Laura Van Gilder claimed her third straight victory of the Tour of Americas Dairyland in the Waukesha Cycling Classic. The Mellow Mushroom sprinter pulled away a small group on the final lap and beat Emma Bast (Speedfix p/b Zubaz) and Laura Parsons (Primal Rose Bandits) for the win.

Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus) bested Van Gilder's teammate Carrie Cash-Wooten from the field sprint for fourth.

Over $1,000 in primes livened the race for the women, with two big money sprints in the final laps. Kacey Manderfield (Pure Energy pb Pro Air HFA) took one with three to go, and a lap later, Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) picked up a $200 prime.

Van Gilder dragged Bast and Parsons with her on an attack inside the final lap of the 6-turn course, and then took the long sprint to maintain the Becker Law Pink Leader’s Jersey and keep Mellow Mushroom as the leader in the 5-Hour Energy Team Competition.

Teddergreen's result pulled her tied on points in the Oarsman Capital Cat 2 Amateur Green Jersey Competition with Anne Grabowski (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder).

The men's race was won by Rahsaan Bahati, racing for SKLZ/Pista Palace). The Los Angeles native beat Jonathan Cantwell for his first win of the week, while Euris-Rafael Vidal (Foundation/CRCA) edged out Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis p/b Smart) for third.

A cash-prime laden race saw the field stay together for much of the race, but with six laps to go, Daniel Holloway (Kelly Benefit Strategies), the National Criterium Champion, attacked following a prime and was joined by Chad Hartley (Kenda 5-hour Energy pb Geargrinder).

The move didn't last, and Bahati was able to power up the outside to sneak in a victory.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) 2 Emma Bast (Speedfix p/b Zubaz) 3 Laura Parsons (Primal Rose Bandits) 4 Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus) 5 Carrie Cash-Wootten (Mellow Mushroom) 6 Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co.) 7 Kacey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycling Pro Air HF) 8 Colleen Gulick (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 9 Kate Chilcott (FCS Cycling Team) 10 Frances Schofield (Z Motion) 11 Anne Grabowski (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 12 Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus) 13 Shailie Sanbrooks (Russ Hays Cycling) 14 Katie Spittlehouse (Nova IS Corp) 15 Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom) 16 Kimberly White (Velo Bella) 17 Mary-Ellen Ash (Metromint Cycling) 18 Kat Carr (Bell Lap Coaching) 19 Juliette Olson (RED Racing) 20 Natalie Klemko (Rouse Bicycle) 21 Jennifer Maxwell (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 22 Courteney Lowe (FCS Cycling Team) 23 Melina Bernecker (Herbalife LaGrange) 24 Kelley Hess (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 25 Stacey Jensen (Kissena) 26 Janelle Kellman (RED Racing) 27 Courtney Dimpel (Vanderkitten) 28 Rebecca Blatt (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 29 Julie Jerue (Nova IS Corp) 30 Cindy Reese (Bicycles of Tulsa) 31 Michelle Melka (RED Racing) 32 Jamie Valencheck (Momentum Cycles) 33 Jennette Rho (Chicago Cuttin Crew) 34 Kate Ligler (RED Racing) 35 Elizabeth Lauer (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 36 Patricia Black (Red Racing) 37 Jenna Kowalski (NOW-MS Society) 38 Melinda Weiner (Kahala LaGrange) 39 Lindsey Durst (Nova IS Corp) 40 Kate Evans (Team Type 1) 41 Kate Mahoney (Sorella Cycling p/b BVM Engine) 42 Jennifer Greenberg (Kenda Tire p/b Geargrinder)

Standings after 4 races # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) 79 pts 2 Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co.) 64 3 Carrie Cash-Wootten (Mellow Mushroom/Pedal the Cause) 55 4 Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus) 50 5 Colleen Gulick (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 49 6 Mary-Ellen Ash (Metromint Cycling) 46 7 Kacey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycling Pro Air HFA) 44 8 Kori Seehafer (Team Type 1) 43 9 Kate Chilcott (FCS Cycling Team) 39 10 Laura Parsons (Primal Rose Bandits) 37 11 Courteney Lowe (FCS Cycling Team) 35 12 Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus) 35 13 Frances Schofield (Z Motion) 34 14 Anne Grabowski (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 32 15 Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom) 31 16 Shailie Sanbrooks (Russ Hays Cycling) 25 17 Emma Bast (Speedfix p/b Zubaz) 21 18 Melina Bernecker (Herbalife LaGrange) 20 19 Kat Carr (Bell Lap Coaching) 20 20 Erica Allar (RideClean p/b PatentIt) 19 21 Natalie Klemko (Rouse Bicycles) 11 22 Kelly Hess (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 10 23 Elizabeth Lauer (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 8 24 Katie Spittlehouse (Nova IS Corp) 7 25 Kim White (Velo Bella) 5 26 Stacey Jensen (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 4 27 Michelle Melka (RED Racing) 4 28 Jennifer Triplett (Hagens Berman) 4 29 Rachel Byus (FCS Cycling Team) 3 30 Courtney Dimpel (Vanderkitten-Focus) 2 31 Juliette Olson (RED Racing) 2 32 Sarah Huang (Nova IS Corp) 1 33 Kate Ligler (RED Racing) 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Mellow Mushroom 2 Team Kenda pb 3 Geargrinder 4 Vanderkitten 5 FCS Cycling Team 6 Team Type 1 7 Herbalife 8 ISCorp Cycling 9 Red Racing

Elite Men # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Rahsaan Bahati (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace) 2 Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia) 3 Euris-Rafael Vidal (Foundation/CRCA) 4 Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis P/b Smart) 5 Logan Loader (Rideclean p/b PatentIt) 6 Marc Howe 7 Emile Abraham (AeroCat cycling team) 8 Colton Barrett (Kelly Benefits Strategies/Optu) 9 Logan Owen (Hagens Berman p/b Attitude Spo) 10 Michael Smith Larsen (Socalcycling.com) 11 Clayton Barrows (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable) 12 Serghei Tvetcov (AeroCat cycling team) 13 Luis-Alejandro Zamudio (Herbalife LaGrange) 14 Marc Prutton (Stan's No Tubes / AXA Equitabl) 15 Christopher Uberti (Panther pb Competitive Cyclist) 16 Maxwell Anderson (LAPT/Attitude/Wilde Subaru) 17 Brian Schaning (Team Geargrinder) 18 Rob White (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b GEARGRIN) 19 Jacob Mueller (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 20 Brian Toone (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.co) 21 Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis presented) 22 J Gabriel Lloyd (MetLife Cycling Team) 23 Rafael Meran (Foundation/CRCA) 24 Dallas Fowler (Kuhl) 25 Jd Bergmann (Team Clif Bar) 26 Ryan Fleming (MetLife Cycling Team) 27 Alejandro Guzman (Foundation/CRCA) 28 Nick Vetter (Bianchi/Grand Performance) 29 Chad Hartley (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrind) 30 Chris Arndt (LAPT/Attitude/Wilde Subaru) 31 Chris Lynch (GEARGRINDER) 32 James Bird (ISCorp Cycling Team) 33 Matt Waite (Team Wheel & Sprocket) 34 John Minturn (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable) 35 Steve Scholzen (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation I) 36 Michael Jacques (Team Clif Bar) 37 Daniel Bechtold (Hagens Berman Cycling) 38 Thomas Soladay (KBS-Optum Health) 39 Chris Hurst (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable) 40 Dylan Knutson (Bianchi Grand Performance) 41 Alexander Bremer (Foundation/CRCA) 42 Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman p/b Attitude Sports) 43 Patrick Diamond (Team Geargrinder) 44 David Forkner (Foundation/CRCA) 45 Kip Spaude (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation I) 46 Joe Whitman (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable) 47 Ryan Freund (ABD Cycling Team) 48 Paul Kronser 49 Brian Cornelius (Athlete Octane) 50 David Williams (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 51 Andrea Ciacchini (Team Type 1-Development) 52 Clayton Chase (Geargrinder) 53 Thomas Clark (LAPT/Attitude/Wilde Subaru) 54 Andy Munas (MetLife Cycling Team) 55 Landen Wark-Acebo (MetLife Cycling Team) 56 Gevan Samuel (Aerocat Cycling) 57 Bryan Mcvey (ABD Cycling Team) 58 Ian Crane (Hagens Berman LLP) 59 Ross White (Team Geargrinder) 60 Diego Garavito (Aerocat Cycing Team) 61 Lisban Quintero (Foundation/CRCA)

Standings after 4 races # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rahsaan Bahati (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace) 67 pts 2 Issac Howe (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 62 3 Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia) 55 4 Emile Abraham (AeroCat cycling team) 52 5 Logan Loader (Ride Clean p/b Patent It) 45 6 Michael Smith Larsen (Socalcycling.com) 44 7 Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis) 44 8 Euris Rafael Vidal (Foundation/CRCA) 44 9 Juan Pablo Dotti (AeroCat cycling team) 38 10 Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis) 28 11 Luis-Alejandro Zamudio (Herbalife LaGrange) 28 12 Sergei Tvetcov (AeroCat cycling team) 27 13 Logan Owen (Hagens Berman p/b Attitude Sports) 25 14 Rudolph Napolitano (Monstermedia) 24 15 Marc Prutton (Stan's No Tubes / AXA Equitable) 24 16 Chad Hartley 20 17 Clay Murfet (Ride Clean p/b Patent It) 20 18 Clayton Barrows (Stan's No Tubes / AXA Equitable) 20 19 Kayle Leogrande (Monster Media) 19 20 Andrew Crater (Serenity Bikes p/b Yoga 1 Studios) 17 21 Maxwell Anderson (LAPT) 17 22 Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing) 16 23 Luca Damiani (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 15 24 Marco Aledia (Cleveland Clinic/RGF Sports) 13 25 Colton Barrett (Kelly Benefit Strategies p/b Optum Health) 13 26 Danny Kam (Herbalife LaGrange) 10 27 David Williams (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 9 28 Rob White (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b GEARGRINDER) 9 29 Christopher Uberti (Panther/RGF) 6 30 Matt Gorter (Subway Cycling Team) 5 31 Justin Williams (Monster Media) 4 32 Rafael Meran (Foundation/CRCA) 4 33 Brian Schaning (Team Geargrinder) 4 34 Chris Arndt (LAPT/Attitude Subaru) 3 35 Bryan Mcvey (ABD Cycling Team) 2 36 Ian Crane (Hagens Berman p/b Attitude Sports) 2 37 Jacob Mueller (Kelly Benefit Strategies p/b Optum Health) 2 38 Josh Gillingham (Nova IS Corp) 1 39 Andrew Otte (NUVO Cultural Trail) 1 40 Brian Toone (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.com) 1