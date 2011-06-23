Trending

James prevails by narrow margin in Ripon time trial

Tvetcov clocks in for the win to maintain overall

Image 1 of 18

Serghei Tvetcov

Serghei Tvetcov
(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 2 of 18

(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 3 of 18

(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 4 of 18

(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 5 of 18

(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 6 of 18

(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 7 of 18

(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 8 of 18

(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 9 of 18

(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 10 of 18

(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 11 of 18

(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 12 of 18

(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 13 of 18

(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 14 of 18

Cat 4 red jersery leader Tony Kaatz

Cat 4 red jersery leader Tony Kaatz
(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 15 of 18

Cat 2 women's overall leader Starla Teddergreen

Cat 2 women's overall leader Starla Teddergreen
(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 16 of 18

Mellow Mushroom 5 Hour Energy team omnium leaders

Mellow Mushroom 5 Hour Energy team omnium leaders
(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 17 of 18

Laura Van Gilder

Laura Van Gilder
(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 18 of 18

Men's elite podium following the Ripon time trial

Men's elite podium following the Ripon time trial
(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)

A short yet challenging day seemed to be a welcomed respite for riders at Stage 7 of the Tour of America's Dairyland presented by Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board.

Judging by how fast the racer lot cleared after the Ripon Time Trial, it was lights out early for many on Wednesday night. The day began with an arduous climb leading into the quiet yet bustling-behind-the-scenes dairy farmlands. From there, racers where treated to the sandstone bluffs of Green Lake followed by the tumultuous beauty of up and down motion, before coming face-to-face with an incredible steep ascent. Fast thinking and quick maneuvering were mandatory, before riders could ultimately relish in the twisty decline, which led to the sloping sprint of a finish.

Team Kenda pb Geargrinder's Ashley James showed the best time for the 13-mile course on Wednesday, just ‘nths faster than current Becker Law pink and white leader's jersey owner, Laura Van Gilder of Mellow Mushroom. Mellow Mushroom teammate Kristin Lasasso took the third spot on the podium, and helped secure Mellow Mushroom's first place standing in the 5-hour Energy Team Competition.

Starla Teddergreen of Vanderkitten - Focus took back the Oarsman Capital Cat 2 Amateur Green Jersey from Laura Parsons (Primal Rose Bandits), inciting a fire among Cat 2 contenders. Teddergreen, who is now tied with Kelley Hess (Team Kenda pb Geargrinder) in Overall points, but took over the day's title based on her finish at Ripon, is just six points ahead of Z-Motion's Tina Schofield, with four stages to go.

AeroCat continues to be a powerhouse, with Serghei Tvetcov clocking in for the win, just under a minute ahead of Brian Sheedy (Hampton Trails Bike Shop) and Bissell's David Williams. Tvetcov stays in the yellow and white Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board Overall Leader's jersey as his Aerocat team stays atop the 5-hour Energy Pro Team Competition leaderboard.

Tour of America's Dairyland continues Thursday with the Sheboygan Harbor Centre Criterium, which leads to the Fond du Lac Gran Prix before closing this weekend with a PRIME-a-pa-moooooo-za weekend featuring a CASH COW prime giveaway totaling nearly $13,000 for Pro Men at the ISCorp Downer Classic on Saturday and the Madison Capital Criterium on Sunday.

 

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Serghei Tvetcov (AeroCat cycling team)0:31:22
2Brian Sheedy (Hampton Trails Bike Shop)0:00:51
3David Williams (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:01:04
4Juan Pablo Dotti (AeroCat Cycling Team)0:01:14
5Jonny Sundt (Kenda Pro Cycling Team p/b Gea)0:01:23
6Rafael Meran (Foundation CRCA)0:01:33
7Christopher Monteleone (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b GEARGRIN)0:01:43
8Josh Gillingham (Nova IS Corp)0:01:45
9Chad Hartley (Kenda Pro Cycling Team p/b Gea)0:01:48
10Jeffery Otto (Lamb Little Racing)0:01:57
11Jacob Mueller (Kelly Benefits Strategies p/b )0:02:02
12Euris Vidal (Foundation CRCA)0:02:05
13Pat Lemieux (Kenda/ 5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)0:02:34
14Brian Rach (ISCorp Cycling Team)0:02:42
15Brian Schaning (Team Geargrinder)0:02:45
16Nick Vetter (Bianchi/Grand Performance)0:02:56
17Gregg Brandt (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cyclin)0:03:01
18Issac Howe (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrind)0:03:03
19Michael Dalterio (Team Type 1-Development)0:03:09
20Dylan Knutson (Bianchi Grand Performance)0:03:20
21Alexander Bremer (Foundation/CRCA)0:03:23
22Scott Rosenfield (ISCorp Cycling Team)0:03:30
23Matt Brooks (Team Type 1-Development)0:03:43
24Paolo Cravanzola (Team de Angeli)0:03:46
25David Holden (Team Type 1)0:03:47
26Marc Howe (zMotion)0:03:49
27Braden Bingham (Modmarket)0:03:52
28Ross White (Team Geargrinder)0:04:02
29Matt Waite (Team Wheel & Sprocket)0:04:02
30James Bird (ISCorp Cycling Team)0:04:04
31Kip Spaude (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation I)0:04:17
32Rob White (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b GEARGRIN)0:04:21
33Emile Abraham (AeroCat cycling team)0:04:23
34Alejandro Guzman (Foundation/CRCA)0:04:24
35Chris Lynch (GEARGRINDER)0:04:33
36Andrea Pirovano (Team Type 1-Development)0:04:44
37James Slauson (Bicycle-Heaven)0:04:46
38Matthew Light (Racing For Riley p/b Alderfer)0:04:50
39Clayton Chase (Geargrinder)0:05:08
40Hans Higdon (Hampshire Cycle Club)0:05:42
41Beck Frydenborg0:05:56
42David Block (Ridley Factory Team)0:06:07
43Andrea Ciacchini (Team Type 1-Development)0:06:51
44Nathaniel Bricker0:08:59
45Gevan Samuel (Aerocat)0:18:47

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ashley James (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:36:09
2Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)0:00:01
3Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom)0:00:17
4Courteney Lowe (FCS Cycling Team)0:00:49
5Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co)0:00:52
6Melina Bernecker (Herbalife LaGrange)0:01:31
7Michelle Melka (RED Racing)0:01:34
8Kelley Hess (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:01:50
9Julie Jerue (Nova IS Corp)0:02:00
10Morgan Kapp (Herbalife LaGrange)0:02:09
11Haley Juno-Galdes (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:02:12
12Sheila Orem (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:02:19
13Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:02:20
14Anne Grabowski (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:02:23
15Emily Foxman (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:02:27
16Cindy Reese (Bicycles of Tulsa)0:02:32
17Frances Schofield (Z Motion)0:02:48
18Carrie Cash-Wootten (Mellow Mushroom)0:02:49
19Colleen Gulick (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:02:51
20Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:02:53
21Rebecca Blatt (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:03:00
22Alexandra Navas (Nova IS Corp)0:03:06
23Jane Wolcott (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:03:13
24Lindsey Durst (Nova IS Corp)0:03:19
25Kate Ligler (RED Racing)0:03:28
26Emma Bast (Speedfix p/b Zubaz)0:03:35
27Kate Chilcott (FCS Cycling Team)0:03:37
28Elizabeth Lauer (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:03:43
29Courtney Dimpel (Vanderkitten)0:04:04
30Juliette Olson (RED Racing)0:04:06
31Rebecca Werner (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:04:09
32Shailie Sanbrooks (RH Cycling)0:04:14
33Carly Rivezzo0:04:22
34Jennifer Greenberg (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:04:35
35Janelle Kellman (RED Racing)0:04:52
36Jamie Valencheck (Momentum Cycles)0:04:55
37Katie Spittlehouse (Nova IS Corp)0:05:02
38Julia Manley (Rocky Mounts ~ Izze Racing)0:05:24
39Kate Mahoney (Sorella Cycling p/b BVM Engine)0:05:51
40Kimberly White (RED racing)0:05:53
41Megan Baab (FCS/Metro Volkswagen)0:05:57

Elite men overall
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergei Tvetcov (AeroCat cycling team)123pts
2Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia)112
3Emile Abraham (AeroCat cycling team)94
4Chad Hartley (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)89
5Euris Rafael Vidal (Foundation/CRCA)82
6Rahsaan Bahati (SK12 p/b Pista Palace)81
7Rudolph Napolitano (Monstermedia)78
8Juan Pablo Dotti (AeroCat cycling team)72
9Issac Howe (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)68
10Brian Sheedy (Hampton Trails Bike Shop p/b Trail's Edge)63
11Logan Loader (Ride Clean p/b Patent It)52
12Michael Smith Larsen (Socalcycling.com)52
13Rafael Meran (Foundation/CRCA)49
14David Williams (BISSELL Pro Cycling)46
15Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis)44
16Luis-Alejandro Zamudio (Herbalife LaGrange)38
17Pat Lemieux (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)36
18Josh Gillingham (Nova IS Corp)33
19Tristan Schouten (Nova IS Corp)32
20Johnny Sundt (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)32
21Steve Tilford (Tradewind Energy/Trek)31
22Thomas Soladay (Kelly Benefit Strategies p/b Optum Health)30
23Brian Schaning (Team Geargrinder)30
24Matt Gorter (Subway Cycling Team)29
25John Minturn (Stan's No Tubes / AXA Equitable)28
26Marc Prutton (Stan's No Tubes / AXA Equitable)28
27Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis)28
28Chris Monteleon (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)28
29Logan Owen (Hagens Berman p/b Attitude Sports)25
30Colton Barrett (Kelly Benefit Strategies p/b Optum Health)24
31Brian Rach (Nova IS Corp)24
32Jacob Mueller (Kelly Benefit Strategies p/b Optum Health)22
33Jeff Otto (Lamb Little Racing)22
34Clay Murfet (Ride Clean p/b Patent It)20
35Clayton Barrows (Stan's No Tubes / AXA Equitable)20
36Kayle Leogrande (Monster Media)19
37Daniel Holloway (Kelly Benefit Strategies p/b Optum Health)19
38Andrew Crater (Serenity Bikes p/b Yoga 1 Studios)17
39Maxwell Anderson (LAPT)17
40Brian Matter (Team Geargrinder)16
41Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing)16
42Luca Damiani (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)15
43Andrew Otte (NUVO Cultural Trail)13
44Marco Aledia (Cleveland Clinic/RGF Sports)13
45Brian Toone (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.com)11
46Danny Kam (Herbalife LaGrange)10
47Nicholas Vetter (Bianchi Grand Performance)10
48Rob White (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b GEARGRINDER)9
49Greg Brandt (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)8
50Christopher Uberti (Panther/RGF)6
51Cole House (Real Cyclists.com)5
52Justin Williams (Monster Media)4
53Daniel Chavanov (GS Mengoni USA)4
54Michael Dalterio (Team Type 1)4
55Chris Arndt (LAPT/Attitude Subaru)3
56Andrew Bates (Garage Racing)2
57Bryan Mcvey (ABD Cycling Team)2
58Ian Crane (Hagens Berman p/b Attitude Sports)2
59Dylan Knutson (Bianchi Grand Performance2

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aerocat289pts
2Kenda pb Geargrinder232
3Foundation CRCA111
4Stan's No Tubes103
5ISCorp Cycling89
6Geargrinder34
7Team Type 14
8MetLife

Elite women overall
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)
2Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co.)
3Carrie Cash-Wootten (Mellow Mushroom/Pedal the Cause)
4Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom)
5Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus)
6Courteney Lowe (FCS Cycling Team)
7Laura Parsons (Primal Rose Bandits)
8Kate Chilcott (FCS Cycling Team)
9Kelly Hess (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
10Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus)
11Frances Schofield (Z Motion)
12Kacey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycling Pro Air HFA)
13Kori Seehafer (Team Type 1)
14Shailie Sanbrooks (Russ Hays Cycling)
15Melina Bernecker (Herbalife LaGrange)
16Colleen Gulick (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
17Emma Bast (Speedfix p/b Zubaz)
18Mary-Ellen Ash (Metromint Cycling)
19Anne Grabowski (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
20Michelle Melka (RED Racing)
21Kat Carr (Bell Lap Coaching)
22Ashley James (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
23Haley Juno-Galdes (Webcor Alto Velo)
24Julie Jerue (ISCorp Cycling)
25Jenna Kowalski (NOW-MS Society)
26Morgan Kapp (Herbalife LaGrange)
27Erica Allar (RideClean p/b PatentIt)
28Sheila Orem (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
29Elizabeth Lauer (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
30Anna Drakulich (Herbalife LaGrange)
31Emily Collins
32Emily Foxman (Webcor Alto Velo)
33Natalie Klemko (Rouse Bicycles)
34Rebecca Blatt (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
35Cindy Reese (Bicycles of Tulsa)
36Katie Spittlehouse (Nova IS Corp)
37Kim White (Velo Bella)
38Stacey Jensen (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
39Jennifer Triplett (Hagens Berman)
40Rachel Byus (FCS Cycling Team)
41Courtney Dimpel (Vanderkitten-Focus)
42Juliette Olson (RED Racing)
43Sarah Huang (Nova IS Corp)
44Kate Ligler (RED Racing)

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mellow Mushroom386pts
2Team Kenda pb Geargrinder259
3FCS Cycling Team199
4Vanderkitten180
5Red Racing48
6ISCorp Cycling32

