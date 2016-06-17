Tour de Suisse: Van Garderen wins queen stage in Sölden
Barguil rides into race lead as Kelderman drops
Stage 7: Arbon - Sölden
Tejay van Garderen (BMC) looked back and saw no one behind him as he crossed the finish line at the Rettenbach Glacier above Sölden to take the stage 7 victory at the Tour de Suisse.
The American had plenty of time to celebrate ahead of his distant chasers, led by Miguel Lopez (Astana), who finished in second, Warren Barguil (Giant-Alpecin) in third and Jarlinson Pantano (IAM Cycling) in fourth.
Van Garderen made the first attack with 4.6km to go - blasting out of the small group of GC contenders from which race leader Wilco Kelderman had already been dropped - in what looked like a resurrection after his previous day’s struggle through the cold that saw him lose two minutes to his rivals. He quickly picked up 20 seconds, and looked as motivated as ever to redeem himself as one of the strongest climbers in the race.
Barguil tried to close the gap with Pantano close behind, but it was a case of too little too late as Van Garderen carried on at a powerful speed, picking up more time with each pedal stroke. He rounded the hairpin turns, under the rain and slick roads with a healthy lead, as his rivals behind scrambled to close the gap down.
Under two kilometres to go, his lead swelled to 27 seconds, then 30 and 33 in what was clearly an unstoppable performance.
Barguil tried to attack Pantano but both were surprised by the new addition to the chase group, Lopez, who had silently bridge across. The Colombian looked freshest of the three and he made his move for second place, leaving Barguil for third and Pantano in fourth.
Barguil may have been disappointed to lose out on the stage win but, it was no consolation prize of course, that the Frenchman moved into the overall lead, 21 seconds ahead of Lopez and 24 seconds ahead of Andrew Talansky (Cannondale).
The climb to the glacier
With Mathias Brandle (IAM Cycling) on the attack seven minutes up the road, followed by his former breakaway companion Iljo Keisse (Etixx-QuickStep), the peloton reached Sölden at the base of the final climb towards the Rettenbachferner. The 11.5km climb boasted an average gradient of 10 per cent, and an opportunity to shake up the general classification.
Laurens Ten Dam and Simon Geschke pushed the pace at the front of the field with Barguil on their wheels, as LottoNL-Jumbo’s overall race leader Wilco Kelderman began to struggle on the slopes.
Astana’s Michele Scarponi and Lopez challenged Giant-Alpecin’s control and put their own pressure on the bunch. BMC also emerged to the fore with van Garderen, and with nine kilometres to go they had peeled back two more minutes from Brandle’s advantage.
The Swiss rider continued to hemorrhage time as he approached the steeper sections of the climb, down to three minutes with eight kilometres to go.
The main field split apart and under 20 contenders remained up front including Geraint Thomas (Team Sky), Barguil, Van Garderen and Darwin Atapuma (BMC), defending champion Simon Spilak (Katusha), Talansky, Victor De La Parte (Movistar) Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) and Lopez among them.
Rain began to spit on the riders at roughly seven kilometres to go but that quickly turned to snow as they continued to climb. Fans waited at the finish line under gently falling snow.
Brandle enjoyed a small descent through the toll booth with six kilometres remaining but as the road pitched up again, he looked as if he was standing still, his legs almost seizing under him. The slashed time gap proved his fatigue, and the field’s motivation, but he still fought, swerving side to side up the mountain road, holding on to only 30 seconds. Once caught, he mustered up enough energy to smile and pop a wheelie for the cameras.
Thomas benefitted from the help of his teammate Vasil Kiryienka, who set the pace for the group up most of the climb.
But it was Van Garderen who made the first attack with under five kilometres to go. And it was the surprise move of the day that stuck to the finish line.
Brandle and Keisse go for broke, Tolhoek takes mountain points
Stage 7, the queen stage at the Tour de Suisse, was 224.5km from Arbon to Solden and included two significant climbs, firstly the Hochtannberg Pass (85.5km), which is a hors-category ascent. Then there was the climb to the finish line above Solden, a lengthy climb at altitude: 2669 metres above sea level.
Tired legs from the previous day’s climbing stage showed as the peloton let an early breakaway go. Mathias Brandle (IAM Cycling) and Iljo Keisse (Etixx-QuickStep) leaped off the front, while mountains classification leader Antwan Tolhoek (Roompot) tried to make it across to the two leaders but ended up stuck between the bunch and the break, but only for a short while before he closed the gap.
Just 40km into the stage, the trio built their lead out to eight minutes. But as they approached the Hochtannberg Pass, the gap ballooned to 12 minutes. They had some reprieve on a small descent before reaching another climb to the top. Tolhoek picked up the full KOM points and built a further lead in the mountains classification.
The peloton reduced the gap to 10 minutes, and over the climb several riders abandoned including Pierre Latour, who had spent a short time in the leader’s jersey, but he struggled over the climbs during stage 6 and lost the lead. His team AG2R La Mondiale later announced that he abandoned due to bronchitis.
Once the breakaway reached the flatter sections of the course, ahead of the final climb, Tolhoek decided his day in the breakaway was over and he sat up to allow the field to catch him. Keisse’s and Brandle’s lead hovered between nine and ten minutes, as the field began to organize a legitimate chase led by LottoNL-Jumbo for their race leader Wilco Kelderman.
There were two intermediate sprints on course at 196.9km in Langenfield and 211km in Solden, before the start of the climb. Points leader Max Richeze (Etixx-QuickStep) mopped up the remaining points behind the leaders to increase his lead in that classification to 18 points over Peter Sagan.
With 12km to go, Keisse and Brandle held onto more than seven minutes over the field. But as soon as the pair hit the base of the climb, with 11.5km to go, Brandle, a Swiss rider racing on Austrian roads, took a gamble and went for a solo move on the ascent.
His effort looked painful as his tired legs tried to hold off the select group of climbers behind. He was caught, after a valiant effort, which set up the stage for the overall contenders.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6:26:13
|2
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:16
|3
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|0:00:31
|5
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:33
|6
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|0:00:43
|7
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:49
|8
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:59
|10
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|11
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:08
|12
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:07
|13
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:02:39
|16
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:02:48
|17
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:53
|18
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:05
|19
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:43
|20
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:52
|21
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:58
|22
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:00
|23
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:04:07
|24
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:29
|25
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:48
|26
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:22
|27
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:00
|28
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:51
|29
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|30
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|0:07:39
|31
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|0:08:08
|32
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:08:45
|33
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:09:13
|34
|Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:29
|35
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:10:17
|36
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:11:27
|37
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|38
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|39
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|40
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth
|0:11:31
|41
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:41
|42
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:11:50
|43
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|0:12:13
|44
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:12:15
|45
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:12:47
|46
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|47
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|48
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|49
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|50
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:51
|51
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|52
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:12:53
|53
|Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|54
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|55
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:13:16
|56
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:13:24
|57
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:13:45
|58
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|59
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:13:57
|60
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:06
|61
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|62
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:14:41
|63
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|0:15:07
|64
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|65
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|66
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|67
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|69
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
|0:15:51
|70
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|71
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:16:00
|72
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|73
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|74
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|75
|Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
|0:16:12
|76
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:16:26
|77
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:16:46
|78
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:16:58
|79
|Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|80
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
|81
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
|82
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:45
|83
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:18:01
|84
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:18:48
|85
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|86
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|87
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|88
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|89
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|90
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|91
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|92
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|93
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:19:05
|94
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:19:15
|95
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:22
|96
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:19:36
|97
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|98
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|99
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|100
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:19:38
|101
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:20:20
|102
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:20:59
|103
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|104
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale
|105
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|106
|Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:25
|107
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:45
|108
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|0:21:49
|109
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:21:54
|110
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:33
|111
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth
|112
|Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth
|113
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
|114
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|115
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|116
|Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
|117
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:39
|118
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:22:57
|119
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|120
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:00
|121
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:23:07
|122
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|0:23:24
|123
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:24:19
|124
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|125
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:24:24
|126
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:24:44
|127
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:24:50
|128
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|129
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|130
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|131
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:25:24
|132
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:26:24
|133
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:26:50
|134
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:27:52
|135
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:29:12
|136
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:30:06
|137
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:31:03
|138
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:33:30
|139
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:34:36
|140
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|DNF
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|DNF
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|DNF
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|DNF
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNS
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNS
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|pts
|2
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|3
|3
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|pts
|2
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|3
|3
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|8
|3
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|6
|4
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|4
|5
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|20
|pts
|2
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|15
|3
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|4
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|6
|5
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|15
|3
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|10
|4
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|6
|5
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Katusha
|19:26:10
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:27
|3
|Team Sky
|0:04:04
|4
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:04:46
|5
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:07:14
|6
|Movistar Team
|0:07:16
|7
|Lampre - Merida
|0:08:10
|8
|IAM Cycling
|0:09:04
|9
|Verva Activejet Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:09
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|0:18:23
|11
|Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:49
|12
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:18:56
|13
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:19:17
|14
|Lotto Soudal
|0:20:47
|15
|FDJ
|0:23:31
|16
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:29:13
|17
|Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:30:13
|18
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:34:01
|19
|Team Roth
|0:36:03
|20
|Dimension Data
|0:36:07
|21
|Etixx - Quick Step
|0:43:50
|22
|Tinkoff
|1:18:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|29:09:53
|2
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:21
|3
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:24
|4
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:55
|5
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|0:01:06
|6
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|0:01:07
|7
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:31
|8
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:36
|9
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:39
|10
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:55
|11
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:44
|12
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:00
|13
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:05:32
|14
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:45
|15
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:49
|16
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:08:11
|17
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:06
|18
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:39
|19
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:10:41
|20
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:10:56
|21
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:23
|22
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:13:35
|23
|Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:18:22
|24
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:18:42
|25
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:21
|26
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|0:20:27
|27
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:20:46
|28
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:49
|29
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:29
|30
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:24:41
|31
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:25:53
|32
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:26:47
|33
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:27:37
|34
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:28:10
|35
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:29:15
|36
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:29:33
|37
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:31:35
|38
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:33:02
|39
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:33:17
|40
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:36:44
|41
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|0:38:24
|42
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:38:33
|43
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:39:35
|44
|Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:39:47
|45
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:39:54
|46
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:40:56
|47
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:40:59
|48
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|0:41:05
|49
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|50
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|0:42:06
|51
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:42:23
|52
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:43:11
|53
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:44:21
|54
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:45:04
|55
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|0:45:05
|56
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:45:18
|57
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|0:46:23
|58
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|0:46:24
|59
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:46:52
|60
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:47:20
|61
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:47:23
|62
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:47:30
|63
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|64
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:48:44
|65
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:49:16
|66
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:49:18
|67
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:49:35
|68
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:49:42
|69
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:49:56
|70
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:50:01
|71
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|0:50:09
|72
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:50:32
|73
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:50:49
|74
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:51:05
|75
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:51:08
|76
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|0:51:37
|77
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:51:50
|78
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|0:52:55
|79
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:53:46
|80
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:54:08
|81
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:54:45
|82
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:55:26
|83
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:55:41
|84
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
|0:56:27
|85
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:56:33
|86
|Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:56:38
|87
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:57:27
|88
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:57:34
|89
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:57:39
|90
|Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
|0:58:05
|91
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:58:06
|92
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:58:19
|93
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:58:29
|94
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|0:59:27
|95
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
|0:59:29
|96
|Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:59:46
|97
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:00:23
|98
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:00:33
|99
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|1:01:16
|100
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:01:42
|101
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|1:01:59
|102
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:02:09
|103
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth
|1:03:14
|104
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|1:04:39
|105
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:04:52
|106
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:05:04
|107
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:05:08
|108
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|1:05:20
|109
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:06:07
|110
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|1:06:15
|111
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|112
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|1:06:18
|113
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:06:52
|114
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:07:49
|115
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|1:08:56
|116
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:08:57
|117
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|1:10:02
|118
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:10:31
|119
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:13:43
|120
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
|1:14:24
|121
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|1:15:04
|122
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|1:15:11
|123
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:16:08
|124
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:17:13
|125
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|1:17:59
|126
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:18:03
|127
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:18:40
|128
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|1:20:14
|129
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:20:16
|130
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
|1:20:32
|131
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|1:20:42
|132
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:21:07
|133
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|1:21:37
|134
|Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
|1:21:42
|135
|Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth
|1:23:17
|136
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1:24:40
|137
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|1:24:47
|138
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1:28:58
|139
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth
|1:33:16
|140
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|1:39:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|44
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|26
|3
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|18
|4
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|18
|5
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|6
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|14
|7
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|14
|8
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|11
|9
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|10
|10
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|8
|11
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|8
|12
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|13
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|6
|14
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth
|6
|15
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|16
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|6
|17
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|6
|18
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|19
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|6
|20
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|4
|21
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|22
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|23
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|24
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|25
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|26
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|3
|27
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|3
|28
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|29
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|30
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|31
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|1
|32
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|1
|33
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|1
|34
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|1
|35
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|36
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|104
|pts
|2
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|50
|3
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|42
|4
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|35
|5
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
|22
|6
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|15
|7
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|15
|8
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|13
|9
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|12
|10
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|12
|11
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|11
|12
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|10
|13
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|10
|14
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|10
|15
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|10
|16
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|17
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth
|10
|18
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|19
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|20
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|7
|21
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|6
|22
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|6
|23
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|24
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|25
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|6
|26
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|6
|27
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth
|6
|28
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|29
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|4
|30
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|31
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|32
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|4
|33
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|34
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|35
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|36
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|2
|37
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|38
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|2
|39
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1
|40
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|41
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|1
|42
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|29:30:39
|2
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:43
|3
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:29
|4
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:20:19
|5
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:28:49
|6
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:30:22
|7
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:36:53
|8
|Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
|0:37:19
|9
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:39:47
|10
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:41:13
|11
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:45:32
|12
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
|0:53:38
|13
|Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
|1:00:56
|14
|Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth
|1:02:31
|15
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth
|1:12:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Katusha
|87:50:16
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:04
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:06:33
|4
|Team Sky
|0:08:38
|5
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:09:19
|6
|IAM Cycling
|0:17:12
|7
|Lotto Soudal
|0:18:48
|8
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:26:40
|9
|Lampre - Merida
|0:27:23
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|0:33:07
|11
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:35:00
|12
|Verva Activejet Pro Cycling Team
|0:42:28
|13
|Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|0:43:49
|14
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:44:47
|15
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:51:36
|16
|FDJ
|1:01:44
|17
|Etixx - Quick Step
|1:21:11
|18
|Orica GreenEdge
|1:38:06
|19
|Dimension Data
|1:38:44
|20
|Roompot Oranje Peloton
|1:46:16
|21
|Team Roth
|2:13:11
|22
|Tinkoff
|2:50:46
