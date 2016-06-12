Trending

Tour de Suisse: Sagan wins stage 2 in Baar

Roelandts takes race lead from Cancellara after split in peloton



Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) wins stage 2 at Tour de Suisse





The four-man breakaway riding through the rain





Sven Erik Bystrøm (Katusha)





Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) leading out the sprint and taking the win





Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) celebrating his stage win





New race leader Jürgen Roelandts (Lotto Soudal)





Jürgen Roelandts (Lotto Soudal) on the podium as the yellow jersey holder





Fabian Cancellara is the best Swiss rider in the race





Fabian Cancellara also leads the points classification





Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) takes a drink after his stage 1





Trek-Segafredo's Fränk Schleck smiles for the camera





The Swiss fans were out in force despite the inclement weather





Petv Vakoc (Etixx-Quick Step)





Branislau Samoilau (CCC Sprandi Polkowice)





Jelle Vanendert (Lotto Soudal) leads the peloton





Jelle Vanendert (Lotto Soudal)





Dany van Poppel (Team Sky)





IAM Cycling's Marcel Wyss on the podium





Jürgen Roelandts (Lotto Soudal) on the podium





Stage 2 winner Peter Sagan on the podium





Vasil Kiryienka comes close to being run over by the Roth Gruppe team car having gotten himself tangled up
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)





Smiling race leader Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo)





Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) and the classification leaders on the start line





Antwan Tolhoek (Roompot - Oranje Peloton) leading the breakaway





Sébastien Minard (AG2R La Mondiale) leading the break





The peloton was wrapped up in wet weather gear for stage 2





Robert Gesink receiving help from his team after crashing





Robert Gesink gets into the team car with his race over





Robert Gesink tries to walk off the crash before abandoning





Robert Gesink feeling the pain of his crash





Swiss flags and fans





Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) sits in the field





Trek-Segafredo protect leader Cancellara





Trek-Segafredo





Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) lost the leader's jersey in stage 2





Trek-Segafredo





BMC





Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) during stage 2 at Tour de Suisse




Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) showed he is on form and has plenty of sprinting speed in his legs as the Tour de France approaches by dominating the sprint after some intense racing on the often rain-soaked rolling circuit in Baar. It was Sagan's twelfth stage win at the Tour de Suisse of his career and so gave him the record for the number of stage victories in the Swiss race.

The world champion was dropped off by his teammates in the final kilometres and did the rest on his own. He sat tight on the Orica-GreenEdge lead out and then in sight of the line he jumped before Michael Matthews made his move, closing the door on the Australia. Behind, a split in the peloton had left Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-QuickStep) stuck behind and so his leadout man Max Richeze had to fight for victory and finished in Sagan's slipstream. Matthews was a disappointed third.

Provisional results showed that the most of the peloton finished only seven riders finished in the same time. Everyone else was at least three seconds back. However Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Soudal) finished fifth, in the same time as Sagan, and so took the race lead from Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo). Cancellara is now one second back, with Sagan moving up to fourth at 10 seconds.

"As the only rider to have twelve victories, it’s nice! It wasn’t my objective when I first started racing here to set out to do that, but year by year I’ve taken victories, so it’s a good feeling," Sagan said after setting the new Tour de Suisse stage winning record. "There was a lot of stress in the group that I didn’t like, and it can be a bit boring riding so far to contest just a few final kilometres. Even though it’s a tough year this year, I’m hoping to see it through to the end – although maybe in the grupetto on the harder stages! It’s better to race than to be at home training!"

How it happened

The 187km stage was he road stage of this year and covered four undulating laps of 47km around Baar. It was a festival atmosphere only dampened by the rain that would also cause some crashes and nervous racing.

However the weather didn't discourage the riders from attacking right from the start. After numerous attempts, four riders finally got a gap and formed the early breakaway of the day. The four were Marcel Wyss (IAM Cycling), Sébastien Minard (AG2R La Mondiale), Matthias Krizek (Team Roth) and Antwan Tolhoek (Roompot - Oranje Peloton). They built up a solid gap on the first of the four circuits around Baar with Trek-Segafredo riding at a steady pace for Cancellara.

In his final and farewell Tour de Suisse, Cancellara didn't want to give the breakaway any chance of succeeding and taking yellow jersey, so his teammates were constantly at the front of the peloton, making sure the gap slowly came down. As the riders started on the final 50km of the stage, the breakaway only had 1:30 advantage on the peloton.

On the last time up the 5.4km long category 2 climb, Krizek and Tolhoek went head-to-head for the climber's points again. Krizek opened the sprint and managed to keep his Dutch rival behind him, which meant the Austrian rider was awarded the blue jersey on the podium at the end of the day. The peloton crossed the top of the climb less than one minute behind the breakaway.

The break was caught early, with 35km to go, as Lotto Soudal tried to set up Roelandts for the intermediate sprint in the hope of snatching some bonus seconds. However Cancellara was determined to keep his overall lead and in the sprint the Swiss actually managed to beat Roelandts. The final sprint would decide who pulled on the leader's yellow jersey but it was not to be Cancellara's day after all.

A crash saw Andrew Talansky (Cannondale) in a pile-up along with numerous other riders as the roads turned slippery in the rain. However he got some excellent support from his teammates and managed to chase back on and not lose time. Other riders were not so lucky. Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) crashed earlier in the race and was forced to retire.

In the finale, Orica-GreenEdge hit the front of the peloton to set up Matthews. Magnus Cort did a solid job leading out his Australian teammate but Sagan was smarter and faster. Roelandts was also in the right place after a gap opened up in the line, so he deservedly pulled on yellow for Monday's stage 192km stage from Grosswangen to Rheinfelden. 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team4:35:19
2Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
4Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
5Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
6Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
7Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky0:00:03
8Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
9Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
10Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
11Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
12Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
13Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
14Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
15Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
16Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
17Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
18Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
19Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
20Kévin Réza (Fra) FDJ
21Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
22Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
23Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
24Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
25Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
26Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
27Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
28Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
29Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
30Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
31Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
32Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal
33Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
34Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
35Fredrik Ludvigsson ( Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
36Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
37Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
38Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
39Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
40Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
41Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
42Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
43Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
44Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff Team
45Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
46Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
47Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
48Miguel Ángel López (Col) Astana Pro Team
49Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
50Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
51Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
52Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
53Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
54Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling
55Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
56Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
57Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
58Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
59Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
60Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
61Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
62Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
63Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
64Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
65Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
66Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
67Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data
68Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
69Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
70Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
71Víctor de la Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
72Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
73Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
74Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
75Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
76Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
77Jirí Polnick (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
78Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
79Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
80Dmitrii Kozonchok (Rus) Team Katusha
81Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
82Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
83Felix Grobschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
84Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
85Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
86Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
87Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
88Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
89Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
90Sander Armée (Bel) Lotto Soudal
91Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
92Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
93Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
94Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
95Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
96Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Team Katusha
97Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
98Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
99Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
100Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
101Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
102Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
103Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
104Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
105Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
106Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
107Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
108Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
109Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling
110Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
111Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
112Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
113Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
114Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
115Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
116Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
117Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
118Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
119Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
120Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
121Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
122Mario Jorge Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
123Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
124Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
125Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
126Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
127Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
128Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
129Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:00:33
130Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
131Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
132Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:36
133Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:43
134Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
135Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:45
136Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
137Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:00:51
138Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:36
139José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:47
140Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
141Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
142Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
143Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
144Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
145Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
146Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
147Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
148Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale
149Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
150Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
151Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
152Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
153Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
154Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
155Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth
156Roland Thalman (Swi) Team Roth0:06:00
157Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
158Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
159Leopold König (Cze) Team Sky
160Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
161Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
162Juan José Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
163Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
164Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
165Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
166Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
167Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
168Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
169Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data0:08:37
170Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth
171Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth
172Berden de Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
173Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
174Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:13:20
DNFRobert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
DNSSongezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data

Sprint 1 - Rossauerstrasse, 127.9km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling6pts
2Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton3
3Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Sprint 2 - Rossauerstrasse, 175.8km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo6pts
2Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
3Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo1

Finish - Baar, 187.6km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team10pts
2Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step8
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge6
4Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-GreenEdge4
5Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal2

Mountain 1 - Dorfstrasse, 52.2km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth8pts
2Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton6
3Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
4Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling2
5Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo1

Mountain 2 - Dorfstraase, 99km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton8pts
2Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth6
3Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling4
4Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
5Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo1

Mountain 3 - Dorfstrasse, 146.6km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth8pts
2Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton6
3Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling4
4Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
5Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team1

Swiss rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo4:35:22
2Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
3Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
4Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
5Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
6Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
7Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
8Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
9Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
10Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:33
11Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth0:01:44
12Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
13Roland Thalman (Swi) Team Roth0:05:57
14Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
15Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth0:08:34
16Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal4:42:56
2Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:00:01
3Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:06
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:00:10
5Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
6Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
7Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:11
8Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:00:13
9Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
10Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:14
11Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
12Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
13Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
14Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:15
15Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:16
16Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
17Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
18Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:17
19Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:18
20Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
21Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff Team
22Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:20
23Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
24Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
25Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
26Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling
27Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:00:21
28Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling0:00:22
29Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
30Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:00:25
31Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
32Víctor de la Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
33Fredrik Ludvigsson ( Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:26
34Miguel Ángel López (Col) Astana Pro Team0:00:27
35Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
36Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha0:00:28
37Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
38Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth0:00:29
39Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:30
40Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
41Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
42Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
43Kévin Réza (Fra) FDJ
44Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data0:00:31
45Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
46Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
47Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:32
48Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
49Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
50Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:33
51Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:00:34
52Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
53Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:00:35
54Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
55Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
56Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:00:36
57Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
58Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
59Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
60Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
61Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:00:37
62Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
63Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
64Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:38
65Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
66Jirí Polnick (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
67Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
68Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky0:00:39
69Sander Armée (Bel) Lotto Soudal
70Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
71Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
72Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
73Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
74Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:00:40
75Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
76Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:41
77Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
78Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
79Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
80Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
81Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:00:42
82Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
83Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
84Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
85Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:43
86Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
87Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida0:00:44
88Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:00:45
89Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
90Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling
91Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:00:46
92Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ0:00:47
93Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
94Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
95Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
96Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
97Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:48
98Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:00:49
99Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:00:50
100Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ0:00:51
101Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
102Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth0:00:52
103Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
104Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
105Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:53
106Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
107Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
108Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:55
109Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
110Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
111Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal0:00:56
112Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
113Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
114Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
115Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:57
116Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
117Mario Jorge Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
118Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Team Katusha
119Dmitrii Kozonchok (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:58
120Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:59
121Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team0:01:00
122Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:01
123Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:03
124Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:01:04
125Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:07
126Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:09
127Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:10
128Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:01:13
129Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
130Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:17
131Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:21
132Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:24
133Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
134Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:01:35
135Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida0:01:40
136Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:55
137Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:02:02
138José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:11
139Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:15
140Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:02:17
141Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:23
142Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:24
143Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:25
144Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
145Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:02:26
146Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:02:27
147Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
148Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:28
149Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:33
150Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth0:02:35
151Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
152Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:38
153Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:39
154Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth0:02:45
155Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:58
156Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step0:06:29
157Leopold König (Cze) Team Sky0:06:32
158Juan José Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:38
159Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:06:44
160Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:06:49
161Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
162Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:56
163Roland Thalman (Swi) Team Roth0:06:58
164Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
165Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:07:03
166Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data0:07:05
167Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data0:07:06
168Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:07:24
169Berden de Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:09:08
170Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth0:09:22
171Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data0:09:23
172Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:09:29
173Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth0:09:36
174Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:14:01

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo16pts
2Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal13
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team10
4Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step8
5Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling6
6Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge6
7Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge6
8Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling4
9Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-GreenEdge4
10Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton3
11Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team2
12Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo1
13Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth22pts
2Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton20
3Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling10
4Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
5Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
6Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo1
7Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo1

Swiss rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo4:42:57
2Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:09
3Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:12
4Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:17
5Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth0:00:28
6Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:39
7Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:40
8Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:44
9Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:46
10Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:54
11Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:22
12Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth0:02:44
13Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:06:48
14Roland Thalman (Swi) Team Roth0:06:57
15Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth0:09:21
16Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth0:09:35

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotto Soudal14:09:28
2Orica GreenEdge0:00:04
3Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:00:08
4IAM Cycling
5Movistar Team0:00:11
6Trek - Segafredo0:00:13
7Etixx - Quick Step0:00:14
8Tinkoff0:00:23
9Team Sky0:00:33
10FDJ0:00:34
11CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:35
12Astana Pro Team0:00:36
13BMC Racing Team0:00:42
14Team Giant - Alpecin0:00:44
15AG2R La Mondiale0:00:49
16Team Katusha0:00:53
17Cannondale Pro Cycling Team0:01:00
18Verva Activejet Pro Cycling Team0:01:14
19Dimension Data0:01:15

