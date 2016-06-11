Trending

Tour de Suisse: Cancellara claims prologue victory

First jersey for Trek-Segafredo rider in his final Tour de Suisse

Image 1 of 14

Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) took the Tour de Suisse lead

Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) took the Tour de Suisse lead
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 14

Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale)

Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 14

Silvan Dillier (BMC)

Silvan Dillier (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 14

Sven Erik Bystrom (Katusha)

Sven Erik Bystrom (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 14

Yves Lampaert (Etixx-Quickstep)

Yves Lampaert (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 14

Ion Izagirre (Movistar)

Ion Izagirre (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 14

Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling)

Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 14

Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge)

Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 14

Jürgen Roelandts (Lotto Soudal)

Jürgen Roelandts (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 14

Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo)

Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 14

Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Soudal) gets the first points jersey

Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Soudal) gets the first points jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 14

Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) celebrates his prologue win

Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) celebrates his prologue win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 14

Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo)

Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 14

Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo)

Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Fabian Cancellara kicked off his final Tour de Suisse before retirement in style, taking the victory in the 6.4km prologue in Baar by a slim second over Jürgen Roelandts (Lotto Soudal), with Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge) in third at two seconds.

"Having a win in my last Tour de Suisse means a lot, this stands out," Cancellara said. "I will enjoy the night and the day tomorrow in the yellow. I will do what I can to try and defend, but it's going to be a hard week, but we go on in yellow tomorrow, and that is what is nice."

Early rain storms made the race tricky for some of the early starters, including Tejay van Garderen (BMC), who finished 14 seconds down, and Peter Sagan (Tinkoff), who came in 19 seconds behind.

"We tried to be smart by going in the first wave of riders in the hope of getting better weather," van Garderen said. "Turns out we made the wrong call. I had good sensations but bad luck. It’s a long week of racing and plenty of kilometers to make up the time."

Reto Hollenstein (IAM Cycling) was the eighth rider off the ramp, and set the fastest time for much of the day before the final wave of favourites came through on somewhat drier roads. But Cancellara still faced wet sections and had to make some tough equipment choices.

"It was not fun to be standing on the start ramp and seeing the rain," Cancellara said. "You know that it will be wet roads, and I knew then it would be like a poker game. Honestly, I was really nervous for today, and for me, it was really important to win. For many reasons: it's a home race, my last time here, the history…"

"I had wheels ready at the start for wet and dry and in the end I took the tires for the dry because super slick goes better. But then I had wet roads on some of the corners, and it was hard to maintain the rhythm, the speed. I had rain from the climb to the chicane – around 2 kilometers, and the downhill was wet."

Yves Lampaert (Etixx-Quickstep) was the first to crack Hollenstein's time, but would end up outside the top 10, 10 seconds off the winning pace before the day was done.

Gorka Izagirre (Movistar) slipped ahead by fractions of a second and was in the hot seat for a short time, as the world champion Vasil Kiryienka (Sky) came through a dozen seconds slower, the short, technical course ill-suited to his abilities.

The course, however, was perfectly suited to Cancellara, who deflated the brief elation that Roelandts might have felt crossing the line with the best time. The Swiss rider made up an eight second deficit at the halfway point to speed to victory by a single second.

Durbridge, who led at the check by seven seconds, finished two seconds back at the line. Alex Dowsett (Movistar) crashed on the second leg, and finished a distant 1:10 behind.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:07:38
2Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:01
3Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:02
4Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:06
5Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
6Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:07
7Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:00:09
8Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
9Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:10
10Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
11Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
12Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:12
13Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
14Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
15Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:13
16Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:14
17Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
18Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
19Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
20Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:16
21Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
22Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
23Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
24Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:00:17
25Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:18
26Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
27Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
28Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
29Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
30Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:00:19
31Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:00:21
32Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
33Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
34Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:22
35Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
36Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:00:23
37Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
38Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
39Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
40Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha0:00:24
41Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
42Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:25
43Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
44Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:26
45Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
46Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
47Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
48Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
49Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data0:00:27
50Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale
51Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
52Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
53Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:28
54Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
55Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
56Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
57Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:00:29
58Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:00:30
59Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
60Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
61Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:00:31
62Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
63Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
64Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
65Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:00:32
66Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
67Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
68Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
69Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
70Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:00:33
71Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
72Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
73Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
74Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:34
75Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
76Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
77Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
78Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky0:00:35
79Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
80Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
81Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
82Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
83Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
84Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:00:36
85Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
86Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
87Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:37
88Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
89Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
90Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
91Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
92Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
93Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
94Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
95Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
96Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:00:38
97Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
98Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
99Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
100Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
101Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
102Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
103Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:00:39
104Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team
105Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
106Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
107Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:40
108Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
109Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
110Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:00:41
111Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
112Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling
113Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:00:42
114Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:43
115Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
116Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
117Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
118Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
119Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
120Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:44
121Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth
122Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data0:00:45
123Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
124Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
125Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:00:46
126Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ0:00:47
127Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth
128Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
129Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
130Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth0:00:48
131Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
132Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
133Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
134Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida0:00:49
135Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
136Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:00:50
137Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
138Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:00:51
139Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
140Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
141Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
142Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:52
143Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
144Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
145Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
146Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
147Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:53
148Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
149Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
150Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
151Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:54
152Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:55
153Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team0:00:56
154Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
155Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth0:00:57
156Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
157Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
158Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
159Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth0:00:58
160Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
161Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:59
162Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:01:00
163Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:01
164Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:01:02
165Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:03
166Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data0:01:04
167Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data0:01:05
168Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:06
169Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
170Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:01:09
171Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
172Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:01:10
173Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
174Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky0:01:20
175Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:01:23
176Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:01:43

General classification after prologue
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:07:00
2Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:01
3Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:02
4Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:06
5Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
6Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:07
7Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:00:09
8Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
9Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:10
10Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
11Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
12Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:12
13Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
14Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
15Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:13
16Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:14
17Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
18Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
19Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
20Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:16
21Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
22Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
23Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
24Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:00:17
25Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:18
26Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
27Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
28Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
29Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
30Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:00:19
31Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:00:21
32Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
33Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
34Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:22
35Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
36Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:00:23
37Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
38Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
39Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
40Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha0:00:24
41Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
42Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:25
43Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
44Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:26
45Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
46Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
47Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
48Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
49Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data0:00:27
50Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale
51Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
52Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
53Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:28
54Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
55Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
56Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
57Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:00:29
58Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:00:30
59Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
60Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
61Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:00:31
62Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
63Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
64Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
65Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:00:32
66Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
67Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
68Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
69Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
70Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:00:33
71Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
72Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
73Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
74Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:34
75Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
76Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
77Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
78Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky0:00:35
79Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
80Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
81Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
82Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
83Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
84Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:00:36
85Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
86Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
87Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:37
88Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
89Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
90Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
91Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
92Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
93Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
94Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
95Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
96Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:00:38
97Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
98Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
99Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
100Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
101Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
102Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
103Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:00:39
104Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team
105Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
106Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
107Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:40
108Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
109Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
110Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:00:41
111Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
112Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling
113Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:00:42
114Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:43
115Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
116Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
117Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
118Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
119Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
120Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:44
121Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth
122Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data0:00:45
123Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
124Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
125Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:00:46
126Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ0:00:47
127Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth
128Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
129Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
130Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth0:00:48
131Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
132Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
133Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
134Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida0:00:49
135Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
136Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:00:50
137Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
138Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:00:51
139Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
140Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
141Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
142Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:52
143Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
144Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
145Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
146Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
147Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:53
148Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
149Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
150Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
151Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:54
152Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:55
153Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team0:00:56
154Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
155Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth0:00:57
156Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
157Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
158Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
159Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth0:00:58
160Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
161Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:59
162Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:01:00
163Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
164Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
165Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
166Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
167Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
168Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
169Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
170Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
171Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
172Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
173Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
174Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
175Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
176Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo10pts
2Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
3Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge6
4Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling4
5Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team2

Swiss rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:07:39
2Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:06
3Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:09
4Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:14
5Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:18
6Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth0:00:25
7Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:36
8Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:37
9Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:38
10Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:41
11Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:43
12Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth0:00:44
13Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:00:48
14Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth0:00:57
15Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
16Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth0:00:58

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotto Soudal0:23:25
2Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:05
3IAM Cycling
4Orica-GreenEdge0:00:07
5Movistar Team0:00:08
6Trek-Segafredo0:00:13
7Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:14
8Tinkoff Team0:00:23
9Team Sky0:00:30
10FDJ0:00:31
11CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:32
12Astana Pro Team0:00:36
13Bmc Racing Team0:00:39
14Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:41
15AG2R La Mondiale0:00:46
16Team Katusha0:00:50
17Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:57
18Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:01:11
19Dimension Data0:01:12
20Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:01:19
21Team Roth0:01:25
22Lampre - Merida0:01:36

 

