Austrian rider Riccardo Zoidl became the first home rider to win the Tour of Austria in give years, sealing the overall victory in the penultimate stage time trial and bringing home the result by finishing in the main peloton behind stage winner Omar Bertazzo (Androni Giocattoli).

It was the fourth victory of the year for the Gourmetfein Simplon rider. "About 500 meters before the finish I've been breathing and I realized it for the first time: I have won the Tour of Austria. A big thanks to my whole team, they worked great," Zoidl said.

The flat final stage began with a four-man breakaway, with Ben King (RadioShack), Aleksejs Saramotins (IAM Cycling), Bostjan Rezman (Voralberg) and Jakub Kratochvila (Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer) gaining three minutes on the peloton, but only lasting out front until the penultimate lap.

Bertazzo then stunned Sky's Christopher Sutton and Simone Ponzi (Astana) by sprinting to the stage win by a narrow margin.

Former race leader Kevin Seeldraeyers (Astana) took home the points and mountains classification, while Katusha's Sergei Chernetski emerged as the best young rider.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2:40:14 2 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 3 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 5 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 Andreas Mueller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 7 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 8 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 9 Wolfgang Geisler (Aut) WSA 10 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha 11 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 12 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 13 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 14 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 16 Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 17 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 18 Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA 19 Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 20 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 21 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 22 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling 23 Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling 24 Petr Lechner (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 25 Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 26 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 27 Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 28 Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 29 Markus Goetz (Aut) WSA 30 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 31 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 32 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 33 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka 34 Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 35 Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 36 Paul Lang (Aut) WSA 37 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha 38 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 39 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 40 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Team Vorarlberg 41 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 42 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 43 Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 44 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 45 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 46 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 47 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka 48 Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 49 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 50 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 51 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 52 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 53 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 54 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 55 Dimitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 56 Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 57 Daniel Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 58 Matej Marin (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 59 Jure Golcer (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team 60 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 61 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 62 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 63 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) IAM Cycling 64 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 65 Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA 66 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 67 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 68 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 69 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 70 David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 71 Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 72 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 73 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 74 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol 0:00:11 75 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:13 76 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 77 Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 78 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:14 79 Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 80 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 81 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 82 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 83 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 84 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 85 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 86 Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA 87 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:00:25 88 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 89 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 0:00:27 90 Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 91 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:38 92 Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Team Vorarlberg 0:00:40 93 Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 94 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:43 95 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:44 96 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling 97 Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 98 Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 99 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 100 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 101 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 102 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 103 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 104 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 105 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 106 Lukas Zeller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 107 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 108 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 109 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:51 110 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:12 111 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 112 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 113 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 114 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 115 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 116 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 117 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 118 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 119 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 120 Hannes Kapeller (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 121 Patric Schultus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 122 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 123 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 124 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 125 Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 126 Remco Broers (Ned) Team Vorarlberg 127 Patrick Schörkmayer (Aut) WSA 128 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol 129 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 130 Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 131 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 132 Michael Gogl (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 133 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:23 134 Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA 0:03:28 135 Jan Sokol (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 136 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:05:33

Sprint 1, km: 72,4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Team Vorarlberg 4 pts 2 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 2 3 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 1

Sprint 2, km. 89,2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 4 pts 2 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 2 3 Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Team Vorarlberg 1

Sprint 3, km: 106,0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 4 pts 2 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 2 3 Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Team Vorarlberg 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 15 pts 2 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 12 3 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 4 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 8 5 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7 6 Andreas Mueller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 6 7 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 5 8 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 9 Wolfgang Geisler (Aut) WSA 3 10 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha 2

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sky Procycling 8:00:42 2 Katusha 3 Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 4 WSA 5 Androni Giocattoli 6 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 7 Astana Pro Team 8 BMC Racing Team 9 Team Voralberg 10 Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 11 MTN-Qhubeka 12 Tirol Cycling Team 13 IAM Cycling 14 RadioShack Leopard 15 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 Lotto Belisol 17 Team Gourmetfein Simplon 18 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:26

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 27:49:51 2 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:33 3 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:00:50 4 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha 0:00:53 5 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:20 6 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 0:01:24 7 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:45 8 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:19 9 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:32 10 Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:03:31 11 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:04:20 12 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:29 13 Jure Golcer (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team 0:04:43 14 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka 0:04:48 15 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 0:05:01 16 Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:05:16 17 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:05:21 18 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:05:46 19 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:07:37 20 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:08:37 21 Paul Lang (Aut) WSA 0:11:02 22 Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA 0:11:13 23 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 0:11:45 24 Dimitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 0:13:18 25 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:13:31 26 Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:13:48 27 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:14:26 28 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 0:15:13 29 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:15:24 30 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:16:03 31 Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Team Vorarlberg 0:16:51 32 David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:19:17 33 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:20:59 34 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:21:27 35 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:22:03 36 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:22:29 37 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:23:33 38 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:24:11 39 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:24:23 40 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:24:40 41 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:25:56 42 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:27:05 43 Daniel Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 44 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 0:27:23 45 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka 0:27:30 46 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol 0:27:56 47 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:28:02 48 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Team Vorarlberg 0:29:52 49 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) IAM Cycling 0:30:31 50 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:32:02 51 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 0:32:49 52 Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:33:14 53 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:33:35 54 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:34:26 55 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:34:56 56 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:34:58 57 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:36:16 58 Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:36:42 59 Markus Goetz (Aut) WSA 0:37:28 60 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:38:17 61 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:38:20 62 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:38:36 63 Michael Gogl (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:38:41 64 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:39:29 65 Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:40:52 66 Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA 0:41:12 67 Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:41:38 68 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:41:41 69 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:41:49 70 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:42:19 71 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 72 Lukas Zeller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:42:26 73 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:43:25 74 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:45:30 75 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:45:32 76 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:45:59 77 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:46:21 78 Remco Broers (Ned) Team Vorarlberg 0:46:40 79 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:46:55 80 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:47:34 81 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:47:36 82 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:47:39 83 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:47:46 84 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:48:07 85 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:48:25 86 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:48:56 87 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:49:03 88 Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:49:06 89 Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:49:25 90 Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 0:49:30 91 Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:49:46 92 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:49:51 93 Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 0:50:21 94 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:51:26 95 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha 0:51:42 96 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:51:43 97 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:51:47 98 Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:51:54 99 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:52:21 100 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 0:52:48 101 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:52:54 102 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 0:52:57 103 Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:53:19 104 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 0:53:21 105 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:53:28 106 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:53:47 107 Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:53:58 108 Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling 109 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:54:01 110 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:54:26 111 Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:55:06 112 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:55:46 113 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:56:18 114 Patric Schultus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:56:49 115 Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:56:57 116 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:57:10 117 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:59:27 118 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:59:53 119 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:00:30 120 Matej Marin (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 121 Jan Sokol (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 1:00:38 122 Wolfgang Geisler (Aut) WSA 1:01:10 123 Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 1:01:31 124 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 1:01:58 125 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 1:03:34 126 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 1:03:37 127 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 1:04:49 128 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:06:04 129 Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA 1:06:29 130 Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 1:07:44 131 Andreas Mueller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 1:07:53 132 Petr Lechner (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 1:10:25 133 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 1:10:55 134 Hannes Kapeller (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 1:12:24 135 Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA 1:13:54 136 Patrick Schörkmayer (Aut) WSA 1:15:28

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 33 pts 2 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 31 3 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 30 4 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 27 5 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 22 6 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 22 7 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 21 8 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 20 9 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha 20 10 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 11 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 20 12 Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 18 13 Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 18 14 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 18 15 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 16 16 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 16 17 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 15 18 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 15 19 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 15 20 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 14 21 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 14 22 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 14 23 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 14 24 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 13 25 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 12 26 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 12 27 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 11 28 Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 10 29 Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 10 30 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 10 31 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 10 32 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 33 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 8 34 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 8 35 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 8 36 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 8 37 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 7 38 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 7 39 Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Team Vorarlberg 6 40 Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 6 41 Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 6 42 Andreas Mueller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 6 43 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 5 44 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 45 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 5 46 Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 5 47 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 4 48 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4 49 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 50 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 4 51 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 52 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 53 Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 54 Wolfgang Geisler (Aut) WSA 3 55 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 56 Jure Golcer (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team 2 57 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 58 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 2 59 Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 60 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 61 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 2 62 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 63 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 1 64 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1 65 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 1 66 Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 31 pts 2 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 27 3 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 25 4 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 23 5 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 22 6 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 15 7 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 12 8 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 12 9 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 11 10 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 11 Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 8 12 Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA 8 13 Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 7 14 Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 7 15 Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 7 16 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 6 17 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 6 18 Paul Lang (Aut) WSA 4 19 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 20 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 21 Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 22 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 23 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 24 Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Team Vorarlberg 1 25 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1 26 Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 1 27 Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha 27:50:44 2 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:26 3 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 0:04:08 4 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:04:53 5 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:06:44 6 Paul Lang (Aut) WSA 0:10:09 7 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 0:14:20 8 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:14:31 9 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:15:10 10 David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:18:24 11 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:22:40 12 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:23:18 13 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:23:47 14 Daniel Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:26:12 15 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:34:03 16 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:37:24 17 Michael Gogl (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:37:48 18 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:38:36 19 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:40:48 20 Lukas Zeller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:41:33 21 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:45:06 22 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:45:28 23 Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:48:32 24 Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:48:53 25 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:48:58 26 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:50:33 27 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha 0:50:49 28 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:50:54 29 Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:51:01 30 Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:52:26 31 Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:53:05 32 Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:54:13 33 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:55:25 34 Patric Schultus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:55:56 35 Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:56:04 36 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:58:34 37 Jan Sokol (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:59:45 38 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 1:01:05 39 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 1:02:44 40 Hannes Kapeller (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 1:11:31 41 Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA 1:13:01