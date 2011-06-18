Trending

Sagan sprints to second stage win

Cunego remains in overall lead

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) gave yet another demonstration of his prodigious talent with a sniper’s victory on stage 8 of the Tour de Suisse. The Slovakian has developed the healthy habit of sniffing out an opportunity and then grabbing it with both hands, and he duly left Matt Goss (HTC-Highroad) and Ben Swift (Sky) in his wake in the sprint finish at Schaffhausen.

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) maintained his overall lead after a day that provoked an unexpected shake-up in the general classification. On a stage seemingly destined for a bunch finish, the apparently innocuous climb of the Siblingerhoehe split the field in the finale, and Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) lost 47 seconds and two places overall when he punctured as Leopard Trek pulled a select group clear in the run-in.

The day belonged to Sagan, however, and his victory showcased the kind of physical strength and tactical acumen rarely found in a 21-year-old. While sprinters of the calibre of Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) and André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) were unable to hold the wheels on the climb of the Siblingerhoehe, Sagan had no trouble in following the pace, and he then showed maturity beyond his tender years in holding his nerve until the last possible moment before rattling off a devastating sprint to take his second stage win of the race.

Coming into the final kilometre, Sagan was tucked safely on the rear wheel of his teammate Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Cannondale), but he bided his time rather than risk launching his sprint from too far out. When he allowed Ben Swift to open the hostilities with a scorching kick of his own, it briefly looked as though Sagan had fluffed his lines, but the youngster was simply waiting for a gap to develop, and he streaked past Swift’s left-hand shoulder in the final 200 metres.

Matt Goss lost a little ground in coming around Swift on the right-hand side, but in reality, there was very little that Milan-San Remo winner could do against the on-form Sagan, who had over a bike length in hand at the finish. Thor Hushovd’s Garmin-Cervélo squad and Heinrich Haussler in particular contributed richly to eliminating Cavendish and Greipel from contention over the final 20km, but the world champion never got going in the sprint and had to settle for 5th place behind Koldo Fernandez (Euskaltel-Euskadi).

An unexpected sting in the tail

After their travails in the mountains in recent days, the overall contenders could have been forgiven for anticipating a truce on Saturday ahead of Sunday’s decisive time trial, and indeed, the stage followed its set script without hitch for the opening 140km. Shortly after the peloton set off from Tübach under slate-grey skies and grim sheets of rainfall, a four-man break clipped off the front. Luca Paolini (Katusha), Jan Barta (NetApp) and Jaroslaw Marycz (Saxo Bank-SunGard) were the instigators, and they had a surprise companion in the form of Francisco Ventoso (Movistar).

The Spanish fast man must have known something that the other sprinters didn’t, because the stage had been long earmarked as a potential bunch finish, but Ventoso opted to try his luck from distance. The quartet’s advantage climbed to a maximum of 8 minutes after 70km, but as the skies cleared and the roads dried, that gap soon began to fall.

With 40km to go, they still had 4 minutes over the peloton, but when their unity fractured, their lead dwindled accordingly. Shortly after remonstrating with Ventoso for pushing too hard on a short incline, Barta fell off on a corner, and although he made it back up to the break, his contribution was limited thereafter and the break suffered as a result.

As HTC-Highroad and Sky began the chase in earnest, the four in front began to attack one another, and 28km from home, Paolini and Marycz forced their way clear of the bickering Ventoso and Barta. Thanks to the efforts of Martin Velits (HTC-Highroad), however, the break’s lead was down to just 1:20 on the final climb of the Siblingerhoehe.

Mollema loses out

Once Ventoso was brought back by the bunch, his Movistar teammates set up about upping the pace on the 4th category Siblingerhoehe. Quite who they were hoping to set up for stage victory was unclear, but their attack saw a selection of 30 or so riders edge ahead at the front of the bunch, with Cavendish and Greipel caught on the wrong foot.

Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) put in an acceleration of his own over the top and that stretched the gap out still further before Garmin-Cervélo took over on the descent, looking to distance Cavendish.

Up front, Paolini and Marycz were still ploughing their lonely furrow, but they must have known the game was up when an armada of Leopard Trek riders began to lead the chase, for Fränk Schleck’s teammates had received word that Mollema had been left behind with a puncture and was attempting to chase back on alone. Andy Schleck, Jens Voigt, Linus Gerdemann and Maxime Monfort each took lengthy turns to ensure the young Dutchman would drop two places overall before the day’s end.

Paolini and Marycz were swept up 12km from home, and Leopard Trek maintained their hyperactive pace thereafter. By this point, Mollema had desisted in his lone pursuit, and while HTC-Highroad and Omega Pharma-Lotto were still flying the flag behind in support of the allies of circumstance Cavendish and Greipel, they must have realised it was a losing battle when the gap to the front selection reached 45 seconds with 9km to go.

Such was the intensity of the Leopard Trek pace-setting that Andy Schleck simply sat up once his stint was over, while nobody dared attack from the lead group until Wouter Poels (Vacansoleil-DCM) had a speculative dig 1.5km from the line, but he was snaffled up under the red kite by the hard-working Daniel Oss.

Overall, Damiano Cunego retains a lead of 1:36 over Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank), while Fränk Schleck moves up to third at 1:41. Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) could well prove to be Cunego’s main challenger in the concluding time trial, as he remains within two minutes of the Italian, but the disappointed Mollema bid farewell to his hopes of an upset on the unforgiving run-in to the line.

But few eyes were on the yellow jersey at the finish in Schaffhausen, and instead it was the blue points jersey of Peter Sagan that shone most brightly on a dull Swiss afternoon. For now, there simply seem to be no limits on the potential of the quiet Slovakian with the insatiable appetite for victory.

Full Results
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale3:52:00
2Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
3Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
4Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
5Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
6Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
7Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
8Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
9Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
10Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
11Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
12Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
13Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
14Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
15Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
16Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
17Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
18Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
19Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
20Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
21Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team
22Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
23Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
24Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
25Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
26Tom Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
27Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
28Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
29Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:12
30Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:16
31Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:24
32Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:28
33Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:48
34Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
35Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
36Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
37Kurt Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
38Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
39Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
40Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:54
41Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
42André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:57
43George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:59
44Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
45Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
46José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
47Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp
48Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
49Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
50Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
51Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
52Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
53Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
54Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
55Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
56Branislau Samoilau (Bul) Movistar Team
57Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
58Gregory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
59Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
60Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
61Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team
62Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
63Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
64Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
65Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
66Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
67Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:06
68Valeryi Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:01:39
69Jorge Azanta Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
70Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:43
71Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
72Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad0:01:56
73Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
74Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp
75Mikael Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
76Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
77Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
78Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
79Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
80Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
81Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team0:02:00
82Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
83Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
84Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
85Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
86Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
87Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack0:02:40
88Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
89Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
90Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
91Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack
92Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:52
93Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
94Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:21
95Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack0:03:27
96Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
97Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp0:06:21
98Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp0:07:27
99Dario-David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
100Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
101Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
102Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
103Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
104Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
105Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
106Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
107Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
108Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
109Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
110Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
111Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
112Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
113Nicolas Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
114Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
115Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
116Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
117Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
118Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
119Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
120Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
121Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
122Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
123Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
124Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
125Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:09:01
126Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
127Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:09:03
128Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
129Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
130Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
131Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard0:09:05
132Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
133Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
134Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
135Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
136Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team RadioShack
137Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
138Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
139Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
140Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:08

Points
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale25pts
2Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad20
3Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling16
4Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi13
5Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo11
6Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team10
7Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team9
8Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling8
9Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana7
10Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad6
11Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team5
12Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
13Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
14Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
15Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek1

Sprint 1 - Beringen
1Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard6pts
2Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team3
3Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team1

Sprint 2 - Hallau
1Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team6pts
2Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard3
3Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad1

Mountain 1 - Hallauerberg
1Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team5pts
2Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard3
3Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team2
4Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek1

Mountain 2 - Siblingerhöhe
1Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team3pts
2Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard2
3Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek1

Teams
1Team Leopard-Trek11:36:00
2Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:12
3Quick Step Cycling Team0:00:16
4Team Garmin - Cervelo0:00:24
5Sky Procycling0:00:48
6Rabobank Cycling Team
7Movistar Team0:00:59
8HTC - Highroad
9Pro Team Astana
10Katusha Team
11BMC Racing Team0:01:47
12Saxo Bank SunGard0:01:53
13Omega Pharma - Lotto0:01:56
14Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team0:02:05
15Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:33
16Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:02:46
17Team RadioShack0:03:39
18AG2R La mondiale0:03:43
19Team NetApp0:04:51
20Lampre - ISD0:08:26

General classification after stage 8
1Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD31:01:49
2Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:36
3Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:01:41
4Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack0:01:59
5Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:11
6Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek0:02:38
7Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:10
8Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team0:03:11
9Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:20
10Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:03:22
11Tom Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:04:51
12Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek0:05:15
13Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:06:47
14Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:08:44
15Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:10
16Branislau Samoilau (Bul) Movistar Team0:10:03
17Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:12:30
18Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:14:23
19Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:18:18
20Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:20:29
21Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:20:31
22Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:21:14
23Jorge Azanta Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:23:12
24Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:25:28
25Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:25:47
26Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek0:26:15
27Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:26:49
28Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:27:01
29Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:27:18
30Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:27:43
31Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard0:28:35
32Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team0:29:32
33Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp0:30:05
34Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana0:30:07
35Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:30:12
36George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:31:42
37José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:33:31
38Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad0:36:12
39Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team0:37:09
40Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad0:37:15
41Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack0:37:32
42Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:39:14
43Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:39:28
44Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:39:32
45Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team0:39:55
46Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:40:16
47Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:43:31
48Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:43:40
49Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team0:43:47
50Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:44:06
51Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team0:44:08
52Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:44:10
53Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:46:40
54Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:46:45
55Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:49:01
56Valeryi Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:50:29
57Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp0:50:50
58Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana0:51:17
59Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:51:38
60Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:52:10
61Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:53:18
62Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:53:19
63Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:53:26
64Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:54:16
65Kurt Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:54:31
66Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp0:55:59
67Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:56:36
68Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:56:49
69Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:56:58
70Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:57:00
71Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:58:13
72Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:58:50
73Mikael Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:00:01
74Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek1:00:31
75Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:00:46
76Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1:00:55
77Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp1:01:05
78Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack1:01:30
79Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team1:01:39
80Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:02:32
81Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling1:03:30
82Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:04:04
83Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team1:04:29
84Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis1:05:00
85Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team1:05:14
86Gregory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack1:07:43
87Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad1:08:05
88Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack1:08:08
89Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana1:08:24
90Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:08:44
91Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:09:26
92Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp1:10:00
93Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp1:11:13
94Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana1:11:29
95Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1:12:07
96Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard1:12:19
97Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis1:12:26
98Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek1:12:30
99Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team1:13:11
100Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad1:13:55
101Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team1:14:17
102Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek1:16:02
103Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team1:16:04
104Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack1:16:06
105Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:16:55
106Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling1:18:11
107Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis1:18:13
108Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team1:18:23
109Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:18:40
110Dario-David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling1:18:42
111Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1:19:48
112Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:20:16
113Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:21:22
114André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:22:15
115Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard1:22:42
116Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard1:23:02
117Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team1:24:05
118Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:25:06
119Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD1:25:07
120Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:26:32
121Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp1:27:58
122Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team1:28:23
123Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp1:30:03
124Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad1:30:35
125Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD1:31:19
126Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:31:37
127Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard1:31:40
128Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis1:32:31
129Nicolas Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
130Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling1:32:46
131Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling1:32:57
132Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1:33:19
133Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:34:44
134Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:35:06
135Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:35:13
136Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling1:35:40
137Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad1:35:59
138Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team RadioShack1:36:57
139Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad1:39:10
140Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:42:20

Points classification
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale86pts
2Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team50
3Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad44
4Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD39
5Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo36
6Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team34
7Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team31
8Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team25
9Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team25
10Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek23
11Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack23
12Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team22
13Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling22
14Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek20
15Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad20
16Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi18
17Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team17
18Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team16
19Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team16
20Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek15
21Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek15
22Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana15
23Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto13
24Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo13
25Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek11
26Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team11
27Tom Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo10
28Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
29Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard9
30Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
31Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team9
32Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack8
33Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team8
34Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling8
35George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team7
36Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana7
37Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team7
38Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp6
39Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad6
40Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis6
41Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard6
42Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team5
43Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team5
44Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard5
45Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team4
46Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek3
47Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
48Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana3
49Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling3
50Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
51Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
52Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1
53Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp1
54Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team1
55Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team-5

Mountains classification
1Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek44pts
2Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team35
3Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD30
4Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo21
5Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team20
6Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team20
7Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team18
8Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team18
9Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17
10Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack16
11Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team15
12Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo15
13Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team14
14Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto13
15Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team12
16Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
17Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp10
18Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek10
19Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale10
20Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team8
21Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team7
22Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp6
23Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team6
24Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale6
25Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard6
26Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis6
27Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi5
28Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard5
29Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek4
30George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team4
31Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
32Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2
33Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team2
34Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team1
35Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1
36Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek1
37Dario-David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling1

Sprint classification
1Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale27pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
3Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team11
4Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team10
5José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team10
6Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi9
7Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard9
8Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto7
9Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis7
10Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp6
11Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek6
12Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp6
13Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp3
14Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana3
15Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team3
16Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp3
17Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team2
18Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek1
19Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo1
20Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
21Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad1
22Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard1
23André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto1

Teams classification
1Team Leopard-Trek93:09:36
2Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:52
3Movistar Team0:17:15
4Katusha Team0:24:29
5BMC Racing Team0:35:05
6Team Garmin - Cervelo0:45:11
7Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team0:51:27
8Quick Step Cycling Team0:52:34
9Euskaltel - Euskadi0:53:05
10HTC - Highroad1:02:31
11Omega Pharma - Lotto1:06:00
12Team RadioShack1:09:39
13Liquigas-Cannondale1:13:48
14Saxo Bank SunGard1:21:52
15Team NetApp1:27:52
16AG2R La mondiale1:27:53
17Pro Team Astana1:36:18
18Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis1:59:37
19Lampre - ISD2:01:10
20Sky Procycling2:17:18

