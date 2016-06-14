Tour de Suisse: Richeze wins stage 4 in Champagne
One-two for Etixx-QuickStep as Gaviria takes second in sprint, Sagan stays in the overall lead
Stage 4: Rheinfelden - Champagne
With the final corner coming just over 100 metres from the finish line in Champagne, received wisdom said that the first man through that point would claim the honours on stage 4 of the Tour de Suisse.
Etixx-QuickStep left nothing to chance. Max Richeze led his teammate Fernando Gaviria into that sharp right-hand bend, and that was where they stayed all the way to the line, claiming a fine one-two for the Belgian squad, with world champion Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) claiming third to retain the overall lead.
Richeze joined Etixx-QuickStep this season to serve as a lead-out man and mentor to Gaviria, and the South American pairing formed a seamless partnership here. Having already advised Richeze to try his own luck on the previous two days, Gaviria made no effort to come around his teammate once the win was assured here, and Richeze became the first Argentinian to win a stage at the Tour de Suisse.
Sagan – in the yellow jersey of race leader rather than his usual rainbow bands – was third into the last corner and though he ate up much of his deficit in the final metres, he left himself with too much to do and had to settle for third. His hopes of a third successive victory dashed, Sagan can console himself with another day in the overall lead.
On watching the television images afterwards, Sagan might consider himself fortunate, too, that he wasn’t brought down by Sky’s Danny van Poppel, who almost clipped the world champion when he attempted to move ahead of him on the final bend. Van Poppel was forced to sit up but mercifully avoided coming a cropper.
The incident ultimately had no impact on the top three positions on the stage, but it did allow for a two-second gap to open up to fourth place finisher Tom Van Asbroeck (LottoNL-Jumbo), who came home ahead of Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo).
The combination of the time gap and the four-second bonus for third place means that Sagan extended his lead over Jürgen Roelandts (Lotto Soudal) and Silvan Dillier (BMC) to nine seconds, while Richeze moves up to fourth, a further eight seconds back.
The stage, a 193-kilometre hike from Rheinfelden, was the final opportunity for the fast men at this race before the high mountains rear into the view in the latter part of the week, and there was little chance that the sprinters’ teams would allow the chance to pass them by.
Early move
Matt Brammeier (Dimension Data), Nick van der Lijke (Roompot - Oranje Peloton), Jérémy Maison (FDJ) and Lukas Jaun (Team Roth) slipped clear in the opening kilometres of racing and quickly established a lead, but their gap was never allowed to linger far north of four minutes, with first Tinkoff and then Etixx-QuickStep putting their shoulders to the wheel to keep tabs on the move.
With 40 kilometres remaining, the gap was down to two minutes, and although the quartet put up fierce resistance in the final hour – Brammeier was particularly generous with his efforts – there was an air of inevitability about their fate.
There was a palpable injection of urgency to the efforts when Jaun was distanced with 22 kilometres remaining, but that coincided with a firmer marshalling of the troops in the main peloton, as Orica-GreenEdge and LottoNL-Jumbo also began to contribute to the chase.
The gap had dropped inside a minute with 12 kilometres to go as the three leaders tacked the final climb of the day, but the sight of riders being shelled out the back of the peloton – Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) among them – was indicative of the rising intensity in the main field.
The neo-professional Maison attempted to slip away alone with five kilometres remaining, but he and his companions were swept up by the main peloton with a shade under four kilometres to go.
That more or less coincided with Etixx-QuickStep’s lead-out train stepping up to the mark and stamping their authority on proceedings. The Czech duo of Zdenek Stybar and Petr Vakoc swapped mammoth turns on the head of the peloton, while Richeze and Gaviria sat snugly behind.
Sagan, for his part, was wisely tucked in on Gaviria’s wheel, but though he chose the right train, the Slovakian perhaps erred in opting to remain in situ all the way to the final bend instead of seeking to move up when the opportunity arose with 300 metres to go.
Easier said than done, perhaps, particularly given how keenly Van Poppel and Stuyven were competing for Gaviria’s rear wheel in the final kilometre. By that point, Richeze had taken up the reins, ostensibly to lead out Gaviria, but when he reached the final 100 metres in front, he kept on going to claim the win.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5:08:21
|2
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|4
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:02
|5
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|7
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|8
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
|9
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|11
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|12
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|13
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|14
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|16
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|18
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|19
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|21
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|23
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|24
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|25
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|27
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|28
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|30
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|31
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|32
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|33
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|34
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|35
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|36
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|37
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|38
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|39
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|40
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|41
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|42
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|43
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|44
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|45
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|46
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|47
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|49
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|50
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|51
|Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|52
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|53
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|55
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|56
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|57
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|58
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|59
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|60
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|61
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|62
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|63
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|64
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|65
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|66
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|67
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|68
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|69
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|70
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|71
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:20
|72
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:00:23
|73
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|74
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|75
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:26
|76
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:28
|77
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:31
|78
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|79
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|80
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|81
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|82
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|83
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|84
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|85
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|86
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|87
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|88
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
|89
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|90
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|91
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|92
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|93
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|94
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|95
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
|96
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|97
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|98
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|99
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|100
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|101
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|102
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|103
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|104
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|105
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|106
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|107
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
|108
|Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth
|109
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
|110
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|111
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|112
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|113
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|114
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|115
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|116
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|117
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|118
|Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|119
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|120
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|121
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|122
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|123
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|124
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|125
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|126
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:44
|127
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|128
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|129
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale
|130
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|131
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data
|0:01:46
|132
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|133
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
|134
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|135
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|136
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|137
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|138
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|139
|Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team
|140
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|141
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|142
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|143
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:55
|144
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|145
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:03
|146
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:02:41
|147
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|148
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:03:22
|149
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|150
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:25
|151
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:03:36
|152
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:03:49
|153
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|154
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|155
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|156
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|157
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|158
|Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
|159
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth
|160
|Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
|161
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|162
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|163
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|164
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:27
|165
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth
|166
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|167
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|168
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|169
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|170
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|DNS
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth
|6
|pts
|2
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|3
|3
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data
|6
|pts
|2
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|3
|3
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|8
|pts
|2
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth
|6
|3
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|4
|4
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data
|2
|5
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|5
|pts
|2
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|3
|3
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data
|2
|4
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|pts
|2
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|6
|4
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|5
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|15:25:05
|2
|Tinkoff Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:04
|4
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|5
|Team Sky
|6
|Lotto Soudal
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|8
|Movistar Team
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|10
|Team Katusha
|11
|Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Lampre - Merida
|13
|FDJ
|14
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|15
|IAM Cycling
|16
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:22
|17
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:33
|18
|Dimension Data
|19
|AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:00:54
|21
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:57
|22
|Team Roth
|0:01:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|14:22:30
|2
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:09
|3
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:17
|5
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:19
|6
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:20
|7
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:23
|8
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|9
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:24
|10
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:25
|11
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:26
|12
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:29
|13
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:33
|14
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|0:00:34
|15
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:39
|16
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|17
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|18
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:41
|19
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|0:00:44
|20
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|21
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:00:45
|22
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:00:47
|23
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|24
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|0:00:48
|25
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:49
|26
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:50
|27
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|28
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:51
|29
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|30
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:00:53
|31
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:54
|32
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:56
|33
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:04
|34
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:08
|35
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:10
|36
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:13
|37
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:15
|38
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|0:01:33
|39
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:35
|40
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:36
|41
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:39
|42
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:01:41
|43
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:47
|44
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|45
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:49
|46
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:02:05
|47
|Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:07
|48
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:16
|49
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|50
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:21
|51
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
|0:02:25
|52
|Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:36
|53
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:37
|54
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:45
|55
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:06
|56
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:10
|57
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:11
|58
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|59
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|0:03:15
|60
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:03:17
|61
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:03:31
|62
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:43
|63
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:03:50
|64
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:51
|65
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:54
|66
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:58
|67
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:04:01
|68
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:03
|69
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|0:04:06
|70
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:04:14
|71
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|72
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:18
|73
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:22
|74
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|0:04:31
|75
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:33
|76
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:04:43
|77
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:45
|78
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:05:10
|79
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:17
|80
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:05:26
|81
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:27
|82
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:35
|83
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:05:39
|84
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:43
|85
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:46
|86
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:05:48
|87
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:05:52
|88
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:06:02
|89
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:06:04
|90
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:06:06
|91
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|92
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:08
|93
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:06:14
|94
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|95
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:16
|96
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|97
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:21
|98
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|99
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:06:23
|100
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:24
|101
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:06:27
|102
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:06:29
|103
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
|0:06:33
|104
|Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|105
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
|0:06:34
|106
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|0:06:37
|107
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:06:38
|108
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:06:46
|109
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:06:55
|110
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:01
|111
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:07:20
|112
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|0:07:22
|113
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:07:27
|114
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|115
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:07:38
|116
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:07:44
|117
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:07:52
|118
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:03
|119
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:08:04
|120
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:08:08
|121
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:08:10
|122
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:08:20
|123
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:08:21
|124
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:08:29
|125
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:09:14
|126
|Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:24
|127
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:09:30
|128
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:02
|129
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:09
|130
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:11:00
|131
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:11:10
|132
|Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
|0:11:45
|133
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:11:57
|134
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:13:12
|135
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth
|0:13:29
|136
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:14:08
|137
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:10
|138
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:27
|139
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:14:31
|140
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
|0:14:47
|141
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:14:53
|142
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:15:03
|143
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:21
|144
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|0:15:32
|145
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:16:07
|146
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:16:09
|147
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:24
|148
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:16:26
|149
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:16:32
|150
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:17:16
|151
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:46
|152
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:57
|153
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:18:41
|154
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:18:45
|155
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:34
|156
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:19:43
|157
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:03
|158
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|0:21:24
|159
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:22:16
|160
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
|0:22:38
|161
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:22:52
|162
|Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth
|0:23:40
|163
|Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
|0:24:34
|164
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|165
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:24:39
|166
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data
|0:24:52
|167
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:29:07
|168
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:29:32
|169
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth
|0:29:47
|170
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:32:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|26
|pts
|2
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|22
|3
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|18
|4
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|5
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|6
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|8
|7
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|8
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data
|7
|9
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|6
|10
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth
|6
|11
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|12
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|6
|13
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|14
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|15
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|16
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|4
|17
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|18
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|3
|19
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|20
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|3
|21
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|22
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|1
|23
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|24
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|44
|pts
|2
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
|22
|3
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|13
|4
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|12
|5
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|11
|6
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|10
|7
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth
|10
|8
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|9
|9
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|10
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|7
|11
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth
|6
|12
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|13
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data
|4
|14
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|15
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|2
|16
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|17
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1
|18
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|1
|19
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|20
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|14:22:39
|2
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:24
|3
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:40
|4
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:55
|5
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:59
|6
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:04
|7
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:38
|8
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:08
|9
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:06:20
|10
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:11:01
|11
|Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
|0:11:36
|12
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
|0:14:38
|13
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:18:32
|14
|Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth
|0:23:31
|15
|Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
|0:24:25
|16
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth
|0:29:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotto Soudal
|43:08:37
|2
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:19:00
|3
|IAM Cycling
|0:22:00
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:25:00
|5
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:38:00
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:39:00
|7
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:44:00
|8
|Team Sky
|0:47:00
|9
|Team Katusha
|0:53:00
|10
|Tinkoff Team
|0:01:38
|11
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:48
|12
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:03
|13
|Astana Pro Team
|0:03:27
|14
|FDJ
|0:03:59
|15
|Lampre - Merida
|0:04:50
|16
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:07:12
|17
|AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Dimension Data
|0:08:21
|19
|Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:51
|20
|Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:09:50
|21
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:10:27
|22
|Team Roth
|0:13:54
