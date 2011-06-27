Elite Women

Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) dominated the day in the women’s race, featuring heavily in the break before soloing off the front in the last few laps to take another win for her 2011 tally.

The American also extended her lead in the overall leader’s pink jersey courtesy of the day’s stage win.

Elite Men

After a number of attack it was yesterday’s winner Brett Tivers who made the right move and ultimately rode away to victory again in the elite men’s race.

With 25km remaining, Brett Tivers (Garneau) jumped off the front before the Kenda/5-hour Energy train had built. Kenda/5-hour Energy established a 1-2-3-4-5-6-7 formation chasing hard but were unable to catch Tivers’ solo move. Tivers was brought back as the chaos ensued for the $6,000 Ben’s Cycle Ultra Prime.. A lap and a quarter later, Isaac Howe (Kenda-5-hour Energy) crossed the prime line on the backside of the course to pack his pockets full of green.

The Ben’s Cycle Ultra Prime shattered the field, leaving many riders struggling to even hang on.

Tivers made another move late in the race and seemingly miraculously hung on for the win, in front of Josh Carter (Aerocat) and Cole House (realcyclist.com) who rounded out the day’s top three. Tvetcov remains in Overall yellow with Aerocat still standing atop the 5-hour Energy Team Competition.

Full Results # 1 Brett Tivers (Garneau Test Team) 2 Joshua Carter (AeroCat Cycling Team) 3 Cole House (Realcyclist.com) 4 Rafael Meran (Foundation CRCA) 5 Emile Abraham (AeroCat cycling team) 6 Euris Vidal (Foundation CRCA) 7 Issac Howe (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrind) 8 Serghei Tvetcov (AeroCat cycling team) 9 Daniel Holloway (Kelly Benefits Strategies p/b ) 10 Chad Hartley (Kenda Pro Cycling Team p/b Gea) 11 Brian Schaning (Team Geargrinder) 12 Chris Arndt (LAPT/Attitude/Wilde Subaru) 13 Matt Gorter (Subway Cycling Team) 14 James Bird (Nova IS Corp) 15 Rob White (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b GEARGRIN) 16 Brian Toone (Tria Cycling) 17 Scott Savory (G.S Mengoni USA) 18 Michael Dalterio (Team Type 1-Development) 19 Sam Witmitz (Garneau Test Team) 20 Matthew Brandt (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Mesa C) 21 Jeff Pendlebury (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health) 22 Jordan Roessingh (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation I) 23 Dallas Fowler (KUHL) 24 Gregg Brandt (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cyclin) 25 Kevin Berger (Team Wheel & Sprocket) 26 Daniel Chabanov (GS Mengoni USA) 27 Chris Lynch (GEARGRINDER) 28 Casey Masterson (Velo Trocadero) 29 John Acker (Team Wheel & Sprocket) 30 Marc Howe (Z Motion) 31 Alejandro Guzman (Foundation/CRCA) 32 Dylan Knutson (Bianchi Grand Performance) 33 Josh Gillingham (Nova IS Corp) 34 Brian Kaker (LAPT/Attitude/Wilde Subaru) 35 Nick Vetter (Bianchi/Grand Performance) 36 Gevan Samuel (Aerocat Cycling) 37 Bryan Mcvey (ABD Cycling Team) 38 Ryan Nye (MVP Healthcare Cycling) 39 Paolo Cravanzola (Team Type 1) 40 Augusto Sanchez (G.S. Mengoni USA) 41 Victor Rentas (Hellen Williams Signature Plus) 42 Patrick Diamond (Team Geargrinder) 43 Matt Waite (Team Wheel & Sprocket) 44 Brent Emery (Velo Trocadero/Emerys.com) 45 Alexander Bremer (Foundation CRCA) 46 Jared Bunde (G.S Mengoni USA) 47 Brian Rach (Nova IS Corp) 48 Christopher Monteleone (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b GEARGRIN) 49 Unknown Rider (-------) 50 Tim Norris (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Mesa C) 51 Unknown Rider (-------) 52 Luke Holtan (Velo Trocadero) 53 Unknown Rider (-------) 54 Mark Hughes (CZ Velo) 55 Adam Mcclurg (LAPT/Attitude/Wilde Subaru) 56 Antonio Valenti (Team Pegasus) 57 Shaun Mccarthy1 (Garneau Test Team) 58 Sam Stone (ISCorp Cycling Team) 59 Colton Barrett (Kelly Benefits Strategies p/b ) 60 Dan Teaters (Team Geargrinder) 61 Paul Kronser 62 Thomas Clark (LAPT/Attitude/Wilde Subaru) 63 Hans Higdon (Hampshire Cycle Club) 64 Matt Brooks (Team Type 1-Development) 65 Kip Spaude (Nova IS Corp) 66 Maxwell Anderson (LAPT/Attitude/Wilde Subaru) 67 Matthew Light (Racing For Riley p/b Alderfer) 68 David Block (Bianchi/Grand Performance) 69 Diego Garavito (Aerocat Cycling)