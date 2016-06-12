Tour de Suisse: Sagan wins stage 2 in Baar
Roelandts takes race lead from Cancellara after split in peloton
Stage 2: Baar - Baar
Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) showed he is on form and has plenty of sprinting speed in his legs as the Tour de France approaches by dominating the sprint after some intense racing on the often rain-soaked rolling circuit in Baar. It was Sagan's twelfth stage win at the Tour de Suisse of his career and so gave him the record for the number of stage victories in the Swiss race.
The world champion was dropped off by his teammates in the final kilometres and did the rest on his own. He sat tight on the Orica-GreenEdge lead out and then in sight of the line he jumped before Michael Matthews made his move, closing the door on the Australia. Behind, a split in the peloton had left Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-QuickStep) stuck behind and so his leadout man Max Richeze had to fight for victory and finished in Sagan's slipstream. Matthews was a disappointed third.
Provisional results showed that the most of the peloton finished only seven riders finished in the same time. Everyone else was at least three seconds back. However Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Soudal) finished fifth, in the same time as Sagan, and so took the race lead from Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo). Cancellara is now one second back, with Sagan moving up to fourth at 10 seconds.
"As the only rider to have twelve victories, it’s nice! It wasn’t my objective when I first started racing here to set out to do that, but year by year I’ve taken victories, so it’s a good feeling," Sagan said after setting the new Tour de Suisse stage winning record. "There was a lot of stress in the group that I didn’t like, and it can be a bit boring riding so far to contest just a few final kilometres. Even though it’s a tough year this year, I’m hoping to see it through to the end – although maybe in the grupetto on the harder stages! It’s better to race than to be at home training!"
How it happened
The 187km stage was he road stage of this year and covered four undulating laps of 47km around Baar. It was a festival atmosphere only dampened by the rain that would also cause some crashes and nervous racing.
However the weather didn't discourage the riders from attacking right from the start. After numerous attempts, four riders finally got a gap and formed the early breakaway of the day. The four were Marcel Wyss (IAM Cycling), Sébastien Minard (AG2R La Mondiale), Matthias Krizek (Team Roth) and Antwan Tolhoek (Roompot - Oranje Peloton). They built up a solid gap on the first of the four circuits around Baar with Trek-Segafredo riding at a steady pace for Cancellara.
In his final and farewell Tour de Suisse, Cancellara didn't want to give the breakaway any chance of succeeding and taking yellow jersey, so his teammates were constantly at the front of the peloton, making sure the gap slowly came down. As the riders started on the final 50km of the stage, the breakaway only had 1:30 advantage on the peloton.
On the last time up the 5.4km long category 2 climb, Krizek and Tolhoek went head-to-head for the climber's points again. Krizek opened the sprint and managed to keep his Dutch rival behind him, which meant the Austrian rider was awarded the blue jersey on the podium at the end of the day. The peloton crossed the top of the climb less than one minute behind the breakaway.
The break was caught early, with 35km to go, as Lotto Soudal tried to set up Roelandts for the intermediate sprint in the hope of snatching some bonus seconds. However Cancellara was determined to keep his overall lead and in the sprint the Swiss actually managed to beat Roelandts. The final sprint would decide who pulled on the leader's yellow jersey but it was not to be Cancellara's day after all.
A crash saw Andrew Talansky (Cannondale) in a pile-up along with numerous other riders as the roads turned slippery in the rain. However he got some excellent support from his teammates and managed to chase back on and not lose time. Other riders were not so lucky. Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) crashed earlier in the race and was forced to retire.
In the finale, Orica-GreenEdge hit the front of the peloton to set up Matthews. Magnus Cort did a solid job leading out his Australian teammate but Sagan was smarter and faster. Roelandts was also in the right place after a gap opened up in the line, so he deservedly pulled on yellow for Monday's stage 192km stage from Grosswangen to Rheinfelden.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|4:35:19
|2
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|5
|Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|0:00:03
|8
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|9
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|10
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|11
|Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|12
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|13
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|14
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|15
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|16
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|17
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|18
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
|19
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|Kévin Réza (Fra) FDJ
|21
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|22
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|23
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|25
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|26
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|28
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|29
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|30
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|31
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|32
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|33
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|34
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|35
|Fredrik Ludvigsson ( Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|36
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|37
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|38
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|39
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|40
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|41
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|42
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|44
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff Team
|45
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|46
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|47
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Miguel Ángel López (Col) Astana Pro Team
|49
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|50
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|51
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|52
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|53
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|54
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|55
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
|56
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|57
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|58
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|59
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|60
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|61
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|62
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|63
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|64
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|65
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|66
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data
|68
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|69
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|70
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|71
|Víctor de la Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|72
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|73
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|74
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|75
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|76
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|77
|Jirí Polnick (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|79
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|80
|Dmitrii Kozonchok (Rus) Team Katusha
|81
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|82
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|83
|Felix Grobschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|84
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|85
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|86
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|87
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|88
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|89
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|90
|Sander Armée (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|91
|Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
|92
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|93
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|94
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|95
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|96
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Team Katusha
|97
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|98
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
|99
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|100
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|101
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|102
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|103
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|104
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|105
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|106
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|107
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|108
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
|109
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|110
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|111
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|112
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
|113
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|114
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|115
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|116
|Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|117
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|118
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|119
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|120
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
|121
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|122
|Mario Jorge Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|123
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|124
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|125
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|126
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|127
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|128
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|129
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:33
|130
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|131
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|132
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:36
|133
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:43
|134
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|135
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:45
|136
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|137
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:00:51
|138
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:36
|139
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:47
|140
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|141
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|142
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|143
|Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
|144
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|145
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|146
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|147
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|148
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale
|149
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|150
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|151
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|152
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|153
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|154
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|155
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth
|156
|Roland Thalman (Swi) Team Roth
|0:06:00
|157
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|158
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|159
|Leopold König (Cze) Team Sky
|160
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|161
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|162
|Juan José Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|163
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|164
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
|165
|Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|166
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|167
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|168
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|169
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:08:37
|170
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth
|171
|Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth
|172
|Berden de Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|173
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|174
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:13:20
|DNF
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|DNS
|Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|6
|pts
|2
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|3
|3
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|pts
|2
|Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|3
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|4
|Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|5
|Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
|8
|pts
|2
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|6
|3
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|4
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2
|5
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|8
|pts
|2
|Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
|6
|3
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|4
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|5
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
|8
|pts
|2
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|6
|3
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|4
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|5
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|4:35:22
|2
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|3
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|6
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|7
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
|9
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
|10
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:33
|11
|Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
|0:01:44
|12
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|13
|Roland Thalman (Swi) Team Roth
|0:05:57
|14
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth
|0:08:34
|16
|Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4:42:56
|2
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:01
|3
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:06
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:10
|5
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|6
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:11
|8
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:13
|9
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:14
|11
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|13
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:15
|15
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:16
|16
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|17
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|18
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:17
|19
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:18
|20
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|21
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff Team
|22
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:20
|23
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|24
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|26
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|27
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:21
|28
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:00:22
|29
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|30
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|0:00:25
|31
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|32
|Víctor de la Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|33
|Fredrik Ludvigsson ( Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:26
|34
|Miguel Ángel López (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:27
|35
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|36
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:00:28
|37
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|38
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
|0:00:29
|39
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:30
|40
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|41
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|42
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|43
|Kévin Réza (Fra) FDJ
|44
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:00:31
|45
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|46
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|47
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:32
|48
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|49
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|50
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:33
|51
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:34
|52
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|53
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:35
|54
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|55
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|56
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:00:36
|57
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|58
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|59
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|60
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|61
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:37
|62
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|63
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|64
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:38
|65
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|66
|Jirí Polnick (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|67
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|68
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|0:00:39
|69
|Sander Armée (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|70
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|72
|Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
|74
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:40
|75
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|76
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:41
|77
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|78
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|79
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|80
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|81
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|82
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|83
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|84
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|85
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:43
|86
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|87
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:44
|88
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:45
|89
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|90
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|91
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:00:46
|92
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|0:00:47
|93
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|94
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|95
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
|96
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|97
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:00:48
|98
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:00:49
|99
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:00:50
|100
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:51
|101
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|102
|Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
|0:00:52
|103
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|104
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|105
|Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:53
|106
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|107
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|108
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:55
|109
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|110
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|111
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:56
|112
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|113
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
|114
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|115
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:57
|116
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|117
|Mario Jorge Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|118
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Team Katusha
|119
|Dmitrii Kozonchok (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:58
|120
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:59
|121
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:00
|122
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:01
|123
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:03
|124
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:04
|125
|Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:07
|126
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:09
|127
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:10
|128
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:01:13
|129
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|130
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:17
|131
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:21
|132
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:24
|133
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|134
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:35
|135
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:40
|136
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:55
|137
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:02:02
|138
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:11
|139
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:15
|140
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:02:17
|141
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:23
|142
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:24
|143
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:25
|144
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|145
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:02:26
|146
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:27
|147
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|148
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:28
|149
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:33
|150
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth
|0:02:35
|151
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|152
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:38
|153
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:39
|154
|Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
|0:02:45
|155
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:58
|156
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:06:29
|157
|Leopold König (Cze) Team Sky
|0:06:32
|158
|Juan José Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:38
|159
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:06:44
|160
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:49
|161
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|162
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:56
|163
|Roland Thalman (Swi) Team Roth
|0:06:58
|164
|Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|165
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:07:03
|166
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
|0:07:05
|167
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|0:07:06
|168
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:24
|169
|Berden de Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:09:08
|170
|Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth
|0:09:22
|171
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:09:23
|172
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:09:29
|173
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth
|0:09:36
|174
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|pts
|2
|Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|10
|4
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|5
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|6
|6
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|7
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|8
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|9
|Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|10
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|3
|11
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|12
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|13
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
|22
|pts
|2
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|20
|3
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|10
|4
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|5
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|6
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|7
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|4:42:57
|2
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:09
|3
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:12
|4
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:17
|5
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
|0:00:28
|6
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:39
|7
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:40
|8
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:44
|9
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:46
|10
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:54
|11
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:22
|12
|Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
|0:02:44
|13
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:48
|14
|Roland Thalman (Swi) Team Roth
|0:06:57
|15
|Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth
|0:09:21
|16
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth
|0:09:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotto Soudal
|14:09:28
|2
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:04
|3
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:00:08
|4
|IAM Cycling
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:00:11
|6
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00:13
|7
|Etixx - Quick Step
|0:00:14
|8
|Tinkoff
|0:00:23
|9
|Team Sky
|0:00:33
|10
|FDJ
|0:00:34
|11
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:35
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:36
|13
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:42
|14
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:00:44
|15
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:49
|16
|Team Katusha
|0:00:53
|17
|Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:00
|18
|Verva Activejet Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:14
|19
|Dimension Data
|0:01:15
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Raymond Poulidor dies aged 83French cycling icon passes away after long spell in hospital
-
Romain Bardet set to miss 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman targets Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy