Image 1 of 8 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) powers to victory in the stage 7 time trial at the Tour of Austria (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 2 of 8 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Astana) dropped the third overall after his efforts in the TT (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 3 of 8 Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) blitzed the field in the Tour of Austria's time trial (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 4 of 8 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) on his way to victory in the time trial (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 5 of 8 Riccardo Zoidl (Team Gourmetfein Simplon) took over the race lead following the time trial (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 6 of 8 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Astana) was unable to defend his yellow jersey in the stage 7 time trial at the Tour of Austria (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 7 of 8 Riccardo Zoidl's family was on hand to see him take over the general classification lead at the Tour of Austria. (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 8 of 8 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) on the podium after winning the stage 7 time trial at the Tour of Austria (Image credit: Mario Stiehl)

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) won the penultimate stage time trial at the Tour of Austria while the top of general classification was shuffled as Riccardo Zoidl (Team Gourmetfein Simplon) took over the general classification lead from Kevin Seeldraeyers (Astana), who dropped to third overall behind Astana teammate Alexandr Dyachenko.

Cancellara stopped the clock at 27:57 for the 24.1km parcours, 22 seconds faster than Marco Pinotti (BMC) and 47 seconds quicker than third-placed Kristof Vandewalle (Omega Pharma-Quick Step).

"I felt really good today," said Cancellara. "It’s not my best shape of the season but quite good and I feel very happy about today’s win. The course was not very technical and there were only three small rest points along the route, then the rest was full gas.

"In general a course like this suites me because I have such a big engine and can keep going, but I like the technical courses too, for variety’s sake. There are always two races within a time trial: one is to put up your personal best and the other is to win the stage."

Riccardo Zoidl, in second on general classification 52 seconds behind Kevin Seeldraeyers entering the stage, placed 15th on the day with a time of 29:25 while the Belgian's effort was only good for 87th, dropping him from first to third overall at 50 seconds. Astana still kept two riders in the top three as Alexandr Dyachenko moved up from third to second overall at 30 seconds.

"I am overwhelmed," said Zoidl, the reigning Austrian time trial and road champion. "At the turn I was already ahead and I could save enough strength for the windy return route. Five kilometres from the finish my coach told me that I'm 53 seconds ahead. This was a further motivation for me and I gave it my all."

"Dyachenko was in good form all week, and Seeldraeyers held his lead after two stage wins until today," said Astana directeur sportif Alexander Shefer. "But Zoidl was very strong, and our compliments go to him for riding a very good time trial today to move up one step."

The Tour of Austria concludes on Sunday with a 122.8km stage from Podersdorf am Neusiedler See to Vienna.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:27:57 2 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:22 3 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:47 4 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 0:00:48 5 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:50 6 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha 0:00:53 7 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:07 8 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:08 9 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:13 10 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:15 11 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:19 12 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:22 13 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 0:01:22 14 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:01:23 15 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:01:28 16 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka 0:01:30 17 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 0:01:31 18 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:31 19 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:32 20 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 0:01:32 21 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:01:35 22 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) IAM Cycling 0:01:39 23 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha 0:01:40 24 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:43 25 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:01:48 26 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:49 27 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:55 28 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:01:56 29 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:57 30 Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:59 31 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:01 32 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:02:01 33 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:02 34 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:02 35 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:03 36 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:06 37 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:02:07 38 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:02:11 39 Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:02:12 40 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:02:13 41 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:02:15 42 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:15 43 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:02:16 44 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:02:16 45 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 0:02:17 46 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:18 47 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:20 48 Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 0:02:23 49 Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 0:02:23 50 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:02:26 51 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:02:26 52 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:26 53 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:02:27 54 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:27 55 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka 0:02:29 56 Dimitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 0:02:31 57 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:32 58 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:32 59 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:33 60 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:02:33 61 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:35 62 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:02:38 63 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:02:38 64 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:02:40 65 Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:02:43 66 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:47 67 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:48 68 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 0:02:49 69 Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:02:49 70 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:02:50 71 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 0:02:50 72 Jure Golcer (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team 0:02:52 73 Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:02:52 74 Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:52 75 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:53 76 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 0:02:53 77 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:02:53 78 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:02:57 79 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol 0:03:02 80 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:02 81 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 0:03:03 82 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:03:03 83 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:03:04 84 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:05 85 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:05 86 Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:03:07 87 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:03:10 88 Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:03:13 89 Lukas Zeller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:03:15 90 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:16 91 Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:03:17 92 Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:03:17 93 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:17 94 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:03:18 95 Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:03:18 96 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 0:03:18 97 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:03:19 98 Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:03:21 99 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:03:27 100 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:03:27 101 Hannes Kapeller (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:03:31 102 Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:03:37 103 Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Team Vorarlberg 0:03:40 104 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:43 105 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Team Vorarlberg 0:03:44 106 Remco Broers (Ned) Team Vorarlberg 0:03:45 107 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:03:45 108 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:46 109 Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:03:49 110 Matej Marin (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:03:56 111 Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA 0:03:56 112 David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:04:02 113 Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:04:13 114 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:04:13 115 Petr Lechner (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:04:16 116 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 0:04:24 117 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 0:04:25 118 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:04:25 119 Patric Schultus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:04:26 120 Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:04:34 121 Andreas Mueller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:04:38 122 Markus Goetz (Aut) WSA 0:04:38 123 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:04:39 124 Michael Gogl (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:04:43 125 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:04:44 126 Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA 0:04:44 127 Daniel Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:04:44 128 Paul Lang (Aut) WSA 0:04:47 129 Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA 0:04:50 130 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:05:32 131 Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 0:05:32 132 Jan Sokol (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:05:34 133 Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA 0:05:36 134 Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:05:39 135 Patrick Schörkmayer (Aut) WSA 0:06:03 136 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:19 137 Wolfgang Geisler (Aut) WSA 0:07:53 DNS Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 15 pts 2 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 12 3 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 10 4 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 8 5 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 7 6 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha 6 7 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 5 8 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 9 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 3 10 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2

Teams 1 RadioShack Leopard 1:25:52 2 BMC Racing Team 0:01:04 3 Katusha 0:01:09 4 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:10 5 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:08 6 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:03:23 7 IAM Cycling 0:03:29 8 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:30 9 Astana Pro Team 0:03:36 10 MTN-Qhubeka 0:03:46 11 Lotto Belisol 0:04:03 12 Sky Procycling 0:05:07 13 Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:05:32 14 Androni Giocattoli 0:05:55 15 Tirol Cycling Team 0:05:58 16 Team Vorarlberg 0:06:43 17 Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:07:23 18 WSA 0:11:16

General classification after stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 25:09:37 2 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:33 3 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:00:50 4 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha 0:00:53 5 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:20 6 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 0:01:24 7 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:45 8 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:19 9 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:32 10 Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:03:31 11 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:04:20 12 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:29 13 Jure Golcer (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team 0:04:43 14 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka 0:04:48 15 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 0:05:01 16 Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:05:16 17 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:05:21 18 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:05:46 19 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:07:37 20 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:08:37 21 Paul Lang (Aut) WSA 0:11:02 22 Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA 0:11:13 23 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 0:11:20 24 Dimitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 0:13:18 25 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:13:31 26 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:13:42 27 Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:13:48 28 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 0:14:29 29 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:14:51 30 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:14:53 31 Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Team Vorarlberg 0:16:16 32 David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:19:17 33 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:20:59 34 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:21:27 35 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:21:49 36 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:22:29 37 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:23:33 38 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:23:56 39 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:24:11 40 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:24:23 41 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:24:44 42 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 0:26:14 43 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:27:05 44 Daniel Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 45 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:27:19 46 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka 0:27:30 47 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol 0:27:45 48 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Team Vorarlberg 0:29:52 49 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) IAM Cycling 0:30:31 50 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 0:31:37 51 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:31:49 52 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:32:51 53 Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:33:14 54 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:33:44 55 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:34:26 56 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:35:02 57 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:36:03 58 Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:36:28 59 Markus Goetz (Aut) WSA 0:37:28 60 Michael Gogl (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:37:29 61 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:38:17 62 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:38:20 63 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:38:22 64 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:39:29 65 Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:40:08 66 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:40:29 67 Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:40:54 68 Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA 0:40:58 69 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:41:07 70 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:41:35 71 Lukas Zeller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:41:42 72 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:42:19 73 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:42:41 74 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:44:18 75 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:44:47 76 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:45:21 77 Remco Broers (Ned) Team Vorarlberg 0:45:28 78 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:45:37 79 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:46:41 80 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:46:48 81 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:46:50 82 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:46:55 83 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:47:13 84 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:47:32 85 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:47:36 86 Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:47:54 87 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:48:19 88 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:48:56 89 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:49:07 90 Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:49:25 91 Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 0:49:30 92 Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:49:46 93 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:50:14 94 Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 0:50:21 95 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:51:33 96 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha 0:51:42 97 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:51:43 98 Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:51:54 99 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 0:52:04 100 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:52:16 101 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:52:21 102 Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:52:39 103 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:52:54 104 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 0:52:57 105 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 0:53:21 106 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:53:23 107 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:53:30 108 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:53:47 109 Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:53:58 110 Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling 111 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:54:01 112 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:54:32 113 Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:55:06 114 Patric Schultus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:55:37 115 Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:55:45 116 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:55:58 117 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:56:28 118 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:58:01 119 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:59:18 120 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:59:27 121 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:59:53 122 Matej Marin (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 1:00:30 123 Jan Sokol (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 1:00:38 124 Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 1:01:04 125 Wolfgang Geisler (Aut) WSA 1:01:10 126 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 1:01:58 127 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 1:03:10 128 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 1:03:37 129 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:05:20 130 Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA 1:06:29 131 Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 1:07:31 132 Andreas Mueller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 1:07:53 133 Petr Lechner (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 1:10:25 134 Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA 1:10:26 135 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 1:10:30 136 Hannes Kapeller (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 1:11:12 137 Patrick Schörkmayer (Aut) WSA 1:14:16

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 33 pts 2 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 31 3 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 27 4 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 22 5 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 20 6 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha 20 7 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 8 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 20 9 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 20 10 Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 18 11 Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 18 12 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 18 13 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 16 14 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 16 15 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 16 16 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 15 17 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 15 18 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 15 19 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 15 20 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 14 21 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 14 22 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 14 23 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 13 24 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 12 25 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 12 26 Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 10 27 Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 10 28 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 10 29 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 10 30 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 31 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 8 32 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 8 33 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 8 34 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 7 35 Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 6 36 Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 6 37 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 6 38 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 5 39 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 40 Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 5 41 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4 42 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 4 43 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 44 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 4 45 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 46 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 47 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 3 48 Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 49 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 50 Jure Golcer (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team 2 51 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 52 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 2 53 Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 54 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 55 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 2 56 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 2 57 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 58 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 1 59 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1 60 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 1 61 Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 31 pts 2 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 27 3 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 25 4 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 23 5 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 22 6 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 15 7 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 12 8 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 12 9 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 11 10 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 11 Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 8 12 Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA 8 13 Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 7 14 Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 7 15 Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 7 16 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 6 17 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 6 18 Paul Lang (Aut) WSA 4 19 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 20 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 21 Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 22 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 23 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 24 Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Team Vorarlberg 1 25 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1 26 Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 1 27 Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha 25:10:30 2 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:26 3 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 0:04:08 4 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:04:53 5 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:06:44 6 Paul Lang (Aut) WSA 0:10:09 7 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 0:13:36 8 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:13:58 9 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:14:00 10 David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:18:24 11 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:22:40 12 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:23:03 13 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:23:18 14 Daniel Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:26:12 15 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:32:51 16 Michael Gogl (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:36:36 17 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:37:24 18 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:38:36 19 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:39:36 20 Lukas Zeller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:40:49 21 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:43:54 22 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:44:44 23 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:48:14 24 Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:48:32 25 Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:48:53 26 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:49:21 27 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:50:40 28 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha 0:50:49 29 Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:51:01 30 Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:51:46 31 Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:53:05 32 Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:54:13 33 Patric Schultus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:54:44 34 Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:54:52 35 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:55:35 36 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:58:34 37 Jan Sokol (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:59:45 38 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 1:01:05 39 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 1:02:17 40 Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA 1:09:33 41 Hannes Kapeller (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 1:10:19