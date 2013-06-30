Image 1 of 17 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Astana) wins stage 1 of the Tour of Austria (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 2 of 17 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Astana) in yellow (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 3 of 17 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Astana) on the attack towards stage victory at the Tour of Austria (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 4 of 17 Joe Dombrowski (Sky) leads the final selection on the first stage to Kühtai at the Tour of Austria (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 5 of 17 Austrian national champion Riccardo Zoidl (Gourmetfein Simplon) hits out (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 6 of 17 Thor Hushovd (BMC) debuts his Norwegian champion's jersey (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 7 of 17 Thor Hushovd (BMC) looked to happy to be in Austria after missing a birth in the Tour de France squad (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 8 of 17 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) is set to announce his team plans for the coming season whilst racing at the Tour of Austria (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 9 of 17 The peloton roll along during the opening stage at the Tour of Austria (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 10 of 17 The bunch depart the starting town in Innsbruck (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 11 of 17 The bunch during Stage 1 at the Tour of Austria (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 12 of 17 Plenty of scenery to enjoy on the opening day in Austria (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 13 of 17 Thor Hushovd (BMC) and Ivan Basso (Cannondale) have a chat during the stage (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 14 of 17 The peloton get ready for Stage 1 at the Tour of Austria (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 15 of 17 Fabian Cancellara might need to ask for a leader's jersey in a slightly bigger size (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 16 of 17 Joe Dombrowski (Sky) (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 17 of 17 The peloton in Austria (Image credit: Mario Stiehl)

Belgian Kevin Seeldraeyers (Astana) won the 135km first stage of the 65th Tour of Austria from Innsbruck to the Kühtai. Second place on the stage and the mountains classification jersey were captured by Austrian national champion Riccardo Zoidl (Gourmetfein Simplon).

Immediately after the start in Innsbruck, a four-man breakaway group set off. The break formed in the first two of six laps around Kematen and Axams. Besides the two Austrians, Josef Benetseder (WSA), Stefan Praxmarer (Tirol Cycling Team), Florian Bissinger (Vorarlberg) and Antonio Parrinello (Androni) were also present. They built up a lead to over six minutes, but just before the 20km long final climb to Kühtal, they were caught and the race started again.

An exciting race began, the peleton got smaller and smaller on the final climb. Approximately six kilometers from the finish, about five men remained, and the Belgian Omega-Pro Dries Devenyns attacked.

Eight hundred meters from the finish the 27-year-old Seeldraeyers set an attack and made up eight seconds on Zoidl. Third place went to Sky's Joe Dombrowski.

"This morning, our team leader Alexander Vinokorov told me about Kessiakoff's Tour victory two years ago. So he created a lot of pressure," the Belgian stage winner joked at the finish.

"Zoidl was extremely strong, and I actually thought that he would win the stage. Just before the finish, I surprised with an attack and kept my lead to the finish."

The 25-year-old Zoidl was happy. "This second place is perhaps more than the victory. So tomorrow we can leave the work in the field to Astana. Standings in the second stage are important.Last year, Zoidl took the Kitzbühel Horn to 16th place, but this year I'm stronger. Last year, I was a part of a breakaway long time, which has required a lot of energy."

Seeldraeyers is the first man in yellow for this year's race while the American Dombrowski is the first best young (U25) rider.

Stage 2, a mountain stage toKitzbüheler Horn, will start in Innsbruck and finish 157km later. The Kitzbüheler Horn, at 1670m, is one of the toughest challenges in the tour.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 4:06:02 2 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:00:08 3 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 0:00:13 4 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:24 5 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 6 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 7 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha 0:00:59 8 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 11 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:01 12 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 13 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 14 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:36 15 Jure Golcer (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team 0:02:07 16 Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 17 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 0:02:17 18 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:02:22 19 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka 20 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:02:25 21 Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 22 Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA 23 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 24 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 25 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 26 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 27 Daniel Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:02:32 28 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:02:40 29 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:29 30 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:04:10 31 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) IAM Cycling 32 Paul Lang (Aut) WSA 33 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:04:43 34 Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:05:31 35 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 36 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 37 Dimitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 38 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 39 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 40 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:29 41 Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Team Vorarlberg 0:06:39 42 Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 0:07:25 43 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:08:14 44 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 45 Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 46 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Team Vorarlberg 47 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 48 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling 49 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:08:37 50 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 51 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 52 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 53 Michael Gogl (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 54 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 55 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol 56 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 57 Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling 58 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 59 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 60 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:09:53 61 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:10:48 62 Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 63 David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 64 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 65 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 66 Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 67 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 68 Markus Goetz (Aut) WSA 69 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 70 Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA 0:11:37 71 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:12:53 72 Remco Broers (Ned) Team Vorarlberg 0:13:07 73 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:13:46 74 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 75 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:13:54 76 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka 77 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 78 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 79 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 80 Lukas Zeller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 81 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 82 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:14:57 83 Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling 84 Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:15:38 85 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:16:21 86 Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 87 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 88 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 0:17:08 89 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 90 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:18:03 91 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:18:49 92 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:19:04 93 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 94 Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 95 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 96 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 97 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 98 Patric Schultus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 99 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha 100 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 101 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 102 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 103 Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 104 Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 105 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 106 Jan Sokol (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 107 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 108 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 109 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 110 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 111 Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 112 Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 113 Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 114 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 115 Hannes Kapeller (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 116 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 117 Matej Marin (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 118 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 119 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 120 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 121 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 122 Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 123 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 124 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 125 Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 126 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 127 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 128 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 129 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 130 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 131 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 132 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 133 Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 134 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 135 Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 136 Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:20:25 137 Wolfgang Geisler (Aut) WSA 138 Andreas Mueller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:21:38 139 Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA 0:22:25 140 Patrick Schörkmayer (Aut) WSA 0:24:51 141 Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA 142 Petr Lechner (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:29:23 143 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:30:58

Sprint 1 - km. 24,7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 4 pts 2 Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 2 3 Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA 1

Sprint 2 - km. 59,3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 4 pts 2 Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 2 3 Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1

Sprint 3 - km. 93,9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 4 pts 2 Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 2 3 Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 15 pts 2 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 12 3 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 10 4 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 8 5 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 7 6 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 7 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha 5 8 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 9 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 10 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 2

Mountain 1 - Cat. 3, km. 46,9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA 5 pts 2 Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3 3 Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 1

Mountain 2 - Cat.3, km. 81,5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 5 pts 2 Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA 3 3 Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 1

Mountain 3 - Cat. HC # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 15 pts 2 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 11 3 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 8 4 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 5 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 4:05:52 2 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:00:12 3 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 0:00:19 4 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:34 5 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 6 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 7 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha 0:01:09 8 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 11 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:11 12 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 13 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 14 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:46 15 Jure Golcer (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team 0:02:17 16 Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 17 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 0:02:27 18 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:02:32 19 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka 20 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:02:35 21 Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 22 Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA 23 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 24 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 25 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 26 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 27 Daniel Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:02:42 28 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:02:50 29 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:39 30 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:04:20 31 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) IAM Cycling 32 Paul Lang (Aut) WSA 33 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:04:53 34 Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:05:41 35 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 36 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 37 Dimitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 38 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 39 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 40 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:39 41 Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Team Vorarlberg 0:06:49 42 Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 0:07:35 43 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:08:24 44 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 45 Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 46 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Team Vorarlberg 47 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 48 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling 49 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:08:47 50 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 51 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 52 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 53 Michael Gogl (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 54 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 55 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol 56 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 57 Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling 58 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 59 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 60 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:10:03 61 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:10:58 62 Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 63 David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 64 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 65 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 66 Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 67 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 68 Markus Goetz (Aut) WSA 69 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 70 Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA 0:11:47 71 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:13:03 72 Remco Broers (Ned) Team Vorarlberg 0:13:17 73 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:13:56 74 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 75 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:14:04 76 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka 77 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 78 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 79 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 80 Lukas Zeller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 81 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 82 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:15:07 83 Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling 84 Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:15:48 85 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:16:31 86 Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 87 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 88 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 0:17:18 89 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 90 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:18:13 91 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:18:59 92 Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 0:19:05 93 Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:19:08 94 Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:19:12 95 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:19:14 96 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 97 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 98 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 99 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 100 Patric Schultus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 101 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha 102 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 103 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 104 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 105 Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 106 Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 107 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 108 Jan Sokol (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 109 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 110 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 111 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 112 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 113 Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 114 Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 115 Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 116 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 117 Hannes Kapeller (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 118 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 119 Matej Marin (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 120 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 121 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 122 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 123 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 124 Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 125 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 126 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 127 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 128 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 129 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 130 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 131 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 132 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 133 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 134 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 135 Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 136 Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:20:35 137 Wolfgang Geisler (Aut) WSA 138 Andreas Mueller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:21:48 139 Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA 0:22:35 140 Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA 0:25:00 141 Patrick Schörkmayer (Aut) WSA 0:25:01 142 Petr Lechner (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:29:33 143 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:31:08

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 15 pts 2 Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 12 3 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 12 4 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 10 5 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 8 6 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 7 7 Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 6 8 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 9 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha 5 10 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 11 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 12 Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 13 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 2 14 Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA 1