved to the fore with Team Sky, Cannondale-Drapac and BMC all present at the front of the peloton. Dennis broke the stalemate as the race approached the final ascent to Haytor. The Australian got a few metres before being joined by Poels and Dumoulin, and then Gorka Izagirre (Movistar). Dennis' injection of pace put the yellow jersey Vermote immediately in trouble but he would get no help from his teammates who looked to set up Dan Martin for the victory.

Cummings bridged the gap to the leaders along with Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Soudal) only to be dropped when Dumoulin put on a bit effort on the front. Poels was able to keep with his compatriot and made his own move with 1.5 kilometres to go. Dennis and Dumoulin began to close on him in the final 500 metres, but he had already done enough to secure himself a another stage win at the Tour of Britain.

"It's the third one [at the Tour of Britain] already and sixth of the season. It's going really good this season. It's always nice to win in the Tour of Britain. It's a really nice race and the crowds are great," said Poels. "We took control a little bit at the end and we wanted to close the gap to go for the stage win with. Yogi [Ian Stannard] and Danny did a really good job."

An exhausted looking Cummings hauled himself over the line 20 seconds back to ensure he took the race lead. Dumoulin moved up to second at 49 seconds back with Dennis in third at 51 seconds with a key time trial to come on Saturday.

How it happened

Rain once again fell on the riders as they prepared to depart for stage in Sidmouth. Three climbs lay ahead, as the peloton made it through the Devon countryside on the race's queen stage, before the summit finish on Haytor. The day would begin with kilometre zero coming midway up an unclassified ascent.

Unlike many of the earlier stages, the breakaway was allowed to go very early on as the main contenders saved their legs for later in the day. Jasper Bovenhuis (An Post Chain Reaction), Miguel Angel Benito (Caja Rural), Thomas Stewart (Madison Genisis) and Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) made their escape within the first three kilometres.

By the time they hit the top of the first classified climb at just under 10km, the four leaders already had more than two minutes or an advantage. Benito's day was almost scuppered by an early puncture but he was able to get back to the leaders with relative ease.

Etixx-QuickStep managed the pace for much of the day, with some help from Dimension Data, and refused to allow the four escapees much breathing space and the gap maxed out at 3:20.

Bovenhuis was only interested in one thing, increasing his lead in the sprints competition and he made victory in that classification and almost certainty after mopping up the points at the first two intermediate sprints. Happy with his efforts, he sat up with more than 30 kilometres to go and was dragged back to the peloton.

The crescendo of the stage approaching, Team Sky moved to the front of the peloton and began making serious inroads into the remaining escapees. As the gap closed to a minute, Visconti pushed on and immediately dropped his two companions. Despite his efforts, his move was short lived and he was caught with 10 kilometres still to run.

There was a brief lull in the action but not in the pace as the peloton quickly reduced in numbers under the combined efforts of the general classification teams. Dennis was the first to go with four kilometres remaining with Dumoulin and Poels hot on his heels. Izagirre followed later, making the juncture after a brief solo chase.

Vermote began struggling almost immediately but Etixx-QuickStep drove on, reconciling themselves to the knowledge that they would certainly lose yellow. Tony Martin kept the four leaders close but it wasn't Etixx that made it over but Cummings and Gallopin. They had barely had time to catch their breath with Dumoulin kicking again with two kilometres to go.

Poels bided his time a little bit longer before making his move with 1.5 to the line. He held on to beat Dennis by just six seconds.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 3:56:15 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:07 3 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:08 4 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:12 5 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:17 6 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 7 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 8 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 0:00:21 9 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:00:31 10 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 11 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 12 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 13 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:35 14 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:38 15 Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS 16 Robert Power (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:00:47 17 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:01:10 18 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange 0:01:17 19 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:27 20 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:33 21 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:41 22 Steven Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor 0:01:43 23 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:52 24 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 25 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:55 26 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:01:57 27 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:33 28 Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 29 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:52 30 Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor 0:03:26 31 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Drapac 32 Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO 0:03:32 33 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:33 34 Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team 35 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:04:10 36 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:26 37 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:04:31 38 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 0:05:49 39 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 40 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:06:12 41 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 42 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 43 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 44 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 45 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:07:43 46 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:07:49 47 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 0:07:59 48 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:08:07 49 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:08:47 50 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 51 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 52 Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 53 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 54 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 55 Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 56 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 0:10:51 57 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:16:06 58 Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 59 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 60 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 61 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain 62 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Great Britain 63 Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain 64 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 65 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 66 Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 67 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:16:25 68 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:39 69 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 70 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 71 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 72 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 73 Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 74 Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 75 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 76 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 77 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:17:48 78 Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain 0:24:24 79 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 80 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis 81 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 82 Adam Blythe (GBr) Great Britain 83 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 84 Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS 85 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 86 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 87 Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO 88 Liam Stones (GBr) NFTO 89 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 90 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 91 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 92 Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 93 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS 94 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 95 Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS 96 Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 97 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 98 Oliver Ket-Spark (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction 99 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 100 Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 101 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 102 Taylor Karl Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis 103 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NFTO 104 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 105 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction 106 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange 107 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 108 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 109 Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO 110 Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO 111 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS 112 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 113 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 114 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 115 Conor Dunne (Irl) JLT Condor 116 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 117 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 15 pts 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 14 3 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 13 4 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 12 5 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 11 6 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 10 7 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 9 8 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 8 9 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 7 10 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 6 11 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 5 12 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 13 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain 3 14 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 2 15 Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS 1

Sprint 1, Tiverton - 43.3 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction 3 pts 2 Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 3 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 1

Sprint 2, Crediton - 66.8 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction 3 pts 2 Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 3 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 1

Sprint 3, Fore Street, Chudleigh - 136.7 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 3 pts 2 Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 3 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis 1

KOM 1, Chineway Hill - 9.8 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 pts 2 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 5 3 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction 4 4 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 3 5 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 6 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

KOM 2, Cadbury Hill - 56. km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 pts 2 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 3 3 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction 2 4 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 1

KOM 3, Dunchideock - 129.6 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 10 pts 2 Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 9 3 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 8 4 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 7 5 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 6 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 7 Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS 4 8 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 3 9 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 2 10 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 1

KOM 4, Haytor, Dartmoor - 149.9 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 10 pts 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 9 3 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 8 4 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 7 5 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 6 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 5 7 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 4 8 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 3 9 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 2 10 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Most Combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction

British Riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 27:04:11 2 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:14 3 Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:03:11 4 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:04:34 5 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain 0:04:51 6 Steven Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor 0:05:59 7 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:06:33 8 Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO 0:07:50 9 Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor 0:08:30 10 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:13:15 11 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 0:16:45 12 Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:23:37 13 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:25:09 14 Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO 0:28:46 15 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Great Britain 0:29:07 16 Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain 0:29:21 17 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:29:49 18 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:29:55 19 Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 0:30:58 20 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain 0:31:05 21 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:43:14 22 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:43:41 23 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:44:03 24 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 0:46:33 25 Adam Blythe (GBr) Great Britain 0:51:16 26 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:51:44 27 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NFTO 0:52:59 28 Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO 0:55:20 29 Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO 0:55:34 30 Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain 0:57:19 31 Liam Stones (GBr) NFTO 1:02:57 32 Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS 1:04:10 33 Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS 1:04:54 34 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS 1:06:25 35 Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 1:08:53 36 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis 1:08:59

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sky 11:49:40 2 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:48 3 Etixx - Quick Step 0:05:03 4 Bardiani CSF 0:05:05 5 Movistar Team 0:06:42 6 Cannondale Drapac Team 0:08:32 7 JLT - Condor 0:10:26 8 BMC Racing Team 0:11:36 9 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:14:10 10 Team Giant - Alpecin 0:14:12 11 Madison - Genesis 0:17:10 12 Orica - BikeExchange 0:17:15 13 Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 0:18:49 14 ONE Pro Cycling 0:18:54 15 Lotto Soudal 0:24:15 16 Team Wiggins 0:26:04 17 Dimension Data 0:31:49 18 Great Britain 0:31:52 19 Trek - Segafredo 0:34:54

General Classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 27:04:11 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:49 3 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:51 4 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:00:53 5 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:57 6 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:58 7 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:01:06 8 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:14 9 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:20 10 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:24 11 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:25 12 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:10 13 Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:03:11 14 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:04:34 15 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain 0:04:51 16 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:05:24 17 Steven Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor 0:05:59 18 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:06:05 19 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:06:28 20 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:06:33 21 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:06:39 22 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:48 23 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Drapac 0:07:40 24 Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO 0:07:50 25 Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor 0:08:30 26 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:08:50 27 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:09:43 28 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:09:46 29 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 0:09:55 30 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:10:50 31 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:11:41 32 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:11:57 33 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:12:03 34 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:13:03 35 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:13:15 36 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:14:22 37 Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:14:40 38 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 0:15:55 39 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:16:37 40 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 0:16:45 41 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:16:53 42 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange 0:17:35 43 Robert Power (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:20:08 44 Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:22:37 45 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:22:43 46 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:23:02 47 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:23:20 48 Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:23:37 49 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:24:56 50 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:25:09 51 Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:25:59 52 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:27:01 53 Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team 0:27:20 54 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 0:28:22 55 Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO 0:28:46 56 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:28:58 57 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Great Britain 0:29:07 58 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:29:19 59 Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain 0:29:21 60 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:29:28 61 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:29:49 62 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:29:55 63 Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 0:30:58 64 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain 0:31:05 65 Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 0:31:21 66 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:31:24 67 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:32:08 68 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:32:13 69 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:34:29 70 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:34:47 71 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:37:00 72 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 0:37:25 73 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:38:02 74 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange 75 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:38:54 76 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:39:10 77 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:40:16 78 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:40:32 79 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:40:54 80 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:42:45 81 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:43:14 82 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:43:41 83 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:44:03 84 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:44:39 85 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 0:44:42 86 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:46:30 87 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 0:46:33 88 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:48:06 89 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:48:38 90 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 0:50:30 91 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:50:32 92 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:50:48 93 Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:51:11 94 Adam Blythe (GBr) Great Britain 0:51:16 95 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:51:44 96 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NFTO 0:52:59 97 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:53:51 98 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:54:41 99 Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 0:54:56 100 Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO 0:55:20

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Great Britain 29 pts 2 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 29 3 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 28 4 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 27 5 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 26 6 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 26 7 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 26 8 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 25 9 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 25 10 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 23 11 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 22 12 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 20 13 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 20 14 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 18 15 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 17 16 Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS 17 17 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 16 18 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 15 19 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 15 20 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 15 21 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 15 22 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 15 23 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 24 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange 15 25 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 14 26 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 13 27 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 13 28 Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 13 29 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 12 30 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 11 31 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 11 32 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 10 33 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 9 34 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 9 35 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 9 36 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 6 37 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 5 38 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5 39 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 40 Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS 4 41 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 42 Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO 4 43 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain 3 44 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 45 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 2 46 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Drapac 2 47 Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 48 Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain 2 49 Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO 1 50 Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor 1

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction 18 pts 2 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NFTO 10 3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 9 4 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis 6 5 Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 6 6 Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 7 Conor Dunne (Irl) JLT Condor 6 8 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 5 9 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 5 10 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 5 11 Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 5 12 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 13 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 3 14 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 2 15 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 2 16 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 2 17 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 2 18 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 1 19 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 1 20 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1 21 Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 1 22 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 1 23 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 1 24 Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 57 pts 2 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 42 3 Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 27 4 Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 26 5 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NFTO 25 6 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 21 7 Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 20 8 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 17 9 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 17 10 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 16 11 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 14 12 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 14 13 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 14 14 Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 12 15 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 11 16 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 11 17 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 11 18 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 11 19 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 10 20 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis 10 21 Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO 9 22 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 9 23 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 8 24 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 8 25 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 26 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction 8 27 Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 8 28 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 7 29 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 7 30 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 7 31 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 5 32 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 33 Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS 4 34 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 3 35 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 3 36 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain 3 37 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 38 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 39 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 40 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 2 41 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2 42 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 1 43 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 1 44 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 1 45 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 46 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 1