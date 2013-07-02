Hushovd wins stage 3 in Tour of Austria
Seeldraeyers keeps race lead
Stage 3: Heiligenblut - Matrei/Osttirol
Nine days after winning the Norwegian road championship, Thor Hushovd (BMC) continued his run of good form with a sprint victory in stage 3 at the Tour of Austria. Such was the strength of BMC's lead-out that Hushovd's teammate Daniel Oss placed second, followed by Gianni Mearsman (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) in third.
Hushovd was quick to thank his teammates who helped deliver the 35-year-old Norwegian to his third win of the 2013 season.
"The guys did a great job of working together," Hushovd said. "It was actually a hard moment just to pass Daniel [Oss] and then I looked under my arm and couldn't see anyone. I'm really, really happy. When a team works so well like this, it's easy to win a bike race."
There was no change to the top of the general classification as overnight leader Kevin Seeldraeyers (Astana) finished in the main peloton and remains in the yellow jersey. The Belgian maintained his 43-second lead over teammate Alexandr Dyachenko and 59-second advantage over Riccardo Zoidl (Team Gourmetfein Simplon), third on general classification.
Early on the 119.7km stage from Heiligenblut to Matrei/Osttirol Mikhail Ignatyev (Katusha), the 2004 Olympic points race gold medalist, went out on a solo attack. The 28-year-old Russian, no stranger to making strong solo efforts as he was a two-time junior world champion as well as U23 world champion in the time trial discipline, rode alone over the stage's first climb, the category 3 Iselsberg at 22.5km, picked up maximum points at the first intermediate sprint in Leisach (37.2km) and then continued on his escape to claim maximum points at the second climb - the category 2 Fronstadl at 61.8km.
Ignatyev eventually gained a companion as Czech Jakub Kratochvila (Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer) bridged to the Katusha Russian following the Fronstadl ascent. The duo remained together until 10 kilometres to go as Ignatyev dropped his breakaway companion with the BMC-led peloton bearing down on them. Ignatyev's bid for victory would be neutralised three kilometres later as the Katusha rider was swept up by the field.
BMC controlled the peloton through to the finish where Hushovd and Oss would earn first and second on the slightly uphill drag to the line.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|2:53:31
|2
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|7
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|9
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|11
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|12
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|13
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|14
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|15
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|17
|Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|18
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
|19
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|21
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|23
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|24
|Jure Golcer (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team
|25
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|26
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|27
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|28
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|29
|Dimitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|30
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|31
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|32
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|33
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Team Vorarlberg
|34
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|35
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|36
|Remco Broers (Ned) Team Vorarlberg
|37
|Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA
|38
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|39
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|40
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|41
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|42
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|43
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|44
|Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|45
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|46
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|47
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|48
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|49
|Daniel Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|50
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|51
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|52
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|53
|David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|54
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|55
|Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Team Vorarlberg
|56
|Jan Sokol (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|57
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|58
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka
|59
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|60
|Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|61
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|62
|Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|63
|Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|64
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|65
|Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA
|66
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|67
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|68
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling
|69
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|70
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|71
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) IAM Cycling
|72
|Markus Goetz (Aut) WSA
|73
|Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|74
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|75
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|76
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|77
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|78
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|79
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|80
|Paul Lang (Aut) WSA
|81
|Lukas Zeller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|82
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|83
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|84
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|85
|Wolfgang Geisler (Aut) WSA
|86
|Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|87
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|88
|Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|89
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|90
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|91
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|92
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
|93
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|94
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|95
|Andreas Mueller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|96
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|97
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|98
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|99
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|100
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|101
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|102
|Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|103
|Matej Marin (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|104
|Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|105
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|106
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|107
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|108
|Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|109
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|110
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling
|111
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|112
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|113
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|114
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|115
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|116
|Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|117
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|118
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|119
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|120
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|121
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:06
|122
|Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|123
|Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA
|124
|Patric Schultus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|125
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|126
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|127
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|128
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:45
|129
|Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|130
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:29
|131
|Petr Lechner (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:02:38
|132
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|133
|Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|134
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:44
|135
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|136
|Patrick Schörkmayer (Aut) WSA
|137
|Hannes Kapeller (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|138
|Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:05:23
|139
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|140
|Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA
|0:05:58
|141
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|0:06:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|4
|pts
|2
|Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|2
|3
|Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|4
|pts
|2
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|2
|3
|Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4
|pts
|2
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|3
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|12
|3
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|10
|4
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8
|5
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|7
|6
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|7
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|8
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|9
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|10
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|5
|pts
|2
|Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|3
|3
|Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Team Vorarlberg
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|8
|pts
|2
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|6
|3
|Paul Lang (Aut) WSA
|4
|4
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|2
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|8:40:33
|2
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|5
|Lotto Belisol
|6
|Androni Giocattoli
|7
|IAM Cycling
|8
|Katusha
|9
|Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|10
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|11
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|12
|Tirol Cycling Team
|13
|RadioShack Leopard
|14
|Team Vorarlberg
|15
|Sky Procycling
|16
|WSA
|17
|Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|18
|MTN-Qhubeka
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|11:16:28
|2
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:43
|3
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:00:59
|4
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:10
|5
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:29
|6
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:03
|7
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|0:02:10
|8
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:02:15
|9
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
|0:02:24
|10
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:03:05
|11
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:03:23
|12
|Jure Golcer (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:03:40
|13
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:03:59
|14
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:04:20
|15
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:04:40
|16
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:04:58
|17
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:05:02
|18
|Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:05:05
|19
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:05:12
|20
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|0:05:34
|21
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:05:49
|22
|Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA
|0:06:31
|23
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:06:39
|24
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Paul Lang (Aut) WSA
|0:07:30
|26
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:08:00
|27
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:05
|28
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:08:23
|29
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|0:10:12
|30
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:14
|31
|Daniel Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:10:16
|32
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:10:26
|33
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) IAM Cycling
|0:10:31
|34
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:10:49
|35
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:10:51
|36
|Dimitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|0:11:20
|37
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:11:37
|38
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Team Vorarlberg
|0:12:31
|39
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:04
|40
|Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|41
|Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Team Vorarlberg
|0:13:14
|42
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:13:53
|43
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|0:14:03
|44
|Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:14:22
|45
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:14:26
|46
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:15:11
|47
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:15:14
|48
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:15:17
|49
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|0:15:43
|50
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:15:51
|51
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:16:01
|52
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:16:08
|53
|David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:16:14
|54
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:17
|55
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:37
|56
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:17:06
|57
|Markus Goetz (Aut) WSA
|0:17:17
|58
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|0:17:59
|59
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:18:08
|60
|Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA
|0:18:15
|61
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:18:48
|62
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:18:54
|63
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:19:05
|64
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:08
|65
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:20:30
|66
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:20:43
|67
|Lukas Zeller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:21:00
|68
|Remco Broers (Ned) Team Vorarlberg
|0:22:13
|69
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:22:16
|70
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:34
|71
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:23:17
|72
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:23:21
|73
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:23:26
|74
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:23:37
|75
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:24:29
|76
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:24:32
|77
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:24:44
|78
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:25:03
|79
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:25:07
|80
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:25:35
|81
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:25:38
|82
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:26:18
|83
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:26:20
|84
|Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:26:48
|85
|Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|0:26:55
|86
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:27:42
|87
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:28:01
|88
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:28:10
|89
|Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:28:21
|90
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:28:27
|91
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:29:20
|92
|Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:29:38
|93
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:29:44
|94
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:30:01
|95
|Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:30:20
|96
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:30:29
|97
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:30:46
|98
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:30:52
|99
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:30:56
|100
|Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:31:14
|101
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|0:31:20
|102
|Patric Schultus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|103
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:31:30
|104
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|105
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:31:36
|106
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:31:37
|107
|Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:31:45
|108
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:31:48
|109
|Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:31:56
|110
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:31:58
|111
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|112
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|113
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|114
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:32:17
|115
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:32:27
|116
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:32:45
|117
|Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|118
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:33:06
|119
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:33:26
|120
|Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|0:33:28
|121
|Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:33:38
|122
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:33:39
|123
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:34:12
|124
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|0:34:23
|125
|Jan Sokol (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:34:58
|126
|Matej Marin (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|127
|Wolfgang Geisler (Aut) WSA
|0:35:18
|128
|Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:35:44
|129
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|0:35:49
|130
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:36:46
|131
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:36:56
|132
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|0:38:32
|133
|Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:39:18
|134
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|0:39:47
|135
|Hannes Kapeller (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:40:56
|136
|Andreas Mueller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:41:03
|137
|Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA
|0:41:30
|138
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:42:52
|139
|Petr Lechner (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:44:55
|140
|Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA
|0:46:23
|141
|Patrick Schörkmayer (Aut) WSA
|0:46:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|30
|pts
|2
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|19
|3
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|18
|4
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|16
|5
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|15
|6
|Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|14
|7
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|13
|8
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|12
|9
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|12
|10
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|11
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|10
|12
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|10
|13
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
|8
|14
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8
|15
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|7
|16
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|7
|17
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|7
|18
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|6
|19
|Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|6
|20
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|21
|Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|6
|22
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|23
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4
|24
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|4
|25
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|4
|26
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|27
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|28
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|29
|Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|2
|30
|Jure Golcer (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team
|2
|31
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|32
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2
|33
|Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|34
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|35
|Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA
|1
|1
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|23
|pts
|2
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|21
|3
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|15
|4
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|13
|5
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|12
|6
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|11
|7
|Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|8
|Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA
|8
|9
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8
|10
|Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|7
|11
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|6
|12
|Paul Lang (Aut) WSA
|4
|13
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|14
|Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|3
|15
|Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Team Vorarlberg
|1
|16
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|17
|Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|1
|18
|Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|1
|1
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|11:17:57
|2
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
|0:00:55
|3
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:02:51
|4
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:03:29
|5
|Paul Lang (Aut) WSA
|0:06:01
|6
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:36
|7
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:06:54
|8
|Daniel Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:08:47
|9
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:09:20
|10
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:09:22
|11
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:12:57
|12
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:13:45
|13
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:13:48
|14
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:14:22
|15
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:14:32
|16
|David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:14:45
|17
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:17:19
|18
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:19:01
|19
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:19:14
|20
|Lukas Zeller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:19:31
|21
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:22:08
|22
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:23:15
|23
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:24:06
|24
|Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:25:19
|25
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:26:32
|26
|Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:26:52
|27
|Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:28:09
|28
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:28:15
|29
|Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:28:51
|30
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:29:23
|31
|Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:29:45
|32
|Patric Schultus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:29:51
|33
|Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:30:16
|34
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:30:29
|35
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:31:16
|36
|Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:32:09
|37
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|0:32:54
|38
|Jan Sokol (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:33:29
|39
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|0:34:20
|40
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|0:37:03
|41
|Hannes Kapeller (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:39:27
|42
|Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA
|0:44:54
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|33:52:06
|2
|Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:12:02
|3
|IAM Cycling
|0:12:36
|4
|Katusha
|0:13:12
|5
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:13:55
|6
|RadioShack Leopard
|0:14:43
|7
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:16:32
|8
|Sky Procycling
|0:20:31
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|0:22:18
|10
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:27:15
|11
|WSA
|0:28:36
|12
|Tirol Cycling Team
|0:29:32
|13
|Lotto Belisol
|0:30:28
|14
|MTN-Qhubeka
|0:32:26
|15
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:39:07
|16
|Team Vorarlberg
|0:39:11
|17
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:39:20
|18
|Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:52:41
