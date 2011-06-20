Trending

Hat trick for Van Gilder in Waukesha

Bahati scores in sprint finish

Laura Van Gilder claimed her third straight victory of the Tour of Americas Dairyland in the Waukesha Cycling Classic. The Mellow Mushroom sprinter pulled away a small group on the final lap and beat Emma Bast (Speedfix p/b Zubaz) and Laura Parsons (Primal Rose Bandits) for the win.

Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus) bested Van Gilder's teammate Carrie Cash-Wooten from the field sprint for fourth.

Over $1,000 in primes livened the race for the women, with two big money sprints in the final laps. Kacey Manderfield (Pure Energy pb Pro Air HFA) took one with three to go, and a lap later, Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) picked up a $200 prime.

Van Gilder dragged Bast and Parsons with her on an attack inside the final lap of the 6-turn course, and then took the long sprint to maintain the Becker Law Pink Leader’s Jersey and keep Mellow Mushroom as the leader in the 5-Hour Energy Team Competition.

Teddergreen's result pulled her tied on points in the Oarsman Capital Cat 2 Amateur Green Jersey Competition with Anne Grabowski (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder).

The men's race was won by Rahsaan Bahati, racing for SKLZ/Pista Palace). The Los Angeles native beat Jonathan Cantwell for his first win of the week, while Euris-Rafael Vidal (Foundation/CRCA) edged out Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis p/b Smart) for third.

A cash-prime laden race saw the field stay together for much of the race, but with six laps to go, Daniel Holloway (Kelly Benefit Strategies), the National Criterium Champion, attacked following a prime and was joined by Chad Hartley (Kenda 5-hour Energy pb Geargrinder).

The move didn't last, and Bahati was able to power up the outside to sneak in a victory.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)
2Emma Bast (Speedfix p/b Zubaz)
3Laura Parsons (Primal Rose Bandits)
4Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus)
5Carrie Cash-Wootten (Mellow Mushroom)
6Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co.)
7Kacey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycling Pro Air HF)
8Colleen Gulick (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
9Kate Chilcott (FCS Cycling Team)
10Frances Schofield (Z Motion)
11Anne Grabowski (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
12Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus)
13Shailie Sanbrooks (Russ Hays Cycling)
14Katie Spittlehouse (Nova IS Corp)
15Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom)
16Kimberly White (Velo Bella)
17Mary-Ellen Ash (Metromint Cycling)
18Kat Carr (Bell Lap Coaching)
19Juliette Olson (RED Racing)
20Natalie Klemko (Rouse Bicycle)
21Jennifer Maxwell (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
22Courteney Lowe (FCS Cycling Team)
23Melina Bernecker (Herbalife LaGrange)
24Kelley Hess (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
25Stacey Jensen (Kissena)
26Janelle Kellman (RED Racing)
27Courtney Dimpel (Vanderkitten)
28Rebecca Blatt (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
29Julie Jerue (Nova IS Corp)
30Cindy Reese (Bicycles of Tulsa)
31Michelle Melka (RED Racing)
32Jamie Valencheck (Momentum Cycles)
33Jennette Rho (Chicago Cuttin Crew)
34Kate Ligler (RED Racing)
35Elizabeth Lauer (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
36Patricia Black (Red Racing)
37Jenna Kowalski (NOW-MS Society)
38Melinda Weiner (Kahala LaGrange)
39Lindsey Durst (Nova IS Corp)
40Kate Evans (Team Type 1)
41Kate Mahoney (Sorella Cycling p/b BVM Engine)
42Jennifer Greenberg (Kenda Tire p/b Geargrinder)

Standings after 4 races
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)79pts
2Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co.)64
3Carrie Cash-Wootten (Mellow Mushroom/Pedal the Cause)55
4Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus)50
5Colleen Gulick (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)49
6Mary-Ellen Ash (Metromint Cycling)46
7Kacey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycling Pro Air HFA)44
8Kori Seehafer (Team Type 1)43
9Kate Chilcott (FCS Cycling Team)39
10Laura Parsons (Primal Rose Bandits)37
11Courteney Lowe (FCS Cycling Team)35
12Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus)35
13Frances Schofield (Z Motion)34
14Anne Grabowski (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)32
15Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom)31
16Shailie Sanbrooks (Russ Hays Cycling)25
17Emma Bast (Speedfix p/b Zubaz)21
18Melina Bernecker (Herbalife LaGrange)20
19Kat Carr (Bell Lap Coaching)20
20Erica Allar (RideClean p/b PatentIt)19
21Natalie Klemko (Rouse Bicycles)11
22Kelly Hess (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)10
23Elizabeth Lauer (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)8
24Katie Spittlehouse (Nova IS Corp)7
25Kim White (Velo Bella)5
26Stacey Jensen (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)4
27Michelle Melka (RED Racing)4
28Jennifer Triplett (Hagens Berman)4
29Rachel Byus (FCS Cycling Team)3
30Courtney Dimpel (Vanderkitten-Focus)2
31Juliette Olson (RED Racing)2
32Sarah Huang (Nova IS Corp)1
33Kate Ligler (RED Racing)1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Mellow Mushroom
2Team Kenda pb
3Geargrinder
4Vanderkitten
5FCS Cycling Team
6Team Type 1
7Herbalife
8ISCorp Cycling
9Red Racing

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Rahsaan Bahati (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace)
2Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia)
3Euris-Rafael Vidal (Foundation/CRCA)
4Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis P/b Smart)
5Logan Loader (Rideclean p/b PatentIt)
6Marc Howe
7Emile Abraham (AeroCat cycling team)
8Colton Barrett (Kelly Benefits Strategies/Optu)
9Logan Owen (Hagens Berman p/b Attitude Spo)
10Michael Smith Larsen (Socalcycling.com)
11Clayton Barrows (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)
12Serghei Tvetcov (AeroCat cycling team)
13Luis-Alejandro Zamudio (Herbalife LaGrange)
14Marc Prutton (Stan's No Tubes / AXA Equitabl)
15Christopher Uberti (Panther pb Competitive Cyclist)
16Maxwell Anderson (LAPT/Attitude/Wilde Subaru)
17Brian Schaning (Team Geargrinder)
18Rob White (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b GEARGRIN)
19Jacob Mueller (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
20Brian Toone (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.co)
21Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis presented)
22J Gabriel Lloyd (MetLife Cycling Team)
23Rafael Meran (Foundation/CRCA)
24Dallas Fowler (Kuhl)
25Jd Bergmann (Team Clif Bar)
26Ryan Fleming (MetLife Cycling Team)
27Alejandro Guzman (Foundation/CRCA)
28Nick Vetter (Bianchi/Grand Performance)
29Chad Hartley (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrind)
30Chris Arndt (LAPT/Attitude/Wilde Subaru)
31Chris Lynch (GEARGRINDER)
32James Bird (ISCorp Cycling Team)
33Matt Waite (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
34John Minturn (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)
35Steve Scholzen (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation I)
36Michael Jacques (Team Clif Bar)
37Daniel Bechtold (Hagens Berman Cycling)
38Thomas Soladay (KBS-Optum Health)
39Chris Hurst (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)
40Dylan Knutson (Bianchi Grand Performance)
41Alexander Bremer (Foundation/CRCA)
42Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman p/b Attitude Sports)
43Patrick Diamond (Team Geargrinder)
44David Forkner (Foundation/CRCA)
45Kip Spaude (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation I)
46Joe Whitman (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)
47Ryan Freund (ABD Cycling Team)
48Paul Kronser
49Brian Cornelius (Athlete Octane)
50David Williams (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
51Andrea Ciacchini (Team Type 1-Development)
52Clayton Chase (Geargrinder)
53Thomas Clark (LAPT/Attitude/Wilde Subaru)
54Andy Munas (MetLife Cycling Team)
55Landen Wark-Acebo (MetLife Cycling Team)
56Gevan Samuel (Aerocat Cycling)
57Bryan Mcvey (ABD Cycling Team)
58Ian Crane (Hagens Berman LLP)
59Ross White (Team Geargrinder)
60Diego Garavito (Aerocat Cycing Team)
61Lisban Quintero (Foundation/CRCA)

Standings after 4 races
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rahsaan Bahati (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace)67pts
2Issac Howe (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)62
3Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia)55
4Emile Abraham (AeroCat cycling team)52
5Logan Loader (Ride Clean p/b Patent It)45
6Michael Smith Larsen (Socalcycling.com)44
7Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis)44
8Euris Rafael Vidal (Foundation/CRCA)44
9Juan Pablo Dotti (AeroCat cycling team)38
10Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis)28
11Luis-Alejandro Zamudio (Herbalife LaGrange)28
12Sergei Tvetcov (AeroCat cycling team)27
13Logan Owen (Hagens Berman p/b Attitude Sports)25
14Rudolph Napolitano (Monstermedia)24
15Marc Prutton (Stan's No Tubes / AXA Equitable)24
16Chad Hartley20
17Clay Murfet (Ride Clean p/b Patent It)20
18Clayton Barrows (Stan's No Tubes / AXA Equitable)20
19Kayle Leogrande (Monster Media)19
20Andrew Crater (Serenity Bikes p/b Yoga 1 Studios)17
21Maxwell Anderson (LAPT)17
22Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing)16
23Luca Damiani (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)15
24Marco Aledia (Cleveland Clinic/RGF Sports)13
25Colton Barrett (Kelly Benefit Strategies p/b Optum Health)13
26Danny Kam (Herbalife LaGrange)10
27David Williams (BISSELL Pro Cycling)9
28Rob White (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b GEARGRINDER)9
29Christopher Uberti (Panther/RGF)6
30Matt Gorter (Subway Cycling Team)5
31Justin Williams (Monster Media)4
32Rafael Meran (Foundation/CRCA)4
33Brian Schaning (Team Geargrinder)4
34Chris Arndt (LAPT/Attitude Subaru)3
35Bryan Mcvey (ABD Cycling Team)2
36Ian Crane (Hagens Berman p/b Attitude Sports)2
37Jacob Mueller (Kelly Benefit Strategies p/b Optum Health)2
38Josh Gillingham (Nova IS Corp)1
39Andrew Otte (NUVO Cultural Trail)1
40Brian Toone (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.com)1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aerocat117pts
2Kenda pb Geargrinder91
3Stan's No Tubes37
4Foundation CRCA30
5Hagens Berman27
6LAPT/Subaru/Attitude Sports20
7Geargrinder4
8ISCorp Cycling1
9Team Type 1
10MetLife

Latest on Cyclingnews