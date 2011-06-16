Kruijswijk climbs to stage win
Cunego retains overall lead
Stage 6: Tobel-Tägerschen - Triesenberg/Malbun
Following a top-ten finish at the Giro d'Italia, Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank) confirmed his climbing talent once again with a victory in stage six of the Tour de Suisse atop the hors categorie Triesenberg/Malbun ascent.
The 24-year-old Dutchman made his winning move 2km from the summit as he attacked an elite selection of 12 riders which formed on the finishing climb. Kruijswijk soloed to the line for his first professional win while the rest of the group shattered in the finale. Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) finished second, nine seconds back, while race leader Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) crossed the line in third place, 18 seconds behind Kruijswijk.
Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) edged Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha) for fourth three seconds later while Fränk Schleck (Leopard Trek) bested Mathias Frank (BMC) for sixth 30 seconds behind Kruijswijk.
"I think with 3km to go [Fränk] Schleck went first and Cunego reacted to him - from then it was everybody alone," said Kruijswijk. "I tried to be with Cunego, but then I went alone. I think the last kilometre to the finish was the hardest - I gave it everything I had and luckily I was able to win.
"I had a really good Giro in the last few weeks, and I was hoping to do well here with the condition I had from the Giro. To win here my first race as a professional is very nice."
Cunego remains in the leader's jersey in a stage marred by a serious crash involving Mauricio Soler (Movistar), who started the day in second overall. Soler collided with a spectator 33km into the stage and was airlifted to the hospital with a suspected fractured skull. Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) moves into second overall, 1:23 behind the Lampre-ISD Italian, while Kruijswijk climbs into third at 1:36.
"What a tough climb - with high speeds on the first part it was not so simple to face it," said Cunego. "I think I did quite a good performance, since I increased the gap on my immediate followers [on general classification].
"Rabobank had the advantage of relying on three riders, so I decided to focus my attention on [Bauke] Mollema. When he attacked, I chased him and then I tried to counter-attack, paying attention on pedaling with agility.
"My attack soon ended and so I kept my pace, but [Levi] Leipheimer was on a very good day. My thoughts are with [Mauricio] Soler, who was very unlucky. I hope he'll be able to get well soon."
The day's early break containing Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step), Angel Madrazo (Movistar) and Gorka Izagirre (Euskaltel-Euskadi) survived through to the day's final climb, a 10.8km ascent with a maximum gradient of 15 percent.
Under the strong pace-making of Leopard Trek, a peloton of approximately 50 riders reached the base of the final climb three minutes behind the escapees.
The Luxembourg ProTeam continued its blistering tempo up the climb which eventually created an elite selection containing Fränk Schleck, Jakob Fuglsang and Maxime Monfort (Leopard Trek), Bauke Mollema, Laurens Ten Dam and Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank), Giampaolo Caruso and Danilo Di Luca (Katusha), Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad), Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD), Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) and Tom Danielson (Garmin-Cervelo).
At the head of affairs up the road, the leading trio splintered with Izagirre climbing alone in the lead, followed by Chavanel then Madrazo.
Izagirre would be the last of the escape to be absorbed with the catch occurring five kilometres from the finish. At this point Di Luca was dropped while Mathias Frank (BMC) heroically climbed his way into the lead group following a crash just prior to the start of the climb.
While several riders looked to be under severe pressure, the lead group continued their ascent together until Cunego lit the match with 2.5km remaining as he chased down an attack by Mollema. As the Italian was brought back the lead group shattered in his wake. Two kilometres from the finish Kruijswijk was the next to attack and the young Dutchman soon found himself alone in the lead.
Cunego and Leipheimer climbed together in pursuit of the Rabobank rider but were unable to make contact. Leipheimer surged in the final 500 metres to claim second while Cunego followed in third to remain in the leader's jersey.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4:12:03
|2
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:00:09
|3
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:18
|4
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|5
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|6
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|0:00:30
|7
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:19
|9
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:01:27
|10
|Tom Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:42
|11
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|12
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:02:11
|13
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:02:15
|14
|Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp
|0:02:21
|15
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|16
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:50
|17
|Branislau Samoilau (Bul) Movistar Team
|0:03:14
|18
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:23
|19
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:03:37
|20
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:03:44
|21
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:53
|22
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:54
|23
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:10
|24
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:04:18
|25
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:04:22
|26
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:04:26
|27
|Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:56
|28
|José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:06
|29
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|30
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|0:05:36
|31
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:05:50
|32
|Jorge Azanta Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:06:03
|33
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|34
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:31
|35
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|0:06:33
|36
|Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:06:40
|37
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:07:11
|38
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|0:08:20
|39
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp
|40
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|41
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Christian Vandevelde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|43
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|44
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:09:02
|45
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:14:15
|46
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|47
|Mikael Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Valeryi Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|49
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|51
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|52
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|53
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|54
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|55
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|56
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|57
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|58
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|59
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack
|60
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:14:52
|61
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|62
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|65
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|66
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|67
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:14:55
|68
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:14:57
|69
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:16:07
|70
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:16:52
|71
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:50
|72
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|73
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|74
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|75
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|76
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|77
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|78
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|0:18:58
|79
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|80
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|82
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:20:17
|83
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:21:02
|84
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|85
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|86
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|87
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|88
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|89
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|90
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|91
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|92
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:21:44
|93
|Dario-David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|94
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|95
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|96
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|97
|Stuart O'grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|98
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|99
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|100
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|101
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|102
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|103
|Nicolas Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|104
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|105
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|106
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|107
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|108
|Kurt Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|109
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|110
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|111
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|112
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|113
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|114
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|115
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|116
|Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|117
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|118
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
|119
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|120
|Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|121
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|122
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|123
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|124
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|125
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|126
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|127
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|128
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|129
|Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|130
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|131
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|132
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|133
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
|134
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|135
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
|136
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|137
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|138
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|139
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|140
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|141
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|142
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|143
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|144
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|145
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|DNF
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|DNF
|Juan Mauricio Soler (Col) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|DNF
|Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|DNS
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|DNS
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|pts
|2
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|3
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|12
|3
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|10
|4
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|5
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|8
|6
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|7
|7
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|8
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|9
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|4
|10
|Tom Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|11
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|2
|12
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|3
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|4
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|3
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Stuart O'grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|15
|3
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|10
|4
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|5
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|12:37:49
|2
|Team Leopard-Trek
|0:01:59
|3
|Katusha Team
|0:04:46
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:11:03
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:11:46
|6
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:13:49
|7
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|0:16:42
|8
|Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:16:44
|9
|HTC - Highroad
|0:20:26
|10
|Team RadioShack
|0:21:04
|11
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:21:23
|12
|Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
|0:21:25
|13
|Team NetApp
|0:23:58
|14
|Saxo Bank SunGard
|0:27:35
|15
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:30:54
|16
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:31:04
|17
|AG2R La mondiale
|0:31:37
|18
|Lampre - ISD
|0:32:23
|19
|Pro Team Astana
|0:44:02
|20
|Sky Procycling
|1:03:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|21:26:28
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:23
|3
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:36
|4
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|0:01:41
|5
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:01:59
|6
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:24
|7
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:02:45
|8
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:10
|9
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:03:11
|10
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:03:22
|11
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:04:00
|12
|Tom Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:04:51
|13
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|0:05:15
|14
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:06:32
|15
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:13
|16
|Branislau Samoilau (Bul) Movistar Team
|0:07:51
|17
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:09:53
|18
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:10:15
|19
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:11:01
|20
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:13:05
|21
|Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:49
|22
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:17:10
|23
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:18:17
|24
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:18:19
|25
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:18:35
|26
|Jorge Azanta Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:19:21
|27
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:20:08
|28
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|0:20:28
|29
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|0:23:36
|30
|Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:24:16
|31
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24:37
|32
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:24:49
|33
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:01
|34
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|0:27:30
|35
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp
|0:27:53
|36
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|0:27:55
|37
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|0:28:18
|38
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:29:58
|39
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:30:16
|40
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:30:34
|41
|Christian Vandevelde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:30:42
|42
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:30:54
|43
|José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:31:19
|44
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:31:43
|45
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:32:18
|46
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:32:52
|47
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|0:33:07
|48
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:35:51
|49
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:37:37
|50
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:37:38
|51
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:37:47
|52
|Mikael Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:38:18
|53
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:38:31
|54
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:38:37
|55
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:38:47
|56
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|0:38:54
|57
|Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp
|0:39:22
|58
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:39:52
|59
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:40:02
|60
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:40:55
|61
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:41:39
|62
|Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:41:40
|63
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:42:00
|64
|Valeryi Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:42:16
|65
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:42:44
|66
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:43:31
|67
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
|0:43:47
|68
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|0:44:08
|69
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:44:13
|70
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|71
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|0:44:54
|72
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:45:18
|73
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:45:46
|74
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:46:17
|75
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:46:25
|76
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
|0:46:54
|77
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|0:46:57
|78
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:46:58
|79
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:47:38
|80
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:47:58
|81
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:48:03
|82
|Kurt Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:49:03
|83
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:50:51
|84
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:50:57
|85
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:51:17
|86
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:51:21
|87
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:51:40
|88
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:52:08
|89
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:53:24
|90
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:53:35
|91
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:54:14
|92
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|0:54:28
|93
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:54:31
|94
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:54:38
|95
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:55:30
|96
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|0:55:43
|97
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:55:51
|98
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|0:56:15
|99
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:56:22
|100
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:56:41
|101
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:57:02
|102
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:57:08
|103
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:57:52
|104
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:57:53
|105
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:57:54
|106
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:58:28
|107
|Dario-David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:58:42
|108
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:58:49
|109
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:59:02
|110
|Stuart O'grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:59:09
|111
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:59:33
|112
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:59:40
|113
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:00:29
|114
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|115
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:00:38
|116
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|1:00:44
|117
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|1:01:12
|118
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:01:31
|119
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|1:02:11
|120
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:02:16
|121
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:02:35
|122
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:03:00
|123
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|1:03:19
|124
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:04:26
|125
|Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|1:05:17
|126
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:05:23
|127
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|1:05:32
|128
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:06:05
|129
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:06:14
|130
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:07:30
|131
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:07:48
|132
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:07:59
|133
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|1:08:05
|134
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
|1:08:20
|135
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|1:08:26
|136
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|1:08:45
|137
|Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|1:09:45
|138
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|1:09:49
|139
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|1:10:16
|140
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|1:10:18
|141
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:10:22
|142
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|1:12:22
|143
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|1:12:41
|144
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:13:28
|145
|Nicolas Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:17:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|61
|pts
|2
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|38
|3
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|37
|4
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|31
|5
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|26
|6
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|25
|7
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|25
|8
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|24
|9
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|23
|10
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|23
|11
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|19
|12
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|17
|13
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|16
|14
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|16
|15
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|15
|16
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|14
|17
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|11
|18
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|11
|19
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|10
|20
|Tom Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|10
|21
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|9
|22
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|23
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team
|8
|24
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|8
|25
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|7
|26
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|27
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp
|6
|28
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|6
|29
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|6
|30
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|6
|31
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|5
|32
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|33
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|3
|34
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|35
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|3
|36
|Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|37
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|38
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|39
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|1
|40
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|35
|pts
|2
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|30
|3
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|20
|4
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|20
|5
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|6
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|16
|7
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|15
|8
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|15
|9
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|14
|10
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|12
|11
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|12
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|11
|13
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|10
|14
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|10
|15
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|16
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|17
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|6
|18
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|6
|19
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|20
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|6
|21
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|6
|22
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|23
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|24
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|4
|25
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|26
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|27
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|28
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|29
|Dario-David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|1
|30
|Stuart O'grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|AG2R La mondiale
|27
|pts
|2
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|11
|3
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|9
|4
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|7
|5
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|6
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
|6
|7
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|6
|8
|José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|9
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|6
|10
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp
|3
|11
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|3
|12
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|3
|13
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|14
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|1
|15
|Christian Vandevelde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1
|16
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|17
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|18
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|64:24:51
|2
|Team Leopard-Trek
|0:02:53
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:19:42
|4
|Katusha Team
|0:23:45
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:27:35
|6
|Team RadioShack
|0:45:35
|7
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:46:02
|8
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|0:46:04
|9
|HTC - Highroad
|0:47:22
|10
|Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:47:59
|11
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:57:29
|12
|Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
|0:57:58
|13
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:01:48
|14
|AG2R La mondiale
|1:08:31
|15
|Saxo Bank SunGard
|1:15:44
|16
|Team NetApp
|1:17:14
|17
|Pro Team Astana
|1:30:28
|18
|Lampre - ISD
|1:32:19
|19
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|1:40:37
|20
|Sky Procycling
|1:57:59
