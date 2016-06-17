Trending

Tour de Suisse: Van Garderen wins queen stage in Sölden

Barguil rides into race lead as Kelderman drops

Image 1 of 36

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) wins stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) wins stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 36

Wilco Kelderman (LottoNl-Jumbo) loses contact

Wilco Kelderman (LottoNl-Jumbo) loses contact
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 36

Wilco Kelderman (LottoNl-Jumbo) slipped out of the race lead

Wilco Kelderman (LottoNl-Jumbo) slipped out of the race lead
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 36

Geraint Thomas (Sky)

Geraint Thomas (Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 36

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 36

Wilco Kelderman (LottoNl-Jumbo)

Wilco Kelderman (LottoNl-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 36

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) wins stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) wins stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 36

Warren Barguil (Giant-Alpecin) looks back to check on the chasers

Warren Barguil (Giant-Alpecin) looks back to check on the chasers
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 36

Stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse

Stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 36

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 36

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 36

Warren Barguil (Giant-Alpecin) in the Tour de Suisse lead

Warren Barguil (Giant-Alpecin) in the Tour de Suisse lead
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 36

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 36

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) gets the big cheese

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) gets the big cheese
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 36

Warren Barguil (Giant-Alpecin)

Warren Barguil (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 36

Warren Barguil (Giant-Alpecin)

Warren Barguil (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 36

Warren Barguil (Giant-Alpecin)

Warren Barguil (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 36

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) wins stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) wins stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 36

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) on Stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) on Stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 36

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 36

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) wins stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) wins stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 36

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) wins stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) wins stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 36

Antwan Tolhoek (Roompot) leads the breakaway

Antwan Tolhoek (Roompot) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 36

Iljo Keisse (Etixx-Quickstep) in the breakaway

Iljo Keisse (Etixx-Quickstep) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Peter Sagan (Tinkoff)

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff)

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 36

Stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse

Stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 36

Stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse

Stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 36

Stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse

Stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 36

Stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse

Stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 36

Stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse

Stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 36

Stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse

Stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 36

Stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse

Stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 36

Wilco Kelderman (LottoNl-Jumbo) on Stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse

Wilco Kelderman (LottoNl-Jumbo) on Stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 36

The breakaway led by Mathias Brädle (IAM Cycling) on Stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse

The breakaway led by Mathias Brädle (IAM Cycling) on Stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 36

Maximiliano Richeze in the points jersey on Stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse

Maximiliano Richeze in the points jersey on Stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 36

Stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse

Stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) looked back and saw no one behind him as he crossed the finish line at the Rettenbach Glacier above Sölden to take the stage 7 victory at the Tour de Suisse.

The American had plenty of time to celebrate ahead of his distant chasers, led by Miguel Lopez (Astana), who finished in second, Warren Barguil (Giant-Alpecin) in third and Jarlinson Pantano (IAM Cycling) in fourth.

Van Garderen made the first attack with 4.6km to go - blasting out of the small group of GC contenders from which race leader Wilco Kelderman had already been dropped - in what looked like a resurrection after his previous day’s struggle through the cold that saw him lose two minutes to his rivals. He quickly picked up 20 seconds, and looked as motivated as ever to redeem himself as one of the strongest climbers in the race.

Barguil tried to close the gap with Pantano close behind, but it was a case of too little too late as Van Garderen carried on at a powerful speed, picking up more time with each pedal stroke. He rounded the hairpin turns, under the rain and slick roads with a healthy lead, as his rivals behind scrambled to close the gap down.

Under two kilometres to go, his lead swelled to 27 seconds, then 30 and 33 in what was clearly an unstoppable performance.

Barguil tried to attack Pantano but both were surprised by the new addition to the chase group, Lopez, who had silently bridge across. The Colombian looked freshest of the three and he made his move for second place, leaving Barguil for third and Pantano in fourth.

Barguil may have been disappointed to lose out on the stage win but, it was no consolation prize of course, that the Frenchman moved into the overall lead, 21 seconds ahead of Lopez and 24 seconds ahead of Andrew Talansky (Cannondale).

The climb to the glacier

With Mathias Brandle (IAM Cycling) on the attack seven minutes up the road, followed by his former breakaway companion Iljo Keisse (Etixx-QuickStep), the peloton reached Sölden at the base of the final climb towards the Rettenbachferner. The 11.5km climb boasted an average gradient of 10 per cent, and an opportunity to shake up the general classification.

Laurens Ten Dam and Simon Geschke pushed the pace at the front of the field with Barguil on their wheels, as LottoNL-Jumbo’s overall race leader Wilco Kelderman began to struggle on the slopes.

Astana’s Michele Scarponi and Lopez challenged Giant-Alpecin’s control and put their own pressure on the bunch. BMC also emerged to the fore with van Garderen, and with nine kilometres to go they had peeled back two more minutes from Brandle’s advantage.

The Swiss rider continued to hemorrhage time as he approached the steeper sections of the climb, down to three minutes with eight kilometres to go.

The main field split apart and under 20 contenders remained up front including Geraint Thomas (Team Sky), Barguil, Van Garderen and Darwin Atapuma (BMC), defending champion Simon Spilak (Katusha), Talansky, Victor De La Parte (Movistar) Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) and Lopez among them. 

Rain began to spit on the riders at roughly seven kilometres to go but that quickly turned to snow as they continued to climb. Fans waited at the finish line under gently falling snow.

Brandle enjoyed a small descent through the toll booth with six kilometres remaining but as the road pitched up again, he looked as if he was standing still, his legs almost seizing under him. The slashed time gap proved his fatigue, and the field’s motivation, but he still fought, swerving side to side up the mountain road, holding on to only 30 seconds. Once caught, he mustered up enough energy to smile and pop a wheelie for the cameras.

Thomas benefitted from the help of his teammate Vasil Kiryienka, who set the pace for the group up most of the climb.

But it was Van Garderen who made the first attack with under five kilometres to go. And it was the surprise move of the day that stuck to the finish line.

Brandle and Keisse go for broke, Tolhoek takes mountain points

Stage 7, the queen stage at the Tour de Suisse, was 224.5km from Arbon to Solden and included two significant climbs, firstly the Hochtannberg Pass (85.5km), which is a hors-category ascent. Then there was the climb to the finish line above Solden, a lengthy climb at altitude: 2669 metres above sea level.

Tired legs from the previous day’s climbing stage showed as the peloton let an early breakaway go. Mathias Brandle (IAM Cycling) and Iljo Keisse (Etixx-QuickStep) leaped off the front, while mountains classification leader Antwan Tolhoek (Roompot) tried to make it across to the two leaders but ended up stuck between the bunch and the break, but only for a short while before he closed the gap.

Just 40km into the stage, the trio built their lead out to eight minutes. But as they approached the Hochtannberg Pass, the gap ballooned to 12 minutes. They had some reprieve on a small descent before reaching another climb to the top. Tolhoek picked up the full KOM points and built a further lead in the mountains classification.

The peloton reduced the gap to 10 minutes, and over the climb several riders abandoned including Pierre Latour, who had spent a short time in the leader’s jersey, but he struggled over the climbs during stage 6 and lost the lead. His team AG2R La Mondiale later announced that he abandoned due to bronchitis.

Once the breakaway reached the flatter sections of the course, ahead of the final climb, Tolhoek decided his day in the breakaway was over and he sat up to allow the field to catch him. Keisse’s and Brandle’s lead hovered between nine and ten minutes, as the field began to organize a legitimate chase led by LottoNL-Jumbo for their race leader Wilco Kelderman.

There were two intermediate sprints on course at 196.9km in Langenfield and 211km in Solden, before the start of the climb. Points leader Max Richeze (Etixx-QuickStep) mopped up the remaining points behind the leaders to increase his lead in that classification to 18 points over Peter Sagan.

With 12km to go, Keisse and Brandle held onto more than seven minutes over the field. But as soon as the pair hit the base of the climb, with 11.5km to go, Brandle, a Swiss rider racing on Austrian roads, took a gamble and went for a solo move on the ascent.

His effort looked painful as his tired legs tried to hold off the select group of climbers behind. He was caught, after a valiant effort, which set up the stage for the overall contenders.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team6:26:13
2Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:00:16
3Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
4Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:00:31
5Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:33
6Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha0:00:43
7Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:00:49
8Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
9Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:59
10Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
11Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:01:08
12Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:02:07
13Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
14Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
15Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:02:39
16Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:02:48
17Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:02:53
18Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:05
19Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:43
20Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:52
21Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:58
22Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:00
23Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:04:07
24Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:29
25Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:04:48
26Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:05:22
27Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:06:00
28Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:06:51
29Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
30Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky0:07:39
31Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:08:08
32Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha0:08:45
33Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:09:13
34Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:29
35Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:10:17
36Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:11:27
37Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
38Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
39Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
40Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth0:11:31
41Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:11:41
42Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:11:50
43Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida0:12:13
44Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:12:15
45Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:12:47
46Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
47Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
48Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
49David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
50Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:12:51
51Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
52Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:12:53
53Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
54Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
55Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:13:16
56Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:13:24
57Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:13:45
58Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
59Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:13:57
60Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:14:06
61Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
62Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:14:41
63Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha0:15:07
64Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
65Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
66Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
67Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
68Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
69Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth0:15:51
70Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
71Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:16:00
72Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
73Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
74Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
75Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth0:16:12
76Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge0:16:26
77Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:16:46
78Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:16:58
79Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
80Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
81Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
82Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:45
83Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:18:01
84Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:18:48
85Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
86Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
87Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
88Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
89Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
90Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
91Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
92Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling
93Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:19:05
94Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:19:15
95Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:22
96Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin0:19:36
97Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
98Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
99Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
100Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:19:38
101Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:20:20
102Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge0:20:59
103Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
104Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale
105Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
106Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:21:25
107Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:21:45
108Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ0:21:49
109Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:21:54
110Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:22:33
111Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth
112Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth
113Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
114Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
115Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
116Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
117Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:22:39
118Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:22:57
119Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
120Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:00
121Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling0:23:07
122Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data0:23:24
123Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:24:19
124Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
125Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:24:24
126Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:24:44
127Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:24:50
128Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
129Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
130Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
131Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:25:24
132Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:26:24
133Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:26:50
134Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:27:52
135Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step0:29:12
136Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step0:30:06
137Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:31:03
138Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:33:30
139Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:34:36
140Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
DNFOscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
DNFPierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFRaymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
DNFBerden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
DNFKamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
DNSAmets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
DNSJurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNSDries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling

Sprint 1 - Unterlängenfeld, km. 196.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step6pts
2Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling3
3Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step1

Sprint 2 - Dorfstrasse, km. 211
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step6pts
2Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling3
3Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team10pts
2Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team8
3Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin6
4Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling4
5Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling2

Mountain 1 (HC) Hochtannbergpass, km. 85.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton20pts
2Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling15
3Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step10
4Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin6
5Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4

Mountain 2 (HC) Gletschestrasse, km.223
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team20pts
2Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin15
3Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling10
4Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team6
5Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling4

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Katusha19:26:10
2BMC Racing Team0:01:27
3Team Sky0:04:04
4Trek - Segafredo0:04:46
5CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:07:14
6Movistar Team0:07:16
7Lampre - Merida0:08:10
8IAM Cycling0:09:04
9Verva Activejet Pro Cycling Team0:14:09
10Astana Pro Team0:18:23
11Cannondale Pro Cycling Team0:18:49
12Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:18:56
13Team Giant - Alpecin0:19:17
14Lotto Soudal0:20:47
15FDJ0:23:31
16AG2R La Mondiale0:29:13
17Roompot Oranje Peloton0:30:13
18Orica GreenEdge0:34:01
19Team Roth0:36:03
20Dimension Data0:36:07
21Etixx - Quick Step0:43:50
22Tinkoff1:18:36

General classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin29:09:53
2Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:00:21
3Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:24
4Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:55
5Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:01:06
6Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha0:01:07
7Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:31
8Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:01:36
9Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:39
10Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:01:55
11Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:44
12Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:00
13Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:05:32
14Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team0:06:45
15Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:07:49
16Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:08:11
17Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:09:06
18Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:09:39
19Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:10:41
20Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:10:56
21Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:12:23
22Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:13:35
23Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:18:22
24Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:18:42
25Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:19:21
26Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:20:27
27Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:20:46
28Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:49
29Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:24:29
30Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:24:41
31Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:25:53
32Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:26:47
33Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha0:27:37
34Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:28:10
35Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:29:15
36Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:29:33
37Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha0:31:35
38David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:33:02
39Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:33:17
40Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:36:44
41Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida0:38:24
42Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:38:33
43Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge0:39:35
44Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team0:39:47
45Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:39:54
46Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:40:56
47Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:40:59
48Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky0:41:05
49Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
50Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ0:42:06
51Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:42:23
52Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:43:11
53Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:44:21
54Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:45:04
55Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ0:45:05
56Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:45:18
57Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky0:46:23
58Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:46:24
59Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:46:52
60Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:47:20
61Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:47:23
62Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:47:30
63Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
64Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:48:44
65Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:49:16
66Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin0:49:18
67Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:49:35
68Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:49:42
69Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:49:56
70Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:50:01
71Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida0:50:09
72Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:50:32
73Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step0:50:49
74Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:51:05
75Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge0:51:08
76Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ0:51:37
77Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:51:50
78Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha0:52:55
79Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:53:46
80Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:54:08
81Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha0:54:45
82Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:55:26
83Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:55:41
84Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth0:56:27
85Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:56:33
86Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:56:38
87Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:57:27
88Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:57:34
89Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:57:39
90Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth0:58:05
91Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:58:06
92Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:58:19
93Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:58:29
94Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida0:59:27
95Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth0:59:29
96Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:59:46
97Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:00:23
98Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling1:00:33
99Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling1:01:16
100Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data1:01:42
101Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo1:01:59
102Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:02:09
103Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth1:03:14
104Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo1:04:39
105Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:04:52
106Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:05:04
107Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:05:08
108Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton1:05:20
109Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge1:06:07
110Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team1:06:15
111Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
112Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo1:06:18
113Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge1:06:52
114Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1:07:49
115Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team1:08:56
116Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step1:08:57
117Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida1:10:02
118Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:10:31
119Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step1:13:43
120Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth1:14:24
121Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team1:15:04
122Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team1:15:11
123Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale1:16:08
124Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:17:13
125Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team1:17:59
126Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:18:03
127Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:18:40
128Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team1:20:14
129Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:20:16
130Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data1:20:32
131Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo1:20:42
132Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:21:07
133Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo1:21:37
134Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth1:21:42
135Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth1:23:17
136Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida1:24:40
137Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data1:24:47
138Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida1:28:58
139Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth1:33:16
140Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team1:39:03

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step44pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team26
3Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team18
4Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step18
5Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo16
6Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team14
7Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin14
8Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team11
9Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton10
10Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team8
11Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge8
12Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step8
13Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling6
14Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth6
15Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge6
16Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice6
17Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha6
18Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge6
19Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling6
20Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling4
21Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4
22Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling4
23Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling4
24Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4
25Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge4
26Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton3
27Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton3
28Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo3
29Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
30Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team2
31Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida1
32Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal1
33Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton1
34Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ1
35Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
36Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton104pts
2Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton50
3Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team42
4Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team35
5Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth22
6Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin15
7Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling15
8Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton13
9Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team12
10Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team12
11Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton11
12Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team10
13Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling10
14Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky10
15Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling10
16Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step10
17Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth10
18Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step8
19Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
20Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha7
21Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo6
22Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida6
23Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
24Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team6
25Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice6
26Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin6
27Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth6
28Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling4
29Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team4
30Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge4
31Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4
32Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal4
33Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling4
34Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge4
35Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge3
36Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data2
37Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
38Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team2
39Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1
40Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo1
41Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team1
42Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo1

Swiss rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling29:30:39
2Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:43
3Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:08:29
4Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:20:19
5Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:28:49
6Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge0:30:22
7Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:36:53
8Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth0:37:19
9Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling0:39:47
10Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:41:13
11Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:45:32
12Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth0:53:38
13Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth1:00:56
14Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth1:02:31
15Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth1:12:30

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Katusha87:50:16
2BMC Racing Team0:02:04
3Movistar Team0:06:33
4Team Sky0:08:38
5CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:09:19
6IAM Cycling0:17:12
7Lotto Soudal0:18:48
8Trek - Segafredo0:26:40
9Lampre - Merida0:27:23
10Astana Pro Team0:33:07
11Team Giant - Alpecin0:35:00
12Verva Activejet Pro Cycling Team0:42:28
13Cannondale Pro Cycling Team0:43:49
14Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:44:47
15AG2R La Mondiale0:51:36
16FDJ1:01:44
17Etixx - Quick Step1:21:11
18Orica GreenEdge1:38:06
19Dimension Data1:38:44
20Roompot Oranje Peloton1:46:16
21Team Roth2:13:11
22Tinkoff2:50:46

