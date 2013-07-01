Trending

Seeldraeyers wins second straight stage in Austria

Belgian extends overall lead

Image 1 of 13

The front group with Seeldraeyers tucked in waiting for the moment to strike

(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Image 2 of 13

Another perfect day on Stage 2 at the Tour of Austria

(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Image 3 of 13

Riders take in the fresh air during the second day of racing

(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Image 4 of 13

The day's escape lead by Harald Totschnig (Tirol Cycling Team)

(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Image 5 of 13

Harald Totschnig (Tirol Cycling Team) leads Federico Canuti (Cannondale), Alessandro Malaguti (Androni Giocattoli)

(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Image 6 of 13

Astana in control of the bunch for race leader Kevin Seeldraeyers

(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Image 7 of 13

Andrea Guardini (Astan) would pay the price for his efforts on the front as the last rider to cross the finish line

(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Image 8 of 13

Not a bad place for a bike race

(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Image 9 of 13

The field under neutral conditions on the way out of Innsbruck

(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Image 10 of 13

Race leader Kevin Seeldraeyers (Astana) lines up next to Joe Dombrowski in Innsbruck

(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Image 11 of 13

The Tirol Cycling Team pose for a few snaps

(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Image 12 of 13

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) announced his new three-year deal with Trek today

(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Image 13 of 13

Joe Dombrowski (Sky) suffered on the second stage at Austria

(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)

Tour of Austria race leader Kevin Seeldraeyers won for the second straight day with a victory atop the taxing Kitzbüheler Horn mountain finish, leading an Astana sweep of the stage's top three places. Seeldraeyers was followed across the line by teammates Alexandr Dyachenko, at five seconds, and Fabio Aru, at 14 seconds

Dries Devenyns (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) finished fourth at 26 seconds while Riccardo Zoidl (Team Gourmetfein Simplon) rounded out the top five at 37 seconds.

With the stage victory Seeldraeyers increased his overall lead with Dyachenko now second at 43 seconds followed by Zoidl at 59 seconds.

"Today I had really strong legs and can not believe it's my second stage victory within almost 24 hours," said Seeldraeyers.

The 157.4km stage from Innsbruck to Kitzbüheler Horn kicked off at a rapid tempo as multiple attacks went up the road trying to form the early break. Eventually three riders were successful with Federico Canuti (Cannondale), Alessandro Malaguti (Androni Giocattoli) and Harald Totschnig (Tirol Cycling Team) comprising the break of the day and after half of the stage was completed their lead stood at seven minutes over the peloton.

Seeldraeyers's Astana team steadily reduced the break's lead on the approach to the 7.1km finishing ascent with the Team Gourmetfein Simplon also providing pace-making assistance at the head of the peloton.

Just prior to the final climb the break's lead had dropped beneath two minutes and soon after beginning the climb to the finish, featuring a leg-searing maximum gradient of 22.3 percent, Totschnig dropped his two breakaway companions and set out on his own. Four kilometres from the finish, however, the Austrian was caught and dropped by a select group approximately 20 in number.

With three kilometres to go Dyachenko, Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) and Matija Kvasina (Team Gourmetfein Simplon) held a slight lead but soon Seeldraeyers took matters into his own hands.

"It's really hard to predict how the climb goes here, but the team did everything to control the race," said Seeldraeyers. "In the last group Dyachenko attacked ahead of me and Aru to set a pace, and about halfway up the mountain nobody with me could close the gap, so I jumped across. I looked back to see Aru and he was really suffering. When he came up to us a few minutes later I was surprised and really happy to see him."

It was a show of force from the Astana squad through to the finish and in the final push to the line Seeldraeyers would open up slight gaps on his two teammates.

In addition to strengthening his hold on the yellow jersey, Seeldraeyers also leads both the points and mountains classifications. His teammate Aru tops the young riders classification while Astana has a firm grasp on the team classification as well.

"Tomorrow is probaby a sprint stage, but then we go to Gross Glockner and climb across," Seeldraeyers said. "I was sick last year and fell out of the lead group, but it can be a dangerous place, so the team and I have a lot of work to do if we want to keep the jersey."

Full Results
1Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team4:17:15
2Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:05
3Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:14
4Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:26
5Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:00:37
6Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:44
7Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha0:00:51
8Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:00:56
9Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha0:01:05
10Jure Golcer (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team0:01:13
11Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka0:01:17
12Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:01:31
13Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling0:01:35
14Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:01:44
15Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:55
16George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:02:13
17Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:20
18Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:27
19Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling0:02:57
20Paul Lang (Aut) WSA0:03:00
21Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:03:07
22Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:03:20
23Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:03:35
24Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:03:41
25Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA0:03:46
26Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:03:54
27Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Team Vorarlberg0:03:57
28Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard0:04:21
29Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:04:25
30Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:04:35
31Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:48
32Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:04:56
33Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:04:58
34Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:05:00
35Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
36Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
37Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:05:06
38David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
39Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:05:18
40Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:05:29
41Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
42Dimitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
43Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:05:48
44Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) IAM Cycling0:06:01
45Markus Goetz (Aut) WSA0:06:09
46Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Team Vorarlberg0:06:15
47Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA0:06:18
48Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:06:29
49Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
50Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:06:40
51Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
52Lukas Zeller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:06:46
53Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
54Michael Gogl (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:06:54
55Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:07:04
56Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:07:19
57Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:20
58Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:07:24
59Daniel Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
60Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:08:10
61Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
62Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:08:18
63Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling0:08:46
64Remco Broers (Ned) Team Vorarlberg
65Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:08:57
66Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:09:00
67Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:09:03
68Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
69Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:09:11
70Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:09:15
71Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:09:23
72Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:09:51
73Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:09:56
74Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling0:10:14
75Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
76Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
77Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
78Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling0:10:20
79Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
80Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling
81Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:10:23
82Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:10:35
83Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:11:01
84Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:11:08
85Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
86Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:11:14
87Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:11:24
88Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:11:28
89Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
90Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
91Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:11:31
92Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:11:32
93Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:11:47
94Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling0:11:56
95Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
96Patric Schultus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
97Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
98Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:06
99Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
100Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
101Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:12:12
102Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka0:12:13
103Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
104Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:12:21
105Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:12:34
106Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
107Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
108Petr Lechner (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
109Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
110Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
111Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
112Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:12:38
113Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:12:53
114Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:13:21
115Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:13:27
116Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:13:42
117Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:14:02
118Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
119Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg0:14:15
120Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
121Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:14:22
122Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:14:27
123Wolfgang Geisler (Aut) WSA0:14:33
124Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
125Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:48
126Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:14:59
127Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
128Jan Sokol (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:15:34
129Matej Marin (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
130Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha0:16:18
131Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka0:16:20
132Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA0:03:46
133Hannes Kapeller (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:16:48
134Patrick Schörkmayer (Aut) WSA0:16:56
135Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling0:17:28
136Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:17:32
137Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA0:17:40
138Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:18:44
139Andreas Mueller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:19:05
140Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha0:19:08
141Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
142Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:23:25
DNSTom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step

Points
1Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team15pts
2Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team12
3Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
4Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step8
5Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon7
6Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
7Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha5
8Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon4
9Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha3
10Jure Golcer (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team2

Sprint 1 - 16.8km
1Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4pts
2Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team2
3Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1

Sprint 2 - 53.1km
1Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4pts
2Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team2
3Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1

Sprint 3 - 104.7km
1Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4pts
2Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team2
3Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1

Mountain 1 - (Cat. 3) 59.3km
1Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team5pts
2Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
3Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1

Mountain 2 - (Cat. 4) 65.5km
1Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team2pts
2Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1

Mountain 3 - (HC) 157.4km
1Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team15pts
2Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team11
3Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team8
4Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step6
5Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon4

Teams
1Astana Pro Team12:52:04
2Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:06:58
3Katusha0:07:06
4RadioShack Leopard0:07:46
5IAM Cycling0:08:16
6Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:08:38
7Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:09:49
8MTN-Qhubeka0:12:02
9Lotto Belisol0:12:12
10Tirol Cycling Team0:12:29
11Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:33
12WSA0:12:36
13BMC Racing Team0:12:59
14Team Vorarlberg0:14:53
15Sky Procycling0:16:36
16Androni Giocattoli0:19:03
17Cannondale Pro Cycling0:20:00
18Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:20:45

General classification after stage 2
1Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team8:22:57
2Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:43
3Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:00:59
4Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:10
5Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:29
6Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:03
7Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha0:02:10
8Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:02:15
9Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha0:02:24
10Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:03:05
11Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:03:23
12Jure Golcer (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team0:03:40
13Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka0:03:59
14Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling0:04:20
15Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:04:40
16George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:04:58
17Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:05:02
18Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:05:05
19Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:05:12
20Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling0:05:34
21Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:05:49
22Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA0:06:31
23Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:06:39
24Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
25Paul Lang (Aut) WSA0:07:30
26Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:08:00
27Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:08:05
28Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:08:23
29Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard0:10:12
30Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:10:16
31Daniel Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
32Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:10:26
33Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) IAM Cycling0:10:31
34Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling0:10:49
35Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:10:51
36Dimitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha0:11:20
37Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:11:37
38Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Team Vorarlberg0:12:31
39Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:13:04
40Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
41Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Team Vorarlberg0:13:14
42Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:13:53
43Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:14:03
44Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:14:22
45Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:14:26
46Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:15:11
47Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:15:14
48Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:15:17
49Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard0:15:43
50Michael Gogl (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:15:51
51Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:16:01
52Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:16:08
53David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:16:14
54Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:17
55Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:16:37
56Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:17:07
57Markus Goetz (Aut) WSA0:17:17
58Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling0:17:59
59Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:18:08
60Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA0:18:15
61Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:18:48
62Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling0:18:54
63Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:19:09
64Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:20:05
65Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:20:08
66Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:20:30
67Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:20:43
68Lukas Zeller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:21:00
69Remco Broers (Ned) Team Vorarlberg0:22:13
70Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:22:16
71Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:22:32
72Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka0:23:17
73Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:23:21
74Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:23:29
75Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:23:37
76Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:24:29
77Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:24:32
78Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:24:44
79Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:25:03
80Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:25:35
81Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:25:38
82Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:26:18
83Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:26:20
84Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:26:48
85Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:26:55
86Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
87Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:27:42
88Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling0:28:10
89Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:28:16
90Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:28:21
91Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:28:27
92Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA0:28:56
93Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:29:20
94Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:29:38
95Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:29:44
96Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:30:20
97Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:30:29
98Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:30:52
99Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
100Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:30:56
101Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:31:14
102Patric Schultus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:31:20
103Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
104Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:31:30
105Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
106Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:31:36
107Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka0:31:37
108Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:31:45
109Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:31:56
110Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:31:58
111Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
112Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
113Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
114Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
115Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:32:02
116Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:32:17
117Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:32:27
118Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:32:32
119Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling0:32:45
120Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
121Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:33:06
122Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:33:26
123Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg0:33:30
124Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:33:39
125Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha0:33:46
126Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:33:57
127Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:34:12
128Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha0:34:23
129Jan Sokol (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:34:58
130Matej Marin (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
131Wolfgang Geisler (Aut) WSA0:35:18
132Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka0:35:44
133Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha0:35:49
134Hannes Kapeller (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:36:12
135Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:36:56
136Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:38:08
137Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha0:38:32
138Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA0:40:25
139Andreas Mueller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:41:03
140Patrick Schörkmayer (Aut) WSA0:42:07
141Petr Lechner (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:42:17
142Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:54:43

Points classification
1Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team30pts
2Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon19
3Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team18
4Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step16
5Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team13
6Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli12
7Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg12
8Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10
9Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling10
10Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha8
11Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha7
12Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard7
13Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team6
14Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team6
15Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon4
16Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
17Jure Golcer (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team2
18Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
19Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA1

Mountains classification
1Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team23pts
2Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon19
3Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team15
4Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step12
5Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling11
6Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team8
7Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA8
8Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli8
9Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team7
10Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling4
11Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1
12Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team1
13Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg1

Young riders classification
1Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team8:24:26
2Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha0:00:55
3Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling0:02:51
4George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:03:29
5Paul Lang (Aut) WSA0:06:01
6Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:06:36
7Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:06:54
8Daniel Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:08:47
9Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling0:09:20
10Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:09:22
11Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:12:57
12Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:13:45
13Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:13:48
14Michael Gogl (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:14:22
15Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:14:32
16David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:14:45
17Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:17:19
18Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:19:01
19Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:19:14
20Lukas Zeller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:19:31
21Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:22:08
22Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:23:15
23Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:24:06
24Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:25:19
25Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:25:26
26Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:26:52
27Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:28:09
28Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:28:15
29Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:28:51
30Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:29:23
31Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:29:45
32Patric Schultus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:29:51
33Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:30:16
34Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:30:29
35Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:31:03
36Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:31:16
37Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha0:32:54
38Jan Sokol (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:33:29
39Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha0:34:20
40Hannes Kapeller (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:34:43
41Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha0:37:03
42Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA0:38:56
43Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:53:14

Teams classification
1Astana Pro Team25:11:33
2Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:12:02
3IAM Cycling0:12:36
4Katusha0:13:12
5Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:13:55
6RadioShack Leopard0:14:43
7Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:16:32
8Sky Procycling0:20:31
9BMC Racing Team0:22:18
10Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:27:15
11WSA0:28:36
12Tirol Cycling Team0:29:32
13Lotto Belisol0:30:28
14MTN-Qhubeka0:32:26
15Androni Giocattoli0:39:07
16Team Vorarlberg0:39:11
17Cannondale Pro Cycling0:39:20
18Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:52:41

