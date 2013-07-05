Trending

Ciolek wins stage 6 of Tour of Austria

Overall leader Seeldraeyers crashes twice but remains in yellow jersey

Gerald Ciolek (MTN-Qhubeka) wins stage 6 at the Tour of Austria

(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
The Tour of Austria peloton in action during stage 6

(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
The Tour of Austria peloton in action during stage 6

(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Stefan Denifl (IAM) crashed out of the Tour of Austria after a fall 100km into stage 6

(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Race leader Kevin Seeldraeyers (Astana) is assisted by his team after a crash

(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Race leader Kevin Seeldraeyers (Astana) is back on his bike after crashing during stage 6

(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
France doesn't have a monopoly on sunflowers during July bike races!

(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Stage 6 at the Tour of Austria concluded on a 9.7km finishing circuit.

(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Tour of Austria stage 6 winner Gerald Ciolek (MTN-Qhubeka) on the podium

(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)

Gerald Ciolek (MTN-Qhubeka) prevailed in a crash-marred finale to win stage 6 at the Tour of Austria. Simone Ponzi (Astana) finished second to Ciolek on the 182km stage from Maria Taferl to Poysdorf, followed by Jonathan Cantwell (Team Saxo-Tinkoff) in third. Today's win was the fourth of the season for Ciolek, this year's Milano-Sanremo champion, and the third in his career at the Tour of Austria.

"I have always said that this tour is an absolute highlight for us, and that just makes this win more important for the team," said Ciolek after his victory. "We took charge of things early and helped control the race. I am proud that I can give something back to this wonderful team."

The top of the general classification remained unchanged with Kevin Seeldraeyers (Astana) maintaining his 52-second lead on Riccardo Zoidl (Team Gourmetfein Simplon) while Seeldraeyers's teammate Alexandr Dyachenko remains in third overall at 1:04. Seeldraeyers had a far from ideal stage, however, as the 26-year-old Belgian crashed twice on the day but retained his overall lead.

Christoph Springer (Team Vorarlberg), Benjamin Edmüller (Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer) and Julien Fouchard (Cofidis) formed the day's early break, building up a lead of five minutes, but the trio were swept up approximately 15km from the finish in Poysdorf.

With 500 meters to go the field sprint finale was disrupted by a crash in the peloton. Nine riders would be caught up in the crash, including Seeldraeyers, but they all managed to cross the finish line and would be credited with the same time as the peloton.

The Tour of Austria peloton faces a flat 24.1km individual time trial on Saturday and a 122.8km concluding stage to Vienna on Sunday.

Full Results

1Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka4:17:42
2Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
3Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
4Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
5Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
6Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
7Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
8Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
9Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
10Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
11Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
12Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
13Andreas Mueller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
14Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
15Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
16Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
17Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
18Wolfgang Geisler (Aut) WSA
19Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
20Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
21Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
22Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
23Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
24Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA
25Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
26Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
27Markus Goetz (Aut) WSA
28Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
29Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
30Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
31Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
32Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
33Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
34Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
35Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
36Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
37Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
38Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
39Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
40Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
41Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
42David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
43Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
44Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
45Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA
46Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka
47Matej Marin (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
48Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
49Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
50Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
51Paul Lang (Aut) WSA
52Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
53Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
54Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
55Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
56Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
57Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
58Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
59Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
60Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Team Vorarlberg
61Jan Sokol (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
62Dimitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
63Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
64Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
65Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
66Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
67Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
68Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
69Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
70Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) IAM Cycling
71Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
72Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
73George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
74Jure Golcer (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team
75Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
76Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
77Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
78Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
79Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:42
80Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
81Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
82Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Team Vorarlberg
83Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
84Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
85Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:51
86Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
87Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:01:06
88Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
89Michael Gogl (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:01:16
90Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
91Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling
92Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
93Patrick Schörkmayer (Aut) WSA
94Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
95Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
96Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
97Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
98Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
99Petr Lechner (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
100Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
101Daniel Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
102Lukas Zeller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
103Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
104Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
105Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
106Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
107Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:30
108Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
109Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
110Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
111Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
112Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
113Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
114Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
115Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
116Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
117Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
118Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA
119Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
120Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
121Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
122Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
123Patric Schultus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
124Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:45
125Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
126Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
127Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:21
128Remco Broers (Ned) Team Vorarlberg
129Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
130Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:03:52
131Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
132Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
133Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:55
134Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
135Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:04:33
136Hannes Kapeller (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
137Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA0:04:38
138Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:09
DNFStefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling

Sprint 1, km. 47,8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg4pts
2Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
3Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer1

Sprint 2, km. 130,8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4pts
2Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg2
3Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer1

Sprint 3, km. 152,9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg4pts
2Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
3Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka15pts
2Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team12
3Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff10
4Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol8
5Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli7
6Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli6
7Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team5
8Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4
9Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Vorarlberg3
10Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling2

Mountain 1 (Cat. 4) km. 61,7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2pts
2Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 4) km. 78,4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg2pts
2Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 3) km. 120,0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg5pts
2Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer3
3Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Teams
1Androni Giocattoli12:53:06
2Astana Pro Team
3Katusha
4Sky Procycling
5WSA
6Lotto Belisol
7MTN-Qhubeka
8BMC Racing Team
9Team Gourmetfein Simplon
10Omega Pharma-Quick Step
11Cannondale Pro Cycling
12Team Saxo-Tinkoff
13RadioShack Leopard
14Tirol Cycling Team
15Team Vorarlberg
16IAM Cycling
17Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:16
18Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team24:39:21
2Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:00:52
3Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:04
4Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:45
5Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:47
6Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:02:04
7Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha0:02:13
8Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha0:02:20
9Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:37
10Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:03:02
11Jure Golcer (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team0:04:11
12Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:04:27
13Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling0:04:32
14Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka0:04:39
15Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:04:43
16Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:04:48
17Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:05:27
18George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:05:40
19Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:07:42
20Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:08:25
21Paul Lang (Aut) WSA0:08:35
22Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA0:08:43
23Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard0:10:50
24Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:12:32
25Dimitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha0:13:07
26Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:13:46
27Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:13:56
28Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
29Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:14:09
30Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Team Vorarlberg0:14:56
31Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:16:00
32David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:17:35
33Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:20:44
34Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:21:43
35Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:22:40
36Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:22:42
37Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:22:45
38Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:23:36
39Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:24:25
40Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:24:30
41Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:24:31
42Daniel Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:24:41
43Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling0:26:38
44Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:27:03
45Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling0:27:12
46Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:27:23
47Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka0:28:20
48Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Team Vorarlberg0:28:28
49Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:29:16
50Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:31:04
51Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) IAM Cycling0:31:12
52Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard0:31:40
53Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:32:21
54Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:32:44
55Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:33:39
56Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:34:01
57Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:34:14
58Michael Gogl (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:35:06
59Markus Goetz (Aut) WSA0:35:10
60Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:35:35
61Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:36:46
62Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:37:43
63Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:37:59
64Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA0:38:34
65Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:39:23
66Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:39:29
67Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:39:56
68Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:39:59
69Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling0:40:17
70Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:40:28
71Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:40:29
72Lukas Zeller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:40:47
73Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:41:56
74Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:42:06
75Remco Broers (Ned) Team Vorarlberg0:44:03
76Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:44:27
77Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:44:38
78Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:45:11
79Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:45:41
80Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:45:58
81Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg0:46:18
82Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling0:46:52
83Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:46:53
84Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:46:57
85Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:46:59
86Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:47:13
87Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:47:32
88Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:48:23
89Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:48:42
90Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:48:45
91Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:49:02
92Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:49:16
93Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:50:12
94Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg0:50:18
95Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:50:26
96Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:50:39
97Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:50:46
98Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:50:47
99Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:50:57
100Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:51:21
101Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling0:52:14
102Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:52:22
103Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
104Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka0:52:23
105Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:52:36
106Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling0:52:39
107Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:52:53
108Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:53:09
109Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling0:53:26
110Patric Schultus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:53:31
111Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha0:53:36
112Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:53:37
113Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:53:39
114Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:54:14
115Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:54:16
116Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:54:19
117Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:55:12
118Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:55:20
119Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:55:28
120Wolfgang Geisler (Aut) WSA0:55:37
121Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:56:41
122Jan Sokol (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:57:24
123Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:57:54
124Matej Marin (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:58:54
125Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:59:12
126Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha0:59:53
127Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka1:01:01
128Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha1:01:06
129Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA1:03:13
130Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha1:04:24
131Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:04:53
132Andreas Mueller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer1:05:35
133Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer1:06:14
134Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team1:08:25
135Petr Lechner (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer1:08:29
136Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA1:08:50
137Hannes Kapeller (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team1:10:01
138Patrick Schörkmayer (Aut) WSA1:10:33

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team33pts
2Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team31
3Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon27
4Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team22
5Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team20
6Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits20
7Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff20
8Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team20
9Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg18
10Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon18
11Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff18
12Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli16
13Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team16
14Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step16
15Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka15
16Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard15
17Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha14
18Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol14
19Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli14
20Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team13
21Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha12
22Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff12
23Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg10
24Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli10
25Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling10
26Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step10
27Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits8
28Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha8
29Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling8
30Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team6
31Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team6
32Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli6
33Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard5
34Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
35Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer5
36Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step4
37Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer4
38Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling4
39Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling4
40Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling4
41Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
42Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
43Jure Golcer (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team2
44Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
45Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka2
46Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
47Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
48Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling2
49Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling2
50Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
51Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon1
52Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1
53Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon1
54Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team31pts
2Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff27
3Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon25
4Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team23
5Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha22
6Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team15
7Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step12
8Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff12
9Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling11
10Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team8
11Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli8
12Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA8
13Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team7
14Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg7
15Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer7
16Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard6
17Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer6
18Paul Lang (Aut) WSA4
19Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
20Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
21Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling4
22Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4
23Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
24Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Team Vorarlberg1
25Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1
26Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team1
27Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg1

Young riders classification
1Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha24:41:41
2Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:17
3Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling0:02:12
4George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:03:20
5Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:05:22
6Paul Lang (Aut) WSA0:06:15
7Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling0:11:36
8Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:11:49
9Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:13:40
10David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:15:15
11Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:20:25
12Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:21:16
13Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:22:10
14Daniel Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:22:21
15Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:31:41
16Michael Gogl (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:32:46
17Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:35:39
18Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:37:09
19Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:37:39
20Lukas Zeller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:38:27
21Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:42:51
22Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:43:21
23Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:46:25
24Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:46:42
25Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:46:56
26Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:47:52
27Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:48:19
28Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:48:26
29Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:48:37
30Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:49:01
31Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha0:50:02
32Patric Schultus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:51:11
33Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:51:56
34Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer0:51:59
35Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:53:00
36Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:53:08
37Jan Sokol (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:55:04
38Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha0:57:33
39Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha0:58:46
40Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA1:06:30
41Hannes Kapeller (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team1:07:41

Teams classification
1Astana Pro Team74:02:14
2Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:12:29
3Katusha0:13:29
4RadioShack Leopard0:13:51
5Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:15:04
6IAM Cycling0:17:23
7BMC Racing Team0:23:10
8Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:26:50
9Sky Procycling0:26:51
10Tirol Cycling Team0:30:47
11MTN-Qhubeka0:37:32
12Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:46:52
13WSA0:48:13
14Androni Giocattoli0:53:45
15Cannondale Pro Cycling0:57:48
16Lotto Belisol1:01:57
17Team Vorarlberg1:08:33
18Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer1:46:44

