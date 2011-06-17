Howe, Lasasso claim wins in Shorewood
Van Gilder, Higgins round women's podium
Shorewood Criterium Cycling Classic: -
Isaac Howe (Kenda/5H Energy/Geargrinder) and Kristin Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom) claimed the victories in the opening stage of the 2011 Tour of Americas Dairyland in the Shorewood Criterium on Thursday.
Lasasso took the win in a solo move with teammate Laura Van Gilder winning the sprint from behind over Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co/Twenty12).
Howe took out the field sprint in the men's race despite having crashed early in the race. The Kenda rider beat Australian Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) in a two-man drag race to the line, with Emile Abraham (Aerocat) coming in third.
The Tour of America's Dairyland continues tomorrow at the Thiensville Criterium, where Cantwell, having a little time for his legs to loosen after his 18-hour trip to Wisconsin, will seemingly be up for revenge before Saturday's USA Crits race at Giro d' Grafton.
Leaders of the $10,000 Team Competition powered by 5-hour ENERGY are Mellow Mushroom for the Women and the Men's Kenda 5-hour ENERGY pb Geargrind
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Issac Howe (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrind)
|1:31:03
|2
|Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia)
|3
|Emile Abraham (AeroCat cycling team)
|4
|Rahsaan Bahati (SK12 p/b Pista Palace)
|5
|Logan Loader (Ride Clean p/b Patent It)
|6
|Euris Rafael Vidal (Foundation/CRCA)
|7
|Michael Smith Larsen (Socalcycling.com)
|0:00:01
|8
|Marco Aledia (Cleveland Clinic/RGF Sports)
|9
|Luis-Alejandro Zamudio (Herbalife LaGrange)
|10
|Maxwell Anderson (LAPT)
|11
|Danny Kam (Herbalife LaGrange)
|12
|David Williams (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|13
|Marc Prutton (Stan's No Tubes / AXA Equitabl)
|0:00:02
|14
|Logan Owen (Hagens Berman p/b Attitude Spo)
|15
|Rudolph Napolitano (Monstermedia)
|16
|Matt Gorter (Subway Cycling Team)
|17
|Rob White (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b GEARGRIN)
|18
|Chris Arndt (LAPT/Attitude Subaru)
|19
|Bryan Mcvey (ABD Cycling Team)
|20
|Andrew Otte (NUVO Cultural Trail)
|21
|Ian Crane (Hagens Berman p/b Attitude Sports)
|22
|Randall Rodd (Wolverine Sports Club/ACF)
|23
|Ryan Freund (ABD Cycling Team)
|0:00:03
|24
|James Bird (ISCorp Cycling Team)
|25
|J Gabriel Lloyd (MetLife Cycling Team)
|26
|Adam York (MCG Racing Team p/b Trails-Edg)
|27
|Josh Gillingham (Nova IS Corp)
|28
|Jd Bergmann (Team Clif Bar)
|0:00:04
|29
|Branden Russell (Team Type 1-Development)
|30
|Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar)
|31
|Chris Hurst (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)
|0:00:05
|32
|Daniel Bechtold (Hagens Berman p/b Attitude Sports)
|33
|Ryan Fleming (MetLife Cycling Team)
|34
|Brian Kaker (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
|35
|Alexander Bremer (Foundation/CRCA)
|36
|Alan Antonuk (CCSH/RGF Pb Felt Bicycles Elit)
|37
|Steven Holeczy (Northbranch)
|0:00:06
|38
|Thomas Hubbard (Subway Cycling Team)
|39
|Ryan Nye (MVP Healthcare Cycling)
|40
|Dallas Fowler (Kuhl)
|41
|Gevan Samuel (AeroCat)
|42
|Nick Vetter (Bianchi/Grand Performance)
|43
|David Kay (Great Dane Velo Club)
|44
|Grant Potter (ZMOTION)
|45
|Billy Jones (ISCorp Cycling Team)
|46
|Brian Toone (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.co)
|0:00:07
|47
|Diego Garavito (Aerocat Cycing Team)
|48
|Joe Whitman (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)
|49
|Landen Wark-Acebo (MetLife Cycling Team)
|0:00:08
|50
|Erik Loberg (GDVC)
|51
|Brian Sheedy (Hampton Trails Bike Shop)
|0:00:09
|52
|Ross White (Team Geargrinder)
|0:00:10
|53
|Patrick Diamond (Team Geargrinder)
|54
|Chad Hartley (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrind)
|55
|Matt Waite (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
|56
|Ryan White (GEARGRINDER)
|0:00:11
|57
|Dylan Knutson (Bianchi Grand Performance)
|58
|Kip Spaude (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation I)
|59
|Luke Holtan (velo trocadero cycling)
|0:00:12
|60
|Matthew Light (Racing For Riley p/b Alderfer)
|0:00:13
|61
|Alex Wieseler (Chemstar p/b UHC)
|62
|Brian Cornelius (Athlete Octane)
|63
|Christan Griego (River Valley Cycling Club- RVC)
|64
|Stuart Mcmanus (Harvard University)
|0:00:15
|65
|Marc Howe (Z-Motion)
|66
|Michael Jenich (TEAM PEGASUS)
|0:00:16
|67
|Kevin Berger (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
|68
|Adam Mcclurg (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
|69
|Jonny Sundt (Kenda Pro Cycling Team p/b Gea)
|0:00:17
|70
|Andrea Ciacchini (Team Type 1-Development)
|71
|Mark Hughes (CZ Velo)
|72
|John Minturn (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)
|73
|Kyle Adkins (Nova IS Corp)
|74
|Lisban Quintero (Foundation/CRCA)
|0:00:18
|75
|Stuart Press (Herbalife LaGrange)
|76
|David Holden (Team Type 1)
|0:00:19
|77
|Paolo Cravanzola (Team Type 1)
|0:00:20
|78
|David Haase (Attitude Sports)
|79
|David Block (Ridley Factory Team)
|80
|Thomas Clark (LAPT)
|0:00:21
|81
|Brian Rach (ISCorp Cycling Team)
|82
|Chris Black (Morgan Stanley Smith Barney /)
|83
|Scott Rosenfield (ISCorp Cycling Team)
|0:00:22
|84
|Seth Eckert (Great Dane Velo Club)
|85
|Jason Svaldi (Great Dane Velo Club)
|86
|Scott Catanzaro (Scholars Inn Bakehouse)
|87
|Rafael Meran (Foundation/CRCA)
|0:00:23
|88
|Kyle Rohan
|89
|Jason Snider (Hollywood Cycles)
|0:00:25
|90
|Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman p/b Attitude Sports)
|91
|Alejandro Guzman (Foundation/CRCA)
|0:00:26
|92
|Juan Pablo Dotti (AeroCat Cycling Team)
|93
|Karl Rahn (Stan's No Tubes / AXA Equitabl)
|94
|Serghei Tvetcov (AeroCat cycling team)
|0:00:27
|95
|Tim Clark (Colavita Racing)
|0:00:35
|96
|Michael Jacques (Team Clif Bar)
|0:00:48
|97
|Christopher Chase (Team Geargrinder)
|98
|Chris Chartier (alderfer bergen)
|0:00:53
|99
|Christopher Monteleone (Kenda 5hr Energy Pro Cycling)
|0:00:57
|100
|Andrew Crater (Serenity Bikes p/b Yosa One)
|101
|Dan Teaters (Team Geargrinder)
|0:01:11
|102
|Andy Munas (MetLife Cycling Team)
|0:01:16
|103
|Luca Damiani (Team Kenda)
|104
|Joseph Holmes (Hagens Berman p/b Attitude Spo)
|0:01:17
|105
|Pat Lemieux (Kenda/ 5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
|DNF
|Dillon Bennett (Subway Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Joshua Carter (AeroCat Cycling Team)
|DNF
|David Forkner (Foundation/CRCA)
|DNF
|Beck Frydenborg
|DNF
|Jason Peterson (GHISALLO CYCLING)
|DNF
|Roberto Rodriguez (Herbalife Lagrange)
|DNF
|Dennis King (Central Coast Tire CCT)
|DNF
|Justen Stracy (Attitude Sports)
|DNF
|Justin Williams (Monstermedia)
|DNF
|Kayle Leogrande (Monstermedia/Scuelo)
|DNF
|Steve Scholzen (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation I)
|DNF
|Nathaniel Bricker
|DNF
|Matt Brooks (Team Type 1-Development)
|DNF
|Clayton Chase (Geargrinder)
|DNF
|Hans Higdon (Hampshire Cycle Club)
|DNF
|Chris Lynch (GEARGRINDER)
|DNF
|Mike Tacchella (East Hills Velo)
|DNF
|Gregg Brandt (Kenda/5-Hr Pro Cycling)
|DNF
|Thomson Remo (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom)
|1:02:51
|2
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)
|0:00:02
|3
|Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co.)
|0:00:03
|4
|Kori Seehafer (Team Type 1)
|5
|Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|0:00:04
|6
|Frances Schofield (Z Motion)
|7
|Mary-Ellen Ash (Metromint Cycling)
|8
|Courteney Lowe (FCS Cycling Team)
|9
|Colleen Gulick (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|10
|Melina Bernecker (Herbalife LaGrange)
|11
|Kate Chilcott (FCS Cycling Team)
|12
|Anne Grabowski
|13
|Natalie Klemko (Rouse Bicycles)
|14
|Carrie Cash-Wootten (Pedal the Cause)
|15
|Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|16
|Elizabeth Lauer (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|17
|Stacey Jensen (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|18
|Rachel Byus (FCS Cycling Team)
|19
|Emma Bast (Mount Holyoke College)
|0:00:05
|20
|Sarah Huang (Nova IS Corp)
|21
|Linda Sone (Flanders/MBRC)
|22
|Kacey Manderfield (Pine Energy Cycling Pro Air HF)
|23
|Shailie Sanbrooks (Russ Hays Race Team)
|0:00:06
|24
|Kelley Hess (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|25
|Laura Parsons (Primal Rose Bandits)
|26
|Jennifer Triplett (Hagens Berman)
|27
|Michelle Melka (RED Racing)
|28
|Kat Carr (Bell Lap Coaching)
|29
|Jennifer Perricone (ISCorp Cycling Team)
|30
|Anna Drakulich (Herbalife LaGrange)
|0:00:07
|31
|Courtney Dimpel (Vanderkitten)
|32
|Corrie Osborne (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation I)
|33
|Kimberly White (Velo Bella)
|34
|Jennifer Maxwell (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:00:08
|35
|Julie Jerue (Nova IS Corp)
|36
|Janelle Kellman (RED Racing)
|37
|Anne Meyer
|0:00:09
|38
|Kate Ligler (RED Racing)
|39
|Lindsey Durst (Nova/IS Corp)
|40
|Katie Spittlehouse (Nova IS Corp)
|41
|Megan Baab (FCS/Metro Volkswagen)
|0:00:10
|42
|Rebecca Blatt (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|43
|Juliette Olson (RED Racing)
|0:00:11
|44
|Jamie Valencheck (Momentum Cycles)
|45
|Aimee Allen (Maple Leaf C.C.)
|0:00:12
|46
|Axie Navas (Nova/IS Corp)
|47
|Jenna Kowalski (FCS Cycling Team)
|48
|Melinda Weiner (Kahala LaGrange)
|49
|Nicole Brandt (Velo Club La Grange)
|50
|Patricia Black (Red Racing)
|51
|Morgan Kapp (Herbalife LaGrange)
|0:00:13
|52
|Jennifer Greenberg (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:00:14
|53
|Kate Evans (Team Type 1)
|54
|Julia Manley (Rocky Mounts / Izze Racing)
|55
|Janel Nye (MVP Health Care Cycling)
|DNF
|Sarah Burkett (Team Type 1)
|DNF
|Mandy Marquardt (Team Type 1)
|DNF
|Carly Rivezzo
|DNF
|Becca Schepps (Team Type 1)
|DNF
|Christine Sodaro (Red Peloton)
