Hushovd wins stage 3 in Tour of Austria

Seeldraeyers keeps race lead

Norwegian champion Thor Hushovd and BMC teammate Daniel Oss finished 1-2 at the conclusion of stage 3.

(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
The Tour of Austria peloton awaits the start of stage 3

(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
The peloton in action during stage 3 at the Tour of Austria

(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
A picture perfect day for racing at the Tour of Austria

(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Tour of Austria leader Kevin Seeldraeyers (Astana) would remain in yellow

(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Alessandro Ballan (BMC) sets the pace in the peloton

(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Norwegian champion Thor Hushovd (BMC) won stage 3 at the Tour of Austria while teammate Daniel Oss placed second.

(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
A happy Thor Hushovd (BMC) makes his way to the podium after winning stage 3 at the Tour of Austria

(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Tour of Austria stage 3 winner Thor Hushovd (BMC) on the podium

(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)

Nine days after winning the Norwegian road championship, Thor Hushovd (BMC) continued his run of good form with a sprint victory in stage 3 at the Tour of Austria. Such was the strength of BMC's lead-out that Hushovd's teammate Daniel Oss placed second, followed by Gianni Mearsman (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) in third.

Hushovd was quick to thank his teammates who helped deliver the 35-year-old Norwegian to his third win of the 2013 season.

"The guys did a great job of working together," Hushovd said. "It was actually a hard moment just to pass Daniel [Oss] and then I looked under my arm and couldn't see anyone. I'm really, really happy. When a team works so well like this, it's easy to win a bike race."

There was no change to the top of the general classification as overnight leader Kevin Seeldraeyers (Astana) finished in the main peloton and remains in the yellow jersey. The Belgian maintained his 43-second lead over teammate Alexandr Dyachenko and 59-second advantage over Riccardo Zoidl (Team Gourmetfein Simplon), third on general classification.

Early on the 119.7km stage from Heiligenblut to Matrei/Osttirol Mikhail Ignatyev (Katusha), the 2004 Olympic points race gold medalist, went out on a solo attack. The 28-year-old Russian, no stranger to making strong solo efforts as he was a two-time junior world champion as well as U23 world champion in the time trial discipline, rode alone over the stage's first climb, the category 3 Iselsberg at 22.5km, picked up maximum points at the first intermediate sprint in Leisach (37.2km) and then continued on his escape to claim maximum points at the second climb - the category 2 Fronstadl at 61.8km.

Ignatyev eventually gained a companion as Czech Jakub Kratochvila (Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer) bridged to the Katusha Russian following the Fronstadl ascent. The duo remained together until 10 kilometres to go as Ignatyev dropped his breakaway companion with the BMC-led peloton bearing down on them. Ignatyev's bid for victory would be neutralised three kilometres later as the Katusha rider was swept up by the field.

BMC controlled the peloton through to the finish where Hushovd and Oss would earn first and second on the slightly uphill drag to the line.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team2:53:31
2Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
3Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
4Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
5Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
6Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
7Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
8Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
9Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
10Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
11Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
12Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
13Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
14Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
15Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
16Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
17Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
18Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
19Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
20Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
21Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
22Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
23Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling
24Jure Golcer (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team
25Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
26Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
27Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
28Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
29Dimitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
30Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
31Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
32Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
33Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Team Vorarlberg
34Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
35Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
36Remco Broers (Ned) Team Vorarlberg
37Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA
38Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
39Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
40Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
41Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
42Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
43Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
44Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
45Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
46Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
47Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
48George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
49Daniel Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
50Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
51Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
52Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
53David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
54Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
55Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Team Vorarlberg
56Jan Sokol (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
57Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
58Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka
59Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
60Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
61Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
62Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
63Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
64Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
65Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA
66Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
67Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
68Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling
69Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
70Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
71Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) IAM Cycling
72Markus Goetz (Aut) WSA
73Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
74Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
75Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
76Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
77Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
78Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
79Michael Gogl (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
80Paul Lang (Aut) WSA
81Lukas Zeller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
82Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
83Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
84Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
85Wolfgang Geisler (Aut) WSA
86Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
87Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
88Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
89Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
90Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
91Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
92Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
93Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
94Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
95Andreas Mueller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
96Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
97Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
98Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
99Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
100Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
101Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
102Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
103Matej Marin (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
104Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
105Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
106Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
107Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
108Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
109Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
110Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling
111Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
112Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
113Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
114Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
115Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
116Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
117Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
118Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
119Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
120Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
121Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:06
122Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
123Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA
124Patric Schultus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
125Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
126Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
127Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
128Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:45
129Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
130Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:02:29
131Petr Lechner (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:02:38
132Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
133Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
134Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:04:44
135Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
136Patrick Schörkmayer (Aut) WSA
137Hannes Kapeller (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
138Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:05:23
139Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
140Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA0:05:58
141Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha0:06:06

Sprint 1, km. 37,2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha4pts
2Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer2
3Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg1

Sprint 2, km. 78,7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer4pts
2Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha2
3Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg1

Sprint 3, km. 112,0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step4pts
2Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
3Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team15pts
2Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team12
3Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step10
4Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team8
5Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli7
6Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
7Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
8Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling4
9Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
10Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3), km. 22,5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha5pts
2Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer3
3Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Team Vorarlberg1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 2), km. 61,8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha8pts
2Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer6
3Paul Lang (Aut) WSA4
4Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon2

Teams
1BMC Racing Team8:40:33
2Omega Pharma-Quick Step
3Cofidis, Solutions Credits
4Astana Pro Team
5Lotto Belisol
6Androni Giocattoli
7IAM Cycling
8Katusha
9Team Gourmetfein Simplon
10Team Saxo-Tinkoff
11Cannondale Pro Cycling
12Tirol Cycling Team
13RadioShack Leopard
14Team Vorarlberg
15Sky Procycling
16WSA
17Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
18MTN-Qhubeka

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team11:16:28
2Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:43
3Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:00:59
4Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:10
5Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:29
6Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:03
7Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha0:02:10
8Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:02:15
9Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha0:02:24
10Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:03:05
11Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:03:23
12Jure Golcer (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team0:03:40
13Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka0:03:59
14Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling0:04:20
15Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:04:40
16George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:04:58
17Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:05:02
18Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:05:05
19Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:05:12
20Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling0:05:34
21Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:05:49
22Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA0:06:31
23Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:06:39
24Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
25Paul Lang (Aut) WSA0:07:30
26Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:08:00
27Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:08:05
28Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:08:23
29Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard0:10:12
30Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:10:14
31Daniel Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:10:16
32Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:10:26
33Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) IAM Cycling0:10:31
34Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling0:10:49
35Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:10:51
36Dimitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha0:11:20
37Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:11:37
38Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Team Vorarlberg0:12:31
39Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:13:04
40Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
41Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Team Vorarlberg0:13:14
42Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:13:53
43Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:14:03
44Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:14:22
45Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:14:26
46Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:15:11
47Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:15:14
48Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:15:17
49Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard0:15:43
50Michael Gogl (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:15:51
51Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:16:01
52Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:16:08
53David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:16:14
54Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:17
55Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:16:37
56Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:17:06
57Markus Goetz (Aut) WSA0:17:17
58Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling0:17:59
59Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:18:08
60Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA0:18:15
61Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:18:48
62Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling0:18:54
63Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:19:05
64Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:20:08
65Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:20:30
66Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:20:43
67Lukas Zeller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:21:00
68Remco Broers (Ned) Team Vorarlberg0:22:13
69Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:22:16
70Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:22:34
71Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka0:23:17
72Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:23:21
73Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:23:26
74Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:23:37
75Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:24:29
76Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:24:32
77Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:24:44
78Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:25:03
79Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:25:07
80Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:25:35
81Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:25:38
82Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:26:18
83Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:26:20
84Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:26:48
85Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg0:26:55
86Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:27:42
87Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:28:01
88Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling0:28:10
89Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:28:21
90Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:28:27
91Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:29:20
92Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:29:38
93Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:29:44
94Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:30:01
95Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:30:20
96Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:30:29
97Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:30:46
98Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:30:52
99Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:30:56
100Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:31:14
101Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling0:31:20
102Patric Schultus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
103Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:31:30
104Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
105Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:31:36
106Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka0:31:37
107Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:31:45
108Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:31:48
109Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:31:56
110Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:31:58
111Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
112Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
113Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
114Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:32:17
115Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:32:27
116Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:32:45
117Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
118Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:33:06
119Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:33:26
120Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg0:33:28
121Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:33:38
122Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:33:39
123Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:34:12
124Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha0:34:23
125Jan Sokol (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:34:58
126Matej Marin (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
127Wolfgang Geisler (Aut) WSA0:35:18
128Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka0:35:44
129Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha0:35:49
130Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:36:46
131Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:36:56
132Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha0:38:32
133Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:39:18
134Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha0:39:47
135Hannes Kapeller (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:40:56
136Andreas Mueller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:41:03
137Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA0:41:30
138Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:42:52
139Petr Lechner (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:44:55
140Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA0:46:23
141Patrick Schörkmayer (Aut) WSA0:46:51

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team30pts
2Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon19
3Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team18
4Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step16
5Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team15
6Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg14
7Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team13
8Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli12
9Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team12
10Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10
11Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling10
12Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step10
13Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha8
14Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team8
15Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha7
16Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard7
17Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli7
18Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha6
19Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team6
20Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
21Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team6
22Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
23Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step4
24Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer4
25Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon4
26Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling4
27Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
28Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
29Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer2
30Jure Golcer (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team2
31Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
32Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
33Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
34Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
35Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA1

Mountains classification
1Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team23pts
2Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon21
3Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team15
4Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha13
5Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step12
6Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling11
7Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli8
8Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA8
9Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team8
10Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team7
11Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer6
12Paul Lang (Aut) WSA4
13Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling4
14Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer3
15Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Team Vorarlberg1
16Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1
17Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team1
18Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg1

Young riders classification
1Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team11:17:57
2Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha0:00:55
3Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling0:02:51
4George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:03:29
5Paul Lang (Aut) WSA0:06:01
6Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:06:36
7Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:06:54
8Daniel Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:08:47
9Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling0:09:20
10Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:09:22
11Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:12:57
12Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:13:45
13Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:13:48
14Michael Gogl (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:14:22
15Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:14:32
16David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:14:45
17Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:17:19
18Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:19:01
19Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:19:14
20Lukas Zeller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:19:31
21Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:22:08
22Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:23:15
23Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:24:06
24Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:25:19
25Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:26:32
26Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:26:52
27Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:28:09
28Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:28:15
29Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:28:51
30Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:29:23
31Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:29:45
32Patric Schultus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:29:51
33Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:30:16
34Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:30:29
35Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:31:16
36Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:32:09
37Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha0:32:54
38Jan Sokol (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:33:29
39Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha0:34:20
40Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha0:37:03
41Hannes Kapeller (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:39:27
42Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA0:44:54

Teams classification
1Astana Pro Team33:52:06
2Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:12:02
3IAM Cycling0:12:36
4Katusha0:13:12
5Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:13:55
6RadioShack Leopard0:14:43
7Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:16:32
8Sky Procycling0:20:31
9BMC Racing Team0:22:18
10Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:27:15
11WSA0:28:36
12Tirol Cycling Team0:29:32
13Lotto Belisol0:30:28
14MTN-Qhubeka0:32:26
15Androni Giocattoli0:39:07
16Team Vorarlberg0:39:11
17Cannondale Pro Cycling0:39:20
18Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:52:41

