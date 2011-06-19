Image 1 of 11 Pro Men on the start line. (Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland) Image 2 of 11 The men's podium. (Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland) Image 3 of 11 Laura Van Gilder in the pink leader's jersey. (Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland) Image 4 of 11 The team leaders. (Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland) Image 5 of 11 The pro women's prodium (Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland) Image 6 of 11 The sprint prime. (Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland) Image 7 of 11 The women's field gets strung out late in the race. (Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland) Image 8 of 11 The action in the women's field during the Grafton criterium. (Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland) Image 9 of 11 The pro men early in the criterium. (Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland) Image 10 of 11 The pro men early in the criterium. (Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland) Image 11 of 11 Amateur leader Logan Berman (Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)

Elite Men

Clay Murfet took the Giro de Grafton over his breakaway companions after a long day in the lead.

Rahsaan Bahati won the field sprint over Jonathon Cantwell after another powerful finish from the sprinter.

How it unfolded

A seven-man breakaway of Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing), Juan Pablo Dotti (Aerocat), Luca Damiani (Kenda 5-hour Energy pb Geargrinder), Clay Murfet (RideClean pb Patentit.com), Neil Bezdek, (Team Mountain Khakis), hometown rider Andy Crater (Serenity Bikes pb Yoga 1 Studio) and Marc Prutton (Stan’s No Tubes/AXA Equitable got off the front early and would stay away for the entire race.

For nearly 10 laps, the magnificent seven slipped father and farther ahead of the field, ruling the ToAD Stage 3 tight, technical course. Bahati and Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia) tried hard but kept missing the riders up the road who were pulling hard. With Prutton falling off with 10 remaining, the now six-man break hung together. Finding their rhythm, the party of six increased the gap to nearly 40 seconds, with Cantwell breathing hard on their heels, chasing a $200 prime as added incentive. With two to go, it was the Kenda 5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder assembly line working overtime to lead the field. But all eyes were on the six in front, who slowed the pace with one to go, bringing the crowd to its toes. Once the all-out battle ensued, Murfet, Dotti and Bezdek were left standing tallest, respectively, at 1-2-3, with Crater and his deep Wisconsin roots, planted firmly in 4th.

Super charged Bahati, who won the 2010 USA Crits Giro d’ Grafton race, beat out Cantwell by a half tire in the field sprint, while staying in the Yellow and White Overall Leader’s Jersey. Aerocat takes over the lead in the Team Omnium.

Elite Women

In Grafton, the field lit up for a mid-race prime, and let it fly from there. With five remaining, Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom) inched off the front as Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder pushed hard on the backside with three to go. Everyone back together with two remaining, the magic eight ball came back: anyone’s race. Lasasso still led the parade with one lap to go, ultimately leading teammate Laura Van Gilder to victory and two arms in the Becker Law Pink Overall Leader’s Jersey. Erica Allar (RideClean pb Patentit.com) and Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co.) stood second and third on the podium. Mellow Mushroom retains the lead in the 5-hour Energy Team Omnium standings.



Full Results

Elite men 1 Clay Murfet (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 2 Juan Pablo Dotti (AeroCat Cycling Team) 3 Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop) 4 Andrew Crater (Serenity Bikes p/b Yoga 1 Studios) 5 Christian Helmig (ELBOWZ RACING) 6 Luca Damiani (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 7 Rahsaan Bahati (SKIL p/b Pista Palace) 8 Issac Howe (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 9 Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop) 10 Serghei Tvetcov (AeroCat Cycling Team) 11 Clayton Barrows (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable) 12 Emile Abraham (AeroCat Cycling Team) 13 Logan Loader (Ride Clean) 14 Kayle Leogrande (Monster Media) 15 Michael Smith Larsen (Socalcycling.com) 16 Euris Rafael Vidal (Foundation/CRCA) 17 Rafael Meran (Foundation/CRCA) 18 Logan Owen (Hagens Berman p/b Attitude Sports) 19 Ian Crane (Hagens Berman p/b Attitude Sports) 20 Maxwell Anderson (LAPT) 21 Rob White (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 22 Chad Hartley (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 23 Luis-Alejandro Zamudio (Herbalife LaGrange) 24 Andrea Ciacchini (Team Type 1-Development) 25 Ryan Nye (MVP Healthcare Cycling) 26 James Bird (ISCorp Cycling Team) 27 Christopher Uberti (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 28 Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) 29 Steven Holeczy (Northbranch) 30 Chris Lynch (Team Geargrinder) 31 Marc Prutton (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable) 32 David Kay (Great Dane Velo Club) 33 Chris Arndt (LAPT) 34 Hogan Sills (ABD Cycling Team) 35 Marc Howe (Z Motion) 36 Bryan McVey (ABD Cycling Team) 37 Jacob Mueller (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 38 JD Bergmann (Team Clif Bar) 39 Dallas Fowler (Kuhl) 40 Josh Gillingham (Nova IS Corp) 41 Gevan Samuel (Aerocat Cycing Team) 42 Kevin Berger (Team Wheel & Sprocket) 43 Erik Tomlinson (WDT Allvoi) 44 David Williams (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 45 Patrick Fasse (Bicycle Heaven) 46 Braden Bingham (Modmarket) 47 Andrew Otte (NUVO Cultural Trail) 48 Dan Teaters (Team Geargrinder) 49 Ryan Cross (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 50 Michael Jacques (Team Clif Bar) 51 Brian Toone (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.co) 52 Alejandro Guzman (Foundation/CRCA) 53 Jason Peterson (Ghisallo Cycling) 54 Dylan Knutson (Bianchi/Grand Performance) 55 Rob Kelley (Bicycle Heaven) 56 David Holden (Team Type 1) 57 Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman p/b Attitude Sports) 58 J Gabriel Lloyd (MetLife Cycling Team) 59 Chris Hurst (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable) 60 Chris Chartier (Alderfer Bergen) 61 Kip Spaude (Nova IS Corp) 62 Brian Rach (ISCorp Cycling Team) 63 Ross White (Team Geargrinder) 64 Ryan White (Team Geargrinder) 65 Marco Aledia (Cleveland Clinic/RGF Sports) 66 Steve Scholzen (Nova IS Corp) 67 Jordan Roessingh (Nova IS Corp) 68 Brian Schaning (Team Geargrinder) 69 Tim Hall (NashvilleCyclist.com) 70 David Forkner (Foundation/CRCA) 71 Mark Hughes (CZ Velo) 72 Rider unknown 73 Andrew Bates 74 Seth Eckert (Great Dane Velo Club) 75 Nicholas Ramirez (Burnham Racing) 76 Brian Cornelius (Athlete Octane) 77 Rider unknown 78 Roberto Rodriguez (Herbalife Lagrange) 79 Paolo Cravanzola (ASD Team de Angeli) 80 Diego Garavito (Aerocat Cycing Team) 81 Lisban Quintero (Foundation/CRCA) 82 Alex Wieseler (Chemster p/b UIK) 83 Matt Waite (Team Wheel & Sprocket) 84 Tristan Schouten (Nova IS Corp) 85 Clayton Chase (Team Geargrinder) 86 Nick Vetter (Bianchi/Grand Performance) 87 Scott Catanzaro (Scholars in Bikehouse) 88 Patrick Diamond (Team Geargrinder) 89 Andy Munas (MetLife Cycling Team) 90 Matt Gorter (Subway Cycling Team) 91 Thomas Hubbard (Subway Cycling Team) 92 Christopher Chase (Team Geargrinder) 93 James Carney (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 94 Landen Wark-Acebo (MetLife Cycling Team) 95 Martin Lang (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Mesa C) 96 Karl Rahn (Stan's No Tubes / AXA Equitable) 97 Joe Whitman (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)

Elite women 1 Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) 2 Erica Allar (RideClean p/b Patentit.com) 3 Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co.) 4 Kat Carr (Bell Lap Coaching) 5 Carrie Cash-Wootten (Mellow Mushroom) 6 Kori Seehafer (Team Type 1) 7 Colleen Gulick (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 8 Mary-Ellen Ash (Metromint Cycling) 9 Kacey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycling Pro Air HF) 10 Shailie Sanbrooks (Russ Hays) 11 Kelley Hess (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 12 Melina Bernecker (Herbalife LaGrange) 13 Courteney Lowe (FCS Cycling Team) 14 Laura Parsons (Primal Rose Bandits) 15 Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus) 16 Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus) 17 Anne Grabowski (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 18 Jennifer Triplett (Hagens Berman) 19 Courtney Dimpel (Vanderkitten) 20 Kate Ligler (RED Racing) 21 Emma Bast (Mount Holyoke College) 22 Rider unknown 23 Michelle Melka (RED Racing) 24 Frances Schofield (Z Motion) 25 Carly Rivezzo 26 Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom) 27 Megan Baab (FCS/Metro Volkswagen) 28 Natalie Klemko (Rouse Bicycles) 29 Julie Jerue (Nova IS Corp) 30 Colleen Hayduk (Pure Energy/Pro Air HFA) 31 Anna Drakulich (Herbalife LaGrange) 32 Juliette Olson (RED Racing) 33 Jennifer Perricone (Nova IS Corp) 34 Stacey Jensen (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 35 Katie Spittlehouse (Nova IS Corp) 36 Janelle Kellman (RED Racing) 37 Jennifer Greenberg (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 38 Evelyn Korbich (Nova IS Corp) 39 Jamie Valencheck (Momentum Cycles) 40 Tracy Christenson (ThinkFinance) 41 Cindy Reese (Bicycles of Tulsa) 42 Rebecca Blatt (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 43 Nicole Brandt (Velo Club La Grange) 44 Rachel Byus (FCS Cycling Team) 45 Morgan Kapp (Herbalife LaGrange) 46 Aimee Allen (Maple Leaf C.C.) 47 Melinda Weiner (Herbalife LaGrange) 48 Anne Meyer 49 Mandy Marquardt (Team Type 1) 50 Elizabeth Engwis (Project 5 Racing) 51 Lindsey Durst (Nova IS Corp)

Elite men - Overall standings 1 Rahsaan Bahati (SKIL p/b Pista Palace) 47 pts 2 Issac Howe (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 47 3 Emile Abraham (AeroCat Cycling Team) 38 4 Juan Pablo Dotti (AeroCat Cycling Team) 38 5 Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) 36 6 Michael Smith Larsen (Socalcycling.com) 33 7 Logan Loader (Ride Clean) 29 8 Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop) 28 9 Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop) 27 10 Euris Rafael Vidal (Foundation/CRCA) 26 11 Rudolph Napolitano (Monster Media) 24 12 Chad Hartley (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 20 13 Luis-Alejandro Zamudio (Herbalife LaGrange) 20 14 Clay Murfet (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 20 15 Kayle Leogrande (Monster Media) 19 16 Sergei Tvetcov (AeroCat Cycling Team) 18 17 Marc Prutton (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable) 17 18 Andrew Crater (Serenity Bikes p/b Yoga 1 Studios) 17 19 Christian Helmig (ELBOWZ RACING) 16 20 Luca Damiani (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 15 21 Marco Aledia (Cleveland Clinic/RGF Sports) 13 22 Logan Owen (Hagens Berman p/b Attitude Sports) 13 23 Maxwell Anderson (LAPT) 12 24 Danny Kam (Herbalife LaGrange) 10 25 Clayton Barrows (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable) 10 26 David Williams (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 9 27 Rob White (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 6 28 Matt Gorter (Subway Cycling Team) 5 29 Justin Williams (Monster Media) 4 30 Rafael Meran (Foundation/CRCA) 4 31 Chris Arndt (LAPT) 3 32 Bryan McVey (ABD Cycling Team) 2 33 Ian Crane (Hagens Berman p/b Attitude Sports) 2 34 Josh Gillingham (Nova IS Corp) 1 35 Andrew Otte (NUVO Cultural Trail) 1