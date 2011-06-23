Image 1 of 18 Serghei Tvetcov (Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland) Image 2 of 18 (Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland) Image 3 of 18 (Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland) Image 4 of 18 (Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland) Image 5 of 18 (Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland) Image 6 of 18 (Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland) Image 7 of 18 (Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland) Image 8 of 18 (Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland) Image 9 of 18 (Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland) Image 10 of 18 (Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland) Image 11 of 18 (Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland) Image 12 of 18 (Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland) Image 13 of 18 (Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland) Image 14 of 18 Cat 4 red jersery leader Tony Kaatz (Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland) Image 15 of 18 Cat 2 women's overall leader Starla Teddergreen (Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland) Image 16 of 18 Mellow Mushroom 5 Hour Energy team omnium leaders (Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland) Image 17 of 18 Laura Van Gilder (Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland) Image 18 of 18 Men's elite podium following the Ripon time trial (Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)

A short yet challenging day seemed to be a welcomed respite for riders at Stage 7 of the Tour of America's Dairyland presented by Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board.

Judging by how fast the racer lot cleared after the Ripon Time Trial, it was lights out early for many on Wednesday night. The day began with an arduous climb leading into the quiet yet bustling-behind-the-scenes dairy farmlands. From there, racers where treated to the sandstone bluffs of Green Lake followed by the tumultuous beauty of up and down motion, before coming face-to-face with an incredible steep ascent. Fast thinking and quick maneuvering were mandatory, before riders could ultimately relish in the twisty decline, which led to the sloping sprint of a finish.

Team Kenda pb Geargrinder's Ashley James showed the best time for the 13-mile course on Wednesday, just ‘nths faster than current Becker Law pink and white leader's jersey owner, Laura Van Gilder of Mellow Mushroom. Mellow Mushroom teammate Kristin Lasasso took the third spot on the podium, and helped secure Mellow Mushroom's first place standing in the 5-hour Energy Team Competition.

Starla Teddergreen of Vanderkitten - Focus took back the Oarsman Capital Cat 2 Amateur Green Jersey from Laura Parsons (Primal Rose Bandits), inciting a fire among Cat 2 contenders. Teddergreen, who is now tied with Kelley Hess (Team Kenda pb Geargrinder) in Overall points, but took over the day's title based on her finish at Ripon, is just six points ahead of Z-Motion's Tina Schofield, with four stages to go.

AeroCat continues to be a powerhouse, with Serghei Tvetcov clocking in for the win, just under a minute ahead of Brian Sheedy (Hampton Trails Bike Shop) and Bissell's David Williams. Tvetcov stays in the yellow and white Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board Overall Leader's jersey as his Aerocat team stays atop the 5-hour Energy Pro Team Competition leaderboard.

Tour of America's Dairyland continues Thursday with the Sheboygan Harbor Centre Criterium, which leads to the Fond du Lac Gran Prix before closing this weekend with a PRIME-a-pa-moooooo-za weekend featuring a CASH COW prime giveaway totaling nearly $13,000 for Pro Men at the ISCorp Downer Classic on Saturday and the Madison Capital Criterium on Sunday.

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Serghei Tvetcov (AeroCat cycling team) 0:31:22 2 Brian Sheedy (Hampton Trails Bike Shop) 0:00:51 3 David Williams (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:01:04 4 Juan Pablo Dotti (AeroCat Cycling Team) 0:01:14 5 Jonny Sundt (Kenda Pro Cycling Team p/b Gea) 0:01:23 6 Rafael Meran (Foundation CRCA) 0:01:33 7 Christopher Monteleone (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b GEARGRIN) 0:01:43 8 Josh Gillingham (Nova IS Corp) 0:01:45 9 Chad Hartley (Kenda Pro Cycling Team p/b Gea) 0:01:48 10 Jeffery Otto (Lamb Little Racing) 0:01:57 11 Jacob Mueller (Kelly Benefits Strategies p/b ) 0:02:02 12 Euris Vidal (Foundation CRCA) 0:02:05 13 Pat Lemieux (Kenda/ 5hr Energy p/b Geargrin) 0:02:34 14 Brian Rach (ISCorp Cycling Team) 0:02:42 15 Brian Schaning (Team Geargrinder) 0:02:45 16 Nick Vetter (Bianchi/Grand Performance) 0:02:56 17 Gregg Brandt (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cyclin) 0:03:01 18 Issac Howe (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrind) 0:03:03 19 Michael Dalterio (Team Type 1-Development) 0:03:09 20 Dylan Knutson (Bianchi Grand Performance) 0:03:20 21 Alexander Bremer (Foundation/CRCA) 0:03:23 22 Scott Rosenfield (ISCorp Cycling Team) 0:03:30 23 Matt Brooks (Team Type 1-Development) 0:03:43 24 Paolo Cravanzola (Team de Angeli) 0:03:46 25 David Holden (Team Type 1) 0:03:47 26 Marc Howe (zMotion) 0:03:49 27 Braden Bingham (Modmarket) 0:03:52 28 Ross White (Team Geargrinder) 0:04:02 29 Matt Waite (Team Wheel & Sprocket) 0:04:02 30 James Bird (ISCorp Cycling Team) 0:04:04 31 Kip Spaude (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation I) 0:04:17 32 Rob White (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b GEARGRIN) 0:04:21 33 Emile Abraham (AeroCat cycling team) 0:04:23 34 Alejandro Guzman (Foundation/CRCA) 0:04:24 35 Chris Lynch (GEARGRINDER) 0:04:33 36 Andrea Pirovano (Team Type 1-Development) 0:04:44 37 James Slauson (Bicycle-Heaven) 0:04:46 38 Matthew Light (Racing For Riley p/b Alderfer) 0:04:50 39 Clayton Chase (Geargrinder) 0:05:08 40 Hans Higdon (Hampshire Cycle Club) 0:05:42 41 Beck Frydenborg 0:05:56 42 David Block (Ridley Factory Team) 0:06:07 43 Andrea Ciacchini (Team Type 1-Development) 0:06:51 44 Nathaniel Bricker 0:08:59 45 Gevan Samuel (Aerocat) 0:18:47

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ashley James (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:36:09 2 Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) 0:00:01 3 Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom) 0:00:17 4 Courteney Lowe (FCS Cycling Team) 0:00:49 5 Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co) 0:00:52 6 Melina Bernecker (Herbalife LaGrange) 0:01:31 7 Michelle Melka (RED Racing) 0:01:34 8 Kelley Hess (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:01:50 9 Julie Jerue (Nova IS Corp) 0:02:00 10 Morgan Kapp (Herbalife LaGrange) 0:02:09 11 Haley Juno-Galdes (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:02:12 12 Sheila Orem (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:02:19 13 Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:02:20 14 Anne Grabowski (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:02:23 15 Emily Foxman (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:02:27 16 Cindy Reese (Bicycles of Tulsa) 0:02:32 17 Frances Schofield (Z Motion) 0:02:48 18 Carrie Cash-Wootten (Mellow Mushroom) 0:02:49 19 Colleen Gulick (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:02:51 20 Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:02:53 21 Rebecca Blatt (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:03:00 22 Alexandra Navas (Nova IS Corp) 0:03:06 23 Jane Wolcott (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:03:13 24 Lindsey Durst (Nova IS Corp) 0:03:19 25 Kate Ligler (RED Racing) 0:03:28 26 Emma Bast (Speedfix p/b Zubaz) 0:03:35 27 Kate Chilcott (FCS Cycling Team) 0:03:37 28 Elizabeth Lauer (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:03:43 29 Courtney Dimpel (Vanderkitten) 0:04:04 30 Juliette Olson (RED Racing) 0:04:06 31 Rebecca Werner (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:04:09 32 Shailie Sanbrooks (RH Cycling) 0:04:14 33 Carly Rivezzo 0:04:22 34 Jennifer Greenberg (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:04:35 35 Janelle Kellman (RED Racing) 0:04:52 36 Jamie Valencheck (Momentum Cycles) 0:04:55 37 Katie Spittlehouse (Nova IS Corp) 0:05:02 38 Julia Manley (Rocky Mounts ~ Izze Racing) 0:05:24 39 Kate Mahoney (Sorella Cycling p/b BVM Engine) 0:05:51 40 Kimberly White (RED racing) 0:05:53 41 Megan Baab (FCS/Metro Volkswagen) 0:05:57

Elite men overall # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergei Tvetcov (AeroCat cycling team) 123 pts 2 Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia) 112 3 Emile Abraham (AeroCat cycling team) 94 4 Chad Hartley (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 89 5 Euris Rafael Vidal (Foundation/CRCA) 82 6 Rahsaan Bahati (SK12 p/b Pista Palace) 81 7 Rudolph Napolitano (Monstermedia) 78 8 Juan Pablo Dotti (AeroCat cycling team) 72 9 Issac Howe (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 68 10 Brian Sheedy (Hampton Trails Bike Shop p/b Trail's Edge) 63 11 Logan Loader (Ride Clean p/b Patent It) 52 12 Michael Smith Larsen (Socalcycling.com) 52 13 Rafael Meran (Foundation/CRCA) 49 14 David Williams (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 46 15 Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis) 44 16 Luis-Alejandro Zamudio (Herbalife LaGrange) 38 17 Pat Lemieux (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 36 18 Josh Gillingham (Nova IS Corp) 33 19 Tristan Schouten (Nova IS Corp) 32 20 Johnny Sundt (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 32 21 Steve Tilford (Tradewind Energy/Trek) 31 22 Thomas Soladay (Kelly Benefit Strategies p/b Optum Health) 30 23 Brian Schaning (Team Geargrinder) 30 24 Matt Gorter (Subway Cycling Team) 29 25 John Minturn (Stan's No Tubes / AXA Equitable) 28 26 Marc Prutton (Stan's No Tubes / AXA Equitable) 28 27 Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis) 28 28 Chris Monteleon (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 28 29 Logan Owen (Hagens Berman p/b Attitude Sports) 25 30 Colton Barrett (Kelly Benefit Strategies p/b Optum Health) 24 31 Brian Rach (Nova IS Corp) 24 32 Jacob Mueller (Kelly Benefit Strategies p/b Optum Health) 22 33 Jeff Otto (Lamb Little Racing) 22 34 Clay Murfet (Ride Clean p/b Patent It) 20 35 Clayton Barrows (Stan's No Tubes / AXA Equitable) 20 36 Kayle Leogrande (Monster Media) 19 37 Daniel Holloway (Kelly Benefit Strategies p/b Optum Health) 19 38 Andrew Crater (Serenity Bikes p/b Yoga 1 Studios) 17 39 Maxwell Anderson (LAPT) 17 40 Brian Matter (Team Geargrinder) 16 41 Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing) 16 42 Luca Damiani (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 15 43 Andrew Otte (NUVO Cultural Trail) 13 44 Marco Aledia (Cleveland Clinic/RGF Sports) 13 45 Brian Toone (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.com) 11 46 Danny Kam (Herbalife LaGrange) 10 47 Nicholas Vetter (Bianchi Grand Performance) 10 48 Rob White (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b GEARGRINDER) 9 49 Greg Brandt (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 8 50 Christopher Uberti (Panther/RGF) 6 51 Cole House (Real Cyclists.com) 5 52 Justin Williams (Monster Media) 4 53 Daniel Chavanov (GS Mengoni USA) 4 54 Michael Dalterio (Team Type 1) 4 55 Chris Arndt (LAPT/Attitude Subaru) 3 56 Andrew Bates (Garage Racing) 2 57 Bryan Mcvey (ABD Cycling Team) 2 58 Ian Crane (Hagens Berman p/b Attitude Sports) 2 59 Dylan Knutson (Bianchi Grand Performance 2

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aerocat 289 pts 2 Kenda pb Geargrinder 232 3 Foundation CRCA 111 4 Stan's No Tubes 103 5 ISCorp Cycling 89 6 Geargrinder 34 7 Team Type 1 4 8 MetLife

Elite women overall # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) 2 Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co.) 3 Carrie Cash-Wootten (Mellow Mushroom/Pedal the Cause) 4 Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom) 5 Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus) 6 Courteney Lowe (FCS Cycling Team) 7 Laura Parsons (Primal Rose Bandits) 8 Kate Chilcott (FCS Cycling Team) 9 Kelly Hess (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 10 Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus) 11 Frances Schofield (Z Motion) 12 Kacey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycling Pro Air HFA) 13 Kori Seehafer (Team Type 1) 14 Shailie Sanbrooks (Russ Hays Cycling) 15 Melina Bernecker (Herbalife LaGrange) 16 Colleen Gulick (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 17 Emma Bast (Speedfix p/b Zubaz) 18 Mary-Ellen Ash (Metromint Cycling) 19 Anne Grabowski (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 20 Michelle Melka (RED Racing) 21 Kat Carr (Bell Lap Coaching) 22 Ashley James (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 23 Haley Juno-Galdes (Webcor Alto Velo) 24 Julie Jerue (ISCorp Cycling) 25 Jenna Kowalski (NOW-MS Society) 26 Morgan Kapp (Herbalife LaGrange) 27 Erica Allar (RideClean p/b PatentIt) 28 Sheila Orem (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 29 Elizabeth Lauer (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 30 Anna Drakulich (Herbalife LaGrange) 31 Emily Collins 32 Emily Foxman (Webcor Alto Velo) 33 Natalie Klemko (Rouse Bicycles) 34 Rebecca Blatt (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 35 Cindy Reese (Bicycles of Tulsa) 36 Katie Spittlehouse (Nova IS Corp) 37 Kim White (Velo Bella) 38 Stacey Jensen (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 39 Jennifer Triplett (Hagens Berman) 40 Rachel Byus (FCS Cycling Team) 41 Courtney Dimpel (Vanderkitten-Focus) 42 Juliette Olson (RED Racing) 43 Sarah Huang (Nova IS Corp) 44 Kate Ligler (RED Racing)