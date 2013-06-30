Seeldraeyers climbs to victory in Tour of Austria opener
Zoidl second, Dombrowski third
Stage 1: Innsbruck - Kühtai
Belgian Kevin Seeldraeyers (Astana) won the 135km first stage of the 65th Tour of Austria from Innsbruck to the Kühtai. Second place on the stage and the mountains classification jersey were captured by Austrian national champion Riccardo Zoidl (Gourmetfein Simplon).
Immediately after the start in Innsbruck, a four-man breakaway group set off. The break formed in the first two of six laps around Kematen and Axams. Besides the two Austrians, Josef Benetseder (WSA), Stefan Praxmarer (Tirol Cycling Team), Florian Bissinger (Vorarlberg) and Antonio Parrinello (Androni) were also present. They built up a lead to over six minutes, but just before the 20km long final climb to Kühtal, they were caught and the race started again.
An exciting race began, the peleton got smaller and smaller on the final climb. Approximately six kilometers from the finish, about five men remained, and the Belgian Omega-Pro Dries Devenyns attacked.
Eight hundred meters from the finish the 27-year-old Seeldraeyers set an attack and made up eight seconds on Zoidl. Third place went to Sky's Joe Dombrowski.
"This morning, our team leader Alexander Vinokorov told me about Kessiakoff's Tour victory two years ago. So he created a lot of pressure," the Belgian stage winner joked at the finish.
"Zoidl was extremely strong, and I actually thought that he would win the stage. Just before the finish, I surprised with an attack and kept my lead to the finish."
The 25-year-old Zoidl was happy. "This second place is perhaps more than the victory. So tomorrow we can leave the work in the field to Astana. Standings in the second stage are important.Last year, Zoidl took the Kitzbühel Horn to 16th place, but this year I'm stronger. Last year, I was a part of a breakaway long time, which has required a lot of energy."
Seeldraeyers is the first man in yellow for this year's race while the American Dombrowski is the first best young (U25) rider.
Stage 2, a mountain stage toKitzbüheler Horn, will start in Innsbruck and finish 157km later. The Kitzbüheler Horn, at 1670m, is one of the toughest challenges in the tour.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|4:06:02
|2
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:00:08
|3
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:00:13
|4
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:24
|5
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|6
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|7
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
|0:00:59
|8
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|11
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:01
|12
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|14
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:36
|15
|Jure Golcer (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:02:07
|16
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|17
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|0:02:17
|18
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:02:22
|19
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka
|20
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:02:25
|21
|Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|22
|Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA
|23
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|24
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|25
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|26
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|27
|Daniel Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:02:32
|28
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:02:40
|29
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:29
|30
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:10
|31
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) IAM Cycling
|32
|Paul Lang (Aut) WSA
|33
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:04:43
|34
|Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:05:31
|35
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|36
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Dimitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|38
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|39
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|40
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:29
|41
|Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Team Vorarlberg
|0:06:39
|42
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|0:07:25
|43
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:08:14
|44
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|45
|Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|46
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Team Vorarlberg
|47
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|48
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling
|49
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:08:37
|50
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|51
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|52
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|53
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|54
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|55
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|56
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|57
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|58
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|59
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|60
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:09:53
|61
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:10:48
|62
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|63
|David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|64
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|65
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|66
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|67
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|68
|Markus Goetz (Aut) WSA
|69
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|70
|Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA
|0:11:37
|71
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:12:53
|72
|Remco Broers (Ned) Team Vorarlberg
|0:13:07
|73
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:13:46
|74
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|75
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:13:54
|76
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
|77
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|78
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|79
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|80
|Lukas Zeller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|81
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|82
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:14:57
|83
|Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|84
|Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:15:38
|85
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:16:21
|86
|Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|87
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|88
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|0:17:08
|89
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|90
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:18:03
|91
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:18:49
|92
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:19:04
|93
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|94
|Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|95
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|96
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|97
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|98
|Patric Schultus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|99
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|100
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|101
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|102
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|103
|Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|104
|Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|105
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|106
|Jan Sokol (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|107
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|108
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|109
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|110
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|111
|Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|112
|Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|113
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|114
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|115
|Hannes Kapeller (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|116
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|117
|Matej Marin (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|118
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|119
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|120
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|121
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|122
|Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|123
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|124
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|125
|Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|126
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|127
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|128
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|129
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|130
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|131
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|132
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|133
|Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|134
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|135
|Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|136
|Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:20:25
|137
|Wolfgang Geisler (Aut) WSA
|138
|Andreas Mueller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:21:38
|139
|Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA
|0:22:25
|140
|Patrick Schörkmayer (Aut) WSA
|0:24:51
|141
|Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA
|142
|Petr Lechner (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:29:23
|143
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:30:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|4
|pts
|2
|Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|12
|3
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|10
|4
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|8
|5
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|7
|6
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|7
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
|5
|8
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|9
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|10
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|15
|pts
|2
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|11
|3
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|8
|4
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|5
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|4:05:52
|2
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:00:12
|3
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:00:19
|4
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:34
|5
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|6
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|7
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
|0:01:09
|8
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|11
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:11
|12
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|14
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:46
|15
|Jure Golcer (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:02:17
|16
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|17
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|0:02:27
|18
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:02:32
|19
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka
|20
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:02:35
|21
|Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|22
|Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA
|23
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|24
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|25
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|26
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|27
|Daniel Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:02:42
|28
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:02:50
|29
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:39
|30
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:20
|31
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) IAM Cycling
|32
|Paul Lang (Aut) WSA
|33
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:04:53
|34
|Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:05:41
|35
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|36
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Dimitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|38
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|39
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|40
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:39
|41
|Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Team Vorarlberg
|0:06:49
|42
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|0:07:35
|43
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:08:24
|44
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|45
|Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|46
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Team Vorarlberg
|47
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|48
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling
|49
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:08:47
|50
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|51
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|52
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|53
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|54
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|55
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|56
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|57
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|58
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|59
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|60
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:10:03
|61
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:10:58
|62
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|63
|David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|64
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|65
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|66
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|67
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|68
|Markus Goetz (Aut) WSA
|69
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|70
|Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA
|0:11:47
|71
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:13:03
|72
|Remco Broers (Ned) Team Vorarlberg
|0:13:17
|73
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:13:56
|74
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|75
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:14:04
|76
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
|77
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|78
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|79
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|80
|Lukas Zeller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|81
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|82
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:15:07
|83
|Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|84
|Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:15:48
|85
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:16:31
|86
|Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|87
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|88
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|0:17:18
|89
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|90
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:18:13
|91
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:18:59
|92
|Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|0:19:05
|93
|Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:19:08
|94
|Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:19:12
|95
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:19:14
|96
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|97
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|98
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|99
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|100
|Patric Schultus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|101
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|102
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|103
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|104
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|105
|Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|106
|Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|107
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|108
|Jan Sokol (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|109
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|110
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|111
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|112
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|113
|Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|114
|Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|115
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|116
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|117
|Hannes Kapeller (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|118
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|119
|Matej Marin (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|120
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|121
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|122
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|123
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|124
|Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|125
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|126
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|127
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|128
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|129
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|130
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|131
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|132
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|133
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|134
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|135
|Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|136
|Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:20:35
|137
|Wolfgang Geisler (Aut) WSA
|138
|Andreas Mueller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:21:48
|139
|Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA
|0:22:35
|140
|Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA
|0:25:00
|141
|Patrick Schörkmayer (Aut) WSA
|0:25:01
|142
|Petr Lechner (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:29:33
|143
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:31:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|12
|3
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|12
|4
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|10
|5
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|8
|6
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|7
|7
|Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|6
|8
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|9
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
|5
|10
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|11
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|12
|Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|13
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|2
|14
|Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|15
|pts
|2
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|11
|3
|Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|4
|Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA
|8
|5
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|8
|6
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|7
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|4
|8
|Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|1
|9
|Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|1
