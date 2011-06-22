Trending

Napolitano, Lasasso score wins at Schlitz Park Criterium

Cantwell, Van Gilder remain atop overall standings

The Tour of America's Dairyland returned to downtown Milwaukee for the challenging Schlitz Park Criterium on the west bank of the Milwaukee River.

Only 30 riders finished the Pro Men's event, which featured attrition throughout the day on a technical circuit with a steep climb and descent each lap. Rudy Napolitano (Monster Media) and U.S. Pro Criterium Champ Daniel Holloway (Kelly Benefit Strategies-Optum Health) formed a 2-man break early on, which would go the distance.

Three chasers - Serghei Tvetcov (AeroCat), Luis Alejandro-Zamudio (Herbalife-LaGrange) and Christopher Monteleone (Kenda 5-hour Energy-Geargrinder) - launched off the front for an extended period for an impressive showing but the trio would ultimately be absorbed back into the diminished peloton. Brian Sheedy (Hampton Trails Bike Shop) made a valiant effort as well, as a solitary chaser, with 16 to go which also ended in capture by the field.

Ultimately the two-man break's advantage grew to 1:15, with the duo approaching the back of the field. Napolitano and Holloway never showed any signs of weakness - even though Holloway lost a pedal with four laps to go, leaving him to race the final four 0.8 mile laps with one pedal.

Napolitano bested Holloway for the victory while in the field sprint for third place Rahsaan Bahati (SKLZ-Pista Palace) and overall leader Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) played cat-and-mouse for the final podium position. In the end, however, AeroCat came around the front with Cantwell on the outside with not enough time or space, giving Serghei Tvetcov third place on the day.

The Pro Women faced a brief delay to their start while rain and lightning passed but the minor time-out didn't seem to halt Mellow Mushroom’s momentum. Kristen Lasasso moved off the front with three to go for a $100 prime and never looked back. Lasasso made her win look effortless as the field was 27 seconds back with one to go.

Mellow Mushroom teammate Laura Van Gilder, the overall women's leader, took the field sprint from Kate Chilcott (FCS/Metro Volkswagen) for the 1-2 Mellow Mushroom punch as they continue their dominant streak.

Full Results

Elite men
1Rudolph Napolitano (Monster Media)
2Daniel Holloway (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
3Serghei Tvetcov (AeroCat Cycling Team)
4Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)
5Emile Abraham (AeroCat Cycling Team)
6Rafael Meran (Foundation/CRCA)
7Rahsaan Bahati (SKIL p/b Pista Palace)
8Stephen Tilford (Tradewind Energy/Trek)
9Euris Vidal (Foundation/CRCA)
10Colton Barrett (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
11Luis-Alejandro Zamudio (Herbalife LaGrange)
12Chad Hartley (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)
13Michael Smith Larsen (Socalcycling.com)
14Logan Loader (RideClean p/b Patentit.com)
15Josh Gillingham (Nova IS Corp)
16Cole House (Realcyclist.com)
17Daniel Chabanov (GS Mengoni USA)
18Brian Sheedy (Hampton Trails Bike Shop)
19Brian Toone (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.co)
20David Williams (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
21Chris Arndt (LAPT)
22Pat Lemieux (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)
23Rob White (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)
24Nick Vetter (Bianchi/Grand Performance)
25Steve Scholzen (Nova IS Corp)
26Issac Howe (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)
27Thomas Hubbard (Subway Cycling Team)
28Thomas Soladay (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
29Juan Pablo Dotti (AeroCat Cycling Team)
30Dallas Fowler (Kuhl)

Elite women
1Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom)
2Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)
3Kate Chilcott (FCS Cycling Team)
4Laura Parsons (Primal Rose Bandits)
5Carrie Cash-Wootten (Mellow Mushroom)
6Kacey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycling Pro Air HF)
7Kori Seehafer (Team Type 1)
8Kelley Hess (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
9Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)
10Shailie Sanbrooks (Russ Hays)
11Emma Bast (Speedfix p/b Zubaz)
12Frances Schofield (Z Motion)
13Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co.)
14Michelle Melka (RED Racing)
15Courteney Lowe (FCS Cycling Team)
16Haley Juno-Galdes (Webcor/Alto Velo)
17Melina Bernecker (Herbalife LaGrange)
18Rebecca Blatt (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
19Colleen Gulick (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
20Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus)
21Megan Baab (FCS/Metro Volkswagen)
22Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus)
23Kat Carr (Bell Lap Coaching)
24Katie Spittlehouse (Nova IS Corp)
25Sheila Orem (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
26Cindy Reese (Bicycles of Tulsa)
27Jennifer Maxwell (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
28Jennifer Triplett (Hagens Berman)
29Elizabeth Lauer (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
30Kate Ligler (RED Racing)
31Alexandra Navas (Nova IS Corp)
32Nicole Brandt (Velo Club La Grange)
33Mary-Ellen Ash (Metromint Cycling)

Elite men - Overall standings
1Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)112pts
2Emile Abraham (AeroCat Cycling Team)94
3Sergei Tvetcov (AeroCat Cycling Team)83
4Rahsaan Bahati (SKIL p/b Pista Palace)81
5Rudolph Napolitano (Monster Media)78
6Chad Hartley (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)65
7Issac Howe (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)62
8Euris Rafael Vidal (Foundation/CRCA)62
9Logan Loader (RideClean p/b Patentit.com)52
10Michael Smith Larsen (Socalcycling.com)52
11Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)44
12Juan Pablo Dotti (AeroCat Cycling Team)38
13Luis-Alejandro Zamudio (Herbalife LaGrange)38
14Tristan Schouten (Nova IS Corp)32
15Steve Tilford (Tradewind Energy/Trek)31
16Thomas Soladay (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)30
17Matt Gorter (Subway Cycling Team)29
18John Minturn (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)28
19Marc Prutton (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)28
20Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)28
21Logan Owen (Hagens Berman p/b Attitude Sports)25
22Brian Sheedy (Hampton Trails Bike Shop)25
23Colton Barrett (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)24
24Pat Lemieux (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)20
25Clay Murfet (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)20
26Clayton Barrows (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)20
27Kayle Leogrande (Monster Media)19
28Rafael Meran (Foundation/CRCA)19
29Daniel Holloway (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)19
30Brian Schaning (Team Geargrinder)18
31Andrew Crater (Serenity Bikes p/b Yoga 1 Studios)17
32Maxwell Anderson (LAPT)17
33Brian Matter (Team Geargrinder)16
34Christian Helmig (ELBOWZ RACING)16
35Luca Damiani (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)15
36Andrew Otte (NUVO Cultural Trail)13
37Marco Aledia (Cleveland Clinic/RGF Sports)13
38Brian Toone (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.co)11
39Brian Rach (ISCorp Cycling Team)10
40Danny Kam (Herbalife LaGrange)10
41David Williams (BISSELL Pro Cycling)10
42Rob White (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)9
43Josh Gillingham (Nova IS Corp)7
44Christopher Uberti (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)6
45Cole House (Realcyclist.com)5
46Justin Williams (Monster Media)4
47Daniel Chabanov (GS Mengoni USA)4
48Chris Arndt (LAPT)3
49Andrew Bates (Garage Racing)2
50Jacob Mueller (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)2
51Bryan McVey (ABD Cycling Team)2
52Ian Crane (Hagens Berman p/b Attitude Sports)2

Elite women - Overall standings
1Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)138pts
2Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co.)110
3Carrie Cash-Wootten (Mellow Mushroom)101
4Laura Parsons (Primal Rose Bandits)88
5Kate Chilcott (FCS Cycling Team)85
6Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus)76
7Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus)72
8Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom)67
9Kacey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycling Pro Air HF)59
10Kori Seehafer (Team Type 1)57
11Shailie Sanbrooks (Russ Hays)56
12Courteney Lowe (FCS Cycling Team)55
13Kelley Hess (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)55
14Frances Schofield (Z Motion)53
15Colleen Gulick (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)51
16Emma Bast (Speedfix p/b Zubaz)49
17Mary-Ellen Ash (Metromint Cycling)46
18Kat Carr (Bell Lap Coaching)44
19Anne Grabowski (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)32
20Melina Bernecker (Herbalife LaGrange)26
21Jenna Kowalski (NOW-MS Society)22
22Erica Allar (RideClean p/b Patentit.com)19
23Michelle Melka (RED Racing)17
24Elizabeth Lauer (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)12
25Anna Drakulich (Herbalife LaGrange)12
26Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)12
27Natalie Klemko (Rouse Bicycles)11
28Rebecca Blatt (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)11
29Katie Spittlehouse (Nova IS Corp)7
30Kim White (Velo Bella)5
31Haley Juno-Galdes (Webcor/Alto Velo)5
32Stacey Jensen (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)4
33Jennifer Triplett (Hagens Berman)4
34Rachel Byus (FCS Cycling Team)3
35Courtney Dimpel (Vanderkitten)2
36Juliette Olson (RED Racing)2
37Sarah Huang (Nova IS Corp)1
38Kate Ligler (RED Racing)1

