Frank solos to stage win in Tour of Austria
Seeldraeyers still top in GC
Stage 4: Matrei/Osttirol - St. Johann/Alpendorf
BMC scored its second consecutive stage win in the Tour of Austria, with Mathias Frank following up the victory of Thor Hushovd in a solo effort to Alpendorf. In addition to his stage victory, Frank took out the bonus for the fastest climb of the Gorßglockner, winning 2,504 euro for the 15km effort.
Frank was part of the day's successful breakaway, which was initiated by Omar Bertazzo (Androni Giocattoli) 7km into the stage along with Robert Kiserlovski (RadioShack), Chris Anker Sorensen (Saxo-Tinkoff), Matthias Brändle (IAM Cycling), Gianluca Brambilla (Omega Pharma-Quickstep), Tim Wellens (Lotto Belisol) and Markus Eibegger (Gourmetfein-Simplon).
Frank attacked his companions with 2km to go to take his first win since August, 2009.
"I knew this was the perfect stage for me," Frank said. "I was in the first move at the beginning and we really had to push hard on the Grossglockner because there were a lot of attacks from behind. But I could I feel I was riding strong. I haven't won so many races so this is really nice."
Race leader Kevin Seeldraeyers (Astana) held onto his position, finishing just 35 seconds behind the stage winner. He holds a 59 second advantage over Riccardo Zoidl (Team Gourmetfein Simplon), who moved up ahead of Alexandr Dyachenko (Astana).
"I felt perfect today and I've noticed that Daychenko didn´t have the best day," Zoidl said. "In the final I attacked a few times which paid off. Tomorrow I will try to get a few seconds."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3:42:39
|2
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:08
|3
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|4
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:10
|5
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:12
|6
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:16
|7
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|8
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:00:19
|9
|Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:20
|10
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:26
|11
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:00:31
|12
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:33
|13
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:35
|15
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
|16
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|17
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:37
|19
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:00:39
|20
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|21
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|0:00:42
|22
|Jure Golcer (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:00:52
|23
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:00:54
|24
|Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:00:56
|25
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|27
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|28
|Paul Lang (Aut) WSA
|29
|David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:00:59
|30
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:01:02
|31
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka
|32
|Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Team Vorarlberg
|0:01:04
|33
|Dimitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|0:01:09
|34
|Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA
|35
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:15
|36
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:08
|37
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:10
|38
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:13
|39
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:02:15
|40
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|41
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:02:23
|42
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:44
|43
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|0:02:49
|44
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:06
|45
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:03:55
|46
|Daniel Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:11:23
|47
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|48
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|49
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|50
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|51
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|52
|Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|53
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Team Vorarlberg
|54
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|55
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|56
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|57
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|58
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|59
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|60
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|61
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|62
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|63
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|64
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|65
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|66
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|67
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:00
|68
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:16:07
|69
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|70
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|71
|Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|72
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|73
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|74
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|75
|Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|76
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|77
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|78
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|79
|Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|80
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|81
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|82
|Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|83
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) IAM Cycling
|84
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling
|85
|Jan Sokol (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|86
|Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|87
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|88
|Markus Goetz (Aut) WSA
|89
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|90
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|91
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|92
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|93
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|94
|Matej Marin (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|95
|Wolfgang Geisler (Aut) WSA
|96
|Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|97
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|98
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|99
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|100
|Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|101
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|102
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|103
|Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA
|104
|Patric Schultus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|105
|Remco Broers (Ned) Team Vorarlberg
|106
|Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|107
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|108
|Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|109
|Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|110
|Hannes Kapeller (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|111
|Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|112
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|113
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|114
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|115
|Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA
|116
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|117
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|118
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|119
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|120
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|121
|Lukas Zeller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|122
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|123
|Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|124
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|125
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|126
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|127
|Petr Lechner (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|128
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|129
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling
|130
|Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|131
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|132
|Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA
|133
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|134
|Patrick Schörkmayer (Aut) WSA
|135
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|136
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|137
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|138
|Andreas Mueller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|139
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|4
|pts
|2
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|2
|3
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|4
|pts
|2
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2
|3
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|12
|3
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|10
|4
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|8
|5
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|7
|6
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|7
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|5
|8
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|4
|9
|Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|10
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|8
|pts
|2
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|6
|3
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|4
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|11
|3
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|8
|4
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|6
|5
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|8
|pts
|2
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|3
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|4
|4
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|14:59:42
|2
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:00:59
|3
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:04
|4
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:31
|5
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:50
|6
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:01
|7
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:09
|8
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|0:02:17
|9
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
|0:02:24
|10
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:02:49
|11
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:03:09
|12
|Jure Golcer (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:03:57
|13
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:04:04
|14
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:04:24
|15
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:04:26
|16
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:04:31
|17
|Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:04:50
|18
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:05:19
|19
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:53
|20
|Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA
|0:07:05
|21
|Paul Lang (Aut) WSA
|0:07:51
|22
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:07:59
|23
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:08:17
|24
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:09:48
|25
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|0:09:53
|26
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:10:45
|27
|Dimitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|0:11:54
|28
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:12:29
|29
|Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:13:25
|30
|Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Team Vorarlberg
|0:13:43
|31
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:14:07
|32
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:15:16
|33
|David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:16:38
|34
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:17:33
|35
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:17:48
|36
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:12
|37
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:18:26
|38
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:19:03
|39
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:08
|40
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|0:20:13
|41
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:20:44
|42
|Daniel Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:21:04
|43
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|0:21:06
|44
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:21:21
|45
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:21:39
|46
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:22:25
|47
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Team Vorarlberg
|0:23:19
|48
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:23:37
|49
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:23:44
|50
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:24:48
|51
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|0:24:51
|52
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:25:39
|53
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) IAM Cycling
|0:26:03
|54
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|0:26:31
|55
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:27:54
|56
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:28:36
|57
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:28:56
|58
|Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:29:54
|59
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:30:07
|60
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:31:23
|61
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:31:31
|62
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:31:40
|63
|Markus Goetz (Aut) WSA
|0:32:49
|64
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:33:31
|65
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:33:35
|66
|Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA
|0:33:47
|67
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:34:09
|68
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:34:14
|69
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:34:20
|70
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:34:25
|71
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:34:26
|72
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:35:17
|73
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:35:20
|74
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:36:02
|75
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:36:26
|76
|Lukas Zeller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:36:32
|77
|Remco Broers (Ned) Team Vorarlberg
|0:37:45
|78
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:37:48
|79
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:38:06
|80
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:40:32
|81
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:40:35
|82
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:40:39
|83
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:40:49
|84
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:41:07
|85
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:41:17
|86
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:41:44
|87
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:41:50
|88
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:41:52
|89
|Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:42:20
|90
|Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|0:42:27
|91
|Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:42:44
|92
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:43:14
|93
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:43:33
|94
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:43:42
|95
|Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:43:53
|96
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:44:52
|97
|Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:45:30
|98
|Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:45:52
|99
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:46:18
|100
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:46:24
|101
|Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:46:46
|102
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|0:46:52
|103
|Patric Schultus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|104
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:47:02
|105
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|106
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:47:08
|107
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:47:09
|108
|Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:47:17
|109
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:47:20
|110
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:47:30
|111
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|112
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|113
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:47:44
|114
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:47:49
|115
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:47:59
|116
|Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:48:17
|117
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|118
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:48:38
|119
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:48:58
|120
|Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|0:49:00
|121
|Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:49:10
|122
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:49:44
|123
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|0:50:15
|124
|Jan Sokol (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:50:30
|125
|Matej Marin (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|126
|Wolfgang Geisler (Aut) WSA
|0:50:50
|127
|Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:51:16
|128
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|0:51:21
|129
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:52:18
|130
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|0:54:04
|131
|Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:54:50
|132
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|0:55:19
|133
|Hannes Kapeller (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:56:28
|134
|Andreas Mueller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:56:35
|135
|Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA
|0:57:02
|136
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:58:24
|137
|Petr Lechner (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|1:00:27
|138
|Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA
|1:01:55
|139
|Patrick Schörkmayer (Aut) WSA
|1:02:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|30
|pts
|2
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|19
|3
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|18
|4
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|18
|5
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|18
|6
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|16
|7
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|16
|8
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|15
|9
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|15
|10
|Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|14
|11
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|13
|12
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|12
|13
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|12
|14
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|15
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|10
|16
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|10
|17
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
|8
|18
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|8
|19
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8
|20
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|7
|21
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|7
|22
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|6
|23
|Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|6
|24
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|25
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|26
|Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|6
|27
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|5
|28
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|29
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4
|30
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|4
|31
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|4
|32
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|33
|Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|34
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|35
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|36
|Jure Golcer (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team
|2
|37
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|38
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|39
|Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|40
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2
|41
|Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|2
|42
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|43
|Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|31
|pts
|2
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|27
|3
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|25
|4
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|23
|5
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|15
|6
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|13
|7
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|12
|8
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|12
|9
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|11
|10
|Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|11
|Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA
|8
|12
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8
|13
|Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|7
|14
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|6
|15
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|6
|16
|Paul Lang (Aut) WSA
|4
|17
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|18
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|19
|Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|3
|20
|Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Team Vorarlberg
|1
|21
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|22
|Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|1
|23
|Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15:01:51
|2
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
|0:00:15
|3
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:01:55
|4
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:03:10
|5
|Paul Lang (Aut) WSA
|0:05:42
|6
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:05:50
|7
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:10:20
|8
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:11:58
|9
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:13:07
|10
|David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:14:29
|11
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:15:39
|12
|Daniel Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:18:55
|13
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:19:30
|14
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:28
|15
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:22:39
|16
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:29:14
|17
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:29:22
|18
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:32:11
|19
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:32:16
|20
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:33:53
|21
|Lukas Zeller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:34:23
|22
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:38:23
|23
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:38:58
|24
|Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:40:11
|25
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:41:24
|26
|Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:41:44
|27
|Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:43:21
|28
|Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:43:43
|29
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:44:15
|30
|Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:44:37
|31
|Patric Schultus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:44:43
|32
|Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:45:08
|33
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:45:21
|34
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:46:08
|35
|Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:47:01
|36
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|0:48:06
|37
|Jan Sokol (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:48:21
|38
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|0:49:12
|39
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|0:51:55
|40
|Hannes Kapeller (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:54:19
|41
|Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA
|0:59:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|45:02:49
|2
|Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:10:30
|3
|Katusha
|0:12:52
|4
|RadioShack Leopard
|0:13:00
|5
|Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:13:04
|6
|IAM Cycling
|0:15:31
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|0:22:17
|8
|Sky Procycling
|0:22:42
|9
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:25:29
|10
|Tirol Cycling Team
|0:29:33
|11
|MTN-Qhubeka
|0:32:38
|12
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:39:09
|13
|WSA
|0:44:02
|14
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:50:12
|15
|Lotto Belisol
|0:51:07
|16
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:51:19
|17
|Team Vorarlberg
|1:04:59
|18
|Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|1:38:16
