Frank takes back-to-back stage victories at Tour of Austria
Seeldraeyers remains in leader's jersey
Stage 5: St. Johann/Alpendorf - Sonntagberg
BMC continued its strong showing at the Tour of Austria as Mathias Frank won stage five today, his second straight stage win and the third consecutive victory for the team following Thor Hushovd's win on Tuesday.
Frank powered up the uphill finish in Sonntagberg to win by five seconds over Rafal Majka (Team Saxo-Tinkoff) while Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) placed third one second later.
It was an historic day for BMC as Frank became the first rider in team history to win back-to-back days in a stage race.
"It was pretty steep at the finish and we had just caught the breakaway," Frank said. "The guys did a perfect job of putting me in the front. I took the last couple of corners into the climb in third wheel and had a perfect lead-out.
"I went with about 700 meters to go because I knew this was a distance I could go full gas and do my sprint. But when I attacked, I was surprised nobody else was in my wheel."
Overnight general classification leader Kevin Seeldraeyers (Astana) finished ninth on the day at 16 seconds and remains in the yellow jersey. Second-placed Riccardo Zoidl (Team Gourmetfein Simplon) finished seven seconds in front of the Belgian, however, and reduced his overall deficit to 52 seconds. Seeldraeyers's teammate Alexandr Dyachenko retains his third place general classification placing at 1:04.
The peloton faced the longest stage of the Tour of Austria, 228.3km from St. Johann/Alpendorf to Sonntagberg, and the pace was quick from the start as the riders covered 50 kilometres in the opening hour.
A three man-break eventually formed after 75 kilometres, comprised of Mikhail Ignatyev (Katusha), Marco Frapporti (Androni Giocattoli) and Maciej Paterski (Cannondale), and as they reached the final intermediate sprint at 115km their lead had grown to five minutes.
The trio remained off the front until late in the stage when Ignatyev, also on the attack during stage three, dropped his two breakaway companions inside of 10 kilometres to go. Ignatyev would be swept up in the approach to the finish, setting the stage for another BMC victory.
|1
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5:21:41
|2
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:05
|3
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:06
|4
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:00:09
|5
|Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
|0:00:12
|7
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|8
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:16
|9
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|10
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:18
|11
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:19
|12
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:24
|13
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:00:29
|14
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka
|15
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:30
|16
|Jure Golcer (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team
|17
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|18
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:33
|19
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:00:34
|20
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:37
|21
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:44
|22
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|23
|Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|24
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:00:49
|25
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:00
|26
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Paul Lang (Aut) WSA
|28
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:09
|29
|David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:01:13
|30
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|31
|Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:27
|32
|Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Team Vorarlberg
|0:01:29
|33
|Dimitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|34
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:01:33
|35
|Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|0:01:37
|36
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:01:43
|37
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:01:44
|38
|Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA
|0:01:54
|39
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:02:10
|40
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:02:13
|41
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|42
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|0:02:23
|43
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:28
|45
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:02:30
|46
|Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA
|0:02:33
|47
|Daniel Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:02:37
|48
|Markus Goetz (Aut) WSA
|49
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:02:43
|50
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:45
|51
|Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|52
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:48
|53
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:02:58
|54
|Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:03:00
|55
|Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:13
|56
|Lukas Zeller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:03:15
|57
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:03:26
|58
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|59
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:03:53
|60
|Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:03:56
|61
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:04:01
|62
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:04:13
|63
|Remco Broers (Ned) Team Vorarlberg
|64
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:04:20
|65
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:04:43
|66
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:04:52
|67
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|68
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|69
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|70
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|71
|Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA
|0:04:57
|72
|Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA
|0:05:03
|73
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|74
|Wolfgang Geisler (Aut) WSA
|75
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:05:13
|76
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|77
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|0:05:25
|78
|Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|79
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|80
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|81
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|82
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) IAM Cycling
|83
|Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|84
|Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|85
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|86
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|87
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|88
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|89
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|90
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|91
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|92
|Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|93
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|94
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Team Vorarlberg
|95
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|96
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|97
|Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|98
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|99
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|100
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|101
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|102
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|103
|Patric Schultus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|104
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling
|105
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|106
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|0:05:40
|107
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|108
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:05:58
|109
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|0:06:05
|110
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:02
|111
|Petr Lechner (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|112
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:10
|113
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|114
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|115
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|116
|Patrick Schörkmayer (Aut) WSA
|117
|Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|118
|Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|119
|Jan Sokol (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|120
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|121
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|122
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|123
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|124
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:07:19
|125
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|0:07:53
|126
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:07:59
|127
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|128
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:06
|129
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:08:14
|130
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|131
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|132
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:08:26
|133
|Matej Marin (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:08:40
|134
|Andreas Mueller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:09:16
|135
|Hannes Kapeller (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|136
|Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:10:01
|137
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|138
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:16
|139
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:17
|1
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|12
|3
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|4
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|8
|5
|Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|7
|6
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
|6
|7
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|5
|8
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|4
|9
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|3
|10
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|1
|Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|4
|pts
|2
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|2
|3
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|1
|1
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|2
|3
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|1
|1
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|pts
|2
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|2
|3
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|1
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|5
|pts
|2
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|3
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|1
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|2
|pts
|2
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|1
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|2
|pts
|2
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|16:06:19
|2
|Katusha
|0:00:37
|3
|RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:51
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:53
|5
|Tirol Cycling Team
|0:01:14
|6
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:21
|7
|IAM Cycling
|0:01:52
|8
|Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:01:59
|9
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:02:00
|10
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:33
|11
|Team Vorarlberg
|0:03:34
|12
|Sky Procycling
|0:04:09
|13
|WSA
|0:04:11
|14
|MTN-Qhubeka
|0:04:54
|15
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:27
|16
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:06:29
|17
|Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:07:12
|18
|Lotto Belisol
|0:10:50
|1
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|20:21:39
|2
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:00:52
|3
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:04
|4
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:45
|5
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:47
|6
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:02:04
|7
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|0:02:13
|8
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
|0:02:20
|9
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:37
|10
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:03:02
|11
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:03:27
|12
|Jure Golcer (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:04:11
|13
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:04:27
|14
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:04:32
|15
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:04:39
|16
|Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:04:43
|17
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:04:48
|18
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:27
|19
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:05:40
|20
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:07:42
|21
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:08:25
|22
|Paul Lang (Aut) WSA
|0:08:35
|23
|Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA
|0:08:43
|24
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|0:10:50
|25
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:11:16
|26
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:12:30
|27
|Dimitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|0:13:07
|28
|Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:13:56
|29
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|30
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:14:09
|31
|Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Team Vorarlberg
|0:14:56
|32
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:16:00
|33
|David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:17:35
|34
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:44
|35
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:52
|36
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:22:40
|37
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:22:42
|38
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:22:45
|39
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:23:02
|40
|Daniel Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:23:25
|41
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:23:36
|42
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:30
|43
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:24:31
|44
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|0:25:22
|45
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|0:25:42
|46
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:25:53
|47
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|0:27:03
|48
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:27:46
|49
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:28:20
|50
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Team Vorarlberg
|0:28:28
|51
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:30:23
|52
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:31:04
|53
|Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:31:05
|54
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) IAM Cycling
|0:31:12
|55
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|0:31:40
|56
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:32:31
|57
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:33:08
|58
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:33:45
|59
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:33:50
|60
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:34:05
|61
|Markus Goetz (Aut) WSA
|0:35:10
|62
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:35:16
|63
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:36:07
|64
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:37:43
|65
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:37:59
|66
|Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA
|0:38:34
|67
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:38:40
|68
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:39:23
|69
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:39:29
|70
|Lukas Zeller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:39:31
|71
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:39:35
|72
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:40:26
|73
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:40:28
|74
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:40:29
|75
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:41:19
|76
|Remco Broers (Ned) Team Vorarlberg
|0:41:42
|77
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:42:06
|78
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:42:53
|79
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:42:57
|80
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:44:52
|81
|Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|0:44:56
|82
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:45:36
|83
|Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:45:41
|84
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|85
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:45:47
|86
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:45:58
|87
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:46:53
|88
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:46:59
|89
|Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:47:29
|90
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:48:00
|91
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:48:23
|92
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:48:42
|93
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|94
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:48:56
|95
|Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:49:02
|96
|Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:49:30
|97
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:49:31
|98
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:49:42
|99
|Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|0:50:18
|100
|Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:50:39
|101
|Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:50:57
|102
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:51:21
|103
|Patric Schultus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:52:01
|104
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|0:52:06
|105
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|0:52:14
|106
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|0:52:22
|107
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:52:23
|108
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:52:26
|109
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:52:33
|110
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:52:36
|111
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:52:39
|112
|Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:52:46
|113
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:52:53
|114
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:53:09
|115
|Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:53:26
|116
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:53:56
|117
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:54:02
|118
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:54:14
|119
|Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:54:19
|120
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:55:20
|121
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:55:28
|122
|Wolfgang Geisler (Aut) WSA
|0:55:37
|123
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:56:41
|124
|Jan Sokol (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:57:24
|125
|Matej Marin (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:58:54
|126
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:59:12
|127
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:59:44
|128
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|0:59:53
|129
|Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|1:01:01
|130
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|1:01:06
|131
|Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA
|1:01:43
|132
|Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|1:01:44
|133
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|1:02:54
|134
|Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA
|1:04:12
|135
|Hannes Kapeller (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|1:05:28
|136
|Andreas Mueller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|1:05:35
|137
|Petr Lechner (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|1:07:13
|138
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|1:08:25
|139
|Patrick Schörkmayer (Aut) WSA
|1:09:17
|1
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|33
|pts
|2
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|31
|3
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|27
|4
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|22
|5
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|6
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|20
|7
|Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|18
|8
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|18
|9
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|18
|10
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|16
|11
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|16
|12
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|15
|13
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|15
|14
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
|14
|15
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|13
|16
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|12
|17
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|12
|18
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|10
|19
|Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|10
|20
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|10
|21
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|8
|22
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8
|23
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|8
|24
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|7
|25
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|26
|Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|6
|27
|Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|6
|28
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|5
|29
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|30
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4
|31
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|32
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|4
|33
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|34
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|4
|35
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|36
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|37
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|2
|38
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|39
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2
|40
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|2
|41
|Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|42
|Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|2
|43
|Jure Golcer (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team
|2
|44
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|45
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|2
|46
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|47
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|48
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|1
|49
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|1
|50
|Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA
|1
|51
|Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|-10
|52
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|-10
|1
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|31
|pts
|2
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|27
|3
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|25
|4
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|23
|5
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|22
|6
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|15
|7
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|12
|8
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|12
|9
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|11
|10
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8
|11
|Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|12
|Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA
|8
|13
|Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|7
|14
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|6
|15
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|6
|16
|Paul Lang (Aut) WSA
|4
|17
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|18
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|19
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|20
|Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|3
|21
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|22
|Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Team Vorarlberg
|1
|23
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|24
|Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|1
|25
|Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|1
|1
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
|20:23:59
|2
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:17
|3
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:02:12
|4
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:03:20
|5
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:05:22
|6
|Paul Lang (Aut) WSA
|0:06:15
|7
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:11:36
|8
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:11:49
|9
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:13:40
|10
|David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:15:15
|11
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:20:25
|12
|Daniel Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:21:05
|13
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:21:16
|14
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:10
|15
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:30:11
|16
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:31:30
|17
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:33:47
|18
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:35:39
|19
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:37:09
|20
|Lukas Zeller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:37:11
|21
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:38:59
|22
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:43:21
|23
|Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:45:09
|24
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:45:40
|25
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:46:22
|26
|Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:46:42
|27
|Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:47:10
|28
|Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:48:19
|29
|Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:48:37
|30
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:49:01
|31
|Patric Schultus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:49:41
|32
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|0:50:02
|33
|Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:50:26
|34
|Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:51:59
|35
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:53:00
|36
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:53:08
|37
|Jan Sokol (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:55:04
|38
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|0:57:33
|39
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|0:58:46
|40
|Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA
|1:01:52
|41
|Hannes Kapeller (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|1:03:08
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|61:09:08
|2
|Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:12:29
|3
|Katusha
|0:13:29
|4
|RadioShack Leopard
|0:13:51
|5
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:15:04
|6
|IAM Cycling
|0:17:23
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|0:23:10
|8
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:26:50
|9
|Sky Procycling
|0:26:51
|10
|Tirol Cycling Team
|0:30:47
|11
|MTN-Qhubeka
|0:37:32
|12
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:45:36
|13
|WSA
|0:48:13
|14
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:53:45
|15
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:57:48
|16
|Lotto Belisol
|1:01:57
|17
|Team Vorarlberg
|1:08:33
|18
|Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|1:45:28
