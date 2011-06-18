Image 1 of 12 Laura Van Gilder on the podium is the new women's leader. (Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland) Image 2 of 12 Best female amateur. (Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland) Image 3 of 12 The pro women podium for stage two. (Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland) Image 4 of 12 The pro women come into the finish on stage two. (Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland) Image 5 of 12 The pro women were strung out early. (Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland) Image 6 of 12 Chad Hartley takes the win with a commanding sprint. (Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland) Image 7 of 12 Best amateur jersey wearer stands atop the podium. (Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland) Image 8 of 12 Chad Hartley takes a post race interview. (Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland) Image 9 of 12 Cantwell is the new overall leader. (Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland) Image 10 of 12 Cantwell wins the field sprint with a lunge for the line. (Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland) Image 11 of 12 The pro women's field on stage two. (Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland) Image 12 of 12 The pro men's podium. (Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)

Laura Van Gilder (Peanut Butter & Co) and Chad Hartley (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) were the winner’s on stage two of the Tour of America’s Dairyland, but both can thank excellent team performances for their results.

Women’s Race

It wasn’t until midway through the race that a break finally stuck. Four riders; Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus), Courteney Lowe (FCS Cycling), Van Gilder and Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co.) worked together to get some sort of an advantage off the front of the field.

The field however was moving at a blistering pace, and they made the catch with a number of laps to go. With riders at the back struggling to hang on, the jockeying for position began. Two laps to go found Lasasso sitting on the front with all eyes on her last night’s prize.

Riders spread all over the road with Kacey Manderfield (Pure Energy/Pro Air) sitting 4th wheel up front, Mellow Mushroom showed some bite and took over the show with one lap to go. In the words of announcer Brad Sohner, Van Gilder and Lasasso were “stuck to each other like white on rice”. Coming around the corner fast into the short finishing stretch, Van Gilder turned on the jets to earn the day’s top spot on the podium, with Drigo and Manderfield standing at second and third.

Men’s Race

For the elite men, grimaces of pain started to surface with 24 laps to go as the day’s sharp, fast course visibly tapped some energy reserves. Kenda 5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder worked strategically throughout the race to position teammate Isaac Howe for another win but after 90 minutes, it was teammate Chad Hartley, 2009 Overall Tour of America’s Dairyland Champion, who reigned supreme.

With roughly 16 to go, the story centered around the three riders up the road – Hartley, Juan Pablo Dotti (Aerocat Cycling) and Rudy Napolitano (Monster Media) – who sped away like a runaway train. Even a $300 field prime with nine to go couldn’t bridge the ultimate gap of 35 seconds. Two riders; Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia) and Andy Crater (Seranet p/b Yoga 1) launched a Herculean effort to drive the pace and bring back the breakaway to no avail.

Three dynamic sprinters -one hefty tailwind coming out of final turn. It could have been anyone’s race but the headlines will read: Hartley, Dotti, and Napolitano - 1, 2, 3.

Cantwell, pipped at the line last night by Howe, narrowly edged out Rahsaan Bahati (SKIL p/b Pista Palace) in the field sprint, which was enough to land him in the overall yellow and white jersey.

Full Results

Elite men 1 Chad Hartley (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 2 Juan Pablo Dotti (AeroCat Cycling Team) 3 Rudolph Napolitano (Monster Media) 4 Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) 5 Rahsaan Bahati (SKIL p/b Pista Palace) 6 Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop) 7 Issac Howe (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 8 Michael Smith Larsen (Socalcycling.com) 9 Kayle Leogrande (Monster Media) 10 Emile Abraham (AeroCat Cycling Team) 11 Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop) 12 Marc Prutton (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable) 13 Luis-Alejandro Zamudio (Herbalife LaGrange) 14 Serghei Tvetcov (AeroCat Cycling Team) 15 Euris Rafael Vidal (Foundation/CRCA) 16 Rider unknown 17 Justin Williams (Monster Media) 18 Logan Owen (Hagens Berman p/b Attitude Sports) 19 Rob White (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 20 Josh Gillingham (Nova IS Corp) 21 Matt Gorter (Subway Cycling Team) 22 Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar) 23 James Bird (ISCorp Cycling Team) 24 Clayton Barrows (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable) 25 Andrew Crater (Seranet p/b Yoga 1) 26 Randall Rodd (Wolverine Sports Club) 27 Danny Kam (Herbalife LaGrange) 28 Erik Loberg (Nova IS Corp) 29 Andrea Ciacchini (Team Type 1-Development) 30 Brian Kaker (Lakes Area Physical Therapy) 31 Daniel Bechtold (Hagens Berman p/b Attitude Sports) 32 Marco Aledia (Cleveland Clinic/RGF Sports) 33 Brian Toone (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.co) 34 David Forkner (Foundation/CRCA) 35 Ryan Fleming (MetLife Cycling Team) 36 Steve Scholzen (Nova IS Corp) 37 Rider unknown 38 Chris Arndt (LAPT) 39 Rider unknown 40 Brian Rach (ISCorp Cycling Team) 41 Dallas Fowler (Kuhl) 42 Alejandro Guzman (Foundation/CRCA) 43 Kevin Berger (Team Wheel & Sprocket) 44 Michael Jacques (Team Clif Bar) 45 Nick Vetter (Bianchi/Grand Performance) 46 Jesse Bartholomew (CycleOps) 47 Kip Spaude (Nova IS Corp) 48 Dylan Knutson (Bianchi/Grand Performance) 49 Rafael Meran (Foundation/CRCA) 50 Alexander Bremer (Foundation/CRCA) 51 Kyle Rohan 52 Matt Waite (Team Wheel & Sprocket) 53 Dan Teaters (Team Geargrinder) 54 Marc Howe 55 Thomas Hubbard (Subway Cycling Team) 56 Brian Sheedy (Hampton Trails Bike Shop) 57 Chris Hurst (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable) 58 Scott Catanzaro (Scholars in Bikehouse) 59 David Haase (Attitude Sports) 60 Thomas Clark (Great Dane Velo Club) 61 Ross White (Team Geargrinder) 62 Patrick Diamond (Team Geargrinder) 63 Lisban Quintero (Foundation/CRCA) 64 Adam McClurg (Lakes Area Physical Therapy) 65 Stuart Press (Herbalife LaGrange) 66 Michael Jenich (Team Pegasus) 67 Bryan McVey (ABD Cycling Team) 68 Nicholas Ramirez (Burnham Racing) 69 John Acker (Team Wheel & Sprocket) 70 Alan Antonuk (CCSH/RGF Pb Felt Bicycles Elit) 71 JD Bergmann (Team Clif Bar) 72 Tim Hall (NashvilleCyclist.com) 73 Joshua Carter (AeroCat Cycling Team) 74 Roberto Rodriguez (Herbalife Lagrange) 75 Andy Munas (MetLife Cycling Team) 76 Ian Crane (Hagens Berman p/b Attitude Sports) 77 David Williams (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 78 Jonny Sundt (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 79 Joe Whitman (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable) 80 John Minturn (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable) 81 Andrew Otte (NUVO Cultural Trail)

Elite women 1 Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) 2 Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus) 3 Kacey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycling Pro Air HF) 4 Kate Chilcott (FCS Cycling Team) 5 Carrie Cash-Wootten (Mellow Mushroom) 6 Mary-Ellen Ash (Metromint Cycling) 7 Courteney Lowe (FCS Cycling Team) 8 Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co.) 9 Laura Parsons (Primal Rose Bandits) 10 Kori Seehafer (Team Type 1) 11 Colleen Gulick (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 12 Anne Grabowski (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 13 Frances Schofield (Z Motion) 14 Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus) 15 Shailie Sanbrooks (Russ Hays) 16 Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom) 17 Michelle Melka (RED Racing) 18 Elizabeth Lauer (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 19 Natalie Klemko (Rouse Bicycles) 20 Jennifer Triplett (Hagens Berman) 21 Melina Bernecker (Herbalife LaGrange) 22 Kat Carr (Bell Lap Coaching) 23 Anne Meyer 24 Anna Drakulich (Herbalife LaGrange) 25 Jenna Kowalski (NOW-MS Society) 26 Courtney Dimpel (Vanderkitten) 27 Kelley Hess (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 28 Patricia Black (RED Racing) 29 Kate Ligler (RED Racing) 30 Linda Sone (Flanders/MBRC) 31 Juliette Olson (RED Racing) 32 Jennifer Maxwell (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 33 Megan Baab (FCS/Metro Volkswagen) 34 Carly Rivezzo 35 Janelle Kellman (RED Racing) 36 Jamie Valencheck (Momentum Cycles) 37 Kate Evans (Team Type 1) 38 Alexandra Navas (Nova IS Corp) 39 Lindsey Durst (Nova IS Corp) 40 Rebecca Blatt (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 41 Melinda Weiner (Herbalife LaGrange) 42 Nicole Brandt (Velo Club La Grange) 43 Rachel Byus (FCS Cycling Team) 44 Aimee Allen (Maple Leaf C.C.) 45 Morgan Kapp (Herbalife LaGrange) 46 Mandy Marquardt (Team Type 1)

Elite men - Overall standings 1 Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) 36 pts 2 Issac Howe (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 34 3 Rahsaan Bahati (SKIL p/b Pista Palace) 33 4 Emile Abraham (AeroCat Cycling Team) 29 5 Michael Smith Larsen (Socalcycling.com) 27 6 Rudolph Napolitano (Monster Media) 24 7 Euris Rafael Vidal (Foundation/CRCA) 21 8 Luis-Alejandro Zamudio (Herbalife LaGrange) 20 9 Chad Hartley (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 20 10 Juan Pablo Dotti (AeroCat Cycling Team) 19 11 Marc Prutton (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable) 17 12 Logan Loader (Ride Clean) 16 13 Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop) 15 14 Marco Aledia (Cleveland Clinic/RGF Sports) 13 15 Kayle Leogrande (Monster Media) 12 16 Maxwell Anderson (LAPT) 11 17 Danny Kam (Herbalife LaGrange) 10 18 Logan Owen (Hagens Berman p/b Attitude Sports) 10 19 Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop) 10 20 David Williams (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 9 21 Sergei Tvetcov (AeroCat Cycling Team) 7 22 Rob White (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 6 23 Matt Gorter (Subway Cycling Team) 5 24 Justin Williams (Monster Media) 4 25 Chris Arndt (LAPT) 3 26 Bryan McVey (ABD Cycling Team) 2 27 Andrew Otte (NUVO Cultural Trail) 1 28 Josh Gillingham (Nova IS Corp) 1