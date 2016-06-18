Image 1 of 46 Ion Izaguirre (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 46 Andrew Talansky finished fifth in the Tour de Suisse time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 46 Jon Izaguirre on his way to winning the stage 8 time trial at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 46 Pim Ligthart in action during Tour de Suisse stage 8 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 46 Bert-jan Lindeman in action during stage 8 at Tour de Suisse. Jon Izaguirre (Movistar) scorched around the sinuous Davos circuit to claim victory on the penultimate stage of the Tour de Suisse, while Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) moved into the yellow jersey of race leader after placing second.

Overnight leader Warren Barguil (Giant-Alpecin) struggled to find his rhythm on the course and lost almost a minute over the 16.8 kilometres, dropping to fourth overall, though he remains resolutely in contention for final overall victory

Indeed, the margins remain tight atop the leaderboard ahead of Sunday’s concluding mountain stage, which starts and finishes in Davos, with just 18 seconds separating the top four overall. Andrew Talansky (Cannondale) lies in second place, just 8 seconds behind Lopez, while Izaguirre is third at 16 seconds and Barguil just a further two seconds back in fourth.

Izaguirre was Saturday’s stand-out performer as he produced a remarkable display in Davos to clock the quickest time, dashing long-time leader Fabian Cancellara’s hopes of a (second) valedictory stage win in his final Tour de Suisse appearance.

The Basque was 15 seconds down on Cancellara at the first intermediate time check after 6.3 kilometres, but he simply took flight on the principal climb, the drag to Clavadel. He reached the summit ten seconds ahead of Cancellara, for a turnaround of some 25 seconds in the space of 6 kilometres.

After touching speeds of 110kph on the fast drop to the finish, Izaguirre more than held his own on the run-in, almost doubling his advantage to hit the line some 19 seconds up on Cancellara to claim the stage win.

“I’m really very happy because it was difficult. I had some problems with my chain but not a very big problem,” Izaguirre said. “This morning, I saw the circuit and I really liked it. I tried to make the difference in the climb. I tried to win and I’m very happy.”

No sooner had Izaguirre settled into the hot seat than a fresh challenger emerged in the shape of Lopez, who crested the summit of the climb just 9 seconds down. Although the Colombian youngster conceded more time to Izaguirre on the drop to the finish, he did enough to take second on the stage, 18 seconds down.

Nicknamed Superman, the 22-year-old Lopez already shone as a neo-professional when he placed 7th overall at last year’s Tour de Suisse, and to that end, it was rather surprising that the host broadcaster chose not to assign a cameraman to follow his effort. No matter, all eyes will be his yellow jersey tomorrow, as Lopez seeks to become the first Colombian winner of the Tour de Suisse.

Talansky

On Friday evening, Barguil had named Andrew Talansky as the biggest threat to his overall lead, and while he was overshadowed by Izaguirre and Lopez’s startling displays, he quietly lived up to his billing by placing fifth on the stage, 23 seconds down.

That was enough to move Talansky up to second place overall, just 8 seconds down on Lopez. A paradigm of consistency all week, the American will enter Sunday’s final stage with a degree of confidence: after all, he snatched victory on the final day of the 2014 Dauphiné from a far less propitious position.

It was a rather more trying afternoon for Barguil, who had already conceded 16 seconds to Talansky in the first 6 kilometres and – unlike Izaguirre and Lopez – he didn’t fare much better once the road began to climb midway through the time trial.

At first glance, his 57-second time loss on the day seemed calamitous, but the pugnacious Breton is likely to go on the offensive once again on Sunday, where the tough Albula and Flüela passes are shoehorned into the 117-kilometre stage.

Jarlinson Pantano (IAM Cycling) performed solidly on Saturday’s stage to lie 5th overall, 52 seconds off the pace, but Tejay van Garderen (BMC), Geraint Thomas (Sky) and Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo) were unable to claw their way back into contention for anything more than a place of honour.

Kelderman (4th at 21 seconds) is 6th overall, 1:21 off the yellow jersey, while van Garderen (10th on the stage) is now in 7th on GC, a further 5 seconds back. Thomas, meanwhile, placed 9th on the stage to lie 8th overall, 1:30 of the pace. "I obviously wanted to do better,” Thomas said. “My diet was maybe a bit too extreme coming in so maybe I was lacking a bit reserves-wise when I came here."

Three-time winner Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) and defending champion Simon Spilak (Katusha) each produced low-key time trials and are a distant 9th and 10th overall, respectively, ahead of Sunday’s final stage.

At this juncture, the battle for overall victory seems to have been reduced to a four-way tussle between Lopez, Talansky, Izaguirre and Barguil, but a lot can happen in the space of 117 kilometres on terrain like this.

“Right now, I think I am on the podium by a few seconds,” Izaguirre said, and smiled: “Tomorrow is going to be a war, no?”

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:21:31 2 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:18 3 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:19 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:21 5 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:23 6 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:24 7 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:00:25 8 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 9 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:33 10 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:34 11 Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 12 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:42 13 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:00:43 14 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:00:47 15 Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:49 16 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 0:00:51 17 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:52 18 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:00:53 19 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 20 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:56 21 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:57 22 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 0:01:03 23 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:04 24 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:07 25 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 26 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:09 27 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:11 28 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 0:01:14 29 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 30 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:01:16 31 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:01:17 32 Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:18 33 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:19 34 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:20 35 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:01:22 36 Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team 37 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:23 38 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:24 39 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:26 40 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 41 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 42 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 0:01:28 43 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:30 44 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:01:32 45 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:35 46 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 47 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:36 48 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:01:37 49 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 50 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 0:01:40 51 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 52 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 0:01:42 53 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:44 54 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:46 55 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:48 56 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:49 57 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:01:50 58 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:51 59 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:52 60 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:54 61 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:56 62 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 63 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:58 64 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 65 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:59 66 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 0:02:00 67 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:02:01 68 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 69 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:02 70 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:02:03 71 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:05 72 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:07 73 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 74 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:08 75 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:02:09 76 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 77 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 78 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 0:02:10 79 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 80 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:13 81 Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:02:14 82 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:02:16 83 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth 0:02:17 84 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:18 85 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:02:19 86 Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:02:20 87 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 0:02:22 88 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:02:23 89 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:28 90 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:02:30 91 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:31 92 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:33 93 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 94 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 95 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 96 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 0:02:34 97 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 98 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:37 99 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth 100 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:02:39 101 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth 102 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 103 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:40 104 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 105 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:02:44 106 Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth 0:02:45 107 Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth 108 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:02:46 109 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:48 110 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:53 111 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:54 112 Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth 0:02:57 113 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:02 114 Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth 0:03:04 115 Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 116 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:05 117 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 0:03:06 118 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 119 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:03:08 120 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 121 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:12 122 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 0:03:19 123 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data 0:03:24 124 Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:03:34 125 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:03:36 126 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:39 127 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:42 128 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:44 129 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 130 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:03:46 131 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:47 132 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:03:50 133 Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:51 134 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:54 135 Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth 0:04:00 136 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:08 137 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:04:27 138 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:47 139 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 0:04:50 140 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:05:01

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 1:06:19 2 Team Sky 0:00:21 3 IAM Cycling 0:00:36 4 Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 0:00:53 5 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:07 6 BMC Racing Team 0:01:30 7 Orica Greenedge 0:01:34 8 Etixx - Quick Step 0:01:39 9 Team Katusha 0:01:40 10 Trek - Segafredo 0:01:44 11 Astana Pro Team 0:01:59 12 Team Giant - Alpecin 0:02:30 13 FDJ 0:02:36 14 Tinkoff 0:02:41 15 Lampre - Merida 0:02:46 16 AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:14 17 Cannondale Pro Cycling Team 0:03:30 18 Lotto Soudal 0:03:36 19 Verva Activejet Pro Cycling Team 0:03:53 20 Dimension Data 0:05:24 21 Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:05:42 22 Team Roth 0:05:47

General classification after stage 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 29:32:03 2 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:08 3 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:16 4 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:18 5 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:00:52 6 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:21 7 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:26 8 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:30 9 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 0:01:31 10 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:02:09 11 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:14 12 Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:05:42 13 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:47 14 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:07:56 15 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:08:26 16 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:09:04 17 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:10:13 18 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:10:35 19 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:11:00 20 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:11:39 21 Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:14:04 22 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:47 23 Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:18:17 24 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:20:02 25 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:20:08 26 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:21:11 27 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 0:23:07 28 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:12 29 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:25:09 30 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:25:13 31 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:28:13 32 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:28:20 33 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:28:52 34 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 35 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:29:46 36 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:30:45 37 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:33:29 38 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:34:33 39 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:34:46 40 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:39:13 41 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 0:39:52 42 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:40:01 43 Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team 0:40:30 44 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 0:40:44 45 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 0:41:17 46 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:41:37 47 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:41:50 48 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:42:03 49 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:42:08 50 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:42:38 51 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 0:42:41 52 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:42:57 53 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:45:38 54 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 0:45:54 55 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:46:15 56 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:46:26 57 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 0:47:26 58 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 0:47:43 59 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:48:19 60 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:48:21 61 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:48:29 62 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:48:44 63 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:49:24 64 Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:50:19 65 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:50:25 66 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:51:33 67 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:51:59 68 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:52:01 69 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 0:52:04 70 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:52:23 71 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:52:24 72 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 0:52:38 73 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 0:52:39 74 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:53:04 75 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 0:53:30 76 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:53:38 77 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:53:39 78 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:54:04 79 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 0:55:32 80 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:55:47 81 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:56:15 82 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:56:39 83 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:57:21 84 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:58:07 85 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth 0:58:25 86 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:59:03 87 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:59:04 88 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:59:07 89 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:59:32 90 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:59:33 91 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:59:46 92 Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:59:50 93 Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth 1:00:11 94 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:00:51 95 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth 1:01:29 96 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 1:01:30 97 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 1:01:39 98 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 1:01:54 99 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:02:25 100 Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 1:02:41 101 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 1:03:12 102 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:04:24 103 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth 1:04:52 104 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1:05:52 105 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:06:42 106 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:06:58 107 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 1:07:28 108 Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 1:07:45 109 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:07:57 110 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 1:08:35 111 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:08:44 112 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:09:14 113 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 1:09:22 114 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 1:09:33 115 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:09:49 116 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 1:10:50 117 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:12:32 118 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 1:13:50 119 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:15:41 120 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 1:15:49 121 Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth 1:16:30 122 Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale 1:16:47 123 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 1:16:55 124 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 1:19:21 125 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:19:22 126 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:20:16 127 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:21:03 128 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 1:21:58 129 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:22:12 130 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1:23:08 131 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:23:13 132 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data 1:23:17 133 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 1:23:51 134 Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth 1:24:07 135 Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth 1:25:35 136 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 1:28:58 137 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1:29:02 138 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1:32:09 139 Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth 1:36:37 140 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 1:39:11

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 44 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 26 3 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 22 4 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 18 5 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 18 6 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 16 7 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 14 8 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 14 9 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 12 10 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 11 11 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 10 12 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 8 13 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 8 14 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 15 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 6 16 Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth 6 17 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 6 18 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 6 19 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 6 20 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 6 21 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 6 22 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 23 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 4 24 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 25 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 26 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 27 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 4 28 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 3 29 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 3 30 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 3 31 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 1 32 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 1 33 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 1 34 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 1 35 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 36 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 104 pts 2 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 50 3 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 42 4 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 35 5 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth 22 6 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 15 7 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 15 8 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 13 9 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 12 10 Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 12 11 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 11 12 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 10 13 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 10 14 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 10 15 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 10 16 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 17 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth 10 18 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 19 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 20 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 7 21 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 6 22 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 6 23 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 24 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 25 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 6 26 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 6 27 Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth 6 28 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 29 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 4 30 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 4 31 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 32 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 4 33 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 34 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 4 35 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 3 36 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 2 37 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 38 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 2 39 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1 40 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 1 41 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 1 42 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1