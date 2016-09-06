Trending

Tour of Britain: Stannard solos to victory on stage 3

Briggs and House round out podium

Ian Stannard steps onto the stage

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) climbing in the peloton

Luke Mezgec (Orica-BikeExchange)

The BMC team on stage

Boy van Poppel (Trek-Segafredo) enjoys a moment with the fans

Just in case you didn't know where you were

Julien Vermote pulls on yellow

Stage winner Ian Stannard with his prize

Maximiliano Richeze (Etixx-Quick-Step)

Rick Zabel (BMC)

Steve Cummings (Dimension Data)

A calm Julien Vermote pre-stage

The fans came out to enjoy stage 3

A young fan with a message for Steve Cummings

Race leader Julien Vermote climbing near the front in the yellow jersey

The local cows aren't that interested in the racing

Alex Dowsett (Movistar)

Jack Bauer (Cannondale-Drapac)

Taylor Phinney (BMC) high fives the fans

A victorious Ian Stannard on stage 3 of the Tour of Britain

Stage 3 of the Tour of Britain

Stage 3 of the Tour of Britain

Taylor Phinney (BMC)

Of course, it's Taylor Phinney who signs his name with a symbol.

Elia Viviani's gold medal shoes

Irish champion Nicolas Roche

Kristian House (One Pro Cycling) checks on his breakaway companions

Stage 3 of the Tour of Britain

Stage 3 of the Tour of Britain

Nicolas Roche goes for the KOM points

Ian Stannard leads the breakaway

Stage 3 of the Tour of Britain

Mark Cavendish

Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data)

Kristian House (ONE Pro Cycling)

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) leads the peloton home behind the breakaway

Julian Vermote (Etixx-Quickstep)

Ramon Sinkeldam (Giant-Alpecin)

Xandro Meurisse (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)

Ian Stannard (Sky)

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal)

Graham Briggs (JLT Condor)

Graham Briggs leads the remnants of the breakaway to the line

The sprint between Briggs and House

Ian Stannard (Sky) wins stage 3 of the Tour of Britain

Ian Stannard (Sky) wins stage 3 of the Tour of Britain

Julien Vermote stays safely in the peloton

Ian Stannard after winning a stage of the Tour of Britain

Julien Vermote kept his yellow jersey

Amets Txurruka leads the peloton on stage 3 of the Tour of Britain

Amets Txurruka leads the peloton on stage 3 of the Tour of Britain

Ian Stannard (Team Sky) won stage three of the Tour of Britain from Congleton to Knutsford with an aggressive ride in the country lanes and rolling hills of northwest England.

Tour of Britain: Why the sprinters' teams missed out on stage 3

The British Classics rider was part of the break of the day with Kristian House (ONE Pro Cycling), Graham Briggs (JTL Condor) and Matt Cronshaw (Madison Genesis) that opened a six-minute lead on the peloton. None of them were a threat to the overall lead of stage two winner Julian Vermote (Etixx-QuickStep) and so were given a chance to pursuit the stage victory.

Stannard attacked alone with 41km to go after the long but steady Cat and Fiddle climb in the rugged Peak District. He powered his way to the finish to savour a special solo victory. Briggs won the sprint for second place at 1:46, with House sitting up to take third place after leading out the sprint.

The peloton refused to help the Dimension Data team organise a chase and rode steady throughout the stage, finishing almost six minutes behind Stannard, with Nicola Ruffoni (Bardiani-CSF) winning a surprisingly hotly contested sprint for fourth place.

Stannard was proud to have won his first ever stage of his national tour. It was also his first victory since he outfoxed three Etixx-Quick Step riders in the final at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad in 2015. He was extra happy to greet his partner and young family at the finish after riding on what are now his local training roads when he is at home in Britain.

"It's a pretty big day for me. I was motivated for this stage because it was pretty much on home roads," Stannard said. "I was keen to get away. It's always nice to win from a breakaway and go solo too. I really enjoyed it today. I knew I want to go over the top of the Cat and Fiddle with about five minutes on the peloton, we'd have a chance on the run-in then. I heard it went out but I didn't know much more. I was just happy to be up there. It as special to be racing at home."

How it happened

After a wet and windy in northern England on Monday, the Tour of Britain peloton enjoyed warmer, dry conditions on stage three on the roads through the Cheshire and into the stunning Peak District in the northwest of England. The only rider not to start was talented young American Adrien Costa of Etixx-Quick Step. He crashed hard on Monday, finished the stage but needs special treatment for his injuries.

The climbs began in the final 60km, with House taking the points atop the climb in Alderley Edge. Soon after, on the Brickworks climb, Cronshaw was distanced as the other three kept the pace high and their lead on the pack at six minutes. Xandro Meurisse (Wanty Groupe Gobert) picked up a single point over Alderley Edge to give him a one-point lead in mountains competition. However, House also took the maximum 10 points over the Brickworks climb, putting him in fourth in the mountains competition and making him a real threat to Meurisse.

The Cat and Fiddle

Next up was the 10km Cat and Fiddle climb, named after the pub that sits at the summit. The road climbs gradually, allowing the break to cover it at speed, while Dimension Data set a steady pace behind. Vermote suffered a mechanical, breaking some spokes in a wheel but was soon back in the bunch after a wheel change.

House was the first to the exposed treeless summit and so grabbed maximum points. However behind Meurisse fought back to take the remaining points and ended the stage in the leader's special jersey with 33 points. Nicolas Roche (Team Sky) is second with 32 points after his aggressive ride on stage two and House is third with 26 points.

Stannard knew the break led the peloton by more six minutes, and so went on the attack as the road dived off the climb to the flat lanes of Cheshire. He knew he had the power to get away from his British rivals and did not want to risk a sprint finish. Cheered on by the large local crowd, Stannard soon opened a 90-second lead and never looked back.

By the time Stannard reached the finish, he had time to straighten his jersey, wave to the crowd and let out a big sigh of relief after a big day out and special victory.

Briggs stuck to House's wheel in the finale and won the sprint for second place thanks to his speed honed on the British circuit race scene. The peloton also fought for victory despite being five minutes back, with Ruffoni taking the sprint for fourth place some 5:43 behind Stannard.

The Tour of Britain continues on Wednesday with the 217km fourth stage from Denbigh to Builth Wells in Wales. With several nasty climbs and remote roads, it could be a key day in the fight for overall victory.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky4:14:12
2Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor0:01:46
3Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
4Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:05:43
5Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
6Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
7Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS
8Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
9Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
10Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange
11Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
12Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
13Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
14Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
15Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
16Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
17Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS
18Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis
19Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
20Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
21Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
22Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
23Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
24Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
25Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
26Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
27Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
28Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
29Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
30Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
31Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
32Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
33Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
34Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
35Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
36Steven Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor
37Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
38Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Drapac
39Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
40Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
41Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
42Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
43Adam Blythe (GBr) Great Britain
44Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
45Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
46Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
47Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
48Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
49Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
50Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
51Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction
52Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
53Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
54Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
55Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
56Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
57Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
58Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
59Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO
60Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
61Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
62Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
63Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
64Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
65James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
66Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
67Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
68Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
69Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
70André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:06:04
71Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
72Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
73Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
74Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
75Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
76Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO
77Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
78Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
79Oliver Ket-Spark (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
80Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
81Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
82Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
83Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
84Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
85Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
86Liam Stones (GBr) NFTO
87Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
88Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
89Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
90Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain
91Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
92Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team
93Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain
94Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
95Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
96Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
97Robert Power (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
98Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
99Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
100Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:06:26
101Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:06:29
102Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky0:07:13
103Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis0:07:20
104Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
105Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
106Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
107Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
108Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
109Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
110Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
111Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
112Conor Dunne (Irl) JLT Condor
113Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
114Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
115Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS
116Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team
117Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS
118Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis0:07:26
119Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data0:07:38
120Taylor Karl Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis0:10:20
121Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:10:25
122Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction0:29:53
DNSAdrien Costa (USA) Etixx - Quick-Step

Sprint 1 - Alsager, km. 9.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling3pts
2Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky2
3Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor1

Sprint 2 - Sandbach, km. 51.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor3pts
2Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis2
3Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling1

Sprint 3 - Alderley Edge, km. 96.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis3pts
2Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor2
3Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling1

Mountain 1 - Alderley Edge, km. 98.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling6pts
2Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor5
3Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky4
4Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis3
5Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
6Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky1

Mountain 2 - Brickworks, km. 112.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling10pts
2Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky9
3Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor8
4Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis7
5Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky6
6Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert5
7Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert4
8Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling3
9Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data2
10Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data1

Mountain 3 - Cat & Fiddle, km. 133.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling10pts
2Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor9
3Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky8
4Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert7
5Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky6
6Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky5
7Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling4
8Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain3
9Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step2
10Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky15pts
2Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor14
3Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling13
4Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF12
5Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky11
6Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin10
7Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS9
8Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team8
9Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac7
10Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange6
11Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo5
12Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO4
13Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
14Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction2
15Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain1

Best British Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky4:14:12
5Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
6Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
7Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS
8Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
9Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
10Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
11Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
12Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
13Steven Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor
14Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
15Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
16Adam Blythe (GBr) Great Britain
17Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
18Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
19Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO
20Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
21Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
22James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
23Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
24Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO0:06:04
25Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
26Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
27Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
28Liam Stones (GBr) NFTO
29Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
30Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain
31Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain
32Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
33Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis0:07:20
34Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
35Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS
36Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS
37Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis0:07:26

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky12:54:02
2One Pro Cycling0:01:46
3JLT - Condor
4Cannondale Drapac Team0:05:43
5Team Giant - Alpecin
6Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
7Team Wiggins
8Madison - Genesis
9Etixx - Quick Step
10Great Britain
11Dimension Data
12Bardiani CSF
13Wanty - Groupe Gobert
14An Post - Chain Reaction
15BMC Racing Team0:06:04
16NFTO
17Lotto Soudal
18Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
19Orica - BikeExhange
20Movistar Team
21Trek - Segafredo0:07:20

General Classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step12:53:15
2Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:00:06
3Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:04
4Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:01:08
5Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
6Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
7Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:12
8Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
9Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
10Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:01:16
11Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
12Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:01:17
13Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:03:00
14Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Drapac0:04:33
15Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO0:04:37
16Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis0:04:39
17Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO0:04:41
18Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
19Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
20Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac0:04:43
21Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
22Steven Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor
23Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
24Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
25Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-BikeExchange
26James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
27Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:04:53
28Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis0:04:55
29Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
30Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:59
31Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:03
32Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:05:04
33Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:05:05
34Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:09
35Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:05:20
36Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:05:28
37Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction0:05:31
38Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
39Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
40Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
41Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor0:05:36
42Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:39
43Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:52
44Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
45Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:06:04
46Robert Power (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:06:06
47Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:06:42
48Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:07:18
49Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis0:07:19
50Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:07:22
51Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:07:35
52Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor0:10:48
53Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:12:29
54Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:13:13
55Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
56Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange
57Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
58André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:13:15
59Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain0:13:34
60Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain
61Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
62Oliver Ket-Spark (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
63Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
64Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
65Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:13:53
66Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:13:59
67Conor Dunne (Irl) JLT Condor0:14:44
68Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction0:14:48
69Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:14:50
70Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:14:53
71Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac0:14:56
72Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:14:57
73Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
74Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
75Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
76Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
77Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
78Adam Blythe (GBr) Great Britain
79Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
80Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
81Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
82Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
83Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
84Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
85Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data0:15:08
86Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:15:12
87Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO0:15:16
88Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor0:15:17
89Liam Stones (GBr) NFTO0:15:18
90Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
91Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
92Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
93Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
94Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
95Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
96Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
97Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:15:40
98Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:16:31
99Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:16:34
100Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
101Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team
102Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
103Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:16:52
104Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:18:18
105Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:18:55
106Taylor Karl Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis0:19:34
107Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:19:39
108Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:21:23
109Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis0:21:29
110Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:21:50
111Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
112Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky0:22:59
113Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:23:01
114Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
115Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team0:23:22
116Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis0:24:33
117Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:24:38
118Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
119Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS
120Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:26:23
121Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:27:51
122Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction0:50:48

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal9pts
2Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction9
3Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor6
4Conor Dunne (Irl) JLT Condor6
5Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling6
6Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis5
7Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling5
8Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky2
9Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO2
10Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky1
11Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1
12Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac1
13Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert33pts
2Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky32
3Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling26
4Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor22
5Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky21
6Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling20
7Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo17
8Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin12
9Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor10
10Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis10
11Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo8
12Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction8
13Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO7
14Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step6
15Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team5
16Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky5
17Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert5
18Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin3
19Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain3
20Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step2
21Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2
22Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction2
23Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data2
24Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo2
25Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step2
26Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal1
27André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal1
28Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data1
29Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data1

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin23pts
2Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF22
3Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS17
4Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step15
5Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky15
6André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal15
7Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data14
8Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac14
9Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor14
10Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange14
11Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step13
12Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling13
13Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert12
14Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step12
15Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal11
16Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky11
17Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo11
18Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky10
19Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert9
20Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling9
21Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin8
22Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team8
23Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain7
24Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo6
25Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction6
26Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange6
27Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
28Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky5
29Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo5
30Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF5
31Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team4
32Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO4
33Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS3
34Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
35Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
36Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Drapac2
37Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
38Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain2
39Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO1

British rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data12:53:21
2Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:01:02
3Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:02:54
4Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO0:04:31
5Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis0:04:33
6Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO0:04:35
7Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain0:04:37
8Steven Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor
9James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
10Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis0:04:49
11Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
12Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor0:05:25
13Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor0:05:30
14Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:07:12
15Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis0:07:13
16Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor0:10:42
17Daniel McLay (GBr) Great Britain0:13:28
18Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain
19Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
20Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:13:47
21Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:14:44
22Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain0:14:51
23Adam Blythe (GBr) Great Britain
24Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
25Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
26Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO0:15:10
27Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor0:15:11
28Liam Stones (GBr) NFTO0:15:12
29Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
30Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
31Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:18:49
32Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:21:17
33Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:21:44
34Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:22:55
35Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis0:24:27
36Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:24:32
37Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Etixx - Quick Step38:45:46
2Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:00
3Team Sky0:02:49
4Cannondale Drapac Team0:04:27
5Team Giant - Alpecin0:05:44
6JLT - Condor0:05:52
7BMC Racing Team0:06:19
8Madison - Genesis0:09:09
9Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:09:10
10Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:11:09
11Lotto Soudal0:13:24
12Team Wiggins0:15:07
13NFTO0:16:51
14Bardiani CSF0:17:26
15Movistar Team0:17:47
16Orica - BikeExhange0:18:01
17Dimension Data0:21:17
18One Pro Cycling0:22:53
19Great Britain0:25:08
20Trek - Segafredo0:26:46
21An Post - Chain Reaction0:27:40

 

