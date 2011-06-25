Trending

Tivers takes Fond du Lac GP

Van Gilder notches up another win

Image 1 of 26

The women sprint for the line.

(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 2 of 26

The women racing on stage nine.

(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 3 of 26

The pro men's podium.

(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 4 of 26

The break riding hard.

(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 5 of 26

Rivals during the race, but friends before the roll out.

(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 6 of 26

The women's podium.

(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 7 of 26

Tivers takes the victory.

(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 8 of 26

Tivers rode the final kilometres on his own.

(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 9 of 26

The sprint behind Tivers.

(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 10 of 26

The pro women riding on stage nine.

(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 11 of 26

The men get strung out as the stage wears on.

(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 12 of 26

(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 13 of 26

One of the stars of tomorrow.

(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 14 of 26

The final stretch.

(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 15 of 26

Riders have a post race chocolate milk.

(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 16 of 26

Brett Tivers takes an interview after the race.

(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 17 of 26

Some bike art on stage nine.

(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 18 of 26

The current overall leader, Tvetcov.

(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 19 of 26

The omnium team leaders.

(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 20 of 26

Laura Van Gilder stands atop the podium with the pink leaders jersey.

(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 21 of 26

Lucky this dog wasn't on the road.

(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 22 of 26

Mellow Mushroom are the current team leaders.

(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 23 of 26

The pro women riding on stage nine.

(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 24 of 26

Men's amateur leader James Bird.

(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 25 of 26

Current amateur leader, Starla Teddergreen.

(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 26 of 26

The red racing team.

(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Brett Tivers (Garneau Test Team)
2Daniel Holloway (Kelly Benefits Strategies/Optu)
3Euris Vidal (Foundation CRCA)
4Cole House (Realcyclist.com)
5Chad Hartley (Kenda Pro Cycling Team p/b Gea)
6Colton Barrett (Kelly Benefits Strategies p/b)
7Issac Howe (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrind)
8Emile Abraham (AeroCat cycling team)
9Zachary Davies (Fly V Australia)
10Matthew Brandt (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Mesa C)
11Joshua Carter (AeroCat Cycling Team)
12Brian Schaning (Team Geargrinder)
13Serghei Tvetcov (AeroCat cycling team)
14James Bird (ISCorp Cycling Team)
15Chris Lynch (GEARGRINDER)
16Chris Arndt (LAPT/Attitude/Wilde Subaru)
17Jeff Pendlebury (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health)
18Augusto Sanchez (G.S. Mengoni USA)
19Rob White (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b GEARGRIN)
20Brian Sheedy (Hampton Trails Bike Shop)
21Pat Lemieux (Kenda/ 5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
22Michael Dalterio (Team Type 1-Development)
23Ryan Nye (MVP Healthcare Cycling)
24Maxwell Anderson (LAPT/Attitude/Wilde Subaru)
25Alexander Bremer (Foundation/CRCA)
26Brian Toone (Tria Cycling)
27Marc Prutton (Stans No Tubes/AXA Equitable)
28David Kay (Great Dane Velo Club)
29Dallas Fowler (KUHL)
30Michael Jacques (Team Clif Bar)
31Erik Loberg (Great Dane Velo Club)
32Bryan Mcvey (ABD Cycling Team)
33John Acker (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
34Jared Bunde (G.S Mengoni USA)
35Scott Savory (G.S Mengoni USA)
36Kevin Berger (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
37Marc Howe (zMotion)
38David Williams (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
39Matthew Light (Racing For Riley p/b Alderfer)
40Dylan Knutson (Bianchi Grand Performance)
41Gevan Samuel (Aerocat Cycling)
42Brian Cornelius (Athlete Octane)
43Patrick Diamond (Team Geargrinder)
44Paolo Cravanzola (Team Type 1)
45Brian Rach (ISCorp Cycling Team)
46David Holden (Team Type 1)
47UNKNOWN Rider
48Matt Waite (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
49David Block (Bianchi/Grand Performance)
50Clayton Chase (Geargrinder)
51Sam Witmitz (Garneau Test Team)
52Adam Mcclurg (LAPT/Attitude/Wilde Subaru)
53David Haase (Attitude Sports)
54Aaron Whalen
55Jonathan Orban (Nova IS Corp)
56Shaun Mccarthy1 (Garneau Test Team)
57Diego Garavito (Aerocat Cycling)
58Daniel Chabanov (GS Mengoni USA)
59Matt Brooks (Team Type 1-Development)
60Kip Spaude (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation I)
61Dan Teaters (Team Geargrinder)
62Steven Flurry
63Thomas Clark (LAPT/Attitude/Wilde Subaru)
64Nathaniel Williams (Bissell/ABG Cycling Club)
65UNKNOWN Rider
66Christopher Monteleone (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b GEARGRIN)
67Alejandro Guzman (Foundation/CRCA)
68Christopher Chase (Team Geargrinder)

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)
2Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co.)
3Katie Spittlehouse (Nova IS Corp)
4Colleen Gulick (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
5Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus)
6Kori Seehafer (Team Type 1)
7Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus)
8Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom)
9Frances Schofield (Z Motion)
10Emma Bast (Speedfix p/b Zubaz)
11Kelley Hess (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
12Lenore Pipes
13Kate Chilcott (FCS Cycling Team)
14Shailie Sanbrooks (Russ Hays Cycling)
15Mary Ellen Ash (Metromint Cycling)
16Carrie Cash-Wootten (Mellow Mushroom)
17Kat Carr (Bell Lap Coaching)
18Anne Grabowski (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
19Holly Mathews (Nova IS Corp)
20Jenna Kowalski (NOW-MS Society)
21Gina Voci (LG Factory Team)
22Courteney Lowe (FCS Cycling Team)
23Courtney Dimpel (Vanderkitten)
24Jennifer Maxwell (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
25Michelle Melka (RED Racing)
26Haley Juno-Galdes (Webcor/Alto Velo)
27Natalie Klemko (Rouse Bicycles)
28Jamie Valencheck (Momentum Cycles)
29Rebecca Blatt (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
30Jennifer Greenberg (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
31Rachel Byus (FCS Cycling Team)
32Zoe Reker (Bianchi/Grand Performance)
33Cindy Reese (Bicycles of Tulsa)
34Jennifer Perricone (ISCorp Cycling Team)
35Carly Rivezzo
36Janelle Kellman (RED Racing)
37Kimberly White (RED Racing)
38Patricia Black (Red Racing)
39Megan Baab (FCS/Metro Volkswagen)
40Laura Meadley (MVP Cycling)
41Kate Ligler (RED Racing)
42Jennifer Triplett (Hagens Berman)
43Elizabeth Lauer (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
44Emily Foxman (Webcor/Alto Velo)
45Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo)
46Kristen Meshberg (ABD Cycling)
47Aimee Allen (Maple Leaf C.C.)
48Allyson Kutler (Red Racing)

