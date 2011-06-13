Trending

Sagan tops Cunego in Grindelwald

Lampre-ISD Italian takes over leader's jersey

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) celebrates his win

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) accelerates to the finish line.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma-Lotto) edges Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) for 15th place.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) bests his five companions in the sprint for sixth place.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Jakob Fuglsang (Leopard Trek) outsprints Laurens Ten Dam (Rabobank) for third place.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Michael Albasini (HTC-Highroad) was part of the large break which escaped early in the stage.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) crosses the finish line in 21st place.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad), in the blue points leader's jersey, takes the sprint for sixth place.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) descends alone to the finish after working for teammate Jakob Fuglsang in the day's break.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Mathias Frank (BMC) leads Maxime Monfort (Leopard Trek) and his BMC teammate Johann Tschopp across the finish line.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
The Tour de Suisse peloton makes its way from Brig-Glis to Grindelwald during stage three.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Jens Voigt (Leopard Trek) powers the early break.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Andy Schleck sets tempo for Leopard Trek teammate Jakob Fuglsang in the lead break on the climb of the Grosse Scheidegg.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) takes his sixth victory of the year.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) wins stage three of the Tour de Suisse ahead of Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Race leader Mauricio Soler (Movistar) nears the summit of the Grosse Scheidegg, 43 seconds behind Cunego.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Movistar, the team of race leader Mauricio Soler, sets tempo in the peloton.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Stage three winner Peter Sagan on the podium.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Overnight race leader Mauricio Soler (Movistar) gives it his all to try to keep the yellow jersey for another day.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha) en route to a fifth place finish on the day.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISd) near the finish of stage three.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
An elated Damiano Cunego takes over the overall lead at the Tour de Suisse.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) is the new leader of the Tour de Suisse.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) dons the leader's yellow jersey.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) attacked on the Grosse Scheidegg and would reach the leaders just prior to the summit.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) at the finish.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) on the descent

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Sagan caught Cunego dived down to the finish in Grindelwald

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) got the stage winner's flowers

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) got the kisses and the yellow jersey

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) was all smiles on the podium

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Cunego pulls on the yellow jersey

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
The big cheese: Peter Sagan won stage three in Grindelwald

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Danilo Di Luca (Katusha) finished off the pace

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Sagan took the stage victory, with Cunego happy to take the race lead

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Mauricio Soler (Movistar) fights to remain in yellow on the descent but would lose his leader's jersey to Cunego.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Peter Sagan (Liguigas-Cannondale) bested Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) to win stage three of the Tour de Suisse, a short and mountainous 107.6km route between Brig-Glis and Grindelwald. The 21-year-old Slovakian phenom earned his sixth win of the season while Cunego moved into the leader's jersey following a dramatic ascent and descent of the day's final mountain.

On the 16km Grosse Scheidegg climb, whose summit was situated 11km from the finish, Cunego rode alone across a two minute gap from the yellow jersey group of Mauricio Soler (Movistar) to the remnants of a large breakaway which had formed early in the stage.

Cunego caught and dropped the leaders just shy of the summit, but Sagan managed to regain contact on the technical descent to the finish and outsprinted the Italian for the stage win.

Jakob Fuglsang (Leopard Trek) outkicked Laurens Ten Dam (Rabobank) 21 seconds later for third while Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha) finished alone in fifth place a further 27 seconds back.

Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) led in a six-man group for sixth place, 1:04 off the pace, which contained overnight race leader Mauricio Soler, who had climbed to victory and the yellow jersey on the previous day's stage.

Soler dropped to second overall, 54 seconds down on Cunego while Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) holds third, 1:16 off the pace.

"It's not a pleasant thing to be in a sprint with Sagan, since rarely he misses the target! So, compliments to Peter," said Cunego. "After yesterday's good stage, in accordance with my sport directors and teammates, I decided to try to win the race. I knew that the last kilometres of the Grosse Scheidegg could be suitable for my characteristics, so I attacked and I pedaled in an effective way.

"On the downhill I tried to increase the advantage, but Sagan followed me. The leader's jersey is satisfying, but maybe the victory could have been better. So, I'm willing to try to achieve the goal [of a stage win] if there's another chance."

What the stage lacked in distance it more than made up in drama as delivered by a pair of difficult ascents, the category 1 Grimselpass near the stage's midpoint and the hors catégorie Grosse Scheidegg ascent in the day's endgame. The climb's summit was situated only 11km from the finish, followed by the steep and treacherous descent into Grindelwald on roads still damp from the day's rain.

As the peloton approached the day's first climb a large group of 26 riders had formed and enjoyed a lead of nearly two minutes. The escape was comprised of Jakob Fuglsang, Andy Schleck and Jens Voigt (Leopard Trek), Michael Albasini (HTC-Highroad), Mads Christensen (Saxo Bank Sungard), Jan Bakelants and Francis De Greef (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing Team), Laurens Ten Dam (Rabobank Cycling Team), Jack Bobridge and Christian Vande Velde (Team Garmin-Cervelo), Giampaolo Caruso and Alberto Losada Alguacil (Katusha Team), Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil and Branislau Samoilau (Movistar Team), Peter Sagan, Dominik Nerz and Christiano Salerno (Liquigas-Cannondale), Enrico Gasparotto and Tanel Kangert (Pro Team Astana), Jorge Azanta Soto (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Kevin De Weert and Dries Devenyns (Quickstep Cycling Team), Ben Gastauer (AG2R La Mondiale), Wouter Poels (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) and Daryl Impey (Team Netapp).

On the 12km climb to the Grimselpass summit, amidst dense fog and rain, the lead group splintered, with Poels, Ten Dam, Schleck, Fuglsang and Sagan crossing the KOM line together in that order.

An 11-man chase group made up of Albasini, De Greef, Bobridge, Vande Velde, Caruso, Rojas, Samoilau, Salerno, Kangert, De Weert and Impey followed just 20 seconds behind while the advantage over the peloton had increased to 3:05.

After a 25km descent into a valley leading to the day's final climb, the two lead groups merged and then Jan Bakelants went out on the attack.

Fireworks on the Grosse Scheidegg

The Omega Pharma-Lotto Belgian extended his lead to nearly one minute over the chasers as he began the 16km ascent of the Grosse Scheidegg while the peloton containing race leader Mauricio Soler trailed by three minutes.

While Bakelants made his way up the narrow, twisting ascent the chase group behind him shattered as the better climbers steadily made their way up to the lone Belgian. Bakelants would eventually be caught with 9km of climbing remaining by an elite selection containing Fuglsang, Andy Schleck, Ten Dam, Sagan, Caruso and De Greef.

Meanwhile, the peloton was rapidly decreasing in size with Soler tucked behind one Movistar teammate at the head of affairs, 2:30 behind the leaders.

Ten Dam and Fuglsang had started the day 1:06 and 1:26 respectively behind Soler and were attempting to re-shuffle the top of general classification, with Andy Schleck providing his services to Fuglsang as an elite mountain domestique.

For a moment it looked like the escape would fend off the advances of the dramatically whittled down peloton, but Damiano Cunego, who started the day only 16 seconds behind Soler on general classification, thought otherwise.

The 29-year-old Italian proved he's on scintillating form as he attacked the yellow jersey group approximately half way up the Grosse Scheidegg climb and bridged alone across a two-minute gap to the remnants of the 16-man escape, now containing only Fuglsang, Sagan and Christiano Salerno (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Laurens Ten Dam (Rabobank).

Cunego caught the leaders just shy of the summit and rode right through, cresting the KOM line alone several seconds ahead of Ten Dam.

Yellow jersey wearer Mauricio Soler had fought valiantly to defend his overall lead, but crossed the summit 43 seconds in arrears with his stint atop the general classification very much in jeopardy.

Cunego continued to apply pressure on the technical descent to the finish, although Sagan, too, put his descending skills on display, bridging to the Lampre-ISD Italian with 2.5km remaining.

Cunego led Sagan through to the finale, where the Slovakian jumped with 200m to go to secure the stage win while Cunego rode himself into the yellow jersey.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale3:09:47
2Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
3Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek0:00:21
4Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
5Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team0:00:48
6Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:01:04
7Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
8Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
9Juan Mauricio Soler (Col) Movistar Team
10Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
11Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
12Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team0:01:24
13Tom Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:26
14Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek0:01:28
15Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:42
16Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
17Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:02
18Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
19Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
20Branislau Samoilau (Bul) Movistar Team0:02:49
21Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:03:41
22Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:03:45
23Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
24Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
25Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:04:27
26Mikael Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:42
27Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:57
28Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
29Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team
30Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:03
31Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana0:05:29
32Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:06:34
33Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:06:54
34Christian Vandevelde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:07:40
35Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
36Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
37Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
38Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:08:13
39Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:08:55
40Jorge Azanta Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
41Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack
42Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
43Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp0:09:20
44Dario-David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling0:10:03
45Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
46Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:12:54
47Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:13:33
48Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:13:54
49Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
50Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
51Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
52George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
53Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
54David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
55Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
56Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
57Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
58Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
59Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
60Gregory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
61Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
62Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
63Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
64Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
65Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
66Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
67Valeryi Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
68Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team0:14:13
69Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek0:14:15
70Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
71Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
72Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
73Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
74Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
75Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
76Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
77Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
78Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
79Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
80Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
81Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
82Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
83Kurt Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:18:45
84Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
85Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
86José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
87Stuart O'grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
88Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
89Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
90Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
91Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
92Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
93Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
94Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
95Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
96Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:19:01
97Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
98Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team0:19:44
99Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team0:19:58
100Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
101André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:20:49
102Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
103Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
104Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
105Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
106Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
107Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
108Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
109Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
110Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
111Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
112Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:21:19
113Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
114Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
115Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
116Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
117Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
118Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
119Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
120Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team0:21:32
121Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
122Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
123Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp
124Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
125Nicolas Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
126Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
127Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
128Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
129Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp0:21:37
130Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
131Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
132Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
133Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
134Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
135Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
136Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
137Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
138Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp0:22:01
139Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:22:26
140Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:22:27
141Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad0:22:29
142Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
143Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
144Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
145Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
146Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
147Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
148Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
149Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
150Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
151Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:22:33
152Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team RadioShack0:23:53
153Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:24:18
154Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:24:21
DNFGabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
DNFChristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
DNFJussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNFAlfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
DNFAndrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
DNSAllan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana

Sprint 1 - Fiesch
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek6pts
2Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp3
3Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek

Sprint 2 - Innertkirchen
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto6pts
2Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana3
3Christian Vandevelde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale15pts
2Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD12
3Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek10
4Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team9
5Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team8
6Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad7
7Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek6
8Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team5
9Juan Mauricio Soler (Col) Movistar Team4
10Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
11Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2
12Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team

Mountain 1 - Grimselpass
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12pts
2Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team8
3Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek6
4Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek4
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale2

Mountain 2 - Grosse Scheidegg
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD20pts
2Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team15
3Christiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale10
4Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek6
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale4

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rabobank Cycling Team9:31:50
2Leopard Trek0:00:24
3Movistar Team0:06:21
4BMC Racing Team0:08:09
5Team Garmin-Cervelo0:10:22
6Katusha Team0:13:37
7Team RadioShack0:15:48
8HTC-Highroad0:16:14
9Euskaltel-Euskadi0:20:18
10Quickstep Cycling Team0:20:28
11Omega Pharma-Lotto0:21:06
12AG2R La Mondiale0:21:10
13Saxo Bank Sungard0:22:04
14Pro Team Astana0:24:34
15Liquigas-Cannondale0:25:19
16Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:27:18
17Sky Procycling0:31:52
18Lampre - ISD0:32:57
19Team Netapp0:35:00
20Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:39:05

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD7:43:16
2Juan Mauricio Soler (Col) Movistar Team0:00:54
3Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:16
4Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:19
5Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:01:21
6Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:01:25
7Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek0:01:32
8Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team0:01:53
9Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:00
10Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack0:02:10
11Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:24
12Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:44
13Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team0:03:04
14Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek0:03:09
15Tom Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:03:23
16Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:25
17Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek0:03:47
18Branislau Samoilau (Bul) Movistar Team0:04:38
19Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:05:41
20Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:06:10
21Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:48
22Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:06:54
23Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad0:08:04
24Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:09:04
25Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana0:09:19
26Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:09:58
27Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard0:10:12
28Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:10:25
29Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:10:54
30Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:10:55
31Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team0:13:02
32Jorge Azanta Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:13:23
33Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:14:47
34Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:15:10
35Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:15:57
36Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:07
37Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:16:50
38Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:17:35
39Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:17:50
40Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:17:57
41Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack0:18:14
42Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack0:18:16
43Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team0:18:37
44Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:48
45Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack0:19:12
46Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp0:19:30
47Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:19:51
48Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:19:57
49Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:04
50Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:20:07
51Christian Vandevelde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:20:40
52Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team0:20:58
53Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana0:21:39
54Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad0:21:52
55Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:22:07
56Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:09
57Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp0:22:20
58Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:22:32
59Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:22:43
60Mikael Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:18
61Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp0:24:22
62Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:24:23
63Kurt Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:24:28
64George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:24:46
65Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:24:55
66Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:24:59
67Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:25:08
68Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:25:09
69Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:25:16
70Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:25:23
71Dario-David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling0:25:41
72Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team0:26:11
73Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:26:16
74Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team0:26:26
75José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:26:27
76Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack0:26:47
77Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team0:27:21
78Valeryi Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:27:44
79Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:27:50
80Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:28:16
81Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:28:38
82Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:28:50
83Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:29:00
84Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:29:19
85Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:29:27
86Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek0:29:36
87Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:30:18
88Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek0:31:31
89Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:31:43
90Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:31:45
91Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
92Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:31:52
93Gregory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack0:32:03
94Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team0:32:04
95David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
96Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp0:32:06
97Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack0:32:07
98Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:32:19
99Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp0:32:30
100Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team0:32:34
101Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp0:32:39
102Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:32:49
103Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:34:21
104Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:34:35
105Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD0:34:44
106Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:35:12
107Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:36:32
108Stuart O'grady (Aus) Leopard Trek0:36:34
109Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team0:36:51
110Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:36:53
111Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
112Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:36:58
113Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
114Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:37:14
115Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:37:22
116Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:37:41
117Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:37:52
118Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:37:58
119Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team0:38:01
120Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team0:38:17
121Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:38:38
122Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:38:39
123Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:38:56
124André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:38:57
125Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
126Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:38:59
127Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp0:39:05
128Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:39:09
129Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:39:14
130Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:39:28
131Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
132Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team0:39:31
133Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling0:39:40
134Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:39:52
135Nicolas Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:39:58
136Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team0:40:01
137Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:40:03
138Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:40:05
139Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp0:40:13
140Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:40:14
141Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:40:27
142Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard0:40:33
143Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team0:40:43
144Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:40:44
145Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:40:46
146Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad0:40:54
147Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad0:40:58
148Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:41:04
149Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:41:35
150Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team RadioShack0:42:21
151Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:42:37
152Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:43:19
153Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling0:45:14
154Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:45:52

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale25pts
2Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad25
3Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD24
4Juan Mauricio Soler (Col) Movistar Team19
5Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team18
6Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek16
7Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek15
8Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team12
9Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack11
10Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek10
11Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team10
12Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard9
13Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team8
14Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack8
15Tom Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo7
16Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad6
17Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team5
18Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
19Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4
20Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
21Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek3
22Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling3
23Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
24Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team31pts
2Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD24
3Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team20
4Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo15
5Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team12
6Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
7Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek10
8Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale10
9Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack6
10Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek6
11Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale6
12Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
13Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
14Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12pts
2Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
3Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek6
4José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team6
5Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp3
6Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana3
7Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
8Christian Vandevelde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
9André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
10Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rabobank Cycling Team23:14:17
2Leopard Trek0:00:54
3Movistar Team0:07:56
4BMC Racing Team0:16:32
5Katusha Team0:18:59
6Team RadioShack0:22:51
7HTC-Highroad0:26:10
8Team Garmin-Cervelo0:29:11
9Liquigas-Cannondale0:29:47
10Quickstep Cycling Team0:31:06
11Euskaltel-Euskadi0:31:47
12Omega Pharma-Lotto0:32:16
13AG2R La Mondiale0:36:32
14Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:36:33
15Pro Team Astana0:46:09
16Sky Procycling0:47:26
17Saxo Bank Sungard0:48:09
18Team Netapp0:53:16
19Lampre - ISD0:55:33
20Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis1:09:24

