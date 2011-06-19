Trending

Murfet takes the win in Grafton ahead of break companions

Laura Van Gilder takes another stage for the women

Image 1 of 11

Pro Men on the start line.

Pro Men on the start line.
(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 2 of 11

The men's podium.

The men's podium.
(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 3 of 11

Laura Van Gilder in the pink leader's jersey.

Laura Van Gilder in the pink leader's jersey.
(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 4 of 11

The team leaders.

The team leaders.
(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 5 of 11

The pro women's prodium

The pro women's prodium
(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 6 of 11

The sprint prime.

The sprint prime.
(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 7 of 11

The women's field gets strung out late in the race.

The women's field gets strung out late in the race.
(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 8 of 11

The action in the women's field during the Grafton criterium.

The action in the women's field during the Grafton criterium.
(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 9 of 11

The pro men early in the criterium.

The pro men early in the criterium.
(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 10 of 11

The pro men early in the criterium.

The pro men early in the criterium.
(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 11 of 11

Amateur leader Logan Berman

Amateur leader Logan Berman
(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)

Elite Men

Clay Murfet took the Giro de Grafton over his breakaway companions after a long day in the lead.

Rahsaan Bahati won the field sprint over Jonathon Cantwell after another powerful finish from the sprinter.

How it unfolded

A seven-man breakaway of Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing), Juan Pablo Dotti (Aerocat), Luca Damiani (Kenda 5-hour Energy pb Geargrinder), Clay Murfet (RideClean pb Patentit.com), Neil Bezdek, (Team Mountain Khakis), hometown rider Andy Crater (Serenity Bikes pb Yoga 1 Studio) and Marc Prutton (Stan’s No Tubes/AXA Equitable got off the front early and would stay away for the entire race.

For nearly 10 laps, the magnificent seven slipped father and farther ahead of the field, ruling the ToAD Stage 3 tight, technical course. Bahati and Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia) tried hard but kept missing the riders up the road who were pulling hard. With Prutton falling off with 10 remaining, the now six-man break hung together. Finding their rhythm, the party of six increased the gap to nearly 40 seconds, with Cantwell breathing hard on their heels, chasing a $200 prime as added incentive. With two to go, it was the Kenda 5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder assembly line working overtime to lead the field. But all eyes were on the six in front, who slowed the pace with one to go, bringing the crowd to its toes. Once the all-out battle ensued, Murfet, Dotti and Bezdek were left standing tallest, respectively, at 1-2-3, with Crater and his deep Wisconsin roots, planted firmly in 4th.

Super charged Bahati, who won the 2010 USA Crits Giro d’ Grafton race, beat out Cantwell by a half tire in the field sprint, while staying in the Yellow and White Overall Leader’s Jersey. Aerocat takes over the lead in the Team Omnium.

Elite Women

In Grafton, the field lit up for a mid-race prime, and let it fly from there. With five remaining, Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom) inched off the front as Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder pushed hard on the backside with three to go. Everyone back together with two remaining, the magic eight ball came back: anyone’s race. Lasasso still led the parade with one lap to go, ultimately leading teammate Laura Van Gilder to victory and two arms in the Becker Law Pink Overall Leader’s Jersey. Erica Allar (RideClean pb Patentit.com) and Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co.) stood second and third on the podium. Mellow Mushroom retains the lead in the 5-hour Energy Team Omnium standings.

Full Results

Elite men
1Clay Murfet (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
2Juan Pablo Dotti (AeroCat Cycling Team)
3Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
4Andrew Crater (Serenity Bikes p/b Yoga 1 Studios)
5Christian Helmig (ELBOWZ RACING)
6Luca Damiani (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)
7Rahsaan Bahati (SKIL p/b Pista Palace)
8Issac Howe (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)
9Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
10Serghei Tvetcov (AeroCat Cycling Team)
11Clayton Barrows (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)
12Emile Abraham (AeroCat Cycling Team)
13Logan Loader (Ride Clean)
14Kayle Leogrande (Monster Media)
15Michael Smith Larsen (Socalcycling.com)
16Euris Rafael Vidal (Foundation/CRCA)
17Rafael Meran (Foundation/CRCA)
18Logan Owen (Hagens Berman p/b Attitude Sports)
19Ian Crane (Hagens Berman p/b Attitude Sports)
20Maxwell Anderson (LAPT)
21Rob White (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)
22Chad Hartley (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)
23Luis-Alejandro Zamudio (Herbalife LaGrange)
24Andrea Ciacchini (Team Type 1-Development)
25Ryan Nye (MVP Healthcare Cycling)
26James Bird (ISCorp Cycling Team)
27Christopher Uberti (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)
28Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)
29Steven Holeczy (Northbranch)
30Chris Lynch (Team Geargrinder)
31Marc Prutton (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)
32David Kay (Great Dane Velo Club)
33Chris Arndt (LAPT)
34Hogan Sills (ABD Cycling Team)
35Marc Howe (Z Motion)
36Bryan McVey (ABD Cycling Team)
37Jacob Mueller (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
38JD Bergmann (Team Clif Bar)
39Dallas Fowler (Kuhl)
40Josh Gillingham (Nova IS Corp)
41Gevan Samuel (Aerocat Cycing Team)
42Kevin Berger (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
43Erik Tomlinson (WDT Allvoi)
44David Williams (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
45Patrick Fasse (Bicycle Heaven)
46Braden Bingham (Modmarket)
47Andrew Otte (NUVO Cultural Trail)
48Dan Teaters (Team Geargrinder)
49Ryan Cross (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)
50Michael Jacques (Team Clif Bar)
51Brian Toone (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.co)
52Alejandro Guzman (Foundation/CRCA)
53Jason Peterson (Ghisallo Cycling)
54Dylan Knutson (Bianchi/Grand Performance)
55Rob Kelley (Bicycle Heaven)
56David Holden (Team Type 1)
57Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman p/b Attitude Sports)
58J Gabriel Lloyd (MetLife Cycling Team)
59Chris Hurst (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)
60Chris Chartier (Alderfer Bergen)
61Kip Spaude (Nova IS Corp)
62Brian Rach (ISCorp Cycling Team)
63Ross White (Team Geargrinder)
64Ryan White (Team Geargrinder)
65Marco Aledia (Cleveland Clinic/RGF Sports)
66Steve Scholzen (Nova IS Corp)
67Jordan Roessingh (Nova IS Corp)
68Brian Schaning (Team Geargrinder)
69Tim Hall (NashvilleCyclist.com)
70David Forkner (Foundation/CRCA)
71Mark Hughes (CZ Velo)
72Rider unknown
73Andrew Bates
74Seth Eckert (Great Dane Velo Club)
75Nicholas Ramirez (Burnham Racing)
76Brian Cornelius (Athlete Octane)
77Rider unknown
78Roberto Rodriguez (Herbalife Lagrange)
79Paolo Cravanzola (ASD Team de Angeli)
80Diego Garavito (Aerocat Cycing Team)
81Lisban Quintero (Foundation/CRCA)
82Alex Wieseler (Chemster p/b UIK)
83Matt Waite (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
84Tristan Schouten (Nova IS Corp)
85Clayton Chase (Team Geargrinder)
86Nick Vetter (Bianchi/Grand Performance)
87Scott Catanzaro (Scholars in Bikehouse)
88Patrick Diamond (Team Geargrinder)
89Andy Munas (MetLife Cycling Team)
90Matt Gorter (Subway Cycling Team)
91Thomas Hubbard (Subway Cycling Team)
92Christopher Chase (Team Geargrinder)
93James Carney (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
94Landen Wark-Acebo (MetLife Cycling Team)
95Martin Lang (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Mesa C)
96Karl Rahn (Stan's No Tubes / AXA Equitable)
97Joe Whitman (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)

Elite women
1Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)
2Erica Allar (RideClean p/b Patentit.com)
3Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co.)
4Kat Carr (Bell Lap Coaching)
5Carrie Cash-Wootten (Mellow Mushroom)
6Kori Seehafer (Team Type 1)
7Colleen Gulick (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
8Mary-Ellen Ash (Metromint Cycling)
9Kacey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycling Pro Air HF)
10Shailie Sanbrooks (Russ Hays)
11Kelley Hess (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
12Melina Bernecker (Herbalife LaGrange)
13Courteney Lowe (FCS Cycling Team)
14Laura Parsons (Primal Rose Bandits)
15Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus)
16Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus)
17Anne Grabowski (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
18Jennifer Triplett (Hagens Berman)
19Courtney Dimpel (Vanderkitten)
20Kate Ligler (RED Racing)
21Emma Bast (Mount Holyoke College)
22Rider unknown
23Michelle Melka (RED Racing)
24Frances Schofield (Z Motion)
25Carly Rivezzo
26Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom)
27Megan Baab (FCS/Metro Volkswagen)
28Natalie Klemko (Rouse Bicycles)
29Julie Jerue (Nova IS Corp)
30Colleen Hayduk (Pure Energy/Pro Air HFA)
31Anna Drakulich (Herbalife LaGrange)
32Juliette Olson (RED Racing)
33Jennifer Perricone (Nova IS Corp)
34Stacey Jensen (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
35Katie Spittlehouse (Nova IS Corp)
36Janelle Kellman (RED Racing)
37Jennifer Greenberg (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
38Evelyn Korbich (Nova IS Corp)
39Jamie Valencheck (Momentum Cycles)
40Tracy Christenson (ThinkFinance)
41Cindy Reese (Bicycles of Tulsa)
42Rebecca Blatt (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
43Nicole Brandt (Velo Club La Grange)
44Rachel Byus (FCS Cycling Team)
45Morgan Kapp (Herbalife LaGrange)
46Aimee Allen (Maple Leaf C.C.)
47Melinda Weiner (Herbalife LaGrange)
48Anne Meyer
49Mandy Marquardt (Team Type 1)
50Elizabeth Engwis (Project 5 Racing)
51Lindsey Durst (Nova IS Corp)

Elite men - Overall standings
1Rahsaan Bahati (SKIL p/b Pista Palace)47pts
2Issac Howe (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)47
3Emile Abraham (AeroCat Cycling Team)38
4Juan Pablo Dotti (AeroCat Cycling Team)38
5Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)36
6Michael Smith Larsen (Socalcycling.com)33
7Logan Loader (Ride Clean)29
8Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)28
9Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)27
10Euris Rafael Vidal (Foundation/CRCA)26
11Rudolph Napolitano (Monster Media)24
12Chad Hartley (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)20
13Luis-Alejandro Zamudio (Herbalife LaGrange)20
14Clay Murfet (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)20
15Kayle Leogrande (Monster Media)19
16Sergei Tvetcov (AeroCat Cycling Team)18
17Marc Prutton (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)17
18Andrew Crater (Serenity Bikes p/b Yoga 1 Studios)17
19Christian Helmig (ELBOWZ RACING)16
20Luca Damiani (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)15
21Marco Aledia (Cleveland Clinic/RGF Sports)13
22Logan Owen (Hagens Berman p/b Attitude Sports)13
23Maxwell Anderson (LAPT)12
24Danny Kam (Herbalife LaGrange)10
25Clayton Barrows (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)10
26David Williams (BISSELL Pro Cycling)9
27Rob White (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)6
28Matt Gorter (Subway Cycling Team)5
29Justin Williams (Monster Media)4
30Rafael Meran (Foundation/CRCA)4
31Chris Arndt (LAPT)3
32Bryan McVey (ABD Cycling Team)2
33Ian Crane (Hagens Berman p/b Attitude Sports)2
34Josh Gillingham (Nova IS Corp)1
35Andrew Otte (NUVO Cultural Trail)1

Elite women - Overall standings
1Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)59pts
2Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co.)49
3Kori Seehafer (Team Type 1)43
4Mary-Ellen Ash (Metromint Cycling)42
5Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus)41
6Carrie Cash-Wootten (Mellow Mushroom)39
7Colleen Gulick (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)36
8Courteney Lowe (FCS Cycling Team)35
9Kacey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycling Pro Air HF)30
10Kate Chilcott (FCS Cycling Team)27
11Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom)25
12Frances Schofield (Z Motion)23
13Anne Grabowski (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)22
14Melina Bernecker (Herbalife LaGrange)20
15Laura Parsons (Primal Rose Bandits)19
16Erica Allar (RideClean p/b Patentit.com)19
17Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus)18
18Shailie Sanbrooks (Russ Hays)17
19Kat Carr (Bell Lap Coaching)17
20Natalie Klemko (Rouse Bicycles)10
21Kelley Hess (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)10
22Elizabeth Lauer (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)8
23Stacey Jensen (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)4
24Michelle Melka (RED Racing)4
25Jennifer Triplett (Hagens Berman)4
26Rachel Byus (FCS Cycling Team)3
27Emma Bast (Mount Holyoke College)2
28Courtney Dimpel (Vanderkitten)2
29Sarah Huang (Nova IS Corp)1
30Kate Ligler (RED Racing)1

