Frank takes back-to-back stage victories at Tour of Austria

Seeldraeyers remains in leader's jersey

Mathias Frank (BMC) wins stage 5 at the Tour of Austria.

(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)

BMC continued its strong showing at the Tour of Austria as Mathias Frank won stage five today, his second straight stage win and the third consecutive victory for the team following Thor Hushovd's win on Tuesday.

Frank powered up the uphill finish in Sonntagberg to win by five seconds over Rafal Majka (Team Saxo-Tinkoff) while Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) placed third one second later.

It was an historic day for BMC as Frank became the first rider in team history to win back-to-back days in a stage race.

"It was pretty steep at the finish and we had just caught the breakaway," Frank said. "The guys did a perfect job of putting me in the front. I took the last couple of corners into the climb in third wheel and had a perfect lead-out.

"I went with about 700 meters to go because I knew this was a distance I could go full gas and do my sprint. But when I attacked, I was surprised nobody else was in my wheel."

Overnight general classification leader Kevin Seeldraeyers (Astana) finished ninth on the day at 16 seconds and remains in the yellow jersey. Second-placed Riccardo Zoidl (Team Gourmetfein Simplon) finished seven seconds in front of the Belgian, however, and reduced his overall deficit to 52 seconds. Seeldraeyers's teammate Alexandr Dyachenko retains his third place general classification placing at 1:04.

The peloton faced the longest stage of the Tour of Austria, 228.3km from St. Johann/Alpendorf to Sonntagberg, and the pace was quick from the start as the riders covered 50 kilometres in the opening hour.

A three man-break eventually formed after 75 kilometres, comprised of Mikhail Ignatyev (Katusha), Marco Frapporti (Androni Giocattoli) and Maciej Paterski (Cannondale), and as they reached the final intermediate sprint at 115km their lead had grown to five minutes.

The trio remained off the front until late in the stage when Ignatyev, also on the attack during stage three, dropped his two breakaway companions inside of 10 kilometres to go. Ignatyev would be swept up in the approach to the finish, setting the stage for another BMC victory.

Full Results
1Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team5:21:41
2Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:05
3Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:06
4Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:00:09
5Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
6Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha0:00:12
7Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
8Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:16
9Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
10Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:18
11Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:19
12Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:24
13Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:00:29
14Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka
15Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:00:30
16Jure Golcer (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team
17Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
18Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:33
19Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:00:34
20George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:00:37
21Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:44
22Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
23Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:00:47
24Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:00:49
25Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:01:00
26Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
27Paul Lang (Aut) WSA
28Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:01:09
29David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:01:13
30Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
31Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:27
32Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Team Vorarlberg0:01:29
33Dimitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
34Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:01:33
35Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg0:01:37
36Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling0:01:43
37Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:01:44
38Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA0:01:54
39Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling0:02:10
40Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:13
41Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
42Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha0:02:23
43Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
44Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:02:28
45Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:02:30
46Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA0:02:33
47Daniel Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:02:37
48Markus Goetz (Aut) WSA
49Michael Gogl (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:02:43
50Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:45
51Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
52Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:48
53Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:02:58
54Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:03:00
55Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:03:13
56Lukas Zeller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:03:15
57Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:03:26
58Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
59Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:03:53
60Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:03:56
61Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:04:01
62Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:04:13
63Remco Broers (Ned) Team Vorarlberg
64Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:04:20
65Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:04:43
66Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka0:04:52
67Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
68Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
69Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
70Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
71Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA0:04:57
72Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA0:05:03
73Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
74Wolfgang Geisler (Aut) WSA
75Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:05:13
76Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
77Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling0:05:25
78Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
79Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
80Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
81Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
82Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) IAM Cycling
83Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
84Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
85Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
86Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
87Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
88Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
89Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
90Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
91Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
92Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
93Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
94Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Team Vorarlberg
95Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
96Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
97Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
98Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
99Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
100Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
101Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
102Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
103Patric Schultus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
104Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling
105Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
106Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling0:05:40
107Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
108Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:05:58
109Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha0:06:05
110Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:07:02
111Petr Lechner (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
112Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:07:10
113Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
114Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
115Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
116Patrick Schörkmayer (Aut) WSA
117Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
118Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
119Jan Sokol (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
120Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
121Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
122Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
123Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
124Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:07:19
125Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha0:07:53
126Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:07:59
127Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
128Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:06
129Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:08:14
130Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
131Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
132Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:08:26
133Matej Marin (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:08:40
134Andreas Mueller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:09:16
135Hannes Kapeller (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
136Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka0:10:01
137Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
138Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:16
139Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:10:17

Points
1Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team15pts
2Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff12
3Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10
4Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon8
5Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli7
6Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha6
7Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha5
8Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4
9Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team3
10Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2

Sprint 1 - 19.9km
1Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg4pts
2Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka2
3Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon1

Sprint 2 - 35.6km
1Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team4pts
2Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling2
3Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon1

Sprint 3 - 114.8km
1Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling4pts
2Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha2
3Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1

Mountain 1 - (Cat. 3) 121km
1Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha5pts
2Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli3
3Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling1

Mountain 2 - (Cat. 4) 150.7km
1Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha2pts
2Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1

Mountain 3 - (Cat. 4) 166.7km
1Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha2pts
2Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling1

Teams
1Astana Pro Team16:06:19
2Katusha0:00:37
3RadioShack Leopard0:00:51
4BMC Racing Team0:00:53
5Tirol Cycling Team0:01:14
6Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:21
7IAM Cycling0:01:52
8Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:01:59
9Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:02:00
10Androni Giocattoli0:03:33
11Team Vorarlberg0:03:34
12Sky Procycling0:04:09
13WSA0:04:11
14MTN-Qhubeka0:04:54
15Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:27
16Cannondale Pro Cycling0:06:29
17Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:07:12
18Lotto Belisol0:10:50

General classification after stage 5
1Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team20:21:39
2Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:00:52
3Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:04
4Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:45
5Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:47
6Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:02:04
7Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha0:02:13
8Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha0:02:20
9Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:37
10Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:03:02
11Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:03:27
12Jure Golcer (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team0:04:11
13Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:04:27
14Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling0:04:32
15Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka0:04:39
16Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:04:43
17Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:04:48
18Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:05:27
19George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:05:40
20Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:07:42
21Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:08:25
22Paul Lang (Aut) WSA0:08:35
23Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA0:08:43
24Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard0:10:50
25Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:11:16
26Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:12:30
27Dimitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha0:13:07
28Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:13:56
29Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
30Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:14:09
31Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Team Vorarlberg0:14:56
32Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:16:00
33David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:17:35
34Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:20:44
35Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:20:52
36Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:22:40
37Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:22:42
38Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:22:45
39Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:23:02
40Daniel Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:23:25
41Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:23:36
42Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:24:30
43Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:24:31
44Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling0:25:22
45Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling0:25:42
46Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:25:53
47Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:27:03
48Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:27:46
49Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka0:28:20
50Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Team Vorarlberg0:28:28
51Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:30:23
52Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:31:04
53Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:31:05
54Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) IAM Cycling0:31:12
55Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard0:31:40
56Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:32:31
57Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:33:08
58Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:33:45
59Michael Gogl (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:33:50
60Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:34:05
61Markus Goetz (Aut) WSA0:35:10
62Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:35:16
63Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:36:07
64Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:37:43
65Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:37:59
66Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA0:38:34
67Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:38:40
68Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:39:23
69Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:39:29
70Lukas Zeller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:39:31
71Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling0:39:35
72Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:40:26
73Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:40:28
74Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:40:29
75Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:41:19
76Remco Broers (Ned) Team Vorarlberg0:41:42
77Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:42:06
78Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:42:53
79Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:42:57
80Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:44:52
81Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg0:44:56
82Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling0:45:36
83Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:45:41
84Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
85Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:45:47
86Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:45:58
87Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:46:53
88Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:46:59
89Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:47:29
90Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:48:00
91Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:48:23
92Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:48:42
93Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
94Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:48:56
95Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:49:02
96Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:49:30
97Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:49:31
98Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:49:42
99Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg0:50:18
100Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:50:39
101Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:50:57
102Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:51:21
103Patric Schultus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:52:01
104Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha0:52:06
105Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling0:52:14
106Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha0:52:22
107Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:52:23
108Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:52:26
109Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka0:52:33
110Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:52:36
111Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling0:52:39
112Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:52:46
113Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:52:53
114Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:53:09
115Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling0:53:26
116Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:53:56
117Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:54:02
118Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:54:14
119Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:54:19
120Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:55:20
121Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:55:28
122Wolfgang Geisler (Aut) WSA0:55:37
123Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:56:41
124Jan Sokol (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:57:24
125Matej Marin (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:58:54
126Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:59:12
127Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:59:44
128Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha0:59:53
129Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka1:01:01
130Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha1:01:06
131Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA1:01:43
132Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer1:01:44
133Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha1:02:54
134Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA1:04:12
135Hannes Kapeller (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team1:05:28
136Andreas Mueller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer1:05:35
137Petr Lechner (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer1:07:13
138Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team1:08:25
139Patrick Schörkmayer (Aut) WSA1:09:17

Points classification
1Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team33pts
2Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team31
3Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon27
4Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team22
5Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits20
6Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff20
7Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg18
8Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon18
9Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff18
10Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team16
11Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step16
12Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team15
13Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard15
14Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha14
15Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team13
16Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli12
17Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha12
18Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step10
19Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli10
20Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling10
21Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha8
22Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team8
23Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling8
24Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli7
25Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
26Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team6
27Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team6
28Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard5
29Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
30Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step4
31Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling4
32Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer4
33Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling4
34Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling4
35Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
36Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
37Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling2
38Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
39Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
40Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling2
41Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
42Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer2
43Jure Golcer (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team2
44Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
45Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka2
46Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
47Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1
48Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon1
49Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon1
50Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA1
51Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Vorarlberg-10
52Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-10

Mountains classification
1Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team31pts
2Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff27
3Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon25
4Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team23
5Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha22
6Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team15
7Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step12
8Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff12
9Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling11
10Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team8
11Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli8
12Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA8
13Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team7
14Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard6
15Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer6
16Paul Lang (Aut) WSA4
17Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
18Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4
19Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling4
20Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer3
21Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
22Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Team Vorarlberg1
23Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1
24Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team1
25Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg1

Young riders classification
1Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha20:23:59
2Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:17
3Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling0:02:12
4George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:03:20
5Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:05:22
6Paul Lang (Aut) WSA0:06:15
7Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling0:11:36
8Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:11:49
9Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:13:40
10David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:15:15
11Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:20:25
12Daniel Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:21:05
13Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:21:16
14Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:22:10
15Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:30:11
16Michael Gogl (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:31:30
17Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:33:47
18Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:35:39
19Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:37:09
20Lukas Zeller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:37:11
21Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:38:59
22Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:43:21
23Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:45:09
24Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:45:40
25Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:46:22
26Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:46:42
27Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:47:10
28Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:48:19
29Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:48:37
30Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:49:01
31Patric Schultus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:49:41
32Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha0:50:02
33Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:50:26
34Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:51:59
35Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:53:00
36Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:53:08
37Jan Sokol (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:55:04
38Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha0:57:33
39Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha0:58:46
40Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA1:01:52
41Hannes Kapeller (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team1:03:08

Teams classification
1Astana Pro Team61:09:08
2Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:12:29
3Katusha0:13:29
4RadioShack Leopard0:13:51
5Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:15:04
6IAM Cycling0:17:23
7BMC Racing Team0:23:10
8Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:26:50
9Sky Procycling0:26:51
10Tirol Cycling Team0:30:47
11MTN-Qhubeka0:37:32
12Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:45:36
13WSA0:48:13
14Androni Giocattoli0:53:45
15Cannondale Pro Cycling0:57:48
16Lotto Belisol1:01:57
17Team Vorarlberg1:08:33
18Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer1:45:28

