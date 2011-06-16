Image 1 of 36 Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 36 Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 36 Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank) wins the stage (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 36 Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) finished second on the steep finish (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 36 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 36 Damiano Cunego goes deep to defend his race lead (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 36 Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank) celebrates his first professional victory (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 36 A radiant Damiano Cunego in yellow (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 36 Frank Schleck leads the front group (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 36 Cunego managed to drop Schleck in the final kilometres (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 36 Steven Kruijswijk takes his first career victory (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 36 A tired but happy Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 36 Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 36 Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank) enjoys his moment (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 36 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 36 The tough finish to stage six (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 17 of 36 Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 18 of 36 Alexander Efimkin (Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 19 of 36 Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank) celebrates (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 20 of 36 Cunego was all smiles as he got the kisses (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 21 of 36 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 22 of 36 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 23 of 36 Cunego gets out of the saddle to fight the 12% climb (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 24 of 36 Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 25 of 36 Fränk Schleck (Leopard Trek) leads the chase group near the finish (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 26 of 36 Laurens ten Dam (Rabobank) went deep to keep the green climber's jersey (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 27 of 36 Laurens ten Dam (Rabobank) fights to the finish (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 28 of 36 Kevin De Weert (Quick Step) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 29 of 36 Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) suffers on the climb (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 30 of 36 Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 31 of 36 Tom Danielson (Garmin-Cervelo) was slowed by a chain problem but finished tenth (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 32 of 36 Jakob Fuglsang (Leopard Trek) fights the steep gradient (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 33 of 36 Jakob Fuglsang (Leopard Trek) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 34 of 36 José Ivan Gutierrez (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 36 Cunego goes on the attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 36 The early break of the stage stayed away until the final climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Following a top-ten finish at the Giro d'Italia, Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank) confirmed his climbing talent once again with a victory in stage six of the Tour de Suisse atop the hors categorie Triesenberg/Malbun ascent.

Related Articles Soler airlifted from Tour de Suisse after crash

The 24-year-old Dutchman made his winning move 2km from the summit as he attacked an elite selection of 12 riders which formed on the finishing climb. Kruijswijk soloed to the line for his first professional win while the rest of the group shattered in the finale. Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) finished second, nine seconds back, while race leader Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) crossed the line in third place, 18 seconds behind Kruijswijk.

Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) edged Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha) for fourth three seconds later while Fränk Schleck (Leopard Trek) bested Mathias Frank (BMC) for sixth 30 seconds behind Kruijswijk.

"I think with 3km to go [Fränk] Schleck went first and Cunego reacted to him - from then it was everybody alone," said Kruijswijk. "I tried to be with Cunego, but then I went alone. I think the last kilometre to the finish was the hardest - I gave it everything I had and luckily I was able to win.

"I had a really good Giro in the last few weeks, and I was hoping to do well here with the condition I had from the Giro. To win here my first race as a professional is very nice."

Cunego remains in the leader's jersey in a stage marred by a serious crash involving Mauricio Soler (Movistar), who started the day in second overall. Soler collided with a spectator 33km into the stage and was airlifted to the hospital with a suspected fractured skull. Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) moves into second overall, 1:23 behind the Lampre-ISD Italian, while Kruijswijk climbs into third at 1:36.

"What a tough climb - with high speeds on the first part it was not so simple to face it," said Cunego. "I think I did quite a good performance, since I increased the gap on my immediate followers [on general classification].

"Rabobank had the advantage of relying on three riders, so I decided to focus my attention on [Bauke] Mollema. When he attacked, I chased him and then I tried to counter-attack, paying attention on pedaling with agility.

"My attack soon ended and so I kept my pace, but [Levi] Leipheimer was on a very good day. My thoughts are with [Mauricio] Soler, who was very unlucky. I hope he'll be able to get well soon."

The day's early break containing Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step), Angel Madrazo (Movistar) and Gorka Izagirre (Euskaltel-Euskadi) survived through to the day's final climb, a 10.8km ascent with a maximum gradient of 15 percent.

Under the strong pace-making of Leopard Trek, a peloton of approximately 50 riders reached the base of the final climb three minutes behind the escapees.

The Luxembourg ProTeam continued its blistering tempo up the climb which eventually created an elite selection containing Fränk Schleck, Jakob Fuglsang and Maxime Monfort (Leopard Trek), Bauke Mollema, Laurens Ten Dam and Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank), Giampaolo Caruso and Danilo Di Luca (Katusha), Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad), Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD), Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) and Tom Danielson (Garmin-Cervelo).

At the head of affairs up the road, the leading trio splintered with Izagirre climbing alone in the lead, followed by Chavanel then Madrazo.

Izagirre would be the last of the escape to be absorbed with the catch occurring five kilometres from the finish. At this point Di Luca was dropped while Mathias Frank (BMC) heroically climbed his way into the lead group following a crash just prior to the start of the climb.

While several riders looked to be under severe pressure, the lead group continued their ascent together until Cunego lit the match with 2.5km remaining as he chased down an attack by Mollema. As the Italian was brought back the lead group shattered in his wake. Two kilometres from the finish Kruijswijk was the next to attack and the young Dutchman soon found himself alone in the lead.

Cunego and Leipheimer climbed together in pursuit of the Rabobank rider but were unable to make contact. Leipheimer surged in the final 500 metres to claim second while Cunego followed in third to remain in the leader's jersey.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4:12:03 2 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 0:00:09 3 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:18 4 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:21 5 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 6 Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:00:30 7 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:19 9 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 0:01:27 10 Tom Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:42 11 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 12 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:02:11 13 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:02:15 14 Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp 0:02:21 15 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 16 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:50 17 Branislau Samoilau (Bul) Movistar Team 0:03:14 18 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:23 19 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:03:37 20 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:03:44 21 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:53 22 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:54 23 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:10 24 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team 0:04:18 25 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:04:22 26 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:04:26 27 Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:56 28 José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:06 29 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 30 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 0:05:36 31 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:05:50 32 Jorge Azanta Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:06:03 33 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 34 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:31 35 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team 0:06:33 36 Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:06:40 37 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:07:11 38 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 0:08:20 39 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp 40 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 41 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 42 Christian Vandevelde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 43 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 44 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:09:02 45 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:14:15 46 Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 47 Mikael Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Valeryi Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 49 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 50 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 51 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 52 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 53 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 54 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 55 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 56 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 57 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 58 Gregory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 59 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack 60 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:14:52 61 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 62 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 63 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 64 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 65 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 66 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 67 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:14:55 68 Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp 0:14:57 69 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:16:07 70 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:16:52 71 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:50 72 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 73 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 74 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 75 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 76 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 77 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 78 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 0:18:58 79 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 80 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 81 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack 82 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:20:17 83 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:21:02 84 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 85 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 86 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 87 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp 88 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 89 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 90 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 91 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 92 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:21:44 93 Dario-David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 94 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 95 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 96 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 97 Stuart O'grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 98 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 99 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 100 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 101 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 102 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 103 Nicolas Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 104 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 105 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 106 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 107 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 108 Kurt Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling 109 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 110 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 111 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 112 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 113 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team RadioShack 114 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 115 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 116 Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 117 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 118 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp 119 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 120 Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 121 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 122 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 123 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 124 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 125 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 126 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 127 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 128 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 129 Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 130 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 131 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 132 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 133 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp 134 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 135 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp 136 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 137 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 138 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 139 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD 140 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 141 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 142 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 143 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 144 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 145 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana DNF Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team DNF Juan Mauricio Soler (Col) Movistar Team DNF Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNF Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis DNF Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis DNS Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team DNS David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD

Sprint 1 - Bad Ragaz # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 pts 2 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 3 3 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Sprint 2 - Balzers # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 6 pts 2 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 3 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Sprint 3 - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 12 3 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 10 4 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 9 5 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 8 6 Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 7 7 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 8 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 9 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 4 10 Tom Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 11 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 2 12 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1

Mountain 1 - Kerenzerberg # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 3 3 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 4 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Mountain 2 - Luzisteig # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 5 pts 2 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 3 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 4 Stuart O'grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 1

Mountain 3 - Malbun # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 20 pts 2 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 15 3 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 10 4 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 5 Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 4

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rabobank Cycling Team 12:37:49 2 Team Leopard-Trek 0:01:59 3 Katusha Team 0:04:46 4 BMC Racing Team 0:11:03 5 Movistar Team 0:11:46 6 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:13:49 7 Team Garmin - Cervelo 0:16:42 8 Quick Step Cycling Team 0:16:44 9 HTC - Highroad 0:20:26 10 Team RadioShack 0:21:04 11 Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:21:23 12 Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team 0:21:25 13 Team NetApp 0:23:58 14 Saxo Bank SunGard 0:27:35 15 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:30:54 16 Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:31:04 17 AG2R La mondiale 0:31:37 18 Lampre - ISD 0:32:23 19 Pro Team Astana 0:44:02 20 Sky Procycling 1:03:32

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 21:26:28 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:23 3 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:36 4 Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:01:41 5 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 0:01:59 6 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:24 7 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 0:02:45 8 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:10 9 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 0:03:11 10 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:03:22 11 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 0:04:00 12 Tom Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:04:51 13 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 0:05:15 14 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:06:32 15 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:07:13 16 Branislau Samoilau (Bul) Movistar Team 0:07:51 17 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:09:53 18 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:10:15 19 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:11:01 20 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:13:05 21 Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:15:49 22 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:17:10 23 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:18:17 24 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:18:19 25 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:18:35 26 Jorge Azanta Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:19:21 27 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:20:08 28 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:20:28 29 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 0:23:36 30 Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:24:16 31 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:24:37 32 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:24:49 33 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:25:01 34 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team 0:27:30 35 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp 0:27:53 36 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 0:27:55 37 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 0:28:18 38 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:29:58 39 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:30:16 40 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:30:34 41 Christian Vandevelde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:30:42 42 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:30:54 43 José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:31:19 44 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:31:43 45 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team 0:32:18 46 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:32:52 47 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 0:33:07 48 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:35:51 49 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:37:37 50 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:37:38 51 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:37:47 52 Mikael Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:38:18 53 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:38:31 54 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:38:37 55 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:38:47 56 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack 0:38:54 57 Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp 0:39:22 58 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:39:52 59 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:40:02 60 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:40:55 61 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:41:39 62 Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:41:40 63 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:42:00 64 Valeryi Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:42:16 65 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:42:44 66 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:43:31 67 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp 0:43:47 68 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 0:44:08 69 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:44:13 70 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 71 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 0:44:54 72 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:45:18 73 Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:45:46 74 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack 0:46:17 75 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:46:25 76 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp 0:46:54 77 Gregory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 0:46:57 78 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:46:58 79 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:47:38 80 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:47:58 81 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:48:03 82 Kurt Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:49:03 83 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:50:51 84 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:50:57 85 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:51:17 86 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:51:21 87 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:51:40 88 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:52:08 89 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:53:24 90 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:53:35 91 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:54:14 92 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 0:54:28 93 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:54:31 94 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:54:38 95 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:55:30 96 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 0:55:43 97 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:55:51 98 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 0:56:15 99 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:56:22 100 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:56:41 101 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 0:57:02 102 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:57:08 103 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:57:52 104 Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp 0:57:53 105 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:57:54 106 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:58:28 107 Dario-David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:58:42 108 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 0:58:49 109 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:59:02 110 Stuart O'grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:59:09 111 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 0:59:33 112 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:59:40 113 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:00:29 114 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 115 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:00:38 116 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 1:00:44 117 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp 1:01:12 118 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:01:31 119 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 1:02:11 120 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:02:16 121 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:02:35 122 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:03:00 123 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 1:03:19 124 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:04:26 125 Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 1:05:17 126 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:05:23 127 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 1:05:32 128 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:06:05 129 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:06:14 130 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:07:30 131 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:07:48 132 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:07:59 133 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team RadioShack 1:08:05 134 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp 1:08:20 135 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 1:08:26 136 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 1:08:45 137 Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 1:09:45 138 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 1:09:49 139 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 1:10:16 140 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 1:10:18 141 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:10:22 142 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 1:12:22 143 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 1:12:41 144 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:13:28 145 Nicolas Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:17:55

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 61 pts 2 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 38 3 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 37 4 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 31 5 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 26 6 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 25 7 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 25 8 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 24 9 Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 23 10 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 23 11 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 19 12 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 17 13 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 16 14 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 16 15 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 15 16 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 14 17 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 11 18 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 11 19 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 10 20 Tom Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 10 21 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 9 22 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 23 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team 8 24 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 8 25 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 7 26 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 27 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp 6 28 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 6 29 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 6 30 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 6 31 Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 5 32 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 33 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 3 34 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 35 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 3 36 Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 37 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 38 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1 39 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 1 40 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 35 pts 2 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 30 3 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 20 4 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 20 5 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 6 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 16 7 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 15 8 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 15 9 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 14 10 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 12 11 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 12 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 11 13 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp 10 14 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 10 15 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 16 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 8 17 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 6 18 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 6 19 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 20 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 6 21 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 6 22 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 23 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 24 Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 4 25 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 26 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 27 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 28 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 1 29 Dario-David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 1 30 Stuart O'grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 AG2R La mondiale 27 pts 2 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 11 3 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 9 4 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 7 5 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 6 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp 6 7 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 6 8 José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 6 9 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp 6 10 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp 3 11 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 3 12 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 3 13 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 2 14 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 1 15 Christian Vandevelde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1 16 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 17 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 18 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 1