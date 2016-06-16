Trending

Tour de Suisse: Weening wins stage 6 in Amden

Kelderman moves into overall lead

Image 1 of 43

Pieter Weening (Roompot) wins stage 6 at Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 43

Max Richeze in the breakaway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 43

Kristijan Koren (Cannondale) on the attack

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 43

The day's breakaway included Maximiliano Richeze (Etixx-Quickstep), Maciej Paterski (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) and Kristijan Koren (Cannondale)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 43

The peloton riding in stage 6 Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 43

Maximiliano Richeze (Etixx-Quickstep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 43

The peloton took on a rainy stage 6 at the Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 43

Tour de Suisse stage 6

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 43

Beautiful scenery at the Tour de Suisse stage 6

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 43

Pieter Weening (Roompot) on his way to victory

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 43

Max Richeze in the breakaway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 43

Kristijan Koren through a tunnel

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 43

Wilco Kelderman (LottoNl-Jumbo) in the lead in Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 43

Best Swiss rider Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 43

Points leader Maximiliano Richeze (Etixx-Quickstep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 43

Wilco Kelderman (LottoNl-Jumbo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 43

Wilco Kelderman (LottoNl-Jumbo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 43

Warren Barguil (Giant-Alpecin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 43

Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 43

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 43

Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 43

Movistar riders at the Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 43

Max Richeze (Etixx) was second on the stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 43

Max Richeze (Etixx)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 43

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 43

BMC's Philippe Gilbert

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 43

Pieter Weening (Roompot) pulls away from the breakaway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 43

Pieter Weening (Roompot)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 43

Pieter Weening (Roompot) victory salute after stage 6 win at the Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 43

Pieter Weening (Roompot) crosses the line as the winner of stage 6

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 43

Pieter Weening (Roompot) goes on by himself to win stage 6

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 43

Wilco Kelderman (LottoNl-Jumbo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 43

Stage 6 of the Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 43

Stage 6 of the Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 43

Stage 6 of the Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 43

Stage 6 of the Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 43

Stage 6 of the Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 43

Stage 6 of the Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 43

Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 43

Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 43

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 43

Stage 6 of the Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 43

Stage 6 of the Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Pieter Weening (Roompot) claimed the victory from a successful breakaway on a miserable, rainy stage 6 of the Tour de Suisse.

The Dutch rider soloed away from a large breakaway on the first-category ascent to the finish in Amden, with Maximiliano Richeze (Etixx-Quickstep) the next best rider in second 2:37 behind. Maciej Paterski (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) and Kristijan Koren (Cannondale) were the only other riders to remain ahead of the drama unfolding behind in the overall classification.

Gorka Izagirre (Movistar) attempted to stage a coup with an unexpected attack in the valley between the Klausenpass and the final climb with 25km to go. Starting the day 27 seconds down on race leader Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale), Izagirre bridged across to his teammate Jasha Sütterlin, who dropped back from the day's breakaway, and then was towed away from the bunch to gain over two minutes on the yellow jersey.

His lead disintegrated on the final kilometres and Cannondale closed the gap at the 1km to go mark, but Latour struggled on the climb and dropped out of the lead.

Wilco Kelderman (LottoNl-Jumbo) surged to the line to take over the yellow jersey by 16 seconds ahead of Warren Barguil (Giant-Alpecin), with Andrew Talansky (Cannondale) third at 19 seconds. 

Latour lost 53 seconds and dropped to sixth overall, while two pre-race favourites, Geraint Thomas (Sky) and Tejay van Garderen (BMC) also lost time. 

How it unfolded

The peloton was greeted by dark grey skies and a steady, soaking rain when they set off from Weesen, facing 162.8km of misery with temperatures plunging into the single digits at the top of the passes. 

The day's breakaway hit out on the first unclassified ascent, and built up a couple minutes on the peloton 25km into the stage. Gregory Rast (Trek-Segafredo), Philipe Gilbert (BMC), Kristijan Koren (Cannondale), Pim Ligthart, Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto Soudal), Iljo Keisse, Maximiliano Richeze (Etixx-QuickStep), Kévin Reza (FDJ), Martin Elmiger (IAM), Jasha Sütterlin (Movistar), Maciej Patkersi (CCC), Nico Brüngger (Roth), Pietr Weening and Antwan Tolhoek (Roompot), and Jordi Simon (Verva Active-Pro Jet) made up the move.

Tolhoek was looking for points to secure the overall mountains classification, while Simon was the top placed rider in there, 6:25 down on Latour at the start. He nearly became virtual leader as the escape gained 5:45, but the Klausenpass got in the way and the gap began to dwindle.

A few riders were dropped from the breakaway on the climb, but it largely came back together on the descent. Once they reached the valley floor, Gorka Izagirre made his assault on the yellow jersey, and Sütterlin dropped back to assist. As the final climb began, the breakaway disintegrated.

Weening attacked with 7.5km to go solo, while Izagirre's gap began to fall as he left Sütterlin a few kilometres later. Latour was dropped from the group of favourites, but fought hard to stay in contact with a chasing group. Tejay van Garderen (BMC) was also dropped from the chase with 4km to go as defending Tour de Suisse champion Simon Spilak (Katusha) attacked out of that group.

Spilak was not able to open up much of a gap as Team Sky reeled him back and Giant-Alpecin's Barguil put the final nail in. The surges put a dent in Izagirre's lead, bringing it to a minute with 3km to go. Spilak attacked again as the top of the climb drew nearer, but Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale) closed the gap down for his teammate Talansky. 

Up ahead, Izagirre was picking off remnants of the earlier breakaway as he crested the KOM sprint with 1.2km to go. Geraint Thomas (Sky) was the next to be shot out the back of the favourites group, losing ground as Weening celebrated his victory at the finish line some 1.5km ahead. 

As the remnants of the breakaway came through, those chasing the overall race lead began to eye each other. It wasn't until 100m to go that Talansky made a move, but Kelderman was right on him and came past to take fifth on the stage with Barguil in tow. Izagirre's rout did not pay off, but he gave up only four seconds, and moved into fourth overall at 34 seconds.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton4:33:47
2Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:37
3Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:03:57
4Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:04:13
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:04:31
6Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
7Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
8Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:35
9Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:04:36
10Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha0:04:39
11Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:04:42
12Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:04:57
13Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:05:00
14Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:03
15Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:22
16Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
17Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:28
18Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:05:30
19Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:32
20Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth0:05:44
21Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:05:49
22Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:05:50
23Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:06:03
24Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
25Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
26Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:06:17
27Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team0:06:22
28Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
29Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
30Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:30
31Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:06:57
32Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:07:03
33Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:07:42
34Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:46
35Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:08:06
36Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
37Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:08:35
38Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
39Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:48
40Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:09:56
41Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ0:10:06
42Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:10:18
43Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:10:51
44David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
45Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
46Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
47Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha0:11:01
48Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
49Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:11:12
50Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:11:15
51Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
52Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:11:26
53Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:11:31
54Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:11:55
55Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:12:27
56Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
57Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling0:12:54
58Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
59Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:13:36
60Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:13:45
61Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
62Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:14:07
63Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:15:17
64Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:15:29
65Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:15:44
66Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:49
67Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team0:16:51
68Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:53
69Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:18:35
70Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:19:01
71Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
72Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
73Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
74Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
75Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
76Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
77Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
78Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
79Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
80Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
81Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
82Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth
83Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
84Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
85Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
86Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
87Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
88Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
89Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
90Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
91Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
92Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
93Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
94Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
95Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
96Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
97Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
98Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
99Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
100Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
101Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
102Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
103Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
104Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
105Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
106Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
107Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
108Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
109Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
110Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
111Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
112Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
113Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
114Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
115Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
116Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
117Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
118Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
119Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
120Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
121Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
122Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
123Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
124Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
125Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:49
126Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:21:34
127Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
128Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data0:21:56
129Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth0:22:53
130Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
131Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
132Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
133Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
134Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
135Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
136Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
137Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth
138Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
139Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
140Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale
141Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
142Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
143Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:23:26
144Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling0:23:43
145Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:25:59
146Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:26:04
147Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:26:20
148Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:27:35
DNFTiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
DNFDamien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFLieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
DNFLars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
DNFJay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
DNFKanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
DNFIvan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
DNFTim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFManuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step6pts
2Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step3
3Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step6pts
2Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step3
3Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal1

Finish Line
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton10pts
2Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step8
3Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice6
4Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling4
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2

KOM 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton20pts
2Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton15
3Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team10
4Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team6
5Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal4

KOM 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton12pts
2Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step8
3Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice6
4Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling4
5Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team2

Best Swiss Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth4:39:31
2Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:13
3Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:02:51
4Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:06:43
5Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
6Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling0:07:10
7Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:13:17
8Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
9Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
10Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth
11Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
12Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
13Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
14Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth0:17:09
15Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cannondale Pro Cycling Team13:54:47
2CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:38
3Movistar Team0:03:54
4BMC Racing Team0:05:21
5Etixx - Quick Step0:05:23
6Lotto Soudal0:05:35
7Team Katusha0:07:46
8Verva Activejet Pro Cycling Team0:09:29
9IAM Cycling0:11:25
10Astana Pro Team0:13:27
11Team Sky0:13:38
12FDJ0:13:58
13Trek - Segafredo0:14:02
14Team Giant - Alpecin0:15:41
15Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:16:18
16Lampre - Merida0:16:54
17AG2R La Mondiale0:18:46
18Roompot Oranje Peloton0:24:36
19Team Roth0:30:20

General Classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo22:43:12
2Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:16
3Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:19
4Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:34
5Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:00:39
6Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:51
7Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha0:00:52
8Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:56
9Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:59
10Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:01:03
11Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:01:34
12Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:07
13Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:09
14Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:05:01
15Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team0:05:06
16Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:05:24
17Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:34
18Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:05:42
19Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:05:57
20Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:06:00
21Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:09
22Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:06:51
23Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:06:58
24Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:07:02
25Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:08:36
26Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:11:56
27Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:12:01
28Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:12:22
29Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:12:47
30Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:13:48
31Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:14:22
32Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:14:31
33Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:14:39
34Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:15:38
35Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:17:11
36Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:17:45
37Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:18:02
38Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:18:06
39Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:25
40David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:20:43
41Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step0:21:13
42Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:22:56
43Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha0:23:18
44Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge0:23:37
45Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:24:03
46Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha0:24:22
47Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:25:12
48Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:26:14
49Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida0:26:39
50Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:27:24
51Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky0:28:03
52Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:29:00
53Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:29:10
54Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin0:30:10
55Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:30:11
56Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ0:30:16
57Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ0:30:26
58Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team0:30:46
59Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:30:55
60Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:31:02
61Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ0:31:07
62Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:31:24
63Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:31:25
64Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:32:53
65Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:33:07
66Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky0:33:54
67Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:34:05
68Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:34:29
69Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida0:34:37
70Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:34:42
71Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:35:04
72Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge0:35:07
73Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:35:25
74Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha0:35:37
75Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:35:53
76Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:35:59
77Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth0:36:00
78Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:36:31
79Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:36:36
80Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:37:06
81Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:37:11
82Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:37:21
83Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:37:35
84Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling0:37:54
85Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha0:38:16
86Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge0:38:45
87Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:38:49
88Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:39:19
89Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:39:37
90Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth0:39:57
91Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:40:08
92Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:40:17
93Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
94Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:40:28
95Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:40:42
96Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:40:57
97Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:41:03
98Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:41:33
99Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:41:46
100Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:42:49
101Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:43:40
102Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:43:46
103Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida0:43:55
104Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:43:56
105Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth0:44:06
106Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:44:19
107Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:44:52
108Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step0:44:59
109Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:45:06
110Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:45:18
111Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:45:35
112Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge0:45:36
113Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:45:47
114Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:46:32
115Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:47:12
116Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:47:39
117Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge0:47:44
118Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:48:26
119Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:48:32
120Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:49:02
121Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling0:49:15
122Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:49:29
123Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:49:45
124Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:49:52
125Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:50:32
126Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:50:54
127Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:51:16
128Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:52:04
129Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth0:52:11
130Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth0:52:19
131Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:53:41
132Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:53:56
133Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:54:41
134Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale0:55:37
135Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:57:15
136Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:57:31
137Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:58:50
138Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team0:59:39
139Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth1:01:12
140Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data1:01:51
141Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida1:02:11
142Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida1:03:02
143Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data1:04:02
144Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team1:04:55
145Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth1:05:58
146Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo1:07:04
147Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth1:11:11
148Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton1:15:52

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step42pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team26
3Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team18
4Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo16
5Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal15
6Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team11
7Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton10
8Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin8
9Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge8
10Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step8
11Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling6
12Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth6
13Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
14Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice6
15Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge6
16Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha6
17Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge6
18Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step6
19Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4
20Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team4
21Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling4
22Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling4
23Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4
24Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge4
25Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton3
26Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo3
27Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton3
28Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team2
29Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida1
30Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal1
31Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ1
32Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton1
33Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
34Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton84pts
2Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton50
3Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team42
4Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth22
5Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team15
6Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton13
7Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team12
8Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team12
9Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton11
10Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky10
11Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling10
12Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth10
13Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step8
14Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
15Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha7
16Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo6
17Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida6
18Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team6
19Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
20Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice6
21Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth6
22Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team4
23Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team4
24Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal4
25Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling4
26Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge4
27Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge4
28Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge3
29Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data2
30Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
31Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team2
32Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1
33Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo1
34Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team1
35Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo1

Best Swiss Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling22:55:13
2Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:06:01
3Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:06:05
4Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:15:23
5Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:22:41
6Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth0:23:59
7Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling0:25:53
8Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge0:26:44
9Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:27:18
10Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:30:48
11Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:33:46
12Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth0:40:18
13Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth0:49:11
14Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth0:53:57
15Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth0:59:10

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotto Soudal68:22:07
2Movistar Team0:01:16
3Team Katusha0:01:59
4BMC Racing Team0:02:36
5CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:04:04
6Team Sky0:06:33
7IAM Cycling0:10:07
8Astana Pro Team0:16:43
9Team Giant - Alpecin0:17:42
10Lampre - Merida0:21:12
11Trek - Segafredo0:23:53
12AG2R La Mondiale0:24:22
13Cannondale Pro Cycling Team0:26:59
14Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:27:50
15Verva Activejet Pro Cycling Team0:30:18
16Etixx - Quick Step0:39:20
17FDJ0:40:12
18Dimension Data1:04:36
19Orica GreenEdge1:06:04

