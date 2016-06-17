Image 1 of 36 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) wins stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 36 Wilco Kelderman (LottoNl-Jumbo) loses contact (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 36 Wilco Kelderman (LottoNl-Jumbo) slipped out of the race lead (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 36 Geraint Thomas (Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 36 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 36 Wilco Kelderman (LottoNl-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 36 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) wins stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 36 Warren Barguil (Giant-Alpecin) looks back to check on the chasers (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 36 Stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 36 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 36 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 36 Warren Barguil (Giant-Alpecin) in the Tour de Suisse lead (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 36 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 36 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) gets the big cheese (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 36 Warren Barguil (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 36 Warren Barguil (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 36 Warren Barguil (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 36 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) wins stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 36 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) on Stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 36 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 36 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) wins stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 36 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) wins stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 36 Antwan Tolhoek (Roompot) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 36 Iljo Keisse (Etixx-Quickstep) in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 36 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 36 Stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 36 Stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 36 Stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 36 Stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 36 Stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 36 Stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 36 Stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 36 Wilco Kelderman (LottoNl-Jumbo) on Stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 36 The breakaway led by Mathias Brädle (IAM Cycling) on Stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 36 Maximiliano Richeze in the points jersey on Stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 36 Stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) looked back and saw no one behind him as he crossed the finish line at the Rettenbach Glacier above Sölden to take the stage 7 victory at the Tour de Suisse.

The American had plenty of time to celebrate ahead of his distant chasers, led by Miguel Lopez (Astana), who finished in second, Warren Barguil (Giant-Alpecin) in third and Jarlinson Pantano (IAM Cycling) in fourth.

Van Garderen made the first attack with 4.6km to go - blasting out of the small group of GC contenders from which race leader Wilco Kelderman had already been dropped - in what looked like a resurrection after his previous day’s struggle through the cold that saw him lose two minutes to his rivals. He quickly picked up 20 seconds, and looked as motivated as ever to redeem himself as one of the strongest climbers in the race.

Barguil tried to close the gap with Pantano close behind, but it was a case of too little too late as Van Garderen carried on at a powerful speed, picking up more time with each pedal stroke. He rounded the hairpin turns, under the rain and slick roads with a healthy lead, as his rivals behind scrambled to close the gap down.

Under two kilometres to go, his lead swelled to 27 seconds, then 30 and 33 in what was clearly an unstoppable performance.

Barguil tried to attack Pantano but both were surprised by the new addition to the chase group, Lopez, who had silently bridge across. The Colombian looked freshest of the three and he made his move for second place, leaving Barguil for third and Pantano in fourth.

Barguil may have been disappointed to lose out on the stage win but, it was no consolation prize of course, that the Frenchman moved into the overall lead, 21 seconds ahead of Lopez and 24 seconds ahead of Andrew Talansky (Cannondale).

The climb to the glacier

With Mathias Brandle (IAM Cycling) on the attack seven minutes up the road, followed by his former breakaway companion Iljo Keisse (Etixx-QuickStep), the peloton reached Sölden at the base of the final climb towards the Rettenbachferner. The 11.5km climb boasted an average gradient of 10 per cent, and an opportunity to shake up the general classification.

Laurens Ten Dam and Simon Geschke pushed the pace at the front of the field with Barguil on their wheels, as LottoNL-Jumbo’s overall race leader Wilco Kelderman began to struggle on the slopes.

Astana’s Michele Scarponi and Lopez challenged Giant-Alpecin’s control and put their own pressure on the bunch. BMC also emerged to the fore with van Garderen, and with nine kilometres to go they had peeled back two more minutes from Brandle’s advantage.

The Swiss rider continued to hemorrhage time as he approached the steeper sections of the climb, down to three minutes with eight kilometres to go.

The main field split apart and under 20 contenders remained up front including Geraint Thomas (Team Sky), Barguil, Van Garderen and Darwin Atapuma (BMC), defending champion Simon Spilak (Katusha), Talansky, Victor De La Parte (Movistar) Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) and Lopez among them.

Rain began to spit on the riders at roughly seven kilometres to go but that quickly turned to snow as they continued to climb. Fans waited at the finish line under gently falling snow.

Brandle enjoyed a small descent through the toll booth with six kilometres remaining but as the road pitched up again, he looked as if he was standing still, his legs almost seizing under him. The slashed time gap proved his fatigue, and the field’s motivation, but he still fought, swerving side to side up the mountain road, holding on to only 30 seconds. Once caught, he mustered up enough energy to smile and pop a wheelie for the cameras.

Thomas benefitted from the help of his teammate Vasil Kiryienka, who set the pace for the group up most of the climb.

But it was Van Garderen who made the first attack with under five kilometres to go. And it was the surprise move of the day that stuck to the finish line.

Brandle and Keisse go for broke, Tolhoek takes mountain points

Stage 7, the queen stage at the Tour de Suisse, was 224.5km from Arbon to Solden and included two significant climbs, firstly the Hochtannberg Pass (85.5km), which is a hors-category ascent. Then there was the climb to the finish line above Solden, a lengthy climb at altitude: 2669 metres above sea level.

Tired legs from the previous day’s climbing stage showed as the peloton let an early breakaway go. Mathias Brandle (IAM Cycling) and Iljo Keisse (Etixx-QuickStep) leaped off the front, while mountains classification leader Antwan Tolhoek (Roompot) tried to make it across to the two leaders but ended up stuck between the bunch and the break, but only for a short while before he closed the gap.

Just 40km into the stage, the trio built their lead out to eight minutes. But as they approached the Hochtannberg Pass, the gap ballooned to 12 minutes. They had some reprieve on a small descent before reaching another climb to the top. Tolhoek picked up the full KOM points and built a further lead in the mountains classification.

The peloton reduced the gap to 10 minutes, and over the climb several riders abandoned including Pierre Latour, who had spent a short time in the leader’s jersey, but he struggled over the climbs during stage 6 and lost the lead. His team AG2R La Mondiale later announced that he abandoned due to bronchitis.

Once the breakaway reached the flatter sections of the course, ahead of the final climb, Tolhoek decided his day in the breakaway was over and he sat up to allow the field to catch him. Keisse’s and Brandle’s lead hovered between nine and ten minutes, as the field began to organize a legitimate chase led by LottoNL-Jumbo for their race leader Wilco Kelderman.

There were two intermediate sprints on course at 196.9km in Langenfield and 211km in Solden, before the start of the climb. Points leader Max Richeze (Etixx-QuickStep) mopped up the remaining points behind the leaders to increase his lead in that classification to 18 points over Peter Sagan.

With 12km to go, Keisse and Brandle held onto more than seven minutes over the field. But as soon as the pair hit the base of the climb, with 11.5km to go, Brandle, a Swiss rider racing on Austrian roads, took a gamble and went for a solo move on the ascent.

His effort looked painful as his tired legs tried to hold off the select group of climbers behind. He was caught, after a valiant effort, which set up the stage for the overall contenders.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 6:26:13 2 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:16 3 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:00:31 5 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:33 6 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 0:00:43 7 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:00:49 8 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 9 Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:59 10 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 11 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:08 12 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:07 13 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 14 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 15 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:02:39 16 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:02:48 17 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:02:53 18 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:05 19 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:43 20 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:52 21 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:58 22 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:00 23 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:04:07 24 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:29 25 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:48 26 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:22 27 Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:06:00 28 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:06:51 29 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 30 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 0:07:39 31 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 0:08:08 32 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:08:45 33 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:09:13 34 Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:29 35 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:10:17 36 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:11:27 37 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 38 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 39 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 40 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth 0:11:31 41 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:11:41 42 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:11:50 43 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 0:12:13 44 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:12:15 45 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:12:47 46 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 47 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 48 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 49 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 50 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:12:51 51 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 52 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:12:53 53 Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 54 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 55 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:13:16 56 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:13:24 57 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:13:45 58 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 59 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:13:57 60 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:14:06 61 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 62 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:14:41 63 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 0:15:07 64 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 65 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 66 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 67 Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 68 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 69 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth 0:15:51 70 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 71 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:16:00 72 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 73 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 74 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 75 Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth 0:16:12 76 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 0:16:26 77 Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:16:46 78 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:16:58 79 Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 80 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth 81 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data 82 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:45 83 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:18:01 84 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:18:48 85 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 86 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 87 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 88 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 89 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 90 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 91 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 92 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling 93 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:19:05 94 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:19:15 95 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:22 96 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:19:36 97 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 98 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 99 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 100 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:19:38 101 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:20:20 102 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 0:20:59 103 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 104 Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale 105 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 106 Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:21:25 107 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:21:45 108 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 0:21:49 109 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:21:54 110 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:22:33 111 Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth 112 Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth 113 Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth 114 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 115 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 116 Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth 117 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:22:39 118 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:22:57 119 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 120 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:00 121 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:23:07 122 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 0:23:24 123 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:24:19 124 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 125 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:24:24 126 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:24:44 127 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:24:50 128 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 129 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 130 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 131 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:25:24 132 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:26:24 133 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:26:50 134 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:27:52 135 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:29:12 136 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:30:06 137 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:31:03 138 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:33:30 139 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:34:36 140 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team DNF Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team DNF Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton DNF Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton DNF Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team DNS Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge DNS Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNS Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling

Sprint 1 - Unterlängenfeld, km. 196.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 pts 2 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 3 3 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 1

Sprint 2 - Dorfstrasse, km. 211 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 pts 2 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 3 3 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 10 pts 2 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 8 3 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 6 4 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 4 5 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2

Mountain 1 (HC) Hochtannbergpass, km. 85.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 20 pts 2 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 15 3 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 4 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 6 5 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4

Mountain 2 (HC) Gletschestrasse, km.223 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 20 pts 2 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 15 3 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 10 4 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 6 5 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Katusha 19:26:10 2 BMC Racing Team 0:01:27 3 Team Sky 0:04:04 4 Trek - Segafredo 0:04:46 5 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:07:14 6 Movistar Team 0:07:16 7 Lampre - Merida 0:08:10 8 IAM Cycling 0:09:04 9 Verva Activejet Pro Cycling Team 0:14:09 10 Astana Pro Team 0:18:23 11 Cannondale Pro Cycling Team 0:18:49 12 Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 0:18:56 13 Team Giant - Alpecin 0:19:17 14 Lotto Soudal 0:20:47 15 FDJ 0:23:31 16 AG2R La Mondiale 0:29:13 17 Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:30:13 18 Orica GreenEdge 0:34:01 19 Team Roth 0:36:03 20 Dimension Data 0:36:07 21 Etixx - Quick Step 0:43:50 22 Tinkoff 1:18:36

General classification after stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 29:09:53 2 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:21 3 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:24 4 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:55 5 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:01:06 6 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 0:01:07 7 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:31 8 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:36 9 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:39 10 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:01:55 11 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:44 12 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:00 13 Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:05:32 14 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:06:45 15 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:07:49 16 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:08:11 17 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:06 18 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:39 19 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:10:41 20 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:10:56 21 Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:12:23 22 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:13:35 23 Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:18:22 24 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:18:42 25 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:19:21 26 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 0:20:27 27 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:20:46 28 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:49 29 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:24:29 30 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:24:41 31 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:25:53 32 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:26:47 33 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:27:37 34 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:28:10 35 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:29:15 36 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:29:33 37 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:31:35 38 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:33:02 39 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:33:17 40 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:36:44 41 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 0:38:24 42 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:38:33 43 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 0:39:35 44 Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team 0:39:47 45 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:39:54 46 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:40:56 47 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:40:59 48 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 0:41:05 49 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 50 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 0:42:06 51 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:42:23 52 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:43:11 53 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:44:21 54 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:45:04 55 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 0:45:05 56 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:45:18 57 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 0:46:23 58 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 0:46:24 59 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:46:52 60 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:47:20 61 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:47:23 62 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:47:30 63 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 64 Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:48:44 65 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:49:16 66 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:49:18 67 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:49:35 68 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:49:42 69 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:49:56 70 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:50:01 71 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 0:50:09 72 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:50:32 73 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:50:49 74 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:51:05 75 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 0:51:08 76 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 0:51:37 77 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:51:50 78 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 0:52:55 79 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:53:46 80 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:54:08 81 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 0:54:45 82 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:55:26 83 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:55:41 84 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth 0:56:27 85 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:56:33 86 Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:56:38 87 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:57:27 88 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:57:34 89 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:57:39 90 Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth 0:58:05 91 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:58:06 92 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:58:19 93 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:58:29 94 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 0:59:27 95 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth 0:59:29 96 Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:59:46 97 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:00:23 98 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:00:33 99 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 1:01:16 100 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 1:01:42 101 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 1:01:59 102 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:02:09 103 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth 1:03:14 104 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1:04:39 105 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:04:52 106 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:05:04 107 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:05:08 108 Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 1:05:20 109 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 1:06:07 110 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 1:06:15 111 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 112 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 1:06:18 113 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 1:06:52 114 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:07:49 115 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 1:08:56 116 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:08:57 117 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 1:10:02 118 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:10:31 119 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:13:43 120 Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth 1:14:24 121 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 1:15:04 122 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 1:15:11 123 Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale 1:16:08 124 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:17:13 125 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 1:17:59 126 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:18:03 127 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:18:40 128 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 1:20:14 129 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:20:16 130 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data 1:20:32 131 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1:20:42 132 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:21:07 133 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 1:21:37 134 Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth 1:21:42 135 Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth 1:23:17 136 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1:24:40 137 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 1:24:47 138 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1:28:58 139 Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth 1:33:16 140 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 1:39:03

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 44 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 26 3 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 18 4 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 18 5 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 16 6 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 14 7 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 14 8 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 11 9 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 10 10 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 8 11 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 8 12 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 13 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 6 14 Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth 6 15 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 6 16 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 6 17 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 6 18 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 6 19 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 6 20 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 4 21 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 22 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 23 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 24 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 25 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 4 26 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 3 27 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 3 28 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 3 29 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 30 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 2 31 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 1 32 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 1 33 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 1 34 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 1 35 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 36 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 104 pts 2 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 50 3 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 42 4 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 35 5 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth 22 6 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 15 7 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 15 8 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 13 9 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 12 10 Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 12 11 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 11 12 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 10 13 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 10 14 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 10 15 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 10 16 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 17 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth 10 18 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 19 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 20 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 7 21 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 6 22 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 6 23 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 24 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 25 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 6 26 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 6 27 Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth 6 28 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 29 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 4 30 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 4 31 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 32 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 4 33 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 34 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 4 35 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 3 36 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 2 37 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 38 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 2 39 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1 40 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 1 41 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 1 42 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1

Swiss rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 29:30:39 2 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:43 3 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:08:29 4 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:20:19 5 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:28:49 6 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 0:30:22 7 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:36:53 8 Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth 0:37:19 9 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:39:47 10 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:41:13 11 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:45:32 12 Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth 0:53:38 13 Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth 1:00:56 14 Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth 1:02:31 15 Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth 1:12:30