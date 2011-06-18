Image 1 of 24 Points leader Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) wins stage 8 in Schaffhausen, the Slovakian's second victory at the Tour de Suisse. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 24 Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) adds to his stock of red Swiss bears. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 24 Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) retained the overall lead. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 24 Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) on the podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 24 Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) is getting used to this. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 24 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) can't hide his delight. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 24 Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) must defend his lead in the final time trial. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 24 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) shouts as he crosses the line. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 24 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) was too strong. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 24 Angel Madrazo (Movistar) in action. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 24 Jose Joaquim Rojas (Movistar) off the front. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 24 Francisco Ventoso (Movistar) leads the break. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 24 Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) finished in 32nd place, 28 seconds behind Sagan. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 14 of 24 Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Cervelo) finishes stage 8 of the Tour de Suisse. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 15 of 24 Sagan's lead-out man Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Cannondale) rolls across the line. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 24 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) celebrates his seventh victory of the season. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 24 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) outsprinted Matt Goss (HTC-Highroad) and Ben Swift (Sky) for the stage win.. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 18 of 24 Peter Sagan celebrates his second victory at the Tour de Suisse. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 19 of 24 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) is metres away from victory. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 20 of 24 Koldo Fernandez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) would finish fourth on the day. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 21 of 24 Points leader Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) is the picture of focus heading into the sprint for stage honours. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 22 of 24 Daniel Oss gives it his all for teammate Peter Sagan on the finishing straight. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 23 of 24 Daniel Oss leads his Liquigas-Cannondale teammate Peter Sagan through the final turn. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 24 of 24 Mountain classification leader Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) at the finish in Schaffhausen. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) gave yet another demonstration of his prodigious talent with a sniper’s victory on stage 8 of the Tour de Suisse. The Slovakian has developed the healthy habit of sniffing out an opportunity and then grabbing it with both hands, and he duly left Matt Goss (HTC-Highroad) and Ben Swift (Sky) in his wake in the sprint finish at Schaffhausen.

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) maintained his overall lead after a day that provoked an unexpected shake-up in the general classification. On a stage seemingly destined for a bunch finish, the apparently innocuous climb of the Siblingerhoehe split the field in the finale, and Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) lost 47 seconds and two places overall when he punctured as Leopard Trek pulled a select group clear in the run-in.

The day belonged to Sagan, however, and his victory showcased the kind of physical strength and tactical acumen rarely found in a 21-year-old. While sprinters of the calibre of Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) and André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) were unable to hold the wheels on the climb of the Siblingerhoehe, Sagan had no trouble in following the pace, and he then showed maturity beyond his tender years in holding his nerve until the last possible moment before rattling off a devastating sprint to take his second stage win of the race.

Coming into the final kilometre, Sagan was tucked safely on the rear wheel of his teammate Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Cannondale), but he bided his time rather than risk launching his sprint from too far out. When he allowed Ben Swift to open the hostilities with a scorching kick of his own, it briefly looked as though Sagan had fluffed his lines, but the youngster was simply waiting for a gap to develop, and he streaked past Swift’s left-hand shoulder in the final 200 metres.

Matt Goss lost a little ground in coming around Swift on the right-hand side, but in reality, there was very little that Milan-San Remo winner could do against the on-form Sagan, who had over a bike length in hand at the finish. Thor Hushovd’s Garmin-Cervélo squad and Heinrich Haussler in particular contributed richly to eliminating Cavendish and Greipel from contention over the final 20km, but the world champion never got going in the sprint and had to settle for 5th place behind Koldo Fernandez (Euskaltel-Euskadi).

An unexpected sting in the tail

After their travails in the mountains in recent days, the overall contenders could have been forgiven for anticipating a truce on Saturday ahead of Sunday’s decisive time trial, and indeed, the stage followed its set script without hitch for the opening 140km. Shortly after the peloton set off from Tübach under slate-grey skies and grim sheets of rainfall, a four-man break clipped off the front. Luca Paolini (Katusha), Jan Barta (NetApp) and Jaroslaw Marycz (Saxo Bank-SunGard) were the instigators, and they had a surprise companion in the form of Francisco Ventoso (Movistar).

The Spanish fast man must have known something that the other sprinters didn’t, because the stage had been long earmarked as a potential bunch finish, but Ventoso opted to try his luck from distance. The quartet’s advantage climbed to a maximum of 8 minutes after 70km, but as the skies cleared and the roads dried, that gap soon began to fall.

With 40km to go, they still had 4 minutes over the peloton, but when their unity fractured, their lead dwindled accordingly. Shortly after remonstrating with Ventoso for pushing too hard on a short incline, Barta fell off on a corner, and although he made it back up to the break, his contribution was limited thereafter and the break suffered as a result.

As HTC-Highroad and Sky began the chase in earnest, the four in front began to attack one another, and 28km from home, Paolini and Marycz forced their way clear of the bickering Ventoso and Barta. Thanks to the efforts of Martin Velits (HTC-Highroad), however, the break’s lead was down to just 1:20 on the final climb of the Siblingerhoehe.

Mollema loses out

Once Ventoso was brought back by the bunch, his Movistar teammates set up about upping the pace on the 4th category Siblingerhoehe. Quite who they were hoping to set up for stage victory was unclear, but their attack saw a selection of 30 or so riders edge ahead at the front of the bunch, with Cavendish and Greipel caught on the wrong foot.

Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) put in an acceleration of his own over the top and that stretched the gap out still further before Garmin-Cervélo took over on the descent, looking to distance Cavendish.

Up front, Paolini and Marycz were still ploughing their lonely furrow, but they must have known the game was up when an armada of Leopard Trek riders began to lead the chase, for Fränk Schleck’s teammates had received word that Mollema had been left behind with a puncture and was attempting to chase back on alone. Andy Schleck, Jens Voigt, Linus Gerdemann and Maxime Monfort each took lengthy turns to ensure the young Dutchman would drop two places overall before the day’s end.

Paolini and Marycz were swept up 12km from home, and Leopard Trek maintained their hyperactive pace thereafter. By this point, Mollema had desisted in his lone pursuit, and while HTC-Highroad and Omega Pharma-Lotto were still flying the flag behind in support of the allies of circumstance Cavendish and Greipel, they must have realised it was a losing battle when the gap to the front selection reached 45 seconds with 9km to go.

Such was the intensity of the Leopard Trek pace-setting that Andy Schleck simply sat up once his stint was over, while nobody dared attack from the lead group until Wouter Poels (Vacansoleil-DCM) had a speculative dig 1.5km from the line, but he was snaffled up under the red kite by the hard-working Daniel Oss.

Overall, Damiano Cunego retains a lead of 1:36 over Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank), while Fränk Schleck moves up to third at 1:41. Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) could well prove to be Cunego’s main challenger in the concluding time trial, as he remains within two minutes of the Italian, but the disappointed Mollema bid farewell to his hopes of an upset on the unforgiving run-in to the line.

But few eyes were on the yellow jersey at the finish in Schaffhausen, and instead it was the blue points jersey of Peter Sagan that shone most brightly on a dull Swiss afternoon. For now, there simply seem to be no limits on the potential of the quiet Slovakian with the insatiable appetite for victory.

Full Results 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 3:52:00 2 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 3 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 6 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 7 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 8 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 9 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 10 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 11 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 12 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 13 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 14 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 15 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 16 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 17 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 18 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 19 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 20 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 21 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team 22 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 23 Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 24 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 25 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 26 Tom Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 27 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 28 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 29 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:12 30 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:16 31 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:24 32 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:28 33 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:48 34 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 35 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 36 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 37 Kurt Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling 38 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 39 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 40 Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:54 41 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 42 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:57 43 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:59 44 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 45 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 46 José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 47 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp 48 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 49 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 50 Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 51 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 52 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 53 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 54 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 55 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 56 Branislau Samoilau (Bul) Movistar Team 57 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 58 Gregory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 59 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 60 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 61 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team 62 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 63 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 64 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 65 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 66 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 67 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:06 68 Valeryi Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:01:39 69 Jorge Azanta Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 70 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:43 71 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 72 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 0:01:56 73 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 74 Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp 75 Mikael Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 76 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp 77 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 78 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 79 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 80 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp 81 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:02:00 82 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 83 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 84 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 85 Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 86 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 87 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 0:02:40 88 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 89 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 90 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 91 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack 92 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:52 93 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 94 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:21 95 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 0:03:27 96 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 97 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp 0:06:21 98 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp 0:07:27 99 Dario-David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 100 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 101 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 102 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 103 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 104 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 105 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 106 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 107 Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 108 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 109 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 110 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 111 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 112 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 113 Nicolas Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 114 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 115 Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp 116 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team 117 Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 118 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 119 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 120 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 121 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 122 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 123 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 124 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 125 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:09:01 126 Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 127 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:09:03 128 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 129 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 130 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 131 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:09:05 132 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 133 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 134 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 135 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 136 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team RadioShack 137 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 138 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD 139 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 140 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:08

Points 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 25 pts 2 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 20 3 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 16 4 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 13 5 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 11 6 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 10 7 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 9 8 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 8 9 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 7 10 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 6 11 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 5 12 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 13 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 14 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 15 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 1

Sprint 1 - Beringen 1 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 6 pts 2 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 3 3 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 1

Sprint 2 - Hallau 1 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 6 pts 2 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 3 3 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 1

Mountain 1 - Hallauerberg 1 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 5 pts 2 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 3 3 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 2 4 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 1

Mountain 2 - Siblingerhöhe 1 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 3 pts 2 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 2 3 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 1

Teams 1 Team Leopard-Trek 11:36:00 2 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:12 3 Quick Step Cycling Team 0:00:16 4 Team Garmin - Cervelo 0:00:24 5 Sky Procycling 0:00:48 6 Rabobank Cycling Team 7 Movistar Team 0:00:59 8 HTC - Highroad 9 Pro Team Astana 10 Katusha Team 11 BMC Racing Team 0:01:47 12 Saxo Bank SunGard 0:01:53 13 Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:01:56 14 Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team 0:02:05 15 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:33 16 Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:02:46 17 Team RadioShack 0:03:39 18 AG2R La mondiale 0:03:43 19 Team NetApp 0:04:51 20 Lampre - ISD 0:08:26

General classification after stage 8 1 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 31:01:49 2 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:36 3 Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:01:41 4 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 0:01:59 5 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:11 6 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 0:02:38 7 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:10 8 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 0:03:11 9 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:20 10 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:03:22 11 Tom Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:04:51 12 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 0:05:15 13 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:06:47 14 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:08:44 15 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:10 16 Branislau Samoilau (Bul) Movistar Team 0:10:03 17 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:12:30 18 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:14:23 19 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:18:18 20 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:20:29 21 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:20:31 22 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:21:14 23 Jorge Azanta Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:23:12 24 Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:25:28 25 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:25:47 26 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:26:15 27 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:26:49 28 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:27:01 29 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:27:18 30 Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:27:43 31 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:28:35 32 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team 0:29:32 33 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp 0:30:05 34 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 0:30:07 35 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:30:12 36 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:31:42 37 José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:33:31 38 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 0:36:12 39 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team 0:37:09 40 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 0:37:15 41 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 0:37:32 42 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:39:14 43 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:39:28 44 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:39:32 45 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:39:55 46 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:40:16 47 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:43:31 48 Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:43:40 49 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:43:47 50 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:44:06 51 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:44:08 52 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:44:10 53 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:46:40 54 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:46:45 55 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:49:01 56 Valeryi Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:50:29 57 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp 0:50:50 58 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 0:51:17 59 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:51:38 60 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:52:10 61 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:53:18 62 Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:53:19 63 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:53:26 64 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:54:16 65 Kurt Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:54:31 66 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp 0:55:59 67 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:56:36 68 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:56:49 69 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:56:58 70 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:57:00 71 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:58:13 72 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:58:50 73 Mikael Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:00:01 74 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 1:00:31 75 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:00:46 76 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:00:55 77 Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp 1:01:05 78 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack 1:01:30 79 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:01:39 80 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:02:32 81 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:03:30 82 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:04:04 83 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 1:04:29 84 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 1:05:00 85 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:05:14 86 Gregory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 1:07:43 87 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 1:08:05 88 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 1:08:08 89 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 1:08:24 90 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:08:44 91 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:09:26 92 Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp 1:10:00 93 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp 1:11:13 94 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 1:11:29 95 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:12:07 96 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:12:19 97 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 1:12:26 98 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 1:12:30 99 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:13:11 100 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 1:13:55 101 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 1:14:17 102 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 1:16:02 103 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1:16:04 104 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 1:16:06 105 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:16:55 106 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:18:11 107 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 1:18:13 108 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 1:18:23 109 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:18:40 110 Dario-David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 1:18:42 111 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:19:48 112 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:20:16 113 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:21:22 114 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:22:15 115 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:22:42 116 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:23:02 117 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 1:24:05 118 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:25:06 119 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 1:25:07 120 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:26:32 121 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 1:27:58 122 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 1:28:23 123 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp 1:30:03 124 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 1:30:35 125 Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 1:31:19 126 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:31:37 127 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:31:40 128 Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 1:32:31 129 Nicolas Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 130 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 1:32:46 131 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 1:32:57 132 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:33:19 133 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:34:44 134 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:35:06 135 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:35:13 136 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 1:35:40 137 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 1:35:59 138 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team RadioShack 1:36:57 139 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 1:39:10 140 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:42:20

Points classification 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 86 pts 2 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 50 3 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 44 4 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 39 5 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 36 6 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 34 7 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 31 8 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 25 9 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 25 10 Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 23 11 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 23 12 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 22 13 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 22 14 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 20 15 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 20 16 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 18 17 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 17 18 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 16 19 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 16 20 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 15 21 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 15 22 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 15 23 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 13 24 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 13 25 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 11 26 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team 11 27 Tom Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 10 28 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 29 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 9 30 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 31 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 9 32 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 8 33 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team 8 34 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 8 35 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 7 36 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 7 37 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 7 38 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp 6 39 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 6 40 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 6 41 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 6 42 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 5 43 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 5 44 Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 5 45 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 4 46 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 3 47 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 48 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 3 49 Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 50 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 51 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 52 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1 53 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp 1 54 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 1 55 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team -5

Mountains classification 1 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 44 pts 2 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 35 3 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 30 4 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 21 5 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 20 6 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 20 7 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 18 8 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 18 9 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 10 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 16 11 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 15 12 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 15 13 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 14 14 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 13 15 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 12 16 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 17 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp 10 18 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 10 19 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 20 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 8 21 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 22 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 6 23 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 6 24 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 25 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 6 26 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 6 27 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 28 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 5 29 Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 4 30 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 31 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 32 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 33 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team 2 34 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 1 35 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1 36 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 1 37 Dario-David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 1

Sprint classification 1 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 3 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 11 4 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 10 5 José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 10 6 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 9 7 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 9 8 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 9 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 7 10 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp 6 11 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 6 12 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp 6 13 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp 3 14 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 3 15 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 3 16 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 3 17 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 2 18 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 1 19 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1 20 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 21 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 1 22 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 1 23 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1