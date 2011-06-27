Trending

Holloway, Van Gilder victorious in Madison

Tvetcov, Van Gilder top overall standings

The 2011 Tour of America’s Dairyland came to a close on Sunday, appropriately at the Dairyland’s state capital of Madison, and under brilliant, sunny weather.

The Mellow Mushroom trio of Laura Van Gilder, Kristen Lasasso and Carrie Cash-Wooten became podium stars as well as crowd favorites early on in ToAD, and that’s just how they left the Tour. Van Gilder, who won eight of the 11 ToAD contests including Sunday's finale, was bested only twice by teammate Lasasso and once by Ashley James (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) at the Ripon Time Trial.

The sixth-tenths of a mile Madison course was fast, holding the field together much of the day. A couple of primes eventually sparked some action, and with an assist from Lasasso, Van Gilder pounded away at the front of the field in the last lap for the stage win and overall title. Emily Collins (VanderKitten) and Holly Mathews (ISCorp) rounded out the stage podium, with Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co.) and Lasasso joining on the second and third steps, respectively, of the overall podium.

Cash-Wooten had a mechanical inside eight laps to go but fought back the remainder of the race to hang on and finish to secure Mellow Mushroom’s spot atop the team standings.

In the Pro Men’s Race, a solid breakaway of three formed just five laps in, which went nowhere fast except further up the road. Daniel Holloway (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth), Brett Tivers (Garneau Test Team) and Serghei Tvetcov (Aerocat) made up the well-oiled, untouchable machine that left the field resigned to focusing on fourth place and beyond.

As the gap exceeded 41 seconds and the breakaway was on approach to lap the field, attacks were attempted and then pulled back. After a flurry of primes the field started to shatter. Chad Hartley (Kenda 5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder), Rafael Meran (Foundation/CRCA), Shaun McCarthy (Garneau) and Cole House (Realcyclist.com) all got in on the money, as did Tivers himself, to create some excitement.

But with just two to go, the field was wrecked. The 3-man break held together from lap five of the day’s 90-minute race, and with one to go, it was Tvetcov attacking on the backside. US Pro Criterium Champion Holloway, however, stuck it for the narrow win over Tvetcov and Tivers, who finished second and third respectively. Meran took the field sprint for fourth place.

Tvetcov went home as the overall Tour of America's Dairyland men's champion, as Hartley and Euris Rafael Vidal (Foundation/CRCA) rounded out the overall podium for the series. Aerocat, who came to ToAD expecting to exit earlier in the week, stayed through to the finale and ultimately walked away with the team title.

Full Results

Elite Men
1Daniel Holloway (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
2Serghei Tvetcov (AeroCat Cycling Team)
3Brett Tivers (Garneau Test Team)
4Rafael Meran (Foundation/CRCA)
5Chris Arndt (LAPT)
6Zachary Davies (V Australia)
7Joshua Carter (AeroCat Cycling Team)
8Chad Hartley (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)
9Brian Toone (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.co)
10Brian Schaning (Team Geargrinder)
11Maxwell Anderson (LAPT)
12Dallas Fowler (Kuhl)
13Chris Lynch (Team Geargrinder)
14Daniel Chabanov (GS Mengoni USA)
15Emile Abraham (AeroCat Cycling Team)
16Rob White (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)
17Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar)
18Marc Howe (Z Motion)
19Ryan Zook (Club Bicicletta)
20Michael Dalterio (Team Type 1-Development)
21James Bird (ISCorp Cycling Team)
22Sam Stone (ISCorp Cycling Team)
23David Block (Ridley Factory Team)
24Jordan Roessingh (Nova IS Corp)
25Tim Norris (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Mesa C)
26Alexander Bremer (Foundation/CRCA)
27Kevin Berger (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
28Isaac Howe (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)
29Dan Ajer (Great Dane Velo Club)
30Dylan Knutson (Bianchi/Grand Performance)
31Isaac Neff (Williamson Bicycle Works)
32JD Bergmann (Team Clif Bar)
33Brian Rach (ISCorp Cycling Team)
34Scott Savory (G.S. Mengoni USA)
35Aaron Whalen
36Chad Dean
37Bryan McVey (ABD Cycling Team)
38Colton Barrett (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
39Euris Vidal (Foundation/CRCA)
40Jason Boynton (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
41Jared Bunde (G.S. Mengoni USA)
42Diego Garavito (Aerocat Cycing Team)
43David Holden (Team Type 1)
44Nicholas Frye (Team WI/KS Energy Services)
45Mark Shimahara (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
46Paolo Cravanzola (ASD Team de Angeli)
47Gevan Samuel (Aerocat Cycing Team)
48Thomson Remo (Team Wheel & Sprockets)
49Seth Eckert (Great Dane Velo Club)
50Matt Waite (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
51Steve Scholzen (Nova IS Corp)
52Clayton Chase (Team Geargrinder)
53Brian Kaker (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
54John Kane
55Ben Anderson (Great Dane Velo Club)
56Matt Brooks (Team Type 1-Development)
57Christopher Monteleone (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)
58Nick Vetter (Bianchi/Grand Performance)
59Scott Rosenfield (ISCorp Cycling Team)
60Michael Jacques (Team Clif Bar)
61Cole House (Realcyclist.com)
62Shaun McCarthy (Garneau Test Team)
63Sam Witmitz (Garneau Test Team)
64Pat Lemieux (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)

Elite Women
1Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)
2Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)
3Holly Mathews (Nova IS Corp)
4Katie Spittlehouse (Nova IS Corp)
5Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co.)
6Kate Chilcott (FCS Cycling Team)
7Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom)
8Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus)
9Kelley Hess (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
10Kori Seehafer (Team Type 1)
11Colleen Gulick (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
12Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus)
13Courteney Lowe (FCS Cycling Team)
14Emma Bast (Speedfix p/b Zubaz)
15Anne Grabowski (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
16Kristen Meshberg (ABD)
17Natalie Klemko (Rouse Bicycles)
18Elizabeth Lauer (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
19Michelle Melka (RED Racing)
20Kat Carr (Bell Lap Coaching)
21Jennifer Maxwell (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
22Julie Jerue (Nova IS Corp)
23Megan Baab (FCS/Metro Volkswagen)
24Haley Juno-Galdes (Webcor/Alto Velo)
25Laura Meadley (MVP Cycling)
26Jennifer Perricone (Nova IS Corp)
27Anne Meyer
28Jamie Valencheck (Momentum Cycles)
29Laurel Green (Health Is Wealth)
30Rebecca Werner (Vanderkitten-Focus)
31Rachel Eichers Roessingh (ISCorp Cycling Team)
32Courtney Dimpel (Vanderkitten)
33Kim White (Velo Bella)
34Patricia Black (RED Racing)
35Alexandra Navas (Nova IS Corp)
36Kate Ligler (RED Racing)
37Shailie Sanbrooks (Russ Hays)
38Gina Voci (LG Factory Team)
39Rachel Byus (FCS Cycling Team)
40Jennifer Reither (Vanderkitten Racing)
41Jazzy Hurikens (Vanderkitten-Focus)
42Carrie Cash-Wootten (Mellow Mushroom)
43Jennifer Triplett (Hagens Berman)

Elite Men - Final Overall Standings
1Sergei Tvetcov (AeroCat Cycling Team)182pts
2Chad Hartley (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)147
3Euris Rafael Vidal (Foundation/CRCA)130
4Emile Abraham (AeroCat Cycling Team)130
5Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)112
6Rafael Meran (Foundation/CRCA)101
7Isaac Howe (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)96
8Daniel Holloway (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)90
9Rahsaan Bahati (SKIL p/b Pista Palace)81
10Rudolph Napolitano (Monster Media)78
11Juan Pablo Dotti (AeroCat Cycling Team)72
12Brian Sheedy (Hampton Trails Bike Shop)64
13Brian Schaning (Team Geargrinder)61
14Brett Tivers (Garneau Test Team)58
15Cole House (Realcyclist.com)53
16Logan Loader (RideClean p/b Patentit.com)52
17Michael Smith Larsen (Socalcycling.com)52
18David Williams (BISSELL Pro Cycling)46
19Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)44
20Pat Lemieux (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)43
21Zachary Davies (V Australia)43
22Marc Prutton (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)42
23Colton Barrett (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)39
24Luis-Alejandro Zamudio (Herbalife LaGrange)38
25Matt Gorter (Subway Cycling Team)37
26Maxwell Anderson (LAPT)34
27Josh Gillingham (Nova IS Corp)33
28Chris Arndt (LAPT)33
29Tristan Schouten (Nova IS Corp)32
30Jonny Sundt (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)32
31Steve Tilford (Tradewind Energy/Trek)31
32Thomas Soladay (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)30
33Josh Carter (AeroCat Cycling Team)30
34Brian Toone (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.co)29
35John Minturn (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)28
36Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)28
37Christopher Monteleone (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)28
38Logan Owen (Hagens Berman p/b Attitude Sports)25
39Brian Rach (ISCorp Cycling Team)24
40Chris Lynch (Team Geargrinder)24
41Rob White (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)23
42Daniel Chabanov (GS Mengoni USA)23
43Jacob Mueller (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)22
44Jeff Otto (Lamb Little Racing)22
45Clay Murfet (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)20
46Clayton Barrows (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)20
47Kayle Leogrande (Monster Media)19
48Andrew Crater (Serenity Bikes p/b Yoga 1 Studios)17
49Brian Matter (Team Geargrinder)16
50Christian Helmig (ELBOWZ RACING)16
51Gregg Brandt (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)16
52Luca Damiani (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)15
53James Bird (ISCorp Cycling Team)15
54Dallas Fowler (Kuhl)14
55Andrew Otte (NUVO Cultural Trail)13
56Marco Aledia (Cleveland Clinic/RGF Sports)13
57Alexander Bremer (Foundation/CRCA)12
58Sam Witmitz (Garneau Test Team)12
59Michael Dalterio (Team Type 1-Development)12
60Matt Brandt (Gateway Harley-Davidson)11
61Danny Kam (Herbalife LaGrange)10
62Nick Vetter (Bianchi/Grand Performance)10
63Ryan Zook (Club Bicicletta)8
64Christopher Uberti (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)6
65Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar)5
66Justin Williams (Monster Media)4
67Jeff Pendlebury (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health)4
68Scott Savory (G.S. Mengoni USA)4
69Marc Howe (Z Motion)4
70Augusto Sanchez (G.S. Mengoni USA)3
71Andrew Bates (Garage Racing)2
72Bryan McVey (ABD Cycling Team)2
73Ian Crane (Hagens Berman p/b Attitude Sports)2
74Dylan Knutson (Bianchi/Grand Performance)2
75Alejandro Guzman (Foundation/CRCA)2
76Matthew Light (Racing For Riley p/b Alderfer)1

Elite Men - Final Team Standings
1Aerocat426pts
2Kenda/5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder384
3Foundation CRCA243
4Stan's No Tubes117
5ISCorp Cycling103
6Geargrinder87
7Team Type 111

Elite Women - Final Overall Standings
1Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)256pts
2Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co.)180
3Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom)137
4Kelley Hess (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)132
5Carrie Cash-Wootten (Mellow Mushroom)128
6Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus)127
7Kate Chilcott (FCS Cycling Team)127
8Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus)118
9Kori Seehafer (Team Type 1)114
10Colleen Gulick (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)110
11Courteney Lowe (FCS Cycling Team)103
12Laura Parsons (Primal Rose Bandits)88
13Shailie Sanbrooks (Russ Hays)74
14Frances Schofield (Z Motion)73
15Emma Bast (Speedfix p/b Zubaz)73
16Katie Spittlehouse (Nova IS Corp)67
17Michelle Melka (RED Racing)64
18Mary-Ellen Ash (Metromint Cycling)63
19Anne Grabowski (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)62
20Kacey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycling Pro Air HF)59
21Ashley James (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)58
22Melina Bernecker (Herbalife LaGrange)56
23Holly Matthews (Nova IS Corp)53
24Kat Carr (Bell Lap Coaching)49
25Julie Jerue (Nova IS Corp)43
26Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)33
27Haley Juno-Galdes (Webcor/Alto Velo)29
28Jenna Kowalski (NOW-MS Society)23
29Morgan Kapp (Herbalife LaGrange)22
30Erica Allar (RideClean p/b Patentit.com)19
31Sheila Orem (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)18
32Lenore Pipes18
33Natalie Klemko (Rouse Bicycles)16
34Elizabeth Lauer (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)15
35Rebecca Werner (Vanderkitten-Focus)13
36Anna Drakulich (Herbalife LaGrange)12
37Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)12
38Emily Foxman (Webcor Alto Velo)12
39Jennifer Triplett (Hagens Berman)12
40Rebecca Blatt (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)11
41Cindy Reese (Bicycles of Tulsa)10
42Janelle Kellman (RED Racing)8
43Gina Voci (LG Factory Team)7
44Kim White (Velo Bella)5
45Kristen Meshberg (ABD)5
46Stacey Jensen (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)4
47Courtney Dimpel (Vanderkitten)4
48Rachel Byus (FCS Cycling Team)3
49Juliette Olson (RED Racing)2
50Sarah Huang (Nova IS Corp)1
51Kate Ligler (RED Racing)1
52Jamie Valencheck (Momentum Cycles)1

Elite Women - Final Team Standings
1Mellow Mushroom521pts
2Team Kenda pb Geargrinder385
3Vanderkitten292
4FCS Cycling Team256
5ISCorp Cycling164
6Red Racing74

