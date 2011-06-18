Sagan sprints to second stage win
Cunego remains in overall lead
Stage 8: Tübach - Schaffhausen
Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) gave yet another demonstration of his prodigious talent with a sniper’s victory on stage 8 of the Tour de Suisse. The Slovakian has developed the healthy habit of sniffing out an opportunity and then grabbing it with both hands, and he duly left Matt Goss (HTC-Highroad) and Ben Swift (Sky) in his wake in the sprint finish at Schaffhausen.
Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) maintained his overall lead after a day that provoked an unexpected shake-up in the general classification. On a stage seemingly destined for a bunch finish, the apparently innocuous climb of the Siblingerhoehe split the field in the finale, and Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) lost 47 seconds and two places overall when he punctured as Leopard Trek pulled a select group clear in the run-in.
The day belonged to Sagan, however, and his victory showcased the kind of physical strength and tactical acumen rarely found in a 21-year-old. While sprinters of the calibre of Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) and André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) were unable to hold the wheels on the climb of the Siblingerhoehe, Sagan had no trouble in following the pace, and he then showed maturity beyond his tender years in holding his nerve until the last possible moment before rattling off a devastating sprint to take his second stage win of the race.
Coming into the final kilometre, Sagan was tucked safely on the rear wheel of his teammate Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Cannondale), but he bided his time rather than risk launching his sprint from too far out. When he allowed Ben Swift to open the hostilities with a scorching kick of his own, it briefly looked as though Sagan had fluffed his lines, but the youngster was simply waiting for a gap to develop, and he streaked past Swift’s left-hand shoulder in the final 200 metres.
Matt Goss lost a little ground in coming around Swift on the right-hand side, but in reality, there was very little that Milan-San Remo winner could do against the on-form Sagan, who had over a bike length in hand at the finish. Thor Hushovd’s Garmin-Cervélo squad and Heinrich Haussler in particular contributed richly to eliminating Cavendish and Greipel from contention over the final 20km, but the world champion never got going in the sprint and had to settle for 5th place behind Koldo Fernandez (Euskaltel-Euskadi).
An unexpected sting in the tail
After their travails in the mountains in recent days, the overall contenders could have been forgiven for anticipating a truce on Saturday ahead of Sunday’s decisive time trial, and indeed, the stage followed its set script without hitch for the opening 140km. Shortly after the peloton set off from Tübach under slate-grey skies and grim sheets of rainfall, a four-man break clipped off the front. Luca Paolini (Katusha), Jan Barta (NetApp) and Jaroslaw Marycz (Saxo Bank-SunGard) were the instigators, and they had a surprise companion in the form of Francisco Ventoso (Movistar).
The Spanish fast man must have known something that the other sprinters didn’t, because the stage had been long earmarked as a potential bunch finish, but Ventoso opted to try his luck from distance. The quartet’s advantage climbed to a maximum of 8 minutes after 70km, but as the skies cleared and the roads dried, that gap soon began to fall.
With 40km to go, they still had 4 minutes over the peloton, but when their unity fractured, their lead dwindled accordingly. Shortly after remonstrating with Ventoso for pushing too hard on a short incline, Barta fell off on a corner, and although he made it back up to the break, his contribution was limited thereafter and the break suffered as a result.
As HTC-Highroad and Sky began the chase in earnest, the four in front began to attack one another, and 28km from home, Paolini and Marycz forced their way clear of the bickering Ventoso and Barta. Thanks to the efforts of Martin Velits (HTC-Highroad), however, the break’s lead was down to just 1:20 on the final climb of the Siblingerhoehe.
Mollema loses out
Once Ventoso was brought back by the bunch, his Movistar teammates set up about upping the pace on the 4th category Siblingerhoehe. Quite who they were hoping to set up for stage victory was unclear, but their attack saw a selection of 30 or so riders edge ahead at the front of the bunch, with Cavendish and Greipel caught on the wrong foot.
Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) put in an acceleration of his own over the top and that stretched the gap out still further before Garmin-Cervélo took over on the descent, looking to distance Cavendish.
Up front, Paolini and Marycz were still ploughing their lonely furrow, but they must have known the game was up when an armada of Leopard Trek riders began to lead the chase, for Fränk Schleck’s teammates had received word that Mollema had been left behind with a puncture and was attempting to chase back on alone. Andy Schleck, Jens Voigt, Linus Gerdemann and Maxime Monfort each took lengthy turns to ensure the young Dutchman would drop two places overall before the day’s end.
Paolini and Marycz were swept up 12km from home, and Leopard Trek maintained their hyperactive pace thereafter. By this point, Mollema had desisted in his lone pursuit, and while HTC-Highroad and Omega Pharma-Lotto were still flying the flag behind in support of the allies of circumstance Cavendish and Greipel, they must have realised it was a losing battle when the gap to the front selection reached 45 seconds with 9km to go.
Such was the intensity of the Leopard Trek pace-setting that Andy Schleck simply sat up once his stint was over, while nobody dared attack from the lead group until Wouter Poels (Vacansoleil-DCM) had a speculative dig 1.5km from the line, but he was snaffled up under the red kite by the hard-working Daniel Oss.
Overall, Damiano Cunego retains a lead of 1:36 over Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank), while Fränk Schleck moves up to third at 1:41. Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) could well prove to be Cunego’s main challenger in the concluding time trial, as he remains within two minutes of the Italian, but the disappointed Mollema bid farewell to his hopes of an upset on the unforgiving run-in to the line.
But few eyes were on the yellow jersey at the finish in Schaffhausen, and instead it was the blue points jersey of Peter Sagan that shone most brightly on a dull Swiss afternoon. For now, there simply seem to be no limits on the potential of the quiet Slovakian with the insatiable appetite for victory.
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3:52:00
|2
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|3
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|6
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|8
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|9
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|10
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|11
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|13
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|14
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|15
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|16
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|18
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|19
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|20
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|21
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team
|22
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|23
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|24
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|25
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|26
|Tom Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|27
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|29
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:12
|30
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:16
|31
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:24
|32
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:28
|33
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:48
|34
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|35
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|36
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Kurt Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|38
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|39
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|40
|Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:54
|41
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|42
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:57
|43
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:59
|44
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|45
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|46
|José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|47
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp
|48
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|49
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|50
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|51
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|52
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|54
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|55
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|56
|Branislau Samoilau (Bul) Movistar Team
|57
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|58
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|59
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|60
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|61
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team
|62
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|63
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|65
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|66
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|67
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:06
|68
|Valeryi Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:01:39
|69
|Jorge Azanta Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|70
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:43
|71
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|72
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:56
|73
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|74
|Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp
|75
|Mikael Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|76
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
|77
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|78
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|79
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|80
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
|81
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:02:00
|82
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|83
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|84
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|85
|Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|86
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|87
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|0:02:40
|88
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|89
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|90
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|91
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack
|92
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:52
|93
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|94
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:21
|95
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|0:03:27
|96
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|97
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|0:06:21
|98
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
|0:07:27
|99
|Dario-David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|100
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|101
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|102
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|103
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|104
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|105
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|106
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|107
|Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|108
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|109
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|110
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|111
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|112
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|113
|Nicolas Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|114
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|115
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
|116
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|117
|Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|118
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|119
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|120
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|121
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|122
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|123
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|124
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|125
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:09:01
|126
|Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|127
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:03
|128
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|129
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|130
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|131
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:09:05
|132
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|133
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|134
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|135
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|136
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|137
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|138
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|139
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|140
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:08
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|25
|pts
|2
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|20
|3
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|16
|4
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|13
|5
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|11
|6
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|7
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|9
|8
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|8
|9
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|7
|10
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|6
|11
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|12
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|13
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|14
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|15
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|1
|1
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|6
|pts
|2
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|3
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|1
|1
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3
|3
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|1
|1
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3
|3
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|4
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|1
|1
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2
|3
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|1
|1
|Team Leopard-Trek
|11:36:00
|2
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:12
|3
|Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:00:16
|4
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|0:00:24
|5
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:48
|6
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|Movistar Team
|0:00:59
|8
|HTC - Highroad
|9
|Pro Team Astana
|10
|Katusha Team
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:47
|12
|Saxo Bank SunGard
|0:01:53
|13
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:01:56
|14
|Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
|0:02:05
|15
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:33
|16
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:02:46
|17
|Team RadioShack
|0:03:39
|18
|AG2R La mondiale
|0:03:43
|19
|Team NetApp
|0:04:51
|20
|Lampre - ISD
|0:08:26
|1
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|31:01:49
|2
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:36
|3
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|0:01:41
|4
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:01:59
|5
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:11
|6
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:02:38
|7
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:10
|8
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:03:11
|9
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:20
|10
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:03:22
|11
|Tom Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:04:51
|12
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|0:05:15
|13
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:06:47
|14
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:08:44
|15
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:10
|16
|Branislau Samoilau (Bul) Movistar Team
|0:10:03
|17
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:12:30
|18
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:14:23
|19
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|0:18:18
|20
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:20:29
|21
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:20:31
|22
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:14
|23
|Jorge Azanta Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:23:12
|24
|Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:28
|25
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:47
|26
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:26:15
|27
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:49
|28
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:27:01
|29
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:27:18
|30
|Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:27:43
|31
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:28:35
|32
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:29:32
|33
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp
|0:30:05
|34
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|0:30:07
|35
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:30:12
|36
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:31:42
|37
|José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:33:31
|38
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|0:36:12
|39
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|0:37:09
|40
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|0:37:15
|41
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|0:37:32
|42
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:39:14
|43
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:39:28
|44
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:39:32
|45
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:39:55
|46
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:40:16
|47
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:43:31
|48
|Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:43:40
|49
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:43:47
|50
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:44:06
|51
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:44:08
|52
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:44:10
|53
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:46:40
|54
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:46:45
|55
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:49:01
|56
|Valeryi Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:50:29
|57
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
|0:50:50
|58
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|0:51:17
|59
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:51:38
|60
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:52:10
|61
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:53:18
|62
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:53:19
|63
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:53:26
|64
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:54:16
|65
|Kurt Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:54:31
|66
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
|0:55:59
|67
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:56:36
|68
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:56:49
|69
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:56:58
|70
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:57:00
|71
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:58:13
|72
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:58:50
|73
|Mikael Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:00:01
|74
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|1:00:31
|75
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:00:46
|76
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:00:55
|77
|Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp
|1:01:05
|78
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack
|1:01:30
|79
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:01:39
|80
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:02:32
|81
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:03:30
|82
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:04:04
|83
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|1:04:29
|84
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|1:05:00
|85
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:05:14
|86
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|1:07:43
|87
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|1:08:05
|88
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|1:08:08
|89
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|1:08:24
|90
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:08:44
|91
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:09:26
|92
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
|1:10:00
|93
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|1:11:13
|94
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|1:11:29
|95
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:12:07
|96
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:12:19
|97
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|1:12:26
|98
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|1:12:30
|99
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:13:11
|100
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|1:13:55
|101
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:14:17
|102
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|1:16:02
|103
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1:16:04
|104
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|1:16:06
|105
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:16:55
|106
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:18:11
|107
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|1:18:13
|108
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|1:18:23
|109
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:18:40
|110
|Dario-David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|1:18:42
|111
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:19:48
|112
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:20:16
|113
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:21:22
|114
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:22:15
|115
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:22:42
|116
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:23:02
|117
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|1:24:05
|118
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:25:06
|119
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|1:25:07
|120
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:26:32
|121
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|1:27:58
|122
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:28:23
|123
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
|1:30:03
|124
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|1:30:35
|125
|Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|1:31:19
|126
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:31:37
|127
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:31:40
|128
|Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|1:32:31
|129
|Nicolas Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|130
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|1:32:46
|131
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|1:32:57
|132
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:33:19
|133
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:34:44
|134
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:35:06
|135
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:35:13
|136
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|1:35:40
|137
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|1:35:59
|138
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|1:36:57
|139
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|1:39:10
|140
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:42:20
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|86
|pts
|2
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|50
|3
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|44
|4
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|39
|5
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|36
|6
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|34
|7
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|31
|8
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|25
|9
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|25
|10
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|23
|11
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|23
|12
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|22
|13
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|22
|14
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|20
|15
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|20
|16
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|18
|17
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|17
|18
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|16
|19
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|16
|20
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|15
|21
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|15
|22
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|15
|23
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|13
|24
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|13
|25
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|11
|26
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team
|11
|27
|Tom Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|10
|28
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|29
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|9
|30
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|31
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|9
|32
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|8
|33
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team
|8
|34
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|8
|35
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|7
|36
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|7
|37
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|7
|38
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp
|6
|39
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|6
|40
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|6
|41
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|6
|42
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|43
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|44
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|5
|45
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|4
|46
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|3
|47
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|48
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|3
|49
|Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|50
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|51
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|52
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|53
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
|1
|54
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|1
|55
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|-5
|1
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|44
|pts
|2
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|35
|3
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|30
|4
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|21
|5
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|20
|6
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|20
|7
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|18
|8
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|18
|9
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|10
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|16
|11
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|15
|12
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|15
|13
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|14
|14
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|13
|15
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|12
|16
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|17
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|10
|18
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|10
|19
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|20
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|21
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|22
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|6
|23
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|24
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|25
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|6
|26
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|6
|27
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|28
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|5
|29
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|4
|30
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|31
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|32
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|33
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team
|2
|34
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|35
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|36
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|1
|37
|Dario-David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|1
|1
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|3
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|11
|4
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|10
|5
|José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|6
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|9
|7
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|9
|8
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|9
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|7
|10
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
|6
|11
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|6
|12
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|6
|13
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp
|3
|14
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|3
|15
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|16
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|3
|17
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|18
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|1
|19
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1
|20
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|21
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|1
|22
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1
|23
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|1
|Team Leopard-Trek
|93:09:36
|2
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:52
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:17:15
|4
|Katusha Team
|0:24:29
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:35:05
|6
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|0:45:11
|7
|Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
|0:51:27
|8
|Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:52:34
|9
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:53:05
|10
|HTC - Highroad
|1:02:31
|11
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|1:06:00
|12
|Team RadioShack
|1:09:39
|13
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:13:48
|14
|Saxo Bank SunGard
|1:21:52
|15
|Team NetApp
|1:27:52
|16
|AG2R La mondiale
|1:27:53
|17
|Pro Team Astana
|1:36:18
|18
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|1:59:37
|19
|Lampre - ISD
|2:01:10
|20
|Sky Procycling
|2:17:18
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race
-
Thibau Nys wins junior race at Tabor World CupDe Pretto and Zatloukal round out podium
-
Mein wins U23 men's race at Tabor World CupKuhn and Benoist round out the podium
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup: Worst wins in TaborDel Carmen Alvarado and Kastelijn round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy