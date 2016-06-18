Trending

Jon Izaguirre wins Tour de Suisse time trial

Miguel Angel Lopez moves into overall lead

Image 1 of 46

Ion Izaguirre (Movistar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 46

Andrew Talansky finished fifth in the Tour de Suisse time trial

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 46

Jon Izaguirre on his way to winning the stage 8 time trial at Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 46

Pim Ligthart in action during Tour de Suisse stage 8

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 46

Bert-jan Lindeman in action during stage 8 at Tour de Suisse.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 46

Stage 6 winner Pieter Weening in action at the Tour de Suisse time trial

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 46

Maciej Paterksi rides during stage 8 at the Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 46

Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Giant-Alpecin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 46

Laurens Ten Dam (Giant-Alpecin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 46

Swiss time trial champion Silvan Dillier in action during stage 8 at the Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 46

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) finished second at the Tour de Suisse time trial and moved into the race lead.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 46

Warren barguil on the course during stage 8 at the Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 46

Jon Izaguirre on his way to winning the stage 8 time trial at Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 46

Tour de Suisse Best Young Rider Antwan Tolhoek

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 46

The legs that are leading the Toru de Suisse after stage 8

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 46

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) in yellow after stage 8 at the Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 46

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) in yellow after stage 8 at the Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 46

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) in yellow after stage 8 at the Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 46

Tour de Suisse time trial winner Jon Izaguirre on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 46

Tour de Suisse time trial winner Jon Izaguirre on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 46

Tour de Suisse time trial winner Jon Izaguirre on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 46

Warren Barguil dropped to fourth overall after the stage 8 time trial at Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 46

Christophe Riblon (AG2R) during stage 8

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 46

Warren Barguil digs deep during stage 8 at the Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 46

Tinkoff's Maciej Bodnar gets aero during stage 8 at Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 46

Iljo Keisse in action during stage 8 at the Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 46

Lampre-Merida's Yukiya Arashiro

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 46

Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 46

Fabian Cancellara finished third in the Tour de Suisse time trial.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 46

AG2R's Sebastien Minard

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 46

AG2R's Sebastien Minard

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 46

Trek-Segafredo's Japser Stuyven

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 46

Sam Bewley (Orica-GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 46

Yves Lampaert (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 46

BMC Racing's Dylan Teuns

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 46

IAM Cycling's Reto Hollenstein

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 46

Tour de Suisse Best Young Rider Antwan Tolhoek in action during stage 8

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 46

Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R) during stage 8 at Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 46

Maximiliano Ariel Richeze during the stage 8 time trial at Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 46

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 46

Katusha's Dmitry Kozonchuk

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 46

Jhonatan Restrepo (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 46

Sven Erik Bystrom (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 46

Zdenek Stybar not taking the time trial at Tour de Suisse too seriously

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 46

Etixx-QuickStep's Julien Vermote

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 46

Jelle Wallays (Lotto Soudal)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Jon Izaguirre (Movistar) scorched around the sinuous Davos circuit to claim victory on the penultimate stage of the Tour de Suisse, while Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) moved into the yellow jersey of race leader after placing second.

Overnight leader Warren Barguil (Giant-Alpecin) struggled to find his rhythm on the course and lost almost a minute over the 16.8 kilometres, dropping to fourth overall, though he remains resolutely in contention for final overall victory

Indeed, the margins remain tight atop the leaderboard ahead of Sunday’s concluding mountain stage, which starts and finishes in Davos, with just 18 seconds separating the top four overall. Andrew Talansky (Cannondale) lies in second place, just 8 seconds behind Lopez, while Izaguirre is third at 16 seconds and Barguil just a further two seconds back in fourth.

Izaguirre was Saturday’s stand-out performer as he produced a remarkable display in Davos to clock the quickest time, dashing long-time leader Fabian Cancellara’s hopes of a (second) valedictory stage win in his final Tour de Suisse appearance.

The Basque was 15 seconds down on Cancellara at the first intermediate time check after 6.3 kilometres, but he simply took flight on the principal climb, the drag to Clavadel. He reached the summit ten seconds ahead of Cancellara, for a turnaround of some 25 seconds in the space of 6 kilometres.

After touching speeds of 110kph on the fast drop to the finish, Izaguirre more than held his own on the run-in, almost doubling his advantage to hit the line some 19 seconds up on Cancellara to claim the stage win.

“I’m really very happy because it was difficult. I had some problems with my chain but not a very big problem,” Izaguirre said. “This morning, I saw the circuit and I really liked it. I tried to make the difference in the climb. I tried to win and I’m very happy.”

No sooner had Izaguirre settled into the hot seat than a fresh challenger emerged in the shape of Lopez, who crested the summit of the climb just 9 seconds down. Although the Colombian youngster conceded more time to Izaguirre on the drop to the finish, he did enough to take second on the stage, 18 seconds down.

Nicknamed Superman, the 22-year-old Lopez already shone as a neo-professional when he placed 7th overall at last year’s Tour de Suisse, and to that end, it was rather surprising that the host broadcaster chose not to assign a cameraman to follow his effort. No matter, all eyes will be his yellow jersey tomorrow, as Lopez seeks to become the first Colombian winner of the Tour de Suisse.

Talansky

On Friday evening, Barguil had named Andrew Talansky as the biggest threat to his overall lead, and while he was overshadowed by Izaguirre and Lopez’s startling displays, he quietly lived up to his billing by placing fifth on the stage, 23 seconds down.

That was enough to move Talansky up to second place overall, just 8 seconds down on Lopez. A paradigm of consistency all week, the American will enter Sunday’s final stage with a degree of confidence: after all, he snatched victory on the final day of the 2014 Dauphiné from a far less propitious position.

It was a rather more trying afternoon for Barguil, who had already conceded 16 seconds to Talansky in the first 6 kilometres and – unlike Izaguirre and Lopez – he didn’t fare much better once the road began to climb midway through the time trial.

At first glance, his 57-second time loss on the day seemed calamitous, but the pugnacious Breton is likely to go on the offensive once again on Sunday, where the tough Albula and Flüela passes are shoehorned into the 117-kilometre stage.

Jarlinson Pantano (IAM Cycling) performed solidly on Saturday’s stage to lie 5th overall, 52 seconds off the pace, but Tejay van Garderen (BMC), Geraint Thomas (Sky) and Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo) were unable to claw their way back into contention for anything more than a place of honour.

Kelderman (4th at 21 seconds) is 6th overall, 1:21 off the yellow jersey, while van Garderen (10th on the stage) is now in 7th on GC, a further 5 seconds back. Thomas, meanwhile, placed 9th on the stage to lie 8th overall, 1:30 of the pace. "I obviously wanted to do better,” Thomas said. “My diet was maybe a bit too extreme coming in so maybe I was lacking a bit reserves-wise when I came here."

Three-time winner Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) and defending champion Simon Spilak (Katusha) each produced low-key time trials and are a distant 9th and 10th overall, respectively, ahead of Sunday’s final stage.

At this juncture, the battle for overall victory seems to have been reduced to a four-way tussle between Lopez, Talansky, Izaguirre and Barguil, but a lot can happen in the space of 117 kilometres on terrain like this.

“Right now, I think I am on the podium by a few seconds,” Izaguirre said, and smiled: “Tomorrow is going to be a war, no?”

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:21:31
2Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:00:18
3Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:00:19
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:21
5Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:23
6Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:24
7Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:00:25
8Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
9Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:33
10Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:34
11Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
12Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:42
13Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:00:43
14Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:00:47
15Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:49
16Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky0:00:51
17Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:52
18Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:00:53
19Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
20Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:56
21Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:57
22Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha0:01:03
23Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:04
24Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:07
25Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
26Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:09
27Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:11
28Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ0:01:14
29Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
30Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:01:16
31Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:01:17
32Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:18
33Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:19
34Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:01:20
35Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:01:22
36Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team
37Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:23
38Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:24
39Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:26
40Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
41Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
42Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ0:01:28
43Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:30
44Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:01:32
45Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:35
46Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
47Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:36
48Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:01:37
49Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
50Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ0:01:40
51Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
52Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky0:01:42
53Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:44
54Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:46
55Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:48
56Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:49
57Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team0:01:50
58Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:01:51
59Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:01:52
60Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:54
61Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:56
62Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
63Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:58
64Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
65Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:01:59
66Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge0:02:00
67Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:02:01
68Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
69Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:02
70Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:02:03
71Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:05
72Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:07
73Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
74Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:08
75Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:02:09
76Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
77Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
78Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge0:02:10
79David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
80Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:13
81Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:02:14
82Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:02:16
83Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth0:02:17
84Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:18
85Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:02:19
86Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:02:20
87Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge0:02:22
88Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:02:23
89Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:28
90Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:02:30
91Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:31
92Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:33
93Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
94Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
95Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
96Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida0:02:34
97Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
98Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:37
99Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
100Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:02:39
101Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
102Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
103Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:40
104Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
105Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:02:44
106Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth0:02:45
107Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
108Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:02:46
109Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:02:48
110Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:02:53
111Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:54
112Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth0:02:57
113Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:02
114Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth0:03:04
115Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
116Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:03:05
117Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida0:03:06
118Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
119Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:03:08
120Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
121Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:12
122Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:03:19
123Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data0:03:24
124Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:03:34
125Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:03:36
126Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:39
127Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:42
128Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:44
129Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
130Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:03:46
131Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:47
132Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:03:50
133Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:51
134Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:03:54
135Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth0:04:00
136Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:08
137Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:04:27
138Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:47
139Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data0:04:50
140Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:05:01

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team1:06:19
2Team Sky0:00:21
3IAM Cycling0:00:36
4Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:00:53
5CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:07
6BMC Racing Team0:01:30
7Orica Greenedge0:01:34
8Etixx - Quick Step0:01:39
9Team Katusha0:01:40
10Trek - Segafredo0:01:44
11Astana Pro Team0:01:59
12Team Giant - Alpecin0:02:30
13FDJ0:02:36
14Tinkoff0:02:41
15Lampre - Merida0:02:46
16AG2R La Mondiale0:03:14
17Cannondale Pro Cycling Team0:03:30
18Lotto Soudal0:03:36
19Verva Activejet Pro Cycling Team0:03:53
20Dimension Data0:05:24
21Roompot Oranje Peloton0:05:42
22Team Roth0:05:47

General classification after stage 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team29:32:03
2Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:08
3Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:16
4Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:18
5Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:00:52
6Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:21
7Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:26
8Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:01:30
9Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha0:01:31
10Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:02:09
11Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:14
12Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:05:42
13Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:47
14Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team0:07:56
15Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:08:26
16Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:09:04
17Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:10:13
18Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:10:35
19Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:11:00
20Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:11:39
21Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:14:04
22Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:14:47
23Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:18:17
24Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:20:02
25Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:20:08
26Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:21:11
27Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:23:07
28Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:12
29Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:25:09
30Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:25:13
31Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:28:13
32Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:28:20
33Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:28:52
34Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
35Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:29:46
36Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:30:45
37Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha0:33:29
38David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:34:33
39Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:34:46
40Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:39:13
41Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida0:39:52
42Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:40:01
43Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team0:40:30
44Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge0:40:44
45Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky0:41:17
46Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:41:37
47Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:41:50
48Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:42:03
49Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:42:08
50Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:42:38
51Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ0:42:41
52Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:42:57
53Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:45:38
54Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ0:45:54
55Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:46:15
56Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:46:26
57Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky0:47:26
58Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:47:43
59Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:48:19
60Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:48:21
61Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:48:29
62Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:48:44
63Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:49:24
64Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:50:19
65Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:50:25
66Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:51:33
67Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step0:51:59
68Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:52:01
69Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida0:52:04
70Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin0:52:23
71Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:52:24
72Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ0:52:38
73Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge0:52:39
74Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:53:04
75Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha0:53:30
76Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:53:38
77Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:53:39
78Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:54:04
79Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha0:55:32
80Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:55:47
81Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:56:15
82Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:56:39
83Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:57:21
84Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:58:07
85Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth0:58:25
86Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:59:03
87Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:59:04
88Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:59:07
89Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:59:32
90Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:59:33
91Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:59:46
92Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:59:50
93Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth1:00:11
94Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:00:51
95Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth1:01:29
96Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling1:01:30
97Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo1:01:39
98Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida1:01:54
99Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling1:02:25
100Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team1:02:41
101Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data1:03:12
102Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:04:24
103Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth1:04:52
104Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo1:05:52
105Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:06:42
106Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:06:58
107Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge1:07:28
108Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton1:07:45
109Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:07:57
110Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge1:08:35
111Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:08:44
112Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step1:09:14
113Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team1:09:22
114Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo1:09:33
115Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1:09:49
116Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team1:10:50
117Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:12:32
118Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida1:13:50
119Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step1:15:41
120Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team1:15:49
121Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth1:16:30
122Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale1:16:47
123Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team1:16:55
124Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team1:19:21
125Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:19:22
126Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:20:16
127Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:21:03
128Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team1:21:58
129Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:22:12
130Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo1:23:08
131Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:23:13
132Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data1:23:17
133Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo1:23:51
134Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth1:24:07
135Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth1:25:35
136Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data1:28:58
137Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida1:29:02
138Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida1:32:09
139Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth1:36:37
140Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team1:39:11

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step44pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team26
3Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo22
4Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team18
5Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step18
6Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team16
7Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team14
8Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin14
9Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team12
10Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team11
11Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton10
12Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo8
13Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge8
14Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step8
15Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling6
16Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth6
17Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge6
18Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice6
19Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha6
20Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge6
21Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling6
22Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling4
23Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling4
24Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling4
25Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling4
26Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4
27Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge4
28Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton3
29Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton3
30Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo3
31Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida1
32Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal1
33Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton1
34Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ1
35Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
36Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton104pts
2Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton50
3Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team42
4Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team35
5Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth22
6Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin15
7Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling15
8Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton13
9Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team12
10Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team12
11Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton11
12Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team10
13Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling10
14Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky10
15Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling10
16Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step10
17Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth10
18Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step8
19Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
20Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha7
21Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo6
22Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida6
23Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
24Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team6
25Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice6
26Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin6
27Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth6
28Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling4
29Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team4
30Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge4
31Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4
32Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal4
33Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling4
34Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge4
35Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge3
36Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data2
37Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
38Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team2
39Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1
40Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo1
41Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team1
42Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Katusha88:58:15
2BMC Racing Team0:01:54
3Movistar Team0:04:53
4Team Sky0:07:19
5CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:08:46
6IAM Cycling0:16:08
7Lotto Soudal0:20:44
8Trek - Segafredo0:26:44
9Lampre - Merida0:28:29
10Astana Pro Team0:33:26
11Team Giant - Alpecin0:35:50
12Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:44:00
13Verva Activejet Pro Cycling Team0:44:41
14Cannondale Pro Cycling Team0:45:39
15AG2R La Mondiale0:53:10
16FDJ1:02:40
17Etixx - Quick Step1:21:10
18Orica Greenedge1:38:00
19Dimension Data1:42:28
20Roompot Oranje Peloton1:50:18
21Team Roth2:17:18
22Tinkoff2:51:47

