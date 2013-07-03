Image 1 of 2 Mathias Frank (BMC) wins stage 4 of the Tour of Austria (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 2 of 2 Mathias Frank (BMC) won the Grossglockner prize (Image credit: Mario Stiehl)

BMC scored its second consecutive stage win in the Tour of Austria, with Mathias Frank following up the victory of Thor Hushovd in a solo effort to Alpendorf. In addition to his stage victory, Frank took out the bonus for the fastest climb of the Gorßglockner, winning 2,504 euro for the 15km effort.

Frank was part of the day's successful breakaway, which was initiated by Omar Bertazzo (Androni Giocattoli) 7km into the stage along with Robert Kiserlovski (RadioShack), Chris Anker Sorensen (Saxo-Tinkoff), Matthias Brändle (IAM Cycling), Gianluca Brambilla (Omega Pharma-Quickstep), Tim Wellens (Lotto Belisol) and Markus Eibegger (Gourmetfein-Simplon).

Frank attacked his companions with 2km to go to take his first win since August, 2009.

"I knew this was the perfect stage for me," Frank said. "I was in the first move at the beginning and we really had to push hard on the Grossglockner because there were a lot of attacks from behind. But I could I feel I was riding strong. I haven't won so many races so this is really nice."

Race leader Kevin Seeldraeyers (Astana) held onto his position, finishing just 35 seconds behind the stage winner. He holds a 59 second advantage over Riccardo Zoidl (Team Gourmetfein Simplon), who moved up ahead of Alexandr Dyachenko (Astana).

"I felt perfect today and I've noticed that Daychenko didn´t have the best day," Zoidl said. "In the final I attacked a few times which paid off. Tomorrow I will try to get a few seconds."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3:42:39 2 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:08 3 Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 4 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:10 5 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:12 6 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:16 7 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 8 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 0:00:19 9 Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:20 10 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:26 11 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:00:31 12 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:33 13 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:00:35 15 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha 16 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 17 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 18 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:37 19 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:00:39 20 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 21 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 0:00:42 22 Jure Golcer (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team 0:00:52 23 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:00:54 24 Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:00:56 25 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 26 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 27 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 28 Paul Lang (Aut) WSA 29 David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:00:59 30 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka 0:01:02 31 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka 32 Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Team Vorarlberg 0:01:04 33 Dimitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 0:01:09 34 Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA 35 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:15 36 Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:08 37 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:10 38 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:13 39 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:02:15 40 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 41 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:02:23 42 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:44 43 Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 0:02:49 44 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:06 45 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:03:55 46 Daniel Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:11:23 47 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 48 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol 49 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 50 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 51 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 52 Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 53 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Team Vorarlberg 54 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 55 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 56 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 57 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 58 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling 59 Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 60 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 61 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 62 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 63 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 64 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 65 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 66 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 67 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:16:00 68 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:16:07 69 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 70 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 71 Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 72 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 73 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 74 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 75 Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 76 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 77 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 78 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 79 Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 80 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 81 Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 82 Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 83 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) IAM Cycling 84 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling 85 Jan Sokol (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 86 Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 87 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol 88 Markus Goetz (Aut) WSA 89 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 90 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 91 Michael Gogl (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 92 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 93 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 94 Matej Marin (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 95 Wolfgang Geisler (Aut) WSA 96 Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 97 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 98 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 99 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 100 Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 101 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 102 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 103 Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA 104 Patric Schultus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 105 Remco Broers (Ned) Team Vorarlberg 106 Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 107 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha 108 Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 109 Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 110 Hannes Kapeller (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 111 Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 112 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 113 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 114 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 115 Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA 116 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 117 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 118 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 119 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 120 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 121 Lukas Zeller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 122 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 123 Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling 124 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 125 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 126 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 127 Petr Lechner (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 128 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 129 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling 130 Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 131 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 132 Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA 133 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 134 Patrick Schörkmayer (Aut) WSA 135 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 136 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 137 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 138 Andreas Mueller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 139 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha

Sprint 1, km. 56,5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 4 pts 2 Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling 2 3 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1

Sprint 2, km. 123,0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 4 pts 2 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 3 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 15 pts 2 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 12 3 Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 10 4 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 8 5 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 7 6 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 7 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 5 8 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 4 9 Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3 10 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) km. 36,7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 8 pts 2 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 6 3 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 4 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2

Mountain 2 (HC) km. 78,1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 15 pts 2 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 11 3 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 8 4 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 6 5 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 4

Mountain 3 (Cat. 2) km. 84,3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 8 pts 2 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 3 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 4 4 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 2

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 14:59:42 2 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:00:59 3 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:04 4 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:31 5 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:50 6 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:01 7 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:09 8 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 0:02:17 9 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha 0:02:24 10 Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:02:49 11 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:03:09 12 Jure Golcer (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team 0:03:57 13 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 0:04:04 14 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:04:24 15 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka 0:04:26 16 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:04:31 17 Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:04:50 18 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:05:19 19 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:05:53 20 Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA 0:07:05 21 Paul Lang (Aut) WSA 0:07:51 22 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:07:59 23 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:08:17 24 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:09:48 25 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 0:09:53 26 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:10:45 27 Dimitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 0:11:54 28 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 0:12:29 29 Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:13:25 30 Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Team Vorarlberg 0:13:43 31 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:14:07 32 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:15:16 33 David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:16:38 34 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:17:33 35 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:17:48 36 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:18:12 37 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:18:26 38 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:19:03 39 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:20:08 40 Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 0:20:13 41 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:20:44 42 Daniel Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:21:04 43 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 0:21:06 44 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:21:21 45 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:21:39 46 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:22:25 47 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Team Vorarlberg 0:23:19 48 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:23:37 49 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka 0:23:44 50 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:24:48 51 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol 0:24:51 52 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:25:39 53 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) IAM Cycling 0:26:03 54 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 0:26:31 55 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:27:54 56 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:28:36 57 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:28:56 58 Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:29:54 59 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:30:07 60 Michael Gogl (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:31:23 61 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:31:31 62 Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:31:40 63 Markus Goetz (Aut) WSA 0:32:49 64 Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:33:31 65 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:33:35 66 Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA 0:33:47 67 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:34:09 68 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:34:14 69 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:34:20 70 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:34:25 71 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:34:26 72 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:35:17 73 Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:35:20 74 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:36:02 75 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:36:26 76 Lukas Zeller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:36:32 77 Remco Broers (Ned) Team Vorarlberg 0:37:45 78 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:37:48 79 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:38:06 80 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:40:32 81 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:40:35 82 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:40:39 83 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:40:49 84 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:41:07 85 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:41:17 86 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:41:44 87 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:41:50 88 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:41:52 89 Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:42:20 90 Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 0:42:27 91 Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:42:44 92 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:43:14 93 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:43:33 94 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:43:42 95 Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:43:53 96 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:44:52 97 Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:45:30 98 Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:45:52 99 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:46:18 100 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:46:24 101 Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:46:46 102 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 0:46:52 103 Patric Schultus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 104 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:47:02 105 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 106 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:47:08 107 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 0:47:09 108 Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:47:17 109 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:47:20 110 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:47:30 111 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 112 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 113 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:47:44 114 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:47:49 115 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:47:59 116 Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:48:17 117 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 118 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:48:38 119 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:48:58 120 Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 0:49:00 121 Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:49:10 122 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:49:44 123 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha 0:50:15 124 Jan Sokol (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:50:30 125 Matej Marin (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 126 Wolfgang Geisler (Aut) WSA 0:50:50 127 Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 0:51:16 128 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 0:51:21 129 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:52:18 130 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 0:54:04 131 Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:54:50 132 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 0:55:19 133 Hannes Kapeller (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:56:28 134 Andreas Mueller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:56:35 135 Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA 0:57:02 136 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:58:24 137 Petr Lechner (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 1:00:27 138 Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA 1:01:55 139 Patrick Schörkmayer (Aut) WSA 1:02:23

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 30 pts 2 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 19 3 Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 18 4 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 18 5 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 18 6 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 16 7 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 16 8 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 15 9 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 15 10 Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 14 11 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 13 12 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 12 13 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 12 14 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 15 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 10 16 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 10 17 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha 8 18 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 8 19 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 20 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 7 21 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 7 22 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 6 23 Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 6 24 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 25 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 26 Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 6 27 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 5 28 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 29 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4 30 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 4 31 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 4 32 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 33 Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3 34 Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 35 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 36 Jure Golcer (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team 2 37 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 38 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 39 Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 40 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 41 Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 2 42 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 43 Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 31 pts 2 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 27 3 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 25 4 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 23 5 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 15 6 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 13 7 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 12 8 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 12 9 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 11 10 Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 8 11 Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA 8 12 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 13 Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 7 14 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 6 15 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 6 16 Paul Lang (Aut) WSA 4 17 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 18 Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 19 Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 3 20 Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Team Vorarlberg 1 21 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1 22 Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 1 23 Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15:01:51 2 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha 0:00:15 3 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 0:01:55 4 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:03:10 5 Paul Lang (Aut) WSA 0:05:42 6 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:05:50 7 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 0:10:20 8 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:11:58 9 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:13:07 10 David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:14:29 11 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:15:39 12 Daniel Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:18:55 13 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:19:30 14 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:21:28 15 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:22:39 16 Michael Gogl (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:29:14 17 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:29:22 18 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:32:11 19 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:32:16 20 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:33:53 21 Lukas Zeller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:34:23 22 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:38:23 23 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:38:58 24 Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:40:11 25 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:41:24 26 Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:41:44 27 Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:43:21 28 Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:43:43 29 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:44:15 30 Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:44:37 31 Patric Schultus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:44:43 32 Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:45:08 33 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:45:21 34 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:46:08 35 Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:47:01 36 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha 0:48:06 37 Jan Sokol (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:48:21 38 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 0:49:12 39 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 0:51:55 40 Hannes Kapeller (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:54:19 41 Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA 0:59:46