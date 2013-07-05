Ciolek wins stage 6 of Tour of Austria
Overall leader Seeldraeyers crashes twice but remains in yellow jersey
Stage 6: Maria Taferl - Poysdorf
Gerald Ciolek (MTN-Qhubeka) prevailed in a crash-marred finale to win stage 6 at the Tour of Austria. Simone Ponzi (Astana) finished second to Ciolek on the 182km stage from Maria Taferl to Poysdorf, followed by Jonathan Cantwell (Team Saxo-Tinkoff) in third. Today's win was the fourth of the season for Ciolek, this year's Milano-Sanremo champion, and the third in his career at the Tour of Austria.
"I have always said that this tour is an absolute highlight for us, and that just makes this win more important for the team," said Ciolek after his victory. "We took charge of things early and helped control the race. I am proud that I can give something back to this wonderful team."
The top of the general classification remained unchanged with Kevin Seeldraeyers (Astana) maintaining his 52-second lead on Riccardo Zoidl (Team Gourmetfein Simplon) while Seeldraeyers's teammate Alexandr Dyachenko remains in third overall at 1:04. Seeldraeyers had a far from ideal stage, however, as the 26-year-old Belgian crashed twice on the day but retained his overall lead.
Christoph Springer (Team Vorarlberg), Benjamin Edmüller (Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer) and Julien Fouchard (Cofidis) formed the day's early break, building up a lead of five minutes, but the trio were swept up approximately 15km from the finish in Poysdorf.
With 500 meters to go the field sprint finale was disrupted by a crash in the peloton. Nine riders would be caught up in the crash, including Seeldraeyers, but they all managed to cross the finish line and would be credited with the same time as the peloton.
The Tour of Austria peloton faces a flat 24.1km individual time trial on Saturday and a 122.8km concluding stage to Vienna on Sunday.
Full Results
|1
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|4:17:42
|2
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|4
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|5
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|7
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|9
|Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|10
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|11
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
|12
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|13
|Andreas Mueller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|14
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|15
|Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|16
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|18
|Wolfgang Geisler (Aut) WSA
|19
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|20
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|22
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|23
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA
|25
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|26
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|27
|Markus Goetz (Aut) WSA
|28
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|29
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|30
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
|31
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|32
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|33
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|34
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|35
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|36
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|37
|Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|38
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|39
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|40
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|41
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|42
|David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|43
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|44
|Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|45
|Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA
|46
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka
|47
|Matej Marin (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|48
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|49
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|50
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|51
|Paul Lang (Aut) WSA
|52
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|53
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|54
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|55
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|56
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|57
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|58
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|59
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|60
|Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Team Vorarlberg
|61
|Jan Sokol (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|62
|Dimitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|63
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|64
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|65
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|66
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|67
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|68
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|69
|Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|70
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) IAM Cycling
|71
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|72
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|73
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|74
|Jure Golcer (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team
|75
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|76
|Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|77
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|78
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|79
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:42
|80
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|81
|Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|82
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Team Vorarlberg
|83
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|84
|Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|85
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:51
|86
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|87
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:01:06
|88
|Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|89
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:01:16
|90
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|91
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling
|92
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|93
|Patrick Schörkmayer (Aut) WSA
|94
|Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|95
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|96
|Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|97
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|98
|Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|99
|Petr Lechner (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|100
|Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|101
|Daniel Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|102
|Lukas Zeller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|103
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|104
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|105
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|106
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|107
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:30
|108
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|109
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|110
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|111
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|112
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|113
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|114
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|115
|Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|116
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|117
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|118
|Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA
|119
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|120
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|121
|Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|122
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|123
|Patric Schultus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|124
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:45
|125
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|126
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|127
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:21
|128
|Remco Broers (Ned) Team Vorarlberg
|129
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|130
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:03:52
|131
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|132
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|133
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:55
|134
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|135
|Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:04:33
|136
|Hannes Kapeller (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|137
|Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA
|0:04:38
|138
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:09
|DNF
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|4
|pts
|2
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|3
|Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|pts
|2
|Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|2
|3
|Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|4
|pts
|2
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|3
|Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|15
|pts
|2
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|3
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|10
|4
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|8
|5
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|7
|6
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|7
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|5
|8
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|9
|Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|3
|10
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|pts
|2
|Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|2
|pts
|2
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|5
|pts
|2
|Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|3
|3
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|1
|Androni Giocattoli
|12:53:06
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|3
|Katusha
|4
|Sky Procycling
|5
|WSA
|6
|Lotto Belisol
|7
|MTN-Qhubeka
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|9
|Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|10
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|11
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|12
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|13
|RadioShack Leopard
|14
|Tirol Cycling Team
|15
|Team Vorarlberg
|16
|IAM Cycling
|17
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:16
|18
|Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|24:39:21
|2
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:00:52
|3
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:04
|4
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:45
|5
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:47
|6
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:02:04
|7
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|0:02:13
|8
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
|0:02:20
|9
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:37
|10
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:03:02
|11
|Jure Golcer (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:04:11
|12
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:04:27
|13
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:04:32
|14
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:04:39
|15
|Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:04:43
|16
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:04:48
|17
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:27
|18
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:05:40
|19
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:07:42
|20
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:08:25
|21
|Paul Lang (Aut) WSA
|0:08:35
|22
|Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA
|0:08:43
|23
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|0:10:50
|24
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:12:32
|25
|Dimitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|0:13:07
|26
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:13:46
|27
|Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:13:56
|28
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|29
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:14:09
|30
|Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Team Vorarlberg
|0:14:56
|31
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:16:00
|32
|David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:17:35
|33
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:44
|34
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:43
|35
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:22:40
|36
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:22:42
|37
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:22:45
|38
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:23:36
|39
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:24:25
|40
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:30
|41
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:24:31
|42
|Daniel Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:24:41
|43
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|0:26:38
|44
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|0:27:03
|45
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|0:27:12
|46
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:27:23
|47
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:28:20
|48
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Team Vorarlberg
|0:28:28
|49
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:29:16
|50
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:31:04
|51
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) IAM Cycling
|0:31:12
|52
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|0:31:40
|53
|Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:32:21
|54
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:32:44
|55
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:33:39
|56
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:34:01
|57
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:34:14
|58
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:35:06
|59
|Markus Goetz (Aut) WSA
|0:35:10
|60
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:35:35
|61
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:36:46
|62
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:37:43
|63
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:37:59
|64
|Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA
|0:38:34
|65
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:39:23
|66
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:39:29
|67
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:39:56
|68
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:39:59
|69
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:40:17
|70
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:40:28
|71
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:40:29
|72
|Lukas Zeller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:40:47
|73
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:41:56
|74
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:42:06
|75
|Remco Broers (Ned) Team Vorarlberg
|0:44:03
|76
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:44:27
|77
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:44:38
|78
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:45:11
|79
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:45:41
|80
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:45:58
|81
|Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|0:46:18
|82
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:46:52
|83
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:46:53
|84
|Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:46:57
|85
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:46:59
|86
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:47:13
|87
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:47:32
|88
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:48:23
|89
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:48:42
|90
|Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:48:45
|91
|Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:49:02
|92
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:49:16
|93
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:50:12
|94
|Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|0:50:18
|95
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:50:26
|96
|Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:50:39
|97
|Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:50:46
|98
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:50:47
|99
|Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:50:57
|100
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:51:21
|101
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|0:52:14
|102
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:52:22
|103
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|104
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:52:23
|105
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:52:36
|106
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:52:39
|107
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:52:53
|108
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:53:09
|109
|Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:53:26
|110
|Patric Schultus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:53:31
|111
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|0:53:36
|112
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:53:37
|113
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:53:39
|114
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:54:14
|115
|Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:54:16
|116
|Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:54:19
|117
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:55:12
|118
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:55:20
|119
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:55:28
|120
|Wolfgang Geisler (Aut) WSA
|0:55:37
|121
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:56:41
|122
|Jan Sokol (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:57:24
|123
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:57:54
|124
|Matej Marin (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:58:54
|125
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:59:12
|126
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|0:59:53
|127
|Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|1:01:01
|128
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|1:01:06
|129
|Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA
|1:03:13
|130
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|1:04:24
|131
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:04:53
|132
|Andreas Mueller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|1:05:35
|133
|Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|1:06:14
|134
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|1:08:25
|135
|Petr Lechner (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|1:08:29
|136
|Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA
|1:08:50
|137
|Hannes Kapeller (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|1:10:01
|138
|Patrick Schörkmayer (Aut) WSA
|1:10:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|33
|pts
|2
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|31
|3
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|27
|4
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|22
|5
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|20
|6
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|7
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|20
|8
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|20
|9
|Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|18
|10
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|18
|11
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|18
|12
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|16
|13
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|16
|14
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|16
|15
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|15
|16
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|15
|17
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
|14
|18
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|14
|19
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|14
|20
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|13
|21
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|12
|22
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|12
|23
|Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|10
|24
|Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|10
|25
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|10
|26
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|10
|27
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|28
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|8
|29
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|8
|30
|Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|6
|31
|Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|6
|32
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|33
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|5
|34
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|35
|Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|5
|36
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4
|37
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|4
|38
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|39
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|4
|40
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|41
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|42
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|43
|Jure Golcer (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team
|2
|44
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|45
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|2
|46
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|47
|Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|48
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|2
|49
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|2
|50
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|51
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|1
|52
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|53
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|1
|54
|Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|31
|pts
|2
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|27
|3
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|25
|4
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|23
|5
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|22
|6
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|15
|7
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|12
|8
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|12
|9
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|11
|10
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8
|11
|Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|12
|Josef Benetseder (Aut) WSA
|8
|13
|Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|7
|14
|Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|7
|15
|Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|7
|16
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|6
|17
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|6
|18
|Paul Lang (Aut) WSA
|4
|19
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|20
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|21
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|22
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|23
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|24
|Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Team Vorarlberg
|1
|25
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|26
|Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|1
|27
|Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|1
|1
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
|24:41:41
|2
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:17
|3
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:02:12
|4
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:03:20
|5
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:05:22
|6
|Paul Lang (Aut) WSA
|0:06:15
|7
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:11:36
|8
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:11:49
|9
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:13:40
|10
|David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:15:15
|11
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:20:25
|12
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:21:16
|13
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:10
|14
|Daniel Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:22:21
|15
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:31:41
|16
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:32:46
|17
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:35:39
|18
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:37:09
|19
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:37:39
|20
|Lukas Zeller (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:38:27
|21
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:42:51
|22
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:43:21
|23
|Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:46:25
|24
|Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:46:42
|25
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:46:56
|26
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:47:52
|27
|Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:48:19
|28
|Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:48:26
|29
|Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:48:37
|30
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:49:01
|31
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|0:50:02
|32
|Patric Schultus (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:51:11
|33
|Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:51:56
|34
|Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|0:51:59
|35
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:53:00
|36
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:53:08
|37
|Jan Sokol (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:55:04
|38
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|0:57:33
|39
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|0:58:46
|40
|Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA
|1:06:30
|41
|Hannes Kapeller (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|1:07:41
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|74:02:14
|2
|Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:12:29
|3
|Katusha
|0:13:29
|4
|RadioShack Leopard
|0:13:51
|5
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:15:04
|6
|IAM Cycling
|0:17:23
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|0:23:10
|8
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:26:50
|9
|Sky Procycling
|0:26:51
|10
|Tirol Cycling Team
|0:30:47
|11
|MTN-Qhubeka
|0:37:32
|12
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:46:52
|13
|WSA
|0:48:13
|14
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:53:45
|15
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:57:48
|16
|Lotto Belisol
|1:01:57
|17
|Team Vorarlberg
|1:08:33
|18
|Arbö Gebrüder Weiss-Oberndorfer
|1:46:44
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Iserbyt and Nash defend series leads as UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup resumes in TaborVan der Poel to ride World Cup on Saturday and Flandriencross DVV Trofee race on Sunday
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy