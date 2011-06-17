Image 1 of 6 The men's podium (Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland) Image 2 of 6 Isaac Howe won the men's race. (Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland) Image 3 of 6 The men's field in Shorewood (Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland) Image 4 of 6 The women's race in action (Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland) Image 5 of 6 The men's podium (Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland) Image 6 of 6 Mellow Mushroom leads the team competition (Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)

Isaac Howe (Kenda/5H Energy/Geargrinder) and Kristin Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom) claimed the victories in the opening stage of the 2011 Tour of Americas Dairyland in the Shorewood Criterium on Thursday.

Lasasso took the win in a solo move with teammate Laura Van Gilder winning the sprint from behind over Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co/Twenty12).

Howe took out the field sprint in the men's race despite having crashed early in the race. The Kenda rider beat Australian Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) in a two-man drag race to the line, with Emile Abraham (Aerocat) coming in third.

The Tour of America's Dairyland continues tomorrow at the Thiensville Criterium, where Cantwell, having a little time for his legs to loosen after his 18-hour trip to Wisconsin, will seemingly be up for revenge before Saturday's USA Crits race at Giro d' Grafton.

Leaders of the $10,000 Team Competition powered by 5-hour ENERGY are Mellow Mushroom for the Women and the Men's Kenda 5-hour ENERGY pb Geargrind

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Issac Howe (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrind) 1:31:03 2 Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia) 3 Emile Abraham (AeroCat cycling team) 4 Rahsaan Bahati (SK12 p/b Pista Palace) 5 Logan Loader (Ride Clean p/b Patent It) 6 Euris Rafael Vidal (Foundation/CRCA) 7 Michael Smith Larsen (Socalcycling.com) 0:00:01 8 Marco Aledia (Cleveland Clinic/RGF Sports) 9 Luis-Alejandro Zamudio (Herbalife LaGrange) 10 Maxwell Anderson (LAPT) 11 Danny Kam (Herbalife LaGrange) 12 David Williams (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 13 Marc Prutton (Stan's No Tubes / AXA Equitabl) 0:00:02 14 Logan Owen (Hagens Berman p/b Attitude Spo) 15 Rudolph Napolitano (Monstermedia) 16 Matt Gorter (Subway Cycling Team) 17 Rob White (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b GEARGRIN) 18 Chris Arndt (LAPT/Attitude Subaru) 19 Bryan Mcvey (ABD Cycling Team) 20 Andrew Otte (NUVO Cultural Trail) 21 Ian Crane (Hagens Berman p/b Attitude Sports) 22 Randall Rodd (Wolverine Sports Club/ACF) 23 Ryan Freund (ABD Cycling Team) 0:00:03 24 James Bird (ISCorp Cycling Team) 25 J Gabriel Lloyd (MetLife Cycling Team) 26 Adam York (MCG Racing Team p/b Trails-Edg) 27 Josh Gillingham (Nova IS Corp) 28 Jd Bergmann (Team Clif Bar) 0:00:04 29 Branden Russell (Team Type 1-Development) 30 Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar) 31 Chris Hurst (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable) 0:00:05 32 Daniel Bechtold (Hagens Berman p/b Attitude Sports) 33 Ryan Fleming (MetLife Cycling Team) 34 Brian Kaker (Lakes Area Physical Therapy) 35 Alexander Bremer (Foundation/CRCA) 36 Alan Antonuk (CCSH/RGF Pb Felt Bicycles Elit) 37 Steven Holeczy (Northbranch) 0:00:06 38 Thomas Hubbard (Subway Cycling Team) 39 Ryan Nye (MVP Healthcare Cycling) 40 Dallas Fowler (Kuhl) 41 Gevan Samuel (AeroCat) 42 Nick Vetter (Bianchi/Grand Performance) 43 David Kay (Great Dane Velo Club) 44 Grant Potter (ZMOTION) 45 Billy Jones (ISCorp Cycling Team) 46 Brian Toone (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.co) 0:00:07 47 Diego Garavito (Aerocat Cycing Team) 48 Joe Whitman (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable) 49 Landen Wark-Acebo (MetLife Cycling Team) 0:00:08 50 Erik Loberg (GDVC) 51 Brian Sheedy (Hampton Trails Bike Shop) 0:00:09 52 Ross White (Team Geargrinder) 0:00:10 53 Patrick Diamond (Team Geargrinder) 54 Chad Hartley (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrind) 55 Matt Waite (Team Wheel & Sprocket) 56 Ryan White (GEARGRINDER) 0:00:11 57 Dylan Knutson (Bianchi Grand Performance) 58 Kip Spaude (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation I) 59 Luke Holtan (velo trocadero cycling) 0:00:12 60 Matthew Light (Racing For Riley p/b Alderfer) 0:00:13 61 Alex Wieseler (Chemstar p/b UHC) 62 Brian Cornelius (Athlete Octane) 63 Christan Griego (River Valley Cycling Club- RVC) 64 Stuart Mcmanus (Harvard University) 0:00:15 65 Marc Howe (Z-Motion) 66 Michael Jenich (TEAM PEGASUS) 0:00:16 67 Kevin Berger (Team Wheel & Sprocket) 68 Adam Mcclurg (Lakes Area Physical Therapy) 69 Jonny Sundt (Kenda Pro Cycling Team p/b Gea) 0:00:17 70 Andrea Ciacchini (Team Type 1-Development) 71 Mark Hughes (CZ Velo) 72 John Minturn (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable) 73 Kyle Adkins (Nova IS Corp) 74 Lisban Quintero (Foundation/CRCA) 0:00:18 75 Stuart Press (Herbalife LaGrange) 76 David Holden (Team Type 1) 0:00:19 77 Paolo Cravanzola (Team Type 1) 0:00:20 78 David Haase (Attitude Sports) 79 David Block (Ridley Factory Team) 80 Thomas Clark (LAPT) 0:00:21 81 Brian Rach (ISCorp Cycling Team) 82 Chris Black (Morgan Stanley Smith Barney /) 83 Scott Rosenfield (ISCorp Cycling Team) 0:00:22 84 Seth Eckert (Great Dane Velo Club) 85 Jason Svaldi (Great Dane Velo Club) 86 Scott Catanzaro (Scholars Inn Bakehouse) 87 Rafael Meran (Foundation/CRCA) 0:00:23 88 Kyle Rohan 89 Jason Snider (Hollywood Cycles) 0:00:25 90 Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman p/b Attitude Sports) 91 Alejandro Guzman (Foundation/CRCA) 0:00:26 92 Juan Pablo Dotti (AeroCat Cycling Team) 93 Karl Rahn (Stan's No Tubes / AXA Equitabl) 94 Serghei Tvetcov (AeroCat cycling team) 0:00:27 95 Tim Clark (Colavita Racing) 0:00:35 96 Michael Jacques (Team Clif Bar) 0:00:48 97 Christopher Chase (Team Geargrinder) 98 Chris Chartier (alderfer bergen) 0:00:53 99 Christopher Monteleone (Kenda 5hr Energy Pro Cycling) 0:00:57 100 Andrew Crater (Serenity Bikes p/b Yosa One) 101 Dan Teaters (Team Geargrinder) 0:01:11 102 Andy Munas (MetLife Cycling Team) 0:01:16 103 Luca Damiani (Team Kenda) 104 Joseph Holmes (Hagens Berman p/b Attitude Spo) 0:01:17 105 Pat Lemieux (Kenda/ 5hr Energy p/b Geargrin) DNF Dillon Bennett (Subway Cycling Team) DNF Joshua Carter (AeroCat Cycling Team) DNF David Forkner (Foundation/CRCA) DNF Beck Frydenborg DNF Jason Peterson (GHISALLO CYCLING) DNF Roberto Rodriguez (Herbalife Lagrange) DNF Dennis King (Central Coast Tire CCT) DNF Justen Stracy (Attitude Sports) DNF Justin Williams (Monstermedia) DNF Kayle Leogrande (Monstermedia/Scuelo) DNF Steve Scholzen (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation I) DNF Nathaniel Bricker DNF Matt Brooks (Team Type 1-Development) DNF Clayton Chase (Geargrinder) DNF Hans Higdon (Hampshire Cycle Club) DNF Chris Lynch (GEARGRINDER) DNF Mike Tacchella (East Hills Velo) DNF Gregg Brandt (Kenda/5-Hr Pro Cycling) DNF Thomson Remo (Team Wheel & Sprocket)