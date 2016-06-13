Tour de Suisse: Sagan wins stage 3
World champion sneaks into late breakaway to take race lead
Stage 3: Grosswangen - Rheinfelden
Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) took his second straight victory at the Tour de Suisse with a commanding sprint in a rain-soaked Rehinfelden. Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) came a close second with Silvan Dillier (BMC) taking third after the three held off the peloton by a mere three seconds.
Related Articles
It proved a vital three seconds for Sagan, who now sits at the top of the standings with a three-second advantage over Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto-Soudal), who had started the day in the leader’s jersey.
Having helped with the chase for most of the day, Sagan was left with no teammates as the stage reached its conclusion. With Dillier having made it away in the day’s break and a stinging attack from Albasini on the penultimate ascent, Sagan had to take matters into his own hands. The world champion initially took up the chase on the front of a diminishing peloton before launching his move near the top of final ascent of the day.
As Roelandts found himself off the back of the bunch, Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) set off in chase of Sagan. The Australian didn’t have the legs, and once they were on the descent he didn’t stand a chance. Sagan utilised his famous bike handling skills to make mincemeat of the gap between himself and the pair out front.
Behind, the peloton weren’t relenting and Lotto-Soudal, having brought Roelandts back to the main group, began reeling in the three escapees. The three had a maximum advantage of just over 30 seconds but that was reduced to little more than a handful inside the final 10 kilometres. Feeling the peloton on his back, Sagan decided to try another attack with five kilometres to the line. He distanced his Swiss friends initially but realised quickly that he wasn’t going to shake them too easily.
Sagan was brought back and the three worked together as the peloton became tantalisingly close. Albasini was the first to show his cards inside the final kilometre but when Sagan wound up his own sprint, the Orica man had no answer. Sagan stormed to his second win of the 2016 race and his 13th in the race’s history, jumping to the top of the overall standings as well.
Dillier was another big mover in the overall classification and, after mopping up bonus seconds during the stage and at the finish, he climbed to third overall, equal on time with Roelandts.
How it happened
Cloudy conditions greeted the riders at the start in Grosswangen with Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto-Soudal) in the yellow of race leader after taking three seconds on Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) in Sunday’s finale. What lay ahead for the peloton was 192.6km of rolling terrain with six classified climbs before the finish in Rheinfelden.
There were attacks from the off but it took some time before a move finally stuck. Swiss rider Silvan Dillier (BMC) was the first to snap the elastic after 14km. He eventually had some company in the form of Sven Erik Byström (Katusha), Gregory Rast (Trek-Segafredo), Matthew Hayman (Orica-GreenEdge), Branislau Samoilau (CCC Sprandi Polkowice), Bruno Pires (Team Roth), Antwan Tolhoek and Hub Duijn (Roompot Oranje Peloton).
With 20 kilometres ridden, the eight out front had an advantage of 1:30 and that was over five minutes by the time they hit the 50km mark. As the rain began to fall on the riders, the team of the leader, Lotto-Soudal, managed the pace of the peloton with the help of Peter Sagan’s Tinkoff team. After starting the day just 13 seconds down on Roelandts, Dillier went on the hunt for bonus seconds, winning three at the first intermediate sprint.
Orica-GreenEdge had obviously gone into the stage with an aggressive strategy and after trying but failing to make it into the break earlier in the day, Amets Txurruka had another go with less than 50km to go. However, he found himself in no-man’s land for a while before eventually being reeled in by the peloton.
The relentless up and down of the finale fractured the bunch into smaller groups and the leading group weren’t immune to it either. With 20 kilometres to go, there was only four of the initial escape group remaining. Their advantage was slim, however, and the peloton were closing quickly. Sensing the opportunity for a stage win, Albasini had Chris Juul-Jensen bring him to the front of the peloton with 18km remaining. The Swiss rider quickly made the juncture on the penultimate ascent of the day, with the help of Hayman who then fell back to the peloton with his job for the day complete.
The rest of the peloton bided their time, with Sagan picking his moment seven kilometres later near the top of the final ascent. Using his abilities on the downhill, it didn’t take him long to bridge the 30-second gap to Albasini and Dillier. Albasini’s teammate Matthews attempted to go with the world champion but found himself lacking and had to resign himself to being pulled along in the peloton.
With Lotto Soudal back at the helm, it looked like it just might come back together and Sagan’s efforts would come to naught. However, by the skin of their teeth, the trio held them off. Albasini made his move first but Sagan eased around him to take his sixth victory this season.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|4:31:17
|2
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:03
|5
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|7
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|8
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|9
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|10
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|11
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|12
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|14
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|15
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|16
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|18
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|19
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|20
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|22
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|23
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|25
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|26
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|27
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|28
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|29
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|0:00:17
|30
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|32
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|33
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|34
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|35
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|36
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|37
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|38
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|39
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|40
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|41
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|42
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|43
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|44
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|45
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:23
|46
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|47
|Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|48
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|49
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|50
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|51
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|52
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
|53
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|54
|Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|55
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|56
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|57
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|58
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|0:02:23
|59
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|60
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|62
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|63
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|64
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|65
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|66
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|67
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|68
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|69
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|70
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:00
|71
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|72
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|74
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|75
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|76
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|77
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|78
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|79
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|80
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|81
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|82
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|83
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|84
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|85
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|86
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|87
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|88
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|89
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:05:07
|90
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|91
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|92
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|93
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|94
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
|96
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|97
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|98
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|99
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|100
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|101
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|102
|Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|103
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|104
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|105
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
|106
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|107
|Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team
|108
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|109
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|110
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|111
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|112
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|113
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|114
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|115
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|116
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
|117
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|118
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|119
|Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
|120
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|121
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|122
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|123
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|124
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|125
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|126
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|127
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|128
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|129
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|130
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|131
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|132
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|133
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth
|0:07:01
|134
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|135
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|136
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|137
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|138
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|139
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|140
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:10:05
|141
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|142
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|143
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:24
|144
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:13:43
|145
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|146
|Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
|147
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth
|148
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|149
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
|150
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale
|151
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|152
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|153
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|154
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|155
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|156
|Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth
|157
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|158
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|159
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|160
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|161
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data
|162
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|163
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|164
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
|165
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|166
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|167
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|168
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|169
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|170
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:16:07
|171
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:19:07
|DNF
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|DNF
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|3
|3
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|3
|3
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|8
|3
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|4
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|5
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|8
|pts
|2
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|6
|3
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth
|4
|4
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2
|5
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|5
|pts
|2
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth
|3
|3
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|2
|4
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|5
|pts
|2
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth
|3
|3
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|4
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|5
|pts
|2
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|3
|3
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|4
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|5
|pts
|2
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|3
|3
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|4
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|2
|4
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotto Soudal
|27:43:28
|2
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:01
|3
|IAM Cycling
|0:00:22
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:00:25
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:39
|6
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:42
|7
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:44
|8
|Team Sky
|0:00:47
|9
|Team Katusha
|0:00:53
|10
|Tinkoff Team
|0:01:40
|11
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:34
|12
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:48
|13
|Astana Pro Team
|0:03:27
|14
|FDJ
|0:03:59
|15
|Lampre - Merida
|0:04:50
|16
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:43
|17
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:07:12
|18
|Dimension Data
|0:07:52
|19
|Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:51
|20
|Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:09:00
|21
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:34
|22
|Team Roth
|0:12:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|9:14:13
|2
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:03
|3
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:13
|5
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:14
|6
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:17
|7
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|8
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:18
|9
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:19
|10
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:20
|11
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:21
|12
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:23
|13
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:27
|15
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|0:00:28
|16
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:33
|17
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|18
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|19
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:35
|20
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|0:00:38
|21
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|22
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:00:39
|23
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:40
|24
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:00:41
|25
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|26
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|0:00:42
|27
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:43
|28
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:44
|29
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|30
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:45
|31
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|32
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:00:47
|33
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:48
|34
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:49
|35
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:58
|36
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|37
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:00
|38
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:01
|39
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:02
|40
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:04
|41
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|42
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:01:06
|43
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:24
|44
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:29
|45
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:41
|46
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|47
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|48
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:43
|49
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:58
|50
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:01:59
|51
|Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:01
|52
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:02
|53
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:02:10
|54
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:15
|55
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
|0:02:19
|56
|Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:30
|57
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:39
|58
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:02:44
|59
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|0:02:48
|60
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:53
|61
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:00
|62
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:04
|63
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:05
|64
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:03:11
|65
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:03:15
|66
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:19
|67
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:03:20
|68
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:23
|69
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:03:25
|70
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|0:03:31
|71
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|72
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:03:36
|73
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:37
|74
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:38
|75
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:03:39
|76
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:40
|77
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:43
|78
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:45
|79
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:47
|80
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:03:55
|81
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|0:03:56
|82
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:57
|83
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:58
|84
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|85
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:10
|86
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:11
|87
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:21
|88
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|89
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:05:27
|90
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:05:29
|91
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:05:33
|92
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|93
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:37
|94
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:05:39
|95
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|96
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:40
|97
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:41
|98
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|99
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:05:42
|100
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:46
|101
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|102
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|103
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:05:48
|104
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:49
|105
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:05:52
|106
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:05:54
|107
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:05:56
|108
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:58
|109
|Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|110
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
|0:05:59
|111
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:06:00
|112
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|113
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:06:03
|114
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:06:04
|115
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|116
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:06:08
|117
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:06:20
|118
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|0:06:31
|119
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|0:06:47
|120
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:07:24
|121
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:28
|122
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:07:29
|123
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:07:30
|124
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:07:32
|125
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:07:33
|126
|Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:34
|127
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:07:35
|128
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:07:37
|129
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:07:46
|130
|Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
|0:07:52
|131
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:07:54
|132
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:08:14
|133
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth
|0:09:36
|134
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|135
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:56
|136
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:10:25
|137
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:11:22
|138
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|0:11:39
|139
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:11:51
|140
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:31
|141
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:13:56
|142
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:04
|143
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
|0:14:12
|144
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:14:19
|145
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:21
|146
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:14:36
|147
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:38
|148
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:14:42
|149
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:46
|150
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:14:47
|151
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:14:52
|152
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:15:45
|153
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:58
|154
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:07
|155
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:08
|156
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:10
|157
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:16:21
|158
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:41
|159
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:16:53
|160
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:19:13
|161
|Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
|0:20:41
|162
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|163
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:20:46
|164
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
|0:20:48
|165
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|0:20:49
|166
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:22:36
|167
|Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth
|0:23:05
|168
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data
|0:23:06
|169
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth
|0:23:19
|170
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:27:44
|171
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:28:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|18
|3
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|4
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|5
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|6
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|8
|7
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|6
|8
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|9
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|6
|10
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|11
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|12
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|13
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|3
|14
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|15
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|1
|16
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|17
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|18
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|43
|pts
|2
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
|22
|3
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|13
|4
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|12
|5
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|10
|6
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth
|10
|7
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|8
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|7
|9
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|10
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|11
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|2
|12
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|13
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|1
|14
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|15
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9:14:16
|2
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:24
|3
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:40
|4
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:46
|5
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:55
|6
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:59
|7
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:21
|8
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:38
|9
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:05:51
|10
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:07:27
|11
|Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
|0:07:49
|12
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
|0:14:09
|13
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:16:50
|14
|Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
|0:20:38
|15
|Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth
|0:23:02
|16
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth
|0:23:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotto Soudal
|27:43:28
|2
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:01
|3
|IAM Cycling
|0:00:22
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:00:25
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:39
|6
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:42
|7
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:44
|8
|Team Sky
|0:00:47
|9
|Team Katusha
|0:00:53
|10
|Tinkoff Team
|0:01:40
|11
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:34
|12
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:48
|13
|Astana Pro Team
|0:03:27
|14
|FDJ
|0:03:59
|15
|Lampre - Merida
|0:04:50
|16
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:43
|17
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:07:12
|18
|Dimension Data
|0:07:52
|19
|Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:51
|20
|Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:09:00
|21
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:34
|22
|Team Roth
|0:12:56
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Ewan recalls mental stress of first Tour de France participation'I went into the Tour with a lot of pressure' says Australian sprinter
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
-
Black Friday Specialized bike sale: The best deals on Specialized road and gravel bikes for Black FridayLooking for a new Specialized road or gravel bike? Many retailers are running a Black Friday Specialized bike sale, so now's the time to take advantage and snap up a deal
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy