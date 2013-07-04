Mathias Frank (BMC) wins stage 5 at the Tour of Austria. (Image credit: Mario Stiehl)

BMC continued its strong showing at the Tour of Austria as Mathias Frank won stage five today, his second straight stage win and the third consecutive victory for the team following Thor Hushovd's win on Tuesday.

Frank powered up the uphill finish in Sonntagberg to win by five seconds over Rafal Majka (Team Saxo-Tinkoff) while Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) placed third one second later.

It was an historic day for BMC as Frank became the first rider in team history to win back-to-back days in a stage race.

"It was pretty steep at the finish and we had just caught the breakaway," Frank said. "The guys did a perfect job of putting me in the front. I took the last couple of corners into the climb in third wheel and had a perfect lead-out.

"I went with about 700 meters to go because I knew this was a distance I could go full gas and do my sprint. But when I attacked, I was surprised nobody else was in my wheel."

Overnight general classification leader Kevin Seeldraeyers (Astana) finished ninth on the day at 16 seconds and remains in the yellow jersey. Second-placed Riccardo Zoidl (Team Gourmetfein Simplon) finished seven seconds in front of the Belgian, however, and reduced his overall deficit to 52 seconds. Seeldraeyers's teammate Alexandr Dyachenko retains his third place general classification placing at 1:04.

The peloton faced the longest stage of the Tour of Austria, 228.3km from St. Johann/Alpendorf to Sonntagberg, and the pace was quick from the start as the riders covered 50 kilometres in the opening hour.

A three man-break eventually formed after 75 kilometres, comprised of Mikhail Ignatyev (Katusha), Marco Frapporti (Androni Giocattoli) and Maciej Paterski (Cannondale), and as they reached the final intermediate sprint at 115km their lead had grown to five minutes.

The trio remained off the front until late in the stage when Ignatyev, also on the attack during stage three, dropped his two breakaway companions inside of 10 kilometres to go. Ignatyev would be swept up in the approach to the finish, setting the stage for another BMC victory.

Full Results 1 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5:21:41 2 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:05 3 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:06 4 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:00:09 5 Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 6 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha 0:00:12 7 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 8 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:16 9 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 10 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:18 11 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:19 12 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:24 13 Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:00:29 14 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka 15 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:30 16 Jure Golcer (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team 17 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 18 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:33 19 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:00:34 20 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:37 21 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:44 22 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 23 Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:00:47 24 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:00:49 25 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:00 26 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 27 Paul Lang (Aut) WSA 28 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:01:09 29 David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:01:13 30 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 31 Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:27 32 Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Team Vorarlberg 0:01:29 33 Dimitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 34 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:01:33 35 Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 0:01:37 36 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 0:01:43 37 Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:01:44 38 Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA 0:01:54 39 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:02:10 40 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:02:13 41 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 42 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha 0:02:23 43 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 44 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol 0:02:28 45 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:02:30 46 Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA 0:02:33 47 Daniel Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:02:37 48 Markus Goetz (Aut) WSA 49 Michael Gogl (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:02:43 50 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:45 51 Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 52 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:48 53 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:02:58 54 Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:03:00 55 Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:03:13 56 Lukas Zeller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:03:15 57 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:03:26 58 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling 59 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:03:53 60 Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:03:56 61 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:04:01 62 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:04:13 63 Remco Broers (Ned) Team Vorarlberg 64 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:04:20 65 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:04:43 66 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka 0:04:52 67 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 68 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 69 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 70 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 71 Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA 0:04:57 72 Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA 0:05:03 73 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 74 Wolfgang Geisler (Aut) WSA 75 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:05:13 76 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 77 Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 0:05:25 78 Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 79 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 80 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 81 Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 82 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) IAM Cycling 83 Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 84 Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 85 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 86 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 87 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 88 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 89 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 90 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 91 Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 92 Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling 93 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 94 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Team Vorarlberg 95 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 96 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 97 Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 98 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 99 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 100 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 101 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 102 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 103 Patric Schultus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 104 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling 105 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 106 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 0:05:40 107 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 108 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:05:58 109 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 0:06:05 110 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:07:02 111 Petr Lechner (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 112 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:07:10 113 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 114 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 115 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 116 Patrick Schörkmayer (Aut) WSA 117 Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 118 Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 119 Jan Sokol (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 120 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 121 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 122 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 123 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 124 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:07:19 125 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 0:07:53 126 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:07:59 127 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 128 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:06 129 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:08:14 130 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 131 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 132 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:08:26 133 Matej Marin (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:08:40 134 Andreas Mueller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:09:16 135 Hannes Kapeller (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 136 Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 0:10:01 137 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 138 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:10:16 139 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:10:17

Points 1 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 15 pts 2 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 12 3 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 4 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 8 5 Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 7 6 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha 6 7 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 5 8 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4 9 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 3 10 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2

Sprint 1 - 19.9km 1 Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 4 pts 2 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 2 3 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 1

Sprint 2 - 35.6km 1 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 pts 2 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 2 3 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 1

Sprint 3 - 114.8km 1 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 pts 2 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 2 3 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1

Mountain 1 - (Cat. 3) 121km 1 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 5 pts 2 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3 3 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1

Mountain 2 - (Cat. 4) 150.7km 1 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 2 pts 2 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1

Mountain 3 - (Cat. 4) 166.7km 1 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 2 pts 2 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1

Teams 1 Astana Pro Team 16:06:19 2 Katusha 0:00:37 3 RadioShack Leopard 0:00:51 4 BMC Racing Team 0:00:53 5 Tirol Cycling Team 0:01:14 6 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:21 7 IAM Cycling 0:01:52 8 Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:01:59 9 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:02:00 10 Androni Giocattoli 0:03:33 11 Team Vorarlberg 0:03:34 12 Sky Procycling 0:04:09 13 WSA 0:04:11 14 MTN-Qhubeka 0:04:54 15 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:27 16 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:06:29 17 Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:07:12 18 Lotto Belisol 0:10:50

General classification after stage 5 1 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 20:21:39 2 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:00:52 3 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:04 4 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:45 5 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:47 6 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:02:04 7 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 0:02:13 8 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha 0:02:20 9 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:37 10 Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:03:02 11 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:03:27 12 Jure Golcer (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team 0:04:11 13 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:04:27 14 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 0:04:32 15 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka 0:04:39 16 Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:04:43 17 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:04:48 18 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:05:27 19 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:05:40 20 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:07:42 21 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:08:25 22 Paul Lang (Aut) WSA 0:08:35 23 Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA 0:08:43 24 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 0:10:50 25 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:11:16 26 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:12:30 27 Dimitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 0:13:07 28 Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:13:56 29 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 30 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:14:09 31 Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Team Vorarlberg 0:14:56 32 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:16:00 33 David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:17:35 34 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:20:44 35 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:20:52 36 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:22:40 37 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:22:42 38 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:22:45 39 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:23:02 40 Daniel Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:23:25 41 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:23:36 42 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:24:30 43 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:24:31 44 Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 0:25:22 45 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 0:25:42 46 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:25:53 47 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol 0:27:03 48 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:27:46 49 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka 0:28:20 50 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Team Vorarlberg 0:28:28 51 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:30:23 52 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:31:04 53 Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:31:05 54 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) IAM Cycling 0:31:12 55 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 0:31:40 56 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:32:31 57 Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:33:08 58 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:33:45 59 Michael Gogl (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:33:50 60 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:34:05 61 Markus Goetz (Aut) WSA 0:35:10 62 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:35:16 63 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:36:07 64 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:37:43 65 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:37:59 66 Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA 0:38:34 67 Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:38:40 68 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:39:23 69 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:39:29 70 Lukas Zeller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:39:31 71 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:39:35 72 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:40:26 73 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:40:28 74 Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:40:29 75 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:41:19 76 Remco Broers (Ned) Team Vorarlberg 0:41:42 77 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:42:06 78 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:42:53 79 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:42:57 80 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:44:52 81 Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 0:44:56 82 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:45:36 83 Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:45:41 84 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 85 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:45:47 86 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:45:58 87 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:46:53 88 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:46:59 89 Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:47:29 90 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:48:00 91 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:48:23 92 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:48:42 93 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 94 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:48:56 95 Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:49:02 96 Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:49:30 97 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:49:31 98 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:49:42 99 Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 0:50:18 100 Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:50:39 101 Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:50:57 102 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:51:21 103 Patric Schultus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:52:01 104 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 0:52:06 105 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 0:52:14 106 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha 0:52:22 107 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:52:23 108 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:52:26 109 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 0:52:33 110 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:52:36 111 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:52:39 112 Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:52:46 113 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:52:53 114 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:53:09 115 Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:53:26 116 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:53:56 117 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:54:02 118 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:54:14 119 Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:54:19 120 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:55:20 121 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:55:28 122 Wolfgang Geisler (Aut) WSA 0:55:37 123 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:56:41 124 Jan Sokol (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:57:24 125 Matej Marin (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:58:54 126 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:59:12 127 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:59:44 128 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 0:59:53 129 Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 1:01:01 130 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 1:01:06 131 Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA 1:01:43 132 Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 1:01:44 133 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 1:02:54 134 Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA 1:04:12 135 Hannes Kapeller (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 1:05:28 136 Andreas Mueller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 1:05:35 137 Petr Lechner (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 1:07:13 138 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 1:08:25 139 Patrick Schörkmayer (Aut) WSA 1:09:17

Points classification 1 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 33 pts 2 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 31 3 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 27 4 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 22 5 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 6 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 20 7 Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 18 8 Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 18 9 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 18 10 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 16 11 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 16 12 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 15 13 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 15 14 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha 14 15 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 13 16 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 12 17 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 12 18 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 10 19 Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 10 20 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 10 21 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 8 22 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 23 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 8 24 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 7 25 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 26 Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 6 27 Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 6 28 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 5 29 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 30 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4 31 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 32 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 4 33 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 34 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 4 35 Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 36 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 37 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 2 38 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 39 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 40 Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling 2 41 Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 42 Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 2 43 Jure Golcer (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team 2 44 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 45 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 2 46 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 47 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1 48 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 1 49 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 1 50 Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA 1 51 Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Vorarlberg -10 52 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha -10

Mountains classification 1 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 31 pts 2 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 27 3 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 25 4 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 23 5 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 22 6 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 15 7 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 12 8 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 12 9 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 11 10 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 11 Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 8 12 Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA 8 13 Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 7 14 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 6 15 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 6 16 Paul Lang (Aut) WSA 4 17 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 18 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 19 Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 20 Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 3 21 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 22 Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Team Vorarlberg 1 23 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1 24 Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 1 25 Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 1

Young riders classification 1 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha 20:23:59 2 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:17 3 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 0:02:12 4 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:03:20 5 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:05:22 6 Paul Lang (Aut) WSA 0:06:15 7 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 0:11:36 8 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:11:49 9 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:13:40 10 David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:15:15 11 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:20:25 12 Daniel Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:21:05 13 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:21:16 14 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:22:10 15 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:30:11 16 Michael Gogl (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:31:30 17 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:33:47 18 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:35:39 19 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:37:09 20 Lukas Zeller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:37:11 21 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:38:59 22 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:43:21 23 Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:45:09 24 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:45:40 25 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:46:22 26 Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:46:42 27 Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:47:10 28 Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:48:19 29 Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:48:37 30 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:49:01 31 Patric Schultus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:49:41 32 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha 0:50:02 33 Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:50:26 34 Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:51:59 35 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:53:00 36 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:53:08 37 Jan Sokol (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:55:04 38 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 0:57:33 39 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 0:58:46 40 Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA 1:01:52 41 Hannes Kapeller (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 1:03:08