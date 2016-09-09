Tour of Britain: Poels wins stage 6
Cummings takes over race lead as Vermote was distanced atop Haytor
Stage 6: Sidmouth - Haytor, Dartmoor
Wout Poels (Team Sky) won his third-ever Tour of Britain stage, distancing everyone else to win alone atop Haytor on stage 6. The victory is Poels' second consecutive queen stage victory after taking victory on Hartside Fell in last year's race.
Rohan Dennis (BMC) and Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) had stayed with Poels for some time but had no answer when the Dutch rider pushed on with just over a kilometre to go.
Race leader Julian Vermote (Etixx-QuickStep) cracked early on the final climb and lost almost two minutes by the time he hit the top, handing the yellow jersey to Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data).
After catching the last rider from the day’s break with 10 kilometres remaining, the general classification teams moved to the fore with Team Sky, Cannondale-Drapac and BMC all present at the front of the peloton. Dennis broke the stalemate as the race approached the final ascent to Haytor. The Australian got a few metres before being joined by Poels and Dumoulin, and then Gorka Izagirre (Movistar). Dennis' injection of pace put the yellow jersey Vermote immediately in trouble but he would get no help from his teammates who looked to set up Dan Martin for the victory.
Cummings bridged the gap to the leaders along with Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Soudal) only to be dropped when Dumoulin put on a bit effort on the front. Poels was able to keep with his compatriot and made his own move with 1.5 kilometres to go. Dennis and Dumoulin began to close on him in the final 500 metres, but he had already done enough to secure himself a another stage win at the Tour of Britain.
"It's the third one [at the Tour of Britain] already and sixth of the season. It's going really good this season. It's always nice to win in the Tour of Britain. It's a really nice race and the crowds are great," said Poels. "We took control a little bit at the end and we wanted to close the gap to go for the stage win with. Yogi [Ian Stannard] and Danny did a really good job."
An exhausted looking Cummings hauled himself over the line 20 seconds back to ensure he took the race lead. Dumoulin moved up to second at 49 seconds back with Dennis in third at 51 seconds with a key time trial to come on Saturday.
Watch the Tour of Britain stage 6 highlights video
How it happened
Rain once again fell on the riders as they prepared to depart for stage in Sidmouth. Three climbs lay ahead, as the peloton made it through the Devon countryside on the race's queen stage, before the summit finish on Haytor. The day would begin with kilometre zero coming midway up an unclassified ascent.
Unlike many of the earlier stages, the breakaway was allowed to go very early on as the main contenders saved their legs for later in the day. Jasper Bovenhuis (An Post Chain Reaction), Miguel Angel Benito (Caja Rural), Thomas Stewart (Madison Genisis) and Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) made their escape within the first three kilometres.
By the time they hit the top of the first classified climb at just under 10km, the four leaders already had more than two minutes or an advantage. Benito's day was almost scuppered by an early puncture but he was able to get back to the leaders with relative ease.
Etixx-QuickStep managed the pace for much of the day, with some help from Dimension Data, and refused to allow the four escapees much breathing space and the gap maxed out at 3:20.
Bovenhuis was only interested in one thing, increasing his lead in the sprints competition and he made victory in that classification and almost certainty after mopping up the points at the first two intermediate sprints. Happy with his efforts, he sat up with more than 30 kilometres to go and was dragged back to the peloton.
The crescendo of the stage approaching, Team Sky moved to the front of the peloton and began making serious inroads into the remaining escapees. As the gap closed to a minute, Visconti pushed on and immediately dropped his two companions. Despite his efforts, his move was short lived and he was caught with 10 kilometres still to run.
There was a brief lull in the action but not in the pace as the peloton quickly reduced in numbers under the combined efforts of the general classification teams. Dennis was the first to go with four kilometres remaining with Dumoulin and Poels hot on his heels. Izagirre followed later, making the juncture after a brief solo chase.
Vermote began struggling almost immediately but Etixx-QuickStep drove on, reconciling themselves to the knowledge that they would certainly lose yellow. Tony Martin kept the four leaders close but it wasn't Etixx that made it over but Cummings and Gallopin. They had barely had time to catch their breath with Dumoulin kicking again with two kilometres to go.
Poels bided his time a little bit longer before making his move with 1.5 to the line. He held on to beat Dennis by just six seconds.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|3:56:15
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:07
|3
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:08
|4
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:12
|5
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:17
|6
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|7
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|8
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:00:21
|9
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:00:31
|10
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|13
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:35
|14
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:38
|15
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|16
|Robert Power (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:00:47
|17
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:01:10
|18
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:01:17
|19
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:27
|20
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:33
|21
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:41
|22
|Steven Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:01:43
|23
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:52
|24
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|25
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:55
|26
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:01:57
|27
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:33
|28
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|29
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:52
|30
|Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:03:26
|31
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Drapac
|32
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO
|0:03:32
|33
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:33
|34
|Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team
|35
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:04:10
|36
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:26
|37
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:04:31
|38
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:05:49
|39
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|40
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:12
|41
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|43
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|44
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|45
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:07:43
|46
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:07:49
|47
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:07:59
|48
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:08:07
|49
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:47
|50
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|51
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|52
|Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|53
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|54
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|55
|Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|56
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:10:51
|57
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:16:06
|58
|Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|59
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|60
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|61
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
|62
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Great Britain
|63
|Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain
|64
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|65
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|66
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|67
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:25
|68
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:17:39
|69
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|70
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|71
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|72
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|73
|Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|74
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|75
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|76
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|77
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:48
|78
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|0:24:24
|79
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|80
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
|81
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|82
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Great Britain
|83
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|84
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|85
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|86
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|87
|Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
|88
|Liam Stones (GBr) NFTO
|89
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|90
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|91
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|92
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|93
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|94
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|95
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|96
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|97
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|98
|Oliver Ket-Spark (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
|99
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|100
|Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|101
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|102
|Taylor Karl Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis
|103
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NFTO
|104
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|105
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction
|106
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange
|107
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|108
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|109
|Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
|110
|Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
|111
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|112
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|113
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|114
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|115
|Conor Dunne (Irl) JLT Condor
|116
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|117
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|15
|pts
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|14
|3
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|13
|4
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|12
|5
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|11
|6
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|10
|7
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|9
|8
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|8
|9
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|7
|10
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|11
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|12
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|13
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
|3
|14
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|15
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction
|3
|pts
|2
|Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|3
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction
|3
|pts
|2
|Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|3
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|3
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|pts
|2
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|5
|3
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction
|4
|4
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|3
|5
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|6
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|pts
|2
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|3
|3
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction
|2
|4
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|9
|3
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|8
|4
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|7
|5
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|6
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|7
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|4
|8
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|9
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|2
|10
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|10
|pts
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|9
|3
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|8
|4
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|7
|5
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|6
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|5
|7
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|4
|8
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|3
|9
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|2
|10
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|27:04:11
|2
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:14
|3
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:03:11
|4
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:04:34
|5
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
|0:04:51
|6
|Steven Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:05:59
|7
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:06:33
|8
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO
|0:07:50
|9
|Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:08:30
|10
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:13:15
|11
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:16:45
|12
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:23:37
|13
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:25:09
|14
|Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
|0:28:46
|15
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Great Britain
|0:29:07
|16
|Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain
|0:29:21
|17
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:29:49
|18
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:29:55
|19
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:30:58
|20
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
|0:31:05
|21
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:43:14
|22
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:43:41
|23
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:44:03
|24
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:46:33
|25
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Great Britain
|0:51:16
|26
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:51:44
|27
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NFTO
|0:52:59
|28
|Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
|0:55:20
|29
|Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
|0:55:34
|30
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|0:57:19
|31
|Liam Stones (GBr) NFTO
|1:02:57
|32
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|1:04:10
|33
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|1:04:54
|34
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|1:06:25
|35
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|1:08:53
|36
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
|1:08:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|11:49:40
|2
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:48
|3
|Etixx - Quick Step
|0:05:03
|4
|Bardiani CSF
|0:05:05
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:06:42
|6
|Cannondale Drapac Team
|0:08:32
|7
|JLT - Condor
|0:10:26
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|0:11:36
|9
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:14:10
|10
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:14:12
|11
|Madison - Genesis
|0:17:10
|12
|Orica - BikeExchange
|0:17:15
|13
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:18:49
|14
|ONE Pro Cycling
|0:18:54
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|0:24:15
|16
|Team Wiggins
|0:26:04
|17
|Dimension Data
|0:31:49
|18
|Great Britain
|0:31:52
|19
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:34:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|27:04:11
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:49
|3
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:51
|4
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:53
|5
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:57
|6
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:58
|7
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:01:06
|8
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:14
|9
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:20
|10
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:24
|11
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:25
|12
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:10
|13
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:03:11
|14
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:04:34
|15
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
|0:04:51
|16
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:05:24
|17
|Steven Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:05:59
|18
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:06:05
|19
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:06:28
|20
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:06:33
|21
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:06:39
|22
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:48
|23
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:07:40
|24
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO
|0:07:50
|25
|Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:08:30
|26
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:08:50
|27
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:09:43
|28
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:09:46
|29
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:09:55
|30
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:10:50
|31
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:41
|32
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:57
|33
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:12:03
|34
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:13:03
|35
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:13:15
|36
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:14:22
|37
|Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:14:40
|38
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:15:55
|39
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:16:37
|40
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:16:45
|41
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:16:53
|42
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:17:35
|43
|Robert Power (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:20:08
|44
|Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:22:37
|45
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:22:43
|46
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:23:02
|47
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:23:20
|48
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:23:37
|49
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:24:56
|50
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:25:09
|51
|Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:25:59
|52
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:27:01
|53
|Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:27:20
|54
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|0:28:22
|55
|Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
|0:28:46
|56
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:28:58
|57
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Great Britain
|0:29:07
|58
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:29:19
|59
|Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain
|0:29:21
|60
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:29:28
|61
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:29:49
|62
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:29:55
|63
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:30:58
|64
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
|0:31:05
|65
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:31:21
|66
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:31:24
|67
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:32:08
|68
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:32:13
|69
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:34:29
|70
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:34:47
|71
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:37:00
|72
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:37:25
|73
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:38:02
|74
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange
|75
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:38:54
|76
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:39:10
|77
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:40:16
|78
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:40:32
|79
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:40:54
|80
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:42:45
|81
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:43:14
|82
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:43:41
|83
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:44:03
|84
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:44:39
|85
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:44:42
|86
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:46:30
|87
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:46:33
|88
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:48:06
|89
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:48:38
|90
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:50:30
|91
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:50:32
|92
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:50:48
|93
|Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:51:11
|94
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Great Britain
|0:51:16
|95
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:51:44
|96
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NFTO
|0:52:59
|97
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:53:51
|98
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:54:41
|99
|Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:54:56
|100
|Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
|0:55:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Great Britain
|29
|pts
|2
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|29
|3
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|28
|4
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|27
|5
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|26
|6
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|26
|7
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|26
|8
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|25
|9
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|25
|10
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|23
|11
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|22
|12
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|20
|13
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|20
|14
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|18
|15
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|17
|16
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|17
|17
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|16
|18
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|15
|19
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|15
|20
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|15
|21
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|15
|22
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|15
|23
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|24
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange
|15
|25
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|14
|26
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|13
|27
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|13
|28
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|13
|29
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|30
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|31
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|11
|32
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|10
|33
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|9
|34
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|9
|35
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|9
|36
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|37
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|38
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5
|39
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|40
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|4
|41
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|42
|Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
|4
|43
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
|3
|44
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|45
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|2
|46
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|47
|Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|48
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|2
|49
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO
|1
|50
|Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction
|18
|pts
|2
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NFTO
|10
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|9
|4
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
|6
|5
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|6
|6
|Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|7
|Conor Dunne (Irl) JLT Condor
|6
|8
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|5
|9
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|5
|10
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|5
|11
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|5
|12
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|13
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|14
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|2
|15
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|16
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|2
|17
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|2
|18
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|1
|19
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|20
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1
|21
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|1
|22
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|1
|23
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|24
|Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|57
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|42
|3
|Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|27
|4
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|26
|5
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NFTO
|25
|6
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|21
|7
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|20
|8
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|17
|9
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|17
|10
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|16
|11
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|14
|12
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|14
|13
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|14
|14
|Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|12
|15
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|11
|16
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|11
|17
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|11
|18
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|11
|19
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|10
|20
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
|10
|21
|Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
|9
|22
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|9
|23
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|24
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|8
|25
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|26
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction
|8
|27
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|8
|28
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|7
|29
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|7
|30
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|7
|31
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|5
|32
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|33
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|4
|34
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|3
|35
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|36
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
|3
|37
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|38
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|39
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|40
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|2
|41
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|42
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|43
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|1
|44
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|1
|45
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|46
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|81:20:56
|2
|Team Sky
|0:01:12
|3
|Etixx - Quick Step
|0:03:15
|4
|Cannondale Drapac Team
|0:10:19
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:15:15
|6
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:17:08
|7
|JLT - Condor
|0:18:54
|8
|Bardiani CSF
|0:19:59
|9
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:20:40
|10
|Movistar Team
|0:22:37
|11
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:29:54
|12
|Lotto Soudal
|0:36:15
|13
|Madison - Genesis
|0:37:43
|14
|ONE Pro Cycling
|0:39:07
|15
|Team Wiggins
|0:43:47
|16
|Great Britain
|0:54:20
|17
|Dimension Data
|0:56:23
|18
|Orica - BikeExchange
|0:57:16
|19
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:04:16
|20
|NFTO
|1:19:38
|21
|An Post - Chain Reaction
|1:29:14
