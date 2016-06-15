Image 1 of 49 Darwin Atapuma (BMC Racing) wins stage 5 at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 49 Pierre-Roger Latour (AG2R La Mondiale) arrives at the finish of stage 5 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 49 Geraint Thomas at the finish of stage 5 at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 49 Tejay van Garderen at the finish of stage 5 at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 49 Pierre-Roger Latour (AG2R La Mondiale) in yellow after stage 5 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 49 Darwin Atapuma on the attack during stage 5 at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 49 Tejay van Garderen attacks the GC group during stage 5 at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Darwin Atapuma (BMC) must have had a sinking sense of déjà vu when he looked over his shoulder 400 metres from the top of the climb to Carì and saw Warren Barguil (Giant-Alpecin) bearing down upon him, but the Colombian summoned up one final effort to hang tough and claim victory on stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse, while French youngster Pierre Latour (AG2R-La Mondiale) moved into the overall lead after placing an impressive third on the day.

Atapuma had been denied in similar circumstances on the Giro d’Italia’s Dolomite tappone to Corvara three weeks ago, when he was the lone survivor from the day’s early break but was overhauled in the finishing straight with the win within his grasp.

This time, however, Atapuma was not to be denied. The Colombian was part of the day’s early escape that formed ahead of the mighty Furka Pass and stayed clear on the following Gotthard, but he bided his time as the remnants of that move attacked one another on the lower slopes of the final haul to Carì.

Atapuma unleashed a crisp acceleration of his own with 6.5 kilometres remaining that only Natnael Berhane (Dimension Data) could follow, but he too was distanced when the Colombian kicked again and forged clear alone.

At that point, Atapuma was a minute clear of the reduced group of favourites, which was being led by Team Sky. His fellow escapee Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal), meanwhile, was his most persistent pursuer, but the Belgian never got closer than 20 seconds and faded closer the summit.

When the favourites for overall victory began to attack one another in the final three kilometres, however, Atapuma’s advantages dwindled accordingly. Barguil and Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling) were the first to break ranks, but Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) was the first to gain any real purchase on an acceleration, dancing clear with three kilometres to go.

That move provoked a determined response from three-time Tour de Suisse winner Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida), Geraint Thomas (Sky), Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Tejay van Garderen (BMC), and they were soon joined by Latour, Barguil and Andrew Talanksy (Cannondale).

All the while, seconds were being shaved off Atapuma’s lead, and to that end, it was perhaps surprising that his teammate van Garderen saw fit to turn the screw in the chasing group with a shade over a kilometre remaining – though the American is here, of course, as BMC’s outright leader, targeting the grander prize of final overall victory.

Beneath the flamme rouge, with the gap at 17 seconds, Barguil bounded clear of the elite chasing group and set off in lone pursuit of a visibly flagging Atapuma. Officially, the Colombian had already passed the summit of the climb at that juncture, but the road continued to rise in the final kilometre and he continued to flail.

With 400 metres to go, Barguil could see that he was inching ever closer to Atapuma and seemed inspired by the fact. As Atapuma looked over his shoulder, he might well have felt despondent with his Giro experience in mind, but he rose from the saddle one final time to take the win, four second ahead of the Frenchman.

“It was a very hard stage but I tried in the finale and I’m very happy to win. I want to dedicate it to my mother, who died last year, and to my team for all their support,” Atapuma said. “It’s the biggest win of my career and I’m very happy to able to claim a victory in a big race like the Tour de Suisse.”

When overnight leader Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) was dropped before the final climb, Thomas or Kelderman looked to most likely inheritors of the yellow jersey, but the 22-year-old Latour – best young rider at the Tour de Romandie – gauged his effort well to bridging back up to them in the finale, before he unleashed a fine acceleration to fragment the group and claim third on the stage, 7 seconds down.

Van Garderen finished strongly to take 4th ahead of Kelderman, a further two seconds back, while Thomas and Talansky came home at 12 seconds. Rui Costa crossed the line with Astana pair Michele Scarponi Miguel Angel Lopez, 16 seconds down.

In the general classification, Kelderman lies second, in the same time as Latour, while Thomas moves is 5 seconds down in third. Barguil is fourth, at 16 seconds, with van Garderen a further two seconds back in fifth.

Early break

Though just 126 kilometres in length, the first mountain stage of the Tour de Suisse was a demanding one, featuring the mighty Furka Pass and Gotthard Pass before the 11-kilometre climb to the finish line at Carì.

The stage was animated by a sizeable early break that included a number of strong climbers including Atapuma, Wellens, Berhane, Winner Anacona (Movistar), Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale) and Laurens ten Dam (Giant-Alpecin), and it duly stayed clear over the day’s first two climbs.

Just seven of their number remained in front after the long descent off the Gotthard Pass – Atampuma, Anancona, Wellens, Berhane, Kanstantin Siutsou (Dimension Data), Hubert Dupont (AG2R La Mondiale) and Jan Polanc (Lampre-Merdia), and they began the final climb with a lead of 1:07 over a reduced peloton, led by Team Sky.

Once on the climb, Berhane, Wellens and Anacona all exchanged early accelerations, quickly shedding Polanc, Dupont and Siutsou, but it was Atapuma who ultimately launched the telling attack, punching his way clear 6.5 kilometres from the line. It was a closer-run thing than he would have liked, but it was to be the day’s decisive move.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 3:41:52 2 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:04 3 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:07 4 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:09 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 6 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:12 7 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 8 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:00:16 9 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 11 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 0:00:32 12 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 13 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:36 14 Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:43 15 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 16 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:59 17 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:05 18 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:01:14 19 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:01:18 20 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:21 21 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:00 22 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:02:03 23 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:05 24 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:17 25 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:02:26 26 Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:36 27 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:03:00 28 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:21 29 Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:03:46 30 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:02 31 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 32 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:22 33 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 0:04:56 34 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 35 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 36 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:39 37 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:06:04 38 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:06:08 39 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:12 40 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:07:05 41 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:03 42 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:08:12 43 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:08:45 44 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:09:29 45 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 46 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:09:34 47 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 48 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 49 Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team 50 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 51 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 52 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 53 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 0:10:31 54 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 0:11:05 55 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:12:24 56 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 57 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:13:17 58 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 59 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 60 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 61 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 62 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 63 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 64 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 65 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:15:38 66 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 67 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:16:41 68 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:17:02 69 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:19:46 70 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 71 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:20:01 72 Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 73 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 74 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 75 Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale 76 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:20:52 77 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 78 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 79 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 80 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 81 Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 82 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 83 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 84 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth 85 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 86 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 87 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 88 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:22:37 89 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 0:23:34 90 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 91 Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth 92 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 93 Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth 94 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 95 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 96 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 97 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 98 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 99 Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth 100 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 101 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 102 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data 103 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth 104 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 105 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 106 Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth 107 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 108 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 109 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 110 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 111 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 112 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 113 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 114 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 115 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 116 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 117 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 118 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 119 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 120 Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth 121 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 122 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 123 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 124 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 125 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 126 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling 127 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 128 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 129 Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 130 Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 131 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 132 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 133 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 134 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 135 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 136 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 137 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 138 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 139 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 140 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth 141 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 142 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling 143 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 144 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 0:23:48 145 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 146 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 147 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 0:23:51 148 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:24:05 149 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:24:31 150 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:26:48 151 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:27:55 152 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:29:46 153 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 154 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 155 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 156 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 157 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 158 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 159 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton DNF Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ DNF Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team DNF Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team DNF Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ DNF Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data DNF Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step DNF Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin DNF Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin DNF Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky DNF Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ DNS Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal

Sprint 1 - 105. km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 pts 2 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 3 3 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 1

Sprint 2 - 114. km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 pts 2 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 3 3 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 10 pts 2 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 8 3 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 4 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2

Mountain 1 (HC) Furkapass, km. 56.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 20 pts 2 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 15 3 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 10 4 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 6 5 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 4

Mountain 2 (Cat. 1) Gotthardpass, km. 82.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 12 pts 2 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 8 3 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 4 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 4 5 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 2

Mountain 3 (HC) Molare, km. 125.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 20 pts 2 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 15 3 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 10 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 6 5 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 4

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sky 11:10:51 2 Team Katusha 0:01:12 3 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:06 4 Lotto Soudal 0:02:17 5 BMC Racing Team 0:04:28 6 Movistar Team 0:04:49 7 IAM Cycling 0:06:12 8 AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:16 9 Trek-Segafredo 0:07:16 10 Lampre - Merida 0:07:20 11 Astana Pro Team 0:07:41 12 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:09:09 13 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:16:36 14 Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:19:50 15 Orica-GreenEdge 0:30:00 16 FDJ 0:30:07 17 Dimension Data 0:30:14 18 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:31:48 19 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:41:11 20 Tinkoff Team 0:45:10 21 Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:51:28 22 Team Roth 1:02:45

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18:04:54 2 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:05 4 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:16 5 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:18 6 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:19 7 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:27 8 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:30 9 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:34 10 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 11 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:00:35 12 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:38 13 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 0:00:44 14 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:47 15 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:06 16 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:38 17 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:07 18 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:02:16 19 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:03:15 20 Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:03:42 21 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:03:52 22 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:10 23 Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:04:11 24 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:37 25 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:04:42 26 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:05:11 27 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 0:05:57 28 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:06:02 29 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 0:06:03 30 Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:06:25 31 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:07 32 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:07:29 33 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:07:38 34 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:52 35 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:01 36 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:08:31 37 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 0:09:07 38 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:09:35 39 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:09:52 40 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:10:06 41 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:10:10 42 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:11:46 43 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 0:12:09 44 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:12:27 45 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 0:12:45 46 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:12:54 47 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 0:12:59 48 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:13:07 49 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 0:13:33 50 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:14:20 51 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:14:23 52 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:15:40 53 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:16:42 54 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:16:48 55 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:16:54 56 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:16:55 57 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:40 58 Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team 0:18:26 59 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:18:37 60 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:19:14 61 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:19:19 62 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:19:46 63 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:19:59 64 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 0:20:07 65 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:20:12 66 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 0:20:37 67 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 0:21:07 68 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:21:29 69 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:22:01 70 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:22:06 71 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:22:07 72 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:22:36 73 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:22:41 74 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:23:05 75 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:23:11 76 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:23:19 77 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 0:23:46 78 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:23:55 79 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 0:24:12 80 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 0:24:15 81 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:24:49 82 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 0:24:51 83 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:25:07 84 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth 0:25:27 85 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 0:25:31 86 Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:25:38 87 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:25:47 88 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:26:12 89 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:26:24 90 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:26:27 91 Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:26:41 92 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:26:56 93 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:27:16 94 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:27:35 95 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:27:37 96 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:28:19 97 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 0:28:45 98 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:28:50 99 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:29:04 100 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:29:10 101 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:29:16 102 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:29:18 103 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 0:29:22 104 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:29:23 105 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 0:29:25 106 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:29:26 107 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:29:29 108 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:29:31 109 Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:29:35 110 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth 0:29:36 111 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:29:48 112 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:29:49 113 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:30:03 114 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:30:22 115 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:30:29 116 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:30:36 117 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:30:40 118 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:31:05 119 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 0:31:06 120 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:31:12 121 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:31:23 122 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:31:30 123 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 0:32:29 124 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:32:32 125 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:33:09 126 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth 0:33:49 127 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:33:56 128 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:34:02 129 Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:34:32 130 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:34:45 131 Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth 0:34:47 132 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:34:59 133 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:35:46 134 Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:37:15 135 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:37:34 136 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:37:43 137 Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth 0:37:49 138 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:38:17 139 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:38:23 140 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:38:28 141 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:39:09 142 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:39:11 143 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:39:26 144 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:40:18 145 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:41:43 146 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:41:47 147 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 0:42:36 148 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:42:45 149 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:43:22 150 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:44:07 151 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 0:44:26 152 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data 0:45:40 153 Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth 0:46:42 154 Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth 0:47:36 155 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:47:41 156 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:49:17 157 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:52:34 158 Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth 0:52:49 159 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 1:01:22

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 26 pts 2 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 22 3 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 18 4 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 16 5 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 6 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 7 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 11 8 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 8 9 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 8 10 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 11 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 6 12 Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth 6 13 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 14 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 6 15 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 6 16 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 6 17 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 6 18 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 19 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 20 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 21 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 4 22 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 3 23 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 3 24 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 3 25 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2 26 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 2 27 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 1 28 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 1 29 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 30 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 64 pts 2 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 42 3 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 23 4 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth 22 5 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 15 6 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 13 7 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 12 8 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 11 9 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 10 10 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 10 11 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth 10 12 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 13 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 7 14 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 6 15 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 6 16 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 17 Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth 6 18 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 4 19 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 4 20 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 4 21 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 4 22 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 3 23 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 2 24 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 25 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 2 26 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1 27 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 1 28 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 1 29 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1

Regional rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 18:06:32 2 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:07:57 3 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:08:28 4 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:08:32 5 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:11:16 6 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:18:34 7 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 0:22:37 8 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:23:11 9 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:26:41 10 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:27:53 11 Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth 0:33:09 12 Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth 0:36:11 13 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:40:05 14 Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth 0:45:04 15 Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth 0:45:58 16 Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth 0:51:11