Trending

Tour de Suisse: Atapuma wins stage 5

AG2R's Latour takes race lead from Sagan

Image 1 of 49

Darwin Atapuma (BMC Racing) wins stage 5 at the Tour de Suisse

Darwin Atapuma (BMC Racing) wins stage 5 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 49

Pierre-Roger Latour (AG2R La Mondiale) arrives at the finish of stage 5 at Tour de Suisse

Pierre-Roger Latour (AG2R La Mondiale) arrives at the finish of stage 5 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 49

Geraint Thomas at the finish of stage 5 at the Tour de Suisse

Geraint Thomas at the finish of stage 5 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 49

Tejay van Garderen at the finish of stage 5 at the Tour de Suisse

Tejay van Garderen at the finish of stage 5 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 49

Pierre-Roger Latour (AG2R La Mondiale) in yellow after stage 5 at Tour de Suisse

Pierre-Roger Latour (AG2R La Mondiale) in yellow after stage 5 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 49

Darwin Atapuma on the attack during stage 5 at the Tour de Suisse

Darwin Atapuma on the attack during stage 5 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 49

Tejay van Garderen attacks the GC group during stage 5 at the Tour de Suisse

Tejay van Garderen attacks the GC group during stage 5 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 49

Darwin Atapuma on the Tour de Suisse podium after winning stage 5

Darwin Atapuma on the Tour de Suisse podium after winning stage 5
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 49

Pierre-Roger Latour (AG2R La Mondiale) in yellow after stage 5 at Tour de Suisse

Pierre-Roger Latour (AG2R La Mondiale) in yellow after stage 5 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 49

Pierre-Roger Latour (AG2R La Mondiale) in yellow after stage 5 at Tour de Suisse

Pierre-Roger Latour (AG2R La Mondiale) in yellow after stage 5 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 49

Natnael Berhane, Winner Anacona, Tim Wellens and Darwin Atapuma on the attack during stage 5 at Tour de Suisse

Natnael Berhane, Winner Anacona, Tim Wellens and Darwin Atapuma on the attack during stage 5 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 49

Tim Wellens in the breakaway during stage 5 at the Tour de Suisse

Tim Wellens in the breakaway during stage 5 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 49

Winner Anacona attacks on the final climb during stage 5 at Tour de Suisse

Winner Anacona attacks on the final climb during stage 5 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 49

Mountains set the back drop as Silvan Dillier rides during stage 5 at Tour de Suisse

Mountains set the back drop as Silvan Dillier rides during stage 5 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 49

Philippe gilbert climbs during stage 5 at Tour de Suisse

Philippe gilbert climbs during stage 5 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 49

Joe Dombrowski climbs during stage 5 at Tour de Suisse

Joe Dombrowski climbs during stage 5 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 49

The peloton climbs into the snow line climbs during stage 5 at Tour de Suisse

The peloton climbs into the snow line climbs during stage 5 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 49

Hubert Dupont climbs during stage 5 at Tour de Suisse

Hubert Dupont climbs during stage 5 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 49

Geraint Thomas and Rui Costa climb during stage 5 at Tour de Suisse

Geraint Thomas and Rui Costa climb during stage 5 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 49

The Devil chases Tim Wellens during stage 5 at Tour de Suisse

The Devil chases Tim Wellens during stage 5 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 49

Darwin Atapuma (BMC Racing) wins stage 5 at the Tour de Suisse

Darwin Atapuma (BMC Racing) wins stage 5 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 49

Darwin Atapuma (BMC Racing) wins stage 5 at the Tour de Suisse

Darwin Atapuma (BMC Racing) wins stage 5 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 49

Darwin Atapuma (BMC Racing) wins stage 5 at the Tour de Suisse

Darwin Atapuma (BMC Racing) wins stage 5 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 49

Mountains set the back drop for stage 5 at the Tour de Suisse

Mountains set the back drop for stage 5 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 49

Mountains set the back drop for stage 5 at the Tour de Suisse

Mountains set the back drop for stage 5 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 49

Mountains set the back drop for stage 5 at the Tour de Suisse

Mountains set the back drop for stage 5 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 49

Mountains set the back drop for stage 5 at the Tour de Suisse

Mountains set the back drop for stage 5 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 49

Tim Wellens and Natnael Berhane during stage 5 at Tour de Suisse

Tim Wellens and Natnael Berhane during stage 5 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 49

Darwin Atapuma rides solo toward the finish during stage 5 at Tour de Suisse

Darwin Atapuma rides solo toward the finish during stage 5 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 49

The peloton climbs into the snow line climbs during stage 5 at Tour de Suisse

The peloton climbs into the snow line climbs during stage 5 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 49

Jesse Sergent climbs into the snow line climbs during stage 5 at Tour de Suisse

Jesse Sergent climbs into the snow line climbs during stage 5 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 49

Damien Gaudin climbs into the snow line climbs during stage 5 at Tour de Suisse

Damien Gaudin climbs into the snow line climbs during stage 5 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 49

Scenery along the route of during stage 5 at the Tour de Suisse

Scenery along the route of during stage 5 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 49

Scenery along the route of during stage 5 at the Tour de Suisse

Scenery along the route of during stage 5 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 49

Matvey Mamykin, Darwin Atapuma and Michael Matthews during stage 5 at the Tour de Suisse

Matvey Mamykin, Darwin Atapuma and Michael Matthews during stage 5 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 49

Michael Matthews on the front during stage 5 at the Tour de Suisse

Michael Matthews on the front during stage 5 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 49

Darwin Atapuma ready to attack during stage 5 at the Tour de Suisse

Darwin Atapuma ready to attack during stage 5 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 49

Antwan Tolhoek rides during stage 5 at the Tour de Suisse

Antwan Tolhoek rides during stage 5 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 49

Peter Sagan in yellow during stage 5 at the Tour de Suisse

Peter Sagan in yellow during stage 5 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 49

Matvey Mamykin attacks during stage 5 at the Tour de Suisse

Matvey Mamykin attacks during stage 5 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 49

Scenery along the route of during stage 5 at the Tour de Suisse

Scenery along the route of during stage 5 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 49

Scenery along the route of during stage 5 at the Tour de Suisse

Scenery along the route of during stage 5 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 49

Peter Sagan protected against the cold during stage 5 at Tour de Suisse

Peter Sagan protected against the cold during stage 5 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 49

Fabian Cancellara takes a corner during stage 5 at the Tour de Suisse

Fabian Cancellara takes a corner during stage 5 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 49

The peloton in action during stage 5 at the Tour de Suisse

The peloton in action during stage 5 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 49

The peloton climb aling snow-lined roads during stage 5 at the Tour de Suisse

The peloton climb aling snow-lined roads during stage 5 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 49

Hubert Dupont, Laurens ten Dam and Ian Boswell during stage 5 at the Tour de Suisse

Hubert Dupont, Laurens ten Dam and Ian Boswell during stage 5 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 49

Matvey Mamykin and Joe Dombrowski climb during stage 5 at the Tour de Suisse

Matvey Mamykin and Joe Dombrowski climb during stage 5 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 49

The peloton in action during stage 5 at the Tour de Suisse

The peloton in action during stage 5 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Darwin Atapuma (BMC) must have had a sinking sense of déjà vu when he looked over his shoulder 400 metres from the top of the climb to Carì and saw Warren Barguil (Giant-Alpecin) bearing down upon him, but the Colombian summoned up one final effort to hang tough and claim victory on stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse, while French youngster Pierre Latour (AG2R-La Mondiale) moved into the overall lead after placing an impressive third on the day.

Atapuma had been denied in similar circumstances on the Giro d’Italia’s Dolomite tappone to Corvara three weeks ago, when he was the lone survivor from the day’s early break but was overhauled in the finishing straight with the win within his grasp.

This time, however, Atapuma was not to be denied. The Colombian was part of the day’s early escape that formed ahead of the mighty Furka Pass and stayed clear on the following Gotthard, but he bided his time as the remnants of that move attacked one another on the lower slopes of the final haul to Carì.

Atapuma unleashed a crisp acceleration of his own with 6.5 kilometres remaining that only Natnael Berhane (Dimension Data) could follow, but he too was distanced when the Colombian kicked again and forged clear alone.

At that point, Atapuma was a minute clear of the reduced group of favourites, which was being led by Team Sky. His fellow escapee Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal), meanwhile, was his most persistent pursuer, but the Belgian never got closer than 20 seconds and faded closer the summit.

When the favourites for overall victory began to attack one another in the final three kilometres, however, Atapuma’s advantages dwindled accordingly. Barguil and Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling) were the first to break ranks, but Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) was the first to gain any real purchase on an acceleration, dancing clear with three kilometres to go.

That move provoked a determined response from three-time Tour de Suisse winner Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida), Geraint Thomas (Sky), Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Tejay van Garderen (BMC), and they were soon joined by Latour, Barguil and Andrew Talanksy (Cannondale).

All the while, seconds were being shaved off Atapuma’s lead, and to that end, it was perhaps surprising that his teammate van Garderen saw fit to turn the screw in the chasing group with a shade over a kilometre remaining – though the American is here, of course, as BMC’s outright leader, targeting the grander prize of final overall victory.

Beneath the flamme rouge, with the gap at 17 seconds, Barguil bounded clear of the elite chasing group and set off in lone pursuit of a visibly flagging Atapuma. Officially, the Colombian had already passed the summit of the climb at that juncture, but the road continued to rise in the final kilometre and he continued to flail.

With 400 metres to go, Barguil could see that he was inching ever closer to Atapuma and seemed inspired by the fact. As Atapuma looked over his shoulder, he might well have felt despondent with his Giro experience in mind, but he rose from the saddle one final time to take the win, four second ahead of the Frenchman.

“It was a very hard stage but I tried in the finale and I’m very happy to win. I want to dedicate it to my mother, who died last year, and to my team for all their support,” Atapuma said. “It’s the biggest win of my career and I’m very happy to able to claim a victory in a big race like the Tour de Suisse.”

When overnight leader Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) was dropped before the final climb, Thomas or Kelderman looked to most likely inheritors of the yellow jersey, but the 22-year-old Latour – best young rider at the Tour de Romandie – gauged his effort well to bridging back up to them in the finale, before he unleashed a fine acceleration to fragment the group and claim third on the stage, 7 seconds down.

Van Garderen finished strongly to take 4th ahead of Kelderman, a further two seconds back, while Thomas and Talansky came home at 12 seconds. Rui Costa crossed the line with Astana pair Michele Scarponi Miguel Angel Lopez, 16 seconds down.

In the general classification, Kelderman lies second, in the same time as Latour, while Thomas moves is 5 seconds down in third. Barguil is fourth, at 16 seconds, with van Garderen a further two seconds back in fifth.

Early break

Though just 126 kilometres in length, the first mountain stage of the Tour de Suisse was a demanding one, featuring the mighty Furka Pass and Gotthard Pass before the 11-kilometre climb to the finish line at Carì.

The stage was animated by a sizeable early break that included a number of strong climbers including Atapuma, Wellens, Berhane, Winner Anacona (Movistar), Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale) and Laurens ten Dam (Giant-Alpecin), and it duly stayed clear over the day’s first two climbs.

Just seven of their number remained in front after the long descent off the Gotthard Pass – Atampuma, Anancona, Wellens, Berhane, Kanstantin Siutsou (Dimension Data), Hubert Dupont (AG2R La Mondiale) and Jan Polanc (Lampre-Merdia), and they began the final climb with a lead of 1:07 over a reduced peloton, led by Team Sky.

Once on the climb, Berhane, Wellens and Anacona all exchanged early accelerations, quickly shedding Polanc, Dupont and Siutsou, but it was Atapuma who ultimately launched the telling attack, punching his way clear 6.5 kilometres from the line. It was a closer-run thing than he would have liked, but it was to be the day’s decisive move.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team3:41:52
2Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:04
3Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:07
4Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:09
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
6Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:12
7Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
8Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:00:16
9Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
10Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
11Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha0:00:32
12Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
13Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:36
14Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:43
15Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
16Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:59
17Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:05
18Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:01:14
19Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:01:18
20Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:21
21Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:00
22Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:02:03
23Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:05
24Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:02:17
25Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:02:26
26Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:36
27Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:03:00
28Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:21
29Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:03:46
30Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:04:02
31Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
32Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:22
33Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:04:56
34Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
35Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
36Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:39
37Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:06:04
38Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:06:08
39Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:06:12
40Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:07:05
41Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:03
42Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:08:12
43Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:08:45
44David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:09:29
45Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
46Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:09:34
47Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
48Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
49Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team
50Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
51Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
52Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
53Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky0:10:31
54Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida0:11:05
55Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:12:24
56Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
57Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:13:17
58Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
59Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
60Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
61Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
62Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
63Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
64Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
65Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:15:38
66Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
67Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:16:41
68Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:17:02
69Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:19:46
70Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
71Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:20:01
72Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
73Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
74Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
75Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale
76Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:20:52
77Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
78Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
79Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
80Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
81Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
82Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
83Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
84Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth
85Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
86Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
87Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
88Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:22:37
89Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team0:23:34
90Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
91Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth
92Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
93Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth
94Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
95Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
96Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
97Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
98Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
99Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
100Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
101Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
102Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
103Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
104Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
105Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
106Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
107Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
108Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
109Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
110Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
111Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
112Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
113Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
114Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
115Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
116Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
117Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
118Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
119Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
120Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
121Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
122Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
123Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
124Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
125Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
126Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
127Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
128Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
129Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
130Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
131Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
132Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
133Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
134Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
135Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
136Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
137Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
138Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
139Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
140Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
141Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
142Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling
143Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
144Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge0:23:48
145Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
146Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
147Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida0:23:51
148Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:24:05
149Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling0:24:31
150Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:26:48
151Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:27:55
152Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:29:46
153Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
154Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
155Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
156Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
157Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
158Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
159Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
DNFJohan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
DNFKarel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
DNFAlex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
DNFPierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
DNFMatt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data
DNFRodrigo Contreras (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFTobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFCheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFDanny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
DNFJérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
DNSJelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal

Sprint 1 - 105. km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal6pts
2Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data3
3Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team1

Sprint 2 - 114. km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal6pts
2Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data3
3Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team10pts
2Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin8
3Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
4Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team4
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2

Mountain 1 (HC) Furkapass, km. 56.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton20pts
2Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton15
3Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team10
4Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida6
5Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge4

Mountain 2 (Cat. 1) Gotthardpass, km. 82.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team12pts
2Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton8
3Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
4Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team4
5Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data2

Mountain 3 (HC) Molare, km. 125.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team20pts
2Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team15
3Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky10
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo6
5Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team4

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky11:10:51
2Team Katusha0:01:12
3CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:06
4Lotto Soudal0:02:17
5BMC Racing Team0:04:28
6Movistar Team0:04:49
7IAM Cycling0:06:12
8AG2R La Mondiale0:06:16
9Trek-Segafredo0:07:16
10Lampre - Merida0:07:20
11Astana Pro Team0:07:41
12Team Giant-Alpecin0:09:09
13Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:16:36
14Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:19:50
15Orica-GreenEdge0:30:00
16FDJ0:30:07
17Dimension Data0:30:14
18Cannondale Pro Cycling0:31:48
19Etixx - Quick-Step0:41:11
20Tinkoff Team0:45:10
21Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:51:28
22Team Roth1:02:45

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale18:04:54
2Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
3Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:05
4Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:16
5Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:18
6Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:19
7Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:27
8Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:30
9Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:00:34
10Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
11Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:00:35
12Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:38
13Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha0:00:44
14Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:47
15Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:06
16Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:38
17Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:07
18Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:02:16
19Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team0:03:15
20Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:03:42
21Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:03:52
22Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:10
23Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:04:11
24Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:37
25Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:04:42
26Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:05:11
27Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:05:57
28Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:06:02
29Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:06:03
30Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:06:25
31Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:07
32Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:07:29
33Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:07:38
34Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:07:52
35Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:08:01
36Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:08:31
37Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge0:09:07
38Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:09:35
39Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha0:09:52
40Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:10:06
41Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:10:10
42Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:11:46
43Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida0:12:09
44Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:12:27
45Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ0:12:45
46Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:12:54
47Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data0:12:59
48Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:13:07
49Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky0:13:33
50Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:14:20
51David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:14:23
52Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin0:15:40
53Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:16:42
54Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha0:16:48
55Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:16:54
56Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:16:55
57Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:40
58Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team0:18:26
59Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:18:37
60Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:19:14
61Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:19:19
62Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:19:46
63Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:19:59
64Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida0:20:07
65Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:20:12
66Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge0:20:37
67Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha0:21:07
68Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:21:29
69Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:22:01
70Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:22:06
71Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:22:07
72Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:22:36
73Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:22:41
74Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:23:05
75Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:23:11
76Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step0:23:19
77Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha0:23:46
78Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:23:55
79Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:24:12
80Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge0:24:15
81Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:24:49
82Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ0:24:51
83Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:25:07
84Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth0:25:27
85Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky0:25:31
86Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:25:38
87Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:25:47
88Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:26:12
89Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:26:24
90Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:26:27
91Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:26:41
92Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:26:56
93Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:27:16
94Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:27:35
95Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:27:37
96Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:28:19
97Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ0:28:45
98Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:28:50
99Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:29:04
100Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:29:10
101Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:29:16
102Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:29:18
103Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge0:29:22
104Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:29:23
105Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida0:29:25
106Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:29:26
107Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:29:29
108Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling0:29:31
109Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:29:35
110Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth0:29:36
111Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:29:48
112Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:29:49
113Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling0:30:03
114Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:30:22
115Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step0:30:29
116Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:30:36
117Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:30:40
118Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:31:05
119Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge0:31:06
120Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:31:12
121Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:31:23
122Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:31:30
123Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team0:32:29
124Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:32:32
125Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:33:09
126Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth0:33:49
127Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:33:56
128Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:34:02
129Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:34:32
130Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:34:45
131Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth0:34:47
132Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:34:59
133Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:35:46
134Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale0:37:15
135Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:37:34
136Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:37:43
137Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth0:37:49
138Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:38:17
139Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:38:23
140Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:38:28
141Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:39:09
142Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:39:11
143Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:39:26
144Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:40:18
145Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:41:43
146Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:41:47
147Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team0:42:36
148Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:42:45
149Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:43:22
150Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:44:07
151Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data0:44:26
152Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data0:45:40
153Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth0:46:42
154Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth0:47:36
155Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:47:41
156Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:49:17
157Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:52:34
158Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth0:52:49
159Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton1:01:22

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team26pts
2Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step22
3Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team18
4Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo16
5Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal15
6Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal12
7Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team11
8Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin8
9Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge8
10Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step8
11Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling6
12Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth6
13Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
14Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data6
15Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge6
16Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha6
17Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge6
18Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team4
19Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling4
20Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4
21Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge4
22Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton3
23Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo3
24Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton3
25Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2
26Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team2
27Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida1
28Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton1
29Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
30Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton64pts
2Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team42
3Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton23
4Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth22
5Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team15
6Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton13
7Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team12
8Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton11
9Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky10
10Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling10
11Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth10
12Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
13Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha7
14Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo6
15Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida6
16Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
17Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth6
18Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team4
19Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team4
20Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge4
21Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge4
22Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge3
23Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data2
24Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
25Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team2
26Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1
27Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team1
28Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo1
29Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo1

Regional rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling18:06:32
2Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:07:57
3Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:08:28
4Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:08:32
5Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:11:16
6Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:18:34
7Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge0:22:37
8Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:23:11
9Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:26:41
10Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling0:27:53
11Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth0:33:09
12Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth0:36:11
13Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:40:05
14Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth0:45:04
15Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth0:45:58
16Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth0:51:11

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky54:20:15
2Team Katusha0:01:18
3Lotto Soudal0:01:30
4BMC Racing Team0:04:20
5Movistar Team0:04:27
6IAM Cycling0:05:47
7CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:08:31
8Team Giant-Alpecin0:09:06
9Astana Pro Team0:10:21
10Lampre - Merida0:11:23
11AG2R La Mondiale0:12:41
12Trek-Segafredo0:16:56
13Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:18:37
14Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:27:54
15Orica-GreenEdge0:29:32
16FDJ0:33:19
17Cannondale Pro Cycling0:34:04
18Dimension Data0:37:48
19Etixx - Quick-Step0:41:02
20Tinkoff Team0:46:01
21Roompot - Oranje Peloton1:00:31
22Team Roth1:15:52

Latest on Cyclingnews