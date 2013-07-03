Trending

Frank solos to stage win in Tour of Austria

Seeldraeyers still top in GC

Mathias Frank (BMC) wins stage 4 of the Tour of Austria

(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Mathias Frank (BMC) won the Grossglockner prize

(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)

BMC scored its second consecutive stage win in the Tour of Austria, with Mathias Frank following up the victory of Thor Hushovd in a solo effort to Alpendorf. In addition to his stage victory, Frank took out the bonus for the fastest climb of the Gorßglockner, winning 2,504 euro for the 15km effort.

Frank was part of the day's successful breakaway, which was initiated by Omar Bertazzo (Androni Giocattoli) 7km into the stage along with Robert Kiserlovski (RadioShack), Chris Anker Sorensen (Saxo-Tinkoff), Matthias Brändle (IAM Cycling), Gianluca Brambilla (Omega Pharma-Quickstep), Tim Wellens (Lotto Belisol) and Markus Eibegger (Gourmetfein-Simplon).

Frank attacked his companions with 2km to go to take his first win since August, 2009.

"I knew this was the perfect stage for me," Frank said. "I was in the first move at the beginning and we really had to push hard on the Grossglockner because there were a lot of attacks from behind. But I could I feel I was riding strong. I haven't won so many races so this is really nice."

Race leader Kevin Seeldraeyers (Astana) held onto his position, finishing just 35 seconds behind the stage winner. He holds a 59 second advantage over Riccardo Zoidl (Team Gourmetfein Simplon), who moved up ahead of Alexandr Dyachenko (Astana).

"I felt perfect today and I've noticed that Daychenko didn´t have the best day," Zoidl said. "In the final I attacked a few times which paid off. Tomorrow I will try to get a few seconds."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team3:42:39
2Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:08
3Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
4Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:00:10
5Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:12
6Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:16
7Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
8Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling0:00:19
9Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:20
10Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:26
11Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:00:31
12Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:33
13Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
14Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:00:35
15Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
16Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
17Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
18Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:00:37
19Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:00:39
20Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
21Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha0:00:42
22Jure Golcer (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team0:00:52
23Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:00:54
24Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:00:56
25Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
26Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
27George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
28Paul Lang (Aut) WSA
29David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:00:59
30Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka0:01:02
31Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka
32Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Team Vorarlberg0:01:04
33Dimitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha0:01:09
34Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA
35Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:15
36Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:08
37Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:10
38Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:13
39Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:02:15
40Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
41Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:02:23
42Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:44
43Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling0:02:49
44Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:06
45Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:03:55
46Daniel Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:11:23
47Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
48Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
49Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
50Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
51Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
52Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
53Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Team Vorarlberg
54Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
55Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
56Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
57Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
58Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
59Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
60Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
61Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
62Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
63Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
64Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
65Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
66Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
67Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:16:00
68Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:16:07
69Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
70Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
71Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
72Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
73Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
74Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
75Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
76Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
77Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
78Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
79Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
80Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
81Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
82Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
83Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) IAM Cycling
84Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling
85Jan Sokol (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
86Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
87Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
88Markus Goetz (Aut) WSA
89Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
90Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
91Michael Gogl (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
92Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
93Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
94Matej Marin (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
95Wolfgang Geisler (Aut) WSA
96Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
97Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
98Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
99Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
100Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
101Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
102Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
103Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA
104Patric Schultus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
105Remco Broers (Ned) Team Vorarlberg
106Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
107Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
108Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
109Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
110Hannes Kapeller (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
111Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
112Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
113Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
114Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
115Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA
116Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
117Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
118Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
119Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
120Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
121Lukas Zeller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
122Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
123Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
124Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
125Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
126Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
127Petr Lechner (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
128Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
129Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling
130Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
131Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
132Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA
133Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
134Patrick Schörkmayer (Aut) WSA
135Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
136Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
137Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
138Andreas Mueller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
139Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha

Sprint 1, km. 56,5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff4pts
2Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling2
3Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1

Sprint 2, km. 123,0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon4pts
2Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
3Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team15pts
2Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff12
3Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon10
4Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard8
5Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff7
6Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
7Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard5
8Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling4
9Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli3
10Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) km. 36,7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff8pts
2Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard6
3Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
4Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team2

Mountain 2 (HC) km. 78,1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team15pts
2Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff11
3Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff8
4Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team6
5Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon4

Mountain 3 (Cat. 2) km. 84,3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff8pts
2Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
3Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff4
4Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team2

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team14:59:42
2Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:00:59
3Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:04
4Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:31
5Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:01:50
6Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:01
7Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:09
8Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha0:02:17
9Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha0:02:24
10Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:02:49
11Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:03:09
12Jure Golcer (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team0:03:57
13Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling0:04:04
14Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:04:24
15Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka0:04:26
16Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:04:31
17Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:04:50
18George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:05:19
19Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:05:53
20Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA0:07:05
21Paul Lang (Aut) WSA0:07:51
22Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:07:59
23Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:08:17
24Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:09:48
25Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard0:09:53
26Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:10:45
27Dimitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha0:11:54
28Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling0:12:29
29Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:13:25
30Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Team Vorarlberg0:13:43
31Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:14:07
32Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:15:16
33David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:16:38
34Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:17:33
35Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:17:48
36Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:18:12
37Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:18:26
38Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:19:03
39Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:20:08
40Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling0:20:13
41Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:20:44
42Daniel Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:21:04
43Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling0:21:06
44Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:21:21
45Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:21:39
46Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:22:25
47Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Team Vorarlberg0:23:19
48Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:23:37
49Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka0:23:44
50Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:24:48
51Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:24:51
52Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:25:39
53Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) IAM Cycling0:26:03
54Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard0:26:31
55Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:27:54
56Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:28:36
57Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:28:56
58Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:29:54
59Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:30:07
60Michael Gogl (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:31:23
61Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:31:31
62Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:31:40
63Markus Goetz (Aut) WSA0:32:49
64Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:33:31
65Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:33:35
66Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA0:33:47
67Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:34:09
68Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:34:14
69Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:34:20
70Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:34:25
71Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling0:34:26
72Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:35:17
73Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:35:20
74Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:36:02
75Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:36:26
76Lukas Zeller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:36:32
77Remco Broers (Ned) Team Vorarlberg0:37:45
78Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:37:48
79Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:38:06
80Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:40:32
81Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:40:35
82Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:40:39
83Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:40:49
84Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:41:07
85Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:41:17
86Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:41:44
87Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:41:50
88Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:41:52
89Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:42:20
90Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg0:42:27
91Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:42:44
92Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:43:14
93Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:43:33
94Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling0:43:42
95Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:43:53
96Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:44:52
97Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:45:30
98Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:45:52
99Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:46:18
100Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:46:24
101Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:46:46
102Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling0:46:52
103Patric Schultus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
104Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:47:02
105Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
106Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:47:08
107Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka0:47:09
108Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:47:17
109Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:47:20
110Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:47:30
111Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
112Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
113Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:47:44
114Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:47:49
115Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:47:59
116Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling0:48:17
117Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
118Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:48:38
119Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:48:58
120Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg0:49:00
121Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:49:10
122Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:49:44
123Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha0:50:15
124Jan Sokol (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:50:30
125Matej Marin (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
126Wolfgang Geisler (Aut) WSA0:50:50
127Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka0:51:16
128Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha0:51:21
129Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:52:18
130Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha0:54:04
131Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:54:50
132Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha0:55:19
133Hannes Kapeller (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:56:28
134Andreas Mueller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:56:35
135Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA0:57:02
136Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:58:24
137Petr Lechner (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer1:00:27
138Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA1:01:55
139Patrick Schörkmayer (Aut) WSA1:02:23

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team30pts
2Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon19
3Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon18
4Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff18
5Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team18
6Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team16
7Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step16
8Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team15
9Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard15
10Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg14
11Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team13
12Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli12
13Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team12
14Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10
15Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling10
16Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step10
17Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha8
18Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff8
19Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team8
20Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha7
21Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli7
22Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha6
23Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team6
24Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
25Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
26Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team6
27Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard5
28Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
29Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step4
30Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer4
31Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling4
32Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling4
33Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli3
34Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
35Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
36Jure Golcer (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team2
37Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
38Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
39Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
40Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
41Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer2
42Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
43Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team31pts
2Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff27
3Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon25
4Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team23
5Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team15
6Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha13
7Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step12
8Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff12
9Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling11
10Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli8
11Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA8
12Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team8
13Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team7
14Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard6
15Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer6
16Paul Lang (Aut) WSA4
17Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
18Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling4
19Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer3
20Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Team Vorarlberg1
21Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1
22Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team1
23Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team15:01:51
2Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha0:00:15
3Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling0:01:55
4George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:03:10
5Paul Lang (Aut) WSA0:05:42
6Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:05:50
7Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling0:10:20
8Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:11:58
9Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:13:07
10David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:14:29
11Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:15:39
12Daniel Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:18:55
13Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:19:30
14Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:21:28
15Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:22:39
16Michael Gogl (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:29:14
17Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:29:22
18Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:32:11
19Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:32:16
20Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:33:53
21Lukas Zeller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:34:23
22Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:38:23
23Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:38:58
24Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:40:11
25Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:41:24
26Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:41:44
27Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:43:21
28Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:43:43
29Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:44:15
30Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:44:37
31Patric Schultus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:44:43
32Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:45:08
33Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:45:21
34Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:46:08
35Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:47:01
36Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha0:48:06
37Jan Sokol (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:48:21
38Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha0:49:12
39Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha0:51:55
40Hannes Kapeller (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:54:19
41Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA0:59:46

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team45:02:49
2Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:10:30
3Katusha0:12:52
4RadioShack Leopard0:13:00
5Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:13:04
6IAM Cycling0:15:31
7BMC Racing Team0:22:17
8Sky Procycling0:22:42
9Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:25:29
10Tirol Cycling Team0:29:33
11MTN-Qhubeka0:32:38
12Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:39:09
13WSA0:44:02
14Androni Giocattoli0:50:12
15Lotto Belisol0:51:07
16Cannondale Pro Cycling0:51:19
17Team Vorarlberg1:04:59
18Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer1:38:16

 

