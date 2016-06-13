Trending

Tour de Suisse: Sagan wins stage 3

World champion sneaks into late breakaway to take race lead

Image 1 of 49

The blue skies eventually came out

The blue skies eventually came out
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 49

The breakaway before the racing heated up

The breakaway before the racing heated up
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 49

Peter Sagan having joined Albasini and Dillier drives the pace

Peter Sagan having joined Albasini and Dillier drives the pace
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 49

New Zealand's Jesse Sergent of AG2R-La Mondiale

New Zealand's Jesse Sergent of AG2R-La Mondiale
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 49

Michael Albasini leads the breakaway

Michael Albasini leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 49

Orica-GreenEdge's Michael Albasini and Mat Hayman chasing

Orica-GreenEdge's Michael Albasini and Mat Hayman chasing
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 49

Peter Sagan is the third leader in three days

Peter Sagan is the third leader in three days
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 49

Best Swiss rider, Silvan Dillier

Best Swiss rider, Silvan Dillier
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 49

Maximiliano Richeze wins the sprint from the chase group at three seconds

Maximiliano Richeze wins the sprint from the chase group at three seconds
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 49

Mat Hayman working in the breakaway

Mat Hayman working in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 49

Silvan Dillier and Michael Albasini riding away

Silvan Dillier and Michael Albasini riding away
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 49

Points leader Peter Sagan (Tinkoff)

Points leader Peter Sagan (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 49

Sven Erik Byström (Katusha) splinters the group

Sven Erik Byström (Katusha) splinters the group
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 49

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) takes a gritty Tour de Suisse stage win

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) takes a gritty Tour de Suisse stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 49

It was a short stay in yellow for Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Soudal)

It was a short stay in yellow for Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 49

Mat Hayman gives it some for Michael Albasini

Mat Hayman gives it some for Michael Albasini
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 49

Tiago Machado (Katusha)

Tiago Machado (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 49

What bad weather? There is always time to smile for the camera

What bad weather? There is always time to smile for the camera
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 49

Not too many fans for today's wet stage

Not too many fans for today's wet stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 49

Points leader Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo)

Points leader Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 49

Silvan Dillier (BMC)

Silvan Dillier (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 49

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) leads Silvan Dillier (BMC)

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) leads Silvan Dillier (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 49

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) leads Silvan Dillier (BMC) and Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge)

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) leads Silvan Dillier (BMC) and Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 49

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff)

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 49

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff)

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 49

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff)

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 49

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff)

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 49

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff)

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 49

Antwan Tolhoek (Roompot Oranje Peloton)

Antwan Tolhoek (Roompot Oranje Peloton)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 49

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff)

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 49

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff)

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 49

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff)

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 49

Peter Sagan beats Michael Albasini and Silvan Dillier to win stage 3 at the Tour de Suisse

Peter Sagan beats Michael Albasini and Silvan Dillier to win stage 3 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 34 of 49

Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Lampre - Merida)

Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 35 of 49

Peter Sagan wins stage 3 at the Tour de Suisse.

Peter Sagan wins stage 3 at the Tour de Suisse.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 36 of 49

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff)

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 49

Peter Sagan on the podium after winning Tour de Suisse stage 3 and taking over the race lead.

Peter Sagan on the podium after winning Tour de Suisse stage 3 and taking over the race lead.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 38 of 49

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) leads the breakaway

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 49

Sven Erik Bystrom (Katusha) attacks the break

Sven Erik Bystrom (Katusha) attacks the break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 49

Stage 3 of the Tour de Suisse

Stage 3 of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 49

The breakaway on stage 3 of the Tour de Suisse

The breakaway on stage 3 of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 49

Lotto Soudal are fighting for Stig Broeckx

Lotto Soudal are fighting for Stig Broeckx
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 49

The peloton on a short climb during stage 3 of the Tour de Suisse

The peloton on a short climb during stage 3 of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 49

Jurgen Roelandts on stage 3 of the Tour de Suisse

Jurgen Roelandts on stage 3 of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 49

Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal)

Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 49

Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Soudal) fights for Stig

Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Soudal) fights for Stig
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 49

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff)

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 49

The breakaway on stage 3 of the Tour de Suisse

The breakaway on stage 3 of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 49

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) takes a gritty Tour de Suisse stage win

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) takes a gritty Tour de Suisse stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) took his second straight victory at the Tour de Suisse with a commanding sprint in a rain-soaked Rehinfelden. Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) came a close second with Silvan Dillier (BMC) taking third after the three held off the peloton by a mere three seconds.

It proved a vital three seconds for Sagan, who now sits at the top of the standings with a three-second advantage over Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto-Soudal), who had started the day in the leader’s jersey.

Having helped with the chase for most of the day, Sagan was left with no teammates as the stage reached its conclusion. With Dillier having made it away in the day’s break and a stinging attack from Albasini on the penultimate ascent, Sagan had to take matters into his own hands. The world champion initially took up the chase on the front of a diminishing peloton before launching his move near the top of final ascent of the day.

As Roelandts found himself off the back of the bunch, Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) set off in chase of Sagan. The Australian didn’t have the legs, and once they were on the descent he didn’t stand a chance. Sagan utilised his famous bike handling skills to make mincemeat of the gap between himself and the pair out front.

Behind, the peloton weren’t relenting and Lotto-Soudal, having brought Roelandts back to the main group, began reeling in the three escapees. The three had a maximum advantage of just over 30 seconds but that was reduced to little more than a handful inside the final 10 kilometres. Feeling the peloton on his back, Sagan decided to try another attack with five kilometres to the line. He distanced his Swiss friends initially but realised quickly that he wasn’t going to shake them too easily.

Sagan was brought back and the three worked together as the peloton became tantalisingly close. Albasini was the first to show his cards inside the final kilometre but when Sagan wound up his own sprint, the Orica man had no answer. Sagan stormed to his second win of the 2016 race and his 13th in the race’s history, jumping to the top of the overall standings as well.

Dillier was another big mover in the overall classification and, after mopping up bonus seconds during the stage and at the finish, he climbed to third overall, equal on time with Roelandts.

How it happened

Cloudy conditions greeted the riders at the start in Grosswangen with Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto-Soudal) in the yellow of race leader after taking three seconds on Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) in Sunday’s finale. What lay ahead for the peloton was 192.6km of rolling terrain with six classified climbs before the finish in Rheinfelden.

There were attacks from the off but it took some time before a move finally stuck. Swiss rider Silvan Dillier (BMC) was the first to snap the elastic after 14km. He eventually had some company in the form of Sven Erik Byström (Katusha), Gregory Rast (Trek-Segafredo), Matthew Hayman (Orica-GreenEdge), Branislau Samoilau (CCC Sprandi Polkowice), Bruno Pires (Team Roth), Antwan Tolhoek and Hub Duijn (Roompot Oranje Peloton).

With 20 kilometres ridden, the eight out front had an advantage of 1:30 and that was over five minutes by the time they hit the 50km mark. As the rain began to fall on the riders, the team of the leader, Lotto-Soudal, managed the pace of the peloton with the help of Peter Sagan’s Tinkoff team. After starting the day just 13 seconds down on Roelandts, Dillier went on the hunt for bonus seconds, winning three at the first intermediate sprint.

Orica-GreenEdge had obviously gone into the stage with an aggressive strategy and after trying but failing to make it into the break earlier in the day, Amets Txurruka had another go with less than 50km to go. However, he found himself in no-man’s land for a while before eventually being reeled in by the peloton.

The relentless up and down of the finale fractured the bunch into smaller groups and the leading group weren’t immune to it either. With 20 kilometres to go, there was only four of the initial escape group remaining. Their advantage was slim, however, and the peloton were closing quickly. Sensing the opportunity for a stage win, Albasini had Chris Juul-Jensen bring him to the front of the peloton with 18km remaining. The Swiss rider quickly made the juncture on the penultimate ascent of the day, with the help of Hayman who then fell back to the peloton with his job for the day complete.

The rest of the peloton bided their time, with Sagan picking his moment seven kilometres later near the top of the final ascent. Using his abilities on the downhill, it didn’t take him long to bridge the 30-second gap to Albasini and Dillier. Albasini’s teammate Matthews attempted to go with the world champion but found himself lacking and had to resign himself to being pulled along in the peloton.

With Lotto Soudal back at the helm, it looked like it just might come back together and Sagan’s efforts would come to naught. However, by the skin of their teeth, the trio held them off. Albasini made his move first but Sagan eased around him to take his sixth victory this season.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team4:31:17
2Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
3Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
4Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:03
5Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
6Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
7Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
8Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
9Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
10Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
11Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
12Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
13Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
14Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
15Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
16Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
17Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
18Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
19Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
20Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
21Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
22Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
23Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
24Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
25Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
26Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
27Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
28Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
29Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:00:17
30Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
31Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
32Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
33Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
34Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
35Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
36Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
37Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
38Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
39Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
40Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
41Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
42Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
43Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
44Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
45Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:23
46Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
47Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
48Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
49Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
50Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
51Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
52Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
53Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
54Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
55Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
56Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
57Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
58Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team0:02:23
59Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
60Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
61Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
62Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
63Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
64Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
65Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
66Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
67Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
68Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
69Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
70Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:00
71Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
72Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
73Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
74Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
75Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
76Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
77Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
78Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
79Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
80Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
81Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
82Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
83Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
84Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
85Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
86Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
87Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
88Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
89Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:05:07
90Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
91Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
92Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
93Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
94Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
95Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
96Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
97Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
98Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
99Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
100Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
101Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
102Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
103Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
104Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
105Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
106Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
107Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team
108Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling
109Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
110Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
111Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
112Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
113Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
114Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
115Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
116Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
117Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
118Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
119Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
120Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
121Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
122Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
123Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
124Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
125Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
126Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
127Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
128Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
129Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
130Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
131Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
132Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
133Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth0:07:01
134Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
135Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
136Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
137Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
138Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
139Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
140Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:10:05
141Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
142Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
143Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:12:24
144Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:13:43
145Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
146Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
147Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth
148Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
149Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
150Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale
151Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
152Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
153Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
154Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
155Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
156Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth
157Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
158Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
159Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
160Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
161Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data
162Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
163Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
164Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
165Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
166Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
167Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
168Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
169Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
170Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step0:16:07
171Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:19:07
DNFMaurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
DNFPatrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
DNFJuan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team

Sprint 1 - Haupstrasse - 144.5 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team6pts
2Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha3
3Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo1

Sprint 2- Haupstrasse - 171.5 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team6pts
2Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha3
3Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team10pts
2Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge8
3Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
4Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step4
5Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal2

Mountain 1 - Untere Hauensteinstrasse - 105.3 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton8pts
2Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton6
3Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth4
4Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2
5Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Mountain 2 - Rheinfelderstrasse - 119.2 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton5pts
2Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth3
3Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton2
4Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Mountain 3 - Maispracherstrasse - 148.1 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton5pts
2Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth3
3Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
4Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Mountain 4 - Olsbergstrasse - 154.1 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton5pts
2Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha3
3Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
4Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1

Mountain 5 - Maispracherstrasse - 175.1 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton5pts
2Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha3
3Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
4Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1

Mountain 6 - Olsbergstrasse - 181.1 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team5pts
2Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge3
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team2
4Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotto Soudal27:43:28
2Orica-GreenEdge0:00:01
3IAM Cycling0:00:22
4Movistar Team0:00:25
5BMC Racing Team0:00:39
6Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:42
7Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:44
8Team Sky0:00:47
9Team Katusha0:00:53
10Tinkoff Team0:01:40
11Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:34
12Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:48
13Astana Pro Team0:03:27
14FDJ0:03:59
15Lampre - Merida0:04:50
16AG2R La Mondiale0:06:43
17CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:07:12
18Dimension Data0:07:52
19Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:08:51
20Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:09:00
21Trek-Segafredo0:09:34
22Team Roth0:12:56

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team9:14:13
2Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:03
3Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
4Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:13
5Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:14
6Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:17
7Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
8Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:18
9Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:19
10Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:20
11Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:00:21
12Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:23
13Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
14Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:27
15Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:00:28
16Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:33
17Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
18Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
19Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:35
20Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha0:00:38
21Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
22Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:00:39
23Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:40
24Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha0:00:41
25Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
26Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky0:00:42
27Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:43
28Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:00:44
29Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
30Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:45
31Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
32Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:00:47
33Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:48
34Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:49
35Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:58
36Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
37Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:00
38Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida0:01:01
39Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:02
40Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:01:04
41Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
42Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:01:06
43Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:01:24
44Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:29
45Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:41
46Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
47Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
48Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:43
49Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:58
50Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:59
51Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:01
52Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:02
53Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:02:10
54Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:02:15
55Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth0:02:19
56Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:30
57Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:39
58Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:02:44
59Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team0:02:48
60Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:53
61Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:03:00
62Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:04
63Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:03:05
64Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:03:11
65Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:03:15
66Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:19
67Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:03:20
68Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team0:03:23
69Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:03:25
70Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data0:03:31
71Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
72Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:03:36
73Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ0:03:37
74Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:38
75Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:03:39
76Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:03:40
77Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:43
78Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:03:45
79Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:03:47
80Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:03:55
81Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ0:03:56
82Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:57
83Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:58
84Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
85Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:10
86Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:11
87Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:05:21
88Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
89Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:05:27
90Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling0:05:29
91Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:05:33
92Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
93Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ0:05:37
94Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:05:39
95Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
96Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:05:40
97Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:05:41
98Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
99Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:05:42
100Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:05:46
101Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
102Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
103Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:05:48
104Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:05:49
105Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:05:52
106Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling0:05:54
107Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:05:56
108Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ0:05:58
109Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
110Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth0:05:59
111Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge0:06:00
112Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
113Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin0:06:03
114Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge0:06:04
115Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
116Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:06:08
117Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:06:20
118Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky0:06:31
119Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida0:06:47
120Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:07:24
121Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:28
122Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step0:07:29
123Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:07:30
124Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge0:07:32
125Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:07:33
126Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:34
127Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:07:35
128Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:07:37
129Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:07:46
130Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth0:07:52
131Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:07:54
132Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:08:14
133Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth0:09:36
134Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
135Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:56
136Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:10:25
137Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:11:22
138Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky0:11:39
139Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:11:51
140Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:12:31
141Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:13:56
142Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:14:04
143Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth0:14:12
144Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:14:19
145Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:14:21
146Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:14:36
147Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:14:38
148Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:14:42
149Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:46
150Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:14:47
151Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:14:52
152Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:15:45
153Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:58
154Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:07
155Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team0:16:08
156Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:16:10
157Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:16:21
158Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:16:41
159Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:16:53
160Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:19:13
161Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth0:20:41
162Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
163Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:20:46
164Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data0:20:48
165Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data0:20:49
166Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step0:22:36
167Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth0:23:05
168Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data0:23:06
169Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth0:23:19
170Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:27:44
171Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:28:15

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team20pts
2Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team18
3Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo16
4Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal15
5Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step12
6Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge8
7Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling6
8Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge6
9Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha6
10Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge6
11Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling4
12Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge4
13Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton3
14Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team2
15Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton1
16Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo1
17Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
18Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton43pts
2Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth22
3Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton13
4Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team12
5Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling10
6Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth10
7Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
8Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha7
9Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge4
10Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge3
11Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team2
12Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
13Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team1
14Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo1
15Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo1

Regional rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team9:14:16
2Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:24
3Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:40
4Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:46
5Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:55
6Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:59
7Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:01:21
8Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:38
9Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling0:05:51
10Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:07:27
11Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth0:07:49
12Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth0:14:09
13Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:16:50
14Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth0:20:38
15Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth0:23:02
16Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth0:23:16

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotto Soudal27:43:28
2Orica-GreenEdge0:00:01
3IAM Cycling0:00:22
4Movistar Team0:00:25
5BMC Racing Team0:00:39
6Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:42
7Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:44
8Team Sky0:00:47
9Team Katusha0:00:53
10Tinkoff Team0:01:40
11Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:34
12Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:48
13Astana Pro Team0:03:27
14FDJ0:03:59
15Lampre - Merida0:04:50
16AG2R La Mondiale0:06:43
17CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:07:12
18Dimension Data0:07:52
19Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:08:51
20Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:09:00
21Trek-Segafredo0:09:34
22Team Roth0:12:56

 

