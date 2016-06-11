Tour de Suisse: Cancellara claims prologue victory
First jersey for Trek-Segafredo rider in his final Tour de Suisse
Stage 1: Baar - Baar (ITT)
Fabian Cancellara kicked off his final Tour de Suisse before retirement in style, taking the victory in the 6.4km prologue in Baar by a slim second over Jürgen Roelandts (Lotto Soudal), with Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge) in third at two seconds.
"Having a win in my last Tour de Suisse means a lot, this stands out," Cancellara said. "I will enjoy the night and the day tomorrow in the yellow. I will do what I can to try and defend, but it's going to be a hard week, but we go on in yellow tomorrow, and that is what is nice."
Early rain storms made the race tricky for some of the early starters, including Tejay van Garderen (BMC), who finished 14 seconds down, and Peter Sagan (Tinkoff), who came in 19 seconds behind.
"We tried to be smart by going in the first wave of riders in the hope of getting better weather," van Garderen said. "Turns out we made the wrong call. I had good sensations but bad luck. It’s a long week of racing and plenty of kilometers to make up the time."
Reto Hollenstein (IAM Cycling) was the eighth rider off the ramp, and set the fastest time for much of the day before the final wave of favourites came through on somewhat drier roads. But Cancellara still faced wet sections and had to make some tough equipment choices.
"It was not fun to be standing on the start ramp and seeing the rain," Cancellara said. "You know that it will be wet roads, and I knew then it would be like a poker game. Honestly, I was really nervous for today, and for me, it was really important to win. For many reasons: it's a home race, my last time here, the history…"
"I had wheels ready at the start for wet and dry and in the end I took the tires for the dry because super slick goes better. But then I had wet roads on some of the corners, and it was hard to maintain the rhythm, the speed. I had rain from the climb to the chicane – around 2 kilometers, and the downhill was wet."
Yves Lampaert (Etixx-Quickstep) was the first to crack Hollenstein's time, but would end up outside the top 10, 10 seconds off the winning pace before the day was done.
Gorka Izagirre (Movistar) slipped ahead by fractions of a second and was in the hot seat for a short time, as the world champion Vasil Kiryienka (Sky) came through a dozen seconds slower, the short, technical course ill-suited to his abilities.
The course, however, was perfectly suited to Cancellara, who deflated the brief elation that Roelandts might have felt crossing the line with the best time. The Swiss rider made up an eight second deficit at the halfway point to speed to victory by a single second.
Durbridge, who led at the check by seven seconds, finished two seconds back at the line. Alex Dowsett (Movistar) crashed on the second leg, and finished a distant 1:10 behind.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:38
|2
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:01
|3
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:02
|4
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:06
|5
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:07
|7
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:09
|8
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:10
|10
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|11
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:12
|13
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|15
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:13
|16
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:14
|17
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|18
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|19
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|20
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:16
|21
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|23
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|24
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:17
|25
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:18
|26
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|27
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|28
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|29
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|30
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:19
|31
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|0:00:21
|32
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|33
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|34
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:22
|35
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|36
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:23
|37
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|38
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|39
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|40
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:00:24
|41
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|42
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:25
|43
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
|44
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:26
|45
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|46
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|47
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|48
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|49
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|0:00:27
|50
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale
|51
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|52
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|53
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:28
|54
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|55
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|56
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|57
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:29
|58
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:30
|59
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|60
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|61
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:31
|62
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|63
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|64
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|65
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:00:32
|66
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|67
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|68
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|69
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|70
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|71
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|72
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|73
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|74
|Felix Grosschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:34
|75
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|76
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|77
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|78
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|0:00:35
|79
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|80
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|82
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|84
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:36
|85
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|86
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|87
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:37
|88
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|89
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|90
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|91
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|92
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|93
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|94
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|95
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|96
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:38
|97
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|98
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|99
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|100
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|101
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|102
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|103
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:39
|104
|Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team
|105
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|106
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|107
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:40
|108
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|109
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|110
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:41
|111
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|112
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|113
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:00:42
|114
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:43
|115
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|116
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|117
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|118
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
|119
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|120
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:00:44
|121
|Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth
|122
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data
|0:00:45
|123
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|124
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|125
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:00:46
|126
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:47
|127
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth
|128
|Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|129
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|130
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
|0:00:48
|131
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|132
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|133
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|134
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:49
|135
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|136
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:00:50
|137
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|138
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:51
|139
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|140
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|141
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|142
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:52
|143
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|144
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|145
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
|146
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|147
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:53
|148
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|149
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|150
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|151
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:54
|152
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:55
|153
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:56
|154
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|155
|Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
|0:00:57
|156
|Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
|157
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|158
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|159
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth
|0:00:58
|160
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|161
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:59
|162
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:00
|163
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:01
|164
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:02
|165
|Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:03
|166
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
|0:01:04
|167
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|0:01:05
|168
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:06
|169
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|170
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:01:09
|171
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|172
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:01:10
|173
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|174
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|0:01:20
|175
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:23
|176
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:01:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|pts
|2
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|3
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|4
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|5
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:39
|2
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:06
|3
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:09
|4
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:14
|5
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:18
|6
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
|0:00:25
|7
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:36
|8
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:37
|9
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:38
|10
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:41
|11
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:43
|12
|Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth
|0:00:44
|13
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:48
|14
|Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
|0:00:57
|15
|Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
|16
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth
|0:00:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotto Soudal
|0:23:25
|2
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:05
|3
|IAM Cycling
|4
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:07
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:00:08
|6
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:13
|7
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:14
|8
|Tinkoff Team
|0:00:23
|9
|Team Sky
|0:00:30
|10
|FDJ
|0:00:31
|11
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:32
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:36
|13
|Bmc Racing Team
|0:00:39
|14
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:41
|15
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:46
|16
|Team Katusha
|0:00:50
|17
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:57
|18
|Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:11
|19
|Dimension Data
|0:01:12
|20
|Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:01:19
|21
|Team Roth
|0:01:25
|22
|Lampre - Merida
|0:01:36
