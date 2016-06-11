Image 1 of 14 Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) took the Tour de Suisse lead (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 14 Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 14 Silvan Dillier (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 14 Sven Erik Bystrom (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 14 Yves Lampaert (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 14 Ion Izagirre (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 14 Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 14 Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 14 Jürgen Roelandts (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 14 Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 14 Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Soudal) gets the first points jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 14 Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) celebrates his prologue win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 14 Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 14 Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Fabian Cancellara kicked off his final Tour de Suisse before retirement in style, taking the victory in the 6.4km prologue in Baar by a slim second over Jürgen Roelandts (Lotto Soudal), with Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge) in third at two seconds.

"Having a win in my last Tour de Suisse means a lot, this stands out," Cancellara said. "I will enjoy the night and the day tomorrow in the yellow. I will do what I can to try and defend, but it's going to be a hard week, but we go on in yellow tomorrow, and that is what is nice."

Early rain storms made the race tricky for some of the early starters, including Tejay van Garderen (BMC), who finished 14 seconds down, and Peter Sagan (Tinkoff), who came in 19 seconds behind.

"We tried to be smart by going in the first wave of riders in the hope of getting better weather," van Garderen said. "Turns out we made the wrong call. I had good sensations but bad luck. It’s a long week of racing and plenty of kilometers to make up the time."

Reto Hollenstein (IAM Cycling) was the eighth rider off the ramp, and set the fastest time for much of the day before the final wave of favourites came through on somewhat drier roads. But Cancellara still faced wet sections and had to make some tough equipment choices.

"It was not fun to be standing on the start ramp and seeing the rain," Cancellara said. "You know that it will be wet roads, and I knew then it would be like a poker game. Honestly, I was really nervous for today, and for me, it was really important to win. For many reasons: it's a home race, my last time here, the history…"

"I had wheels ready at the start for wet and dry and in the end I took the tires for the dry because super slick goes better. But then I had wet roads on some of the corners, and it was hard to maintain the rhythm, the speed. I had rain from the climb to the chicane – around 2 kilometers, and the downhill was wet."

Yves Lampaert (Etixx-Quickstep) was the first to crack Hollenstein's time, but would end up outside the top 10, 10 seconds off the winning pace before the day was done.

Gorka Izagirre (Movistar) slipped ahead by fractions of a second and was in the hot seat for a short time, as the world champion Vasil Kiryienka (Sky) came through a dozen seconds slower, the short, technical course ill-suited to his abilities.

The course, however, was perfectly suited to Cancellara, who deflated the brief elation that Roelandts might have felt crossing the line with the best time. The Swiss rider made up an eight second deficit at the halfway point to speed to victory by a single second.

Durbridge, who led at the check by seven seconds, finished two seconds back at the line. Alex Dowsett (Movistar) crashed on the second leg, and finished a distant 1:10 behind.

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:38 2 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:01 3 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:02 4 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:06 5 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 6 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:07 7 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 0:00:09 8 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:10 10 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 11 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 12 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:12 13 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 14 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 15 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:13 16 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:14 17 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 18 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 19 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 20 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:16 21 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 23 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 24 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:00:17 25 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:18 26 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 27 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 28 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 29 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 30 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:00:19 31 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:00:21 32 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 33 Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 34 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:22 35 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 36 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:23 37 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 38 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 39 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 40 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 0:00:24 41 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 42 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:25 43 Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth 44 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:26 45 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 46 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 47 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 48 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 49 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 0:00:27 50 Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale 51 Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ 52 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 53 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:28 54 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 55 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 56 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 57 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:00:29 58 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:30 59 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 60 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 61 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:00:31 62 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 63 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 64 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 65 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:00:32 66 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 67 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 68 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 69 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 70 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:00:33 71 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 72 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 73 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 74 Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:34 75 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 76 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 77 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 78 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 0:00:35 79 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 80 Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 81 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 82 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 83 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 84 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:00:36 85 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 86 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 87 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:37 88 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 89 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 90 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 91 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 92 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 93 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 94 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 95 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 96 Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:00:38 97 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 98 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 99 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 100 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 101 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 102 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 103 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:00:39 104 Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team 105 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 106 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 107 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:40 108 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 109 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 110 Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:00:41 111 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 112 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling 113 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:00:42 114 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:43 115 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 116 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 117 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 118 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling 119 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 120 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:00:44 121 Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth 122 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data 0:00:45 123 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 124 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 125 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:00:46 126 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ 0:00:47 127 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth 128 Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 129 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 130 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth 0:00:48 131 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 132 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 133 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 134 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 0:00:49 135 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 136 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:00:50 137 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 138 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:00:51 139 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 140 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 141 Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 142 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:52 143 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 144 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 145 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth 146 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 147 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:53 148 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 149 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 150 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 151 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:54 152 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:55 153 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:00:56 154 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 155 Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth 0:00:57 156 Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth 157 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 158 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 159 Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth 0:00:58 160 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 161 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:59 162 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:01:00 163 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:01 164 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:01:02 165 Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:03 166 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data 0:01:04 167 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 0:01:05 168 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:06 169 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 170 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:01:09 171 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 172 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:01:10 173 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 174 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 0:01:20 175 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team 0:01:23 176 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:01:43

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 10 pts 2 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 3 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 6 4 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 5 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 2

Swiss rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:39 2 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:06 3 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:09 4 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:14 5 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:18 6 Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth 0:00:25 7 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:36 8 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:37 9 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:38 10 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:41 11 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:43 12 Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth 0:00:44 13 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:48 14 Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth 0:00:57 15 Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth 16 Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth 0:00:58