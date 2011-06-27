Trending

Tivers makes it two in a row

Van Gilder makes it look easy in women's race

Elite Women

Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) dominated the day in the women’s race, featuring heavily in the break before soloing off the front in the last few laps to take another win for her 2011 tally.

The American also extended her lead in the overall leader’s pink jersey courtesy of the day’s stage win.

Elite Men

After a number of attack it was yesterday’s winner Brett Tivers who made the right move and ultimately rode away to victory again in the elite men’s race.

With 25km remaining, Brett Tivers (Garneau) jumped off the front before the Kenda/5-hour Energy train had built. Kenda/5-hour Energy established a 1-2-3-4-5-6-7 formation chasing hard but were unable to catch Tivers’ solo move. Tivers was brought back as the chaos ensued for the $6,000 Ben’s Cycle Ultra Prime.. A lap and a quarter later, Isaac Howe (Kenda-5-hour Energy) crossed the prime line on the backside of the course to pack his pockets full of green.

The Ben’s Cycle Ultra Prime shattered the field, leaving many riders struggling to even hang on.

Tivers made another move late in the race and seemingly miraculously hung on for the win, in front of Josh Carter (Aerocat) and Cole House (realcyclist.com) who rounded out the day’s top three. Tvetcov remains in Overall yellow with Aerocat still standing atop the 5-hour Energy Team Competition.

 

Full Results
#
1Brett Tivers (Garneau Test Team)
2Joshua Carter (AeroCat Cycling Team)
3Cole House (Realcyclist.com)
4Rafael Meran (Foundation CRCA)
5Emile Abraham (AeroCat cycling team)
6Euris Vidal (Foundation CRCA)
7Issac Howe (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrind)
8Serghei Tvetcov (AeroCat cycling team)
9Daniel Holloway (Kelly Benefits Strategies p/b )
10Chad Hartley (Kenda Pro Cycling Team p/b Gea)
11Brian Schaning (Team Geargrinder)
12Chris Arndt (LAPT/Attitude/Wilde Subaru)
13Matt Gorter (Subway Cycling Team)
14James Bird (Nova IS Corp)
15Rob White (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b GEARGRIN)
16Brian Toone (Tria Cycling)
17Scott Savory (G.S Mengoni USA)
18Michael Dalterio (Team Type 1-Development)
19Sam Witmitz (Garneau Test Team)
20Matthew Brandt (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Mesa C)
21Jeff Pendlebury (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health)
22Jordan Roessingh (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation I)
23Dallas Fowler (KUHL)
24Gregg Brandt (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cyclin)
25Kevin Berger (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
26Daniel Chabanov (GS Mengoni USA)
27Chris Lynch (GEARGRINDER)
28Casey Masterson (Velo Trocadero)
29John Acker (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
30Marc Howe (Z Motion)
31Alejandro Guzman (Foundation/CRCA)
32Dylan Knutson (Bianchi Grand Performance)
33Josh Gillingham (Nova IS Corp)
34Brian Kaker (LAPT/Attitude/Wilde Subaru)
35Nick Vetter (Bianchi/Grand Performance)
36Gevan Samuel (Aerocat Cycling)
37Bryan Mcvey (ABD Cycling Team)
38Ryan Nye (MVP Healthcare Cycling)
39Paolo Cravanzola (Team Type 1)
40Augusto Sanchez (G.S. Mengoni USA)
41Victor Rentas (Hellen Williams Signature Plus)
42Patrick Diamond (Team Geargrinder)
43Matt Waite (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
44Brent Emery (Velo Trocadero/Emerys.com)
45Alexander Bremer (Foundation CRCA)
46Jared Bunde (G.S Mengoni USA)
47Brian Rach (Nova IS Corp)
48Christopher Monteleone (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b GEARGRIN)
49Unknown Rider (-------)
50Tim Norris (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Mesa C)
51Unknown Rider (-------)
52Luke Holtan (Velo Trocadero)
53Unknown Rider (-------)
54Mark Hughes (CZ Velo)
55Adam Mcclurg (LAPT/Attitude/Wilde Subaru)
56Antonio Valenti (Team Pegasus)
57Shaun Mccarthy1 (Garneau Test Team)
58Sam Stone (ISCorp Cycling Team)
59Colton Barrett (Kelly Benefits Strategies p/b )
60Dan Teaters (Team Geargrinder)
61Paul Kronser
62Thomas Clark (LAPT/Attitude/Wilde Subaru)
63Hans Higdon (Hampshire Cycle Club)
64Matt Brooks (Team Type 1-Development)
65Kip Spaude (Nova IS Corp)
66Maxwell Anderson (LAPT/Attitude/Wilde Subaru)
67Matthew Light (Racing For Riley p/b Alderfer)
68David Block (Bianchi/Grand Performance)
69Diego Garavito (Aerocat Cycling)

Full Results
#
1Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)
2Julie Jerue (Nova IS Corp)
3Ashley James (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
4Michelle Melka (RED Racing)
5Kelley Hess (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
6Holly Mathews (Nova IS Corp)
7Kori Seehafer (Team Type 1)
8Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo)
9Kate Chilcott (FCS Cycling Team)
10Shailie Sanbrooks (Russ Hays Cycling)
11Katie Spittlehouse (Nova IS Corp)
12Colleen Gulick (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
13Janelle Kellman (RED Racing)
14Gina Voci (LG Factory Team)
15Emma Bast (Speedfix p/b Zubaz)
16Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus)
17Anne Grabowski (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
18Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co.)
19Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom)
20Jamie Valencheck (Momentum Cycles)
21Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus)
22Carrie Cash-Wootten (Mellow Mushroom)
23Briana Clark (Racing for Riley)
24Elizabeth Lauer (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
25Kimberly White (RED Racing)
26Jennifer Triplett (Hagens Berman)
27Kate Ligler (RED Racing)
28Courteney Lowe (FCS Cycling Team)
29Jenna Kowalski (FCS Cycling Team)
30Jennifer Perricone (ISCorp Cycling Team)
31Jennifer Maxwell (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
32Courtney Dimpel (Vanderkitten)
33Haley Juno-Galdes (Webcor/Alto Velo)
34Patricia Black (Red Racing)
35Megan Baab (FCS/Metro Volkswagen)
36Carly Rivezzo
37Alexandra Navas (Nova IS Corp)
38Laurel Green (Health Is Wealth)
39Rachel Eichers Roessingh (ISCorp Cycling Team)
40Anne Meyer
41Kat Carr (Bell Lap Coaching)
42Rachel Byus (FCS Cycling Team)
43Mary Ellen Ash (Metromint Cycling)
44Mandy Marquardt (Team Type 1)
45Aimee Allen (Maple Leaf C.C.)
46Elizabeth Engwis (Project 5 Racing)

 

Latest on Cyclingnews