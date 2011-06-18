Trending

Laura Van Gilder proves too strong again

Chad Hartley is fastest in men's race

Image 1 of 12

Laura Van Gilder on the podium is the new women's leader.

Laura Van Gilder on the podium is the new women's leader.
(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 2 of 12

Best female amateur.

Best female amateur.
(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 3 of 12

The pro women podium for stage two.

The pro women podium for stage two.
(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 4 of 12

The pro women come into the finish on stage two.

The pro women come into the finish on stage two.
(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 5 of 12

The pro women were strung out early.

The pro women were strung out early.
(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 6 of 12

Chad Hartley takes the win with a commanding sprint.

Chad Hartley takes the win with a commanding sprint.
(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 7 of 12

Best amateur jersey wearer stands atop the podium.

Best amateur jersey wearer stands atop the podium.
(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 8 of 12

Chad Hartley takes a post race interview.

Chad Hartley takes a post race interview.
(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 9 of 12

Cantwell is the new overall leader.

Cantwell is the new overall leader.
(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 10 of 12

Cantwell wins the field sprint with a lunge for the line.

Cantwell wins the field sprint with a lunge for the line.
(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 11 of 12

The pro women's field on stage two.

The pro women's field on stage two.
(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 12 of 12

The pro men's podium.

The pro men's podium.
(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)

Laura Van Gilder (Peanut Butter & Co) and Chad Hartley (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) were the winner’s on stage two of the Tour of America’s Dairyland, but both can thank excellent team performances for their results.

Women’s Race

It wasn’t until midway through the race that a break finally stuck. Four riders; Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus), Courteney Lowe (FCS Cycling), Van Gilder and Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co.) worked together to get some sort of an advantage off the front of the field.

The field however was moving at a blistering pace, and they made the catch with a number of laps to go. With riders at the back struggling to hang on, the jockeying for position began. Two laps to go found Lasasso sitting on the front with all eyes on her last night’s prize.

Riders spread all over the road with Kacey Manderfield (Pure Energy/Pro Air) sitting 4th wheel up front, Mellow Mushroom showed some bite and took over the show with one lap to go. In the words of announcer Brad Sohner, Van Gilder and Lasasso were “stuck to each other like white on rice”. Coming around the corner fast into the short finishing stretch, Van Gilder turned on the jets to earn the day’s top spot on the podium, with Drigo and Manderfield standing at second and third.

Men’s Race

For the elite men, grimaces of pain started to surface with 24 laps to go as the day’s sharp, fast course visibly tapped some energy reserves. Kenda 5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder worked strategically throughout the race to position teammate Isaac Howe for another win but after 90 minutes, it was teammate Chad Hartley, 2009 Overall Tour of America’s Dairyland Champion, who reigned supreme.

With roughly 16 to go, the story centered around the three riders up the road – Hartley, Juan Pablo Dotti (Aerocat Cycling) and Rudy Napolitano (Monster Media) – who sped away like a runaway train. Even a $300 field prime with nine to go couldn’t bridge the ultimate gap of 35 seconds. Two riders; Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia) and Andy Crater (Seranet p/b Yoga 1) launched a Herculean effort to drive the pace and bring back the breakaway to no avail.

Three dynamic sprinters -one hefty tailwind coming out of final turn. It could have been anyone’s race but the headlines will read: Hartley, Dotti, and Napolitano - 1, 2, 3.

Cantwell, pipped at the line last night by Howe, narrowly edged out Rahsaan Bahati (SKIL p/b Pista Palace) in the field sprint, which was enough to land him in the overall yellow and white jersey.

Full Results

Elite men
1Chad Hartley (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)
2Juan Pablo Dotti (AeroCat Cycling Team)
3Rudolph Napolitano (Monster Media)
4Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)
5Rahsaan Bahati (SKIL p/b Pista Palace)
6Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
7Issac Howe (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)
8Michael Smith Larsen (Socalcycling.com)
9Kayle Leogrande (Monster Media)
10Emile Abraham (AeroCat Cycling Team)
11Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
12Marc Prutton (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)
13Luis-Alejandro Zamudio (Herbalife LaGrange)
14Serghei Tvetcov (AeroCat Cycling Team)
15Euris Rafael Vidal (Foundation/CRCA)
16Rider unknown
17Justin Williams (Monster Media)
18Logan Owen (Hagens Berman p/b Attitude Sports)
19Rob White (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)
20Josh Gillingham (Nova IS Corp)
21Matt Gorter (Subway Cycling Team)
22Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar)
23James Bird (ISCorp Cycling Team)
24Clayton Barrows (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)
25Andrew Crater (Seranet p/b Yoga 1)
26Randall Rodd (Wolverine Sports Club)
27Danny Kam (Herbalife LaGrange)
28Erik Loberg (Nova IS Corp)
29Andrea Ciacchini (Team Type 1-Development)
30Brian Kaker (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
31Daniel Bechtold (Hagens Berman p/b Attitude Sports)
32Marco Aledia (Cleveland Clinic/RGF Sports)
33Brian Toone (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.co)
34David Forkner (Foundation/CRCA)
35Ryan Fleming (MetLife Cycling Team)
36Steve Scholzen (Nova IS Corp)
37Rider unknown
38Chris Arndt (LAPT)
39Rider unknown
40Brian Rach (ISCorp Cycling Team)
41Dallas Fowler (Kuhl)
42Alejandro Guzman (Foundation/CRCA)
43Kevin Berger (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
44Michael Jacques (Team Clif Bar)
45Nick Vetter (Bianchi/Grand Performance)
46Jesse Bartholomew (CycleOps)
47Kip Spaude (Nova IS Corp)
48Dylan Knutson (Bianchi/Grand Performance)
49Rafael Meran (Foundation/CRCA)
50Alexander Bremer (Foundation/CRCA)
51Kyle Rohan
52Matt Waite (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
53Dan Teaters (Team Geargrinder)
54Marc Howe
55Thomas Hubbard (Subway Cycling Team)
56Brian Sheedy (Hampton Trails Bike Shop)
57Chris Hurst (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)
58Scott Catanzaro (Scholars in Bikehouse)
59David Haase (Attitude Sports)
60Thomas Clark (Great Dane Velo Club)
61Ross White (Team Geargrinder)
62Patrick Diamond (Team Geargrinder)
63Lisban Quintero (Foundation/CRCA)
64Adam McClurg (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
65Stuart Press (Herbalife LaGrange)
66Michael Jenich (Team Pegasus)
67Bryan McVey (ABD Cycling Team)
68Nicholas Ramirez (Burnham Racing)
69John Acker (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
70Alan Antonuk (CCSH/RGF Pb Felt Bicycles Elit)
71JD Bergmann (Team Clif Bar)
72Tim Hall (NashvilleCyclist.com)
73Joshua Carter (AeroCat Cycling Team)
74Roberto Rodriguez (Herbalife Lagrange)
75Andy Munas (MetLife Cycling Team)
76Ian Crane (Hagens Berman p/b Attitude Sports)
77David Williams (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
78Jonny Sundt (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)
79Joe Whitman (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)
80John Minturn (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)
81Andrew Otte (NUVO Cultural Trail)

Elite women
1Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)
2Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus)
3Kacey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycling Pro Air HF)
4Kate Chilcott (FCS Cycling Team)
5Carrie Cash-Wootten (Mellow Mushroom)
6Mary-Ellen Ash (Metromint Cycling)
7Courteney Lowe (FCS Cycling Team)
8Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co.)
9Laura Parsons (Primal Rose Bandits)
10Kori Seehafer (Team Type 1)
11Colleen Gulick (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
12Anne Grabowski (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
13Frances Schofield (Z Motion)
14Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus)
15Shailie Sanbrooks (Russ Hays)
16Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom)
17Michelle Melka (RED Racing)
18Elizabeth Lauer (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
19Natalie Klemko (Rouse Bicycles)
20Jennifer Triplett (Hagens Berman)
21Melina Bernecker (Herbalife LaGrange)
22Kat Carr (Bell Lap Coaching)
23Anne Meyer
24Anna Drakulich (Herbalife LaGrange)
25Jenna Kowalski (NOW-MS Society)
26Courtney Dimpel (Vanderkitten)
27Kelley Hess (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
28Patricia Black (RED Racing)
29Kate Ligler (RED Racing)
30Linda Sone (Flanders/MBRC)
31Juliette Olson (RED Racing)
32Jennifer Maxwell (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
33Megan Baab (FCS/Metro Volkswagen)
34Carly Rivezzo
35Janelle Kellman (RED Racing)
36Jamie Valencheck (Momentum Cycles)
37Kate Evans (Team Type 1)
38Alexandra Navas (Nova IS Corp)
39Lindsey Durst (Nova IS Corp)
40Rebecca Blatt (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
41Melinda Weiner (Herbalife LaGrange)
42Nicole Brandt (Velo Club La Grange)
43Rachel Byus (FCS Cycling Team)
44Aimee Allen (Maple Leaf C.C.)
45Morgan Kapp (Herbalife LaGrange)
46Mandy Marquardt (Team Type 1)

Elite men - Overall standings
1Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)36pts
2Issac Howe (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)34
3Rahsaan Bahati (SKIL p/b Pista Palace)33
4Emile Abraham (AeroCat Cycling Team)29
5Michael Smith Larsen (Socalcycling.com)27
6Rudolph Napolitano (Monster Media)24
7Euris Rafael Vidal (Foundation/CRCA)21
8Luis-Alejandro Zamudio (Herbalife LaGrange)20
9Chad Hartley (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)20
10Juan Pablo Dotti (AeroCat Cycling Team)19
11Marc Prutton (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)17
12Logan Loader (Ride Clean)16
13Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)15
14Marco Aledia (Cleveland Clinic/RGF Sports)13
15Kayle Leogrande (Monster Media)12
16Maxwell Anderson (LAPT)11
17Danny Kam (Herbalife LaGrange)10
18Logan Owen (Hagens Berman p/b Attitude Sports)10
19Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)10
20David Williams (BISSELL Pro Cycling)9
21Sergei Tvetcov (AeroCat Cycling Team)7
22Rob White (Kenda/ 5-Hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)6
23Matt Gorter (Subway Cycling Team)5
24Justin Williams (Monster Media)4
25Chris Arndt (LAPT)3
26Bryan McVey (ABD Cycling Team)2
27Andrew Otte (NUVO Cultural Trail)1
28Josh Gillingham (Nova IS Corp)1

Elite women - Overall standings
1Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)39pts
2Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus)35
3Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co.)31
4Mary-Ellen Ash (Metromint Cycling)30
5Kori Seehafer (Team Type 1)28
6Courteney Lowe (FCS Cycling Team)28
7Kate Chilcott (FCS Cycling Team)28
8Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom)25
9Carrie Cash-Wootten (Mellow Mushroom)24
10Colleen Gulick (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)23
11Anne Grabowski (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)19
12Kacey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycling Pro Air HF)18
13Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus)14
14Melina Bernecker (Herbalife LaGrange)12
15Laura Parsons (Primal Rose Bandits)12
16Natalie Klemko (Rouse Bicycles)11
17Elizabeth Lauer (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)9
18Frances Schofield (Z Motion)8
19Shailie Sanbrooks (Russ Hays)6
20Stacey Jensen (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)5
21Rachel Byus (FCS Cycling Team)4
22Michelle Melka (RED Racing)4
23Emma Bast (Mount Holyoke College)3
24Sarah Huang (Nova IS Corp)2
25Linda Sone (Flanders/MBRC)1
26Jennifer Triplett (Hagens Berman)1

