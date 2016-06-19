López wins Tour de Suisse
Pantano takes final stage
Stage 9: La Punt - Davos
Attack proved the best form of defence for Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) as he sealed final overall victory at the Tour de Suisse after pre-empting any attacks on his yellow jersey by soloing clear on the snow-banked slopes of the Flüela Pass and cresting the summit alone.
Although Lopez was pegged back by a determined chasing group on the descent into Davos, he had effectively ended the race as a contest by that point, and he was content to roll across the finish line in fourth place in the same time as stage winner and fellow Colombian Jarlinson Pantano (IAM Cycling).
Lopez carried a lead of just 8 seconds into Sunday’s final leg, which was shortened from 117 kilometres to a mere 57 due to the plummeting temperatures atop the Albula Pass, but he was utterly untroubled by the shorter yet more intense effort the day ultimately required.
After Astana teammate Michele Scarponi set the tempo in the dwindling yellow jersey group on the lower slopes of the Flüela Pass, the day’s lone climb, Lopez himself took matters in hand when Pantano, Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) and Simon Spilak (Katusha) forged clear a little under five kilometres from the summit.
None of the three were an immediate threat to Lopez, but the 22-year-old seemed less concerned about shutting them down as he was about putting time into the second-placed Talansky, Jon Izaguirre (Movistar) and Warren Barguil (Giant-Alpecin), who all began the day within 18 seconds of his overall lead.
On bridging across in the company of Tejay van Garderen (BMC), Lopez promptly took up the reins at the head of the leading group. Van Garderen and Pantano were able to follow at first, but two kilometres from the summit, the youngster lifted himself from the saddle and danced clear.
At that point, almost 2,400 metres above sea level, snow was banked on either side of the road and flecks of icy rain were cascading from the skies, but Lopez made light of the conditions to extended his advantage with each pedal stroke.
By the summit, which came 17 kilometres from the finish, Lopez was some 30 seconds ahead of van Garderen and Pantano, while Izaguirre, Talansky and a seemingly floundering Barguil were in a reduced chasing group a further 15 seconds down the road. Others, such as Geraint Thomas (Sky) and Wilco Kelderman (Lotto-NL Jumbo), meanwhile, had been long since distanced.
Descent to Davos
Lopez, his point proved and his race all but won, was understandably reticent to take undue risks on the rain-soaked descent into Davos, and his advantage gradually shrank as the chasing groups arranged themselves more firmly behind.
Izaguirre and Sergei Chernetckii (Katusha) managed to claw their way back up to van Garderen and Pantano at the top of the descent, while Barguil and Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) formed an alliance of circumstance a little further behind. Talansky, however, was unable to get on terms, though he was able to rely on the redoubtable support of Joe Dombrowski both on the climb and on the drop to Davos.
There was little surprise when Lopez was caught by Izaguirre et al with a shade over eight kilometres remaining, nor was it altogether unexpected to see the Movistar man immediately hit the front in a forlorn bid to test the Colombian’s resolve on the final part of the descent. Nothing to be done.
Rui Costa and Barguil managed to close to within sight of the leaders as the road flattened out in the final four kilometres but would only get on terms in the finishing straight. It was enough to come home in the same time as the leaders, but too late to make an impact in the sprint for stage honours.
Pantano opted to open his effort from distance, and when Chernetckii – easily the most parsimonious member of the leading group in the finale – dived for his wheel, the Russian seemed the most likely winner. Pantano, however, was not to be denied, and the Colombian kicked one final time to take the win, while Izaguirre beat Lopez to third.
"It’s a very special day for me because yesterday I told my daughter I wanted to win for her," said Pantano, who helped himself to fourth place overall to boot.
Izaguirre’s second place finish was enough to see him move up to second place overall, 12 seconds behind Lopez, while Barguil’s last ditch effort saw him claim the third spot on the podium, 18 seconds down.
Talansky rolled across the line 57 seconds down in 8th place, and he slipped to fifth overall, one spot ahead of his fellow countryman van Garderen, who finishes the race with further reason to rue the time he lost so unexpectedly at Amden on stage 6.
The day belonged to Miguel Angel Lopez, however, who became the first Colombian to win the Tour de Suisse in what is only his second year as a professional. Still only 22 years of age, Lopez bears the nickname of 'Superman' and will carry ever loftier hopes as his career progresses. 7th overall at the Tour de Suisse a year ago, his development continues apace.
With Vincenzo Nibali and Fabio Aru assigned to the Tour de France, Lopez will forgo La Grande Boucle, but will race the Rio 2016 Olympics alongside Nairo Quintana in an all-star Colombian team before tackling his first Grand Tour at the Vuelta a España.
"Last year was my first year as a pro with Astana. It’s a team that has confidence in me when I go back to train in Colombia," Lopez said. "It’s a team where I can progress bit by bit, and become a champion."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|1:23:55
|2
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|5
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|7
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|8
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:56
|9
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|10
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|11
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:17
|12
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|13
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|14
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|17
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|18
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|19
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|22
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:21
|23
|Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team
|24
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|25
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|26
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth
|0:02:59
|28
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:54
|29
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:23
|30
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:04:38
|31
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|32
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|33
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:05:06
|34
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|35
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|36
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|37
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:05:54
|38
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|39
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|40
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|41
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|42
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|43
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|44
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:01
|45
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
|46
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|47
|Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
|48
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|49
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|50
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|0:06:56
|51
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|52
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|53
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|54
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|55
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|56
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|57
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|58
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|59
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|0:07:52
|60
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|61
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|62
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:24
|63
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|64
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:08:31
|65
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:33
|66
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:40
|67
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|68
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|69
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|70
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|71
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
|72
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
|73
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|74
|Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
|75
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:15
|76
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|77
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|78
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|79
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:10:30
|80
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:10:35
|81
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|82
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|83
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|84
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|85
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:11:01
|86
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|87
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale
|88
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|89
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|90
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|91
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|92
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|93
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|94
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:11:10
|95
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|96
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|97
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|98
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|99
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|100
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|101
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|102
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|103
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth
|104
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
|105
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|106
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|107
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|108
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|109
|Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|110
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|111
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|112
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|113
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
|114
|Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth
|115
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:11:32
|116
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|117
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|118
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|119
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|120
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|0:12:15
|121
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:58
|122
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|123
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:23
|124
|Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|125
|Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:15:20
|126
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|DNS
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|DNS
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNS
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNS
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|DNS
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|DNS
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|DNS
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|DNS
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNS
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNS
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|pts
|2
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|3
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|pts
|2
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|3
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|10
|pts
|2
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|3
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|4
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|4
|5
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|15
|3
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|4
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|6
|5
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|4:14:19
|2
|Team Katusha
|3
|Lampre - Merida
|0:03:49
|4
|Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:24
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:05:39
|6
|Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|0:06:58
|7
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:08:54
|8
|IAM Cycling
|0:09:14
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:30
|10
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:12:07
|11
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:12:21
|12
|Team Roth
|0:12:27
|13
|Verva Activejet Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:08
|14
|Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:14:34
|15
|Dimension Data
|0:15:15
|16
|Astana Pro Team
|0:15:56
|17
|FDJ
|0:17:12
|18
|Team Sky
|0:21:18
|19
|Etixx - Quick Step
|0:21:19
|20
|Orica Greenedge
|0:30:47
|21
|Tinkoff
|0:33:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|30:55:58
|2
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:12
|3
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:18
|4
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|0:00:42
|5
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:04
|6
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:26
|7
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:02:09
|8
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:38
|9
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|0:02:48
|10
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:05:08
|11
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:06:38
|12
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:04
|13
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:13
|14
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:43
|15
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:10:21
|16
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:11:52
|17
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:12:31
|18
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:12:56
|19
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:17:08
|20
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:05
|21
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:22:10
|22
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:23:56
|23
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24:29
|24
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:27:05
|25
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|0:29:01
|26
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:29:16
|27
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:29:23
|28
|Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:29:27
|29
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:30:34
|30
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:32:05
|31
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:33:30
|32
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:33:53
|33
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:34:24
|34
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:36:54
|35
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:37:41
|36
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:39:23
|37
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:39:53
|38
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:40:47
|39
|Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:42:51
|40
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:43:20
|41
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:44:29
|42
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|0:44:58
|43
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:47:44
|44
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:48:32
|45
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|0:49:37
|46
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:50:17
|47
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:51:32
|48
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:51:54
|49
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|0:52:50
|50
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:52:57
|51
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:54:24
|52
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|0:54:47
|53
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:55:17
|54
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:55:25
|55
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|0:55:35
|56
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:55:56
|57
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:57:07
|58
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|0:57:10
|59
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:57:16
|60
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:57:21
|61
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:58:52
|62
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:59:04
|63
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:59:14
|64
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|0:59:41
|65
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:00:53
|66
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:02:10
|67
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|1:02:16
|68
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:02:58
|69
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|1:03:24
|70
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:03:25
|71
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:03:49
|72
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:03:56
|73
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
|1:04:26
|74
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:04:48
|75
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:05:03
|76
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:05:14
|77
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:05:19
|78
|Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
|1:06:12
|79
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|1:07:28
|80
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth
|1:07:51
|81
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:07:56
|82
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|1:07:58
|83
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|1:08:50
|84
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
|1:10:09
|85
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:10:42
|86
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:11:04
|87
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:11:18
|88
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:12:01
|89
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|1:12:40
|90
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:12:48
|91
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:13:35
|92
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:13:51
|93
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|1:14:30
|94
|Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:15:10
|95
|Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|1:17:04
|96
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|1:18:20
|97
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:18:29
|98
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:18:30
|99
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|1:18:37
|100
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:19:41
|101
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:19:45
|102
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|1:20:08
|103
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|1:20:46
|104
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:20:59
|105
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|1:22:00
|106
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:26:51
|107
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
|1:27:40
|108
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:27:48
|109
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|1:27:56
|110
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:28:02
|111
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|1:29:47
|112
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:30:18
|113
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:31:26
|114
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
|1:31:57
|115
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:32:28
|116
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|1:32:31
|117
|Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
|1:32:47
|118
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|1:33:19
|119
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:33:22
|120
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|1:33:30
|121
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|1:34:09
|122
|Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth
|1:36:45
|123
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1:40:03
|124
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|1:40:08
|125
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1:43:19
|126
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth
|1:47:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|56
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|26
|3
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|20
|4
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|5
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|18
|6
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|16
|7
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|14
|8
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|14
|9
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|11
|10
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|10
|11
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|10
|12
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|8
|13
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|14
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|8
|15
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|16
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|6
|17
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth
|6
|18
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|6
|19
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|6
|20
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|21
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|6
|22
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|23
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|24
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|25
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|26
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|27
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|3
|28
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|3
|29
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|1
|30
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|1
|31
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|1
|32
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|33
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|104
|pts
|2
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|50
|3
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|42
|4
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|39
|5
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|30
|6
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
|22
|7
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|16
|8
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|15
|9
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|15
|10
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|15
|11
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|13
|12
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|12
|13
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|11
|14
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|15
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|10
|16
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|10
|17
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth
|10
|18
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|19
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|20
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|21
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|7
|22
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|6
|23
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|6
|24
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|25
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|6
|26
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|6
|27
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth
|6
|28
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|29
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|4
|30
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|31
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|32
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|33
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|2
|34
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|35
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|2
|36
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1
|37
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|38
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|1
|39
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Katusha
|93:12:34
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:04:53
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:07:33
|4
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:17:40
|5
|IAM Cycling
|0:25:22
|6
|Team Sky
|0:28:37
|7
|Lampre - Merida
|0:32:18
|8
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:39:05
|9
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:47:57
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|0:49:22
|11
|Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|0:50:03
|12
|Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|0:50:58
|13
|Verva Activejet Pro Cycling Team
|0:57:49
|14
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:04:40
|15
|FDJ
|1:19:52
|16
|Etixx - Quick Step
|1:42:29
|17
|Dimension Data
|1:57:43
|18
|Roompot Oranje Peloton
|2:04:52
|19
|Orica Greenedge
|2:08:47
|20
|Team Roth
|2:29:45
|21
|Tinkoff
|3:25:44
