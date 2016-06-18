Jon Izaguirre wins Tour de Suisse time trial
Miguel Angel Lopez moves into overall lead
Stage 8: Davos - Davos (ITT)
Jon Izaguirre (Movistar) scorched around the sinuous Davos circuit to claim victory on the penultimate stage of the Tour de Suisse, while Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) moved into the yellow jersey of race leader after placing second.
Overnight leader Warren Barguil (Giant-Alpecin) struggled to find his rhythm on the course and lost almost a minute over the 16.8 kilometres, dropping to fourth overall, though he remains resolutely in contention for final overall victory
Indeed, the margins remain tight atop the leaderboard ahead of Sunday’s concluding mountain stage, which starts and finishes in Davos, with just 18 seconds separating the top four overall. Andrew Talansky (Cannondale) lies in second place, just 8 seconds behind Lopez, while Izaguirre is third at 16 seconds and Barguil just a further two seconds back in fourth.
Izaguirre was Saturday’s stand-out performer as he produced a remarkable display in Davos to clock the quickest time, dashing long-time leader Fabian Cancellara’s hopes of a (second) valedictory stage win in his final Tour de Suisse appearance.
The Basque was 15 seconds down on Cancellara at the first intermediate time check after 6.3 kilometres, but he simply took flight on the principal climb, the drag to Clavadel. He reached the summit ten seconds ahead of Cancellara, for a turnaround of some 25 seconds in the space of 6 kilometres.
After touching speeds of 110kph on the fast drop to the finish, Izaguirre more than held his own on the run-in, almost doubling his advantage to hit the line some 19 seconds up on Cancellara to claim the stage win.
“I’m really very happy because it was difficult. I had some problems with my chain but not a very big problem,” Izaguirre said. “This morning, I saw the circuit and I really liked it. I tried to make the difference in the climb. I tried to win and I’m very happy.”
No sooner had Izaguirre settled into the hot seat than a fresh challenger emerged in the shape of Lopez, who crested the summit of the climb just 9 seconds down. Although the Colombian youngster conceded more time to Izaguirre on the drop to the finish, he did enough to take second on the stage, 18 seconds down.
Nicknamed Superman, the 22-year-old Lopez already shone as a neo-professional when he placed 7th overall at last year’s Tour de Suisse, and to that end, it was rather surprising that the host broadcaster chose not to assign a cameraman to follow his effort. No matter, all eyes will be his yellow jersey tomorrow, as Lopez seeks to become the first Colombian winner of the Tour de Suisse.
Talansky
On Friday evening, Barguil had named Andrew Talansky as the biggest threat to his overall lead, and while he was overshadowed by Izaguirre and Lopez’s startling displays, he quietly lived up to his billing by placing fifth on the stage, 23 seconds down.
That was enough to move Talansky up to second place overall, just 8 seconds down on Lopez. A paradigm of consistency all week, the American will enter Sunday’s final stage with a degree of confidence: after all, he snatched victory on the final day of the 2014 Dauphiné from a far less propitious position.
It was a rather more trying afternoon for Barguil, who had already conceded 16 seconds to Talansky in the first 6 kilometres and – unlike Izaguirre and Lopez – he didn’t fare much better once the road began to climb midway through the time trial.
At first glance, his 57-second time loss on the day seemed calamitous, but the pugnacious Breton is likely to go on the offensive once again on Sunday, where the tough Albula and Flüela passes are shoehorned into the 117-kilometre stage.
Jarlinson Pantano (IAM Cycling) performed solidly on Saturday’s stage to lie 5th overall, 52 seconds off the pace, but Tejay van Garderen (BMC), Geraint Thomas (Sky) and Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo) were unable to claw their way back into contention for anything more than a place of honour.
Kelderman (4th at 21 seconds) is 6th overall, 1:21 off the yellow jersey, while van Garderen (10th on the stage) is now in 7th on GC, a further 5 seconds back. Thomas, meanwhile, placed 9th on the stage to lie 8th overall, 1:30 of the pace. "I obviously wanted to do better,” Thomas said. “My diet was maybe a bit too extreme coming in so maybe I was lacking a bit reserves-wise when I came here."
Three-time winner Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) and defending champion Simon Spilak (Katusha) each produced low-key time trials and are a distant 9th and 10th overall, respectively, ahead of Sunday’s final stage.
At this juncture, the battle for overall victory seems to have been reduced to a four-way tussle between Lopez, Talansky, Izaguirre and Barguil, but a lot can happen in the space of 117 kilometres on terrain like this.
“Right now, I think I am on the podium by a few seconds,” Izaguirre said, and smiled: “Tomorrow is going to be a war, no?”
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:21:31
|2
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:18
|3
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:19
|4
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:21
|5
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:23
|6
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:24
|7
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|0:00:25
|8
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|9
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:33
|10
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:34
|11
|Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|12
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:42
|13
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:00:43
|14
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:47
|15
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:49
|16
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|0:00:51
|17
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:52
|18
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:00:53
|19
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|20
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:56
|21
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:57
|22
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|0:01:03
|23
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:04
|24
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:07
|25
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|26
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:09
|27
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:11
|28
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:14
|29
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|30
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:16
|31
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:01:17
|32
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:18
|33
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:19
|34
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:20
|35
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:01:22
|36
|Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team
|37
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:23
|38
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:24
|39
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:26
|40
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|41
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|42
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|0:01:28
|43
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:30
|44
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:32
|45
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:35
|46
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|47
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:36
|48
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:01:37
|49
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|50
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:40
|51
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|0:01:42
|53
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:44
|54
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:46
|55
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:48
|56
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:49
|57
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:50
|58
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:51
|59
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:52
|60
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:54
|61
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:56
|62
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|63
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:58
|64
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|65
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:59
|66
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:02:00
|67
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:01
|68
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|69
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:02
|70
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:02:03
|71
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:05
|72
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:07
|73
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|74
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:08
|75
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:09
|76
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|77
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|78
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:02:10
|79
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|80
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:13
|81
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:14
|82
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:02:16
|83
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth
|0:02:17
|84
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:18
|85
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:02:19
|86
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:20
|87
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:02:22
|88
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:02:23
|89
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:28
|90
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:02:30
|91
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:31
|92
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:33
|93
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|94
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|95
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|96
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|0:02:34
|97
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|98
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:37
|99
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
|100
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:02:39
|101
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
|102
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|103
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:40
|104
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|105
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:02:44
|106
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
|0:02:45
|107
|Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
|108
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:02:46
|109
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:48
|110
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:53
|111
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:54
|112
|Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth
|0:02:57
|113
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:02
|114
|Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
|0:03:04
|115
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|116
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:05
|117
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|0:03:06
|118
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|119
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:03:08
|120
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|121
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:12
|122
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:19
|123
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
|0:03:24
|124
|Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:34
|125
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:03:36
|126
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:39
|127
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:42
|128
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:44
|129
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|130
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:46
|131
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:47
|132
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:03:50
|133
|Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:51
|134
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:54
|135
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth
|0:04:00
|136
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:08
|137
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:04:27
|138
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:47
|139
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|0:04:50
|140
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:05:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|1:06:19
|2
|Team Sky
|0:00:21
|3
|IAM Cycling
|0:00:36
|4
|Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|0:00:53
|5
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:07
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:30
|7
|Orica Greenedge
|0:01:34
|8
|Etixx - Quick Step
|0:01:39
|9
|Team Katusha
|0:01:40
|10
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:01:44
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:59
|12
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:02:30
|13
|FDJ
|0:02:36
|14
|Tinkoff
|0:02:41
|15
|Lampre - Merida
|0:02:46
|16
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:14
|17
|Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:30
|18
|Lotto Soudal
|0:03:36
|19
|Verva Activejet Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:53
|20
|Dimension Data
|0:05:24
|21
|Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:05:42
|22
|Team Roth
|0:05:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|29:32:03
|2
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:08
|3
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:16
|4
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:18
|5
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|0:00:52
|6
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:21
|7
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:26
|8
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:30
|9
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|0:01:31
|10
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:02:09
|11
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:05:14
|12
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:05:42
|13
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:47
|14
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:56
|15
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:26
|16
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:09:04
|17
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:13
|18
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:35
|19
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:11:00
|20
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:11:39
|21
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:04
|22
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:47
|23
|Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:18:17
|24
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:20:02
|25
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:08
|26
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:21:11
|27
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|0:23:07
|28
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:12
|29
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:25:09
|30
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:25:13
|31
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:28:13
|32
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:28:20
|33
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:28:52
|34
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|35
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:29:46
|36
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:30:45
|37
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:33:29
|38
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:34:33
|39
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:34:46
|40
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:39:13
|41
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|0:39:52
|42
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:40:01
|43
|Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:40:30
|44
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:40:44
|45
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|0:41:17
|46
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:41:37
|47
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:41:50
|48
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:42:03
|49
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:42:08
|50
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:42:38
|51
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|0:42:41
|52
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:42:57
|53
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:45:38
|54
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|0:45:54
|55
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:46:15
|56
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:46:26
|57
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|0:47:26
|58
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|0:47:43
|59
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:48:19
|60
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:48:21
|61
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:48:29
|62
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:48:44
|63
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:49:24
|64
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:50:19
|65
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:50:25
|66
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:51:33
|67
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:51:59
|68
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:52:01
|69
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|0:52:04
|70
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:52:23
|71
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:52:24
|72
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|0:52:38
|73
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:52:39
|74
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:53:04
|75
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|0:53:30
|76
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:53:38
|77
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:53:39
|78
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:54:04
|79
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:55:32
|80
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:55:47
|81
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:56:15
|82
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:56:39
|83
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:57:21
|84
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:58:07
|85
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
|0:58:25
|86
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:59:03
|87
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:59:04
|88
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:59:07
|89
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:59:32
|90
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:59:33
|91
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:59:46
|92
|Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:59:50
|93
|Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
|1:00:11
|94
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:00:51
|95
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
|1:01:29
|96
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|1:01:30
|97
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|1:01:39
|98
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|1:01:54
|99
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:02:25
|100
|Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|1:02:41
|101
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:03:12
|102
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:04:24
|103
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth
|1:04:52
|104
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|1:05:52
|105
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:06:42
|106
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:06:58
|107
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:07:28
|108
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|1:07:45
|109
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:07:57
|110
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:08:35
|111
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:08:44
|112
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:09:14
|113
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|1:09:22
|114
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|1:09:33
|115
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:09:49
|116
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|1:10:50
|117
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:12:32
|118
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|1:13:50
|119
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:15:41
|120
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|1:15:49
|121
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
|1:16:30
|122
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:16:47
|123
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|1:16:55
|124
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|1:19:21
|125
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:19:22
|126
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:20:16
|127
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:21:03
|128
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|1:21:58
|129
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:22:12
|130
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|1:23:08
|131
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:23:13
|132
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
|1:23:17
|133
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|1:23:51
|134
|Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
|1:24:07
|135
|Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth
|1:25:35
|136
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|1:28:58
|137
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1:29:02
|138
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1:32:09
|139
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth
|1:36:37
|140
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|1:39:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|44
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|26
|3
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|22
|4
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|18
|5
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|18
|6
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|16
|7
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|14
|8
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|14
|9
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|10
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|11
|11
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|10
|12
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|8
|13
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|8
|14
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|15
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|6
|16
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth
|6
|17
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|18
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|6
|19
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|6
|20
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|21
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|6
|22
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|23
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|4
|24
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|25
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|26
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|27
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|28
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|3
|29
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|3
|30
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|31
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|1
|32
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|1
|33
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|1
|34
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|1
|35
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|36
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|104
|pts
|2
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|50
|3
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|42
|4
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|35
|5
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
|22
|6
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|15
|7
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|15
|8
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|13
|9
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|12
|10
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|12
|11
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|11
|12
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|10
|13
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|10
|14
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|10
|15
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|10
|16
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|17
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth
|10
|18
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|19
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|20
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|7
|21
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|6
|22
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|6
|23
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|24
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|25
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|6
|26
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|6
|27
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth
|6
|28
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|29
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|4
|30
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|31
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|32
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|4
|33
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|34
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|35
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|36
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|2
|37
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|38
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|2
|39
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1
|40
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|41
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|1
|42
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Katusha
|88:58:15
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:54
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:04:53
|4
|Team Sky
|0:07:19
|5
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:08:46
|6
|IAM Cycling
|0:16:08
|7
|Lotto Soudal
|0:20:44
|8
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:26:44
|9
|Lampre - Merida
|0:28:29
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|0:33:26
|11
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:35:50
|12
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:44:00
|13
|Verva Activejet Pro Cycling Team
|0:44:41
|14
|Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|0:45:39
|15
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:53:10
|16
|FDJ
|1:02:40
|17
|Etixx - Quick Step
|1:21:10
|18
|Orica Greenedge
|1:38:00
|19
|Dimension Data
|1:42:28
|20
|Roompot Oranje Peloton
|1:50:18
|21
|Team Roth
|2:17:18
|22
|Tinkoff
|2:51:47
