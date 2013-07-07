Trending

Bertazzo sprints to final stage win in Tour of Austria

Zoidl wraps up overall victory

Image 1 of 8

Race winner Riccardo Zoidl

Race winner Riccardo Zoidl
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Image 2 of 8

Omar Bertazzo (Androni Giocattoli) took his first pro win on the final Tour of Austria stage

Omar Bertazzo (Androni Giocattoli) took his first pro win on the final Tour of Austria stage
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Image 3 of 8

The four-man breakaway on the final stage

The four-man breakaway on the final stage
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Image 4 of 8

A Voralberg rider crashed, but got back in the race

A Voralberg rider crashed, but got back in the race
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Image 5 of 8

The peloton lined out on the final stage

The peloton lined out on the final stage
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Image 6 of 8

Race winner Riccardo Zoidl is the first Austrian winner in five years

Race winner Riccardo Zoidl is the first Austrian winner in five years
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Image 7 of 8

Alexandr Dyachenko, Riccardo Zoidl and Kevin Seeldrayers made up the final podium

Alexandr Dyachenko, Riccardo Zoidl and Kevin Seeldrayers made up the final podium
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Image 8 of 8

Overall Tour of Austria winner Riccardo Zoidl

Overall Tour of Austria winner Riccardo Zoidl
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)

Austrian rider Riccardo Zoidl became the first home rider to win the Tour of Austria in give years, sealing the overall victory in the penultimate stage time trial and bringing home the result by finishing in the main peloton behind stage winner Omar Bertazzo (Androni Giocattoli).

It was the fourth victory of the year for the Gourmetfein Simplon rider. "About 500 meters before the finish I've been breathing and I realized it for the first time: I have won the Tour of Austria. A big thanks to my whole team, they worked great," Zoidl said.

The flat final stage began with a four-man breakaway, with Ben King (RadioShack), Aleksejs Saramotins (IAM Cycling), Bostjan Rezman (Voralberg) and Jakub Kratochvila (Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer) gaining three minutes on the peloton, but only lasting out front until the penultimate lap.

Bertazzo then stunned Sky's Christopher Sutton and Simone Ponzi (Astana) by sprinting to the stage win by a narrow margin.

Former race leader Kevin Seeldraeyers (Astana) took home the points and mountains classification, while Katusha's Sergei Chernetski emerged as the best young rider.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2:40:14
2Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
3Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
4Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
5Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
6Andreas Mueller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
7Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
8Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
9Wolfgang Geisler (Aut) WSA
10Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
11Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
12Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
13Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
14Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
15Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
16Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
17Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
18Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA
19Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
20Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
21Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
22Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling
23Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
24Petr Lechner (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
25Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
26Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
27Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
28Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
29Markus Goetz (Aut) WSA
30Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
31Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
32Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
33Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
34Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
35Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
36Paul Lang (Aut) WSA
37Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
38Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
39Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
40Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Team Vorarlberg
41Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
42Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
43Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
44Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
45Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
46Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
47Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka
48Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
49Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
50Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
51Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
52Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
53Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
54Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
55Dimitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
56Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
57Daniel Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
58Matej Marin (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
59Jure Golcer (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team
60Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
61Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
62George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
63Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) IAM Cycling
64Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
65Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA
66Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
67Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
68Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
69Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
70David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
71Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
72Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
73Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
74Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:00:11
75Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:13
76Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
77Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
78Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:14
79Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
80Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
81Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
82Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
83Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
84Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
85Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
86Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA
87Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:00:25
88Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
89Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha0:00:27
90Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
91Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:00:38
92Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Team Vorarlberg0:00:40
93Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
94Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:43
95Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:44
96Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling
97Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
98Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
99Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
100Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
101Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
102Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
103Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
104Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
105Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
106Lukas Zeller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
107Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
108Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
109Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:51
110Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:12
111Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
112Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
113Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
114Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
115Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
116Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
117Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
118Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
119Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
120Hannes Kapeller (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
121Patric Schultus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
122Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
123Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
124Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
125Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
126Remco Broers (Ned) Team Vorarlberg
127Patrick Schörkmayer (Aut) WSA
128Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
129Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
130Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
131Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
132Michael Gogl (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
133Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:23
134Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA0:03:28
135Jan Sokol (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
136Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:05:33

Sprint 1, km: 72,4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Team Vorarlberg4pts
2Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard2
3Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer1

Sprint 2, km. 89,2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard4pts
2Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer2
3Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Team Vorarlberg1

Sprint 3, km: 106,0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling4pts
2Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard2
3Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Team Vorarlberg1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli15pts
2Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling12
3Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
4Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha8
5Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step7
6Andreas Mueller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer6
7Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling5
8Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
9Wolfgang Geisler (Aut) WSA3
10Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha2

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sky Procycling8:00:42
2Katusha
3Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
4WSA
5Androni Giocattoli
6Team Saxo-Tinkoff
7Astana Pro Team
8BMC Racing Team
9Team Voralberg
10Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
11MTN-Qhubeka
12Tirol Cycling Team
13IAM Cycling
14RadioShack Leopard
15Cofidis, Solutions Credits
16Lotto Belisol
17Team Gourmetfein Simplon
18Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:26

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon27:49:51
2Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:33
3Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:00:50
4Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha0:00:53
5Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:20
6Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha0:01:24
7Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:01:45
8Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:19
9Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:32
10Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:03:31
11Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:04:20
12Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:29
13Jure Golcer (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team0:04:43
14Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka0:04:48
15Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling0:05:01
16Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:05:16
17Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:05:21
18George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:05:46
19Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:07:37
20Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:08:37
21Paul Lang (Aut) WSA0:11:02
22Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA0:11:13
23Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard0:11:45
24Dimitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha0:13:18
25Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:13:31
26Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:13:48
27Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:14:26
28Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling0:15:13
29Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:15:24
30Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:16:03
31Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Team Vorarlberg0:16:51
32David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:19:17
33Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:20:59
34Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:21:27
35Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:22:03
36Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:22:29
37Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:23:33
38Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:24:11
39Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:24:23
40Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:24:40
41Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:25:56
42Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:27:05
43Daniel Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
44Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling0:27:23
45Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka0:27:30
46Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:27:56
47Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:28:02
48Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Team Vorarlberg0:29:52
49Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) IAM Cycling0:30:31
50Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:32:02
51Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard0:32:49
52Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:33:14
53Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:33:35
54Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:34:26
55Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:34:56
56Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:34:58
57Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:36:16
58Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:36:42
59Markus Goetz (Aut) WSA0:37:28
60Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:38:17
61Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:38:20
62Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:38:36
63Michael Gogl (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:38:41
64Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:39:29
65Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:40:52
66Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA0:41:12
67Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:41:38
68Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:41:41
69Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:41:49
70Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:42:19
71Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
72Lukas Zeller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:42:26
73Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling0:43:25
74Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:45:30
75Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:45:32
76Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:45:59
77Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:46:21
78Remco Broers (Ned) Team Vorarlberg0:46:40
79Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:46:55
80Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:47:34
81Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling0:47:36
82Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:47:39
83Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:47:46
84Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:48:07
85Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:48:25
86Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:48:56
87Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:49:03
88Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:49:06
89Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:49:25
90Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg0:49:30
91Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:49:46
92Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:49:51
93Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg0:50:21
94Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:51:26
95Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha0:51:42
96Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:51:43
97Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:51:47
98Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:51:54
99Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:52:21
100Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha0:52:48
101Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:52:54
102Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling0:52:57
103Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:53:19
104Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka0:53:21
105Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:53:28
106Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:53:47
107Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:53:58
108Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
109Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:54:01
110Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling0:54:26
111Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:55:06
112Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:55:46
113Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:56:18
114Patric Schultus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:56:49
115Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:56:57
116Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:57:10
117Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:59:27
118Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:59:53
119Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:00:30
120Matej Marin (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
121Jan Sokol (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon1:00:38
122Wolfgang Geisler (Aut) WSA1:01:10
123Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka1:01:31
124Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha1:01:58
125Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka1:03:34
126Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha1:03:37
127Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha1:04:49
128Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:06:04
129Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA1:06:29
130Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer1:07:44
131Andreas Mueller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer1:07:53
132Petr Lechner (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer1:10:25
133Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team1:10:55
134Hannes Kapeller (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team1:12:24
135Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA1:13:54
136Patrick Schörkmayer (Aut) WSA1:15:28

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team33pts
2Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team31
3Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team30
4Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon27
5Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team22
6Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step22
7Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli21
8Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team20
9Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha20
10Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits20
11Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff20
12Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg18
13Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon18
14Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff18
15Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli16
16Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step16
17Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard15
18Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka15
19Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard15
20Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team14
21Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol14
22Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli14
23Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling14
24Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team13
25Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha12
26Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff12
27Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard11
28Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg10
29Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli10
30Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling10
31Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step10
32Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits8
33Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha8
34Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling8
35Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha8
36Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha8
37Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer7
38Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard7
39Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Team Vorarlberg6
40Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team6
41Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team6
42Andreas Mueller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer6
43Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard5
44Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
45Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling5
46Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer5
47Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling4
48Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step4
49Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling4
50Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling4
51Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling4
52Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
53Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
54Wolfgang Geisler (Aut) WSA3
55Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
56Jure Golcer (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team2
57Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
58Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka2
59Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
60Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
61Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling2
62Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
63Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon1
64Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1
65Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon1
66Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team31pts
2Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff27
3Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon25
4Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team23
5Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha22
6Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team15
7Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step12
8Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff12
9Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling11
10Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team8
11Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli8
12Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA8
13Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team7
14Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg7
15Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer7
16Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard6
17Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer6
18Paul Lang (Aut) WSA4
19Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
20Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
21Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling4
22Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4
23Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
24Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Team Vorarlberg1
25Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1
26Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg1
27Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha27:50:44
2Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:26
3Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling0:04:08
4George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:04:53
5Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:06:44
6Paul Lang (Aut) WSA0:10:09
7Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling0:14:20
8Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:14:31
9Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:15:10
10David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:18:24
11Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:22:40
12Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:23:18
13Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:23:47
14Daniel Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:26:12
15Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:34:03
16Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:37:24
17Michael Gogl (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:37:48
18Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:38:36
19Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:40:48
20Lukas Zeller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:41:33
21Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:45:06
22Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:45:28
23Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:48:32
24Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:48:53
25Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:48:58
26Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:50:33
27Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha0:50:49
28Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:50:54
29Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:51:01
30Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:52:26
31Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:53:05
32Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:54:13
33Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:55:25
34Patric Schultus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:55:56
35Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:56:04
36Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:58:34
37Jan Sokol (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:59:45
38Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha1:01:05
39Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha1:02:44
40Hannes Kapeller (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team1:11:31
41Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA1:13:01

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team83:32:24
2Radioshak Leopard0:10:15
3Katusha0:11:02
4Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:12:38
5Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:14:25
6IAM Cycling0:17:16
7BMC Racing Team0:20:38
8Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:26:37
9Sky Procycling0:28:22
10Tirol Cycling Team0:33:09
11MTN- Qhubeka0:37:42
12Cofidis Isolutions Cred.0:46:46
13WSA0:55:53
14Androni Giocattoli.VEN0:56:04
15Cannondale Pro Cycling0:57:46
16Lotto Belisol1:02:24
17Team Vorarlberg1:11:40
18ARBÖ Gebr.Weiss Oberndor1:50:31

 

