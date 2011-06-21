Trending

Van Gilder claims her fourth win

Cantwell too good for Napolitano

Image 1 of 10

The elite women's field

The elite women's field
(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 2 of 10

(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 3 of 10

The elite women's field in action

The elite women's field in action
(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 4 of 10

Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia) stahd atop of the elite men's podium

Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia) stahd atop of the elite men's podium
(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 5 of 10

Laura Van Gilder takes the win

Laura Van Gilder takes the win
(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 6 of 10

Laura Van Gilder on the top of the podium representing Mellow Mushroom in the team's competition

Laura Van Gilder on the top of the podium representing Mellow Mushroom in the team's competition
(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 7 of 10

James Bird

James Bird
(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 8 of 10

Jonathan Cantwell salutes in victory

Jonathan Cantwell salutes in victory
(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 9 of 10

Aerocat are leading the men's team competition

Aerocat are leading the men's team competition
(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Image 10 of 10

The women's elite podium

The women's elite podium
(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)

Laura Van Gilder and her Team Mushroom teammates are on track to pay extra baggage on their way out of town with all the primes and cow print jerseys they've acquired…and fans are loving every splotch of it. For much of the day's Road Race in Greenbush, the field was sitting together until one rider, Van Gilder, launched off the front, leaving the field in a frantic chase in the final stretch. Van Gilder deservedly took home another win with ease along with another photo opp on the top podium spot in the Becker Law Pink and White Overall Jersey. Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Company) and Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus) rounded out the podium, with Teddergreen climbing back in the coveted Oarsman Capital Amateur Cat 2 Leaders Jersey, previously worn by Anne Grabowski (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder).

All riders peppered the humid day with comments of satisfaction for the diverse course of varying elevations and beauty, including challenging inclines and Kettles through the magnificent Kettle Moraine State Forest.

A six-then seven-man break developed midway thru the 80-mile race, with multiple unsuccessful attacks. For the effort, recognition is mandatory - Rudy Napolitano (MonsterMedia), Thomas Soladay (Kelly Benefits Strategies), John Minturn (Stan's No Tubes/AXA Equitable), Chad Hartley (Kenda 5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder), Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia), Serghei Tvetcov (AeroCat), and Tristan Schouten (ISCorp).

Four or five chasers ensued but with one lap of the course to go, Cantwell set things ablaze, bringing on a three minute gap to the field. Almost home, Napolitano flew off the front to bring about a 10-second cushion. A huge gamble, which didn't quite stick as he was caught at the line. An enormous effort and one that brought a huge spark to the race, Napolitano landed in 4th, with Cantwell floating in effortlessly for the win. Tvetcov, pushing hard out of the saddle, landed in second with Hartley rounding out the final three.

Mellow Mushroom and Aerocat remain at the top of the 5-hour Energy Team Competition standings.

Tour of America's Dairyland resumes tomorrow at the new, highly technical Schlitz Park Criterium course in Downtown Milwaukee before heading to Ripon for a non-aero Time Trial on Wednesday, followed by four more crits, with nearly $15,000 up for grabs in Pro Men primes at the ISCorp Downer Classic on Saturday and Madison Capital Criterium on Sunday.

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia)
2Serghei Tvetcov (AeroCat cycling team)
3Chad Hartley (Kenda Pro Cycling Team p/b Gea)
4Rudolph Napolitano (Monster Media)
5Tristan Schouten (Nova IS Corp)
6Thomas Soladay (Kelly Benefits Strategies p/b )
7John Minturn (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)
8Emile Abraham (AeroCat cycling team)
9Matt Gorter (Subway Cycling Team)
10Brian Sheedy (Hampton Trails Bike Shop)
11Michael Smith Larsen (Socalcycling.com)
12Stephen Tilford (Tradewind Energy/Trek)
13Brian Matter (Team Geargrinder)
14Brian Schaning (Team Geargrinder)
15Andrew Otte (NUVO Cultural Trail)
16Brian Rach (ISCorp Cycling Team)
17Brian Toone (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.co)
18Euris Vidal (Foundation/CRCA)
19Marc Prutton (Stan's No Tubes / AXA Equitabl)
20Andrew Bates (Garage Racing)
21Colton Barrett (Kelly Benefits Strategies p/b )
22Diego Garavito (Aerocat Cycing Team)
23Dallas Fowler (Kuhl)
24Jacob Mueller (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
25David Holden (Team Type 1)
26Daniel Bechtold (Hagens Berman p/b Attitude Spo)
27John Acker (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
28Nick Vetter (Bianchi/Grand Performance)
29James Bird (ISCorp Cycling Team)
30Chris Uberti (Panther/RGF)
31Chris Lynch (GEARGRINDER)
32Paolo Cravanzola (Team de Angeli)
33Bryan Mcvey (ABD Cycling Team)
34Isaiah Newkirk (Herring Gas Cycling)
36Kip Spaude (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation I)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)
2Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co.)
3Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus)
4Laura Parsons (Primal Rose Bandits)
5Kelley Hess
6Carrie Cash-Wootten (Pedal the Cause)
7Kate Chilcott (FCS Cycling Team)
8Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus)
9Kat Carr (Bell Lap Coaching)
10Jenna Kowalski (NOW-MS Society)
11Shailie Sanbrooks (Russ Hays Cycling)
12Emma Bast (Speedfix p/b Zubaz)
13Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom)
14Courteney Lowe (FCS Cycling Team)
15Anna Drakulich (Herbalife LaGrange)
16Frances Schofield (Z Motion)
17Rebecca Blatt (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
18Michelle Melka (RED Racing)
19Elizabeth Lauer (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
20Melina Bernecker (Helens / Cannopndale)
21Julie Jerue (Nova IS Corp)
22Megan Baab (FCS/Metro Volkswagen)
23Juliette Olson (RED Racing)
24Courtney Dimpel (Vanderkitten)
25Catherine Walberg (Team Kenda)
26Alexandra Navas (Nova IS Corp)
27Kate Ligler (RED Racing)
28Janel Bedard (MVP Health Care Cycling)
29Melinda Weiner (Kahala LaGrange)
30Janelle Kellman (RED Racing)
31Sheila Orem (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
32Anne Grabowski
33Elizabeth So (Team TATI)
34Rachel Eichers Roessingh (ISCorp Cycling Team)

Elite men overall
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia)95pts
2Emile Abraham (AeroCat cycling team)78
3Rahsaan Bahati (SK12 p/b Pista Palace)67
4Sergei Tvetcov (AeroCat cycling team)65
5Issac Howe (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)62
6Rudolph Napolitano (Monstermedia)58
7Chad Hartley (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)56
8Euris Rafael Vidal (Foundation/CRCA)50
9Logan Loader (Ride Clean p/b Patent It)45
10Michael Smith Larsen (Socalcycling.com)44
11Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis)44
12Juan Pablo Dotti (AeroCat cycling team)38
13Tristan Schouten (Nova IS Corp)32
14Thomas Soladay (Kelly Benefit Strategies p/b Optum Health)30
15Matt Gorter (Subway Cycling Team)29
16Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis)28
17Luis-Alejandro Zamudio (Herbalife LaGrange)28
18Marc Prutton (Stan's No Tubes / AXA Equitable)28
19John Minturn (Stan's No Tubes / AXA Equitable)28
20Logan Owen (Hagens Berman p/b Attitude Sports)25
21Brian Sheedy (Hampton Trails Bike Shop p/b Trail's Edge)22
22Clay Murfet (Ride Clean p/b Patent It)20
23Clayton Barrows (Stan's No Tubes / AXA Equitable)20
24Pat Lemieux (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)20
25Kayle Leogrande (Monster Media)19
26Steve Tilford (Tradewind Energy/Trek)18
27Andrew Crater (Serenity Bikes p/b Yoga 1 Studios)17
28Maxwell Anderson (LAPT)17
29Chris Arndt (LAPT/Attitude Subaru)17
30Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing)16
31Brian Matter (Team Geargrinder)16
32Luca Damiani (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)15
33Marco Aledia (Cleveland Clinic/RGF Sports)13
34Colton Barrett (Kelly Benefit Strategies p/b Optum Health)13
35Andrew Otte (NUVO Cultural Trail)13
36Danny Kam (Herbalife LaGrange)10
37Brian Rach (Nova IS Corp)10
38David Williams (BISSELL Pro Cycling)9
39Rob White (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b GEARGRINDER)9
40Brian Toone (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.com)9
41Christopher Uberti (Panther/RGF)6
42Justin Williams (Monster Media)4
43Rafael Meran (Foundation/CRCA)4
44Brian Schaning (Team Geargrinder)4
45Bryan Mcvey (ABD Cycling Team)2
46Ian Crane (Hagens Berman p/b Attitude Sports)2
47Jacob Mueller (Kelly Benefit Strategies p/b Optum Health)2
48Andrew Bates (Garage Racing)2
49Josh Gillingham (Nova IS Corp)1

Elite women overall
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)79pts
2Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co.)64
3Carrie Cash-Wootten (Mellow Mushroom/Pedal the Cause)55
4Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus)50
5Colleen Gulick (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)49
6Mary-Ellen Ash (Metromint Cycling)46
7Kacey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycling Pro Air HFA)44
8Kori Seehafer (Team Type 1)43
9Kate Chilcott (FCS Cycling Team)39
10Laura Parsons (Primal Rose Bandits)37
11Courteney Lowe (FCS Cycling Team)35
12Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus)35
13Frances Schofield (Z Motion)34
14Anne Grabowski (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)32
15Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom)31
16Shailie Sanbrooks (Russ Hays Cycling)25
17Emma Bast (Speedfix p/b Zubaz)21
18Melina Bernecker (Herbalife LaGrange)20
19Kat Carr (Bell Lap Coaching)20
20Erica Allar (RideClean p/b PatentIt)19
21Natalie Klemko (Rouse Bicycles)11
22Kelly Hess (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)10
23Elizabeth Lauer (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)8
24Katie Spittlehouse (Nova IS Corp)7
25Kim White (Velo Bella)5
26Stacey Jensen (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)4
27Michelle Melka (RED Racing)4
28Jennifer Triplett (Hagens Berman)4
29Rachel Byus (FCS Cycling Team)3
30Courtney Dimpel (Vanderkitten-Focus)2
31Juliette Olson (RED Racing)2
32Sarah Huang (Nova IS Corp)1
33Kate Ligler (RED Racing)1

Men's teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aerocat181pts
2Kenda pb Geargrinder127
3Stan's No Tubes69
4Foundation CRCA36
5Geargrinder34
6ISCorp Cycling43
7Team Type 1
8MetLife

Women's teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mellow Mushroom251pts
2Team Kenda pb Geargrinder143
3Vanderkitten149
4FCS Cycling Team141
5ISCorp Cycling8
6Red Racing13

Latest on Cyclingnews