The 8th Stage of the Tour of America’s Dairyland traveled along the Lake Michigan coastline to Sheboygan.

Mellow Mushroom continued their domination in the women's races, first with Kristen Lasasso off the front for several laps while overall leader Laura Van Gilder was tucked safely away in the peloton.

Then came a prime lap with seven to go, which catapulted Van Gilder out of hiding to take the prize and an immediate retreat to once again silently watch and wait.

Kori Seehofer (Team Type 1) and Kelley Hess (Team Kenda pb Geargrinder) spent a few moments near the front before the field all came back together.

Then it was Jennifer Greenberg’s (Team Kenda) turn to launch off the front but with two to go, it was back to being anyone’s race as Lasasso and Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus) sat at the front.

But whipping around the corner on that final turn was the all-powerful Van Gilder who reared her head then tucked it down for the win and another day in the leader's jersey. Colleen Gulick (Team Kenda) and Holly Matthews (ISCorp) finished second and third, respectively.

In the elite men's race, US Pro Criterium Champion Daniel Holloway prevailed in a field sprint finale, besting overall leader Serghei Tvetcov (AeroCat Cycling Team) and Rafael Meran (Foundation/CRCA).

After numerous attacks throughout the 90-minute race, the field was back together in the closing laps. With three to go Wisconsin native Zachary Davies, racing for V Australia, attacked in a bid for solo victory. Davies seemed destined to be the darkhorse upset of the day, but as the field launched its attack on the backside of the course on the final lap, cutting the gap in half to just 6 seconds, it was Holloway who screamed to the front in the final half lap to earn the victory.

The Tour of America's Dairyland is down to the final three days of racing with the Fond du Lac Gran Prix on Friday, the ISCorp Downer Classic in Milwaukee on Saturday and concluding on Sunday in Madison around the State Capitol at the Madison Capital Criterium.

Elite Men 1 Daniel Holloway (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 2 Serghei Tvetcov (AeroCat Cycling Team) 3 Rafael Meran (Foundation/CRCA) 4 Chad Hartley (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 5 Zachary Davies (V Australia) 6 Euris Vidal (Foundation/CRCA) 7 Marc Prutton (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable) 8 Cole House (Realcyclist.com) 9 Alexander Bremer (Foundation/CRCA) 10 Daniel Chabanov (GS Mengoni USA) 11 Sam Witmitz (Garneau Test Team) 12 Chris Lynch (Team Geargrinder) 13 Gregg Brandt (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 14 Pat Lemieux (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 15 Maxwell Anderson (LAPT) 16 Ryan Zook (Club Bicicletta) 17 Dallas Fowler (Kuhl) 18 Michael Dalterio (Team Type 1-Development) 19 Alejandro Guzman (Foundation/CRCA) 20 Matthew Light (Racing For Riley p/b Alderfer) 21 James Bird (ISCorp Cycling Team) 22 Nick Vetter (Bianchi/Grand Performance) 23 Steve Scholzen (Nova IS Corp) 24 Jeff Pendlebury (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health) 25 Jared Bunde (G.S. Mengoni USA) 26 Brian Toone (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.co) 27 Chris Arndt (LAPT) 28 Adam McClurg (Lakes Area Physical Therapy) 29 Matt Waite (Team Wheel & Sprocket) 30 Bryan McVey (ABD Cycling Team) 31 Dylan Knutson (Bianchi/Grand Performance) 32 Hans Higdon (Hampshire Cycle Club) 33 David Block (Ridley Factory Team) 34 David Haase (Attitude Sports) 35 Aaron Whalen 36 Dan Teaters (Team Geargrinder) 37 Kip Spaude (Nova IS Corp) 38 JD Bergmann (Team Clif Bar) 39 Matt Gorter (Subway Cycling Team) 40 Brian Rach (ISCorp Cycling Team) 41 Rob White (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 42 Paolo Cravanzola (ASD Team de Angeli) 43 Shaun McCarthy (Garneau Test Team) 44 Brett Tivers (Garneau Test Team) 45 Colton Barrett (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 46 Christopher Monteleone (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 47 Diego Garavito (Aerocat Cycing Team) 48 Juan Pablo Dotti (AeroCat Cycling Team)

Elite Women 1 Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) 2 Colleen Gulick (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 3 Holly Mathews (Nova IS Corp) 4 Kori Seehafer (Team Type 1) 5 Carrie Cash-Wootten (Mellow Mushroom) 6 Katie Spittlehouse (Nova IS Corp) 7 Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus) 8 Kelley Hess (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 9 Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus) 10 Mary Ellen Ash (Metromint Cycling) 11 Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus) 12 Lenore Pipes 13 Jennifer Triplett (Hagens Berman) 14 Kate Chilcott (FCS Cycling Team) 15 Courteney Lowe (FCS Cycling Team) 16 Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom) 17 Haley Juno-Galdes (Webcor/Alto Velo) 18 Anne Grabowski (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 19 Courtney Dimpel (Vanderkitten) 20 Natalie Klemko (Rouse Bicycles) 21 Jenna Kowalski (NOW-MS Society) 22 Emma Bast (Speedfix p/b Zubaz) 23 Kristen Meshberg (ABD) 24 Kim White (Velo Bella) 25 Gina Voci (LG Factory Team) 26 Kat Carr (Bell Lap Coaching) 27 Kate Evans (Team Type 1) 28 Michelle Melka (RED Racing) 29 Shailie Sanbrooks (Russ Hays) 30 Zoe Reker (Bianchi/Grand Performance) 31 Jennifer Maxwell (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 33 Jamie Valencheck (Momentum Cycles) 34 Megan Baab (FCS/Metro Volkswagen) 35 Elizabeth So (Team TATI) 36 Rebecca Blatt (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 37 Aimee Allen (Maple Leaf C.C.) 38 Rebecca Werner (Vanderkitten-Focus) 39 Julie Jerue (Nova IS Corp) 40 Ashley James (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 41 Allyson Kutler (RED Racing) 42 Jennifer Greenberg (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 43 Laurel Green (Health Is Wealth) 44 Nicole Brandt (Velo Club La Grange) 45 Rachel Byus (FCS Cycling Team) 46 Sydney Brown (Rouse Bicycles) 47 Lindsey Durst (Nova IS Corp) 48 Morgan Kapp (Herbalife LaGrange) 49 Alexandra Navas (Nova IS Corp) 50 Patricia Black (RED Racing) 51 Mandy Marquardt (Team Type 1) 52 Niki Reker (SPBRC)

Elite Men - Overall Standings 1 Sergei Tvetcov (AeroCat Cycling Team) 142 pts 2 Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) 112 3 Chad Hartley (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 106 4 Euris Rafael Vidal (Foundation/CRCA) 97 5 Emile Abraham (AeroCat Cycling Team) 94 6 Rahsaan Bahati (SKIL p/b Pista Palace) 81 7 Rudolph Napolitano (Monster Media) 78 8 Juan Pablo Dotti (AeroCat Cycling Team) 72 9 Issac Howe (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 68 10 Rafael Meran (Foundation/CRCA) 67 11 Brian Sheedy (Hampton Trails Bike Shop) 63 12 Logan Loader (RideClean p/b Patentit.com) 52 13 Michael Smith Larsen (Socalcycling.com) 52 14 David Williams (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 46 15 Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop) 44 16 Pat Lemieux (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 43 17 Marc Prutton (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable) 42 18 Daniel Holloway (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 39 19 Luis-Alejandro Zamudio (Herbalife LaGrange) 38 20 Josh Gillingham (Nova IS Corp) 33 21 Tristan Schouten (Nova IS Corp) 32 22 Jonny Sundt (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 32 23 Steve Tilford (Tradewind Energy/Trek) 31 24 Thomas Soladay (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 30 25 Brian Schaning (Team Geargrinder) 30 26 Matt Gorter (Subway Cycling Team) 29 27 John Minturn (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable) 28 28 Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop) 28 29 Christopher Monteleone (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 28 30 Logan Owen (Hagens Berman p/b Attitude Sports) 25 31 Colton Barrett (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 24 32 Brian Rach (ISCorp Cycling Team) 24 33 Maxwell Anderson (LAPT) 23 34 Jacob Mueller (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 22 35 Jeff Otto (Lamb Little Racing) 22 36 Clay Murfet (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 20 37 Clayton Barrows (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable) 20 38 Kayle Leogrande (Monster Media) 19 39 Cole House (Realcyclist.com) 18 40 Andrew Crater (Serenity Bikes p/b Yoga 1 Studios) 17 41 Brian Matter (Team Geargrinder) 16 42 Christian Helmig (ELBOWZ RACING) 16 43 Gregg Brandt (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 16 44 Zachary Davies (V Australia) 16 45 Luca Damiani (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 15 46 Daniel Chabanov (GS Mengoni USA) 15 47 Andrew Otte (NUVO Cultural Trail) 13 48 Marco Aledia (Cleveland Clinic/RGF Sports) 13 49 Alexander Bremer (Foundation/CRCA) 12 50 Brian Toone (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.co) 11 51 Danny Kam (Herbalife LaGrange) 10 52 Nick Vetter (Bianchi/Grand Performance) 10 53 Sam Witmitz (Garneau Test Team) 10 54 Rob White (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 9 55 Chris Lynch (Team Geargrinder) 9 56 Michael Dalterio (Team Type 1-Development) 7 57 Christopher Uberti (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 6 58 Ryan Zook (Club Bicicletta) 5 59 Justin Williams (Monster Media) 4 60 Dallas Fowler (Kuhl) 4 61 Chris Arndt (LAPT) 3 62 Andrew Bates (Garage Racing) 2 63 Bryan McVey (ABD Cycling Team) 2 64 Ian Crane (Hagens Berman p/b Attitude Sports) 2 65 Dylan Knutson (Bianchi/Grand Performance) 2 66 Alejandro Guzman (Foundation/CRCA) 2 67 Matthew Light (Racing For Riley p/b Alderfer) 1

Elite Men - Team Standings 1 Aerocat 308 pts 2 Kenda/5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder 303 3 Foundation CRCA 176 4 Stan's No Tubes 117 5 ISCorp Cycling 89 6 Geargrinder 43 7 Team Type 1-Development 7

Elite Women - Overall Standings 1 Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) 196 pts 2 Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co.) 142 3 Carrie Cash-Wootten (Mellow Mushroom) 123 4 Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom) 108 5 Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus) 104 6 Courteney Lowe (FCS Cycling Team) 95 7 Kelley Hess (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 94 8 Kate Chilcott (FCS Cycling Team) 92 9 Laura Parsons (Primal Rose Bandits) 88 10 Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus) 84 11 Kori Seehafer (Team Type 1) 74 12 Colleen Gulick (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 74 13 Frances Schofield (Z Motion) 61 14 Kacey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycling Pro Air HF) 59 15 Mary-Ellen Ash (Metromint Cycling) 57 16 Shailie Sanbrooks (Russ Hays) 56 17 Melina Bernecker (Herbalife LaGrange) 56 18 Emma Bast (Speedfix p/b Zubaz) 49 19 Anne Grabowski (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 49 20 Michelle Melka (RED Racing) 45 21 Kat Carr (Bell Lap Coaching) 44 22 Ashley James (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 40 23 Haley Juno-Galdes (Webcor/Alto Velo) 29 24 Julie Jerue (Nova IS Corp) 24 25 Jenna Kowalski (NOW-MS Society) 22 26 Morgan Kapp (Herbalife LaGrange) 22 27 Katie Spittlehouse (Nova IS Corp) 22 28 Erica Allar (RideClean p/b Patentit.com) 19 29 Sheila Orem (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 18 30 Holly Mathews (Nova IS Corp) 18 31 Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus) 14 32 Elizabeth Lauer (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 12 33 Anna Drakulich (Herbalife LaGrange) 12 34 Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus) 12 35 Emily Foxman (Webcor Alto Velo) 12 36 Natalie Klemko (Rouse Bicycles) 12 37 Jennifer Triplett (Hagens Berman) 12 38 Rebecca Blatt (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 11 39 Cindy Reese (Bicycles of Tulsa) 10 40 Lenore Pipes 9 41 Kim White (Velo Bella) 5 42 Stacey Jensen (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 4 43 Courtney Dimpel (Vanderkitten) 4 44 Rachel Byus (FCS Cycling Team) 3 45 Juliette Olson (RED Racing) 2 46 Sarah Huang (Nova IS Corp) 1 47 Kate Ligler (RED Racing) 1