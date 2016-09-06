Tour of Britain: Stannard solos to victory on stage 3
Briggs and House round out podium
Stage 3: Congleton - Tatton Park, Knutsford
Ian Stannard (Team Sky) won stage three of the Tour of Britain from Congleton to Knutsford with an aggressive ride in the country lanes and rolling hills of northwest England.
The British Classics rider was part of the break of the day with Kristian House (ONE Pro Cycling), Graham Briggs (JTL Condor) and Matt Cronshaw (Madison Genesis) that opened a six-minute lead on the peloton. None of them were a threat to the overall lead of stage two winner Julian Vermote (Etixx-QuickStep) and so were given a chance to pursuit the stage victory.
Stannard attacked alone with 41km to go after the long but steady Cat and Fiddle climb in the rugged Peak District. He powered his way to the finish to savour a special solo victory. Briggs won the sprint for second place at 1:46, with House sitting up to take third place after leading out the sprint.
The peloton refused to help the Dimension Data team organise a chase and rode steady throughout the stage, finishing almost six minutes behind Stannard, with Nicola Ruffoni (Bardiani-CSF) winning a surprisingly hotly contested sprint for fourth place.
Stannard was proud to have won his first ever stage of his national tour. It was also his first victory since he outfoxed three Etixx-Quick Step riders in the final at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad in 2015. He was extra happy to greet his partner and young family at the finish after riding on what are now his local training roads when he is at home in Britain.
"It's a pretty big day for me. I was motivated for this stage because it was pretty much on home roads," Stannard said. "I was keen to get away. It's always nice to win from a breakaway and go solo too. I really enjoyed it today. I knew I want to go over the top of the Cat and Fiddle with about five minutes on the peloton, we'd have a chance on the run-in then. I heard it went out but I didn't know much more. I was just happy to be up there. It as special to be racing at home."
How it happened
After a wet and windy in northern England on Monday, the Tour of Britain peloton enjoyed warmer, dry conditions on stage three on the roads through the Cheshire and into the stunning Peak District in the northwest of England. The only rider not to start was talented young American Adrien Costa of Etixx-Quick Step. He crashed hard on Monday, finished the stage but needs special treatment for his injuries.
The climbs began in the final 60km, with House taking the points atop the climb in Alderley Edge. Soon after, on the Brickworks climb, Cronshaw was distanced as the other three kept the pace high and their lead on the pack at six minutes. Xandro Meurisse (Wanty Groupe Gobert) picked up a single point over Alderley Edge to give him a one-point lead in mountains competition. However, House also took the maximum 10 points over the Brickworks climb, putting him in fourth in the mountains competition and making him a real threat to Meurisse.
The Cat and Fiddle
Next up was the 10km Cat and Fiddle climb, named after the pub that sits at the summit. The road climbs gradually, allowing the break to cover it at speed, while Dimension Data set a steady pace behind. Vermote suffered a mechanical, breaking some spokes in a wheel but was soon back in the bunch after a wheel change.
House was the first to the exposed treeless summit and so grabbed maximum points. However behind Meurisse fought back to take the remaining points and ended the stage in the leader's special jersey with 33 points. Nicolas Roche (Team Sky) is second with 32 points after his aggressive ride on stage two and House is third with 26 points.
Stannard knew the break led the peloton by more six minutes, and so went on the attack as the road dived off the climb to the flat lanes of Cheshire. He knew he had the power to get away from his British rivals and did not want to risk a sprint finish. Cheered on by the large local crowd, Stannard soon opened a 90-second lead and never looked back.
By the time Stannard reached the finish, he had time to straighten his jersey, wave to the crowd and let out a big sigh of relief after a big day out and special victory.
Briggs stuck to House's wheel in the finale and won the sprint for second place thanks to his speed honed on the British circuit race scene. The peloton also fought for victory despite being five minutes back, with Ruffoni taking the sprint for fourth place some 5:43 behind Stannard.
The Tour of Britain continues on Wednesday with the 217km fourth stage from Denbigh to Builth Wells in Wales. With several nasty climbs and remote roads, it could be a key day in the fight for overall victory.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|4:14:12
|2
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:01:46
|3
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|4
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:05:43
|5
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|6
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|8
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|10
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange
|11
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
|13
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|15
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|16
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|17
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|18
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis
|19
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|20
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|21
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|22
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|23
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|24
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|25
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|26
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|27
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|28
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|29
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|30
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|31
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|32
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|33
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|34
|Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
|35
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|36
|Steven Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor
|37
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|38
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Drapac
|39
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
|40
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|41
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|42
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|43
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Great Britain
|44
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|45
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|46
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|47
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|48
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|49
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|50
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|51
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction
|52
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|53
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|54
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|55
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|56
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|57
|Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|58
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|59
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO
|60
|Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|61
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|62
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|63
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
|64
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|65
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|66
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|67
|Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|68
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|69
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|70
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:04
|71
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|72
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|73
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|74
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|75
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|76
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO
|77
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|78
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|79
|Oliver Ket-Spark (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
|80
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
|81
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|82
|Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
|83
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|84
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|85
|Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
|86
|Liam Stones (GBr) NFTO
|87
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|88
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|89
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|90
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain
|91
|Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|92
|Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team
|93
|Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain
|94
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|95
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|96
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|97
|Robert Power (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|98
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|99
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|100
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:06:26
|101
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:06:29
|102
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|0:07:13
|103
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:07:20
|104
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|105
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|106
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|107
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|108
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|109
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|110
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|111
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|112
|Conor Dunne (Irl) JLT Condor
|113
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|114
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|115
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|116
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|117
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|118
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:07:26
|119
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:07:38
|120
|Taylor Karl Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis
|0:10:20
|121
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:10:25
|122
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:29:53
|DNS
|Adrien Costa (USA) Etixx - Quick-Step
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|3
|pts
|2
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|3
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|3
|pts
|2
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
|2
|3
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
|3
|pts
|2
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|2
|3
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|6
|pts
|2
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|5
|3
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|4
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
|3
|5
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|6
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|10
|pts
|2
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|9
|3
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|8
|4
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
|7
|5
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|6
|6
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|7
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|8
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|3
|9
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|2
|10
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|10
|pts
|2
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|9
|3
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|8
|4
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|7
|5
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|6
|6
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|5
|7
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|4
|8
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
|3
|9
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|10
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|15
|pts
|2
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|14
|3
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|13
|4
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|12
|5
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|11
|6
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|10
|7
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|9
|8
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|8
|9
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|7
|10
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange
|6
|11
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|12
|Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
|4
|13
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|14
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|2
|15
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|4:14:12
|5
|Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
|6
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|7
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|8
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|9
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|10
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|11
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|12
|Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
|13
|Steven Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor
|14
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
|15
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|16
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Great Britain
|17
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|18
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|19
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO
|20
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|21
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|22
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|23
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|24
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO
|0:06:04
|25
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
|26
|Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
|27
|Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
|28
|Liam Stones (GBr) NFTO
|29
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|30
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain
|31
|Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain
|32
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|33
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:07:20
|34
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|35
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|36
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|37
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:07:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|12:54:02
|2
|One Pro Cycling
|0:01:46
|3
|JLT - Condor
|4
|Cannondale Drapac Team
|0:05:43
|5
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|6
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|Team Wiggins
|8
|Madison - Genesis
|9
|Etixx - Quick Step
|10
|Great Britain
|11
|Dimension Data
|12
|Bardiani CSF
|13
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|14
|An Post - Chain Reaction
|15
|BMC Racing Team
|0:06:04
|16
|NFTO
|17
|Lotto Soudal
|18
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|19
|Orica - BikeExhange
|20
|Movistar Team
|21
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:07:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12:53:15
|2
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:00:06
|3
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:04
|4
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:08
|5
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|7
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:12
|8
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|10
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:01:16
|11
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:17
|13
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:03:00
|14
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:04:33
|15
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO
|0:04:37
|16
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:04:39
|17
|Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
|0:04:41
|18
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|19
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|20
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:04:43
|21
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
|22
|Steven Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor
|23
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|24
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|25
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
|26
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|27
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:04:53
|28
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:04:55
|29
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|30
|Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:59
|31
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:03
|32
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:05:04
|33
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:05:05
|34
|Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:09
|35
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:20
|36
|Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:05:28
|37
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:05:31
|38
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|39
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|40
|Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
|41
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:05:36
|42
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:39
|43
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:52
|44
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|45
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:04
|46
|Robert Power (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:06:06
|47
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:06:42
|48
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:07:18
|49
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:07:19
|50
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:07:22
|51
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:07:35
|52
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:10:48
|53
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:12:29
|54
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:13
|55
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|56
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange
|57
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|58
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:15
|59
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain
|0:13:34
|60
|Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain
|61
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|62
|Oliver Ket-Spark (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
|63
|Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
|64
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|65
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:13:53
|66
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:13:59
|67
|Conor Dunne (Irl) JLT Condor
|0:14:44
|68
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:14:48
|69
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:14:50
|70
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:14:53
|71
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:14:56
|72
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:14:57
|73
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|74
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|75
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|76
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|77
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|78
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Great Britain
|79
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|80
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|81
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|82
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|83
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|84
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|85
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:15:08
|86
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:15:12
|87
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO
|0:15:16
|88
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:15:17
|89
|Liam Stones (GBr) NFTO
|0:15:18
|90
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|91
|Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
|92
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
|93
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|94
|Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|95
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|96
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|97
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:15:40
|98
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:16:31
|99
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:16:34
|100
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|101
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|102
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|103
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:16:52
|104
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:18:18
|105
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:18:55
|106
|Taylor Karl Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis
|0:19:34
|107
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:19:39
|108
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:21:23
|109
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis
|0:21:29
|110
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:21:50
|111
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|112
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|0:22:59
|113
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:23:01
|114
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|115
|Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:23:22
|116
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:24:33
|117
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:24:38
|118
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|119
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|120
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:26:23
|121
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:27:51
|122
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:50:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|9
|pts
|2
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction
|9
|3
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|6
|4
|Conor Dunne (Irl) JLT Condor
|6
|5
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|6
|6
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
|5
|7
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|5
|8
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|9
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO
|2
|10
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|1
|11
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1
|12
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|13
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|33
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|32
|3
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|26
|4
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|22
|5
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|21
|6
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|20
|7
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|17
|8
|Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|12
|9
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|10
|10
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
|10
|11
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|8
|12
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|8
|13
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO
|7
|14
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|15
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|5
|16
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|5
|17
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|18
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|19
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
|3
|20
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|21
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|22
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction
|2
|23
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|2
|24
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|25
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|26
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|1
|27
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|1
|28
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|1
|29
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|23
|pts
|2
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|22
|3
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|17
|4
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15
|5
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|15
|6
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|15
|7
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|14
|8
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|14
|9
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|14
|10
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|14
|11
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|13
|12
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|13
|13
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12
|14
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|15
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|11
|16
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|11
|17
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|18
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|10
|19
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|20
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|9
|21
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|8
|22
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|8
|23
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain
|7
|24
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|25
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|6
|26
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange
|6
|27
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|28
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|5
|29
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|30
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|31
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|32
|Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
|4
|33
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|3
|34
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|35
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|36
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|37
|Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|38
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|2
|39
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|12:53:21
|2
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:02
|3
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:02:54
|4
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO
|0:04:31
|5
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:04:33
|6
|Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
|0:04:35
|7
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
|0:04:37
|8
|Steven Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor
|9
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|10
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:04:49
|11
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|12
|Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:05:25
|13
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:05:30
|14
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:07:12
|15
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:07:13
|16
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:10:42
|17
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain
|0:13:28
|18
|Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain
|19
|Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
|20
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:13:47
|21
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:14:44
|22
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|0:14:51
|23
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Great Britain
|24
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|25
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|26
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO
|0:15:10
|27
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:15:11
|28
|Liam Stones (GBr) NFTO
|0:15:12
|29
|Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
|30
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
|31
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:18:49
|32
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:21:17
|33
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:21:44
|34
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:22:55
|35
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:24:27
|36
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:24:32
|37
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Etixx - Quick Step
|38:45:46
|2
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:00
|3
|Team Sky
|0:02:49
|4
|Cannondale Drapac Team
|0:04:27
|5
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:05:44
|6
|JLT - Condor
|0:05:52
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|0:06:19
|8
|Madison - Genesis
|0:09:09
|9
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:09:10
|10
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:11:09
|11
|Lotto Soudal
|0:13:24
|12
|Team Wiggins
|0:15:07
|13
|NFTO
|0:16:51
|14
|Bardiani CSF
|0:17:26
|15
|Movistar Team
|0:17:47
|16
|Orica - BikeExhange
|0:18:01
|17
|Dimension Data
|0:21:17
|18
|One Pro Cycling
|0:22:53
|19
|Great Britain
|0:25:08
|20
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:26:46
|21
|An Post - Chain Reaction
|0:27:40
