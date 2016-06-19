Image 1 of 51 Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) in yellow after stage 8 at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 51 Jean-Christophe Peraud in the bunch during the final stage at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 51 Hubert DuPont in the bunch during the final stage at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 51 Miguel Angel Lopez in yellow during the final stage at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 51 Hubert DuPont leads Tejay van Garderen during stage 9 at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 51 David Lopez (Team Sky) on the attack during stage 9 at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 51 Jasper Stuyven on the move during stage 9 at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Attack proved the best form of defence for Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) as he sealed final overall victory at the Tour de Suisse after pre-empting any attacks on his yellow jersey by soloing clear on the snow-banked slopes of the Flüela Pass and cresting the summit alone.

Although Lopez was pegged back by a determined chasing group on the descent into Davos, he had effectively ended the race as a contest by that point, and he was content to roll across the finish line in fourth place in the same time as stage winner and fellow Colombian Jarlinson Pantano (IAM Cycling).

Lopez carried a lead of just 8 seconds into Sunday’s final leg, which was shortened from 117 kilometres to a mere 57 due to the plummeting temperatures atop the Albula Pass, but he was utterly untroubled by the shorter yet more intense effort the day ultimately required.

After Astana teammate Michele Scarponi set the tempo in the dwindling yellow jersey group on the lower slopes of the Flüela Pass, the day’s lone climb, Lopez himself took matters in hand when Pantano, Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) and Simon Spilak (Katusha) forged clear a little under five kilometres from the summit.

None of the three were an immediate threat to Lopez, but the 22-year-old seemed less concerned about shutting them down as he was about putting time into the second-placed Talansky, Jon Izaguirre (Movistar) and Warren Barguil (Giant-Alpecin), who all began the day within 18 seconds of his overall lead.

On bridging across in the company of Tejay van Garderen (BMC), Lopez promptly took up the reins at the head of the leading group. Van Garderen and Pantano were able to follow at first, but two kilometres from the summit, the youngster lifted himself from the saddle and danced clear.

At that point, almost 2,400 metres above sea level, snow was banked on either side of the road and flecks of icy rain were cascading from the skies, but Lopez made light of the conditions to extended his advantage with each pedal stroke.

By the summit, which came 17 kilometres from the finish, Lopez was some 30 seconds ahead of van Garderen and Pantano, while Izaguirre, Talansky and a seemingly floundering Barguil were in a reduced chasing group a further 15 seconds down the road. Others, such as Geraint Thomas (Sky) and Wilco Kelderman (Lotto-NL Jumbo), meanwhile, had been long since distanced.

Descent to Davos

Lopez, his point proved and his race all but won, was understandably reticent to take undue risks on the rain-soaked descent into Davos, and his advantage gradually shrank as the chasing groups arranged themselves more firmly behind.

Izaguirre and Sergei Chernetckii (Katusha) managed to claw their way back up to van Garderen and Pantano at the top of the descent, while Barguil and Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) formed an alliance of circumstance a little further behind. Talansky, however, was unable to get on terms, though he was able to rely on the redoubtable support of Joe Dombrowski both on the climb and on the drop to Davos.

There was little surprise when Lopez was caught by Izaguirre et al with a shade over eight kilometres remaining, nor was it altogether unexpected to see the Movistar man immediately hit the front in a forlorn bid to test the Colombian’s resolve on the final part of the descent. Nothing to be done.

Rui Costa and Barguil managed to close to within sight of the leaders as the road flattened out in the final four kilometres but would only get on terms in the finishing straight. It was enough to come home in the same time as the leaders, but too late to make an impact in the sprint for stage honours.

Pantano opted to open his effort from distance, and when Chernetckii – easily the most parsimonious member of the leading group in the finale – dived for his wheel, the Russian seemed the most likely winner. Pantano, however, was not to be denied, and the Colombian kicked one final time to take the win, while Izaguirre beat Lopez to third.

"It’s a very special day for me because yesterday I told my daughter I wanted to win for her," said Pantano, who helped himself to fourth place overall to boot.

Izaguirre’s second place finish was enough to see him move up to second place overall, 12 seconds behind Lopez, while Barguil’s last ditch effort saw him claim the third spot on the podium, 18 seconds down.

Talansky rolled across the line 57 seconds down in 8th place, and he slipped to fifth overall, one spot ahead of his fellow countryman van Garderen, who finishes the race with further reason to rue the time he lost so unexpectedly at Amden on stage 6.

The day belonged to Miguel Angel Lopez, however, who became the first Colombian to win the Tour de Suisse in what is only his second year as a professional. Still only 22 years of age, Lopez bears the nickname of 'Superman' and will carry ever loftier hopes as his career progresses. 7th overall at the Tour de Suisse a year ago, his development continues apace.

With Vincenzo Nibali and Fabio Aru assigned to the Tour de France, Lopez will forgo La Grande Boucle, but will race the Rio 2016 Olympics alongside Nairo Quintana in an all-star Colombian team before tackling his first Grand Tour at the Vuelta a España.

"Last year was my first year as a pro with Astana. It’s a team that has confidence in me when I go back to train in Colombia," Lopez said. "It’s a team where I can progress bit by bit, and become a champion."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 1:23:55 2 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 3 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 4 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 5 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 7 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 8 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:56 9 Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 10 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 11 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:17 12 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 13 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 14 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 16 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 17 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 18 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 19 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 20 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 22 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:21 23 Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team 24 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 25 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 26 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 27 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth 0:02:59 28 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:54 29 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:23 30 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:04:38 31 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 32 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 33 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:05:06 34 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 35 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 36 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 37 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:05:54 38 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 39 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 40 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 41 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 42 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 43 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 44 Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:06:01 45 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth 46 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 47 Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth 48 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 49 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 50 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 0:06:56 51 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 52 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 53 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 54 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 55 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 56 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 57 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 58 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 59 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 0:07:52 60 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 61 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 62 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:24 63 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 64 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:08:31 65 Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:08:33 66 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:40 67 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 68 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 69 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 70 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 71 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data 72 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth 73 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 74 Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth 75 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:09:15 76 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 77 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 78 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 79 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:10:30 80 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:10:35 81 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 82 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 83 Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 84 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 85 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:11:01 86 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 87 Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale 88 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 89 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 90 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 91 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 92 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 93 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 94 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:11:10 95 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 96 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 97 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 98 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 99 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 100 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 101 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 102 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 103 Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth 104 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling 105 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 106 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 107 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 108 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 109 Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 110 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 111 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 112 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 113 Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth 114 Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth 115 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:11:32 116 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 117 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 118 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 119 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 120 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 0:12:15 121 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 0:13:58 122 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 123 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:14:23 124 Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 125 Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:15:20 126 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ DNF Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step DNF Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling DNF Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team DNF Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team DNS Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo DNS Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge DNS Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge DNS Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team DNS Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team DNS Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky DNS Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal DNS Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNS Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNS Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal

Sprint - Bügl Grand - 13.6 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 pts 2 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 3 3 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1

Sprint - Haupstrass - 20.6 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 pts 2 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 3 3 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1

Points - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 10 pts 2 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 8 3 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 6 4 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 4 5 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 2

Mountain - Flüelapass - 39.8 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 20 pts 2 Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 15 3 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 10 4 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 6 5 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 4

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 4:14:19 2 Team Katusha 3 Lampre - Merida 0:03:49 4 Cannondale Pro Cycling Team 0:04:24 5 BMC Racing Team 0:05:39 6 Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 0:06:58 7 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:08:54 8 IAM Cycling 0:09:14 9 AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:30 10 Team Giant - Alpecin 0:12:07 11 Trek - Segafredo 0:12:21 12 Team Roth 0:12:27 13 Verva Activejet Pro Cycling Team 0:13:08 14 Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:14:34 15 Dimension Data 0:15:15 16 Astana Pro Team 0:15:56 17 FDJ 0:17:12 18 Team Sky 0:21:18 19 Etixx - Quick Step 0:21:19 20 Orica Greenedge 0:30:47 21 Tinkoff 0:33:57

Final General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 30:55:58 2 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:12 3 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:18 4 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:00:42 5 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:04 6 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:26 7 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:02:09 8 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:38 9 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 0:02:48 10 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:08 11 Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:06:38 12 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:04 13 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:09:13 14 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:09:43 15 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:10:21 16 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:11:52 17 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:12:31 18 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:12:56 19 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:08 20 Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:20:05 21 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:22:10 22 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:23:56 23 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:24:29 24 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:27:05 25 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 0:29:01 26 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:29:16 27 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:29:23 28 Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:29:27 29 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:30:34 30 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:32:05 31 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:33:30 32 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:33:53 33 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:34:24 34 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:36:54 35 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:37:41 36 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:39:23 37 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:39:53 38 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:40:47 39 Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team 0:42:51 40 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:43:20 41 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:44:29 42 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 0:44:58 43 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:47:44 44 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:48:32 45 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 0:49:37 46 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:50:17 47 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:51:32 48 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 0:51:54 49 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 0:52:50 50 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:52:57 51 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:54:24 52 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 0:54:47 53 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:55:17 54 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:55:25 55 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 0:55:35 56 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:55:56 57 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:57:07 58 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 0:57:10 59 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:57:16 60 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:57:21 61 Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:58:52 62 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:59:04 63 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:59:14 64 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 0:59:41 65 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:00:53 66 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 1:02:10 67 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 1:02:16 68 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:02:58 69 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 1:03:24 70 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:03:25 71 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 1:03:49 72 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:03:56 73 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth 1:04:26 74 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:04:48 75 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:05:03 76 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:05:14 77 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:05:19 78 Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth 1:06:12 79 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 1:07:28 80 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth 1:07:51 81 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:07:56 82 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 1:07:58 83 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 1:08:50 84 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth 1:10:09 85 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:10:42 86 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 1:11:04 87 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:11:18 88 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:12:01 89 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 1:12:40 90 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:12:48 91 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:13:35 92 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:13:51 93 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1:14:30 94 Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:15:10 95 Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 1:17:04 96 Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 1:18:20 97 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 1:18:29 98 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:18:30 99 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 1:18:37 100 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 1:19:41 101 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:19:45 102 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 1:20:08 103 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 1:20:46 104 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:20:59 105 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 1:22:00 106 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:26:51 107 Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth 1:27:40 108 Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale 1:27:48 109 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 1:27:56 110 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:28:02 111 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 1:29:47 112 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:30:18 113 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:31:26 114 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data 1:31:57 115 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:32:28 116 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 1:32:31 117 Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth 1:32:47 118 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 1:33:19 119 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:33:22 120 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 1:33:30 121 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1:34:09 122 Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth 1:36:45 123 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1:40:03 124 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 1:40:08 125 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1:43:19 126 Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth 1:47:47

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 56 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 26 3 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 20 4 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 18 5 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 18 6 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 16 7 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 14 8 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 14 9 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 11 10 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 10 11 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 10 12 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 8 13 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 8 14 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 8 15 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 16 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 6 17 Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth 6 18 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 6 19 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 6 20 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 6 21 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 6 22 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 5 23 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 24 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 25 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 26 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 27 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 3 28 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 3 29 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 1 30 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 1 31 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 1 32 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 33 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 104 pts 2 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 50 3 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 42 4 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 39 5 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 30 6 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth 22 7 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 16 8 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 15 9 Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 15 10 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 15 11 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 13 12 Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 12 13 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 11 14 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 10 15 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 10 16 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 10 17 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth 10 18 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 19 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 20 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 21 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 7 22 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 6 23 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 6 24 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 25 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 6 26 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 6 27 Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth 6 28 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 29 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 4 30 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 31 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 32 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 3 33 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 2 34 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 35 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 2 36 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1 37 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 1 38 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 1 39 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1