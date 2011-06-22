The Tour of America's Dairyland returned to downtown Milwaukee for the challenging Schlitz Park Criterium on the west bank of the Milwaukee River.

Only 30 riders finished the Pro Men's event, which featured attrition throughout the day on a technical circuit with a steep climb and descent each lap. Rudy Napolitano (Monster Media) and U.S. Pro Criterium Champ Daniel Holloway (Kelly Benefit Strategies-Optum Health) formed a 2-man break early on, which would go the distance.

Three chasers - Serghei Tvetcov (AeroCat), Luis Alejandro-Zamudio (Herbalife-LaGrange) and Christopher Monteleone (Kenda 5-hour Energy-Geargrinder) - launched off the front for an extended period for an impressive showing but the trio would ultimately be absorbed back into the diminished peloton. Brian Sheedy (Hampton Trails Bike Shop) made a valiant effort as well, as a solitary chaser, with 16 to go which also ended in capture by the field.

Ultimately the two-man break's advantage grew to 1:15, with the duo approaching the back of the field. Napolitano and Holloway never showed any signs of weakness - even though Holloway lost a pedal with four laps to go, leaving him to race the final four 0.8 mile laps with one pedal.

Napolitano bested Holloway for the victory while in the field sprint for third place Rahsaan Bahati (SKLZ-Pista Palace) and overall leader Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) played cat-and-mouse for the final podium position. In the end, however, AeroCat came around the front with Cantwell on the outside with not enough time or space, giving Serghei Tvetcov third place on the day.

The Pro Women faced a brief delay to their start while rain and lightning passed but the minor time-out didn't seem to halt Mellow Mushroom’s momentum. Kristen Lasasso moved off the front with three to go for a $100 prime and never looked back. Lasasso made her win look effortless as the field was 27 seconds back with one to go.

Mellow Mushroom teammate Laura Van Gilder, the overall women's leader, took the field sprint from Kate Chilcott (FCS/Metro Volkswagen) for the 1-2 Mellow Mushroom punch as they continue their dominant streak.

Full Results

Elite men 1 Rudolph Napolitano (Monster Media) 2 Daniel Holloway (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 3 Serghei Tvetcov (AeroCat Cycling Team) 4 Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) 5 Emile Abraham (AeroCat Cycling Team) 6 Rafael Meran (Foundation/CRCA) 7 Rahsaan Bahati (SKIL p/b Pista Palace) 8 Stephen Tilford (Tradewind Energy/Trek) 9 Euris Vidal (Foundation/CRCA) 10 Colton Barrett (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 11 Luis-Alejandro Zamudio (Herbalife LaGrange) 12 Chad Hartley (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 13 Michael Smith Larsen (Socalcycling.com) 14 Logan Loader (RideClean p/b Patentit.com) 15 Josh Gillingham (Nova IS Corp) 16 Cole House (Realcyclist.com) 17 Daniel Chabanov (GS Mengoni USA) 18 Brian Sheedy (Hampton Trails Bike Shop) 19 Brian Toone (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.co) 20 David Williams (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 21 Chris Arndt (LAPT) 22 Pat Lemieux (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 23 Rob White (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 24 Nick Vetter (Bianchi/Grand Performance) 25 Steve Scholzen (Nova IS Corp) 26 Issac Howe (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 27 Thomas Hubbard (Subway Cycling Team) 28 Thomas Soladay (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 29 Juan Pablo Dotti (AeroCat Cycling Team) 30 Dallas Fowler (Kuhl)

Elite women 1 Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom) 2 Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) 3 Kate Chilcott (FCS Cycling Team) 4 Laura Parsons (Primal Rose Bandits) 5 Carrie Cash-Wootten (Mellow Mushroom) 6 Kacey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycling Pro Air HF) 7 Kori Seehafer (Team Type 1) 8 Kelley Hess (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 9 Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus) 10 Shailie Sanbrooks (Russ Hays) 11 Emma Bast (Speedfix p/b Zubaz) 12 Frances Schofield (Z Motion) 13 Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co.) 14 Michelle Melka (RED Racing) 15 Courteney Lowe (FCS Cycling Team) 16 Haley Juno-Galdes (Webcor/Alto Velo) 17 Melina Bernecker (Herbalife LaGrange) 18 Rebecca Blatt (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 19 Colleen Gulick (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 20 Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus) 21 Megan Baab (FCS/Metro Volkswagen) 22 Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus) 23 Kat Carr (Bell Lap Coaching) 24 Katie Spittlehouse (Nova IS Corp) 25 Sheila Orem (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 26 Cindy Reese (Bicycles of Tulsa) 27 Jennifer Maxwell (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 28 Jennifer Triplett (Hagens Berman) 29 Elizabeth Lauer (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 30 Kate Ligler (RED Racing) 31 Alexandra Navas (Nova IS Corp) 32 Nicole Brandt (Velo Club La Grange) 33 Mary-Ellen Ash (Metromint Cycling)

Elite men - Overall standings 1 Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) 112 pts 2 Emile Abraham (AeroCat Cycling Team) 94 3 Sergei Tvetcov (AeroCat Cycling Team) 83 4 Rahsaan Bahati (SKIL p/b Pista Palace) 81 5 Rudolph Napolitano (Monster Media) 78 6 Chad Hartley (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 65 7 Issac Howe (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 62 8 Euris Rafael Vidal (Foundation/CRCA) 62 9 Logan Loader (RideClean p/b Patentit.com) 52 10 Michael Smith Larsen (Socalcycling.com) 52 11 Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop) 44 12 Juan Pablo Dotti (AeroCat Cycling Team) 38 13 Luis-Alejandro Zamudio (Herbalife LaGrange) 38 14 Tristan Schouten (Nova IS Corp) 32 15 Steve Tilford (Tradewind Energy/Trek) 31 16 Thomas Soladay (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 30 17 Matt Gorter (Subway Cycling Team) 29 18 John Minturn (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable) 28 19 Marc Prutton (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable) 28 20 Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop) 28 21 Logan Owen (Hagens Berman p/b Attitude Sports) 25 22 Brian Sheedy (Hampton Trails Bike Shop) 25 23 Colton Barrett (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 24 24 Pat Lemieux (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 20 25 Clay Murfet (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 20 26 Clayton Barrows (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable) 20 27 Kayle Leogrande (Monster Media) 19 28 Rafael Meran (Foundation/CRCA) 19 29 Daniel Holloway (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 19 30 Brian Schaning (Team Geargrinder) 18 31 Andrew Crater (Serenity Bikes p/b Yoga 1 Studios) 17 32 Maxwell Anderson (LAPT) 17 33 Brian Matter (Team Geargrinder) 16 34 Christian Helmig (ELBOWZ RACING) 16 35 Luca Damiani (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 15 36 Andrew Otte (NUVO Cultural Trail) 13 37 Marco Aledia (Cleveland Clinic/RGF Sports) 13 38 Brian Toone (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.co) 11 39 Brian Rach (ISCorp Cycling Team) 10 40 Danny Kam (Herbalife LaGrange) 10 41 David Williams (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 10 42 Rob White (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 9 43 Josh Gillingham (Nova IS Corp) 7 44 Christopher Uberti (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 6 45 Cole House (Realcyclist.com) 5 46 Justin Williams (Monster Media) 4 47 Daniel Chabanov (GS Mengoni USA) 4 48 Chris Arndt (LAPT) 3 49 Andrew Bates (Garage Racing) 2 50 Jacob Mueller (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 2 51 Bryan McVey (ABD Cycling Team) 2 52 Ian Crane (Hagens Berman p/b Attitude Sports) 2