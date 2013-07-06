Trending

Cancellara wins Tour of Austria time trial

Zoidl takes over race lead from Seeldraeyers

Image 1 of 8

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) powers to victory in the stage 7 time trial at the Tour of Austria

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) powers to victory in the stage 7 time trial at the Tour of Austria
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Image 2 of 8

Kevin Seeldraeyers (Astana) dropped the third overall after his efforts in the TT

Kevin Seeldraeyers (Astana) dropped the third overall after his efforts in the TT
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Image 3 of 8

Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) blitzed the field in the Tour of Austria's time trial

Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) blitzed the field in the Tour of Austria's time trial
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Image 4 of 8

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) on his way to victory in the time trial

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) on his way to victory in the time trial
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Image 5 of 8

Riccardo Zoidl (Team Gourmetfein Simplon) took over the race lead following the time trial

Riccardo Zoidl (Team Gourmetfein Simplon) took over the race lead following the time trial
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Image 6 of 8

Kevin Seeldraeyers (Astana) was unable to defend his yellow jersey in the stage 7 time trial at the Tour of Austria

Kevin Seeldraeyers (Astana) was unable to defend his yellow jersey in the stage 7 time trial at the Tour of Austria
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Image 7 of 8

Riccardo Zoidl's family was on hand to see him take over the general classification lead at the Tour of Austria.

Riccardo Zoidl's family was on hand to see him take over the general classification lead at the Tour of Austria.
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Image 8 of 8

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) on the podium after winning the stage 7 time trial at the Tour of Austria

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) on the podium after winning the stage 7 time trial at the Tour of Austria
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) won the penultimate stage time trial at the Tour of Austria while the top of general classification was shuffled as Riccardo Zoidl (Team Gourmetfein Simplon) took over the general classification lead from Kevin Seeldraeyers (Astana), who dropped to third overall behind Astana teammate Alexandr Dyachenko.

Cancellara stopped the clock at 27:57 for the 24.1km parcours, 22 seconds faster than Marco Pinotti (BMC) and 47 seconds quicker than third-placed Kristof Vandewalle (Omega Pharma-Quick Step).

"I felt really good today," said Cancellara. "It’s not my best shape of the season but quite good and I feel very happy about today’s win. The course was not very technical and there were only three small rest points along the route, then the rest was full gas.

"In general a course like this suites me because I have such a big engine and can keep going, but I like the technical courses too, for variety’s sake. There are always two races within a time trial: one is to put up your personal best and the other is to win the stage."

Riccardo Zoidl, in second on general classification 52 seconds behind Kevin Seeldraeyers entering the stage, placed 15th on the day with a time of 29:25 while the Belgian's effort was only good for 87th, dropping him from first to third overall at 50 seconds. Astana still kept two riders in the top three as Alexandr Dyachenko moved up from third to second overall at 30 seconds.

"I am overwhelmed," said Zoidl, the reigning Austrian time trial and road champion. "At the turn I was already ahead and I could save enough strength for the windy return route. Five kilometres from the finish my coach told me that I'm 53 seconds ahead. This was a further motivation for me and I gave it my all."

"Dyachenko was in good form all week, and Seeldraeyers held his lead after two stage wins until today," said Astana directeur sportif Alexander Shefer. "But Zoidl was very strong, and our compliments go to him for riding a very good time trial today to move up one step."

The Tour of Austria concludes on Sunday with a 122.8km stage from Podersdorf am Neusiedler See to Vienna.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:27:57
2Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:22
3Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:47
4Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha0:00:48
5Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:00:50
6Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha0:00:53
7Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:07
8Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:08
9Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:01:13
10Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:15
11Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:19
12Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:22
13Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling0:01:22
14Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:01:23
15Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:01:28
16Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka0:01:30
17Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha0:01:31
18Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:31
19Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:32
20Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha0:01:32
21Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:01:35
22Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) IAM Cycling0:01:39
23Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha0:01:40
24Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:43
25Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:01:48
26Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:49
27Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:55
28Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:01:56
29Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:57
30Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:59
31Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:01
32Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:02:01
33Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:02
34Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:02
35Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:03
36Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:06
37Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:02:07
38Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:11
39Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:02:12
40Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:13
41Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:15
42Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:15
43Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:02:16
44Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:02:16
45Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard0:02:17
46Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:18
47Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:20
48Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka0:02:23
49Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg0:02:23
50George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:02:26
51Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:26
52Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:26
53Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:02:27
54Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:27
55Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka0:02:29
56Dimitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha0:02:31
57Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:32
58Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:32
59Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:33
60Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:33
61Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:35
62Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:02:38
63Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:38
64Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:02:40
65Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:02:43
66Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:47
67Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:48
68Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling0:02:49
69Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:02:49
70Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:02:50
71Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard0:02:50
72Jure Golcer (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team0:02:52
73Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling0:02:52
74Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:52
75Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:53
76Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling0:02:53
77Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:02:53
78Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:02:57
79Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:03:02
80Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:02
81Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling0:03:03
82Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:03:03
83Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling0:03:04
84Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:05
85Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:05
86Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:03:07
87Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:03:10
88Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:03:13
89Lukas Zeller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:03:15
90Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:16
91Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:03:17
92Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:03:17
93Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:17
94Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:03:18
95Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:03:18
96Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka0:03:18
97Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:03:19
98Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:03:21
99Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:03:27
100Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:03:27
101Hannes Kapeller (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:03:31
102Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:03:37
103Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Team Vorarlberg0:03:40
104Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:43
105Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Team Vorarlberg0:03:44
106Remco Broers (Ned) Team Vorarlberg0:03:45
107Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:03:45
108Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:46
109Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:03:49
110Matej Marin (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:03:56
111Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA0:03:56
112David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:04:02
113Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:04:13
114Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling0:04:13
115Petr Lechner (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:04:16
116Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha0:04:24
117Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha0:04:25
118Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:04:25
119Patric Schultus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:04:26
120Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:04:34
121Andreas Mueller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:04:38
122Markus Goetz (Aut) WSA0:04:38
123Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:04:39
124Michael Gogl (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:04:43
125Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling0:04:44
126Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA0:04:44
127Daniel Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:04:44
128Paul Lang (Aut) WSA0:04:47
129Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA0:04:50
130Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:05:32
131Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg0:05:32
132Jan Sokol (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:05:34
133Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA0:05:36
134Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:05:39
135Patrick Schörkmayer (Aut) WSA0:06:03
136Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:19
137Wolfgang Geisler (Aut) WSA0:07:53
DNSGustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard15pts
2Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team12
3Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step10
4Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha8
5Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard7
6Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha6
7Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step5
8Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
9Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard3
10Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling2

Teams
1RadioShack Leopard1:25:52
2BMC Racing Team0:01:04
3Katusha0:01:09
4Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:10
5Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:08
6Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:03:23
7IAM Cycling0:03:29
8Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:30
9Astana Pro Team0:03:36
10MTN-Qhubeka0:03:46
11Lotto Belisol0:04:03
12Sky Procycling0:05:07
13Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:05:32
14Androni Giocattoli0:05:55
15Tirol Cycling Team0:05:58
16Team Vorarlberg0:06:43
17Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:07:23
18WSA0:11:16

General classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon25:09:37
2Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:33
3Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:00:50
4Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha0:00:53
5Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:20
6Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha0:01:24
7Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:01:45
8Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:19
9Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:32
10Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:03:31
11Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:04:20
12Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:29
13Jure Golcer (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team0:04:43
14Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka0:04:48
15Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling0:05:01
16Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:05:16
17Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:05:21
18George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:05:46
19Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:07:37
20Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:08:37
21Paul Lang (Aut) WSA0:11:02
22Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA0:11:13
23Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard0:11:20
24Dimitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha0:13:18
25Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:13:31
26Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:13:42
27Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:13:48
28Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling0:14:29
29Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:14:51
30Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:14:53
31Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Team Vorarlberg0:16:16
32David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:19:17
33Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:20:59
34Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:21:27
35Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:21:49
36Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:22:29
37Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:23:33
38Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:23:56
39Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:24:11
40Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:24:23
41Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:24:44
42Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling0:26:14
43Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:27:05
44Daniel Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
45Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:27:19
46Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka0:27:30
47Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:27:45
48Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Team Vorarlberg0:29:52
49Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) IAM Cycling0:30:31
50Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard0:31:37
51Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:31:49
52Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:32:51
53Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:33:14
54Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:33:44
55Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:34:26
56Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:35:02
57Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:36:03
58Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:36:28
59Markus Goetz (Aut) WSA0:37:28
60Michael Gogl (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:37:29
61Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:38:17
62Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:38:20
63Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:38:22
64Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:39:29
65Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:40:08
66Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:40:29
67Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:40:54
68Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA0:40:58
69Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:41:07
70Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:41:35
71Lukas Zeller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:41:42
72Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:42:19
73Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling0:42:41
74Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:44:18
75Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:44:47
76Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:45:21
77Remco Broers (Ned) Team Vorarlberg0:45:28
78Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:45:37
79Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:46:41
80Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:46:48
81Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:46:50
82Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:46:55
83Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:47:13
84Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:47:32
85Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling0:47:36
86Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:47:54
87Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:48:19
88Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:48:56
89Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:49:07
90Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:49:25
91Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg0:49:30
92Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:49:46
93Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:50:14
94Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg0:50:21
95Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:51:33
96Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha0:51:42
97Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:51:43
98Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:51:54
99Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha0:52:04
100Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:52:16
101Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:52:21
102Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:52:39
103Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:52:54
104Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling0:52:57
105Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka0:53:21
106Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:53:23
107Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:53:30
108Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:53:47
109Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:53:58
110Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
111Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:54:01
112Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling0:54:32
113Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:55:06
114Patric Schultus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:55:37
115Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:55:45
116Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:55:58
117Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:56:28
118Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:58:01
119Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:59:18
120Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:59:27
121Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:59:53
122Matej Marin (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon1:00:30
123Jan Sokol (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon1:00:38
124Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka1:01:04
125Wolfgang Geisler (Aut) WSA1:01:10
126Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha1:01:58
127Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha1:03:10
128Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha1:03:37
129Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:05:20
130Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA1:06:29
131Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer1:07:31
132Andreas Mueller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer1:07:53
133Petr Lechner (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer1:10:25
134Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA1:10:26
135Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team1:10:30
136Hannes Kapeller (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team1:11:12
137Patrick Schörkmayer (Aut) WSA1:14:16

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team33pts
2Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team31
3Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon27
4Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team22
5Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team20
6Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha20
7Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits20
8Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff20
9Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team20
10Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg18
11Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon18
12Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff18
13Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli16
14Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team16
15Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step16
16Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard15
17Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka15
18Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard15
19Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step15
20Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team14
21Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol14
22Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli14
23Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team13
24Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha12
25Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff12
26Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg10
27Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli10
28Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling10
29Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step10
30Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits8
31Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha8
32Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling8
33Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha8
34Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard7
35Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team6
36Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team6
37Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli6
38Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard5
39Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
40Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer5
41Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step4
42Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer4
43Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling4
44Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling4
45Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling4
46Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
47Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard3
48Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
49Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
50Jure Golcer (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team2
51Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
52Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka2
53Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
54Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
55Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling2
56Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling2
57Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
58Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon1
59Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1
60Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon1
61Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team31pts
2Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff27
3Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon25
4Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team23
5Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha22
6Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team15
7Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step12
8Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff12
9Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling11
10Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team8
11Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli8
12Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA8
13Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team7
14Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg7
15Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer7
16Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard6
17Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer6
18Paul Lang (Aut) WSA4
19Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
20Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
21Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling4
22Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4
23Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
24Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Team Vorarlberg1
25Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1
26Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg1
27Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha25:10:30
2Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:26
3Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling0:04:08
4George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:04:53
5Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:06:44
6Paul Lang (Aut) WSA0:10:09
7Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling0:13:36
8Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:13:58
9Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:14:00
10David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:18:24
11Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:22:40
12Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:23:03
13Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:23:18
14Daniel Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:26:12
15Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:32:51
16Michael Gogl (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:36:36
17Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:37:24
18Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:38:36
19Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:39:36
20Lukas Zeller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:40:49
21Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:43:54
22Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:44:44
23Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:48:14
24Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:48:32
25Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:48:53
26Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:49:21
27Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:50:40
28Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha0:50:49
29Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:51:01
30Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:51:46
31Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:53:05
32Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:54:13
33Patric Schultus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:54:44
34Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:54:52
35Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:55:35
36Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:58:34
37Jan Sokol (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:59:45
38Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha1:01:05
39Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha1:02:17
40Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA1:09:33
41Hannes Kapeller (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team1:10:19

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team75:31:42
2RadioShack Leopard0:10:15
3Katusha0:11:02
4Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:12:38
5Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:14:25
6IAM Cycling0:17:16
7BMC Racing Team0:20:38
8Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:26:37
9Sky Procycling0:28:22
10Tirol Cycling Team0:33:09
11MTN-Qhubeka0:37:42
12Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:46:46
13WSA0:55:53
14Androni Giocattoli0:56:04
15Cannondale Pro Cycling0:57:20
16Lotto Belisol1:02:24
17Team Vorarlberg1:11:40
18Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer1:50:31

