Seeldraeyers wins second straight stage in Austria
Belgian extends overall lead
Stage 2: Innsbruck - Kitzbüheler Horn
Tour of Austria race leader Kevin Seeldraeyers won for the second straight day with a victory atop the taxing Kitzbüheler Horn mountain finish, leading an Astana sweep of the stage's top three places. Seeldraeyers was followed across the line by teammates Alexandr Dyachenko, at five seconds, and Fabio Aru, at 14 seconds
Dries Devenyns (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) finished fourth at 26 seconds while Riccardo Zoidl (Team Gourmetfein Simplon) rounded out the top five at 37 seconds.
With the stage victory Seeldraeyers increased his overall lead with Dyachenko now second at 43 seconds followed by Zoidl at 59 seconds.
"Today I had really strong legs and can not believe it's my second stage victory within almost 24 hours," said Seeldraeyers.
The 157.4km stage from Innsbruck to Kitzbüheler Horn kicked off at a rapid tempo as multiple attacks went up the road trying to form the early break. Eventually three riders were successful with Federico Canuti (Cannondale), Alessandro Malaguti (Androni Giocattoli) and Harald Totschnig (Tirol Cycling Team) comprising the break of the day and after half of the stage was completed their lead stood at seven minutes over the peloton.
Seeldraeyers's Astana team steadily reduced the break's lead on the approach to the 7.1km finishing ascent with the Team Gourmetfein Simplon also providing pace-making assistance at the head of the peloton.
Just prior to the final climb the break's lead had dropped beneath two minutes and soon after beginning the climb to the finish, featuring a leg-searing maximum gradient of 22.3 percent, Totschnig dropped his two breakaway companions and set out on his own. Four kilometres from the finish, however, the Austrian was caught and dropped by a select group approximately 20 in number.
With three kilometres to go Dyachenko, Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) and Matija Kvasina (Team Gourmetfein Simplon) held a slight lead but soon Seeldraeyers took matters into his own hands.
"It's really hard to predict how the climb goes here, but the team did everything to control the race," said Seeldraeyers. "In the last group Dyachenko attacked ahead of me and Aru to set a pace, and about halfway up the mountain nobody with me could close the gap, so I jumped across. I looked back to see Aru and he was really suffering. When he came up to us a few minutes later I was surprised and really happy to see him."
It was a show of force from the Astana squad through to the finish and in the final push to the line Seeldraeyers would open up slight gaps on his two teammates.
In addition to strengthening his hold on the yellow jersey, Seeldraeyers also leads both the points and mountains classifications. His teammate Aru tops the young riders classification while Astana has a firm grasp on the team classification as well.
"Tomorrow is probaby a sprint stage, but then we go to Gross Glockner and climb across," Seeldraeyers said. "I was sick last year and fell out of the lead group, but it can be a dangerous place, so the team and I have a lot of work to do if we want to keep the jersey."
|1
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|4:17:15
|2
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:05
|3
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:14
|4
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:26
|5
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:00:37
|6
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:44
|7
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|0:00:51
|8
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:00:56
|9
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
|0:01:05
|10
|Jure Golcer (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:01:13
|11
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:01:17
|12
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:31
|13
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:01:35
|14
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:01:44
|15
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:55
|16
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:02:13
|17
|Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:20
|18
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:27
|19
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|0:02:57
|20
|Paul Lang (Aut) WSA
|0:03:00
|21
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:03:07
|22
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:03:20
|23
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:35
|24
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:03:41
|25
|Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA
|0:03:46
|26
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:03:54
|27
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Team Vorarlberg
|0:03:57
|28
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|0:04:21
|29
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:25
|30
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:04:35
|31
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:48
|32
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:04:56
|33
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:04:58
|34
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:05:00
|35
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|36
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|37
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|0:05:06
|38
|David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|39
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:18
|40
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:05:29
|41
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Dimitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|43
|Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:05:48
|44
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) IAM Cycling
|0:06:01
|45
|Markus Goetz (Aut) WSA
|0:06:09
|46
|Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Team Vorarlberg
|0:06:15
|47
|Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA
|0:06:18
|48
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:06:29
|49
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|50
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:06:40
|51
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|52
|Lukas Zeller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:06:46
|53
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|54
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:06:54
|55
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:07:04
|56
|Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:07:19
|57
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:20
|58
|Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:07:24
|59
|Daniel Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|60
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:08:10
|61
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|62
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:08:18
|63
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:08:46
|64
|Remco Broers (Ned) Team Vorarlberg
|65
|Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:08:57
|66
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:00
|67
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:09:03
|68
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
|69
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:09:11
|70
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:09:15
|71
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:09:23
|72
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:09:51
|73
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:09:56
|74
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|0:10:14
|75
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|76
|Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|77
|Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|78
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:10:20
|79
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|80
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling
|81
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:10:23
|82
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:10:35
|83
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:11:01
|84
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:08
|85
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|86
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:11:14
|87
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:11:24
|88
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:11:28
|89
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|90
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|91
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:11:31
|92
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:11:32
|93
|Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:11:47
|94
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|0:11:56
|95
|Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|96
|Patric Schultus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|97
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|98
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:06
|99
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|100
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|101
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:12:12
|102
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:12:13
|103
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|104
|Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:12:21
|105
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:34
|106
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|107
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|108
|Petr Lechner (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|109
|Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|110
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|111
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|112
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:38
|113
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:12:53
|114
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:13:21
|115
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:13:27
|116
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:13:42
|117
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:02
|118
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|119
|Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|0:14:15
|120
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|121
|Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:14:22
|122
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:14:27
|123
|Wolfgang Geisler (Aut) WSA
|0:14:33
|124
|Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|125
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:48
|126
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:14:59
|127
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|128
|Jan Sokol (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:15:34
|129
|Matej Marin (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|130
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|0:16:18
|131
|Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:16:20
|132
|Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA
|0:03:46
|133
|Hannes Kapeller (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:16:48
|134
|Patrick Schörkmayer (Aut) WSA
|0:16:56
|135
|Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:17:28
|136
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:17:32
|137
|Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA
|0:17:40
|138
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:44
|139
|Andreas Mueller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:19:05
|140
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|0:19:08
|141
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|142
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:25
|DNS
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|12
|3
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|4
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|8
|5
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|7
|6
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|7
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|5
|8
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|4
|9
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
|3
|10
|Jure Golcer (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team
|2
|1
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|pts
|2
|Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|1
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|pts
|2
|Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|1
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|pts
|2
|Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|1
|Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|1
|Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|2
|pts
|2
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|1
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|11
|3
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8
|4
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|5
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|4
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|12:52:04
|2
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:06:58
|3
|Katusha
|0:07:06
|4
|RadioShack Leopard
|0:07:46
|5
|IAM Cycling
|0:08:16
|6
|Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:08:38
|7
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:09:49
|8
|MTN-Qhubeka
|0:12:02
|9
|Lotto Belisol
|0:12:12
|10
|Tirol Cycling Team
|0:12:29
|11
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:33
|12
|WSA
|0:12:36
|13
|BMC Racing Team
|0:12:59
|14
|Team Vorarlberg
|0:14:53
|15
|Sky Procycling
|0:16:36
|16
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:19:03
|17
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:20:00
|18
|Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:20:45
|1
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|8:22:57
|2
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:43
|3
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:00:59
|4
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:10
|5
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:29
|6
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:03
|7
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|0:02:10
|8
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:02:15
|9
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
|0:02:24
|10
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:03:05
|11
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:03:23
|12
|Jure Golcer (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:03:40
|13
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:03:59
|14
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:04:20
|15
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:04:40
|16
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:04:58
|17
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:05:02
|18
|Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:05:05
|19
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:05:12
|20
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|0:05:34
|21
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:05:49
|22
|Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA
|0:06:31
|23
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:06:39
|24
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Paul Lang (Aut) WSA
|0:07:30
|26
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:08:00
|27
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:05
|28
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:08:23
|29
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|0:10:12
|30
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:16
|31
|Daniel Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|32
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:10:26
|33
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) IAM Cycling
|0:10:31
|34
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:10:49
|35
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:10:51
|36
|Dimitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|0:11:20
|37
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:11:37
|38
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Team Vorarlberg
|0:12:31
|39
|Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:13:04
|40
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|41
|Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Team Vorarlberg
|0:13:14
|42
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:13:53
|43
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|0:14:03
|44
|Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:14:22
|45
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:14:26
|46
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:15:11
|47
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:15:14
|48
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:15:17
|49
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|0:15:43
|50
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:15:51
|51
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:16:01
|52
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:16:08
|53
|David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:16:14
|54
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:17
|55
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:37
|56
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:17:07
|57
|Markus Goetz (Aut) WSA
|0:17:17
|58
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|0:17:59
|59
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:18:08
|60
|Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA
|0:18:15
|61
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:18:48
|62
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:18:54
|63
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:19:09
|64
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:05
|65
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:08
|66
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:20:30
|67
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:20:43
|68
|Lukas Zeller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:21:00
|69
|Remco Broers (Ned) Team Vorarlberg
|0:22:13
|70
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:22:16
|71
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:22:32
|72
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:23:17
|73
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:23:21
|74
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:23:29
|75
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:23:37
|76
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:24:29
|77
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:24:32
|78
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:24:44
|79
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:25:03
|80
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:25:35
|81
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:25:38
|82
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:26:18
|83
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:26:20
|84
|Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:26:48
|85
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:26:55
|86
|Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|87
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:27:42
|88
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:28:10
|89
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:28:16
|90
|Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:28:21
|91
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:28:27
|92
|Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA
|0:28:56
|93
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:29:20
|94
|Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:29:38
|95
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:29:44
|96
|Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:30:20
|97
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:30:29
|98
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:30:52
|99
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|100
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:30:56
|101
|Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:31:14
|102
|Patric Schultus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:31:20
|103
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|104
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:31:30
|105
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|106
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:31:36
|107
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:31:37
|108
|Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:31:45
|109
|Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:31:56
|110
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:31:58
|111
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|112
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|113
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|114
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|115
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:32:02
|116
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:32:17
|117
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:32:27
|118
|Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:32:32
|119
|Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:32:45
|120
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|121
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:33:06
|122
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:33:26
|123
|Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|0:33:30
|124
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:33:39
|125
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|0:33:46
|126
|Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:33:57
|127
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:34:12
|128
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|0:34:23
|129
|Jan Sokol (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:34:58
|130
|Matej Marin (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|131
|Wolfgang Geisler (Aut) WSA
|0:35:18
|132
|Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:35:44
|133
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|0:35:49
|134
|Hannes Kapeller (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:36:12
|135
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:36:56
|136
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:38:08
|137
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|0:38:32
|138
|Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA
|0:40:25
|139
|Andreas Mueller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:41:03
|140
|Patrick Schörkmayer (Aut) WSA
|0:42:07
|141
|Petr Lechner (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:42:17
|142
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:54:43
|1
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|30
|pts
|2
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|19
|3
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|18
|4
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|16
|5
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|13
|6
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|12
|7
|Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|12
|8
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|9
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|10
|10
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
|8
|11
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|7
|12
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|7
|13
|Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|6
|14
|Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|6
|15
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|4
|16
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|17
|Jure Golcer (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team
|2
|18
|Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|19
|Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA
|1
|1
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|23
|pts
|2
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|19
|3
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|15
|4
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|12
|5
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|11
|6
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8
|7
|Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA
|8
|8
|Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|9
|Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|7
|10
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|11
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|12
|Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|1
|13
|Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|1
|1
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8:24:26
|2
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
|0:00:55
|3
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:02:51
|4
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:03:29
|5
|Paul Lang (Aut) WSA
|0:06:01
|6
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:36
|7
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:06:54
|8
|Daniel Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:08:47
|9
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:09:20
|10
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:09:22
|11
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:12:57
|12
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:13:45
|13
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:13:48
|14
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:14:22
|15
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:14:32
|16
|David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:14:45
|17
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:17:19
|18
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:19:01
|19
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:19:14
|20
|Lukas Zeller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:19:31
|21
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:22:08
|22
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:23:15
|23
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:24:06
|24
|Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:25:19
|25
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:25:26
|26
|Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:26:52
|27
|Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:28:09
|28
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:28:15
|29
|Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:28:51
|30
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:29:23
|31
|Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:29:45
|32
|Patric Schultus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:29:51
|33
|Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:30:16
|34
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:30:29
|35
|Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:31:03
|36
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:31:16
|37
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|0:32:54
|38
|Jan Sokol (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:33:29
|39
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|0:34:20
|40
|Hannes Kapeller (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:34:43
|41
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|0:37:03
|42
|Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA
|0:38:56
|43
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:53:14
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|25:11:33
|2
|Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:12:02
|3
|IAM Cycling
|0:12:36
|4
|Katusha
|0:13:12
|5
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:13:55
|6
|RadioShack Leopard
|0:14:43
|7
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:16:32
|8
|Sky Procycling
|0:20:31
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|0:22:18
|10
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:27:15
|11
|WSA
|0:28:36
|12
|Tirol Cycling Team
|0:29:32
|13
|Lotto Belisol
|0:30:28
|14
|MTN-Qhubeka
|0:32:26
|15
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:39:07
|16
|Team Vorarlberg
|0:39:11
|17
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:39:20
|18
|Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:52:41
