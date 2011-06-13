Sagan tops Cunego in Grindelwald
Lampre-ISD Italian takes over leader's jersey
Stage 3: Brig-Glis - Grindelwald
Peter Sagan (Liguigas-Cannondale) bested Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) to win stage three of the Tour de Suisse, a short and mountainous 107.6km route between Brig-Glis and Grindelwald. The 21-year-old Slovakian phenom earned his sixth win of the season while Cunego moved into the leader's jersey following a dramatic ascent and descent of the day's final mountain.
On the 16km Grosse Scheidegg climb, whose summit was situated 11km from the finish, Cunego rode alone across a two minute gap from the yellow jersey group of Mauricio Soler (Movistar) to the remnants of a large breakaway which had formed early in the stage.
Cunego caught and dropped the leaders just shy of the summit, but Sagan managed to regain contact on the technical descent to the finish and outsprinted the Italian for the stage win.
Jakob Fuglsang (Leopard Trek) outkicked Laurens Ten Dam (Rabobank) 21 seconds later for third while Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha) finished alone in fifth place a further 27 seconds back.
Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) led in a six-man group for sixth place, 1:04 off the pace, which contained overnight race leader Mauricio Soler, who had climbed to victory and the yellow jersey on the previous day's stage.
Soler dropped to second overall, 54 seconds down on Cunego while Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) holds third, 1:16 off the pace.
"It's not a pleasant thing to be in a sprint with Sagan, since rarely he misses the target! So, compliments to Peter," said Cunego. "After yesterday's good stage, in accordance with my sport directors and teammates, I decided to try to win the race. I knew that the last kilometres of the Grosse Scheidegg could be suitable for my characteristics, so I attacked and I pedaled in an effective way.
"On the downhill I tried to increase the advantage, but Sagan followed me. The leader's jersey is satisfying, but maybe the victory could have been better. So, I'm willing to try to achieve the goal [of a stage win] if there's another chance."
What the stage lacked in distance it more than made up in drama as delivered by a pair of difficult ascents, the category 1 Grimselpass near the stage's midpoint and the hors catégorie Grosse Scheidegg ascent in the day's endgame. The climb's summit was situated only 11km from the finish, followed by the steep and treacherous descent into Grindelwald on roads still damp from the day's rain.
As the peloton approached the day's first climb a large group of 26 riders had formed and enjoyed a lead of nearly two minutes. The escape was comprised of Jakob Fuglsang, Andy Schleck and Jens Voigt (Leopard Trek), Michael Albasini (HTC-Highroad), Mads Christensen (Saxo Bank Sungard), Jan Bakelants and Francis De Greef (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing Team), Laurens Ten Dam (Rabobank Cycling Team), Jack Bobridge and Christian Vande Velde (Team Garmin-Cervelo), Giampaolo Caruso and Alberto Losada Alguacil (Katusha Team), Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil and Branislau Samoilau (Movistar Team), Peter Sagan, Dominik Nerz and Christiano Salerno (Liquigas-Cannondale), Enrico Gasparotto and Tanel Kangert (Pro Team Astana), Jorge Azanta Soto (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Kevin De Weert and Dries Devenyns (Quickstep Cycling Team), Ben Gastauer (AG2R La Mondiale), Wouter Poels (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) and Daryl Impey (Team Netapp).
On the 12km climb to the Grimselpass summit, amidst dense fog and rain, the lead group splintered, with Poels, Ten Dam, Schleck, Fuglsang and Sagan crossing the KOM line together in that order.
An 11-man chase group made up of Albasini, De Greef, Bobridge, Vande Velde, Caruso, Rojas, Samoilau, Salerno, Kangert, De Weert and Impey followed just 20 seconds behind while the advantage over the peloton had increased to 3:05.
After a 25km descent into a valley leading to the day's final climb, the two lead groups merged and then Jan Bakelants went out on the attack.
Fireworks on the Grosse Scheidegg
The Omega Pharma-Lotto Belgian extended his lead to nearly one minute over the chasers as he began the 16km ascent of the Grosse Scheidegg while the peloton containing race leader Mauricio Soler trailed by three minutes.
While Bakelants made his way up the narrow, twisting ascent the chase group behind him shattered as the better climbers steadily made their way up to the lone Belgian. Bakelants would eventually be caught with 9km of climbing remaining by an elite selection containing Fuglsang, Andy Schleck, Ten Dam, Sagan, Caruso and De Greef.
Meanwhile, the peloton was rapidly decreasing in size with Soler tucked behind one Movistar teammate at the head of affairs, 2:30 behind the leaders.
Ten Dam and Fuglsang had started the day 1:06 and 1:26 respectively behind Soler and were attempting to re-shuffle the top of general classification, with Andy Schleck providing his services to Fuglsang as an elite mountain domestique.
For a moment it looked like the escape would fend off the advances of the dramatically whittled down peloton, but Damiano Cunego, who started the day only 16 seconds behind Soler on general classification, thought otherwise.
The 29-year-old Italian proved he's on scintillating form as he attacked the yellow jersey group approximately half way up the Grosse Scheidegg climb and bridged alone across a two-minute gap to the remnants of the 16-man escape, now containing only Fuglsang, Sagan and Christiano Salerno (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Laurens Ten Dam (Rabobank).
Cunego caught the leaders just shy of the summit and rode right through, cresting the KOM line alone several seconds ahead of Ten Dam.
Yellow jersey wearer Mauricio Soler had fought valiantly to defend his overall lead, but crossed the summit 43 seconds in arrears with his stint atop the general classification very much in jeopardy.
Cunego continued to apply pressure on the technical descent to the finish, although Sagan, too, put his descending skills on display, bridging to the Lampre-ISD Italian with 2.5km remaining.
Cunego led Sagan through to the finale, where the Slovakian jumped with 200m to go to secure the stage win while Cunego rode himself into the yellow jersey.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3:09:47
|2
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:00:21
|4
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:00:48
|6
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:04
|7
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|8
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|Juan Mauricio Soler (Col) Movistar Team
|10
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|11
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|12
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:01:24
|13
|Tom Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:26
|14
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:01:28
|15
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:42
|16
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|17
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:02
|18
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|19
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Branislau Samoilau (Bul) Movistar Team
|0:02:49
|21
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|0:03:41
|22
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:03:45
|23
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|24
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|25
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:04:27
|26
|Mikael Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:42
|27
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:57
|28
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|29
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team
|30
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:03
|31
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|0:05:29
|32
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:34
|33
|Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:06:54
|34
|Christian Vandevelde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:07:40
|35
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|36
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|37
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|38
|Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:13
|39
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:08:55
|40
|Jorge Azanta Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|41
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack
|42
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|43
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp
|0:09:20
|44
|Dario-David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:10:03
|45
|Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|46
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:12:54
|47
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:13:33
|48
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:54
|49
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|50
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|51
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|54
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
|55
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|56
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|57
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|58
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|59
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|60
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|61
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|62
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|63
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|65
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|66
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|67
|Valeryi Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|68
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:14:13
|69
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:14:15
|70
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|71
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|72
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
|74
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|75
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|76
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|77
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|78
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|79
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|80
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|81
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|82
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|83
|Kurt Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:18:45
|84
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|85
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|86
|José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|87
|Stuart O'grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|88
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|89
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|90
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|91
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|92
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|93
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|94
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|95
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|96
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:19:01
|97
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|98
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:19:44
|99
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:19:58
|100
|Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|101
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:20:49
|102
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|103
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|104
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|105
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
|106
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|107
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|108
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|109
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|110
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|111
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|112
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:21:19
|113
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|114
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|115
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|116
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|117
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|118
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|119
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|120
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:21:32
|121
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|122
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|123
|Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp
|124
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|125
|Nicolas Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|126
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|127
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|128
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|129
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:21:37
|130
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|131
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|132
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|133
|Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|134
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|135
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|136
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|137
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|138
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
|0:22:01
|139
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:22:26
|140
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:27
|141
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|0:22:29
|142
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|143
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|144
|Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|145
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|146
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|147
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|148
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|149
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|150
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|151
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:22:33
|152
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|0:23:53
|153
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:24:18
|154
|Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:24:21
|DNF
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|DNF
|Christiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|DNF
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|DNF
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|DNF
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|DNS
|Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|6
|pts
|2
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp
|3
|3
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|pts
|2
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|3
|3
|Christian Vandevelde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|15
|pts
|2
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|12
|3
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|10
|4
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|5
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|8
|6
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|7
|7
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|6
|8
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|9
|Juan Mauricio Soler (Col) Movistar Team
|4
|10
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|11
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|12
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|pts
|2
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|3
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|6
|4
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|4
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|20
|pts
|2
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|3
|Christiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|4
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|6
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|9:31:50
|2
|Leopard Trek
|0:00:24
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:06:21
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:08:09
|5
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:10:22
|6
|Katusha Team
|0:13:37
|7
|Team RadioShack
|0:15:48
|8
|HTC-Highroad
|0:16:14
|9
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:20:18
|10
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:20:28
|11
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:21:06
|12
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:10
|13
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:22:04
|14
|Pro Team Astana
|0:24:34
|15
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:25:19
|16
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:18
|17
|Sky Procycling
|0:31:52
|18
|Lampre - ISD
|0:32:57
|19
|Team Netapp
|0:35:00
|20
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:39:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|7:43:16
|2
|Juan Mauricio Soler (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:54
|3
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:16
|4
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:19
|5
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:21
|6
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|0:01:25
|7
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:01:32
|8
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:01:53
|9
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:00
|10
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:02:10
|11
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:24
|12
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:44
|13
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:03:04
|14
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:03:09
|15
|Tom Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:03:23
|16
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:25
|17
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|0:03:47
|18
|Branislau Samoilau (Bul) Movistar Team
|0:04:38
|19
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:05:41
|20
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|0:06:10
|21
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:48
|22
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:06:54
|23
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|0:08:04
|24
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:09:04
|25
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|0:09:19
|26
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:09:58
|27
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:10:12
|28
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:10:25
|29
|Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:54
|30
|Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:10:55
|31
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:13:02
|32
|Jorge Azanta Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:13:23
|33
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:14:47
|34
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:15:10
|35
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:15:57
|36
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:07
|37
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:50
|38
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:35
|39
|Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:17:50
|40
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:57
|41
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|0:18:14
|42
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|0:18:16
|43
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:18:37
|44
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:48
|45
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|0:19:12
|46
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp
|0:19:30
|47
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:51
|48
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:19:57
|49
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:04
|50
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:20:07
|51
|Christian Vandevelde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:20:40
|52
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|0:20:58
|53
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|0:21:39
|54
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|0:21:52
|55
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:22:07
|56
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:09
|57
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
|0:22:20
|58
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:22:32
|59
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:43
|60
|Mikael Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:18
|61
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
|0:24:22
|62
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:24:23
|63
|Kurt Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:24:28
|64
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:46
|65
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:24:55
|66
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:24:59
|67
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:08
|68
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:25:09
|69
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:25:16
|70
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:25:23
|71
|Dario-David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:25:41
|72
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:26:11
|73
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:26:16
|74
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:26:26
|75
|José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:26:27
|76
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:26:47
|77
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:27:21
|78
|Valeryi Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:27:44
|79
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:27:50
|80
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:28:16
|81
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:28:38
|82
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:28:50
|83
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:29:00
|84
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:29:19
|85
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:29:27
|86
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:29:36
|87
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:30:18
|88
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:31:31
|89
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:31:43
|90
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:31:45
|91
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|92
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:31:52
|93
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|0:32:03
|94
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:32:04
|95
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
|96
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|0:32:06
|97
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|0:32:07
|98
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:32:19
|99
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|0:32:30
|100
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:32:34
|101
|Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp
|0:32:39
|102
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:32:49
|103
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:34:21
|104
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:34:35
|105
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|0:34:44
|106
|Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:35:12
|107
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:36:32
|108
|Stuart O'grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:36:34
|109
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:36:51
|110
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:36:53
|111
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|112
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:36:58
|113
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|114
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:37:14
|115
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:37:22
|116
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:37:41
|117
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:37:52
|118
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:37:58
|119
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:38:01
|120
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:38:17
|121
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:38:38
|122
|Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:38:39
|123
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:38:56
|124
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:38:57
|125
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|126
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:38:59
|127
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
|0:39:05
|128
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:39:09
|129
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:39:14
|130
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:39:28
|131
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|132
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:39:31
|133
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:39:40
|134
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:39:52
|135
|Nicolas Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:39:58
|136
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|0:40:01
|137
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:40:03
|138
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:40:05
|139
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:40:13
|140
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:40:14
|141
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:40:27
|142
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:40:33
|143
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:40:43
|144
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:40:44
|145
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:40:46
|146
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|0:40:54
|147
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|0:40:58
|148
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:41:04
|149
|Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:41:35
|150
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|0:42:21
|151
|Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:42:37
|152
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:43:19
|153
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|0:45:14
|154
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:45:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|25
|pts
|2
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|25
|3
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|24
|4
|Juan Mauricio Soler (Col) Movistar Team
|19
|5
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|18
|6
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|16
|7
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|15
|8
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|12
|9
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|11
|10
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|10
|11
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|10
|12
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|9
|13
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|8
|14
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|8
|15
|Tom Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|7
|16
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|6
|17
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|18
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|19
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|20
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|21
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|3
|22
|Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|23
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|24
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|31
|pts
|2
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|24
|3
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|20
|4
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|15
|5
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|12
|6
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|7
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|10
|8
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|9
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|6
|10
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|6
|11
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|12
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|13
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|14
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|pts
|2
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|3
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|6
|4
|José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|5
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp
|3
|6
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|3
|7
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|8
|Christian Vandevelde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|9
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|23:14:17
|2
|Leopard Trek
|0:00:54
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:07:56
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:16:32
|5
|Katusha Team
|0:18:59
|6
|Team RadioShack
|0:22:51
|7
|HTC-Highroad
|0:26:10
|8
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:29:11
|9
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:29:47
|10
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:31:06
|11
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:31:47
|12
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:32:16
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:36:32
|14
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:36:33
|15
|Pro Team Astana
|0:46:09
|16
|Sky Procycling
|0:47:26
|17
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:48:09
|18
|Team Netapp
|0:53:16
|19
|Lampre - ISD
|0:55:33
|20
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|1:09:24
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Bahrain-Merida hand contract to Fred Wright for 2020British rider signs up alongside Colombian neo-pro Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
-
Australian Paralympic champion Kieran Modra dies after collision with car'There was no such thing as 'can't'' says five-time Games gold medallist's brother
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy