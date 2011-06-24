Trending

US Pro crit champion Holloway wins in Sheboygan

Van Gilder adds another victory

The 8th Stage of the Tour of America’s Dairyland traveled along the Lake Michigan coastline to Sheboygan.

Mellow Mushroom continued their domination in the women's races, first with Kristen Lasasso off the front for several laps while overall leader Laura Van Gilder was tucked safely away in the peloton.

Then came a prime lap with seven to go, which catapulted Van Gilder out of hiding to take the prize and an immediate retreat to once again silently watch and wait.

Kori Seehofer (Team Type 1) and Kelley Hess (Team Kenda pb Geargrinder) spent a few moments near the front before the field all came back together.

Then it was Jennifer Greenberg’s (Team Kenda) turn to launch off the front but with two to go, it was back to being anyone’s race as Lasasso and Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus) sat at the front.

But whipping around the corner on that final turn was the all-powerful Van Gilder who reared her head then tucked it down for the win and another day in the leader's jersey. Colleen Gulick (Team Kenda) and Holly Matthews (ISCorp) finished second and third, respectively.

In the elite men's race, US Pro Criterium Champion Daniel Holloway prevailed in a field sprint finale, besting overall leader Serghei Tvetcov (AeroCat Cycling Team) and Rafael Meran (Foundation/CRCA).

After numerous attacks throughout the 90-minute race, the field was back together in the closing laps. With three to go Wisconsin native Zachary Davies, racing for V Australia, attacked in a bid for solo victory. Davies seemed destined to be the darkhorse upset of the day, but as the field launched its attack on the backside of the course on the final lap, cutting the gap in half to just 6 seconds, it was Holloway who screamed to the front in the final half lap to earn the victory.

The Tour of America's Dairyland is down to the final three days of racing with the Fond du Lac Gran Prix on Friday, the ISCorp Downer Classic in Milwaukee on Saturday and concluding on Sunday in Madison around the State Capitol at the Madison Capital Criterium.

Elite Men
1Daniel Holloway (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
2Serghei Tvetcov (AeroCat Cycling Team)
3Rafael Meran (Foundation/CRCA)
4Chad Hartley (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)
5Zachary Davies (V Australia)
6Euris Vidal (Foundation/CRCA)
7Marc Prutton (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)
8Cole House (Realcyclist.com)
9Alexander Bremer (Foundation/CRCA)
10Daniel Chabanov (GS Mengoni USA)
11Sam Witmitz (Garneau Test Team)
12Chris Lynch (Team Geargrinder)
13Gregg Brandt (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)
14Pat Lemieux (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)
15Maxwell Anderson (LAPT)
16Ryan Zook (Club Bicicletta)
17Dallas Fowler (Kuhl)
18Michael Dalterio (Team Type 1-Development)
19Alejandro Guzman (Foundation/CRCA)
20Matthew Light (Racing For Riley p/b Alderfer)
21James Bird (ISCorp Cycling Team)
22Nick Vetter (Bianchi/Grand Performance)
23Steve Scholzen (Nova IS Corp)
24Jeff Pendlebury (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health)
25Jared Bunde (G.S. Mengoni USA)
26Brian Toone (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.co)
27Chris Arndt (LAPT)
28Adam McClurg (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
29Matt Waite (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
30Bryan McVey (ABD Cycling Team)
31Dylan Knutson (Bianchi/Grand Performance)
32Hans Higdon (Hampshire Cycle Club)
33David Block (Ridley Factory Team)
34David Haase (Attitude Sports)
35Aaron Whalen
36Dan Teaters (Team Geargrinder)
37Kip Spaude (Nova IS Corp)
38JD Bergmann (Team Clif Bar)
39Matt Gorter (Subway Cycling Team)
40Brian Rach (ISCorp Cycling Team)
41Rob White (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)
42Paolo Cravanzola (ASD Team de Angeli)
43Shaun McCarthy (Garneau Test Team)
44Brett Tivers (Garneau Test Team)
45Colton Barrett (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
46Christopher Monteleone (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)
47Diego Garavito (Aerocat Cycing Team)
48Juan Pablo Dotti (AeroCat Cycling Team)

Elite Women
1Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)
2Colleen Gulick (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
3Holly Mathews (Nova IS Corp)
4Kori Seehafer (Team Type 1)
5Carrie Cash-Wootten (Mellow Mushroom)
6Katie Spittlehouse (Nova IS Corp)
7Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)
8Kelley Hess (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
9Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus)
10Mary Ellen Ash (Metromint Cycling)
11Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus)
12Lenore Pipes
13Jennifer Triplett (Hagens Berman)
14Kate Chilcott (FCS Cycling Team)
15Courteney Lowe (FCS Cycling Team)
16Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom)
17Haley Juno-Galdes (Webcor/Alto Velo)
18Anne Grabowski (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
19Courtney Dimpel (Vanderkitten)
20Natalie Klemko (Rouse Bicycles)
21Jenna Kowalski (NOW-MS Society)
22Emma Bast (Speedfix p/b Zubaz)
23Kristen Meshberg (ABD)
24Kim White (Velo Bella)
25Gina Voci (LG Factory Team)
26Kat Carr (Bell Lap Coaching)
27Kate Evans (Team Type 1)
28Michelle Melka (RED Racing)
29Shailie Sanbrooks (Russ Hays)
30Zoe Reker (Bianchi/Grand Performance)
31Jennifer Maxwell (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
33Jamie Valencheck (Momentum Cycles)
34Megan Baab (FCS/Metro Volkswagen)
35Elizabeth So (Team TATI)
36Rebecca Blatt (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
37Aimee Allen (Maple Leaf C.C.)
38Rebecca Werner (Vanderkitten-Focus)
39Julie Jerue (Nova IS Corp)
40Ashley James (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
41Allyson Kutler (RED Racing)
42Jennifer Greenberg (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
43Laurel Green (Health Is Wealth)
44Nicole Brandt (Velo Club La Grange)
45Rachel Byus (FCS Cycling Team)
46Sydney Brown (Rouse Bicycles)
47Lindsey Durst (Nova IS Corp)
48Morgan Kapp (Herbalife LaGrange)
49Alexandra Navas (Nova IS Corp)
50Patricia Black (RED Racing)
51Mandy Marquardt (Team Type 1)
52Niki Reker (SPBRC)

Elite Men - Overall Standings
1Sergei Tvetcov (AeroCat Cycling Team)142pts
2Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)112
3Chad Hartley (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)106
4Euris Rafael Vidal (Foundation/CRCA)97
5Emile Abraham (AeroCat Cycling Team)94
6Rahsaan Bahati (SKIL p/b Pista Palace)81
7Rudolph Napolitano (Monster Media)78
8Juan Pablo Dotti (AeroCat Cycling Team)72
9Issac Howe (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)68
10Rafael Meran (Foundation/CRCA)67
11Brian Sheedy (Hampton Trails Bike Shop)63
12Logan Loader (RideClean p/b Patentit.com)52
13Michael Smith Larsen (Socalcycling.com)52
14David Williams (BISSELL Pro Cycling)46
15Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)44
16Pat Lemieux (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)43
17Marc Prutton (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)42
18Daniel Holloway (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)39
19Luis-Alejandro Zamudio (Herbalife LaGrange)38
20Josh Gillingham (Nova IS Corp)33
21Tristan Schouten (Nova IS Corp)32
22Jonny Sundt (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)32
23Steve Tilford (Tradewind Energy/Trek)31
24Thomas Soladay (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)30
25Brian Schaning (Team Geargrinder)30
26Matt Gorter (Subway Cycling Team)29
27John Minturn (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)28
28Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)28
29Christopher Monteleone (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)28
30Logan Owen (Hagens Berman p/b Attitude Sports)25
31Colton Barrett (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)24
32Brian Rach (ISCorp Cycling Team)24
33Maxwell Anderson (LAPT)23
34Jacob Mueller (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)22
35Jeff Otto (Lamb Little Racing)22
36Clay Murfet (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)20
37Clayton Barrows (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)20
38Kayle Leogrande (Monster Media)19
39Cole House (Realcyclist.com)18
40Andrew Crater (Serenity Bikes p/b Yoga 1 Studios)17
41Brian Matter (Team Geargrinder)16
42Christian Helmig (ELBOWZ RACING)16
43Gregg Brandt (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)16
44Zachary Davies (V Australia)16
45Luca Damiani (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)15
46Daniel Chabanov (GS Mengoni USA)15
47Andrew Otte (NUVO Cultural Trail)13
48Marco Aledia (Cleveland Clinic/RGF Sports)13
49Alexander Bremer (Foundation/CRCA)12
50Brian Toone (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.co)11
51Danny Kam (Herbalife LaGrange)10
52Nick Vetter (Bianchi/Grand Performance)10
53Sam Witmitz (Garneau Test Team)10
54Rob White (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)9
55Chris Lynch (Team Geargrinder)9
56Michael Dalterio (Team Type 1-Development)7
57Christopher Uberti (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)6
58Ryan Zook (Club Bicicletta)5
59Justin Williams (Monster Media)4
60Dallas Fowler (Kuhl)4
61Chris Arndt (LAPT)3
62Andrew Bates (Garage Racing)2
63Bryan McVey (ABD Cycling Team)2
64Ian Crane (Hagens Berman p/b Attitude Sports)2
65Dylan Knutson (Bianchi/Grand Performance)2
66Alejandro Guzman (Foundation/CRCA)2
67Matthew Light (Racing For Riley p/b Alderfer)1

Elite Men - Team Standings
1Aerocat308pts
2Kenda/5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder303
3Foundation CRCA176
4Stan's No Tubes117
5ISCorp Cycling89
6Geargrinder43
7Team Type 1-Development7

Elite Women - Overall Standings
1Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)196pts
2Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co.)142
3Carrie Cash-Wootten (Mellow Mushroom)123
4Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom)108
5Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus)104
6Courteney Lowe (FCS Cycling Team)95
7Kelley Hess (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)94
8Kate Chilcott (FCS Cycling Team)92
9Laura Parsons (Primal Rose Bandits)88
10Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus)84
11Kori Seehafer (Team Type 1)74
12Colleen Gulick (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)74
13Frances Schofield (Z Motion)61
14Kacey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycling Pro Air HF)59
15Mary-Ellen Ash (Metromint Cycling)57
16Shailie Sanbrooks (Russ Hays)56
17Melina Bernecker (Herbalife LaGrange)56
18Emma Bast (Speedfix p/b Zubaz)49
19Anne Grabowski (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)49
20Michelle Melka (RED Racing)45
21Kat Carr (Bell Lap Coaching)44
22Ashley James (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)40
23Haley Juno-Galdes (Webcor/Alto Velo)29
24Julie Jerue (Nova IS Corp)24
25Jenna Kowalski (NOW-MS Society)22
26Morgan Kapp (Herbalife LaGrange)22
27Katie Spittlehouse (Nova IS Corp)22
28Erica Allar (RideClean p/b Patentit.com)19
29Sheila Orem (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)18
30Holly Mathews (Nova IS Corp)18
31Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)14
32Elizabeth Lauer (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)12
33Anna Drakulich (Herbalife LaGrange)12
34Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)12
35Emily Foxman (Webcor Alto Velo)12
36Natalie Klemko (Rouse Bicycles)12
37Jennifer Triplett (Hagens Berman)12
38Rebecca Blatt (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)11
39Cindy Reese (Bicycles of Tulsa)10
40Lenore Pipes9
41Kim White (Velo Bella)5
42Stacey Jensen (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)4
43Courtney Dimpel (Vanderkitten)4
44Rachel Byus (FCS Cycling Team)3
45Juliette Olson (RED Racing)2
46Sarah Huang (Nova IS Corp)1
47Kate Ligler (RED Racing)1

Elite Women - Team Standings
1Mellow Mushroom427pts
2Team Kenda pb Geargrinder281
3Vanderkitten218
4FCS Cycling Team212
5ISCorp Cycling65
6Red Racing48

