Ian Stannard (Team Sky) won stage three of the Tour of Britain from Congleton to Knutsford with an aggressive ride in the country lanes and rolling hills of northwest England.

The British Classics rider was part of the break of the day with Kristian House (ONE Pro Cycling), Graham Briggs (JTL Condor) and Matt Cronshaw (Madison Genesis) that opened a six-minute lead on the peloton. None of them were a threat to the overall lead of stage two winner Julian Vermote (Etixx-QuickStep) and so were given a chance to pursuit the stage victory.

Stannard attacked alone with 41km to go after the long but steady Cat and Fiddle climb in the rugged Peak District. He powered his way to the finish to savour a special solo victory. Briggs won the sprint for second place at 1:46, with House sitting up to take third place after leading out the sprint.

The peloton refused to help the Dimension Data team organise a chase and rode steady throughout the stage, finishing almost six minutes behind Stannard, with Nicola Ruffoni (Bardiani-CSF) winning a surprisingly hotly contested sprint for fourth place.

Stannard was proud to have won his first ever stage of his national tour. It was also his first victory since he outfoxed three Etixx-Quick Step riders in the final at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad in 2015. He was extra happy to greet his partner and young family at the finish after riding on what are now his local training roads when he is at home in Britain.

"It's a pretty big day for me. I was motivated for this stage because it was pretty much on home roads," Stannard said. "I was keen to get away. It's always nice to win from a breakaway and go solo too. I really enjoyed it today. I knew I want to go over the top of the Cat and Fiddle with about five minutes on the peloton, we'd have a chance on the run-in then. I heard it went out but I didn't know much more. I was just happy to be up there. It as special to be racing at home."

How it happened

After a wet and windy in northern England on Monday, the Tour of Britain peloton enjoyed warmer, dry conditions on stage three on the roads through the Cheshire and into the stunning Peak District in the northwest of England. The only rider not to start was talented young American Adrien Costa of Etixx-Quick Step. He crashed hard on Monday, finished the stage but needs special treatment for his injuries.





The climbs began in the final 60km, with House taking the points atop the climb in Alderley Edge. Soon after, on the Brickworks climb, Cronshaw was distanced as the other three kept the pace high and their lead on the pack at six minutes. Xandro Meurisse (Wanty Groupe Gobert) picked up a single point over Alderley Edge to give him a one-point lead in mountains competition. However, House also took the maximum 10 points over the Brickworks climb, putting him in fourth in the mountains competition and making him a real threat to Meurisse.

The Cat and Fiddle

Next up was the 10km Cat and Fiddle climb, named after the pub that sits at the summit. The road climbs gradually, allowing the break to cover it at speed, while Dimension Data set a steady pace behind. Vermote suffered a mechanical, breaking some spokes in a wheel but was soon back in the bunch after a wheel change.

House was the first to the exposed treeless summit and so grabbed maximum points. However behind Meurisse fought back to take the remaining points and ended the stage in the leader's special jersey with 33 points. Nicolas Roche (Team Sky) is second with 32 points after his aggressive ride on stage two and House is third with 26 points.

Stannard knew the break led the peloton by more six minutes, and so went on the attack as the road dived off the climb to the flat lanes of Cheshire. He knew he had the power to get away from his British rivals and did not want to risk a sprint finish. Cheered on by the large local crowd, Stannard soon opened a 90-second lead and never looked back.

By the time Stannard reached the finish, he had time to straighten his jersey, wave to the crowd and let out a big sigh of relief after a big day out and special victory.

Briggs stuck to House's wheel in the finale and won the sprint for second place thanks to his speed honed on the British circuit race scene. The peloton also fought for victory despite being five minutes back, with Ruffoni taking the sprint for fourth place some 5:43 behind Stannard.

The Tour of Britain continues on Wednesday with the 217km fourth stage from Denbigh to Builth Wells in Wales. With several nasty climbs and remote roads, it could be a key day in the fight for overall victory.

He seals the deal by crossing the line, what a ride by @TeamSky @IStannard #tob2016 pic.twitter.com/0vhOiStl6P

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 4:14:12 2 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 0:01:46 3 Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 4 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:05:43 5 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 6 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS 8 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 9 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 10 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange 11 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 12 Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO 13 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 14 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 15 Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain 16 Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 17 Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS 18 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis 19 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 20 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 21 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 22 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 23 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 24 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 25 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 26 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 27 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 28 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 29 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 30 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 31 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 32 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 33 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 34 Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor 35 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 36 Steven Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor 37 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 38 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Drapac 39 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain 40 Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 41 Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 42 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 43 Adam Blythe (GBr) Great Britain 44 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 45 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 46 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 47 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 48 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 49 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 50 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 51 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction 52 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 53 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 54 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 55 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 56 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 57 Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 58 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS 59 Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO 60 Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 61 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 62 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 63 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange 64 Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 65 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 66 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 67 Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 68 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 69 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 70 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:06:04 71 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 72 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 73 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 74 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 75 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 76 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO 77 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 78 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 79 Oliver Ket-Spark (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction 80 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain 81 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 82 Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO 83 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 84 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 85 Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO 86 Liam Stones (GBr) NFTO 87 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 88 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 89 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 90 Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain 91 Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 92 Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team 93 Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain 94 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 95 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 96 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 97 Robert Power (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 98 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 99 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 100 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:06:26 101 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:06:29 102 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 0:07:13 103 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:07:20 104 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 105 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 106 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 107 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 108 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 109 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 110 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 111 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 112 Conor Dunne (Irl) JLT Condor 113 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 114 Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS 115 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS 116 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team 117 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS 118 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:07:26 119 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 0:07:38 120 Taylor Karl Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis 0:10:20 121 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:10:25 122 Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 0:29:53 DNS Adrien Costa (USA) Etixx - Quick-Step

Sprint 1 - Alsager, km. 9.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 3 pts 2 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 2 3 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 1

Sprint 2 - Sandbach, km. 51.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 3 pts 2 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis 2 3 Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 1

Sprint 3 - Alderley Edge, km. 96.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis 3 pts 2 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 2 3 Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 1

Mountain 1 - Alderley Edge, km. 98.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 6 pts 2 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 5 3 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 4 4 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis 3 5 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 6 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 1

Mountain 2 - Brickworks, km. 112.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 10 pts 2 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 9 3 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 8 4 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis 7 5 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 6 6 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 5 7 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 8 Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 3 9 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 2 10 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 1

Mountain 3 - Cat & Fiddle, km. 133.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 10 pts 2 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 9 3 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 8 4 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 7 5 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 6 6 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 5 7 Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 4 8 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain 3 9 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 10 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 15 pts 2 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 14 3 Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 13 4 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 12 5 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 11 6 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 10 7 Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS 9 8 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 8 9 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 7 10 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange 6 11 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 5 12 Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO 4 13 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 14 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 2 15 Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain 1

Best British Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 4:14:12 5 Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO 6 Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain 7 Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS 8 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 9 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 10 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 11 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 12 Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor 13 Steven Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor 14 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain 15 Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 16 Adam Blythe (GBr) Great Britain 17 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 18 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS 19 Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO 20 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 21 Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 22 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 23 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 24 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO 0:06:04 25 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain 26 Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO 27 Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO 28 Liam Stones (GBr) NFTO 29 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 30 Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain 31 Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain 32 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 33 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:07:20 34 Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS 35 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS 36 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS 37 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:07:26

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sky 12:54:02 2 One Pro Cycling 0:01:46 3 JLT - Condor 4 Cannondale Drapac Team 0:05:43 5 Team Giant - Alpecin 6 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 Team Wiggins 8 Madison - Genesis 9 Etixx - Quick Step 10 Great Britain 11 Dimension Data 12 Bardiani CSF 13 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 14 An Post - Chain Reaction 15 BMC Racing Team 0:06:04 16 NFTO 17 Lotto Soudal 18 Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 19 Orica - BikeExhange 20 Movistar Team 21 Trek - Segafredo 0:07:20

General Classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 12:53:15 2 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 0:00:06 3 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:04 4 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:08 5 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 7 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:12 8 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 9 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 10 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:01:16 11 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 12 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:01:17 13 Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:03:00 14 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Drapac 0:04:33 15 Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO 0:04:37 16 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:04:39 17 Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO 0:04:41 18 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 19 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 20 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 0:04:43 21 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain 22 Steven Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor 23 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 24 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 25 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange 26 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 27 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:04:53 28 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:04:55 29 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS 30 Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:59 31 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:03 32 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:05:04 33 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:05:05 34 Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:09 35 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:05:20 36 Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:05:28 37 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 0:05:31 38 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 39 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 40 Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor 41 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 0:05:36 42 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:39 43 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:52 44 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 45 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:06:04 46 Robert Power (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:06:06 47 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:06:42 48 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:07:18 49 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:07:19 50 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:07:22 51 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:07:35 52 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 0:10:48 53 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:12:29 54 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:13:13 55 Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 56 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange 57 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 58 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:13:15 59 Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain 0:13:34 60 Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain 61 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 62 Oliver Ket-Spark (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction 63 Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO 64 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 65 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:13:53 66 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:13:59 67 Conor Dunne (Irl) JLT Condor 0:14:44 68 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction 0:14:48 69 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:14:50 70 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:14:53 71 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 0:14:56 72 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:14:57 73 Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain 74 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 75 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 76 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 77 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 78 Adam Blythe (GBr) Great Britain 79 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 80 Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 81 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 82 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 83 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 84 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 85 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 0:15:08 86 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:15:12 87 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO 0:15:16 88 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 0:15:17 89 Liam Stones (GBr) NFTO 0:15:18 90 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 91 Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO 92 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain 93 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 94 Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 95 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 96 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 97 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:15:40 98 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:16:31 99 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:16:34 100 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 101 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team 102 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 103 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:16:52 104 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:18:18 105 Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:18:55 106 Taylor Karl Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis 0:19:34 107 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:19:39 108 Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:21:23 109 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis 0:21:29 110 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:21:50 111 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 112 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 0:22:59 113 Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:23:01 114 Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 115 Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team 0:23:22 116 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:24:33 117 Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:24:38 118 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 119 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS 120 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:26:23 121 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:27:51 122 Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 0:50:48

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 9 pts 2 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction 9 3 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 6 4 Conor Dunne (Irl) JLT Condor 6 5 Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 6 6 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis 5 7 Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 5 8 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 2 9 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO 2 10 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 1 11 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1 12 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 1 13 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 33 pts 2 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 32 3 Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 26 4 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 22 5 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 21 6 Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 20 7 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 17 8 Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 12 9 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 10 10 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis 10 11 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 8 12 Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 8 13 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO 7 14 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 15 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 5 16 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 5 17 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 5 18 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 19 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain 3 20 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 21 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 22 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction 2 23 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 2 24 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2 25 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 26 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 1 27 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 1 28 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 1 29 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 1

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 23 pts 2 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 22 3 Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS 17 4 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 15 5 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 15 6 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 15 7 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 14 8 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 14 9 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 14 10 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 14 11 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 13 12 Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 13 13 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 12 14 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 12 15 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 11 16 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 11 17 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 11 18 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 10 19 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 9 20 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 9 21 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 8 22 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 8 23 Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain 7 24 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 6 25 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 6 26 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange 6 27 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 28 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 5 29 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 5 30 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 31 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 32 Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO 4 33 Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS 3 34 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 35 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 36 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Drapac 2 37 Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 38 Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain 2 39 Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO 1

British rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 12:53:21 2 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:02 3 Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:02:54 4 Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO 0:04:31 5 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:04:33 6 Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO 0:04:35 7 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain 0:04:37 8 Steven Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor 9 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 10 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:04:49 11 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS 12 Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor 0:05:25 13 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 0:05:30 14 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:07:12 15 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:07:13 16 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 0:10:42 17 Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain 0:13:28 18 Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain 19 Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO 20 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:13:47 21 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:14:44 22 Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain 0:14:51 23 Adam Blythe (GBr) Great Britain 24 Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 25 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 26 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO 0:15:10 27 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 0:15:11 28 Liam Stones (GBr) NFTO 0:15:12 29 Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO 30 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain 31 Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:18:49 32 Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:21:17 33 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:21:44 34 Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:22:55 35 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:24:27 36 Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:24:32 37 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS