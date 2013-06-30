Trending

Seeldraeyers climbs to victory in Tour of Austria opener

Zoidl second, Dombrowski third

Image 1 of 17

Kevin Seeldraeyers (Astana) wins stage 1 of the Tour of Austria

Kevin Seeldraeyers (Astana) wins stage 1 of the Tour of Austria
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Image 2 of 17

Kevin Seeldraeyers (Astana) in yellow

Kevin Seeldraeyers (Astana) in yellow
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Image 3 of 17

Kevin Seeldraeyers (Astana) on the attack towards stage victory at the Tour of Austria

Kevin Seeldraeyers (Astana) on the attack towards stage victory at the Tour of Austria
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Image 4 of 17

Joe Dombrowski (Sky) leads the final selection on the first stage to Kühtai at the Tour of Austria

Joe Dombrowski (Sky) leads the final selection on the first stage to Kühtai at the Tour of Austria
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Image 5 of 17

Austrian national champion Riccardo Zoidl (Gourmetfein Simplon) hits out

Austrian national champion Riccardo Zoidl (Gourmetfein Simplon) hits out
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Image 6 of 17

Thor Hushovd (BMC) debuts his Norwegian champion's jersey

Thor Hushovd (BMC) debuts his Norwegian champion's jersey
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Image 7 of 17

Thor Hushovd (BMC) looked to happy to be in Austria after missing a birth in the Tour de France squad

Thor Hushovd (BMC) looked to happy to be in Austria after missing a birth in the Tour de France squad
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Image 8 of 17

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) is set to announce his team plans for the coming season whilst racing at the Tour of Austria

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) is set to announce his team plans for the coming season whilst racing at the Tour of Austria
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Image 9 of 17

The peloton roll along during the opening stage at the Tour of Austria

The peloton roll along during the opening stage at the Tour of Austria
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Image 10 of 17

The bunch depart the starting town in Innsbruck

The bunch depart the starting town in Innsbruck
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Image 11 of 17

The bunch during Stage 1 at the Tour of Austria

The bunch during Stage 1 at the Tour of Austria
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Image 12 of 17

Plenty of scenery to enjoy on the opening day in Austria

Plenty of scenery to enjoy on the opening day in Austria
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Image 13 of 17

Thor Hushovd (BMC) and Ivan Basso (Cannondale) have a chat during the stage

Thor Hushovd (BMC) and Ivan Basso (Cannondale) have a chat during the stage
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Image 14 of 17

The peloton get ready for Stage 1 at the Tour of Austria

The peloton get ready for Stage 1 at the Tour of Austria
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Image 15 of 17

Fabian Cancellara might need to ask for a leader's jersey in a slightly bigger size

Fabian Cancellara might need to ask for a leader's jersey in a slightly bigger size
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Image 16 of 17

Joe Dombrowski (Sky)

Joe Dombrowski (Sky)
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Image 17 of 17

The peloton in Austria

The peloton in Austria
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)

Belgian Kevin Seeldraeyers (Astana) won the 135km first stage of the 65th Tour of Austria from Innsbruck to the Kühtai. Second place on the stage and the mountains classification jersey were captured by Austrian national champion Riccardo Zoidl (Gourmetfein Simplon).

Immediately after the start in Innsbruck, a four-man breakaway group set off. The break formed in the first two of six laps around Kematen and Axams. Besides the two Austrians, Josef Benetseder (WSA), Stefan Praxmarer (Tirol Cycling Team), Florian Bissinger (Vorarlberg) and Antonio Parrinello (Androni) were also present. They built up a lead to over six minutes, but just before the 20km long final climb to Kühtal, they were caught and the race started again.

An exciting race began, the peleton got smaller and smaller on the final climb. Approximately six kilometers from the finish, about five men remained, and the Belgian Omega-Pro Dries Devenyns attacked.

Eight hundred meters from the finish the 27-year-old Seeldraeyers set an attack and made up eight seconds on Zoidl. Third place went to Sky's Joe Dombrowski.

"This morning, our team leader Alexander Vinokorov told me about Kessiakoff's Tour victory two years ago. So he created a lot of pressure," the Belgian stage winner joked at the finish.

"Zoidl was extremely strong, and I actually thought that he would win the stage. Just before the finish, I surprised with an attack and kept my lead to the finish."

The 25-year-old Zoidl was happy. "This second place is perhaps more than the victory. So tomorrow we can leave the work in the field to Astana. Standings in the second stage are important.Last year, Zoidl took the Kitzbühel Horn to 16th place, but this year I'm stronger. Last year, I was a part of a breakaway long time, which has required a lot of energy."

Seeldraeyers is the first man in yellow for this year's race while the American Dombrowski is the first best young (U25) rider.

Stage 2, a mountain stage toKitzbüheler Horn, will start in Innsbruck and finish 157km later. The Kitzbüheler Horn, at 1670m, is one of the toughest challenges in the tour.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team4:06:02
2Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:00:08
3Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling0:00:13
4Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:24
5Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
6Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
7Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha0:00:59
8Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
9Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
10Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
11Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:01
12Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
13Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
14Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:36
15Jure Golcer (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team0:02:07
16Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
17Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling0:02:17
18Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:22
19Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka
20Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:02:25
21Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
22Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA
23Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
24George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
25Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
26Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
27Daniel Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:02:32
28Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:02:40
29Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:29
30Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:04:10
31Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) IAM Cycling
32Paul Lang (Aut) WSA
33Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:04:43
34Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:05:31
35Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
36Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
37Dimitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
38Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
39Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
40Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:29
41Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Team Vorarlberg0:06:39
42Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling0:07:25
43Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:08:14
44Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
45Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
46Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Team Vorarlberg
47Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
48Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling
49Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:08:37
50Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
51Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
52Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
53Michael Gogl (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
54Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
55Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
56Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
57Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling
58Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
59Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
60Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:09:53
61Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:10:48
62Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
63David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
64Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
65Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
66Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
67Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
68Markus Goetz (Aut) WSA
69Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
70Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA0:11:37
71Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:12:53
72Remco Broers (Ned) Team Vorarlberg0:13:07
73Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:13:46
74Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
75Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:13:54
76Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
77Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
78Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
79Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
80Lukas Zeller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
81Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
82Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:14:57
83Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
84Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:15:38
85Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:16:21
86Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
87Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
88Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha0:17:08
89Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
90Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:18:03
91Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:18:49
92Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling0:19:04
93Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
94Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
95Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
96Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
97Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
98Patric Schultus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
99Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
100Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
101Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
102Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
103Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
104Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
105Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
106Jan Sokol (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
107Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
108Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
109Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
110Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
111Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
112Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
113Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
114Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
115Hannes Kapeller (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
116Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
117Matej Marin (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
118Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
119Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
120Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
121Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
122Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
123Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
124Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
125Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
126Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
127Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
128Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
129Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
130Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
131Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
132Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
133Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
134Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
135Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
136Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:20:25
137Wolfgang Geisler (Aut) WSA
138Andreas Mueller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:21:38
139Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA0:22:25
140Patrick Schörkmayer (Aut) WSA0:24:51
141Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA
142Petr Lechner (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:29:23
143Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:30:58

Sprint 1 - km. 24,7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg4pts
2Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team2
3Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA1

Sprint 2 - km. 59,3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg4pts
2Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team2
3Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1

Sprint 3 - km. 93,9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg4pts
2Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team2
3Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team15pts
2Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon12
3Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling10
4Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step8
5Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard7
6Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
7Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha5
8Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
9Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
10Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha2

Mountain 1 - Cat. 3, km. 46,9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA5pts
2Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli3
3Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg1

Mountain 2 - Cat.3, km. 81,5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli5pts
2Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA3
3Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team1

Mountain 3 - Cat. HC
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon15pts
2Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling11
3Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team8
4Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step6
5Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team4:05:52
2Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:00:12
3Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling0:00:19
4Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:34
5Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
6Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
7Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha0:01:09
8Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
9Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
10Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
11Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:11
12Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
13Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
14Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:46
15Jure Golcer (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team0:02:17
16Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
17Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling0:02:27
18Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:32
19Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka
20Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:02:35
21Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
22Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA
23Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
24George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
25Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
26Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
27Daniel Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:02:42
28Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:02:50
29Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:39
30Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:04:20
31Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) IAM Cycling
32Paul Lang (Aut) WSA
33Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:04:53
34Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:05:41
35Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
36Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
37Dimitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
38Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
39Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
40Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:39
41Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Team Vorarlberg0:06:49
42Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling0:07:35
43Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:08:24
44Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
45Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
46Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Team Vorarlberg
47Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
48Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling
49Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:08:47
50Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
51Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
52Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
53Michael Gogl (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
54Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
55Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
56Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
57Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling
58Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
59Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
60Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:10:03
61Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:10:58
62Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
63David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
64Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
65Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
66Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
67Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
68Markus Goetz (Aut) WSA
69Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
70Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA0:11:47
71Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:13:03
72Remco Broers (Ned) Team Vorarlberg0:13:17
73Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:13:56
74Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
75Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:14:04
76Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
77Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
78Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
79Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
80Lukas Zeller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
81Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
82Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:15:07
83Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
84Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:15:48
85Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:16:31
86Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
87Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
88Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha0:17:18
89Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
90Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:18:13
91Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:18:59
92Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg0:19:05
93Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:19:08
94Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:19:12
95Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling0:19:14
96Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
97Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
98Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
99Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
100Patric Schultus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
101Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
102Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
103Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
104Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
105Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
106Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
107Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
108Jan Sokol (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
109Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
110Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
111Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
112Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
113Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
114Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
115Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
116Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
117Hannes Kapeller (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
118Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
119Matej Marin (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
120Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
121Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
122Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
123Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
124Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
125Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
126Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
127Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
128Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
129Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
130Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
131Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
132Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
133Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
134Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
135Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
136Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:20:35
137Wolfgang Geisler (Aut) WSA
138Andreas Mueller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:21:48
139Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA0:22:35
140Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA0:25:00
141Patrick Schörkmayer (Aut) WSA0:25:01
142Petr Lechner (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:29:33
143Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:31:08

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team15pts
2Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg12
3Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon12
4Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling10
5Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step8
6Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard7
7Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team6
8Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
9Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha5
10Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
11Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
12Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
13Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha2
14Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon15pts
2Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling11
3Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli8
4Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA8
5Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team8
6Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step6
7Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4
8Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg1
9Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team1

 

Latest on Cyclingnews