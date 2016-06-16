Image 1 of 43 Pieter Weening (Roompot) wins stage 6 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 43 Max Richeze in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 43 Kristijan Koren (Cannondale) on the attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 43 The day's breakaway included Maximiliano Richeze (Etixx-Quickstep), Maciej Paterski (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) and Kristijan Koren (Cannondale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 43 The peloton riding in stage 6 Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 43 Maximiliano Richeze (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 43 The peloton took on a rainy stage 6 at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 43 Tour de Suisse stage 6 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 43 Beautiful scenery at the Tour de Suisse stage 6 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 43 Pieter Weening (Roompot) on his way to victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 43 Max Richeze in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 43 Kristijan Koren through a tunnel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 43 Wilco Kelderman (LottoNl-Jumbo) in the lead in Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 43 Best Swiss rider Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 43 Points leader Maximiliano Richeze (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 43 Wilco Kelderman (LottoNl-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 43 Wilco Kelderman (LottoNl-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 43 Warren Barguil (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 43 Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 43 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 43 Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 43 Movistar riders at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 43 Max Richeze (Etixx) was second on the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 43 Max Richeze (Etixx) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 43 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 43 BMC's Philippe Gilbert (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 43 Pieter Weening (Roompot) pulls away from the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 43 Pieter Weening (Roompot) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 43 Pieter Weening (Roompot) victory salute after stage 6 win at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 43 Pieter Weening (Roompot) crosses the line as the winner of stage 6 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 43 Pieter Weening (Roompot) goes on by himself to win stage 6 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 43 Wilco Kelderman (LottoNl-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 43 Stage 6 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 43 Stage 6 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 43 Stage 6 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 43 Stage 6 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 43 Stage 6 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 43 Stage 6 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 43 Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 43 Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 43 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 43 Stage 6 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 43 Stage 6 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Pieter Weening (Roompot) claimed the victory from a successful breakaway on a miserable, rainy stage 6 of the Tour de Suisse.

The Dutch rider soloed away from a large breakaway on the first-category ascent to the finish in Amden, with Maximiliano Richeze (Etixx-Quickstep) the next best rider in second 2:37 behind. Maciej Paterski (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) and Kristijan Koren (Cannondale) were the only other riders to remain ahead of the drama unfolding behind in the overall classification.

Gorka Izagirre (Movistar) attempted to stage a coup with an unexpected attack in the valley between the Klausenpass and the final climb with 25km to go. Starting the day 27 seconds down on race leader Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale), Izagirre bridged across to his teammate Jasha Sütterlin, who dropped back from the day's breakaway, and then was towed away from the bunch to gain over two minutes on the yellow jersey.

His lead disintegrated on the final kilometres and Cannondale closed the gap at the 1km to go mark, but Latour struggled on the climb and dropped out of the lead.

Wilco Kelderman (LottoNl-Jumbo) surged to the line to take over the yellow jersey by 16 seconds ahead of Warren Barguil (Giant-Alpecin), with Andrew Talansky (Cannondale) third at 19 seconds.

Latour lost 53 seconds and dropped to sixth overall, while two pre-race favourites, Geraint Thomas (Sky) and Tejay van Garderen (BMC) also lost time.

How it unfolded

The peloton was greeted by dark grey skies and a steady, soaking rain when they set off from Weesen, facing 162.8km of misery with temperatures plunging into the single digits at the top of the passes.

The day's breakaway hit out on the first unclassified ascent, and built up a couple minutes on the peloton 25km into the stage. Gregory Rast (Trek-Segafredo), Philipe Gilbert (BMC), Kristijan Koren (Cannondale), Pim Ligthart, Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto Soudal), Iljo Keisse, Maximiliano Richeze (Etixx-QuickStep), Kévin Reza (FDJ), Martin Elmiger (IAM), Jasha Sütterlin (Movistar), Maciej Patkersi (CCC), Nico Brüngger (Roth), Pietr Weening and Antwan Tolhoek (Roompot), and Jordi Simon (Verva Active-Pro Jet) made up the move.

Tolhoek was looking for points to secure the overall mountains classification, while Simon was the top placed rider in there, 6:25 down on Latour at the start. He nearly became virtual leader as the escape gained 5:45, but the Klausenpass got in the way and the gap began to dwindle.

A few riders were dropped from the breakaway on the climb, but it largely came back together on the descent. Once they reached the valley floor, Gorka Izagirre made his assault on the yellow jersey, and Sütterlin dropped back to assist. As the final climb began, the breakaway disintegrated.

Weening attacked with 7.5km to go solo, while Izagirre's gap began to fall as he left Sütterlin a few kilometres later. Latour was dropped from the group of favourites, but fought hard to stay in contact with a chasing group. Tejay van Garderen (BMC) was also dropped from the chase with 4km to go as defending Tour de Suisse champion Simon Spilak (Katusha) attacked out of that group.

Spilak was not able to open up much of a gap as Team Sky reeled him back and Giant-Alpecin's Barguil put the final nail in. The surges put a dent in Izagirre's lead, bringing it to a minute with 3km to go. Spilak attacked again as the top of the climb drew nearer, but Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale) closed the gap down for his teammate Talansky.

Up ahead, Izagirre was picking off remnants of the earlier breakaway as he crested the KOM sprint with 1.2km to go. Geraint Thomas (Sky) was the next to be shot out the back of the favourites group, losing ground as Weening celebrated his victory at the finish line some 1.5km ahead.

As the remnants of the breakaway came through, those chasing the overall race lead began to eye each other. It wasn't until 100m to go that Talansky made a move, but Kelderman was right on him and came past to take fifth on the stage with Barguil in tow. Izagirre's rout did not pay off, but he gave up only four seconds, and moved into fourth overall at 34 seconds.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 4:33:47 2 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:37 3 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:03:57 4 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:04:13 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:04:31 6 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 7 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 8 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:35 9 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:04:36 10 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 0:04:39 11 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:04:42 12 Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:04:57 13 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:05:00 14 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:03 15 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:22 16 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 17 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:28 18 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:05:30 19 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:32 20 Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth 0:05:44 21 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:05:49 22 Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:05:50 23 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:06:03 24 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 25 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 26 Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:06:17 27 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:06:22 28 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 29 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 30 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:30 31 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:06:57 32 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:07:03 33 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:07:42 34 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:46 35 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:08:06 36 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 37 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:35 38 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 39 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:48 40 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:09:56 41 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 0:10:06 42 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:10:18 43 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:10:51 44 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 45 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 46 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 47 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:11:01 48 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 49 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:11:12 50 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 0:11:15 51 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 52 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:11:26 53 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:11:31 54 Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:11:55 55 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:12:27 56 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 57 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:12:54 58 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 59 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:13:36 60 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:13:45 61 Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 62 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:14:07 63 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:15:17 64 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:15:29 65 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 0:15:44 66 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:49 67 Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team 0:16:51 68 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:53 69 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:18:35 70 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:19:01 71 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 72 Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth 73 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 74 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 75 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 76 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 77 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 78 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 79 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 80 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 81 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth 82 Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth 83 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 84 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 85 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 86 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 87 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 88 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 89 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 90 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 91 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 92 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 93 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 94 Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 95 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth 96 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 97 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 98 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 99 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 100 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 101 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 102 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 103 Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 104 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 105 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 106 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 107 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 108 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 109 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 110 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 111 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 112 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 113 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 114 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 115 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 116 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 117 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 118 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 119 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 120 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 121 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 122 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 123 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 124 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 125 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:49 126 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:21:34 127 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 128 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 0:21:56 129 Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth 0:22:53 130 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 131 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 132 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 133 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 134 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 135 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 136 Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth 137 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth 138 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 139 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data 140 Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale 141 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 142 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 143 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:23:26 144 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:23:43 145 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:25:59 146 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:26:04 147 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:26:20 148 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:27:35 DNF Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha DNF Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team DNF Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team DNF Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data DNF Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data DNF Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team DNF Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNF Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 pts 2 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 3 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 pts 2 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 3 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 1

Finish Line # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 10 pts 2 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 3 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 6 4 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2

KOM 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 20 pts 2 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 15 3 Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 10 4 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 5 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 4

KOM 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 12 pts 2 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 3 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 6 4 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 5 Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 2

Best Swiss Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth 4:39:31 2 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:13 3 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:51 4 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:06:43 5 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:07:10 7 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:13:17 8 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 9 Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth 10 Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth 11 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 12 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 13 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 14 Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth 0:17:09 15 Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth

Teams Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cannondale Pro Cycling Team 13:54:47 2 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:38 3 Movistar Team 0:03:54 4 BMC Racing Team 0:05:21 5 Etixx - Quick Step 0:05:23 6 Lotto Soudal 0:05:35 7 Team Katusha 0:07:46 8 Verva Activejet Pro Cycling Team 0:09:29 9 IAM Cycling 0:11:25 10 Astana Pro Team 0:13:27 11 Team Sky 0:13:38 12 FDJ 0:13:58 13 Trek - Segafredo 0:14:02 14 Team Giant - Alpecin 0:15:41 15 Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 0:16:18 16 Lampre - Merida 0:16:54 17 AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:46 18 Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:24:36 19 Team Roth 0:30:20

General Classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 22:43:12 2 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:16 3 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:19 4 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:34 5 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:39 6 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:51 7 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 0:00:52 8 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:56 9 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:59 10 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:01:03 11 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:01:34 12 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:07 13 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:09 14 Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:05:01 15 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:05:06 16 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:05:24 17 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:34 18 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:05:42 19 Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:05:57 20 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:06:00 21 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:09 22 Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:06:51 23 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:06:58 24 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:07:02 25 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:08:36 26 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:11:56 27 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:12:01 28 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:12:22 29 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 0:12:47 30 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:13:48 31 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:14:22 32 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:14:31 33 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:14:39 34 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:15:38 35 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:17:11 36 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:17:45 37 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:18:02 38 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:18:06 39 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:25 40 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:20:43 41 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:21:13 42 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:22:56 43 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:23:18 44 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 0:23:37 45 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:24:03 46 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:24:22 47 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:25:12 48 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:26:14 49 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 0:26:39 50 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:27:24 51 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 0:28:03 52 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:29:00 53 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:29:10 54 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:30:10 55 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:30:11 56 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 0:30:16 57 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 0:30:26 58 Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team 0:30:46 59 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:30:55 60 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:31:02 61 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 0:31:07 62 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:31:24 63 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:31:25 64 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:32:53 65 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:33:07 66 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 0:33:54 67 Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:34:05 68 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:34:29 69 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 0:34:37 70 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:34:42 71 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:35:04 72 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 0:35:07 73 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 0:35:25 74 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 0:35:37 75 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:35:53 76 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:35:59 77 Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth 0:36:00 78 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:36:31 79 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:36:36 80 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:37:06 81 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:37:11 82 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:37:21 83 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:37:35 84 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:37:54 85 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 0:38:16 86 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 0:38:45 87 Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:38:49 88 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:39:19 89 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:39:37 90 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth 0:39:57 91 Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:40:08 92 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:40:17 93 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 94 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:40:28 95 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:40:42 96 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:40:57 97 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:41:03 98 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:41:33 99 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:41:46 100 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:42:49 101 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:43:40 102 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:43:46 103 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 0:43:55 104 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:43:56 105 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth 0:44:06 106 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:44:19 107 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:44:52 108 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:44:59 109 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:45:06 110 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:45:18 111 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:45:35 112 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 0:45:36 113 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:45:47 114 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:46:32 115 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:47:12 116 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:47:39 117 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 0:47:44 118 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:48:26 119 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:48:32 120 Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:49:02 121 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:49:15 122 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:49:29 123 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:49:45 124 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:49:52 125 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:50:32 126 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:50:54 127 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:51:16 128 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:52:04 129 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth 0:52:11 130 Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth 0:52:19 131 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:53:41 132 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:53:56 133 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:54:41 134 Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:55:37 135 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:57:15 136 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:57:31 137 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:58:50 138 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 0:59:39 139 Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth 1:01:12 140 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 1:01:51 141 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1:02:11 142 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1:03:02 143 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data 1:04:02 144 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 1:04:55 145 Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth 1:05:58 146 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1:07:04 147 Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth 1:11:11 148 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 1:15:52

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 42 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 26 3 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 18 4 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 16 5 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 6 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 11 7 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 10 8 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 8 9 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 8 10 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 11 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 6 12 Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth 6 13 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 14 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 6 15 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 6 16 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 6 17 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 6 18 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 19 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 20 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 21 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 22 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 23 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 24 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 4 25 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 3 26 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 3 27 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 3 28 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 2 29 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 1 30 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 1 31 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 1 32 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 1 33 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 34 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 84 pts 2 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 50 3 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 42 4 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth 22 5 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 15 6 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 13 7 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 12 8 Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 12 9 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 11 10 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 10 11 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 10 12 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth 10 13 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 14 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 15 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 7 16 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 6 17 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 6 18 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 19 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 20 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 6 21 Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth 6 22 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 4 23 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 4 24 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 4 25 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 26 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 4 27 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 4 28 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 3 29 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 2 30 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 31 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 2 32 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1 33 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 1 34 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 1 35 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1

Best Swiss Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 22:55:13 2 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:06:01 3 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:06:05 4 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:15:23 5 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:22:41 6 Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth 0:23:59 7 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:25:53 8 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 0:26:44 9 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:27:18 10 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:30:48 11 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:33:46 12 Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth 0:40:18 13 Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth 0:49:11 14 Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth 0:53:57 15 Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth 0:59:10