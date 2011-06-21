Image 1 of 10 The elite women's field (Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland) Image 2 of 10 (Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland) Image 3 of 10 The elite women's field in action (Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland) Image 4 of 10 Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia) stahd atop of the elite men's podium (Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland) Image 5 of 10 Laura Van Gilder takes the win (Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland) Image 6 of 10 Laura Van Gilder on the top of the podium representing Mellow Mushroom in the team's competition (Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland) Image 7 of 10 James Bird (Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland) Image 8 of 10 Jonathan Cantwell salutes in victory (Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland) Image 9 of 10 Aerocat are leading the men's team competition (Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland) Image 10 of 10 The women's elite podium (Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)

Laura Van Gilder and her Team Mushroom teammates are on track to pay extra baggage on their way out of town with all the primes and cow print jerseys they've acquired…and fans are loving every splotch of it. For much of the day's Road Race in Greenbush, the field was sitting together until one rider, Van Gilder, launched off the front, leaving the field in a frantic chase in the final stretch. Van Gilder deservedly took home another win with ease along with another photo opp on the top podium spot in the Becker Law Pink and White Overall Jersey. Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Company) and Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus) rounded out the podium, with Teddergreen climbing back in the coveted Oarsman Capital Amateur Cat 2 Leaders Jersey, previously worn by Anne Grabowski (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder).

All riders peppered the humid day with comments of satisfaction for the diverse course of varying elevations and beauty, including challenging inclines and Kettles through the magnificent Kettle Moraine State Forest.

A six-then seven-man break developed midway thru the 80-mile race, with multiple unsuccessful attacks. For the effort, recognition is mandatory - Rudy Napolitano (MonsterMedia), Thomas Soladay (Kelly Benefits Strategies), John Minturn (Stan's No Tubes/AXA Equitable), Chad Hartley (Kenda 5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder), Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia), Serghei Tvetcov (AeroCat), and Tristan Schouten (ISCorp).

Four or five chasers ensued but with one lap of the course to go, Cantwell set things ablaze, bringing on a three minute gap to the field. Almost home, Napolitano flew off the front to bring about a 10-second cushion. A huge gamble, which didn't quite stick as he was caught at the line. An enormous effort and one that brought a huge spark to the race, Napolitano landed in 4th, with Cantwell floating in effortlessly for the win. Tvetcov, pushing hard out of the saddle, landed in second with Hartley rounding out the final three.

Mellow Mushroom and Aerocat remain at the top of the 5-hour Energy Team Competition standings.

Tour of America's Dairyland resumes tomorrow at the new, highly technical Schlitz Park Criterium course in Downtown Milwaukee before heading to Ripon for a non-aero Time Trial on Wednesday, followed by four more crits, with nearly $15,000 up for grabs in Pro Men primes at the ISCorp Downer Classic on Saturday and Madison Capital Criterium on Sunday.



Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia) 2 Serghei Tvetcov (AeroCat cycling team) 3 Chad Hartley (Kenda Pro Cycling Team p/b Gea) 4 Rudolph Napolitano (Monster Media) 5 Tristan Schouten (Nova IS Corp) 6 Thomas Soladay (Kelly Benefits Strategies p/b ) 7 John Minturn (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable) 8 Emile Abraham (AeroCat cycling team) 9 Matt Gorter (Subway Cycling Team) 10 Brian Sheedy (Hampton Trails Bike Shop) 11 Michael Smith Larsen (Socalcycling.com) 12 Stephen Tilford (Tradewind Energy/Trek) 13 Brian Matter (Team Geargrinder) 14 Brian Schaning (Team Geargrinder) 15 Andrew Otte (NUVO Cultural Trail) 16 Brian Rach (ISCorp Cycling Team) 17 Brian Toone (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.co) 18 Euris Vidal (Foundation/CRCA) 19 Marc Prutton (Stan's No Tubes / AXA Equitabl) 20 Andrew Bates (Garage Racing) 21 Colton Barrett (Kelly Benefits Strategies p/b ) 22 Diego Garavito (Aerocat Cycing Team) 23 Dallas Fowler (Kuhl) 24 Jacob Mueller (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 25 David Holden (Team Type 1) 26 Daniel Bechtold (Hagens Berman p/b Attitude Spo) 27 John Acker (Team Wheel & Sprocket) 28 Nick Vetter (Bianchi/Grand Performance) 29 James Bird (ISCorp Cycling Team) 30 Chris Uberti (Panther/RGF) 31 Chris Lynch (GEARGRINDER) 32 Paolo Cravanzola (Team de Angeli) 33 Bryan Mcvey (ABD Cycling Team) 34 Isaiah Newkirk (Herring Gas Cycling) 36 Kip Spaude (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation I)

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) 2 Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co.) 3 Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus) 4 Laura Parsons (Primal Rose Bandits) 5 Kelley Hess 6 Carrie Cash-Wootten (Pedal the Cause) 7 Kate Chilcott (FCS Cycling Team) 8 Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus) 9 Kat Carr (Bell Lap Coaching) 10 Jenna Kowalski (NOW-MS Society) 11 Shailie Sanbrooks (Russ Hays Cycling) 12 Emma Bast (Speedfix p/b Zubaz) 13 Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom) 14 Courteney Lowe (FCS Cycling Team) 15 Anna Drakulich (Herbalife LaGrange) 16 Frances Schofield (Z Motion) 17 Rebecca Blatt (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 18 Michelle Melka (RED Racing) 19 Elizabeth Lauer (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 20 Melina Bernecker (Helens / Cannopndale) 21 Julie Jerue (Nova IS Corp) 22 Megan Baab (FCS/Metro Volkswagen) 23 Juliette Olson (RED Racing) 24 Courtney Dimpel (Vanderkitten) 25 Catherine Walberg (Team Kenda) 26 Alexandra Navas (Nova IS Corp) 27 Kate Ligler (RED Racing) 28 Janel Bedard (MVP Health Care Cycling) 29 Melinda Weiner (Kahala LaGrange) 30 Janelle Kellman (RED Racing) 31 Sheila Orem (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 32 Anne Grabowski 33 Elizabeth So (Team TATI) 34 Rachel Eichers Roessingh (ISCorp Cycling Team)

Elite men overall # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia) 95 pts 2 Emile Abraham (AeroCat cycling team) 78 3 Rahsaan Bahati (SK12 p/b Pista Palace) 67 4 Sergei Tvetcov (AeroCat cycling team) 65 5 Issac Howe (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 62 6 Rudolph Napolitano (Monstermedia) 58 7 Chad Hartley (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 56 8 Euris Rafael Vidal (Foundation/CRCA) 50 9 Logan Loader (Ride Clean p/b Patent It) 45 10 Michael Smith Larsen (Socalcycling.com) 44 11 Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis) 44 12 Juan Pablo Dotti (AeroCat cycling team) 38 13 Tristan Schouten (Nova IS Corp) 32 14 Thomas Soladay (Kelly Benefit Strategies p/b Optum Health) 30 15 Matt Gorter (Subway Cycling Team) 29 16 Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis) 28 17 Luis-Alejandro Zamudio (Herbalife LaGrange) 28 18 Marc Prutton (Stan's No Tubes / AXA Equitable) 28 19 John Minturn (Stan's No Tubes / AXA Equitable) 28 20 Logan Owen (Hagens Berman p/b Attitude Sports) 25 21 Brian Sheedy (Hampton Trails Bike Shop p/b Trail's Edge) 22 22 Clay Murfet (Ride Clean p/b Patent It) 20 23 Clayton Barrows (Stan's No Tubes / AXA Equitable) 20 24 Pat Lemieux (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 20 25 Kayle Leogrande (Monster Media) 19 26 Steve Tilford (Tradewind Energy/Trek) 18 27 Andrew Crater (Serenity Bikes p/b Yoga 1 Studios) 17 28 Maxwell Anderson (LAPT) 17 29 Chris Arndt (LAPT/Attitude Subaru) 17 30 Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing) 16 31 Brian Matter (Team Geargrinder) 16 32 Luca Damiani (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 15 33 Marco Aledia (Cleveland Clinic/RGF Sports) 13 34 Colton Barrett (Kelly Benefit Strategies p/b Optum Health) 13 35 Andrew Otte (NUVO Cultural Trail) 13 36 Danny Kam (Herbalife LaGrange) 10 37 Brian Rach (Nova IS Corp) 10 38 David Williams (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 9 39 Rob White (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b GEARGRINDER) 9 40 Brian Toone (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.com) 9 41 Christopher Uberti (Panther/RGF) 6 42 Justin Williams (Monster Media) 4 43 Rafael Meran (Foundation/CRCA) 4 44 Brian Schaning (Team Geargrinder) 4 45 Bryan Mcvey (ABD Cycling Team) 2 46 Ian Crane (Hagens Berman p/b Attitude Sports) 2 47 Jacob Mueller (Kelly Benefit Strategies p/b Optum Health) 2 48 Andrew Bates (Garage Racing) 2 49 Josh Gillingham (Nova IS Corp) 1

Elite women overall # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) 79 pts 2 Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co.) 64 3 Carrie Cash-Wootten (Mellow Mushroom/Pedal the Cause) 55 4 Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus) 50 5 Colleen Gulick (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 49 6 Mary-Ellen Ash (Metromint Cycling) 46 7 Kacey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycling Pro Air HFA) 44 8 Kori Seehafer (Team Type 1) 43 9 Kate Chilcott (FCS Cycling Team) 39 10 Laura Parsons (Primal Rose Bandits) 37 11 Courteney Lowe (FCS Cycling Team) 35 12 Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus) 35 13 Frances Schofield (Z Motion) 34 14 Anne Grabowski (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 32 15 Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom) 31 16 Shailie Sanbrooks (Russ Hays Cycling) 25 17 Emma Bast (Speedfix p/b Zubaz) 21 18 Melina Bernecker (Herbalife LaGrange) 20 19 Kat Carr (Bell Lap Coaching) 20 20 Erica Allar (RideClean p/b PatentIt) 19 21 Natalie Klemko (Rouse Bicycles) 11 22 Kelly Hess (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 10 23 Elizabeth Lauer (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 8 24 Katie Spittlehouse (Nova IS Corp) 7 25 Kim White (Velo Bella) 5 26 Stacey Jensen (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 4 27 Michelle Melka (RED Racing) 4 28 Jennifer Triplett (Hagens Berman) 4 29 Rachel Byus (FCS Cycling Team) 3 30 Courtney Dimpel (Vanderkitten-Focus) 2 31 Juliette Olson (RED Racing) 2 32 Sarah Huang (Nova IS Corp) 1 33 Kate Ligler (RED Racing) 1

Men's teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aerocat 181 pts 2 Kenda pb Geargrinder 127 3 Stan's No Tubes 69 4 Foundation CRCA 36 5 Geargrinder 34 6 ISCorp Cycling 43 7 Team Type 1 8 MetLife