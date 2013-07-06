Cancellara wins Tour of Austria time trial
Zoidl takes over race lead from Seeldraeyers
Stage 7: Podersdorf am Neusiedler See (ITT) -
Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) won the penultimate stage time trial at the Tour of Austria while the top of general classification was shuffled as Riccardo Zoidl (Team Gourmetfein Simplon) took over the general classification lead from Kevin Seeldraeyers (Astana), who dropped to third overall behind Astana teammate Alexandr Dyachenko.
Cancellara stopped the clock at 27:57 for the 24.1km parcours, 22 seconds faster than Marco Pinotti (BMC) and 47 seconds quicker than third-placed Kristof Vandewalle (Omega Pharma-Quick Step).
"I felt really good today," said Cancellara. "It’s not my best shape of the season but quite good and I feel very happy about today’s win. The course was not very technical and there were only three small rest points along the route, then the rest was full gas.
"In general a course like this suites me because I have such a big engine and can keep going, but I like the technical courses too, for variety’s sake. There are always two races within a time trial: one is to put up your personal best and the other is to win the stage."
Riccardo Zoidl, in second on general classification 52 seconds behind Kevin Seeldraeyers entering the stage, placed 15th on the day with a time of 29:25 while the Belgian's effort was only good for 87th, dropping him from first to third overall at 50 seconds. Astana still kept two riders in the top three as Alexandr Dyachenko moved up from third to second overall at 30 seconds.
"I am overwhelmed," said Zoidl, the reigning Austrian time trial and road champion. "At the turn I was already ahead and I could save enough strength for the windy return route. Five kilometres from the finish my coach told me that I'm 53 seconds ahead. This was a further motivation for me and I gave it my all."
"Dyachenko was in good form all week, and Seeldraeyers held his lead after two stage wins until today," said Astana directeur sportif Alexander Shefer. "But Zoidl was very strong, and our compliments go to him for riding a very good time trial today to move up one step."
The Tour of Austria concludes on Sunday with a 122.8km stage from Podersdorf am Neusiedler See to Vienna.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:27:57
|2
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:22
|3
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:47
|4
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|0:00:48
|5
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:50
|6
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
|0:00:53
|7
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:07
|8
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:08
|9
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:13
|10
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:15
|11
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:19
|12
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:22
|13
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|0:01:22
|14
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:23
|15
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:01:28
|16
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:01:30
|17
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|0:01:31
|18
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:31
|19
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:32
|20
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|0:01:32
|21
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:35
|22
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) IAM Cycling
|0:01:39
|23
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|0:01:40
|24
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:43
|25
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:48
|26
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:49
|27
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:55
|28
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:01:56
|29
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:57
|30
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:59
|31
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:01
|32
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:02:01
|33
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:02
|34
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:02
|35
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:03
|36
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:06
|37
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:02:07
|38
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:02:11
|39
|Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:02:12
|40
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:02:13
|41
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:02:15
|42
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:15
|43
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:02:16
|44
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:02:16
|45
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|0:02:17
|46
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:18
|47
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:20
|48
|Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:02:23
|49
|Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|0:02:23
|50
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:02:26
|51
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:26
|52
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:26
|53
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:02:27
|54
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:27
|55
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:02:29
|56
|Dimitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|0:02:31
|57
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:32
|58
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:32
|59
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:33
|60
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:02:33
|61
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:35
|62
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:02:38
|63
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:02:38
|64
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:02:40
|65
|Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:02:43
|66
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:47
|67
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:48
|68
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:02:49
|69
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:02:49
|70
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:02:50
|71
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|0:02:50
|72
|Jure Golcer (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:02:52
|73
|Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:02:52
|74
|Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:52
|75
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:53
|76
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:02:53
|77
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:02:53
|78
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:02:57
|79
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|0:03:02
|80
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:02
|81
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|0:03:03
|82
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:03:03
|83
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:03:04
|84
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:05
|85
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:05
|86
|Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:03:07
|87
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:10
|88
|Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:13
|89
|Lukas Zeller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:03:15
|90
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:16
|91
|Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:03:17
|92
|Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:17
|93
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:17
|94
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:03:18
|95
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:18
|96
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:03:18
|97
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:03:19
|98
|Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:03:21
|99
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:03:27
|100
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:27
|101
|Hannes Kapeller (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:03:31
|102
|Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:03:37
|103
|Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Team Vorarlberg
|0:03:40
|104
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:43
|105
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Team Vorarlberg
|0:03:44
|106
|Remco Broers (Ned) Team Vorarlberg
|0:03:45
|107
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:03:45
|108
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:46
|109
|Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:03:49
|110
|Matej Marin (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:03:56
|111
|Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA
|0:03:56
|112
|David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:04:02
|113
|Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:04:13
|114
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:04:13
|115
|Petr Lechner (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:04:16
|116
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|0:04:24
|117
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|0:04:25
|118
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:25
|119
|Patric Schultus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:04:26
|120
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:04:34
|121
|Andreas Mueller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:04:38
|122
|Markus Goetz (Aut) WSA
|0:04:38
|123
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:04:39
|124
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:04:43
|125
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:04:44
|126
|Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA
|0:04:44
|127
|Daniel Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:04:44
|128
|Paul Lang (Aut) WSA
|0:04:47
|129
|Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA
|0:04:50
|130
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:05:32
|131
|Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|0:05:32
|132
|Jan Sokol (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:05:34
|133
|Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA
|0:05:36
|134
|Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:05:39
|135
|Patrick Schörkmayer (Aut) WSA
|0:06:03
|136
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:19
|137
|Wolfgang Geisler (Aut) WSA
|0:07:53
|DNS
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|15
|pts
|2
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|12
|3
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|10
|4
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|8
|5
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|7
|6
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
|6
|7
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|5
|8
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|9
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|3
|10
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|1
|RadioShack Leopard
|1:25:52
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:04
|3
|Katusha
|0:01:09
|4
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:10
|5
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:08
|6
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:03:23
|7
|IAM Cycling
|0:03:29
|8
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:30
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|0:03:36
|10
|MTN-Qhubeka
|0:03:46
|11
|Lotto Belisol
|0:04:03
|12
|Sky Procycling
|0:05:07
|13
|Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:05:32
|14
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:05:55
|15
|Tirol Cycling Team
|0:05:58
|16
|Team Vorarlberg
|0:06:43
|17
|Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:07:23
|18
|WSA
|0:11:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|25:09:37
|2
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:33
|3
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:50
|4
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
|0:00:53
|5
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:20
|6
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|0:01:24
|7
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:45
|8
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:19
|9
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:32
|10
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:03:31
|11
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:04:20
|12
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:29
|13
|Jure Golcer (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:04:43
|14
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:04:48
|15
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:05:01
|16
|Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:05:16
|17
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:05:21
|18
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:05:46
|19
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:07:37
|20
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:08:37
|21
|Paul Lang (Aut) WSA
|0:11:02
|22
|Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA
|0:11:13
|23
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|0:11:20
|24
|Dimitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|0:13:18
|25
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:13:31
|26
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:13:42
|27
|Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:13:48
|28
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:14:29
|29
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:14:51
|30
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:14:53
|31
|Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Team Vorarlberg
|0:16:16
|32
|David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:19:17
|33
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:59
|34
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:21:27
|35
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:49
|36
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:22:29
|37
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:23:33
|38
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:23:56
|39
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:24:11
|40
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:24:23
|41
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:24:44
|42
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|0:26:14
|43
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:27:05
|44
|Daniel Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|45
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:27:19
|46
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:27:30
|47
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|0:27:45
|48
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Team Vorarlberg
|0:29:52
|49
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) IAM Cycling
|0:30:31
|50
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|0:31:37
|51
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:31:49
|52
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:32:51
|53
|Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:33:14
|54
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:33:44
|55
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:34:26
|56
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:35:02
|57
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:36:03
|58
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:36:28
|59
|Markus Goetz (Aut) WSA
|0:37:28
|60
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:37:29
|61
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:38:17
|62
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:38:20
|63
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:38:22
|64
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:39:29
|65
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:40:08
|66
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:40:29
|67
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:40:54
|68
|Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA
|0:40:58
|69
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:41:07
|70
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:41:35
|71
|Lukas Zeller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:41:42
|72
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:42:19
|73
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:42:41
|74
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:44:18
|75
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:44:47
|76
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:45:21
|77
|Remco Broers (Ned) Team Vorarlberg
|0:45:28
|78
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:45:37
|79
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:46:41
|80
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:46:48
|81
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:46:50
|82
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:46:55
|83
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:47:13
|84
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:47:32
|85
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:47:36
|86
|Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:47:54
|87
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:48:19
|88
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:48:56
|89
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:49:07
|90
|Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:49:25
|91
|Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|0:49:30
|92
|Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:49:46
|93
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:50:14
|94
|Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|0:50:21
|95
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:51:33
|96
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|0:51:42
|97
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:51:43
|98
|Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:51:54
|99
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|0:52:04
|100
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:52:16
|101
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:52:21
|102
|Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:52:39
|103
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:52:54
|104
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|0:52:57
|105
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:53:21
|106
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:53:23
|107
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:53:30
|108
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:53:47
|109
|Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:53:58
|110
|Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|111
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:54:01
|112
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:54:32
|113
|Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:55:06
|114
|Patric Schultus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:55:37
|115
|Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:55:45
|116
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:55:58
|117
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:56:28
|118
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:58:01
|119
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:59:18
|120
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:59:27
|121
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:59:53
|122
|Matej Marin (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|1:00:30
|123
|Jan Sokol (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|1:00:38
|124
|Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|1:01:04
|125
|Wolfgang Geisler (Aut) WSA
|1:01:10
|126
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|1:01:58
|127
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|1:03:10
|128
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|1:03:37
|129
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:05:20
|130
|Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA
|1:06:29
|131
|Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|1:07:31
|132
|Andreas Mueller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|1:07:53
|133
|Petr Lechner (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|1:10:25
|134
|Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA
|1:10:26
|135
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|1:10:30
|136
|Hannes Kapeller (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|1:11:12
|137
|Patrick Schörkmayer (Aut) WSA
|1:14:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|33
|pts
|2
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|31
|3
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|27
|4
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|22
|5
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|20
|6
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
|20
|7
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|8
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|20
|9
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|20
|10
|Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|18
|11
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|18
|12
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|18
|13
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|16
|14
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|16
|15
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|16
|16
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|15
|17
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|15
|18
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|15
|19
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|15
|20
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|14
|21
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|14
|22
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|14
|23
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|13
|24
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|12
|25
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|12
|26
|Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|10
|27
|Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|10
|28
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|10
|29
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|10
|30
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|31
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|8
|32
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|8
|33
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|8
|34
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|7
|35
|Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|6
|36
|Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|6
|37
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|38
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|5
|39
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|40
|Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|5
|41
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4
|42
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|4
|43
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|44
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|4
|45
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|46
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|47
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|3
|48
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|49
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|50
|Jure Golcer (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team
|2
|51
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|52
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|2
|53
|Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|54
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|55
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|2
|56
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|2
|57
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|58
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|1
|59
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|60
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|1
|61
|Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|31
|pts
|2
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|27
|3
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|25
|4
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|23
|5
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|22
|6
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|15
|7
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|12
|8
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|12
|9
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|11
|10
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8
|11
|Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|12
|Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA
|8
|13
|Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|7
|14
|Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|7
|15
|Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|7
|16
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|6
|17
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|6
|18
|Paul Lang (Aut) WSA
|4
|19
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|20
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|21
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|22
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|23
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|24
|Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Team Vorarlberg
|1
|25
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|26
|Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|1
|27
|Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
|25:10:30
|2
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:26
|3
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:04:08
|4
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:04:53
|5
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:06:44
|6
|Paul Lang (Aut) WSA
|0:10:09
|7
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:13:36
|8
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:13:58
|9
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:14:00
|10
|David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:18:24
|11
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:40
|12
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:23:03
|13
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:23:18
|14
|Daniel Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:26:12
|15
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:32:51
|16
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:36:36
|17
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:37:24
|18
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:38:36
|19
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:39:36
|20
|Lukas Zeller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:40:49
|21
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:43:54
|22
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:44:44
|23
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:48:14
|24
|Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:48:32
|25
|Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:48:53
|26
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:49:21
|27
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:50:40
|28
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|0:50:49
|29
|Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:51:01
|30
|Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:51:46
|31
|Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:53:05
|32
|Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:54:13
|33
|Patric Schultus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:54:44
|34
|Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:54:52
|35
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:55:35
|36
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:58:34
|37
|Jan Sokol (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:59:45
|38
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|1:01:05
|39
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|1:02:17
|40
|Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA
|1:09:33
|41
|Hannes Kapeller (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|1:10:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|75:31:42
|2
|RadioShack Leopard
|0:10:15
|3
|Katusha
|0:11:02
|4
|Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:12:38
|5
|Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:14:25
|6
|IAM Cycling
|0:17:16
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|0:20:38
|8
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:26:37
|9
|Sky Procycling
|0:28:22
|10
|Tirol Cycling Team
|0:33:09
|11
|MTN-Qhubeka
|0:37:42
|12
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:46:46
|13
|WSA
|0:55:53
|14
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:56:04
|15
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:57:20
|16
|Lotto Belisol
|1:02:24
|17
|Team Vorarlberg
|1:11:40
|18
|Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|1:50:31
