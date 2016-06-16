Tour de Suisse: Weening wins stage 6 in Amden
Kelderman moves into overall lead
Stage 6: Weesen - Amden
Pieter Weening (Roompot) claimed the victory from a successful breakaway on a miserable, rainy stage 6 of the Tour de Suisse.
The Dutch rider soloed away from a large breakaway on the first-category ascent to the finish in Amden, with Maximiliano Richeze (Etixx-Quickstep) the next best rider in second 2:37 behind. Maciej Paterski (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) and Kristijan Koren (Cannondale) were the only other riders to remain ahead of the drama unfolding behind in the overall classification.
Gorka Izagirre (Movistar) attempted to stage a coup with an unexpected attack in the valley between the Klausenpass and the final climb with 25km to go. Starting the day 27 seconds down on race leader Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale), Izagirre bridged across to his teammate Jasha Sütterlin, who dropped back from the day's breakaway, and then was towed away from the bunch to gain over two minutes on the yellow jersey.
His lead disintegrated on the final kilometres and Cannondale closed the gap at the 1km to go mark, but Latour struggled on the climb and dropped out of the lead.
Wilco Kelderman (LottoNl-Jumbo) surged to the line to take over the yellow jersey by 16 seconds ahead of Warren Barguil (Giant-Alpecin), with Andrew Talansky (Cannondale) third at 19 seconds.
Latour lost 53 seconds and dropped to sixth overall, while two pre-race favourites, Geraint Thomas (Sky) and Tejay van Garderen (BMC) also lost time.
How it unfolded
The peloton was greeted by dark grey skies and a steady, soaking rain when they set off from Weesen, facing 162.8km of misery with temperatures plunging into the single digits at the top of the passes.
The day's breakaway hit out on the first unclassified ascent, and built up a couple minutes on the peloton 25km into the stage. Gregory Rast (Trek-Segafredo), Philipe Gilbert (BMC), Kristijan Koren (Cannondale), Pim Ligthart, Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto Soudal), Iljo Keisse, Maximiliano Richeze (Etixx-QuickStep), Kévin Reza (FDJ), Martin Elmiger (IAM), Jasha Sütterlin (Movistar), Maciej Patkersi (CCC), Nico Brüngger (Roth), Pietr Weening and Antwan Tolhoek (Roompot), and Jordi Simon (Verva Active-Pro Jet) made up the move.
Tolhoek was looking for points to secure the overall mountains classification, while Simon was the top placed rider in there, 6:25 down on Latour at the start. He nearly became virtual leader as the escape gained 5:45, but the Klausenpass got in the way and the gap began to dwindle.
A few riders were dropped from the breakaway on the climb, but it largely came back together on the descent. Once they reached the valley floor, Gorka Izagirre made his assault on the yellow jersey, and Sütterlin dropped back to assist. As the final climb began, the breakaway disintegrated.
Weening attacked with 7.5km to go solo, while Izagirre's gap began to fall as he left Sütterlin a few kilometres later. Latour was dropped from the group of favourites, but fought hard to stay in contact with a chasing group. Tejay van Garderen (BMC) was also dropped from the chase with 4km to go as defending Tour de Suisse champion Simon Spilak (Katusha) attacked out of that group.
Spilak was not able to open up much of a gap as Team Sky reeled him back and Giant-Alpecin's Barguil put the final nail in. The surges put a dent in Izagirre's lead, bringing it to a minute with 3km to go. Spilak attacked again as the top of the climb drew nearer, but Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale) closed the gap down for his teammate Talansky.
Up ahead, Izagirre was picking off remnants of the earlier breakaway as he crested the KOM sprint with 1.2km to go. Geraint Thomas (Sky) was the next to be shot out the back of the favourites group, losing ground as Weening celebrated his victory at the finish line some 1.5km ahead.
As the remnants of the breakaway came through, those chasing the overall race lead began to eye each other. It wasn't until 100m to go that Talansky made a move, but Kelderman was right on him and came past to take fifth on the stage with Barguil in tow. Izagirre's rout did not pay off, but he gave up only four seconds, and moved into fourth overall at 34 seconds.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|4:33:47
|2
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:37
|3
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:03:57
|4
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:04:13
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:04:31
|6
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|8
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:35
|9
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:36
|10
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|0:04:39
|11
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:04:42
|12
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:57
|13
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|0:05:00
|14
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:03
|15
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:22
|16
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|17
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:28
|18
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:05:30
|19
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:05:32
|20
|Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
|0:05:44
|21
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:05:49
|22
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:05:50
|23
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:03
|24
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|25
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:06:17
|27
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:22
|28
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|30
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:30
|31
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:06:57
|32
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:03
|33
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:07:42
|34
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:46
|35
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:08:06
|36
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|37
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:35
|38
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|39
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:48
|40
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:09:56
|41
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|0:10:06
|42
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:10:18
|43
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:10:51
|44
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|45
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|46
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|47
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:11:01
|48
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|49
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:11:12
|50
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|0:11:15
|51
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|52
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:26
|53
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:11:31
|54
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:55
|55
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:27
|56
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|57
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:12:54
|58
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|59
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:13:36
|60
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:13:45
|61
|Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|62
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:14:07
|63
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:15:17
|64
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:29
|65
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|0:15:44
|66
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:49
|67
|Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:16:51
|68
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:53
|69
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:18:35
|70
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:19:01
|71
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|72
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
|73
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|74
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|75
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|76
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|77
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|78
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|79
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|80
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|81
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
|82
|Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth
|83
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|84
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|85
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|86
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|87
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|88
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|89
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|90
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|91
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|92
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|93
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|94
|Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|95
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
|96
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|97
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|98
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|99
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|100
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|101
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|102
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|103
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|104
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|105
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|106
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|107
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|108
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|109
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|110
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|111
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|112
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|113
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|114
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|115
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|116
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|117
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|118
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|119
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|120
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|121
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|122
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|123
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|124
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|125
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:49
|126
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:21:34
|127
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|128
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|0:21:56
|129
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth
|0:22:53
|130
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|131
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|132
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|133
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|134
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|135
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|136
|Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
|137
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth
|138
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|139
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
|140
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale
|141
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|142
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|143
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:23:26
|144
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:23:43
|145
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:25:59
|146
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:26:04
|147
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:26:20
|148
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:27:35
|DNF
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|DNF
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|pts
|2
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|3
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|pts
|2
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|3
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|10
|pts
|2
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|3
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|6
|4
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|20
|pts
|2
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|15
|3
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|10
|4
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|5
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|12
|pts
|2
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|3
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|6
|4
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|5
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
|4:39:31
|2
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:13
|3
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:51
|4
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:43
|5
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:07:10
|7
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:13:17
|8
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|9
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
|10
|Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth
|11
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|13
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth
|0:17:09
|15
|Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|13:54:47
|2
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:38
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:03:54
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:05:21
|5
|Etixx - Quick Step
|0:05:23
|6
|Lotto Soudal
|0:05:35
|7
|Team Katusha
|0:07:46
|8
|Verva Activejet Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:29
|9
|IAM Cycling
|0:11:25
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|0:13:27
|11
|Team Sky
|0:13:38
|12
|FDJ
|0:13:58
|13
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:14:02
|14
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:15:41
|15
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:16:18
|16
|Lampre - Merida
|0:16:54
|17
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:46
|18
|Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:24:36
|19
|Team Roth
|0:30:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|22:43:12
|2
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:16
|3
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:19
|4
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:34
|5
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:39
|6
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:51
|7
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|0:00:52
|8
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:56
|9
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:59
|10
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|0:01:03
|11
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:34
|12
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:07
|13
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:09
|14
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:05:01
|15
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:06
|16
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:24
|17
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:34
|18
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:05:42
|19
|Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:05:57
|20
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:06:00
|21
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:09
|22
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:51
|23
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:58
|24
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:07:02
|25
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:08:36
|26
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:11:56
|27
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:12:01
|28
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:12:22
|29
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|0:12:47
|30
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:13:48
|31
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:14:22
|32
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:14:31
|33
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:39
|34
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:15:38
|35
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:17:11
|36
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:17:45
|37
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:02
|38
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:06
|39
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:25
|40
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:20:43
|41
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:21:13
|42
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:22:56
|43
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:23:18
|44
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:23:37
|45
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:24:03
|46
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:24:22
|47
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:25:12
|48
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:26:14
|49
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|0:26:39
|50
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:27:24
|51
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|0:28:03
|52
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:29:00
|53
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:29:10
|54
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:30:10
|55
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:30:11
|56
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|0:30:16
|57
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|0:30:26
|58
|Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:30:46
|59
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:30:55
|60
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:31:02
|61
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|0:31:07
|62
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:31:24
|63
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:31:25
|64
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:32:53
|65
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:33:07
|66
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|0:33:54
|67
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:34:05
|68
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:34:29
|69
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|0:34:37
|70
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:34:42
|71
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:35:04
|72
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:35:07
|73
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|0:35:25
|74
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:35:37
|75
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:35:53
|76
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:35:59
|77
|Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
|0:36:00
|78
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:36:31
|79
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:36:36
|80
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:37:06
|81
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:37:11
|82
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:37:21
|83
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:37:35
|84
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:37:54
|85
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|0:38:16
|86
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:38:45
|87
|Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:38:49
|88
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:39:19
|89
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:39:37
|90
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
|0:39:57
|91
|Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:40:08
|92
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:40:17
|93
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|94
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:40:28
|95
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:40:42
|96
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:40:57
|97
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:41:03
|98
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:41:33
|99
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:41:46
|100
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:42:49
|101
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:43:40
|102
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:43:46
|103
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|0:43:55
|104
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:43:56
|105
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
|0:44:06
|106
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:44:19
|107
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:44:52
|108
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:44:59
|109
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:45:06
|110
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:45:18
|111
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:45:35
|112
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:45:36
|113
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:45:47
|114
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:46:32
|115
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:47:12
|116
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:47:39
|117
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:47:44
|118
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:48:26
|119
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:48:32
|120
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:49:02
|121
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:49:15
|122
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:49:29
|123
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:49:45
|124
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:49:52
|125
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:50:32
|126
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:50:54
|127
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:51:16
|128
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:52:04
|129
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth
|0:52:11
|130
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
|0:52:19
|131
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:53:41
|132
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:53:56
|133
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:54:41
|134
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:55:37
|135
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:57:15
|136
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:57:31
|137
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:58:50
|138
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|0:59:39
|139
|Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth
|1:01:12
|140
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|1:01:51
|141
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1:02:11
|142
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1:03:02
|143
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
|1:04:02
|144
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|1:04:55
|145
|Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
|1:05:58
|146
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|1:07:04
|147
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth
|1:11:11
|148
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|1:15:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|42
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|26
|3
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|18
|4
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|5
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|6
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|11
|7
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|10
|8
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|8
|9
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|8
|10
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|11
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|6
|12
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth
|6
|13
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|14
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|6
|15
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|16
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|6
|17
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|18
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|19
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|20
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|21
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|22
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|23
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|24
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|25
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|3
|26
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|27
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|3
|28
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|29
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|1
|30
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|1
|31
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|1
|32
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|1
|33
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|34
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|84
|pts
|2
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|50
|3
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|42
|4
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
|22
|5
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|15
|6
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|13
|7
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|12
|8
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|12
|9
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|11
|10
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|10
|11
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|10
|12
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth
|10
|13
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|14
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|15
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|7
|16
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|6
|17
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|6
|18
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|19
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|20
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|6
|21
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth
|6
|22
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|4
|23
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|4
|24
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|4
|25
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|26
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|27
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|28
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|29
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|2
|30
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|31
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|2
|32
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1
|33
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|34
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|1
|35
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|22:55:13
|2
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:01
|3
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:05
|4
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:23
|5
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:22:41
|6
|Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
|0:23:59
|7
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:25:53
|8
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:26:44
|9
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:27:18
|10
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:30:48
|11
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:33:46
|12
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
|0:40:18
|13
|Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth
|0:49:11
|14
|Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
|0:53:57
|15
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth
|0:59:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotto Soudal
|68:22:07
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:01:16
|3
|Team Katusha
|0:01:59
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:36
|5
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:04:04
|6
|Team Sky
|0:06:33
|7
|IAM Cycling
|0:10:07
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|0:16:43
|9
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:17:42
|10
|Lampre - Merida
|0:21:12
|11
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:23:53
|12
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24:22
|13
|Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:59
|14
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:27:50
|15
|Verva Activejet Pro Cycling Team
|0:30:18
|16
|Etixx - Quick Step
|0:39:20
|17
|FDJ
|0:40:12
|18
|Dimension Data
|1:04:36
|19
|Orica GreenEdge
|1:06:04
