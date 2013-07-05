Image 1 of 9 Gerald Ciolek (MTN-Qhubeka) wins stage 6 at the Tour of Austria (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 2 of 9 The Tour of Austria peloton in action during stage 6 (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 3 of 9 The Tour of Austria peloton in action during stage 6 (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 4 of 9 Stefan Denifl (IAM) crashed out of the Tour of Austria after a fall 100km into stage 6 (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 5 of 9 Race leader Kevin Seeldraeyers (Astana) is assisted by his team after a crash (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 6 of 9 Race leader Kevin Seeldraeyers (Astana) is back on his bike after crashing during stage 6 (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 7 of 9 France doesn't have a monopoly on sunflowers during July bike races! (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 8 of 9 Stage 6 at the Tour of Austria concluded on a 9.7km finishing circuit. (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 9 of 9 Tour of Austria stage 6 winner Gerald Ciolek (MTN-Qhubeka) on the podium (Image credit: Mario Stiehl)

Gerald Ciolek (MTN-Qhubeka) prevailed in a crash-marred finale to win stage 6 at the Tour of Austria. Simone Ponzi (Astana) finished second to Ciolek on the 182km stage from Maria Taferl to Poysdorf, followed by Jonathan Cantwell (Team Saxo-Tinkoff) in third. Today's win was the fourth of the season for Ciolek, this year's Milano-Sanremo champion, and the third in his career at the Tour of Austria.

"I have always said that this tour is an absolute highlight for us, and that just makes this win more important for the team," said Ciolek after his victory. "We took charge of things early and helped control the race. I am proud that I can give something back to this wonderful team."

The top of the general classification remained unchanged with Kevin Seeldraeyers (Astana) maintaining his 52-second lead on Riccardo Zoidl (Team Gourmetfein Simplon) while Seeldraeyers's teammate Alexandr Dyachenko remains in third overall at 1:04. Seeldraeyers had a far from ideal stage, however, as the 26-year-old Belgian crashed twice on the day but retained his overall lead.

Christoph Springer (Team Vorarlberg), Benjamin Edmüller (Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer) and Julien Fouchard (Cofidis) formed the day's early break, building up a lead of five minutes, but the trio were swept up approximately 15km from the finish in Poysdorf.

With 500 meters to go the field sprint finale was disrupted by a crash in the peloton. Nine riders would be caught up in the crash, including Seeldraeyers, but they all managed to cross the finish line and would be credited with the same time as the peloton.

The Tour of Austria peloton faces a flat 24.1km individual time trial on Saturday and a 122.8km concluding stage to Vienna on Sunday.

Full Results

1 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 4:17:42 2 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 4 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 5 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 6 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 7 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 8 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 9 Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 10 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 11 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha 12 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 13 Andreas Mueller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 14 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 15 Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 16 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 18 Wolfgang Geisler (Aut) WSA 19 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 20 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 21 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 22 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 23 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 24 Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA 25 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 26 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 27 Markus Goetz (Aut) WSA 28 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 29 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 30 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka 31 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 32 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 33 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 34 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 35 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 36 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha 37 Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 38 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 39 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 40 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 41 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 42 David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 43 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling 44 Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 45 Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA 46 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka 47 Matej Marin (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 48 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 49 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol 50 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 51 Paul Lang (Aut) WSA 52 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 53 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 54 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 55 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 56 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 57 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 58 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 59 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 60 Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Team Vorarlberg 61 Jan Sokol (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 62 Dimitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 63 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 64 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 65 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 66 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 67 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 68 Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 69 Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 70 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) IAM Cycling 71 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 72 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 73 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 74 Jure Golcer (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team 75 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 76 Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 77 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 78 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 79 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:42 80 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 81 Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 82 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Team Vorarlberg 83 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 84 Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling 85 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:51 86 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 87 Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:01:06 88 Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 89 Michael Gogl (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:01:16 90 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 91 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling 92 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 93 Patrick Schörkmayer (Aut) WSA 94 Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 95 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 96 Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 97 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 98 Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 99 Petr Lechner (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 100 Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 101 Daniel Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 102 Lukas Zeller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 103 Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 104 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 105 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 106 Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 107 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:30 108 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 109 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 110 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 111 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 112 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 113 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 114 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 115 Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 116 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 117 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 118 Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA 119 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 120 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 121 Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 122 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 123 Patric Schultus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 124 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:45 125 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 126 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 127 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:21 128 Remco Broers (Ned) Team Vorarlberg 129 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 130 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:03:52 131 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 132 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 133 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:55 134 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 135 Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:04:33 136 Hannes Kapeller (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 137 Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA 0:04:38 138 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:09 DNF Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling

Sprint 1, km. 47,8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 4 pts 2 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 3 Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 1

Sprint 2, km. 130,8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 pts 2 Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 2 3 Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 1

Sprint 3, km. 152,9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 4 pts 2 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 3 Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 15 pts 2 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 3 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 10 4 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 8 5 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 7 6 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 6 7 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 5 8 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 9 Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 3 10 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 2

Mountain 1 (Cat. 4) km. 61,7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 pts 2 Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 4) km. 78,4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 2 pts 2 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 3) km. 120,0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 5 pts 2 Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 3 3 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Teams 1 Androni Giocattoli 12:53:06 2 Astana Pro Team 3 Katusha 4 Sky Procycling 5 WSA 6 Lotto Belisol 7 MTN-Qhubeka 8 BMC Racing Team 9 Team Gourmetfein Simplon 10 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 11 Cannondale Pro Cycling 12 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 13 RadioShack Leopard 14 Tirol Cycling Team 15 Team Vorarlberg 16 IAM Cycling 17 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:16 18 Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 24:39:21 2 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:00:52 3 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:04 4 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:45 5 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:47 6 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:02:04 7 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 0:02:13 8 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha 0:02:20 9 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:37 10 Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:03:02 11 Jure Golcer (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team 0:04:11 12 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:04:27 13 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 0:04:32 14 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka 0:04:39 15 Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:04:43 16 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:04:48 17 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:05:27 18 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:05:40 19 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:07:42 20 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:08:25 21 Paul Lang (Aut) WSA 0:08:35 22 Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA 0:08:43 23 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 0:10:50 24 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:12:32 25 Dimitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 0:13:07 26 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:13:46 27 Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:13:56 28 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 29 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:14:09 30 Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Team Vorarlberg 0:14:56 31 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:16:00 32 David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:17:35 33 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:20:44 34 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:21:43 35 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:22:40 36 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:22:42 37 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:22:45 38 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:23:36 39 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:24:25 40 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:24:30 41 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:24:31 42 Daniel Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:24:41 43 Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 0:26:38 44 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol 0:27:03 45 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 0:27:12 46 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:27:23 47 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka 0:28:20 48 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Team Vorarlberg 0:28:28 49 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:29:16 50 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:31:04 51 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) IAM Cycling 0:31:12 52 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 0:31:40 53 Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:32:21 54 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:32:44 55 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:33:39 56 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:34:01 57 Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:34:14 58 Michael Gogl (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:35:06 59 Markus Goetz (Aut) WSA 0:35:10 60 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:35:35 61 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:36:46 62 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:37:43 63 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:37:59 64 Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA 0:38:34 65 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:39:23 66 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:39:29 67 Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:39:56 68 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:39:59 69 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:40:17 70 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:40:28 71 Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:40:29 72 Lukas Zeller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:40:47 73 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:41:56 74 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:42:06 75 Remco Broers (Ned) Team Vorarlberg 0:44:03 76 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:44:27 77 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:44:38 78 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:45:11 79 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:45:41 80 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:45:58 81 Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 0:46:18 82 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:46:52 83 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:46:53 84 Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:46:57 85 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:46:59 86 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:47:13 87 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:47:32 88 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:48:23 89 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:48:42 90 Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:48:45 91 Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:49:02 92 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:49:16 93 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:50:12 94 Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 0:50:18 95 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:50:26 96 Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:50:39 97 Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:50:46 98 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:50:47 99 Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:50:57 100 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:51:21 101 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 0:52:14 102 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:52:22 103 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha 104 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 0:52:23 105 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:52:36 106 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:52:39 107 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:52:53 108 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:53:09 109 Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:53:26 110 Patric Schultus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:53:31 111 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 0:53:36 112 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:53:37 113 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:53:39 114 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:54:14 115 Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:54:16 116 Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:54:19 117 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:55:12 118 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:55:20 119 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:55:28 120 Wolfgang Geisler (Aut) WSA 0:55:37 121 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:56:41 122 Jan Sokol (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:57:24 123 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:57:54 124 Matej Marin (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:58:54 125 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:59:12 126 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 0:59:53 127 Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 1:01:01 128 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 1:01:06 129 Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA 1:03:13 130 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 1:04:24 131 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:04:53 132 Andreas Mueller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 1:05:35 133 Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 1:06:14 134 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 1:08:25 135 Petr Lechner (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 1:08:29 136 Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA 1:08:50 137 Hannes Kapeller (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 1:10:01 138 Patrick Schörkmayer (Aut) WSA 1:10:33

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 33 pts 2 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 31 3 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 27 4 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 22 5 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 20 6 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 7 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 20 8 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 20 9 Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 18 10 Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 18 11 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 18 12 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 16 13 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 16 14 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 16 15 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 15 16 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 15 17 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha 14 18 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 14 19 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 14 20 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 13 21 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 12 22 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 12 23 Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 10 24 Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 10 25 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 10 26 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 10 27 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 28 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 8 29 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 8 30 Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 6 31 Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 6 32 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 6 33 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 5 34 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 35 Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 5 36 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4 37 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 4 38 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 39 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 4 40 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 41 Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 42 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 43 Jure Golcer (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team 2 44 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 45 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 2 46 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 47 Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 48 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 2 49 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 2 50 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 51 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 1 52 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1 53 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 1 54 Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 31 pts 2 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 27 3 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 25 4 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 23 5 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 22 6 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 15 7 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 12 8 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 12 9 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 11 10 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 11 Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 8 12 Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA 8 13 Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 7 14 Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 7 15 Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 7 16 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 6 17 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 6 18 Paul Lang (Aut) WSA 4 19 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 20 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 21 Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 22 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 23 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 24 Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Team Vorarlberg 1 25 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1 26 Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 1 27 Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 1

Young riders classification 1 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha 24:41:41 2 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:17 3 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 0:02:12 4 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:03:20 5 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:05:22 6 Paul Lang (Aut) WSA 0:06:15 7 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 0:11:36 8 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:11:49 9 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:13:40 10 David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:15:15 11 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:20:25 12 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:21:16 13 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:22:10 14 Daniel Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:22:21 15 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:31:41 16 Michael Gogl (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:32:46 17 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:35:39 18 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:37:09 19 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:37:39 20 Lukas Zeller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:38:27 21 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:42:51 22 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:43:21 23 Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:46:25 24 Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:46:42 25 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:46:56 26 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:47:52 27 Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:48:19 28 Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:48:26 29 Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:48:37 30 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:49:01 31 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha 0:50:02 32 Patric Schultus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:51:11 33 Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:51:56 34 Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer 0:51:59 35 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:53:00 36 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:53:08 37 Jan Sokol (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:55:04 38 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 0:57:33 39 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 0:58:46 40 Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA 1:06:30 41 Hannes Kapeller (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 1:07:41