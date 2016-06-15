Tour de Suisse: Atapuma wins stage 5
AG2R's Latour takes race lead from Sagan
Stage 5: Brig-Glis - Carì
Darwin Atapuma (BMC) must have had a sinking sense of déjà vu when he looked over his shoulder 400 metres from the top of the climb to Carì and saw Warren Barguil (Giant-Alpecin) bearing down upon him, but the Colombian summoned up one final effort to hang tough and claim victory on stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse, while French youngster Pierre Latour (AG2R-La Mondiale) moved into the overall lead after placing an impressive third on the day.
Atapuma had been denied in similar circumstances on the Giro d’Italia’s Dolomite tappone to Corvara three weeks ago, when he was the lone survivor from the day’s early break but was overhauled in the finishing straight with the win within his grasp.
This time, however, Atapuma was not to be denied. The Colombian was part of the day’s early escape that formed ahead of the mighty Furka Pass and stayed clear on the following Gotthard, but he bided his time as the remnants of that move attacked one another on the lower slopes of the final haul to Carì.
Atapuma unleashed a crisp acceleration of his own with 6.5 kilometres remaining that only Natnael Berhane (Dimension Data) could follow, but he too was distanced when the Colombian kicked again and forged clear alone.
At that point, Atapuma was a minute clear of the reduced group of favourites, which was being led by Team Sky. His fellow escapee Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal), meanwhile, was his most persistent pursuer, but the Belgian never got closer than 20 seconds and faded closer the summit.
When the favourites for overall victory began to attack one another in the final three kilometres, however, Atapuma’s advantages dwindled accordingly. Barguil and Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling) were the first to break ranks, but Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) was the first to gain any real purchase on an acceleration, dancing clear with three kilometres to go.
That move provoked a determined response from three-time Tour de Suisse winner Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida), Geraint Thomas (Sky), Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Tejay van Garderen (BMC), and they were soon joined by Latour, Barguil and Andrew Talanksy (Cannondale).
All the while, seconds were being shaved off Atapuma’s lead, and to that end, it was perhaps surprising that his teammate van Garderen saw fit to turn the screw in the chasing group with a shade over a kilometre remaining – though the American is here, of course, as BMC’s outright leader, targeting the grander prize of final overall victory.
Beneath the flamme rouge, with the gap at 17 seconds, Barguil bounded clear of the elite chasing group and set off in lone pursuit of a visibly flagging Atapuma. Officially, the Colombian had already passed the summit of the climb at that juncture, but the road continued to rise in the final kilometre and he continued to flail.
With 400 metres to go, Barguil could see that he was inching ever closer to Atapuma and seemed inspired by the fact. As Atapuma looked over his shoulder, he might well have felt despondent with his Giro experience in mind, but he rose from the saddle one final time to take the win, four second ahead of the Frenchman.
“It was a very hard stage but I tried in the finale and I’m very happy to win. I want to dedicate it to my mother, who died last year, and to my team for all their support,” Atapuma said. “It’s the biggest win of my career and I’m very happy to able to claim a victory in a big race like the Tour de Suisse.”
When overnight leader Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) was dropped before the final climb, Thomas or Kelderman looked to most likely inheritors of the yellow jersey, but the 22-year-old Latour – best young rider at the Tour de Romandie – gauged his effort well to bridging back up to them in the finale, before he unleashed a fine acceleration to fragment the group and claim third on the stage, 7 seconds down.
Van Garderen finished strongly to take 4th ahead of Kelderman, a further two seconds back, while Thomas and Talansky came home at 12 seconds. Rui Costa crossed the line with Astana pair Michele Scarponi Miguel Angel Lopez, 16 seconds down.
In the general classification, Kelderman lies second, in the same time as Latour, while Thomas moves is 5 seconds down in third. Barguil is fourth, at 16 seconds, with van Garderen a further two seconds back in fifth.
Early break
Though just 126 kilometres in length, the first mountain stage of the Tour de Suisse was a demanding one, featuring the mighty Furka Pass and Gotthard Pass before the 11-kilometre climb to the finish line at Carì.
The stage was animated by a sizeable early break that included a number of strong climbers including Atapuma, Wellens, Berhane, Winner Anacona (Movistar), Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale) and Laurens ten Dam (Giant-Alpecin), and it duly stayed clear over the day’s first two climbs.
Just seven of their number remained in front after the long descent off the Gotthard Pass – Atampuma, Anancona, Wellens, Berhane, Kanstantin Siutsou (Dimension Data), Hubert Dupont (AG2R La Mondiale) and Jan Polanc (Lampre-Merdia), and they began the final climb with a lead of 1:07 over a reduced peloton, led by Team Sky.
Once on the climb, Berhane, Wellens and Anacona all exchanged early accelerations, quickly shedding Polanc, Dupont and Siutsou, but it was Atapuma who ultimately launched the telling attack, punching his way clear 6.5 kilometres from the line. It was a closer-run thing than he would have liked, but it was to be the day’s decisive move.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|3:41:52
|2
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:04
|3
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:07
|4
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:09
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|6
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:12
|7
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|8
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:16
|9
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|11
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|0:00:32
|12
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|13
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:36
|14
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:43
|15
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:59
|17
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:05
|18
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:14
|19
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:18
|20
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:21
|21
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:00
|22
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:02:03
|23
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:05
|24
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:17
|25
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:02:26
|26
|Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:36
|27
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:03:00
|28
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:21
|29
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:46
|30
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:02
|31
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|32
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:22
|33
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:56
|34
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|35
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|36
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:05:39
|37
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:06:04
|38
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:06:08
|39
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:12
|40
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:07:05
|41
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:03
|42
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:08:12
|43
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:08:45
|44
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:09:29
|45
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|46
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:34
|47
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|48
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|49
|Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team
|50
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|51
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|52
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|53
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|0:10:31
|54
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|0:11:05
|55
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:24
|56
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|57
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:13:17
|58
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|59
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|60
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|61
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|62
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|63
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|64
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|65
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:15:38
|66
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|67
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:16:41
|68
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:17:02
|69
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:19:46
|70
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|71
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:01
|72
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|73
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|74
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|75
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale
|76
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:20:52
|77
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|78
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|79
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|80
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|81
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|82
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|83
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|84
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth
|85
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|86
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|87
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|88
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:22:37
|89
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:34
|90
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|91
|Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth
|92
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|93
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth
|94
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|95
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|96
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|97
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|98
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|99
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
|100
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|101
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|102
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
|103
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
|104
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|105
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|106
|Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
|107
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|108
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|109
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|110
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|111
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|112
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|113
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|114
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|115
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|116
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|117
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|118
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|119
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|120
|Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
|121
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|122
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|123
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|124
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|125
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|126
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
|127
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|128
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|129
|Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|130
|Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|131
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|132
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|133
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|134
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|135
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|136
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|137
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|138
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|139
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|140
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
|141
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|142
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|143
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|144
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:23:48
|145
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|146
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|147
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|0:23:51
|148
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:24:05
|149
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:24:31
|150
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:26:48
|151
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:27:55
|152
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:29:46
|153
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|154
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|155
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|156
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|157
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|158
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|159
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|DNF
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|DNF
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|DNS
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|pts
|2
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|3
|3
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|pts
|2
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|3
|3
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|8
|3
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|4
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|20
|pts
|2
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|15
|3
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|10
|4
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|6
|5
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|12
|pts
|2
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|8
|3
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|4
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|4
|5
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|15
|3
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|10
|4
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|6
|5
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|11:10:51
|2
|Team Katusha
|0:01:12
|3
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:06
|4
|Lotto Soudal
|0:02:17
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:04:28
|6
|Movistar Team
|0:04:49
|7
|IAM Cycling
|0:06:12
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:16
|9
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:16
|10
|Lampre - Merida
|0:07:20
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|0:07:41
|12
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:09:09
|13
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:16:36
|14
|Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:50
|15
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:30:00
|16
|FDJ
|0:30:07
|17
|Dimension Data
|0:30:14
|18
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:31:48
|19
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:41:11
|20
|Tinkoff Team
|0:45:10
|21
|Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:51:28
|22
|Team Roth
|1:02:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18:04:54
|2
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:05
|4
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:16
|5
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:18
|6
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:19
|7
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:27
|8
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:30
|9
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:34
|10
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|11
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:35
|12
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:38
|13
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|0:00:44
|14
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:47
|15
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:06
|16
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:38
|17
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:07
|18
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:02:16
|19
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:15
|20
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:03:42
|21
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:52
|22
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:10
|23
|Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:04:11
|24
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:37
|25
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:04:42
|26
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:05:11
|27
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|0:05:57
|28
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:06:02
|29
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|0:06:03
|30
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:25
|31
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:07
|32
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:07:29
|33
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:07:38
|34
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:52
|35
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:01
|36
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:08:31
|37
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:09:07
|38
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:09:35
|39
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:09:52
|40
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:06
|41
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:10
|42
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:11:46
|43
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|0:12:09
|44
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:12:27
|45
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|0:12:45
|46
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:54
|47
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|0:12:59
|48
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:07
|49
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|0:13:33
|50
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:14:20
|51
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:14:23
|52
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:15:40
|53
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:16:42
|54
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:16:48
|55
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:16:54
|56
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:16:55
|57
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:40
|58
|Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:18:26
|59
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:18:37
|60
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:19:14
|61
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:19
|62
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:19:46
|63
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:19:59
|64
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|0:20:07
|65
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:20:12
|66
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:20:37
|67
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:21:07
|68
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:21:29
|69
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:22:01
|70
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:22:06
|71
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:22:07
|72
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:22:36
|73
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:22:41
|74
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:23:05
|75
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:23:11
|76
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:23:19
|77
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|0:23:46
|78
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:23:55
|79
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|0:24:12
|80
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:24:15
|81
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:24:49
|82
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|0:24:51
|83
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:25:07
|84
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
|0:25:27
|85
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|0:25:31
|86
|Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:25:38
|87
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:25:47
|88
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:26:12
|89
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:26:24
|90
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:26:27
|91
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:41
|92
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:26:56
|93
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:27:16
|94
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:27:35
|95
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:27:37
|96
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:28:19
|97
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|0:28:45
|98
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:28:50
|99
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:29:04
|100
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:29:10
|101
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:29:16
|102
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:29:18
|103
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:29:22
|104
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:29:23
|105
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|0:29:25
|106
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:29:26
|107
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:29:29
|108
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:29:31
|109
|Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:29:35
|110
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
|0:29:36
|111
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:29:48
|112
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:29:49
|113
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:30:03
|114
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:30:22
|115
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:30:29
|116
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:30:36
|117
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:30:40
|118
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:31:05
|119
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:31:06
|120
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:31:12
|121
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:31:23
|122
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:31:30
|123
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|0:32:29
|124
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:32:32
|125
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:33:09
|126
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth
|0:33:49
|127
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:33:56
|128
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:34:02
|129
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:34:32
|130
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:34:45
|131
|Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
|0:34:47
|132
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:34:59
|133
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:35:46
|134
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:37:15
|135
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:37:34
|136
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:37:43
|137
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
|0:37:49
|138
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:38:17
|139
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:38:23
|140
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:38:28
|141
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:39:09
|142
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:39:11
|143
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:39:26
|144
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:40:18
|145
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:41:43
|146
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:41:47
|147
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|0:42:36
|148
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:42:45
|149
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:43:22
|150
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:44:07
|151
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|0:44:26
|152
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
|0:45:40
|153
|Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth
|0:46:42
|154
|Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
|0:47:36
|155
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:47:41
|156
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:49:17
|157
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:52:34
|158
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth
|0:52:49
|159
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|1:01:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|26
|pts
|2
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|22
|3
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|18
|4
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|5
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|6
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|7
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|11
|8
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|8
|9
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|8
|10
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|11
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|6
|12
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth
|6
|13
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|14
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|6
|15
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|16
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|6
|17
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|18
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|19
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|20
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|21
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|22
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|3
|23
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|24
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|3
|25
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2
|26
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|27
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|1
|28
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|1
|29
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|30
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|64
|pts
|2
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|42
|3
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|23
|4
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
|22
|5
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|15
|6
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|13
|7
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|12
|8
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|11
|9
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|10
|10
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|10
|11
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth
|10
|12
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|13
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|7
|14
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|6
|15
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|6
|16
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|17
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth
|6
|18
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|4
|19
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|4
|20
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|21
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|22
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|23
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|2
|24
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|25
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|2
|26
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1
|27
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|1
|28
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|29
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|18:06:32
|2
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:07:57
|3
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:28
|4
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:32
|5
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:16
|6
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:18:34
|7
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:22:37
|8
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:23:11
|9
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:26:41
|10
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:27:53
|11
|Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
|0:33:09
|12
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
|0:36:11
|13
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:40:05
|14
|Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth
|0:45:04
|15
|Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
|0:45:58
|16
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth
|0:51:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|54:20:15
|2
|Team Katusha
|0:01:18
|3
|Lotto Soudal
|0:01:30
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:04:20
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:04:27
|6
|IAM Cycling
|0:05:47
|7
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:08:31
|8
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:09:06
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|0:10:21
|10
|Lampre - Merida
|0:11:23
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:41
|12
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:16:56
|13
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:18:37
|14
|Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:54
|15
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:29:32
|16
|FDJ
|0:33:19
|17
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:34:04
|18
|Dimension Data
|0:37:48
|19
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:41:02
|20
|Tinkoff Team
|0:46:01
|21
|Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|1:00:31
|22
|Team Roth
|1:15:52
