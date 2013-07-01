Image 1 of 13 The front group with Seeldraeyers tucked in waiting for the moment to strike (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 2 of 13 Another perfect day on Stage 2 at the Tour of Austria (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 3 of 13 Riders take in the fresh air during the second day of racing (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 4 of 13 The day's escape lead by Harald Totschnig (Tirol Cycling Team) (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 5 of 13 Harald Totschnig (Tirol Cycling Team) leads Federico Canuti (Cannondale), Alessandro Malaguti (Androni Giocattoli) (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 6 of 13 Astana in control of the bunch for race leader Kevin Seeldraeyers (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 7 of 13 Andrea Guardini (Astan) would pay the price for his efforts on the front as the last rider to cross the finish line (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 8 of 13 Not a bad place for a bike race (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 9 of 13 The field under neutral conditions on the way out of Innsbruck (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 10 of 13 Race leader Kevin Seeldraeyers (Astana) lines up next to Joe Dombrowski in Innsbruck (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 11 of 13 The Tirol Cycling Team pose for a few snaps (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 12 of 13 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) announced his new three-year deal with Trek today (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 13 of 13 Joe Dombrowski (Sky) suffered on the second stage at Austria (Image credit: Mario Stiehl)

Tour of Austria race leader Kevin Seeldraeyers won for the second straight day with a victory atop the taxing Kitzbüheler Horn mountain finish, leading an Astana sweep of the stage's top three places. Seeldraeyers was followed across the line by teammates Alexandr Dyachenko, at five seconds, and Fabio Aru, at 14 seconds

Dries Devenyns (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) finished fourth at 26 seconds while Riccardo Zoidl (Team Gourmetfein Simplon) rounded out the top five at 37 seconds.

With the stage victory Seeldraeyers increased his overall lead with Dyachenko now second at 43 seconds followed by Zoidl at 59 seconds.

"Today I had really strong legs and can not believe it's my second stage victory within almost 24 hours," said Seeldraeyers.

The 157.4km stage from Innsbruck to Kitzbüheler Horn kicked off at a rapid tempo as multiple attacks went up the road trying to form the early break. Eventually three riders were successful with Federico Canuti (Cannondale), Alessandro Malaguti (Androni Giocattoli) and Harald Totschnig (Tirol Cycling Team) comprising the break of the day and after half of the stage was completed their lead stood at seven minutes over the peloton.

Seeldraeyers's Astana team steadily reduced the break's lead on the approach to the 7.1km finishing ascent with the Team Gourmetfein Simplon also providing pace-making assistance at the head of the peloton.

Just prior to the final climb the break's lead had dropped beneath two minutes and soon after beginning the climb to the finish, featuring a leg-searing maximum gradient of 22.3 percent, Totschnig dropped his two breakaway companions and set out on his own. Four kilometres from the finish, however, the Austrian was caught and dropped by a select group approximately 20 in number.

With three kilometres to go Dyachenko, Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) and Matija Kvasina (Team Gourmetfein Simplon) held a slight lead but soon Seeldraeyers took matters into his own hands.

"It's really hard to predict how the climb goes here, but the team did everything to control the race," said Seeldraeyers. "In the last group Dyachenko attacked ahead of me and Aru to set a pace, and about halfway up the mountain nobody with me could close the gap, so I jumped across. I looked back to see Aru and he was really suffering. When he came up to us a few minutes later I was surprised and really happy to see him."

It was a show of force from the Astana squad through to the finish and in the final push to the line Seeldraeyers would open up slight gaps on his two teammates.

In addition to strengthening his hold on the yellow jersey, Seeldraeyers also leads both the points and mountains classifications. His teammate Aru tops the young riders classification while Astana has a firm grasp on the team classification as well.

"Tomorrow is probaby a sprint stage, but then we go to Gross Glockner and climb across," Seeldraeyers said. "I was sick last year and fell out of the lead group, but it can be a dangerous place, so the team and I have a lot of work to do if we want to keep the jersey."

Full Results 1 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 4:17:15 2 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:05 3 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:14 4 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:26 5 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:00:37 6 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:44 7 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 0:00:51 8 Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:00:56 9 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha 0:01:05 10 Jure Golcer (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team 0:01:13 11 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka 0:01:17 12 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:31 13 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 0:01:35 14 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:01:44 15 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:55 16 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:02:13 17 Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:20 18 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:27 19 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 0:02:57 20 Paul Lang (Aut) WSA 0:03:00 21 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:03:07 22 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:03:20 23 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:03:35 24 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:03:41 25 Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA 0:03:46 26 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:03:54 27 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Team Vorarlberg 0:03:57 28 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 0:04:21 29 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:04:25 30 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:04:35 31 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:48 32 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:04:56 33 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:04:58 34 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:05:00 35 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 36 Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 37 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol 0:05:06 38 David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 39 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:05:18 40 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:05:29 41 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 42 Dimitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 43 Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:05:48 44 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) IAM Cycling 0:06:01 45 Markus Goetz (Aut) WSA 0:06:09 46 Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Team Vorarlberg 0:06:15 47 Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA 0:06:18 48 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:06:29 49 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 50 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:06:40 51 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 52 Lukas Zeller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:06:46 53 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 54 Michael Gogl (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:06:54 55 Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:07:04 56 Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:07:19 57 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:20 58 Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:07:24 59 Daniel Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 60 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:08:10 61 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 62 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:08:18 63 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:08:46 64 Remco Broers (Ned) Team Vorarlberg 65 Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:08:57 66 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:09:00 67 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:09:03 68 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka 69 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:09:11 70 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:09:15 71 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:09:23 72 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:09:51 73 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:09:56 74 Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 0:10:14 75 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 76 Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 77 Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 78 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 0:10:20 79 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 80 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling 81 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:10:23 82 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:10:35 83 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:11:01 84 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:11:08 85 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 86 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:11:14 87 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:11:24 88 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:11:28 89 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 90 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 91 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:11:31 92 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:11:32 93 Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:11:47 94 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 0:11:56 95 Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 96 Patric Schultus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 97 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 98 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:06 99 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 100 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 101 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:12:12 102 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 0:12:13 103 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 104 Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:12:21 105 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:12:34 106 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 107 Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 108 Petr Lechner (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 109 Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 110 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 111 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 112 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:12:38 113 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:12:53 114 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:13:21 115 Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:13:27 116 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:13:42 117 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:14:02 118 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 119 Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 0:14:15 120 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 121 Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:14:22 122 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:14:27 123 Wolfgang Geisler (Aut) WSA 0:14:33 124 Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 125 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:14:48 126 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:14:59 127 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha 128 Jan Sokol (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:15:34 129 Matej Marin (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 130 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 0:16:18 131 Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 0:16:20 132 Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA 0:03:46 133 Hannes Kapeller (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:16:48 134 Patrick Schörkmayer (Aut) WSA 0:16:56 135 Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:17:28 136 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:17:32 137 Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA 0:17:40 138 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:18:44 139 Andreas Mueller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:19:05 140 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 0:19:08 141 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 142 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:23:25 DNS Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step

Points 1 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 15 pts 2 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 12 3 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 4 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 8 5 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 7 6 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 7 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 5 8 Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 4 9 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha 3 10 Jure Golcer (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team 2

Sprint 1 - 16.8km 1 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 pts 2 Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 2 3 Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1

Sprint 2 - 53.1km 1 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 pts 2 Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 2 3 Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1

Sprint 3 - 104.7km 1 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 pts 2 Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 2 3 Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1

Mountain 1 - (Cat. 3) 59.3km 1 Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 3 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1

Mountain 2 - (Cat. 4) 65.5km 1 Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 2 pts 2 Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1

Mountain 3 - (HC) 157.4km 1 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 15 pts 2 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 11 3 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 4 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 5 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 4

Teams 1 Astana Pro Team 12:52:04 2 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:06:58 3 Katusha 0:07:06 4 RadioShack Leopard 0:07:46 5 IAM Cycling 0:08:16 6 Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:08:38 7 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:09:49 8 MTN-Qhubeka 0:12:02 9 Lotto Belisol 0:12:12 10 Tirol Cycling Team 0:12:29 11 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:33 12 WSA 0:12:36 13 BMC Racing Team 0:12:59 14 Team Vorarlberg 0:14:53 15 Sky Procycling 0:16:36 16 Androni Giocattoli 0:19:03 17 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:20:00 18 Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:20:45

General classification after stage 2 1 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 8:22:57 2 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:43 3 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:00:59 4 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:10 5 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:29 6 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:03 7 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 0:02:10 8 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:02:15 9 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha 0:02:24 10 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:03:05 11 Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:03:23 12 Jure Golcer (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team 0:03:40 13 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka 0:03:59 14 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 0:04:20 15 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:04:40 16 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:04:58 17 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:05:02 18 Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:05:05 19 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:05:12 20 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 0:05:34 21 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:05:49 22 Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA 0:06:31 23 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:06:39 24 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 25 Paul Lang (Aut) WSA 0:07:30 26 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:08:00 27 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:08:05 28 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:08:23 29 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 0:10:12 30 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:10:16 31 Daniel Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 32 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:10:26 33 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) IAM Cycling 0:10:31 34 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 0:10:49 35 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:10:51 36 Dimitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 0:11:20 37 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:11:37 38 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Team Vorarlberg 0:12:31 39 Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:13:04 40 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 41 Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Team Vorarlberg 0:13:14 42 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:13:53 43 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol 0:14:03 44 Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:14:22 45 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:14:26 46 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:15:11 47 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:15:14 48 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:15:17 49 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 0:15:43 50 Michael Gogl (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:15:51 51 Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:16:01 52 Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:16:08 53 David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:16:14 54 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:16:17 55 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:16:37 56 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:17:07 57 Markus Goetz (Aut) WSA 0:17:17 58 Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 0:17:59 59 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:18:08 60 Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA 0:18:15 61 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:18:48 62 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:18:54 63 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:19:09 64 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:20:05 65 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:20:08 66 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:20:30 67 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:20:43 68 Lukas Zeller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:21:00 69 Remco Broers (Ned) Team Vorarlberg 0:22:13 70 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:22:16 71 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:22:32 72 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka 0:23:17 73 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:23:21 74 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:23:29 75 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:23:37 76 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:24:29 77 Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:24:32 78 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:24:44 79 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:25:03 80 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:25:35 81 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:25:38 82 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:26:18 83 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:26:20 84 Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:26:48 85 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:26:55 86 Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 87 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:27:42 88 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:28:10 89 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:28:16 90 Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:28:21 91 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:28:27 92 Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA 0:28:56 93 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:29:20 94 Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:29:38 95 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:29:44 96 Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:30:20 97 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:30:29 98 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:30:52 99 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 100 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:30:56 101 Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:31:14 102 Patric Schultus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:31:20 103 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 104 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:31:30 105 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 106 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:31:36 107 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 0:31:37 108 Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:31:45 109 Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:31:56 110 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:31:58 111 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 112 Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 113 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 114 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 115 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:32:02 116 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:32:17 117 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:32:27 118 Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:32:32 119 Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:32:45 120 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 121 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:33:06 122 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:33:26 123 Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 0:33:30 124 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:33:39 125 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 0:33:46 126 Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:33:57 127 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:34:12 128 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha 0:34:23 129 Jan Sokol (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:34:58 130 Matej Marin (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 131 Wolfgang Geisler (Aut) WSA 0:35:18 132 Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 0:35:44 133 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 0:35:49 134 Hannes Kapeller (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:36:12 135 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:36:56 136 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:38:08 137 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 0:38:32 138 Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA 0:40:25 139 Andreas Mueller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:41:03 140 Patrick Schörkmayer (Aut) WSA 0:42:07 141 Petr Lechner (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:42:17 142 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:54:43

Points classification 1 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 30 pts 2 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 19 3 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 18 4 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 16 5 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 13 6 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 12 7 Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 12 8 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 9 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 10 10 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha 8 11 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 7 12 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 7 13 Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 6 14 Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 6 15 Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 4 16 Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 17 Jure Golcer (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team 2 18 Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 19 Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA 1

Mountains classification 1 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 23 pts 2 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 19 3 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 15 4 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 12 5 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 11 6 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 7 Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA 8 8 Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 8 9 Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 7 10 Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 11 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1 12 Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 1 13 Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 1

Young riders classification 1 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8:24:26 2 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha 0:00:55 3 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 0:02:51 4 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:03:29 5 Paul Lang (Aut) WSA 0:06:01 6 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:06:36 7 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:06:54 8 Daniel Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:08:47 9 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 0:09:20 10 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:09:22 11 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:12:57 12 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:13:45 13 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:13:48 14 Michael Gogl (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:14:22 15 Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:14:32 16 David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:14:45 17 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:17:19 18 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:19:01 19 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:19:14 20 Lukas Zeller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:19:31 21 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:22:08 22 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:23:15 23 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:24:06 24 Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:25:19 25 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:25:26 26 Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:26:52 27 Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:28:09 28 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:28:15 29 Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:28:51 30 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:29:23 31 Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:29:45 32 Patric Schultus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:29:51 33 Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:30:16 34 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:30:29 35 Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:31:03 36 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:31:16 37 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha 0:32:54 38 Jan Sokol (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:33:29 39 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 0:34:20 40 Hannes Kapeller (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:34:43 41 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 0:37:03 42 Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA 0:38:56 43 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:53:14