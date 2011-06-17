Trending

Howe, Lasasso claim wins in Shorewood

Van Gilder, Higgins round women's podium

Isaac Howe (Kenda/5H Energy/Geargrinder) and Kristin Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom) claimed the victories in the opening stage of the 2011 Tour of Americas Dairyland in the Shorewood Criterium on Thursday.

Lasasso took the win in a solo move with teammate Laura Van Gilder winning the sprint from behind over Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co/Twenty12).

Howe took out the field sprint in the men's race despite having crashed early in the race. The Kenda rider beat Australian Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) in a two-man drag race to the line, with Emile Abraham (Aerocat) coming in third.

The Tour of America's Dairyland continues tomorrow at the Thiensville Criterium, where Cantwell, having a little time for his legs to loosen after his 18-hour trip to Wisconsin, will seemingly be up for revenge before Saturday's USA Crits race at Giro d' Grafton.

Leaders of the $10,000 Team Competition powered by 5-hour ENERGY are Mellow Mushroom for the Women and the Men's Kenda 5-hour ENERGY pb Geargrind

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Issac Howe (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrind)1:31:03
2Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia)
3Emile Abraham (AeroCat cycling team)
4Rahsaan Bahati (SK12 p/b Pista Palace)
5Logan Loader (Ride Clean p/b Patent It)
6Euris Rafael Vidal (Foundation/CRCA)
7Michael Smith Larsen (Socalcycling.com)0:00:01
8Marco Aledia (Cleveland Clinic/RGF Sports)
9Luis-Alejandro Zamudio (Herbalife LaGrange)
10Maxwell Anderson (LAPT)
11Danny Kam (Herbalife LaGrange)
12David Williams (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
13Marc Prutton (Stan's No Tubes / AXA Equitabl)0:00:02
14Logan Owen (Hagens Berman p/b Attitude Spo)
15Rudolph Napolitano (Monstermedia)
16Matt Gorter (Subway Cycling Team)
17Rob White (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b GEARGRIN)
18Chris Arndt (LAPT/Attitude Subaru)
19Bryan Mcvey (ABD Cycling Team)
20Andrew Otte (NUVO Cultural Trail)
21Ian Crane (Hagens Berman p/b Attitude Sports)
22Randall Rodd (Wolverine Sports Club/ACF)
23Ryan Freund (ABD Cycling Team)0:00:03
24James Bird (ISCorp Cycling Team)
25J Gabriel Lloyd (MetLife Cycling Team)
26Adam York (MCG Racing Team p/b Trails-Edg)
27Josh Gillingham (Nova IS Corp)
28Jd Bergmann (Team Clif Bar)0:00:04
29Branden Russell (Team Type 1-Development)
30Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar)
31Chris Hurst (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)0:00:05
32Daniel Bechtold (Hagens Berman p/b Attitude Sports)
33Ryan Fleming (MetLife Cycling Team)
34Brian Kaker (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
35Alexander Bremer (Foundation/CRCA)
36Alan Antonuk (CCSH/RGF Pb Felt Bicycles Elit)
37Steven Holeczy (Northbranch)0:00:06
38Thomas Hubbard (Subway Cycling Team)
39Ryan Nye (MVP Healthcare Cycling)
40Dallas Fowler (Kuhl)
41Gevan Samuel (AeroCat)
42Nick Vetter (Bianchi/Grand Performance)
43David Kay (Great Dane Velo Club)
44Grant Potter (ZMOTION)
45Billy Jones (ISCorp Cycling Team)
46Brian Toone (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.co)0:00:07
47Diego Garavito (Aerocat Cycing Team)
48Joe Whitman (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)
49Landen Wark-Acebo (MetLife Cycling Team)0:00:08
50Erik Loberg (GDVC)
51Brian Sheedy (Hampton Trails Bike Shop)0:00:09
52Ross White (Team Geargrinder)0:00:10
53Patrick Diamond (Team Geargrinder)
54Chad Hartley (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrind)
55Matt Waite (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
56Ryan White (GEARGRINDER)0:00:11
57Dylan Knutson (Bianchi Grand Performance)
58Kip Spaude (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation I)
59Luke Holtan (velo trocadero cycling)0:00:12
60Matthew Light (Racing For Riley p/b Alderfer)0:00:13
61Alex Wieseler (Chemstar p/b UHC)
62Brian Cornelius (Athlete Octane)
63Christan Griego (River Valley Cycling Club- RVC)
64Stuart Mcmanus (Harvard University)0:00:15
65Marc Howe (Z-Motion)
66Michael Jenich (TEAM PEGASUS)0:00:16
67Kevin Berger (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
68Adam Mcclurg (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
69Jonny Sundt (Kenda Pro Cycling Team p/b Gea)0:00:17
70Andrea Ciacchini (Team Type 1-Development)
71Mark Hughes (CZ Velo)
72John Minturn (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)
73Kyle Adkins (Nova IS Corp)
74Lisban Quintero (Foundation/CRCA)0:00:18
75Stuart Press (Herbalife LaGrange)
76David Holden (Team Type 1)0:00:19
77Paolo Cravanzola (Team Type 1)0:00:20
78David Haase (Attitude Sports)
79David Block (Ridley Factory Team)
80Thomas Clark (LAPT)0:00:21
81Brian Rach (ISCorp Cycling Team)
82Chris Black (Morgan Stanley Smith Barney /)
83Scott Rosenfield (ISCorp Cycling Team)0:00:22
84Seth Eckert (Great Dane Velo Club)
85Jason Svaldi (Great Dane Velo Club)
86Scott Catanzaro (Scholars Inn Bakehouse)
87Rafael Meran (Foundation/CRCA)0:00:23
88Kyle Rohan
89Jason Snider (Hollywood Cycles)0:00:25
90Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman p/b Attitude Sports)
91Alejandro Guzman (Foundation/CRCA)0:00:26
92Juan Pablo Dotti (AeroCat Cycling Team)
93Karl Rahn (Stan's No Tubes / AXA Equitabl)
94Serghei Tvetcov (AeroCat cycling team)0:00:27
95Tim Clark (Colavita Racing)0:00:35
96Michael Jacques (Team Clif Bar)0:00:48
97Christopher Chase (Team Geargrinder)
98Chris Chartier (alderfer bergen)0:00:53
99Christopher Monteleone (Kenda 5hr Energy Pro Cycling)0:00:57
100Andrew Crater (Serenity Bikes p/b Yosa One)
101Dan Teaters (Team Geargrinder)0:01:11
102Andy Munas (MetLife Cycling Team)0:01:16
103Luca Damiani (Team Kenda)
104Joseph Holmes (Hagens Berman p/b Attitude Spo)0:01:17
105Pat Lemieux (Kenda/ 5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
DNFDillon Bennett (Subway Cycling Team)
DNFJoshua Carter (AeroCat Cycling Team)
DNFDavid Forkner (Foundation/CRCA)
DNFBeck Frydenborg
DNFJason Peterson (GHISALLO CYCLING)
DNFRoberto Rodriguez (Herbalife Lagrange)
DNFDennis King (Central Coast Tire CCT)
DNFJusten Stracy (Attitude Sports)
DNFJustin Williams (Monstermedia)
DNFKayle Leogrande (Monstermedia/Scuelo)
DNFSteve Scholzen (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation I)
DNFNathaniel Bricker
DNFMatt Brooks (Team Type 1-Development)
DNFClayton Chase (Geargrinder)
DNFHans Higdon (Hampshire Cycle Club)
DNFChris Lynch (GEARGRINDER)
DNFMike Tacchella (East Hills Velo)
DNFGregg Brandt (Kenda/5-Hr Pro Cycling)
DNFThomson Remo (Team Wheel & Sprocket)

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom)1:02:51
2Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)0:00:02
3Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co.)0:00:03
4Kori Seehafer (Team Type 1)
5Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:00:04
6Frances Schofield (Z Motion)
7Mary-Ellen Ash (Metromint Cycling)
8Courteney Lowe (FCS Cycling Team)
9Colleen Gulick (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
10Melina Bernecker (Herbalife LaGrange)
11Kate Chilcott (FCS Cycling Team)
12Anne Grabowski
13Natalie Klemko (Rouse Bicycles)
14Carrie Cash-Wootten (Pedal the Cause)
15Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus)
16Elizabeth Lauer (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
17Stacey Jensen (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
18Rachel Byus (FCS Cycling Team)
19Emma Bast (Mount Holyoke College)0:00:05
20Sarah Huang (Nova IS Corp)
21Linda Sone (Flanders/MBRC)
22Kacey Manderfield (Pine Energy Cycling Pro Air HF)
23Shailie Sanbrooks (Russ Hays Race Team)0:00:06
24Kelley Hess (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
25Laura Parsons (Primal Rose Bandits)
26Jennifer Triplett (Hagens Berman)
27Michelle Melka (RED Racing)
28Kat Carr (Bell Lap Coaching)
29Jennifer Perricone (ISCorp Cycling Team)
30Anna Drakulich (Herbalife LaGrange)0:00:07
31Courtney Dimpel (Vanderkitten)
32Corrie Osborne (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation I)
33Kimberly White (Velo Bella)
34Jennifer Maxwell (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:00:08
35Julie Jerue (Nova IS Corp)
36Janelle Kellman (RED Racing)
37Anne Meyer0:00:09
38Kate Ligler (RED Racing)
39Lindsey Durst (Nova/IS Corp)
40Katie Spittlehouse (Nova IS Corp)
41Megan Baab (FCS/Metro Volkswagen)0:00:10
42Rebecca Blatt (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
43Juliette Olson (RED Racing)0:00:11
44Jamie Valencheck (Momentum Cycles)
45Aimee Allen (Maple Leaf C.C.)0:00:12
46Axie Navas (Nova/IS Corp)
47Jenna Kowalski (FCS Cycling Team)
48Melinda Weiner (Kahala LaGrange)
49Nicole Brandt (Velo Club La Grange)
50Patricia Black (Red Racing)
51Morgan Kapp (Herbalife LaGrange)0:00:13
52Jennifer Greenberg (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:00:14
53Kate Evans (Team Type 1)
54Julia Manley (Rocky Mounts / Izze Racing)
55Janel Nye (MVP Health Care Cycling)
DNFSarah Burkett (Team Type 1)
DNFMandy Marquardt (Team Type 1)
DNFCarly Rivezzo
DNFBecca Schepps (Team Type 1)
DNFChristine Sodaro (Red Peloton)

 

