Bertazzo sprints to final stage win in Tour of Austria
Zoidl wraps up overall victory
Stage 8: Podersdorf am Neusiedler See - Vienna
Austrian rider Riccardo Zoidl became the first home rider to win the Tour of Austria in give years, sealing the overall victory in the penultimate stage time trial and bringing home the result by finishing in the main peloton behind stage winner Omar Bertazzo (Androni Giocattoli).
It was the fourth victory of the year for the Gourmetfein Simplon rider. "About 500 meters before the finish I've been breathing and I realized it for the first time: I have won the Tour of Austria. A big thanks to my whole team, they worked great," Zoidl said.
The flat final stage began with a four-man breakaway, with Ben King (RadioShack), Aleksejs Saramotins (IAM Cycling), Bostjan Rezman (Voralberg) and Jakub Kratochvila (Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer) gaining three minutes on the peloton, but only lasting out front until the penultimate lap.
Bertazzo then stunned Sky's Christopher Sutton and Simone Ponzi (Astana) by sprinting to the stage win by a narrow margin.
Former race leader Kevin Seeldraeyers (Astana) took home the points and mountains classification, while Katusha's Sergei Chernetski emerged as the best young rider.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2:40:14
|2
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|3
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|5
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|Andreas Mueller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|7
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|8
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Wolfgang Geisler (Aut) WSA
|10
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|11
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|12
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|13
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|14
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|16
|Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|17
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|18
|Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA
|19
|Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|20
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|21
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|22
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling
|23
|Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|24
|Petr Lechner (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|25
|Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|26
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|28
|Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|29
|Markus Goetz (Aut) WSA
|30
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|31
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|32
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|33
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
|34
|Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|35
|Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|36
|Paul Lang (Aut) WSA
|37
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
|38
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|39
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|40
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Team Vorarlberg
|41
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|42
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|43
|Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|44
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|45
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|46
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|47
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka
|48
|Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|49
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|50
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|51
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|53
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|54
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|55
|Dimitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|56
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|57
|Daniel Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|58
|Matej Marin (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|59
|Jure Golcer (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team
|60
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|61
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|62
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|63
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) IAM Cycling
|64
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|65
|Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA
|66
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|67
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|68
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|69
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|70
|David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|71
|Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|72
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|73
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|74
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:11
|75
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:13
|76
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|77
|Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|78
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:14
|79
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|80
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|81
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|82
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|83
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|84
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|85
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|86
|Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA
|87
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:25
|88
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|89
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|0:00:27
|90
|Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|91
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:38
|92
|Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Team Vorarlberg
|0:00:40
|93
|Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|94
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:43
|95
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:44
|96
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling
|97
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|98
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|99
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|100
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|101
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|102
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|103
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|104
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|105
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|106
|Lukas Zeller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|107
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|108
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|109
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:51
|110
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:12
|111
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|112
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|113
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|114
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|115
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|116
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|117
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|118
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|119
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|120
|Hannes Kapeller (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|121
|Patric Schultus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|122
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|123
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|124
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|125
|Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|126
|Remco Broers (Ned) Team Vorarlberg
|127
|Patrick Schörkmayer (Aut) WSA
|128
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|129
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|130
|Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|131
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|132
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|133
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:23
|134
|Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA
|0:03:28
|135
|Jan Sokol (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|136
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:05:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Team Vorarlberg
|4
|pts
|2
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|2
|3
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|4
|pts
|2
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|2
|3
|Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Team Vorarlberg
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|4
|pts
|2
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|2
|3
|Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Team Vorarlberg
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|15
|pts
|2
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|12
|3
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|4
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|8
|5
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7
|6
|Andreas Mueller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|6
|7
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|5
|8
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|9
|Wolfgang Geisler (Aut) WSA
|3
|10
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sky Procycling
|8:00:42
|2
|Katusha
|3
|Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|4
|WSA
|5
|Androni Giocattoli
|6
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|9
|Team Voralberg
|10
|Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|11
|MTN-Qhubeka
|12
|Tirol Cycling Team
|13
|IAM Cycling
|14
|RadioShack Leopard
|15
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|Lotto Belisol
|17
|Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|18
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|27:49:51
|2
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:33
|3
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:50
|4
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
|0:00:53
|5
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:20
|6
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|0:01:24
|7
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:45
|8
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:19
|9
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:32
|10
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:03:31
|11
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:04:20
|12
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:29
|13
|Jure Golcer (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:04:43
|14
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:04:48
|15
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:05:01
|16
|Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:05:16
|17
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:05:21
|18
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:05:46
|19
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:07:37
|20
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:08:37
|21
|Paul Lang (Aut) WSA
|0:11:02
|22
|Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA
|0:11:13
|23
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|0:11:45
|24
|Dimitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|0:13:18
|25
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:13:31
|26
|Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:13:48
|27
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:14:26
|28
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:15:13
|29
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:15:24
|30
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:16:03
|31
|Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Team Vorarlberg
|0:16:51
|32
|David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:19:17
|33
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:59
|34
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:21:27
|35
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:03
|36
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:22:29
|37
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:23:33
|38
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:24:11
|39
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:24:23
|40
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:24:40
|41
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:25:56
|42
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:27:05
|43
|Daniel Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|44
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|0:27:23
|45
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:27:30
|46
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|0:27:56
|47
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:28:02
|48
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Team Vorarlberg
|0:29:52
|49
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) IAM Cycling
|0:30:31
|50
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:32:02
|51
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|0:32:49
|52
|Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:33:14
|53
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:33:35
|54
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:34:26
|55
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:34:56
|56
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:34:58
|57
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:36:16
|58
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:36:42
|59
|Markus Goetz (Aut) WSA
|0:37:28
|60
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:38:17
|61
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:38:20
|62
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:38:36
|63
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:38:41
|64
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:39:29
|65
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:40:52
|66
|Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA
|0:41:12
|67
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:41:38
|68
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:41:41
|69
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:41:49
|70
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:42:19
|71
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|72
|Lukas Zeller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:42:26
|73
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:43:25
|74
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:45:30
|75
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:45:32
|76
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:45:59
|77
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:46:21
|78
|Remco Broers (Ned) Team Vorarlberg
|0:46:40
|79
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:46:55
|80
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:47:34
|81
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:47:36
|82
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:47:39
|83
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:47:46
|84
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:48:07
|85
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:48:25
|86
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:48:56
|87
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:49:03
|88
|Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:49:06
|89
|Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:49:25
|90
|Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|0:49:30
|91
|Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:49:46
|92
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:49:51
|93
|Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|0:50:21
|94
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:51:26
|95
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|0:51:42
|96
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:51:43
|97
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:51:47
|98
|Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:51:54
|99
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:52:21
|100
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|0:52:48
|101
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:52:54
|102
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|0:52:57
|103
|Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:53:19
|104
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:53:21
|105
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:53:28
|106
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:53:47
|107
|Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:53:58
|108
|Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|109
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:54:01
|110
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:54:26
|111
|Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:55:06
|112
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:55:46
|113
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:56:18
|114
|Patric Schultus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:56:49
|115
|Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:56:57
|116
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:57:10
|117
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:59:27
|118
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:59:53
|119
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:00:30
|120
|Matej Marin (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|121
|Jan Sokol (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|1:00:38
|122
|Wolfgang Geisler (Aut) WSA
|1:01:10
|123
|Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|1:01:31
|124
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|1:01:58
|125
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|1:03:34
|126
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|1:03:37
|127
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|1:04:49
|128
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:06:04
|129
|Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA
|1:06:29
|130
|Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|1:07:44
|131
|Andreas Mueller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|1:07:53
|132
|Petr Lechner (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|1:10:25
|133
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|1:10:55
|134
|Hannes Kapeller (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|1:12:24
|135
|Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA
|1:13:54
|136
|Patrick Schörkmayer (Aut) WSA
|1:15:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|33
|pts
|2
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|31
|3
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|30
|4
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|27
|5
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|22
|6
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|22
|7
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|21
|8
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|20
|9
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
|20
|10
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|11
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|20
|12
|Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|18
|13
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|18
|14
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|18
|15
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|16
|16
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|16
|17
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|15
|18
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|15
|19
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|15
|20
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|14
|21
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|14
|22
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|14
|23
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|14
|24
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|13
|25
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|12
|26
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|12
|27
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|11
|28
|Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|10
|29
|Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|10
|30
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|10
|31
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|10
|32
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|33
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|8
|34
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|8
|35
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|8
|36
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|8
|37
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|7
|38
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|7
|39
|Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Team Vorarlberg
|6
|40
|Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|6
|41
|Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|6
|42
|Andreas Mueller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|6
|43
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|5
|44
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|45
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|5
|46
|Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|5
|47
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|4
|48
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4
|49
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|50
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|4
|51
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|52
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|53
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|54
|Wolfgang Geisler (Aut) WSA
|3
|55
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|56
|Jure Golcer (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team
|2
|57
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|58
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|2
|59
|Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|60
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|61
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|2
|62
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|63
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|1
|64
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|65
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|1
|66
|Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|31
|pts
|2
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|27
|3
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|25
|4
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|23
|5
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|22
|6
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|15
|7
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|12
|8
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|12
|9
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|11
|10
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8
|11
|Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|12
|Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA
|8
|13
|Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|7
|14
|Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|7
|15
|Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|7
|16
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|6
|17
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|6
|18
|Paul Lang (Aut) WSA
|4
|19
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|20
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|21
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|22
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|23
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|24
|Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Team Vorarlberg
|1
|25
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|26
|Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|1
|27
|Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
|27:50:44
|2
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:26
|3
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:04:08
|4
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:04:53
|5
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:06:44
|6
|Paul Lang (Aut) WSA
|0:10:09
|7
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:14:20
|8
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:14:31
|9
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:15:10
|10
|David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:18:24
|11
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:40
|12
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:23:18
|13
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:23:47
|14
|Daniel Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:26:12
|15
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:34:03
|16
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:37:24
|17
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:37:48
|18
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:38:36
|19
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:40:48
|20
|Lukas Zeller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:41:33
|21
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:45:06
|22
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:45:28
|23
|Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:48:32
|24
|Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:48:53
|25
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:48:58
|26
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:50:33
|27
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|0:50:49
|28
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:50:54
|29
|Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:51:01
|30
|Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:52:26
|31
|Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:53:05
|32
|Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:54:13
|33
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:55:25
|34
|Patric Schultus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:55:56
|35
|Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:56:04
|36
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:58:34
|37
|Jan Sokol (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:59:45
|38
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|1:01:05
|39
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|1:02:44
|40
|Hannes Kapeller (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|1:11:31
|41
|Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA
|1:13:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|83:32:24
|2
|Radioshak Leopard
|0:10:15
|3
|Katusha
|0:11:02
|4
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:12:38
|5
|Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:14:25
|6
|IAM Cycling
|0:17:16
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|0:20:38
|8
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:26:37
|9
|Sky Procycling
|0:28:22
|10
|Tirol Cycling Team
|0:33:09
|11
|MTN- Qhubeka
|0:37:42
|12
|Cofidis Isolutions Cred.
|0:46:46
|13
|WSA
|0:55:53
|14
|Androni Giocattoli.VEN
|0:56:04
|15
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:57:46
|16
|Lotto Belisol
|1:02:24
|17
|Team Vorarlberg
|1:11:40
|18
|ARBÖ Gebr.Weiss Oberndor
|1:50:31
