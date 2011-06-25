Tivers takes Fond du Lac GP
Van Gilder notches up another win
Fond du Lac Gran Prix: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Brett Tivers (Garneau Test Team)
|2
|Daniel Holloway (Kelly Benefits Strategies/Optu)
|3
|Euris Vidal (Foundation CRCA)
|4
|Cole House (Realcyclist.com)
|5
|Chad Hartley (Kenda Pro Cycling Team p/b Gea)
|6
|Colton Barrett (Kelly Benefits Strategies p/b)
|7
|Issac Howe (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrind)
|8
|Emile Abraham (AeroCat cycling team)
|9
|Zachary Davies (Fly V Australia)
|10
|Matthew Brandt (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Mesa C)
|11
|Joshua Carter (AeroCat Cycling Team)
|12
|Brian Schaning (Team Geargrinder)
|13
|Serghei Tvetcov (AeroCat cycling team)
|14
|James Bird (ISCorp Cycling Team)
|15
|Chris Lynch (GEARGRINDER)
|16
|Chris Arndt (LAPT/Attitude/Wilde Subaru)
|17
|Jeff Pendlebury (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health)
|18
|Augusto Sanchez (G.S. Mengoni USA)
|19
|Rob White (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b GEARGRIN)
|20
|Brian Sheedy (Hampton Trails Bike Shop)
|21
|Pat Lemieux (Kenda/ 5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
|22
|Michael Dalterio (Team Type 1-Development)
|23
|Ryan Nye (MVP Healthcare Cycling)
|24
|Maxwell Anderson (LAPT/Attitude/Wilde Subaru)
|25
|Alexander Bremer (Foundation/CRCA)
|26
|Brian Toone (Tria Cycling)
|27
|Marc Prutton (Stans No Tubes/AXA Equitable)
|28
|David Kay (Great Dane Velo Club)
|29
|Dallas Fowler (KUHL)
|30
|Michael Jacques (Team Clif Bar)
|31
|Erik Loberg (Great Dane Velo Club)
|32
|Bryan Mcvey (ABD Cycling Team)
|33
|John Acker (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
|34
|Jared Bunde (G.S Mengoni USA)
|35
|Scott Savory (G.S Mengoni USA)
|36
|Kevin Berger (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
|37
|Marc Howe (zMotion)
|38
|David Williams (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|39
|Matthew Light (Racing For Riley p/b Alderfer)
|40
|Dylan Knutson (Bianchi Grand Performance)
|41
|Gevan Samuel (Aerocat Cycling)
|42
|Brian Cornelius (Athlete Octane)
|43
|Patrick Diamond (Team Geargrinder)
|44
|Paolo Cravanzola (Team Type 1)
|45
|Brian Rach (ISCorp Cycling Team)
|46
|David Holden (Team Type 1)
|47
|UNKNOWN Rider
|48
|Matt Waite (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
|49
|David Block (Bianchi/Grand Performance)
|50
|Clayton Chase (Geargrinder)
|51
|Sam Witmitz (Garneau Test Team)
|52
|Adam Mcclurg (LAPT/Attitude/Wilde Subaru)
|53
|David Haase (Attitude Sports)
|54
|Aaron Whalen
|55
|Jonathan Orban (Nova IS Corp)
|56
|Shaun Mccarthy1 (Garneau Test Team)
|57
|Diego Garavito (Aerocat Cycling)
|58
|Daniel Chabanov (GS Mengoni USA)
|59
|Matt Brooks (Team Type 1-Development)
|60
|Kip Spaude (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation I)
|61
|Dan Teaters (Team Geargrinder)
|62
|Steven Flurry
|63
|Thomas Clark (LAPT/Attitude/Wilde Subaru)
|64
|Nathaniel Williams (Bissell/ABG Cycling Club)
|65
|UNKNOWN Rider
|66
|Christopher Monteleone (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b GEARGRIN)
|67
|Alejandro Guzman (Foundation/CRCA)
|68
|Christopher Chase (Team Geargrinder)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)
|2
|Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co.)
|3
|Katie Spittlehouse (Nova IS Corp)
|4
|Colleen Gulick (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|5
|Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|6
|Kori Seehafer (Team Type 1)
|7
|Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|8
|Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom)
|9
|Frances Schofield (Z Motion)
|10
|Emma Bast (Speedfix p/b Zubaz)
|11
|Kelley Hess (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|12
|Lenore Pipes
|13
|Kate Chilcott (FCS Cycling Team)
|14
|Shailie Sanbrooks (Russ Hays Cycling)
|15
|Mary Ellen Ash (Metromint Cycling)
|16
|Carrie Cash-Wootten (Mellow Mushroom)
|17
|Kat Carr (Bell Lap Coaching)
|18
|Anne Grabowski (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|19
|Holly Mathews (Nova IS Corp)
|20
|Jenna Kowalski (NOW-MS Society)
|21
|Gina Voci (LG Factory Team)
|22
|Courteney Lowe (FCS Cycling Team)
|23
|Courtney Dimpel (Vanderkitten)
|24
|Jennifer Maxwell (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|25
|Michelle Melka (RED Racing)
|26
|Haley Juno-Galdes (Webcor/Alto Velo)
|27
|Natalie Klemko (Rouse Bicycles)
|28
|Jamie Valencheck (Momentum Cycles)
|29
|Rebecca Blatt (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|30
|Jennifer Greenberg (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|31
|Rachel Byus (FCS Cycling Team)
|32
|Zoe Reker (Bianchi/Grand Performance)
|33
|Cindy Reese (Bicycles of Tulsa)
|34
|Jennifer Perricone (ISCorp Cycling Team)
|35
|Carly Rivezzo
|36
|Janelle Kellman (RED Racing)
|37
|Kimberly White (RED Racing)
|38
|Patricia Black (Red Racing)
|39
|Megan Baab (FCS/Metro Volkswagen)
|40
|Laura Meadley (MVP Cycling)
|41
|Kate Ligler (RED Racing)
|42
|Jennifer Triplett (Hagens Berman)
|43
|Elizabeth Lauer (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|44
|Emily Foxman (Webcor/Alto Velo)
|45
|Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo)
|46
|Kristen Meshberg (ABD Cycling)
|47
|Aimee Allen (Maple Leaf C.C.)
|48
|Allyson Kutler (Red Racing)
