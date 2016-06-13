Image 1 of 49 The blue skies eventually came out (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 49 The breakaway before the racing heated up (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 49 Peter Sagan having joined Albasini and Dillier drives the pace (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 49 New Zealand's Jesse Sergent of AG2R-La Mondiale (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 49 Michael Albasini leads the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 49 Orica-GreenEdge's Michael Albasini and Mat Hayman chasing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 49 Peter Sagan is the third leader in three days (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 49 Best Swiss rider, Silvan Dillier (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 49 Maximiliano Richeze wins the sprint from the chase group at three seconds (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 49 Mat Hayman working in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 49 Silvan Dillier and Michael Albasini riding away (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 49 Points leader Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 49 Sven Erik Byström (Katusha) splinters the group (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 49 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) takes a gritty Tour de Suisse stage win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 49 It was a short stay in yellow for Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 49 Mat Hayman gives it some for Michael Albasini (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 49 Tiago Machado (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 49 What bad weather? Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) took his second straight victory at the Tour de Suisse with a commanding sprint in a rain-soaked Rehinfelden. Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) came a close second with Silvan Dillier (BMC) taking third after the three held off the peloton by a mere three seconds.

It proved a vital three seconds for Sagan, who now sits at the top of the standings with a three-second advantage over Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto-Soudal), who had started the day in the leader’s jersey.

Having helped with the chase for most of the day, Sagan was left with no teammates as the stage reached its conclusion. With Dillier having made it away in the day’s break and a stinging attack from Albasini on the penultimate ascent, Sagan had to take matters into his own hands. The world champion initially took up the chase on the front of a diminishing peloton before launching his move near the top of final ascent of the day.

As Roelandts found himself off the back of the bunch, Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) set off in chase of Sagan. The Australian didn’t have the legs, and once they were on the descent he didn’t stand a chance. Sagan utilised his famous bike handling skills to make mincemeat of the gap between himself and the pair out front.

Behind, the peloton weren’t relenting and Lotto-Soudal, having brought Roelandts back to the main group, began reeling in the three escapees. The three had a maximum advantage of just over 30 seconds but that was reduced to little more than a handful inside the final 10 kilometres. Feeling the peloton on his back, Sagan decided to try another attack with five kilometres to the line. He distanced his Swiss friends initially but realised quickly that he wasn’t going to shake them too easily.

Sagan was brought back and the three worked together as the peloton became tantalisingly close. Albasini was the first to show his cards inside the final kilometre but when Sagan wound up his own sprint, the Orica man had no answer. Sagan stormed to his second win of the 2016 race and his 13th in the race’s history, jumping to the top of the overall standings as well.

Dillier was another big mover in the overall classification and, after mopping up bonus seconds during the stage and at the finish, he climbed to third overall, equal on time with Roelandts.

How it happened

Cloudy conditions greeted the riders at the start in Grosswangen with Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto-Soudal) in the yellow of race leader after taking three seconds on Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) in Sunday’s finale. What lay ahead for the peloton was 192.6km of rolling terrain with six classified climbs before the finish in Rheinfelden.

There were attacks from the off but it took some time before a move finally stuck. Swiss rider Silvan Dillier (BMC) was the first to snap the elastic after 14km. He eventually had some company in the form of Sven Erik Byström (Katusha), Gregory Rast (Trek-Segafredo), Matthew Hayman (Orica-GreenEdge), Branislau Samoilau (CCC Sprandi Polkowice), Bruno Pires (Team Roth), Antwan Tolhoek and Hub Duijn (Roompot Oranje Peloton).

With 20 kilometres ridden, the eight out front had an advantage of 1:30 and that was over five minutes by the time they hit the 50km mark. As the rain began to fall on the riders, the team of the leader, Lotto-Soudal, managed the pace of the peloton with the help of Peter Sagan’s Tinkoff team. After starting the day just 13 seconds down on Roelandts, Dillier went on the hunt for bonus seconds, winning three at the first intermediate sprint.

Orica-GreenEdge had obviously gone into the stage with an aggressive strategy and after trying but failing to make it into the break earlier in the day, Amets Txurruka had another go with less than 50km to go. However, he found himself in no-man’s land for a while before eventually being reeled in by the peloton.

The relentless up and down of the finale fractured the bunch into smaller groups and the leading group weren’t immune to it either. With 20 kilometres to go, there was only four of the initial escape group remaining. Their advantage was slim, however, and the peloton were closing quickly. Sensing the opportunity for a stage win, Albasini had Chris Juul-Jensen bring him to the front of the peloton with 18km remaining. The Swiss rider quickly made the juncture on the penultimate ascent of the day, with the help of Hayman who then fell back to the peloton with his job for the day complete.

The rest of the peloton bided their time, with Sagan picking his moment seven kilometres later near the top of the final ascent. Using his abilities on the downhill, it didn’t take him long to bridge the 30-second gap to Albasini and Dillier. Albasini’s teammate Matthews attempted to go with the world champion but found himself lacking and had to resign himself to being pulled along in the peloton.

With Lotto Soudal back at the helm, it looked like it just might come back together and Sagan’s efforts would come to naught. However, by the skin of their teeth, the trio held them off. Albasini made his move first but Sagan eased around him to take his sixth victory this season.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 4:31:17 2 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 3 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:03 5 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 7 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 8 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 9 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 10 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 11 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 12 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 13 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 14 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 15 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 16 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 18 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 19 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 20 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 21 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 22 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 23 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 24 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 25 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 26 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 27 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 28 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 29 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 0:00:17 30 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 31 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 32 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 33 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 34 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 35 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 36 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 37 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 38 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 39 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 40 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 41 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 42 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 43 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 44 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 45 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:23 46 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 47 Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 48 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 49 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 50 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 51 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 52 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth 53 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 54 Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 55 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 56 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 57 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 58 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 0:02:23 59 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 60 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 61 Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 62 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 63 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 64 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 65 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 66 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 67 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 68 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 69 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 70 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:00 71 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 72 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 73 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 74 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 75 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 76 Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 77 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 78 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 79 Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 80 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 81 Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ 82 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 83 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 84 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 85 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 86 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 87 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 88 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 89 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:05:07 90 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 91 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 92 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 93 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 94 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 95 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling 96 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 97 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 98 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 99 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 100 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 101 Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 102 Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 103 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 104 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 105 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ 106 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 107 Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team 108 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling 109 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 110 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 111 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 112 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 113 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 114 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 115 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 116 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth 117 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 118 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 119 Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth 120 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 121 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 122 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 123 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 124 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 125 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 126 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 127 Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 128 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 129 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 130 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 131 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 132 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 133 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth 0:07:01 134 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 135 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 136 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 137 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 138 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 139 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 140 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:10:05 141 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 142 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 143 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:24 144 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:13:43 145 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 146 Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth 147 Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth 148 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 149 Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth 150 Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale 151 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 152 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 153 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 154 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 155 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 156 Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth 157 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 158 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 159 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 160 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 161 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data 162 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 163 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 164 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data 165 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 166 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 167 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 168 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 169 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 170 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:16:07 171 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:19:07 DNF Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton DNF Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling DNF Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team

Sprint 1 - Haupstrasse - 144.5 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 pts 2 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 3 3 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 1

Sprint 2- Haupstrasse - 171.5 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 pts 2 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 3 3 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 10 pts 2 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 8 3 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 4 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 5 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2

Mountain 1 - Untere Hauensteinstrasse - 105.3 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 8 pts 2 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 6 3 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth 4 4 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2 5 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountain 2 - Rheinfelderstrasse - 119.2 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 5 pts 2 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth 3 3 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 2 4 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountain 3 - Maispracherstrasse - 148.1 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 5 pts 2 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth 3 3 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 4 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountain 4 - Olsbergstrasse - 154.1 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 5 pts 2 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 3 3 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 4 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1

Mountain 5 - Maispracherstrasse - 175.1 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 5 pts 2 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 3 3 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 4 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1

Mountain 6 - Olsbergstrasse - 181.1 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 pts 2 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 3 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 2 4 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lotto Soudal 27:43:28 2 Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:01 3 IAM Cycling 0:00:22 4 Movistar Team 0:00:25 5 BMC Racing Team 0:00:39 6 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:42 7 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:44 8 Team Sky 0:00:47 9 Team Katusha 0:00:53 10 Tinkoff Team 0:01:40 11 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:34 12 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:48 13 Astana Pro Team 0:03:27 14 FDJ 0:03:59 15 Lampre - Merida 0:04:50 16 AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:43 17 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:07:12 18 Dimension Data 0:07:52 19 Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:08:51 20 Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:09:00 21 Trek-Segafredo 0:09:34 22 Team Roth 0:12:56

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 9:14:13 2 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:03 3 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:13 5 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:14 6 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:17 7 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 8 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:18 9 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:19 10 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:20 11 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:00:21 12 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:23 13 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:27 15 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:00:28 16 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:33 17 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 18 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 19 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:35 20 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 0:00:38 21 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 22 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:00:39 23 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:40 24 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 0:00:41 25 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 26 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 0:00:42 27 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:43 28 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:44 29 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 30 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:45 31 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 32 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:00:47 33 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:48 34 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:49 35 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:58 36 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 37 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:00 38 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 0:01:01 39 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:02 40 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 0:01:04 41 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 42 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:01:06 43 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:24 44 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:29 45 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:41 46 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 47 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 48 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:43 49 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:58 50 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:01:59 51 Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:01 52 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:02 53 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:02:10 54 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:02:15 55 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth 0:02:19 56 Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:30 57 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:39 58 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:02:44 59 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 0:02:48 60 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:53 61 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:03:00 62 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:03:04 63 Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:03:05 64 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:03:11 65 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:03:15 66 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:19 67 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:03:20 68 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:03:23 69 Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:03:25 70 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 0:03:31 71 Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ 72 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:03:36 73 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 0:03:37 74 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:38 75 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:39 76 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:03:40 77 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:43 78 Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:03:45 79 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:47 80 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:03:55 81 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 0:03:56 82 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:57 83 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:58 84 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 85 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:10 86 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:11 87 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:21 88 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 89 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:05:27 90 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:05:29 91 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:05:33 92 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 93 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 0:05:37 94 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:05:39 95 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 96 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:05:40 97 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:41 98 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 99 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:05:42 100 Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:05:46 101 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 102 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 103 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:05:48 104 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:05:49 105 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:05:52 106 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:05:54 107 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:05:56 108 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ 0:05:58 109 Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 110 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth 0:05:59 111 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 0:06:00 112 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 113 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:06:03 114 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 0:06:04 115 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 116 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:06:08 117 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:06:20 118 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 0:06:31 119 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 0:06:47 120 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:07:24 121 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:28 122 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:07:29 123 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:07:30 124 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 0:07:32 125 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:07:33 126 Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:34 127 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:07:35 128 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:07:37 129 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:07:46 130 Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth 0:07:52 131 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:07:54 132 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:08:14 133 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth 0:09:36 134 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 135 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:56 136 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:10:25 137 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:11:22 138 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 0:11:39 139 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:11:51 140 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:12:31 141 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 0:13:56 142 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:14:04 143 Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth 0:14:12 144 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:14:19 145 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:14:21 146 Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:14:36 147 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:38 148 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:14:42 149 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:46 150 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:14:47 151 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:14:52 152 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:15:45 153 Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:58 154 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:07 155 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 0:16:08 156 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:16:10 157 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:16:21 158 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:16:41 159 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:53 160 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:19:13 161 Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth 0:20:41 162 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 163 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:20:46 164 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data 0:20:48 165 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 0:20:49 166 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:22:36 167 Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth 0:23:05 168 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data 0:23:06 169 Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth 0:23:19 170 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:27:44 171 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:28:15

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 20 pts 2 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 18 3 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 16 4 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 5 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 12 6 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 8 7 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 6 8 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 6 9 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 6 10 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 6 11 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 12 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 4 13 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 3 14 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 2 15 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 1 16 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1 17 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 18 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 43 pts 2 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth 22 3 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 13 4 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 12 5 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 10 6 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth 10 7 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 8 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 7 9 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 4 10 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 3 11 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 2 12 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 13 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 1 14 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 1 15 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1

Regional rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9:14:16 2 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:24 3 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:40 4 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:46 5 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:55 6 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:59 7 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:21 8 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:38 9 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:05:51 10 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:07:27 11 Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth 0:07:49 12 Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth 0:14:09 13 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:50 14 Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth 0:20:38 15 Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth 0:23:02 16 Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth 0:23:16