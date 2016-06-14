Trending

Tour de Suisse: Richeze wins stage 4 in Champagne

One-two for Etixx-QuickStep as Gaviria takes second in sprint, Sagan stays in the overall lead

Image 1 of 60

Maximiliano Richeze wins stage 4 at Tour de Suisse

Maximiliano Richeze wins stage 4 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 60

Maximiliano Richeze (Etixx-QuickStep) wins stage 4 at Tour de Suisse

Maximiliano Richeze (Etixx-QuickStep) wins stage 4 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 60

Maximiliano Richeze (Etixx-QuickStep) on the stage 4 podium at Tour de Suisse

Maximiliano Richeze (Etixx-QuickStep) on the stage 4 podium at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 60

Maximiliano Richeze (Etixx-QuickStep) and teammate Fernando Gaviria finish first and second during stage 4 at Tour de Suisse

Maximiliano Richeze (Etixx-QuickStep) and teammate Fernando Gaviria finish first and second during stage 4 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 60

Maximiliano Richeze (Etixx-QuickStep) bears down on the finish of stage 4 at Tour de Suisse as teammate Fernando Gaviria checks behind.

Maximiliano Richeze (Etixx-QuickStep) bears down on the finish of stage 4 at Tour de Suisse as teammate Fernando Gaviria checks behind.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 60

Maximiliano Richeze (Etixx-QuickStep) and teammate Fernando Gaviria finish first and second during stage 4 at Tour de Suisse

Maximiliano Richeze (Etixx-QuickStep) and teammate Fernando Gaviria finish first and second during stage 4 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 60

Maximiliano Richeze (Etixx-QuickStep) and teammate Fernando Gaviria finish first and second during stage 4 at Tour de Suisse

Maximiliano Richeze (Etixx-QuickStep) and teammate Fernando Gaviria finish first and second during stage 4 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 60

Maximiliano Richeze (Etixx-QuickStep) and teammate Fernando Gaviria finish first and second during stage 4 at Tour de Suisse

Maximiliano Richeze (Etixx-QuickStep) and teammate Fernando Gaviria finish first and second during stage 4 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 60

Maximiliano Richeze (Etixx-QuickStep) and teammate Fernando Gaviria finish first and second during stage 4 at Tour de Suisse

Maximiliano Richeze (Etixx-QuickStep) and teammate Fernando Gaviria finish first and second during stage 4 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 60

Maximiliano Richeze (Etixx-QuickStep) wins stage 4 at Tour de Suisse

Maximiliano Richeze (Etixx-QuickStep) wins stage 4 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 60

Maximiliano Richeze lets his bouquet fly after stage 4 at Tour de Suisse.

Maximiliano Richeze lets his bouquet fly after stage 4 at Tour de Suisse.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 60

Maximiliano Richeze on the podium after winning stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse

Maximiliano Richeze on the podium after winning stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 60

Peter Sagan in yellow for at least another day after stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse.

Peter Sagan in yellow for at least another day after stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 60

Fernando Gaviria applauds the top two finish by himself and Etixx-Quick Step teammate Maximiliano Richeze

Fernando Gaviria applauds the top two finish by himself and Etixx-Quick Step teammate Maximiliano Richeze
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 60

Peter Sagan lets his bouquet fly after stage 4 at Tour de Suisse.

Peter Sagan lets his bouquet fly after stage 4 at Tour de Suisse.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 60

Silvan Dillier on the Tour de Suisse podium after stage 4

Silvan Dillier on the Tour de Suisse podium after stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 60

Silvan Dillier on the Tour de Suisse podium after stage 4

Silvan Dillier on the Tour de Suisse podium after stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 60

Peter Sagan in yellow on the podium after stage 4 at Tour de Suisse.

Peter Sagan in yellow on the podium after stage 4 at Tour de Suisse.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 60

KOM leader Antwan Tolhoek after stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse

KOM leader Antwan Tolhoek after stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 60

Maximiliano Richeze on the podium after winning stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse

Maximiliano Richeze on the podium after winning stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 60

Jeremy Maison on the podium after stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse.

Jeremy Maison on the podium after stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 60

Sagan on the stage 4 podium at Tour de Suisse.

Sagan on the stage 4 podium at Tour de Suisse.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 60

Warren Barguil during stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse

Warren Barguil during stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 60

Fabian Cancellara and Silvan Dillier during stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse

Fabian Cancellara and Silvan Dillier during stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 60

Peter Sagan takes on refreshments during stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse

Peter Sagan takes on refreshments during stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 60

Silvan Dillier and Peter Sagan during stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse

Silvan Dillier and Peter Sagan during stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 60

The peloton in action during stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse

The peloton in action during stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 60

Simon Spilak and Damien Gaudin during stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse

Simon Spilak and Damien Gaudin during stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 60

Sebastian Turgot at the team car during stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse

Sebastian Turgot at the team car during stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 60

Katusha's Simon Spilak during stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse

Katusha's Simon Spilak during stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 60

AG2R's Pierre Latour

AG2R's Pierre Latour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 60

An AG2R rider grabs a musette in the feed zone.

An AG2R rider grabs a musette in the feed zone.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 60

The peloton rolls through the countryside during stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse

The peloton rolls through the countryside during stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 60

The peloton rolls through the countryside during stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse

The peloton rolls through the countryside during stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 60

Yves Lampaert powers the peloton during stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse

Yves Lampaert powers the peloton during stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 60

Yves Lampaert powers the peloton during stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse

Yves Lampaert powers the peloton during stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 60

The breakaway in action during stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse

The breakaway in action during stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 60

Extra gear packed in a AG2R rider's pockets.

Extra gear packed in a AG2R rider's pockets.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 60

Matthew Brammeier, Jeremy Maison, Nick van der Lijke and Lukas Jaun

Matthew Brammeier, Jeremy Maison, Nick van der Lijke and Lukas Jaun
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 60

Maximiliano Richeze and Fernando Gaviria in the peloton during stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse

Maximiliano Richeze and Fernando Gaviria in the peloton during stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 60

Peter Sagan in the bunch during stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse

Peter Sagan in the bunch during stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 60

Silvan Dillier in the red jersey during stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse

Silvan Dillier in the red jersey during stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 60

Petr Vakoc in action during stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse

Petr Vakoc in action during stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 60

Philippe Gilbert and Danilo Wyss during stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse

Philippe Gilbert and Danilo Wyss during stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 60

Tyler Farrar in the bunch during stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse

Tyler Farrar in the bunch during stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 60

Silvan Dillier and Fabian Cancellara during stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse

Silvan Dillier and Fabian Cancellara during stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 60

Silvan Dillier and Peter Sagan during stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse

Silvan Dillier and Peter Sagan during stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 60

Etixx-QuickStep's Maximiliano Richeze and Fernando Gaviria finish first and second during stage 4 at Tour de Suisse

Etixx-QuickStep's Maximiliano Richeze and Fernando Gaviria finish first and second during stage 4 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 60

Etixx-QuickStep's Maximiliano Richeze and Fernando Gaviria finish first and second during stage 4 at Tour de Suisse

Etixx-QuickStep's Maximiliano Richeze and Fernando Gaviria finish first and second during stage 4 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 60

Philippe Gilbert and Danilo Wyss clown around during stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse

Philippe Gilbert and Danilo Wyss clown around during stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 60

The breakaway in action during stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse

The breakaway in action during stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 60

Silvan Dillier and Peter Sagan in the bunch during stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse

Silvan Dillier and Peter Sagan in the bunch during stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 60

Silvan Dillier and Peter Sagan in the bunch during stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse

Silvan Dillier and Peter Sagan in the bunch during stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 60

Jesse Sergent grabs a mussette during stage 4 at Tour de Suisse.

Jesse Sergent grabs a mussette during stage 4 at Tour de Suisse.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 60

Hubert DuPont in the bunch during stage 4 at Tour de Suisse.

Hubert DuPont in the bunch during stage 4 at Tour de Suisse.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 60

Matthew Brammeier, Jeremy Maison, Nick van der Lijke and Lukas Jaun

Matthew Brammeier, Jeremy Maison, Nick van der Lijke and Lukas Jaun
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 60

Matthew Brammeier, Jeremy Maison, Nick van der Lijke and Lukas Jaun

Matthew Brammeier, Jeremy Maison, Nick van der Lijke and Lukas Jaun
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 60

The breakaway in action during stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse

The breakaway in action during stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 60

The breakaway in action during stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse

The breakaway in action during stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 60

The breakaway in action during stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse

The breakaway in action during stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

With the final corner coming just over 100 metres from the finish line in Champagne, received wisdom said that the first man through that point would claim the honours on stage 4 of the Tour de Suisse.

Etixx-QuickStep left nothing to chance. Max Richeze led his teammate Fernando Gaviria into that sharp right-hand bend, and that was where they stayed all the way to the line, claiming a fine one-two for the Belgian squad, with world champion Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) claiming third to retain the overall lead.

Richeze joined Etixx-QuickStep this season to serve as a lead-out man and mentor to Gaviria, and the South American pairing formed a seamless partnership here. Having already advised Richeze to try his own luck on the previous two days, Gaviria made no effort to come around his teammate once the win was assured here, and Richeze became the first Argentinian to win a stage at the Tour de Suisse.

Sagan – in the yellow jersey of race leader rather than his usual rainbow bands – was third into the last corner and though he ate up much of his deficit in the final metres, he left himself with too much to do and had to settle for third. His hopes of a third successive victory dashed, Sagan can console himself with another day in the overall lead.

On watching the television images afterwards, Sagan might consider himself fortunate, too, that he wasn’t brought down by Sky’s Danny van Poppel, who almost clipped the world champion when he attempted to move ahead of him on the final bend. Van Poppel was forced to sit up but mercifully avoided coming a cropper.

The incident ultimately had no impact on the top three positions on the stage, but it did allow for a two-second gap to open up to fourth place finisher Tom Van Asbroeck (LottoNL-Jumbo), who came home ahead of Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo).

The combination of the time gap and the four-second bonus for third place means that Sagan extended his lead over Jürgen Roelandts (Lotto Soudal) and Silvan Dillier (BMC) to nine seconds, while Richeze moves up to fourth, a further eight seconds back.

The stage, a 193-kilometre hike from Rheinfelden, was the final opportunity for the fast men at this race before the high mountains rear into the view in the latter part of the week, and there was little chance that the sprinters’ teams would allow the chance to pass them by.

Early move

Matt Brammeier (Dimension Data), Nick van der Lijke (Roompot - Oranje Peloton), Jérémy Maison (FDJ) and Lukas Jaun (Team Roth) slipped clear in the opening kilometres of racing and quickly established a lead, but their gap was never allowed to linger far north of four minutes, with first Tinkoff and then Etixx-QuickStep putting their shoulders to the wheel to keep tabs on the move.

With 40 kilometres remaining, the gap was down to two minutes, and although the quartet put up fierce resistance in the final hour – Brammeier was particularly generous with his efforts – there was an air of inevitability about their fate.

There was a palpable injection of urgency to the efforts when Jaun was distanced with 22 kilometres remaining, but that coincided with a firmer marshalling of the troops in the main peloton, as Orica-GreenEdge and LottoNL-Jumbo also began to contribute to the chase.

The gap had dropped inside a minute with 12 kilometres to go as the three leaders tacked the final climb of the day, but the sight of riders being shelled out the back of the peloton – Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) among them – was indicative of the rising intensity in the main field.

The neo-professional Maison attempted to slip away alone with five kilometres remaining, but he and his companions were swept up by the main peloton with a shade under four kilometres to go.

That more or less coincided with Etixx-QuickStep’s lead-out train stepping up to the mark and stamping their authority on proceedings. The Czech duo of Zdenek Stybar and Petr Vakoc swapped mammoth turns on the head of the peloton, while Richeze and Gaviria sat snugly behind.

Sagan, for his part, was wisely tucked in on Gaviria’s wheel, but though he chose the right train, the Slovakian perhaps erred in opting to remain in situ all the way to the final bend instead of seeking to move up when the opportunity arose with 300 metres to go.

Easier said than done, perhaps, particularly given how keenly Van Poppel and Stuyven were competing for Gaviria’s rear wheel in the final kilometre. By that point, Richeze had taken up the reins, ostensibly to lead out Gaviria, but when he reached the final 100 metres in front, he kept on going to claim the win.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step5:08:21
2Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
4Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:02
5Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
6Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
7Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
8Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
9Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
10Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
11Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
12Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
13Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
14Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
15Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
16Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
17Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
18Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
19Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
20Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
21Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
22Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
23Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
24Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
25Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
26Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
27Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
28Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
29Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
30Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
31Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
32Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
33Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
34Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
35Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
36Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
37Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
38Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
39Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
40Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
41Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
42Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
43Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
44Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
45Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
46Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
47Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
48Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
49Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
50Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
51Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
52Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
53Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
54Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
55Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
56Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
57Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
58Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
59Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
60Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
61Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
62Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
63Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
64Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
65Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
66Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
67Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
68Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
69Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
70Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
71Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:20
72Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:00:23
73Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
74Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
75Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:00:26
76Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:28
77Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:31
78Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
79Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
80Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
81Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
82Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
83Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
84Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
85Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
86Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
87Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
88Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
89Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
90Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
91Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
92Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
93Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
94Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
95Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
96Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
97Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
98Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
99Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
100Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
101Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
102Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
103Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
104Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
105Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
106Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
107Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
108Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth
109Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
110Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
111Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
112Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
113Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
114Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
115Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
116Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
117Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
118Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
119Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
120Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
121Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
122Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
123Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
124Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
125Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
126Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:01:44
127Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
128Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
129Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale
130Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
131Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data0:01:46
132Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
133Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
134Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
135Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
136Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
137Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
138Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
139Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team
140Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
141Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
142Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
143Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:55
144Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
145Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ0:02:03
146Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:02:41
147Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
148Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:03:22
149Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
150Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:25
151Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:03:36
152Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:03:49
153Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
154Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
155Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
156Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
157Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
158Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
159Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth
160Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
161Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
162Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
163Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
164Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:27
165Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth
166Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
167Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
168Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
169Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
170Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
DNSSamuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team

Sprint 1 - Avenue de Mordagne - 157.5 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth6pts
2Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ3
3Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data1

Sprint 2 - Route de Lausanne - 169.4 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data6pts
2Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton3
3Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) Bachtallenstrasse - 32.4 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton8pts
2Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth6
3Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ4
4Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data2
5Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) Route d'Orges - 183.1 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ5pts
2Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton3
3Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data2
4Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step10pts
2Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step8
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team6
4Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4
5Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo2

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Etixx - Quick-Step15:25:05
2Tinkoff Team0:00:02
3Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:04
4Team Giant-Alpecin
5Team Sky
6Lotto Soudal
7Astana Pro Team
8Movistar Team
9BMC Racing Team
10Team Katusha
11Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
12Lampre - Merida
13FDJ
14CCC Sprandi Polkowice
15IAM Cycling
16Orica-GreenEdge0:00:22
17Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:33
18Dimension Data
19AG2R La Mondiale
20Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:00:54
21Trek-Segafredo0:00:57
22Team Roth0:01:02

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team14:22:30
2Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:09
3Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
4Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:17
5Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:19
6Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:20
7Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:23
8Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
9Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:24
10Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:25
11Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:26
12Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:29
13Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:33
14Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:00:34
15Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:39
16Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
17Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
18Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:41
19Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha0:00:44
20Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
21Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:00:45
22Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha0:00:47
23Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
24Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky0:00:48
25Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:49
26Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:00:50
27Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
28Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:51
29Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
30Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:00:53
31Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:54
32Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:00:56
33Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:04
34Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:08
35Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:01:10
36Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:13
37Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:15
38Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:01:33
39Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:35
40Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida0:01:36
41Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:01:39
42Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:01:41
43Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:47
44Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
45Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:49
46Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:02:05
47Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:07
48Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:16
49Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
50Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:02:21
51Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth0:02:25
52Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:36
53Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:37
54Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:45
55Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:03:06
56Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:10
57Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:03:11
58Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
59Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team0:03:15
60Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:03:17
61Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:03:31
62Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ0:03:43
63Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:03:50
64Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:03:51
65Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:54
66Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team0:03:58
67Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:04:01
68Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:03
69Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data0:04:06
70Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:04:14
71Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
72Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:18
73Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:04:22
74Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ0:04:31
75Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:33
76Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge0:04:43
77Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:45
78Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:05:10
79Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:05:17
80Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:05:26
81Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:05:27
82Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ0:05:35
83Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:05:39
84Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ0:05:43
85Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:05:46
86Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:05:48
87Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:05:52
88Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:06:02
89Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling0:06:04
90Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge0:06:06
91Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
92Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:06:08
93Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:06:14
94Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
95Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:06:16
96Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
97Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:06:21
98Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
99Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:06:23
100Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:06:24
101Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:06:27
102Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling0:06:29
103Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ0:06:33
104Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
105Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth0:06:34
106Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky0:06:37
107Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin0:06:38
108Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:06:46
109Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:06:55
110Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:01
111Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:07:20
112Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida0:07:22
113Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step0:07:27
114Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
115Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:07:38
116Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:07:44
117Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge0:07:52
118Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:03
119Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge0:08:04
120Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:08:08
121Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:08:10
122Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:08:20
123Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:08:21
124Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:08:29
125Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:09:14
126Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:24
127Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:09:30
128Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:02
129Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:09
130Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:11:00
131Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:11:10
132Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth0:11:45
133Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:11:57
134Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:13:12
135Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth0:13:29
136Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:14:08
137Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:14:10
138Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:14:27
139Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:14:31
140Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth0:14:47
141Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:14:53
142Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:15:03
143Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:21
144Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky0:15:32
145Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:16:07
146Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:16:09
147Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:16:24
148Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:16:26
149Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:16:32
150Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:17:16
151Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:46
152Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:57
153Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:18:41
154Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:18:45
155Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team0:19:34
156Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:19:43
157Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:20:03
158Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data0:21:24
159Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:22:16
160Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data0:22:38
161Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:22:52
162Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth0:23:40
163Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth0:24:34
164Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
165Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:24:39
166Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data0:24:52
167Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step0:29:07
168Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:29:32
169Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth0:29:47
170Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:32:08

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team26pts
2Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step22
3Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team18
4Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo16
5Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal15
6Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge8
7Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step8
8Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data7
9Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling6
10Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth6
11Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge6
12Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha6
13Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge6
14Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling4
15Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4
16Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ4
17Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge4
18Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton3
19Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo3
20Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton3
21Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team2
22Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton1
23Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
24Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton44pts
2Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth22
3Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton13
4Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team12
5Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton11
6Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling10
7Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth10
8Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ9
9Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
10Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha7
11Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth6
12Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge4
13Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data4
14Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge3
15Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team2
16Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
17Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1
18Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team1
19Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo1
20Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo1

Regional rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team14:22:39
2Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:24
3Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:40
4Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:55
5Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:59
6Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:04
7Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:38
8Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:05:08
9Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling0:06:20
10Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:11:01
11Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth0:11:36
12Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth0:14:38
13Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:18:32
14Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth0:23:31
15Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth0:24:25
16Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth0:29:38

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotto Soudal43:08:37
2Orica-GreenEdge0:19:00
3IAM Cycling0:22:00
4Movistar Team0:25:00
5Etixx - Quick-Step0:38:00
6BMC Racing Team0:39:00
7Team Giant-Alpecin0:44:00
8Team Sky0:47:00
9Team Katusha0:53:00
10Tinkoff Team0:01:38
11Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:48
12Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:03
13Astana Pro Team0:03:27
14FDJ0:03:59
15Lampre - Merida0:04:50
16CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:07:12
17AG2R La Mondiale
18Dimension Data0:08:21
19Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:08:51
20Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:09:50
21Trek-Segafredo0:10:27
22Team Roth0:13:54

