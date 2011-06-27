The 2011 Tour of America’s Dairyland came to a close on Sunday, appropriately at the Dairyland’s state capital of Madison, and under brilliant, sunny weather.

The Mellow Mushroom trio of Laura Van Gilder, Kristen Lasasso and Carrie Cash-Wooten became podium stars as well as crowd favorites early on in ToAD, and that’s just how they left the Tour. Van Gilder, who won eight of the 11 ToAD contests including Sunday's finale, was bested only twice by teammate Lasasso and once by Ashley James (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) at the Ripon Time Trial.

The sixth-tenths of a mile Madison course was fast, holding the field together much of the day. A couple of primes eventually sparked some action, and with an assist from Lasasso, Van Gilder pounded away at the front of the field in the last lap for the stage win and overall title. Emily Collins (VanderKitten) and Holly Mathews (ISCorp) rounded out the stage podium, with Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co.) and Lasasso joining on the second and third steps, respectively, of the overall podium.

Cash-Wooten had a mechanical inside eight laps to go but fought back the remainder of the race to hang on and finish to secure Mellow Mushroom’s spot atop the team standings.

In the Pro Men’s Race, a solid breakaway of three formed just five laps in, which went nowhere fast except further up the road. Daniel Holloway (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth), Brett Tivers (Garneau Test Team) and Serghei Tvetcov (Aerocat) made up the well-oiled, untouchable machine that left the field resigned to focusing on fourth place and beyond.

As the gap exceeded 41 seconds and the breakaway was on approach to lap the field, attacks were attempted and then pulled back. After a flurry of primes the field started to shatter. Chad Hartley (Kenda 5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder), Rafael Meran (Foundation/CRCA), Shaun McCarthy (Garneau) and Cole House (Realcyclist.com) all got in on the money, as did Tivers himself, to create some excitement.

But with just two to go, the field was wrecked. The 3-man break held together from lap five of the day’s 90-minute race, and with one to go, it was Tvetcov attacking on the backside. US Pro Criterium Champion Holloway, however, stuck it for the narrow win over Tvetcov and Tivers, who finished second and third respectively. Meran took the field sprint for fourth place.

Tvetcov went home as the overall Tour of America's Dairyland men's champion, as Hartley and Euris Rafael Vidal (Foundation/CRCA) rounded out the overall podium for the series. Aerocat, who came to ToAD expecting to exit earlier in the week, stayed through to the finale and ultimately walked away with the team title.

Full Results

Elite Men 1 Daniel Holloway (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 2 Serghei Tvetcov (AeroCat Cycling Team) 3 Brett Tivers (Garneau Test Team) 4 Rafael Meran (Foundation/CRCA) 5 Chris Arndt (LAPT) 6 Zachary Davies (V Australia) 7 Joshua Carter (AeroCat Cycling Team) 8 Chad Hartley (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 9 Brian Toone (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.co) 10 Brian Schaning (Team Geargrinder) 11 Maxwell Anderson (LAPT) 12 Dallas Fowler (Kuhl) 13 Chris Lynch (Team Geargrinder) 14 Daniel Chabanov (GS Mengoni USA) 15 Emile Abraham (AeroCat Cycling Team) 16 Rob White (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 17 Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar) 18 Marc Howe (Z Motion) 19 Ryan Zook (Club Bicicletta) 20 Michael Dalterio (Team Type 1-Development) 21 James Bird (ISCorp Cycling Team) 22 Sam Stone (ISCorp Cycling Team) 23 David Block (Ridley Factory Team) 24 Jordan Roessingh (Nova IS Corp) 25 Tim Norris (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Mesa C) 26 Alexander Bremer (Foundation/CRCA) 27 Kevin Berger (Team Wheel & Sprocket) 28 Isaac Howe (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 29 Dan Ajer (Great Dane Velo Club) 30 Dylan Knutson (Bianchi/Grand Performance) 31 Isaac Neff (Williamson Bicycle Works) 32 JD Bergmann (Team Clif Bar) 33 Brian Rach (ISCorp Cycling Team) 34 Scott Savory (G.S. Mengoni USA) 35 Aaron Whalen 36 Chad Dean 37 Bryan McVey (ABD Cycling Team) 38 Colton Barrett (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 39 Euris Vidal (Foundation/CRCA) 40 Jason Boynton (Team Wheel & Sprocket) 41 Jared Bunde (G.S. Mengoni USA) 42 Diego Garavito (Aerocat Cycing Team) 43 David Holden (Team Type 1) 44 Nicholas Frye (Team WI/KS Energy Services) 45 Mark Shimahara (Team Clif Bar Cycling) 46 Paolo Cravanzola (ASD Team de Angeli) 47 Gevan Samuel (Aerocat Cycing Team) 48 Thomson Remo (Team Wheel & Sprockets) 49 Seth Eckert (Great Dane Velo Club) 50 Matt Waite (Team Wheel & Sprocket) 51 Steve Scholzen (Nova IS Corp) 52 Clayton Chase (Team Geargrinder) 53 Brian Kaker (Lakes Area Physical Therapy) 54 John Kane 55 Ben Anderson (Great Dane Velo Club) 56 Matt Brooks (Team Type 1-Development) 57 Christopher Monteleone (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 58 Nick Vetter (Bianchi/Grand Performance) 59 Scott Rosenfield (ISCorp Cycling Team) 60 Michael Jacques (Team Clif Bar) 61 Cole House (Realcyclist.com) 62 Shaun McCarthy (Garneau Test Team) 63 Sam Witmitz (Garneau Test Team) 64 Pat Lemieux (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)

Elite Women 1 Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) 2 Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus) 3 Holly Mathews (Nova IS Corp) 4 Katie Spittlehouse (Nova IS Corp) 5 Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co.) 6 Kate Chilcott (FCS Cycling Team) 7 Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom) 8 Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus) 9 Kelley Hess (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 10 Kori Seehafer (Team Type 1) 11 Colleen Gulick (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 12 Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus) 13 Courteney Lowe (FCS Cycling Team) 14 Emma Bast (Speedfix p/b Zubaz) 15 Anne Grabowski (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 16 Kristen Meshberg (ABD) 17 Natalie Klemko (Rouse Bicycles) 18 Elizabeth Lauer (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 19 Michelle Melka (RED Racing) 20 Kat Carr (Bell Lap Coaching) 21 Jennifer Maxwell (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 22 Julie Jerue (Nova IS Corp) 23 Megan Baab (FCS/Metro Volkswagen) 24 Haley Juno-Galdes (Webcor/Alto Velo) 25 Laura Meadley (MVP Cycling) 26 Jennifer Perricone (Nova IS Corp) 27 Anne Meyer 28 Jamie Valencheck (Momentum Cycles) 29 Laurel Green (Health Is Wealth) 30 Rebecca Werner (Vanderkitten-Focus) 31 Rachel Eichers Roessingh (ISCorp Cycling Team) 32 Courtney Dimpel (Vanderkitten) 33 Kim White (Velo Bella) 34 Patricia Black (RED Racing) 35 Alexandra Navas (Nova IS Corp) 36 Kate Ligler (RED Racing) 37 Shailie Sanbrooks (Russ Hays) 38 Gina Voci (LG Factory Team) 39 Rachel Byus (FCS Cycling Team) 40 Jennifer Reither (Vanderkitten Racing) 41 Jazzy Hurikens (Vanderkitten-Focus) 42 Carrie Cash-Wootten (Mellow Mushroom) 43 Jennifer Triplett (Hagens Berman)

Elite Men - Final Overall Standings 1 Sergei Tvetcov (AeroCat Cycling Team) 182 pts 2 Chad Hartley (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 147 3 Euris Rafael Vidal (Foundation/CRCA) 130 4 Emile Abraham (AeroCat Cycling Team) 130 5 Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) 112 6 Rafael Meran (Foundation/CRCA) 101 7 Isaac Howe (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 96 8 Daniel Holloway (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 90 9 Rahsaan Bahati (SKIL p/b Pista Palace) 81 10 Rudolph Napolitano (Monster Media) 78 11 Juan Pablo Dotti (AeroCat Cycling Team) 72 12 Brian Sheedy (Hampton Trails Bike Shop) 64 13 Brian Schaning (Team Geargrinder) 61 14 Brett Tivers (Garneau Test Team) 58 15 Cole House (Realcyclist.com) 53 16 Logan Loader (RideClean p/b Patentit.com) 52 17 Michael Smith Larsen (Socalcycling.com) 52 18 David Williams (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 46 19 Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop) 44 20 Pat Lemieux (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 43 21 Zachary Davies (V Australia) 43 22 Marc Prutton (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable) 42 23 Colton Barrett (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 39 24 Luis-Alejandro Zamudio (Herbalife LaGrange) 38 25 Matt Gorter (Subway Cycling Team) 37 26 Maxwell Anderson (LAPT) 34 27 Josh Gillingham (Nova IS Corp) 33 28 Chris Arndt (LAPT) 33 29 Tristan Schouten (Nova IS Corp) 32 30 Jonny Sundt (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 32 31 Steve Tilford (Tradewind Energy/Trek) 31 32 Thomas Soladay (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 30 33 Josh Carter (AeroCat Cycling Team) 30 34 Brian Toone (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.co) 29 35 John Minturn (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable) 28 36 Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop) 28 37 Christopher Monteleone (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 28 38 Logan Owen (Hagens Berman p/b Attitude Sports) 25 39 Brian Rach (ISCorp Cycling Team) 24 40 Chris Lynch (Team Geargrinder) 24 41 Rob White (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 23 42 Daniel Chabanov (GS Mengoni USA) 23 43 Jacob Mueller (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 22 44 Jeff Otto (Lamb Little Racing) 22 45 Clay Murfet (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 20 46 Clayton Barrows (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable) 20 47 Kayle Leogrande (Monster Media) 19 48 Andrew Crater (Serenity Bikes p/b Yoga 1 Studios) 17 49 Brian Matter (Team Geargrinder) 16 50 Christian Helmig (ELBOWZ RACING) 16 51 Gregg Brandt (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 16 52 Luca Damiani (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 15 53 James Bird (ISCorp Cycling Team) 15 54 Dallas Fowler (Kuhl) 14 55 Andrew Otte (NUVO Cultural Trail) 13 56 Marco Aledia (Cleveland Clinic/RGF Sports) 13 57 Alexander Bremer (Foundation/CRCA) 12 58 Sam Witmitz (Garneau Test Team) 12 59 Michael Dalterio (Team Type 1-Development) 12 60 Matt Brandt (Gateway Harley-Davidson) 11 61 Danny Kam (Herbalife LaGrange) 10 62 Nick Vetter (Bianchi/Grand Performance) 10 63 Ryan Zook (Club Bicicletta) 8 64 Christopher Uberti (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 6 65 Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar) 5 66 Justin Williams (Monster Media) 4 67 Jeff Pendlebury (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health) 4 68 Scott Savory (G.S. Mengoni USA) 4 69 Marc Howe (Z Motion) 4 70 Augusto Sanchez (G.S. Mengoni USA) 3 71 Andrew Bates (Garage Racing) 2 72 Bryan McVey (ABD Cycling Team) 2 73 Ian Crane (Hagens Berman p/b Attitude Sports) 2 74 Dylan Knutson (Bianchi/Grand Performance) 2 75 Alejandro Guzman (Foundation/CRCA) 2 76 Matthew Light (Racing For Riley p/b Alderfer) 1

Elite Men - Final Team Standings 1 Aerocat 426 pts 2 Kenda/5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder 384 3 Foundation CRCA 243 4 Stan's No Tubes 117 5 ISCorp Cycling 103 6 Geargrinder 87 7 Team Type 1 11

Elite Women - Final Overall Standings 1 Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) 256 pts 2 Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co.) 180 3 Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom) 137 4 Kelley Hess (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 132 5 Carrie Cash-Wootten (Mellow Mushroom) 128 6 Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus) 127 7 Kate Chilcott (FCS Cycling Team) 127 8 Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus) 118 9 Kori Seehafer (Team Type 1) 114 10 Colleen Gulick (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 110 11 Courteney Lowe (FCS Cycling Team) 103 12 Laura Parsons (Primal Rose Bandits) 88 13 Shailie Sanbrooks (Russ Hays) 74 14 Frances Schofield (Z Motion) 73 15 Emma Bast (Speedfix p/b Zubaz) 73 16 Katie Spittlehouse (Nova IS Corp) 67 17 Michelle Melka (RED Racing) 64 18 Mary-Ellen Ash (Metromint Cycling) 63 19 Anne Grabowski (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 62 20 Kacey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycling Pro Air HF) 59 21 Ashley James (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 58 22 Melina Bernecker (Herbalife LaGrange) 56 23 Holly Matthews (Nova IS Corp) 53 24 Kat Carr (Bell Lap Coaching) 49 25 Julie Jerue (Nova IS Corp) 43 26 Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus) 33 27 Haley Juno-Galdes (Webcor/Alto Velo) 29 28 Jenna Kowalski (NOW-MS Society) 23 29 Morgan Kapp (Herbalife LaGrange) 22 30 Erica Allar (RideClean p/b Patentit.com) 19 31 Sheila Orem (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 18 32 Lenore Pipes 18 33 Natalie Klemko (Rouse Bicycles) 16 34 Elizabeth Lauer (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 15 35 Rebecca Werner (Vanderkitten-Focus) 13 36 Anna Drakulich (Herbalife LaGrange) 12 37 Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus) 12 38 Emily Foxman (Webcor Alto Velo) 12 39 Jennifer Triplett (Hagens Berman) 12 40 Rebecca Blatt (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 11 41 Cindy Reese (Bicycles of Tulsa) 10 42 Janelle Kellman (RED Racing) 8 43 Gina Voci (LG Factory Team) 7 44 Kim White (Velo Bella) 5 45 Kristen Meshberg (ABD) 5 46 Stacey Jensen (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 4 47 Courtney Dimpel (Vanderkitten) 4 48 Rachel Byus (FCS Cycling Team) 3 49 Juliette Olson (RED Racing) 2 50 Sarah Huang (Nova IS Corp) 1 51 Kate Ligler (RED Racing) 1 52 Jamie Valencheck (Momentum Cycles) 1