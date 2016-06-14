Image 1 of 60 Maximiliano Richeze wins stage 4 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 60 Maximiliano Richeze (Etixx-QuickStep) wins stage 4 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 60 Maximiliano Richeze (Etixx-QuickStep) on the stage 4 podium at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 60 Maximiliano Richeze (Etixx-QuickStep) and teammate Fernando Gaviria finish first and second during stage 4 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 60 Maximiliano Richeze (Etixx-QuickStep) bears down on the finish of stage 4 at Tour de Suisse as teammate Fernando Gaviria checks behind. With the final corner coming just over 100 metres from the finish line in Champagne, received wisdom said that the first man through that point would claim the honours on stage 4 of the Tour de Suisse.

Etixx-QuickStep left nothing to chance. Max Richeze led his teammate Fernando Gaviria into that sharp right-hand bend, and that was where they stayed all the way to the line, claiming a fine one-two for the Belgian squad, with world champion Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) claiming third to retain the overall lead.

Richeze joined Etixx-QuickStep this season to serve as a lead-out man and mentor to Gaviria, and the South American pairing formed a seamless partnership here. Having already advised Richeze to try his own luck on the previous two days, Gaviria made no effort to come around his teammate once the win was assured here, and Richeze became the first Argentinian to win a stage at the Tour de Suisse.

Sagan – in the yellow jersey of race leader rather than his usual rainbow bands – was third into the last corner and though he ate up much of his deficit in the final metres, he left himself with too much to do and had to settle for third. His hopes of a third successive victory dashed, Sagan can console himself with another day in the overall lead.

On watching the television images afterwards, Sagan might consider himself fortunate, too, that he wasn’t brought down by Sky’s Danny van Poppel, who almost clipped the world champion when he attempted to move ahead of him on the final bend. Van Poppel was forced to sit up but mercifully avoided coming a cropper.

The incident ultimately had no impact on the top three positions on the stage, but it did allow for a two-second gap to open up to fourth place finisher Tom Van Asbroeck (LottoNL-Jumbo), who came home ahead of Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo).

The combination of the time gap and the four-second bonus for third place means that Sagan extended his lead over Jürgen Roelandts (Lotto Soudal) and Silvan Dillier (BMC) to nine seconds, while Richeze moves up to fourth, a further eight seconds back.

The stage, a 193-kilometre hike from Rheinfelden, was the final opportunity for the fast men at this race before the high mountains rear into the view in the latter part of the week, and there was little chance that the sprinters’ teams would allow the chance to pass them by.

Early move

Matt Brammeier (Dimension Data), Nick van der Lijke (Roompot - Oranje Peloton), Jérémy Maison (FDJ) and Lukas Jaun (Team Roth) slipped clear in the opening kilometres of racing and quickly established a lead, but their gap was never allowed to linger far north of four minutes, with first Tinkoff and then Etixx-QuickStep putting their shoulders to the wheel to keep tabs on the move.

With 40 kilometres remaining, the gap was down to two minutes, and although the quartet put up fierce resistance in the final hour – Brammeier was particularly generous with his efforts – there was an air of inevitability about their fate.

There was a palpable injection of urgency to the efforts when Jaun was distanced with 22 kilometres remaining, but that coincided with a firmer marshalling of the troops in the main peloton, as Orica-GreenEdge and LottoNL-Jumbo also began to contribute to the chase.

The gap had dropped inside a minute with 12 kilometres to go as the three leaders tacked the final climb of the day, but the sight of riders being shelled out the back of the peloton – Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) among them – was indicative of the rising intensity in the main field.

The neo-professional Maison attempted to slip away alone with five kilometres remaining, but he and his companions were swept up by the main peloton with a shade under four kilometres to go.

That more or less coincided with Etixx-QuickStep’s lead-out train stepping up to the mark and stamping their authority on proceedings. The Czech duo of Zdenek Stybar and Petr Vakoc swapped mammoth turns on the head of the peloton, while Richeze and Gaviria sat snugly behind.

Sagan, for his part, was wisely tucked in on Gaviria’s wheel, but though he chose the right train, the Slovakian perhaps erred in opting to remain in situ all the way to the final bend instead of seeking to move up when the opportunity arose with 300 metres to go.

Easier said than done, perhaps, particularly given how keenly Van Poppel and Stuyven were competing for Gaviria’s rear wheel in the final kilometre. By that point, Richeze had taken up the reins, ostensibly to lead out Gaviria, but when he reached the final 100 metres in front, he kept on going to claim the win.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 5:08:21 2 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 4 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:02 5 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 6 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 7 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 8 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth 9 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 11 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 12 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 13 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 14 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 15 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 16 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 17 Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 18 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 19 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 20 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 21 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 22 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 23 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 24 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 25 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 26 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 27 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 28 Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 29 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 30 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 31 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 32 Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 33 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 34 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 35 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 36 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 37 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 38 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 39 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 40 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 41 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 42 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 43 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 44 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 45 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 46 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 47 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 49 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 50 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 51 Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 52 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 53 Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 54 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 55 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 56 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 57 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 58 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 59 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 60 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 61 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 62 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 63 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 64 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 65 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 66 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 67 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 68 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 69 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 70 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 71 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:20 72 Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:00:23 73 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 74 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 75 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:26 76 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:28 77 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:31 78 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 79 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 80 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 81 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 82 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 83 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 84 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 85 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 86 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 87 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 88 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth 89 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 90 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 91 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 92 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 93 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 94 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 95 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling 96 Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 97 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 98 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 99 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 100 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 101 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 102 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 103 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 104 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 105 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 106 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 107 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ 108 Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth 109 Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth 110 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 111 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 112 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 113 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 114 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 115 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 116 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 117 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 118 Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 119 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 120 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 121 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 122 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 123 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 124 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 125 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 126 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:44 127 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 128 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 129 Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale 130 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 131 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data 0:01:46 132 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 133 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data 134 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 135 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 136 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 137 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 138 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 139 Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team 140 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 141 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 142 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 143 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:55 144 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 145 Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ 0:02:03 146 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:02:41 147 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 148 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:03:22 149 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 150 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:25 151 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:03:36 152 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:03:49 153 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 154 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 155 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 156 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 157 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 158 Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth 159 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth 160 Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth 161 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 162 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 163 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 164 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:27 165 Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth 166 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 167 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 168 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 169 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 170 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team DNS Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team

Sprint 1 - Avenue de Mordagne - 157.5 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth 6 pts 2 Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ 3 3 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data 1

Sprint 2 - Route de Lausanne - 169.4 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data 6 pts 2 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 3 3 Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) Bachtallenstrasse - 32.4 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 8 pts 2 Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth 6 3 Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ 4 4 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data 2 5 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) Route d'Orges - 183.1 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ 5 pts 2 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 3 3 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data 2 4 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 pts 2 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 6 4 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 5 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 2

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Etixx - Quick-Step 15:25:05 2 Tinkoff Team 0:00:02 3 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:04 4 Team Giant-Alpecin 5 Team Sky 6 Lotto Soudal 7 Astana Pro Team 8 Movistar Team 9 BMC Racing Team 10 Team Katusha 11 Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 12 Lampre - Merida 13 FDJ 14 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 15 IAM Cycling 16 Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:22 17 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:33 18 Dimension Data 19 AG2R La Mondiale 20 Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:00:54 21 Trek-Segafredo 0:00:57 22 Team Roth 0:01:02

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 14:22:30 2 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:09 3 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:17 5 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:19 6 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:20 7 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:23 8 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 9 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:24 10 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:25 11 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:26 12 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:29 13 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:33 14 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:00:34 15 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:39 16 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 17 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 18 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:41 19 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 0:00:44 20 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 21 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:00:45 22 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 0:00:47 23 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 24 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 0:00:48 25 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:49 26 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:50 27 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 28 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:51 29 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 30 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:00:53 31 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:54 32 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:00:56 33 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:04 34 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:08 35 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 0:01:10 36 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:13 37 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:15 38 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 0:01:33 39 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:35 40 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 0:01:36 41 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 0:01:39 42 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:01:41 43 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:47 44 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 45 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:49 46 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:02:05 47 Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:07 48 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:16 49 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 50 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:02:21 51 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth 0:02:25 52 Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:36 53 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:37 54 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:45 55 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:03:06 56 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:03:10 57 Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:03:11 58 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 59 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 0:03:15 60 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:03:17 61 Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:03:31 62 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 0:03:43 63 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:03:50 64 Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:03:51 65 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:54 66 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:03:58 67 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:04:01 68 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:03 69 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 0:04:06 70 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:04:14 71 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 72 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:18 73 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:22 74 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 0:04:31 75 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:33 76 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 0:04:43 77 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:45 78 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:05:10 79 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:17 80 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:05:26 81 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:27 82 Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ 0:05:35 83 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:05:39 84 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 0:05:43 85 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:05:46 86 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:05:48 87 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:05:52 88 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:06:02 89 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:06:04 90 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 0:06:06 91 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 92 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:06:08 93 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:06:14 94 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 95 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:16 96 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 97 Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:06:21 98 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 99 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:06:23 100 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:06:24 101 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:06:27 102 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:06:29 103 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ 0:06:33 104 Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 105 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth 0:06:34 106 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 0:06:37 107 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:06:38 108 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:06:46 109 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:06:55 110 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:01 111 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:07:20 112 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 0:07:22 113 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:07:27 114 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 115 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:07:38 116 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:07:44 117 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 0:07:52 118 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:03 119 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 0:08:04 120 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:08:08 121 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:08:10 122 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:08:20 123 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:08:21 124 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:08:29 125 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:09:14 126 Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:24 127 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:09:30 128 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:02 129 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:09 130 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:11:00 131 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:11:10 132 Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth 0:11:45 133 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:11:57 134 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:13:12 135 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth 0:13:29 136 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:14:08 137 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:14:10 138 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:14:27 139 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 0:14:31 140 Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth 0:14:47 141 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:14:53 142 Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:15:03 143 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:21 144 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 0:15:32 145 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:16:07 146 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:16:09 147 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:16:24 148 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:26 149 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:16:32 150 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:17:16 151 Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:46 152 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:57 153 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:18:41 154 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:18:45 155 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 0:19:34 156 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:19:43 157 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:20:03 158 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 0:21:24 159 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:22:16 160 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data 0:22:38 161 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:22:52 162 Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth 0:23:40 163 Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth 0:24:34 164 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 165 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:24:39 166 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data 0:24:52 167 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:29:07 168 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:29:32 169 Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth 0:29:47 170 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:32:08

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 26 pts 2 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 22 3 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 18 4 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 16 5 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 6 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 8 7 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 8 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data 7 9 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 6 10 Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth 6 11 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 6 12 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 6 13 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 6 14 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 15 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 16 Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ 4 17 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 4 18 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 3 19 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 3 20 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 3 21 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 2 22 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 1 23 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 24 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 44 pts 2 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth 22 3 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 13 4 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 12 5 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 11 6 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 10 7 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth 10 8 Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ 9 9 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 10 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 7 11 Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth 6 12 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 4 13 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data 4 14 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 3 15 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 2 16 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 17 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1 18 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 1 19 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 1 20 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1

Regional rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 14:22:39 2 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:24 3 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:40 4 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:55 5 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:59 6 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:04 7 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:38 8 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:08 9 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:06:20 10 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:11:01 11 Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth 0:11:36 12 Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth 0:14:38 13 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:18:32 14 Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth 0:23:31 15 Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth 0:24:25 16 Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth 0:29:38