Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) showed he is on form and has plenty of sprinting speed in his legs as the Tour de France approaches by dominating the sprint after some intense racing on the often rain-soaked rolling circuit in Baar. It was Sagan's twelfth stage win at the Tour de Suisse of his career and so gave him the record for the number of stage victories in the Swiss race.

The world champion was dropped off by his teammates in the final kilometres and did the rest on his own. He sat tight on the Orica-GreenEdge lead out and then in sight of the line he jumped before Michael Matthews made his move, closing the door on the Australia. Behind, a split in the peloton had left Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-QuickStep) stuck behind and so his leadout man Max Richeze had to fight for victory and finished in Sagan's slipstream. Matthews was a disappointed third.

Provisional results showed that the most of the peloton finished only seven riders finished in the same time. Everyone else was at least three seconds back. However Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Soudal) finished fifth, in the same time as Sagan, and so took the race lead from Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo). Cancellara is now one second back, with Sagan moving up to fourth at 10 seconds.

"As the only rider to have twelve victories, it’s nice! It wasn’t my objective when I first started racing here to set out to do that, but year by year I’ve taken victories, so it’s a good feeling," Sagan said after setting the new Tour de Suisse stage winning record. "There was a lot of stress in the group that I didn’t like, and it can be a bit boring riding so far to contest just a few final kilometres. Even though it’s a tough year this year, I’m hoping to see it through to the end – although maybe in the grupetto on the harder stages! It’s better to race than to be at home training!"

How it happened

The 187km stage was he road stage of this year and covered four undulating laps of 47km around Baar. It was a festival atmosphere only dampened by the rain that would also cause some crashes and nervous racing.

However the weather didn't discourage the riders from attacking right from the start. After numerous attempts, four riders finally got a gap and formed the early breakaway of the day. The four were Marcel Wyss (IAM Cycling), Sébastien Minard (AG2R La Mondiale), Matthias Krizek (Team Roth) and Antwan Tolhoek (Roompot - Oranje Peloton). They built up a solid gap on the first of the four circuits around Baar with Trek-Segafredo riding at a steady pace for Cancellara.

In his final and farewell Tour de Suisse, Cancellara didn't want to give the breakaway any chance of succeeding and taking yellow jersey, so his teammates were constantly at the front of the peloton, making sure the gap slowly came down. As the riders started on the final 50km of the stage, the breakaway only had 1:30 advantage on the peloton.

On the last time up the 5.4km long category 2 climb, Krizek and Tolhoek went head-to-head for the climber's points again. Krizek opened the sprint and managed to keep his Dutch rival behind him, which meant the Austrian rider was awarded the blue jersey on the podium at the end of the day. The peloton crossed the top of the climb less than one minute behind the breakaway.

The break was caught early, with 35km to go, as Lotto Soudal tried to set up Roelandts for the intermediate sprint in the hope of snatching some bonus seconds. However Cancellara was determined to keep his overall lead and in the sprint the Swiss actually managed to beat Roelandts. The final sprint would decide who pulled on the leader's yellow jersey but it was not to be Cancellara's day after all.

A crash saw Andrew Talansky (Cannondale) in a pile-up along with numerous other riders as the roads turned slippery in the rain. However he got some excellent support from his teammates and managed to chase back on and not lose time. Other riders were not so lucky. Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) crashed earlier in the race and was forced to retire.

In the finale, Orica-GreenEdge hit the front of the peloton to set up Matthews. Magnus Cort did a solid job leading out his Australian teammate but Sagan was smarter and faster. Roelandts was also in the right place after a gap opened up in the line, so he deservedly pulled on yellow for Monday's stage 192km stage from Grosswangen to Rheinfelden.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 4:35:19 2 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 4 Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 5 Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 7 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 0:00:03 8 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 9 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 10 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 11 Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 12 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 13 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 14 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 15 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 16 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 17 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 18 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth 19 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 20 Kévin Réza (Fra) FDJ 21 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 22 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 23 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 24 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 25 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 26 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 27 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 28 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 29 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 30 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 31 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 32 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal 33 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 34 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 35 Fredrik Ludvigsson ( Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 36 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 37 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 38 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 39 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 40 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 41 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 42 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 43 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 44 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff Team 45 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 46 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 47 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Miguel Ángel López (Col) Astana Pro Team 49 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 50 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 51 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 52 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 53 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 54 Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling 55 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha 56 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 57 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 58 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 59 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 60 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 61 Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ 62 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 63 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 64 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 65 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 66 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 67 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data 68 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 69 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 70 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 71 Víctor de la Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 72 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 73 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 74 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 75 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 76 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 77 Jirí Polnick (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 78 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 79 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 80 Dmitrii Kozonchok (Rus) Team Katusha 81 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 82 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 83 Felix Grobschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 84 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 85 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 86 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 87 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 88 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 89 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 90 Sander Armée (Bel) Lotto Soudal 91 Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth 92 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 93 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 94 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 95 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 96 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Team Katusha 97 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 98 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling 99 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 100 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 101 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 102 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 103 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 104 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 105 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 106 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 107 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 108 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ 109 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling 110 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 111 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 112 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team 113 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 114 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 115 Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 116 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 117 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 118 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 119 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 120 Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth 121 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 122 Mario Jorge Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 123 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 124 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 125 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 126 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 127 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 128 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 129 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:00:33 130 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 131 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 132 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:36 133 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:43 134 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 135 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:45 136 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 137 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:00:51 138 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:36 139 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:47 140 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 141 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 142 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 143 Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth 144 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 145 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 146 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 147 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 148 Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale 149 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 150 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 151 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 152 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 153 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 154 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 155 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth 156 Roland Thalman (Swi) Team Roth 0:06:00 157 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 158 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 159 Leopold König (Cze) Team Sky 160 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 161 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 162 Juan José Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 163 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 164 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data 165 Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 166 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 167 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 168 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 169 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 0:08:37 170 Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth 171 Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth 172 Berden de Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 173 Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 174 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:13:20 DNF Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo DNS Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data

Sprint 1 - Rossauerstrasse, 127.9km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 6 pts 2 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 3 3 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Sprint 2 - Rossauerstrasse, 175.8km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 6 pts 2 Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 3 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1

Finish - Baar, 187.6km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 10 pts 2 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 6 4 Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 4 5 Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2

Mountain 1 - Dorfstrasse, 52.2km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth 8 pts 2 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 6 3 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 4 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 2 5 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 1

Mountain 2 - Dorfstraase, 99km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 8 pts 2 Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth 6 3 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 4 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 5 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1

Mountain 3 - Dorfstrasse, 146.6km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth 8 pts 2 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 6 3 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 4 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 5 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1

Swiss rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 4:35:22 2 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 3 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 6 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 7 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling 9 Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth 10 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:33 11 Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth 0:01:44 12 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 13 Roland Thalman (Swi) Team Roth 0:05:57 14 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 15 Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth 0:08:34 16 Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4:42:56 2 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:01 3 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:06 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:00:10 5 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 6 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 7 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:11 8 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 0:00:13 9 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 10 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:14 11 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 12 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 13 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 14 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:15 15 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:16 16 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 17 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 18 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:17 19 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:18 20 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 21 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff Team 22 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:20 23 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 24 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 25 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 26 Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling 27 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:00:21 28 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:00:22 29 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 30 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:00:25 31 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 32 Víctor de la Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 33 Fredrik Ludvigsson ( Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:26 34 Miguel Ángel López (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:27 35 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 36 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 0:00:28 37 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 38 Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth 0:00:29 39 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:30 40 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 41 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 42 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 43 Kévin Réza (Fra) FDJ 44 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data 0:00:31 45 Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ 46 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 47 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:32 48 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 49 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 50 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:33 51 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:34 52 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 53 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:00:35 54 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 55 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 56 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:00:36 57 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 58 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 59 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 60 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 61 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:00:37 62 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 63 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 64 Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:38 65 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 66 Jirí Polnick (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 67 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 68 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 0:00:39 69 Sander Armée (Bel) Lotto Soudal 70 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 71 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 72 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 73 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team 74 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:00:40 75 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 76 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:41 77 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 78 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 79 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 80 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 81 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:00:42 82 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 83 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 84 Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 85 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:43 86 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 87 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 0:00:44 88 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:00:45 89 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 90 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling 91 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:00:46 92 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 0:00:47 93 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 94 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 95 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling 96 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 97 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:00:48 98 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:00:49 99 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:00:50 100 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ 0:00:51 101 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 102 Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth 0:00:52 103 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 104 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 105 Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:53 106 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 107 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 108 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:55 109 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 110 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 111 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal 0:00:56 112 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 113 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth 114 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 115 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:57 116 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 117 Mario Jorge Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 118 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Team Katusha 119 Dmitrii Kozonchok (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:58 120 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:59 121 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:01:00 122 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:01 123 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:03 124 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:01:04 125 Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:07 126 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:09 127 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:10 128 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:01:13 129 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 130 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:17 131 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:21 132 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:24 133 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 134 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:01:35 135 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 0:01:40 136 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:55 137 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:02:02 138 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:11 139 Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:15 140 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:02:17 141 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:23 142 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:24 143 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:25 144 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 145 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:02:26 146 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:02:27 147 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 148 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:28 149 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:02:33 150 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth 0:02:35 151 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 152 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:38 153 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:39 154 Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth 0:02:45 155 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:58 156 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:06:29 157 Leopold König (Cze) Team Sky 0:06:32 158 Juan José Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:38 159 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:06:44 160 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:49 161 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 162 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:56 163 Roland Thalman (Swi) Team Roth 0:06:58 164 Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 165 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:07:03 166 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data 0:07:05 167 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 0:07:06 168 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:07:24 169 Berden de Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:09:08 170 Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth 0:09:22 171 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 0:09:23 172 Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:09:29 173 Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth 0:09:36 174 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:01

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 16 pts 2 Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 10 4 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 5 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 6 6 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 6 7 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 6 8 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 9 Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 4 10 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 3 11 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 2 12 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1 13 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth 22 pts 2 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 20 3 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 10 4 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 5 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 6 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 1 7 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1

Swiss rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 4:42:57 2 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:09 3 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:12 4 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:17 5 Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth 0:00:28 6 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:39 7 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:40 8 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:44 9 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:46 10 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:54 11 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:22 12 Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth 0:02:44 13 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:48 14 Roland Thalman (Swi) Team Roth 0:06:57 15 Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth 0:09:21 16 Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth 0:09:35