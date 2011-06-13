Image 1 of 37 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) celebrates his win (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 37 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) accelerates to the finish line. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 37 Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma-Lotto) edges Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) for 15th place. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 37 Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) bests his five companions in the sprint for sixth place. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 37 Jakob Fuglsang (Leopard Trek) outsprints Laurens Ten Dam (Rabobank) for third place. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 37 Michael Albasini (HTC-Highroad) was part of the large break which escaped early in the stage. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 37 Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) crosses the finish line in 21st place. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 37 Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad), in the blue points leader's jersey, takes the sprint for sixth place. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 9 of 37 Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) descends alone to the finish after working for teammate Jakob Fuglsang in the day's break. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 10 of 37 Mathias Frank (BMC) leads Maxime Monfort (Leopard Trek) and his BMC teammate Johann Tschopp across the finish line. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 11 of 37 The Tour de Suisse peloton makes its way from Brig-Glis to Grindelwald during stage three. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 12 of 37 Jens Voigt (Leopard Trek) powers the early break. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 13 of 37 Andy Schleck sets tempo for Leopard Trek teammate Jakob Fuglsang in the lead break on the climb of the Grosse Scheidegg. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 14 of 37 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) takes his sixth victory of the year. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 37 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) wins stage three of the Tour de Suisse ahead of Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 37 Race leader Mauricio Soler (Movistar) nears the summit of the Grosse Scheidegg, 43 seconds behind Cunego. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 37 Movistar, the team of race leader Mauricio Soler, sets tempo in the peloton. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 37 Stage three winner Peter Sagan on the podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 37 Overnight race leader Mauricio Soler (Movistar) gives it his all to try to keep the yellow jersey for another day. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 20 of 37 Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha) en route to a fifth place finish on the day. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 21 of 37 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISd) near the finish of stage three. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 22 of 37 An elated Damiano Cunego takes over the overall lead at the Tour de Suisse. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 23 of 37 Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) is the new leader of the Tour de Suisse. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 37 Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) dons the leader's yellow jersey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 37 Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) attacked on the Grosse Scheidegg and would reach the leaders just prior to the summit. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 37 Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) at the finish. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 27 of 37 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) on the descent (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 28 of 37 Sagan caught Cunego dived down to the finish in Grindelwald (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 29 of 37 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) got the stage winner's flowers (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 30 of 37 Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) got the kisses and the yellow jersey (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 31 of 37 Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) was all smiles on the podium (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 32 of 37 Cunego pulls on the yellow jersey (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 33 of 37 The big cheese: Peter Sagan won stage three in Grindelwald (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 34 of 37 Danilo Di Luca (Katusha) finished off the pace (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 35 of 37 Sagan took the stage victory, with Cunego happy to take the race lead (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 36 of 37 Mauricio Soler (Movistar) fights to remain in yellow on the descent but would lose his leader's jersey to Cunego. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 37 of 37 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Peter Sagan (Liguigas-Cannondale) bested Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) to win stage three of the Tour de Suisse, a short and mountainous 107.6km route between Brig-Glis and Grindelwald. The 21-year-old Slovakian phenom earned his sixth win of the season while Cunego moved into the leader's jersey following a dramatic ascent and descent of the day's final mountain.

On the 16km Grosse Scheidegg climb, whose summit was situated 11km from the finish, Cunego rode alone across a two minute gap from the yellow jersey group of Mauricio Soler (Movistar) to the remnants of a large breakaway which had formed early in the stage.

Cunego caught and dropped the leaders just shy of the summit, but Sagan managed to regain contact on the technical descent to the finish and outsprinted the Italian for the stage win.

Jakob Fuglsang (Leopard Trek) outkicked Laurens Ten Dam (Rabobank) 21 seconds later for third while Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha) finished alone in fifth place a further 27 seconds back.

Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) led in a six-man group for sixth place, 1:04 off the pace, which contained overnight race leader Mauricio Soler, who had climbed to victory and the yellow jersey on the previous day's stage.

Soler dropped to second overall, 54 seconds down on Cunego while Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) holds third, 1:16 off the pace.

"It's not a pleasant thing to be in a sprint with Sagan, since rarely he misses the target! So, compliments to Peter," said Cunego. "After yesterday's good stage, in accordance with my sport directors and teammates, I decided to try to win the race. I knew that the last kilometres of the Grosse Scheidegg could be suitable for my characteristics, so I attacked and I pedaled in an effective way.

"On the downhill I tried to increase the advantage, but Sagan followed me. The leader's jersey is satisfying, but maybe the victory could have been better. So, I'm willing to try to achieve the goal [of a stage win] if there's another chance."

What the stage lacked in distance it more than made up in drama as delivered by a pair of difficult ascents, the category 1 Grimselpass near the stage's midpoint and the hors catégorie Grosse Scheidegg ascent in the day's endgame. The climb's summit was situated only 11km from the finish, followed by the steep and treacherous descent into Grindelwald on roads still damp from the day's rain.

As the peloton approached the day's first climb a large group of 26 riders had formed and enjoyed a lead of nearly two minutes. The escape was comprised of Jakob Fuglsang, Andy Schleck and Jens Voigt (Leopard Trek), Michael Albasini (HTC-Highroad), Mads Christensen (Saxo Bank Sungard), Jan Bakelants and Francis De Greef (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing Team), Laurens Ten Dam (Rabobank Cycling Team), Jack Bobridge and Christian Vande Velde (Team Garmin-Cervelo), Giampaolo Caruso and Alberto Losada Alguacil (Katusha Team), Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil and Branislau Samoilau (Movistar Team), Peter Sagan, Dominik Nerz and Christiano Salerno (Liquigas-Cannondale), Enrico Gasparotto and Tanel Kangert (Pro Team Astana), Jorge Azanta Soto (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Kevin De Weert and Dries Devenyns (Quickstep Cycling Team), Ben Gastauer (AG2R La Mondiale), Wouter Poels (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) and Daryl Impey (Team Netapp).

On the 12km climb to the Grimselpass summit, amidst dense fog and rain, the lead group splintered, with Poels, Ten Dam, Schleck, Fuglsang and Sagan crossing the KOM line together in that order.

An 11-man chase group made up of Albasini, De Greef, Bobridge, Vande Velde, Caruso, Rojas, Samoilau, Salerno, Kangert, De Weert and Impey followed just 20 seconds behind while the advantage over the peloton had increased to 3:05.

After a 25km descent into a valley leading to the day's final climb, the two lead groups merged and then Jan Bakelants went out on the attack.

Fireworks on the Grosse Scheidegg

The Omega Pharma-Lotto Belgian extended his lead to nearly one minute over the chasers as he began the 16km ascent of the Grosse Scheidegg while the peloton containing race leader Mauricio Soler trailed by three minutes.

While Bakelants made his way up the narrow, twisting ascent the chase group behind him shattered as the better climbers steadily made their way up to the lone Belgian. Bakelants would eventually be caught with 9km of climbing remaining by an elite selection containing Fuglsang, Andy Schleck, Ten Dam, Sagan, Caruso and De Greef.

Meanwhile, the peloton was rapidly decreasing in size with Soler tucked behind one Movistar teammate at the head of affairs, 2:30 behind the leaders.

Ten Dam and Fuglsang had started the day 1:06 and 1:26 respectively behind Soler and were attempting to re-shuffle the top of general classification, with Andy Schleck providing his services to Fuglsang as an elite mountain domestique.

For a moment it looked like the escape would fend off the advances of the dramatically whittled down peloton, but Damiano Cunego, who started the day only 16 seconds behind Soler on general classification, thought otherwise.

The 29-year-old Italian proved he's on scintillating form as he attacked the yellow jersey group approximately half way up the Grosse Scheidegg climb and bridged alone across a two-minute gap to the remnants of the 16-man escape, now containing only Fuglsang, Sagan and Christiano Salerno (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Laurens Ten Dam (Rabobank).

Cunego caught the leaders just shy of the summit and rode right through, cresting the KOM line alone several seconds ahead of Ten Dam.

Yellow jersey wearer Mauricio Soler had fought valiantly to defend his overall lead, but crossed the summit 43 seconds in arrears with his stint atop the general classification very much in jeopardy.

Cunego continued to apply pressure on the technical descent to the finish, although Sagan, too, put his descending skills on display, bridging to the Lampre-ISD Italian with 2.5km remaining.

Cunego led Sagan through to the finale, where the Slovakian jumped with 200m to go to secure the stage win while Cunego rode himself into the yellow jersey.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 3:09:47 2 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 0:00:21 4 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 0:00:48 6 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:01:04 7 Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 8 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 9 Juan Mauricio Soler (Col) Movistar Team 10 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 11 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 12 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 0:01:24 13 Tom Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:26 14 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:01:28 15 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:42 16 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 17 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:02 18 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 19 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 20 Branislau Samoilau (Bul) Movistar Team 0:02:49 21 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:03:41 22 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:03:45 23 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 24 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 25 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:04:27 26 Mikael Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:42 27 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:57 28 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 29 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team 30 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:03 31 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 0:05:29 32 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:06:34 33 Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:06:54 34 Christian Vandevelde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:07:40 35 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 36 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 37 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 38 Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:08:13 39 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:08:55 40 Jorge Azanta Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 41 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack 42 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 43 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp 0:09:20 44 Dario-David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:10:03 45 Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 46 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:54 47 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:13:33 48 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:13:54 49 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 50 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 51 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 52 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 53 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team 54 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD 55 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 56 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp 57 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 58 Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 59 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 60 Gregory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 61 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 62 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack 63 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 64 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 65 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 66 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 67 Valeryi Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 68 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team 0:14:13 69 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:14:15 70 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 71 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 72 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 73 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp 74 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 75 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 76 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 77 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 78 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 79 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 80 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 81 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 82 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 83 Kurt Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:18:45 84 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 85 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 86 José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 87 Stuart O'grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 88 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 89 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 90 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 91 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 92 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 93 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 94 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 95 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 96 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:19:01 97 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 98 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 0:19:44 99 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 0:19:58 100 Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 101 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:20:49 102 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 103 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 104 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 105 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp 106 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 107 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 108 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 109 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 110 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 111 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 112 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:21:19 113 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 114 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 115 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 116 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 117 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 118 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 119 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 120 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 0:21:32 121 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 122 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD 123 Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp 124 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 125 Nicolas Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 126 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 127 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 128 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 129 Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp 0:21:37 130 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 131 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 132 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 133 Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 134 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 135 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 136 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 137 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 138 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp 0:22:01 139 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:22:26 140 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:22:27 141 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 0:22:29 142 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 143 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 144 Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 145 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 146 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 147 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 148 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 149 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 150 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 151 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:22:33 152 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team RadioShack 0:23:53 153 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:24:18 154 Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:24:21 DNF Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo DNF Christiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale DNF Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto DNF Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD DNF Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo DNS Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana

Sprint 1 - Fiesch # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 6 pts 2 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp 3 3 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek

Sprint 2 - Innertkirchen # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 pts 2 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 3 3 Christian Vandevelde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 15 pts 2 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 12 3 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 10 4 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 9 5 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 8 6 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 7 7 Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 6 8 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 9 Juan Mauricio Soler (Col) Movistar Team 4 10 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 11 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 12 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team

Mountain 1 - Grimselpass # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 pts 2 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 3 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 6 4 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 4 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 2

Mountain 2 - Grosse Scheidegg # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 20 pts 2 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 3 Christiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 4 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 6 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 4

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rabobank Cycling Team 9:31:50 2 Leopard Trek 0:00:24 3 Movistar Team 0:06:21 4 BMC Racing Team 0:08:09 5 Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:10:22 6 Katusha Team 0:13:37 7 Team RadioShack 0:15:48 8 HTC-Highroad 0:16:14 9 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:20:18 10 Quickstep Cycling Team 0:20:28 11 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:21:06 12 AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:10 13 Saxo Bank Sungard 0:22:04 14 Pro Team Astana 0:24:34 15 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:25:19 16 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:27:18 17 Sky Procycling 0:31:52 18 Lampre - ISD 0:32:57 19 Team Netapp 0:35:00 20 Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:39:05

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 7:43:16 2 Juan Mauricio Soler (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:54 3 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:16 4 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:19 5 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:01:21 6 Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:01:25 7 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 0:01:32 8 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 0:01:53 9 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:00 10 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 0:02:10 11 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:24 12 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:44 13 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 0:03:04 14 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:03:09 15 Tom Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:03:23 16 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:25 17 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 0:03:47 18 Branislau Samoilau (Bul) Movistar Team 0:04:38 19 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:05:41 20 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:06:10 21 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:48 22 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:06:54 23 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 0:08:04 24 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:09:04 25 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 0:09:19 26 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:09:58 27 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:10:12 28 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:10:25 29 Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:10:54 30 Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:10:55 31 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:13:02 32 Jorge Azanta Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:13:23 33 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:14:47 34 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:15:10 35 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:15:57 36 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:07 37 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:16:50 38 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:17:35 39 Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:17:50 40 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:17:57 41 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack 0:18:14 42 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 0:18:16 43 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:18:37 44 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:48 45 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 0:19:12 46 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp 0:19:30 47 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:19:51 48 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:19:57 49 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:04 50 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:20:07 51 Christian Vandevelde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:20:40 52 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team 0:20:58 53 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 0:21:39 54 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 0:21:52 55 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:22:07 56 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:09 57 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp 0:22:20 58 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:22:32 59 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:22:43 60 Mikael Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:18 61 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp 0:24:22 62 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:24:23 63 Kurt Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:24:28 64 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:24:46 65 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:24:55 66 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:24:59 67 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:25:08 68 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:25:09 69 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:25:16 70 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:25:23 71 Dario-David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:25:41 72 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:26:11 73 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:26:16 74 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:26:26 75 José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:26:27 76 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack 0:26:47 77 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team 0:27:21 78 Valeryi Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:27:44 79 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:27:50 80 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:28:16 81 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:28:38 82 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:28:50 83 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:29:00 84 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:29:19 85 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:29:27 86 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:29:36 87 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:30:18 88 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:31:31 89 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:31:43 90 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:31:45 91 Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 92 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:31:52 93 Gregory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 0:32:03 94 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:32:04 95 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD 96 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp 0:32:06 97 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 0:32:07 98 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:32:19 99 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 0:32:30 100 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 0:32:34 101 Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp 0:32:39 102 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:32:49 103 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:34:21 104 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:34:35 105 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 0:34:44 106 Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:35:12 107 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:36:32 108 Stuart O'grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:36:34 109 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:36:51 110 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:36:53 111 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 112 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:36:58 113 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 114 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:37:14 115 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:37:22 116 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:37:41 117 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:37:52 118 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:37:58 119 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 0:38:01 120 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 0:38:17 121 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:38:38 122 Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:38:39 123 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:38:56 124 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:38:57 125 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 126 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:38:59 127 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp 0:39:05 128 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:39:09 129 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:39:14 130 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:39:28 131 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 132 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:39:31 133 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:39:40 134 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:39:52 135 Nicolas Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:39:58 136 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 0:40:01 137 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:40:03 138 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:40:05 139 Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp 0:40:13 140 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:40:14 141 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:40:27 142 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:40:33 143 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:40:43 144 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:40:44 145 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:40:46 146 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 0:40:54 147 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 0:40:58 148 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:41:04 149 Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:41:35 150 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team RadioShack 0:42:21 151 Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:42:37 152 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:43:19 153 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 0:45:14 154 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:45:52

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 25 pts 2 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 25 3 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 24 4 Juan Mauricio Soler (Col) Movistar Team 19 5 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 18 6 Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 16 7 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 15 8 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 12 9 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 11 10 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 10 11 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 10 12 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 9 13 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 8 14 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 8 15 Tom Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 7 16 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 6 17 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 18 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 19 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 20 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 21 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 3 22 Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 23 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 24 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 31 pts 2 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 24 3 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 20 4 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 15 5 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 12 6 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 7 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 10 8 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 9 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 6 10 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 6 11 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 12 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 13 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 14 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 pts 2 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 3 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 6 4 José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 6 5 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp 3 6 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 3 7 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 8 Christian Vandevelde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 9 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 10 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis