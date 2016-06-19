Trending

Image 1 of 51





Image 2 of 51





Image 3 of 51





Image 4 of 51





Image 5 of 51





Image 6 of 51





Image 7 of 51





Image 8 of 51





Image 9 of 51





Image 10 of 51





Image 11 of 51





Image 12 of 51





Image 13 of 51





Image 14 of 51





Image 15 of 51





Image 16 of 51





Image 17 of 51





Image 18 of 51





Image 19 of 51





Image 20 of 51





Image 21 of 51





Image 22 of 51





Image 23 of 51





Image 24 of 51





Image 25 of 51





Image 26 of 51





Image 27 of 51





Image 28 of 51





Image 29 of 51





Image 30 of 51





Image 31 of 51





Image 32 of 51





Image 33 of 51





Image 34 of 51





Image 35 of 51





Image 36 of 51





Image 37 of 51





Image 38 of 51





Image 39 of 51





Image 40 of 51





Image 41 of 51





Image 42 of 51





Image 43 of 51





Image 44 of 51





Image 45 of 51





Image 46 of 51





Image 47 of 51





Image 48 of 51





Image 49 of 51





Image 50 of 51

Jarlinson Pantano (IAM Cycling) celebrates winning the final stage at Tour de Suisse

Jarlinson Pantano (IAM Cycling) celebrates winning the final stage at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 51

Jarlinson Pantano (IAM Cycling) celebrates winning the final stage at Tour de Suisse

Jarlinson Pantano (IAM Cycling) celebrates winning the final stage at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Attack proved the best form of defence for Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) as he sealed final overall victory at the Tour de Suisse after pre-empting any attacks on his yellow jersey by soloing clear on the snow-banked slopes of the Flüela Pass and cresting the summit alone.

Although Lopez was pegged back by a determined chasing group on the descent into Davos, he had effectively ended the race as a contest by that point, and he was content to roll across the finish line in fourth place in the same time as stage winner and fellow Colombian Jarlinson Pantano (IAM Cycling).

Lopez carried a lead of just 8 seconds into Sunday’s final leg, which was shortened from 117 kilometres to a mere 57 due to the plummeting temperatures atop the Albula Pass, but he was utterly untroubled by the shorter yet more intense effort the day ultimately required.

After Astana teammate Michele Scarponi set the tempo in the dwindling yellow jersey group on the lower slopes of the Flüela Pass, the day’s lone climb, Lopez himself took matters in hand when Pantano, Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) and Simon Spilak (Katusha) forged clear a little under five kilometres from the summit.

None of the three were an immediate threat to Lopez, but the 22-year-old seemed less concerned about shutting them down as he was about putting time into the second-placed Talansky, Jon Izaguirre (Movistar) and Warren Barguil (Giant-Alpecin), who all began the day within 18 seconds of his overall lead.

On bridging across in the company of Tejay van Garderen (BMC), Lopez promptly took up the reins at the head of the leading group. Van Garderen and Pantano were able to follow at first, but two kilometres from the summit, the youngster lifted himself from the saddle and danced clear.

At that point, almost 2,400 metres above sea level, snow was banked on either side of the road and flecks of icy rain were cascading from the skies, but Lopez made light of the conditions to extended his advantage with each pedal stroke.

By the summit, which came 17 kilometres from the finish, Lopez was some 30 seconds ahead of van Garderen and Pantano, while Izaguirre, Talansky and a seemingly floundering Barguil were in a reduced chasing group a further 15 seconds down the road. Others, such as Geraint Thomas (Sky) and Wilco Kelderman (Lotto-NL Jumbo), meanwhile, had been long since distanced.

Descent to Davos

Lopez, his point proved and his race all but won, was understandably reticent to take undue risks on the rain-soaked descent into Davos, and his advantage gradually shrank as the chasing groups arranged themselves more firmly behind.

Izaguirre and Sergei Chernetckii (Katusha) managed to claw their way back up to van Garderen and Pantano at the top of the descent, while Barguil and Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) formed an alliance of circumstance a little further behind. Talansky, however, was unable to get on terms, though he was able to rely on the redoubtable support of Joe Dombrowski both on the climb and on the drop to Davos.

There was little surprise when Lopez was caught by Izaguirre et al with a shade over eight kilometres remaining, nor was it altogether unexpected to see the Movistar man immediately hit the front in a forlorn bid to test the Colombian’s resolve on the final part of the descent. Nothing to be done.

Rui Costa and Barguil managed to close to within sight of the leaders as the road flattened out in the final four kilometres but would only get on terms in the finishing straight. It was enough to come home in the same time as the leaders, but too late to make an impact in the sprint for stage honours.

Pantano opted to open his effort from distance, and when Chernetckii – easily the most parsimonious member of the leading group in the finale – dived for his wheel, the Russian seemed the most likely winner. Pantano, however, was not to be denied, and the Colombian kicked one final time to take the win, while Izaguirre beat Lopez to third.

"It’s a very special day for me because yesterday I told my daughter I wanted to win for her," said Pantano, who helped himself to fourth place overall to boot.

Izaguirre’s second place finish was enough to see him move up to second place overall, 12 seconds behind Lopez, while Barguil’s last ditch effort saw him claim the third spot on the podium, 18 seconds down.

Talansky rolled across the line 57 seconds down in 8th place, and he slipped to fifth overall, one spot ahead of his fellow countryman van Garderen, who finishes the race with further reason to rue the time he lost so unexpectedly at Amden on stage 6.

The day belonged to Miguel Angel Lopez, however, who became the first Colombian to win the Tour de Suisse in what is only his second year as a professional. Still only 22 years of age, Lopez bears the nickname of 'Superman' and will carry ever loftier hopes as his career progresses. 7th overall at the Tour de Suisse a year ago, his development continues apace.

With Vincenzo Nibali and Fabio Aru assigned to the Tour de France, Lopez will forgo La Grande Boucle, but will race the Rio 2016 Olympics alongside Nairo Quintana in an all-star Colombian team before tackling his first Grand Tour at the Vuelta a España.

"Last year was my first year as a pro with Astana. It’s a team that has confidence in me when I go back to train in Colombia," Lopez said. "It’s a team where I can progress bit by bit, and become a champion."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling1:23:55
2Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
3Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
4Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
5Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
6Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
7Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
8Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:56
9Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
10Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
11Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:01:17
12Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
13Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
14Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
15Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
16Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
17Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
18Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
19Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
20Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
21Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
22Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:21
23Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team
24Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
25David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
26Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
27Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth0:02:59
28Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:03:54
29Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:23
30Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:04:38
31Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
32Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
33Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:05:06
34Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
35Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
36Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
37Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:05:54
38Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
39Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
40Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
41Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
42Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
43Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
44Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:06:01
45Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
46Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
47Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
48Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
49Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
50Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ0:06:56
51Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
52Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
53Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
54Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
55Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
56Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
57Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
58Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
59Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:07:52
60Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
61Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
62Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:24
63Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
64Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:08:31
65Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:08:33
66Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:08:40
67Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
68Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
69Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
70Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
71Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
72Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
73Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
74Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
75Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:09:15
76Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
77Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
78Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
79Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:10:30
80Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:10:35
81Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
82Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
83Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
84Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
85Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:11:01
86Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
87Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale
88Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
89Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
90Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
91Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
92Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
93Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
94Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:11:10
95Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
96Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
97Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
98Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
99Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
100Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
101Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
102Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
103Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth
104Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
105Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
106Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
107Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
108Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
109Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
110Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
111Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
112Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
113Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
114Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth
115Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:11:32
116Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
117Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
118Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
119Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
120Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky0:12:15
121Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team0:13:58
122Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
123Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:14:23
124Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
125Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:15:20
126Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
DNFYves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFDavide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
DNFPhilippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
DNFDylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
DNSFabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
DNSMichael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
DNSMathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
DNSSilvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
DNSMaciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
DNSLeopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
DNSPim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
DNSTosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNSJelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNSTiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal

Sprint - Bügl Grand - 13.6 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step6pts
2Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge3
3Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo1

Sprint - Haupstrass - 20.6 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step6pts
2Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge3
3Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo1

Points - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling10pts
2Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha8
3Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team6
4Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team4
5Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team2

Mountain - Flüelapass - 39.8 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team20pts
2Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice15
3Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team10
4Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling6
5Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team4

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team4:14:19
2Team Katusha
3Lampre - Merida0:03:49
4Cannondale Pro Cycling Team0:04:24
5BMC Racing Team0:05:39
6Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:06:58
7CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:08:54
8IAM Cycling0:09:14
9AG2R La Mondiale0:11:30
10Team Giant - Alpecin0:12:07
11Trek - Segafredo0:12:21
12Team Roth0:12:27
13Verva Activejet Pro Cycling Team0:13:08
14Roompot Oranje Peloton0:14:34
15Dimension Data0:15:15
16Astana Pro Team0:15:56
17FDJ0:17:12
18Team Sky0:21:18
19Etixx - Quick Step0:21:19
20Orica Greenedge0:30:47
21Tinkoff0:33:57

Final General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team30:55:58
2Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:12
3Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:18
4Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:00:42
5Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:04
6Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:26
7Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:02:09
8Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:38
9Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha0:02:48
10Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:08
11Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:06:38
12Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:04
13Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team0:09:13
14Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:09:43
15Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:10:21
16Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:11:52
17Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:12:31
18Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:12:56
19Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:17:08
20Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:20:05
21Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:22:10
22Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:23:56
23Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:24:29
24Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:27:05
25Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:29:01
26Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:29:16
27Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:29:23
28Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:29:27
29Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:30:34
30Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:32:05
31Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha0:33:30
32Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:33:53
33Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:34:24
34David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:36:54
35Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:37:41
36Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha0:39:23
37Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:39:53
38Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:40:47
39Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team0:42:51
40Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:43:20
41Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:44:29
42Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida0:44:58
43Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:47:44
44Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:48:32
45Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ0:49:37
46Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:50:17
47Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:51:32
48Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge0:51:54
49Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ0:52:50
50Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:52:57
51Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:54:24
52Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha0:54:47
53Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:55:17
54Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:55:25
55Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:55:35
56Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:55:56
57Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:57:07
58Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida0:57:10
59Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:57:16
60Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:57:21
61Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:58:52
62Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:59:04
63Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:59:14
64Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky0:59:41
65Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:00:53
66Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha1:02:10
67Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton1:02:16
68Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin1:02:58
69Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha1:03:24
70Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step1:03:25
71Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge1:03:49
72Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1:03:56
73Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth1:04:26
74Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:04:48
75Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling1:05:03
76Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:05:14
77Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step1:05:19
78Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth1:06:12
79Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team1:07:28
80Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth1:07:51
81Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step1:07:56
82Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ1:07:58
83Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida1:08:50
84Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth1:10:09
85Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:10:42
86Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data1:11:04
87Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step1:11:18
88Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:12:01
89Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling1:12:40
90Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:12:48
91Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling1:13:35
92Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:13:51
93Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo1:14:30
94Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:15:10
95Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team1:17:04
96Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton1:18:20
97Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge1:18:29
98Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:18:30
99Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team1:18:37
100Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge1:19:41
101Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:19:45
102Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo1:20:08
103Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida1:20:46
104Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1:20:59
105Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team1:22:00
106Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step1:26:51
107Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth1:27:40
108Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale1:27:48
109Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team1:27:56
110Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:28:02
111Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team1:29:47
112Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:30:18
113Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:31:26
114Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data1:31:57
115Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:32:28
116Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo1:32:31
117Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth1:32:47
118Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team1:33:19
119Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:33:22
120Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team1:33:30
121Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo1:34:09
122Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth1:36:45
123Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida1:40:03
124Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data1:40:08
125Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida1:43:19
126Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth1:47:47

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step56pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team26
3Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team20
4Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team18
5Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step18
6Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team16
7Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling14
8Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin14
9Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team11
10Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton10
11Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge10
12Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo8
13Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha8
14Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge8
15Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step8
16Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling6
17Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth6
18Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice6
19Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha6
20Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge6
21Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling6
22Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo5
23Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling4
24Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling4
25Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling4
26Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4
27Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton3
28Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton3
29Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida1
30Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton1
31Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ1
32Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
33Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton104pts
2Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton50
3Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team42
4Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team39
5Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team30
6Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth22
7Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling16
8Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin15
9Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice15
10Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling15
11Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton13
12Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team12
13Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton11
14Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team10
15Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky10
16Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling10
17Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth10
18Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step10
19Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step8
20Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
21Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha7
22Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo6
23Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida6
24Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
25Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice6
26Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin6
27Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth6
28Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling4
29Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team4
30Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4
31Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling4
32Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge3
33Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data2
34Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
35Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team2
36Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1
37Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo1
38Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team1
39Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Katusha93:12:34
2Movistar Team0:04:53
3BMC Racing Team0:07:33
4CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:17:40
5IAM Cycling0:25:22
6Team Sky0:28:37
7Lampre - Merida0:32:18
8Trek - Segafredo0:39:05
9Team Giant - Alpecin0:47:57
10Astana Pro Team0:49:22
11Cannondale Pro Cycling Team0:50:03
12Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:50:58
13Verva Activejet Pro Cycling Team0:57:49
14AG2R La Mondiale1:04:40
15FDJ1:19:52
16Etixx - Quick Step1:42:29
17Dimension Data1:57:43
18Roompot Oranje Peloton2:04:52
19Orica Greenedge2:08:47
20Team Roth2:29:45
21Tinkoff3:25:44

