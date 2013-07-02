Image 1 of 9 Norwegian champion Thor Hushovd and BMC teammate Daniel Oss finished 1-2 at the conclusion of stage 3. (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 2 of 9 The Tour of Austria peloton awaits the start of stage 3 (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 3 of 9 The peloton in action during stage 3 at the Tour of Austria (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 4 of 9 A picture perfect day for racing at the Tour of Austria (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 5 of 9 Tour of Austria leader Kevin Seeldraeyers (Astana) would remain in yellow (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 6 of 9 Alessandro Ballan (BMC) sets the pace in the peloton (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 7 of 9 Norwegian champion Thor Hushovd (BMC) won stage 3 at the Tour of Austria while teammate Daniel Oss placed second. (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 8 of 9 A happy Thor Hushovd (BMC) makes his way to the podium after winning stage 3 at the Tour of Austria (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 9 of 9 Tour of Austria stage 3 winner Thor Hushovd (BMC) on the podium (Image credit: Mario Stiehl)

Nine days after winning the Norwegian road championship, Thor Hushovd (BMC) continued his run of good form with a sprint victory in stage 3 at the Tour of Austria. Such was the strength of BMC's lead-out that Hushovd's teammate Daniel Oss placed second, followed by Gianni Mearsman (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) in third.

Hushovd was quick to thank his teammates who helped deliver the 35-year-old Norwegian to his third win of the 2013 season.

"The guys did a great job of working together," Hushovd said. "It was actually a hard moment just to pass Daniel [Oss] and then I looked under my arm and couldn't see anyone. I'm really, really happy. When a team works so well like this, it's easy to win a bike race."

There was no change to the top of the general classification as overnight leader Kevin Seeldraeyers (Astana) finished in the main peloton and remains in the yellow jersey. The Belgian maintained his 43-second lead over teammate Alexandr Dyachenko and 59-second advantage over Riccardo Zoidl (Team Gourmetfein Simplon), third on general classification.

Early on the 119.7km stage from Heiligenblut to Matrei/Osttirol Mikhail Ignatyev (Katusha), the 2004 Olympic points race gold medalist, went out on a solo attack. The 28-year-old Russian, no stranger to making strong solo efforts as he was a two-time junior world champion as well as U23 world champion in the time trial discipline, rode alone over the stage's first climb, the category 3 Iselsberg at 22.5km, picked up maximum points at the first intermediate sprint in Leisach (37.2km) and then continued on his escape to claim maximum points at the second climb - the category 2 Fronstadl at 61.8km.

Ignatyev eventually gained a companion as Czech Jakub Kratochvila (Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer) bridged to the Katusha Russian following the Fronstadl ascent. The duo remained together until 10 kilometres to go as Ignatyev dropped his breakaway companion with the BMC-led peloton bearing down on them. Ignatyev's bid for victory would be neutralised three kilometres later as the Katusha rider was swept up by the field.

BMC controlled the peloton through to the finish where Hushovd and Oss would earn first and second on the slightly uphill drag to the line.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 2:53:31 2 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 6 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 7 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 8 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 9 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 11 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 12 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 13 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 14 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 15 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 17 Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 18 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha 19 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 21 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 22 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 23 Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling 24 Jure Golcer (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team 25 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 26 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 27 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 28 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 29 Dimitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 30 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 31 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 32 Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 33 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Team Vorarlberg 34 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 35 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 36 Remco Broers (Ned) Team Vorarlberg 37 Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA 38 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha 39 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 40 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 41 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol 42 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 43 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 44 Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 45 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 46 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 47 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 48 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 49 Daniel Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 50 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 51 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 52 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 53 David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 54 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 55 Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Team Vorarlberg 56 Jan Sokol (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 57 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 58 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka 59 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 60 Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 61 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling 62 Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 63 Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 64 Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 65 Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA 66 Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 67 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 68 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling 69 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 70 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 71 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) IAM Cycling 72 Markus Goetz (Aut) WSA 73 Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 74 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 75 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 76 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 77 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 78 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 79 Michael Gogl (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 80 Paul Lang (Aut) WSA 81 Lukas Zeller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 82 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 83 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 84 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 85 Wolfgang Geisler (Aut) WSA 86 Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 87 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 88 Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 89 Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 90 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 91 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 92 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka 93 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 94 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 95 Andreas Mueller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 96 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol 97 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 98 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 99 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 100 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 101 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 102 Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 103 Matej Marin (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 104 Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling 105 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 106 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 107 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 108 Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 109 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 110 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling 111 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 112 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 113 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 114 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 115 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 116 Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 117 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 118 Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 119 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 120 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 121 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:06 122 Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 123 Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA 124 Patric Schultus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 125 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 126 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 127 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 128 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:45 129 Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 130 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:02:29 131 Petr Lechner (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:02:38 132 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 133 Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 134 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:04:44 135 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 136 Patrick Schörkmayer (Aut) WSA 137 Hannes Kapeller (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 138 Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:05:23 139 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 140 Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA 0:05:58 141 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 0:06:06

Sprint 1, km. 37,2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 4 pts 2 Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 2 3 Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 1

Sprint 2, km. 78,7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 4 pts 2 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 2 3 Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 1

Sprint 3, km. 112,0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4 pts 2 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 3 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 15 pts 2 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 12 3 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 10 4 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 5 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 7 6 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 7 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 8 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 9 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 10 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3), km. 22,5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 5 pts 2 Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 3 3 Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Team Vorarlberg 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 2), km. 61,8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 8 pts 2 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 6 3 Paul Lang (Aut) WSA 4 4 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 2

Teams 1 BMC Racing Team 8:40:33 2 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 Astana Pro Team 5 Lotto Belisol 6 Androni Giocattoli 7 IAM Cycling 8 Katusha 9 Team Gourmetfein Simplon 10 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 11 Cannondale Pro Cycling 12 Tirol Cycling Team 13 RadioShack Leopard 14 Team Vorarlberg 15 Sky Procycling 16 WSA 17 Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 18 MTN-Qhubeka

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 11:16:28 2 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:43 3 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:00:59 4 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:10 5 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:29 6 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:03 7 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 0:02:10 8 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:02:15 9 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha 0:02:24 10 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:03:05 11 Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:03:23 12 Jure Golcer (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team 0:03:40 13 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka 0:03:59 14 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 0:04:20 15 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:04:40 16 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:04:58 17 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:05:02 18 Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:05:05 19 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:05:12 20 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 0:05:34 21 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:05:49 22 Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA 0:06:31 23 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:06:39 24 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 25 Paul Lang (Aut) WSA 0:07:30 26 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:08:00 27 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:08:05 28 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:08:23 29 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 0:10:12 30 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:10:14 31 Daniel Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:10:16 32 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:10:26 33 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) IAM Cycling 0:10:31 34 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 0:10:49 35 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:10:51 36 Dimitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 0:11:20 37 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:11:37 38 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Team Vorarlberg 0:12:31 39 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:13:04 40 Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 41 Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Team Vorarlberg 0:13:14 42 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:13:53 43 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol 0:14:03 44 Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:14:22 45 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:14:26 46 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:15:11 47 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:15:14 48 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:15:17 49 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 0:15:43 50 Michael Gogl (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:15:51 51 Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:16:01 52 Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:16:08 53 David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:16:14 54 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:16:17 55 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:16:37 56 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:17:06 57 Markus Goetz (Aut) WSA 0:17:17 58 Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 0:17:59 59 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:18:08 60 Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA 0:18:15 61 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:18:48 62 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:18:54 63 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:19:05 64 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:20:08 65 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:20:30 66 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:20:43 67 Lukas Zeller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:21:00 68 Remco Broers (Ned) Team Vorarlberg 0:22:13 69 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:22:16 70 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:22:34 71 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka 0:23:17 72 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:23:21 73 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:23:26 74 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:23:37 75 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:24:29 76 Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:24:32 77 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:24:44 78 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:25:03 79 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:25:07 80 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:25:35 81 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:25:38 82 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:26:18 83 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:26:20 84 Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:26:48 85 Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 0:26:55 86 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:27:42 87 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:28:01 88 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:28:10 89 Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:28:21 90 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:28:27 91 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:29:20 92 Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:29:38 93 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:29:44 94 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:30:01 95 Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:30:20 96 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:30:29 97 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:30:46 98 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:30:52 99 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:30:56 100 Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:31:14 101 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 0:31:20 102 Patric Schultus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 103 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:31:30 104 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 105 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:31:36 106 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 0:31:37 107 Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:31:45 108 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:31:48 109 Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:31:56 110 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:31:58 111 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 112 Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 113 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 114 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:32:17 115 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:32:27 116 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:32:45 117 Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling 118 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:33:06 119 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:33:26 120 Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 0:33:28 121 Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:33:38 122 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:33:39 123 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:34:12 124 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha 0:34:23 125 Jan Sokol (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:34:58 126 Matej Marin (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 127 Wolfgang Geisler (Aut) WSA 0:35:18 128 Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 0:35:44 129 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 0:35:49 130 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:36:46 131 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:36:56 132 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 0:38:32 133 Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:39:18 134 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 0:39:47 135 Hannes Kapeller (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:40:56 136 Andreas Mueller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:41:03 137 Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA 0:41:30 138 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:42:52 139 Petr Lechner (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:44:55 140 Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA 0:46:23 141 Patrick Schörkmayer (Aut) WSA 0:46:51

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 30 pts 2 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 19 3 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 18 4 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 16 5 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 15 6 Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 14 7 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 13 8 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 12 9 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 12 10 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 11 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 10 12 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 10 13 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha 8 14 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 15 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 7 16 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 7 17 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 7 18 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 6 19 Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 6 20 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 21 Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 6 22 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 23 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4 24 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 4 25 Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 4 26 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 27 Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 28 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 29 Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 2 30 Jure Golcer (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team 2 31 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 32 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 33 Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 34 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 35 Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA 1

Mountains classification 1 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 23 pts 2 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 21 3 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 15 4 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 13 5 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 12 6 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 11 7 Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 8 8 Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA 8 9 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 10 Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 7 11 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 6 12 Paul Lang (Aut) WSA 4 13 Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 14 Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 3 15 Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Team Vorarlberg 1 16 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1 17 Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 1 18 Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 1

Young riders classification 1 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 11:17:57 2 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha 0:00:55 3 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 0:02:51 4 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:03:29 5 Paul Lang (Aut) WSA 0:06:01 6 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:06:36 7 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:06:54 8 Daniel Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:08:47 9 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 0:09:20 10 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:09:22 11 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:12:57 12 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:13:45 13 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:13:48 14 Michael Gogl (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:14:22 15 Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:14:32 16 David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:14:45 17 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:17:19 18 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:19:01 19 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:19:14 20 Lukas Zeller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:19:31 21 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:22:08 22 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:23:15 23 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:24:06 24 Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:25:19 25 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:26:32 26 Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:26:52 27 Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:28:09 28 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:28:15 29 Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:28:51 30 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:29:23 31 Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:29:45 32 Patric Schultus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:29:51 33 Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:30:16 34 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:30:29 35 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:31:16 36 Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:32:09 37 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha 0:32:54 38 Jan Sokol (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:33:29 39 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 0:34:20 40 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 0:37:03 41 Hannes Kapeller (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:39:27 42 Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA 0:44:54