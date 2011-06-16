Trending

Kruijswijk climbs to stage win

Cunego retains overall lead

Image 1 of 36

Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank)

Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 2 of 36

Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank)

Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 36

Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank) wins the stage

Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank) wins the stage
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 36

Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) finished second on the steep finish

Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) finished second on the steep finish
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 36

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 6 of 36

Damiano Cunego goes deep to defend his race lead

Damiano Cunego goes deep to defend his race lead
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 7 of 36

Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank) celebrates his first professional victory

Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank) celebrates his first professional victory
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 8 of 36

A radiant Damiano Cunego in yellow

A radiant Damiano Cunego in yellow
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 36

Frank Schleck leads the front group

Frank Schleck leads the front group
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 36

Cunego managed to drop Schleck in the final kilometres

Cunego managed to drop Schleck in the final kilometres
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 36

Steven Kruijswijk takes his first career victory

Steven Kruijswijk takes his first career victory
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 36

A tired but happy Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD)

A tired but happy Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 36

Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank)

Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 36

Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank) enjoys his moment

Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank) enjoys his moment
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 36

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 36

The tough finish to stage six

The tough finish to stage six
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 17 of 36

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step)

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 18 of 36

Alexander Efimkin (Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis)

Alexander Efimkin (Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 19 of 36

Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank) celebrates

Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank) celebrates
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 20 of 36

Cunego was all smiles as he got the kisses

Cunego was all smiles as he got the kisses
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 21 of 36

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 22 of 36

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 23 of 36

Cunego gets out of the saddle to fight the 12% climb

Cunego gets out of the saddle to fight the 12% climb
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 24 of 36

Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack)

Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 25 of 36

Fränk Schleck (Leopard Trek) leads the chase group near the finish

Fränk Schleck (Leopard Trek) leads the chase group near the finish
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 26 of 36

Laurens ten Dam (Rabobank) went deep to keep the green climber's jersey

Laurens ten Dam (Rabobank) went deep to keep the green climber's jersey
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 27 of 36

Laurens ten Dam (Rabobank) fights to the finish

Laurens ten Dam (Rabobank) fights to the finish
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 28 of 36

Kevin De Weert (Quick Step)

Kevin De Weert (Quick Step)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 29 of 36

Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) suffers on the climb

Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) suffers on the climb
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 30 of 36

Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad)

Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 31 of 36

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Cervelo) was slowed by a chain problem but finished tenth

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Cervelo) was slowed by a chain problem but finished tenth
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 32 of 36

Jakob Fuglsang (Leopard Trek) fights the steep gradient

Jakob Fuglsang (Leopard Trek) fights the steep gradient
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 33 of 36

Jakob Fuglsang (Leopard Trek)

Jakob Fuglsang (Leopard Trek)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 34 of 36

José Ivan Gutierrez (Movistar)

José Ivan Gutierrez (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 36

Cunego goes on the attack

Cunego goes on the attack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 36

The early break of the stage stayed away until the final climb

The early break of the stage stayed away until the final climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Following a top-ten finish at the Giro d'Italia, Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank) confirmed his climbing talent once again with a victory in stage six of the Tour de Suisse atop the hors categorie Triesenberg/Malbun ascent.

The 24-year-old Dutchman made his winning move 2km from the summit as he attacked an elite selection of 12 riders which formed on the finishing climb. Kruijswijk soloed to the line for his first professional win while the rest of the group shattered in the finale. Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) finished second, nine seconds back, while race leader Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) crossed the line in third place, 18 seconds behind Kruijswijk.

Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) edged Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha) for fourth three seconds later while Fränk Schleck (Leopard Trek) bested Mathias Frank (BMC) for sixth 30 seconds behind Kruijswijk.

"I think with 3km to go [Fränk] Schleck went first and Cunego reacted to him - from then it was everybody alone," said Kruijswijk. "I tried to be with Cunego, but then I went alone. I think the last kilometre to the finish was the hardest - I gave it everything I had and luckily I was able to win.

"I had a really good Giro in the last few weeks, and I was hoping to do well here with the condition I had from the Giro. To win here my first race as a professional is very nice."

Cunego remains in the leader's jersey in a stage marred by a serious crash involving Mauricio Soler (Movistar), who started the day in second overall. Soler collided with a spectator 33km into the stage and was airlifted to the hospital with a suspected fractured skull. Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) moves into second overall, 1:23 behind the Lampre-ISD Italian, while Kruijswijk climbs into third at 1:36.

"What a tough climb - with high speeds on the first part it was not so simple to face it," said Cunego. "I think I did quite a good performance, since I increased the gap on my immediate followers [on general classification].

"Rabobank had the advantage of relying on three riders, so I decided to focus my attention on [Bauke] Mollema. When he attacked, I chased him and then I tried to counter-attack, paying attention on pedaling with agility.

"My attack soon ended and so I kept my pace, but [Levi] Leipheimer was on a very good day. My thoughts are with [Mauricio] Soler, who was very unlucky. I hope he'll be able to get well soon."

The day's early break containing Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step), Angel Madrazo (Movistar) and Gorka Izagirre (Euskaltel-Euskadi) survived through to the day's final climb, a 10.8km ascent with a maximum gradient of 15 percent.

Under the strong pace-making of Leopard Trek, a peloton of approximately 50 riders reached the base of the final climb three minutes behind the escapees.

The Luxembourg ProTeam continued its blistering tempo up the climb which eventually created an elite selection containing Fränk Schleck, Jakob Fuglsang and Maxime Monfort (Leopard Trek), Bauke Mollema, Laurens Ten Dam and Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank), Giampaolo Caruso and Danilo Di Luca (Katusha), Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad), Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD), Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) and Tom Danielson (Garmin-Cervelo).

At the head of affairs up the road, the leading trio splintered with Izagirre climbing alone in the lead, followed by Chavanel then Madrazo.

Izagirre would be the last of the escape to be absorbed with the catch occurring five kilometres from the finish. At this point Di Luca was dropped while Mathias Frank (BMC) heroically climbed his way into the lead group following a crash just prior to the start of the climb.

While several riders looked to be under severe pressure, the lead group continued their ascent together until Cunego lit the match with 2.5km remaining as he chased down an attack by Mollema. As the Italian was brought back the lead group shattered in his wake. Two kilometres from the finish Kruijswijk was the next to attack and the young Dutchman soon found himself alone in the lead.

Cunego and Leipheimer climbed together in pursuit of the Rabobank rider but were unable to make contact. Leipheimer surged in the final 500 metres to claim second while Cunego followed in third to remain in the leader's jersey.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4:12:03
2Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack0:00:09
3Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:18
4Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:21
5Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
6Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:00:30
7Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
8Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:19
9Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek0:01:27
10Tom Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:42
11Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
12Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:02:11
13Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:02:15
14Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp0:02:21
15Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
16Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:50
17Branislau Samoilau (Bul) Movistar Team0:03:14
18Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:23
19Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:03:37
20Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team0:03:44
21Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:53
22Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:54
23Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:10
24Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team0:04:18
25Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:04:22
26Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:04:26
27Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:56
28José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:06
29Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
30Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad0:05:36
31Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:05:50
32Jorge Azanta Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:06:03
33Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
34Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:31
35Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team0:06:33
36Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:06:40
37Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team0:07:11
38Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack0:08:20
39Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp
40Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
41George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
42Christian Vandevelde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
43Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
44Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team0:09:02
45Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek0:14:15
46Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
47Mikael Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
48Valeryi Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
49Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
50Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
51Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
52Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
53Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
54Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
55Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
56Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
57Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
58Gregory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
59Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack
60Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:14:52
61Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
62Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
63Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
64Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
65Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
66Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
67Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:14:55
68Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp0:14:57
69Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team0:16:07
70Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:16:52
71Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:50
72Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
73Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
74Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
75Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
76Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
77Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
78Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack0:18:58
79André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
80Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
81Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
82Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team0:20:17
83Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:21:02
84Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
85Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
86Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
87Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
88Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
89Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
90Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
91Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
92Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:21:44
93Dario-David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
94Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
95Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
96Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
97Stuart O'grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
98Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
99Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
100Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
101Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
102Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
103Nicolas Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
104Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
105Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
106Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
107Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
108Kurt Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
109Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
110Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
111Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
112Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
113Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team RadioShack
114Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
115Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
116Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
117Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
118Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
119Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
120Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
121Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
122Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
123Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
124Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
125Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
126Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
127Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
128Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
129Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
130Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
131Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
132Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
133Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
134Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
135Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
136Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
137Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
138Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
139Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
140Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
141Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
142Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
143Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
144Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
145Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
DNFMaarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNFJuan Mauricio Soler (Col) Movistar Team
DNFMatteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFLazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
DNFScott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
DNSOscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNSDavid Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD

Sprint 1 - Bad Ragaz
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi6pts
2Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team3
3Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team1

Sprint 2 - Balzers
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team6pts
2Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
3Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team1

Sprint 3 - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team15pts
2Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack12
3Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD10
4Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team9
5Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team8
6Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek7
7Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
8Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team5
9Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek4
10Tom Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo3
11Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek2
12Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1

Mountain 1 - Kerenzerberg
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team5pts
2Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team3
3Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
4Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Mountain 2 - Luzisteig
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team5pts
2Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
3Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team2
4Stuart O'grady (Aus) Leopard Trek1

Mountain 3 - Malbun
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team20pts
2Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team15
3Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack10
4Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD6
5Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek4

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rabobank Cycling Team12:37:49
2Team Leopard-Trek0:01:59
3Katusha Team0:04:46
4BMC Racing Team0:11:03
5Movistar Team0:11:46
6Euskaltel - Euskadi0:13:49
7Team Garmin - Cervelo0:16:42
8Quick Step Cycling Team0:16:44
9HTC - Highroad0:20:26
10Team RadioShack0:21:04
11Omega Pharma - Lotto0:21:23
12Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team0:21:25
13Team NetApp0:23:58
14Saxo Bank SunGard0:27:35
15Liquigas-Cannondale0:30:54
16Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:31:04
17AG2R La mondiale0:31:37
18Lampre - ISD0:32:23
19Pro Team Astana0:44:02
20Sky Procycling1:03:32

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD21:26:28
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:23
3Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:36
4Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:01:41
5Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack0:01:59
6Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:24
7Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek0:02:45
8Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:10
9Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team0:03:11
10Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:03:22
11Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team0:04:00
12Tom Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:04:51
13Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek0:05:15
14Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:06:32
15Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:07:13
16Branislau Samoilau (Bul) Movistar Team0:07:51
17Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:09:53
18Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:10:15
19Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:11:01
20Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:13:05
21Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:15:49
22Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek0:17:10
23Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:18:17
24Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:18:19
25Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard0:18:35
26Jorge Azanta Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:19:21
27Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team0:20:08
28Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:20:28
29Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad0:23:36
30Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:24:16
31Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:24:37
32Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:24:49
33Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:25:01
34Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team0:27:30
35Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp0:27:53
36Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana0:27:55
37Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack0:28:18
38Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:29:58
39Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:30:16
40Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team0:30:34
41Christian Vandevelde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:30:42
42Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:30:54
43José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:31:19
44Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:31:43
45Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team0:32:18
46George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:32:52
47Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad0:33:07
48Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:35:51
49Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:37:37
50Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:37:38
51Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:37:47
52Mikael Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:38:18
53Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:38:31
54Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:38:37
55Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team0:38:47
56Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack0:38:54
57Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp0:39:22
58Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team0:39:52
59Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:40:02
60Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:40:55
61Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:41:39
62Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:41:40
63Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:42:00
64Valeryi Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:42:16
65Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:42:44
66Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:43:31
67Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp0:43:47
68Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana0:44:08
69Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:44:13
70Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
71Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack0:44:54
72Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek0:45:18
73Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:45:46
74Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack0:46:17
75Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:46:25
76Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp0:46:54
77Gregory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack0:46:57
78Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:46:58
79Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:47:38
80Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:47:58
81Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team0:48:03
82Kurt Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:49:03
83Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:50:51
84Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:50:57
85Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:51:17
86Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:51:21
87Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:51:40
88Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:52:08
89Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:53:24
90Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek0:53:35
91Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:54:14
92Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack0:54:28
93Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:54:31
94Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:54:38
95Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:55:30
96Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad0:55:43
97Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:55:51
98Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD0:56:15
99Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:56:22
100Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:56:41
101Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team0:57:02
102Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:57:08
103Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:57:52
104Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp0:57:53
105Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:57:54
106Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:58:28
107Dario-David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling0:58:42
108Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team0:58:49
109Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:59:02
110Stuart O'grady (Aus) Leopard Trek0:59:09
111Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team0:59:33
112Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:59:40
113Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:00:29
114Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
115Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team1:00:38
116Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp1:00:44
117Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp1:01:12
118André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:01:31
119Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team1:02:11
120Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard1:02:16
121Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team1:02:35
122Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard1:03:00
123Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team1:03:19
124Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard1:04:26
125Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis1:05:17
126Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard1:05:23
127Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling1:05:32
128Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1:06:05
129Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:06:14
130Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:07:30
131Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:07:48
132Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:07:59
133Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team RadioShack1:08:05
134Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp1:08:20
135Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling1:08:26
136Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad1:08:45
137Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD1:09:45
138Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad1:09:49
139Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis1:10:16
140Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad1:10:18
141Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:10:22
142Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling1:12:22
143Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana1:12:41
144Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:13:28
145Nicolas Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:17:55

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale61pts
2Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad38
3Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD37
4Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team31
5Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team26
6Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo25
7Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team25
8Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team24
9Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek23
10Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack23
11Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team19
12Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team17
13Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team16
14Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team16
15Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek15
16Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek14
17Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek11
18Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana11
19Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team10
20Tom Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo10
21Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard9
22Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
23Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team8
24Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack8
25Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team7
26Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
27Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp6
28Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad6
29Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis6
30Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling6
31Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard5
32Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi5
33Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek3
34Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
35Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana3
36Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling3
37Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team2
38Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1
39Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team1
40Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team35pts
2Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD30
3Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team20
4Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team20
5Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17
6Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack16
7Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team15
8Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo15
9Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team14
10Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team12
11Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
12Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi11
13Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp10
14Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek10
15Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale10
16Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team8
17Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp6
18Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek6
19Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale6
20Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard6
21Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis6
22Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
23Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi5
24Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek4
25Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
26Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
27Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2
28Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team1
29Dario-David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling1
30Stuart O'grady (Aus) Leopard Trek1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1AG2R La mondiale27pts
2Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team11
3Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi9
4Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis7
5Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
6Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp6
7Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek6
8José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team6
9Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp6
10Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp3
11Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana3
12Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp3
13Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team2
14Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek1
15Christian Vandevelde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo1
16Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
17André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
18Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rabobank Cycling Team64:24:51
2Team Leopard-Trek0:02:53
3Movistar Team0:19:42
4Katusha Team0:23:45
5BMC Racing Team0:27:35
6Team RadioShack0:45:35
7Euskaltel - Euskadi0:46:02
8Team Garmin - Cervelo0:46:04
9HTC - Highroad0:47:22
10Quick Step Cycling Team0:47:59
11Omega Pharma - Lotto0:57:29
12Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team0:57:58
13Liquigas-Cannondale1:01:48
14AG2R La mondiale1:08:31
15Saxo Bank SunGard1:15:44
16Team NetApp1:17:14
17Pro Team Astana1:30:28
18Lampre - ISD1:32:19
19Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis1:40:37
20Sky Procycling1:57:59

