Soler climbs to stage win atop Crans-Montana
Colombian also takes over as race leader
Stage 2: Airolo - Crans-Montana
Mauricio Soler's career has been hit by a series of injuries and crashes since winning a stage and the climber's jersey at the 2007 Tour de France, but he proved on Sunday that he is still a world class climber by winning stage two of the Tour de Suisse in Crans Montana.
Related Articles
The Movistar rider was one of the strongest riders on the climb to the finish. He was able to go with Fränk Schleck (Leopard Trek) and Damiano Cuneo (Lampre-ISD) and then distanced them with a final attack inside the last kilometre. It was his first victory since winning the Vuelta Burgos in 2007.
Cunego tried to win the stage with his own attacks but had to accept second place ahead of Schleck at 12 seconds, while Danilo Di Luca (Katusha) was fourth at 16 seconds. Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) was sixth that 34 seconds, with Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) seventh at 36 seconds. The climb to the Swiss ski resort quickly revealed the real strength and overall ambitions of the riders at the Tour de Suisse.
Andy Schleck (Leopard-Trek) lost a surprising 1:39, while Andreas Klöden (RadioShack) lost more than 10 minutes.
"I could see that Schleck and Cunego were watching each other and so I took advantage of that," Soler said after becoming the first ever Colombian leader of the Tour de Suisse. "Now I hope to keep the race for a few days."
Schleck on the attack
The 149km stage started with the huge Nufenenpass climb and not surprisingly the riders took the early climb in their stride, riding steadily and staying together until close to the summit.
Matti Breschel (Rabobank Cycling Team) showed that he is recovering from his injury this spring by being the first rider to the summit. However other attacks came on the descent and José Ivan Gutierrez (Movistar) and Lloyd Mondory (AG2R La Mondiale) managed to get away from the peloton. Lazlo Bodrogi (TeamType1) tried to get across to them but never managed it and was eventually caught by the peloton.
The duo opened a five-minute gap after the long descent, with 80km to race. But with race leader Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) also riding on the front, there was little chance they would stay away on the climb to the finish. Indeed the gap fell gradually and was only three minutes at the foot of the climb.
Mondory took the second sprint but the speed behind saw a group of 50 riders form the front peloton, with Cancellara happy to ease up and let the Schleck brothers take charge for the climb to the finish.
Jan Bakelands (Omega Pharma-Lotto) tried a move on the climb, but he was caught and so Peter Weening (Rabobank) tried a counter move. He caught the two breakaways but then Fränk Schleck (Leopard Trek) blew open the racing with his own attack when there was just 12km to go. Schleck shredded the peloton, with even his own brother Andy being left behind.
Mathias Frank (BMC) jumped away to score the climber's points and sparked an attack by Di Luca and Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank) as the road eased. However Schleck was hungry for victory and teammate Jakob Fuglsang led the pursuit and eventually caught the trio with three kilometres to go.
Schleck made a long surge and split the 14-rider group. However he could not get rid of Cunego or Soler, as Di Luca tried to hang too. Schleck responded to Cunego and then to Soler's first attack but could not answer when Soler went again and opened a winning margin. Suddenly with one final kick of the pedals, his problems of the last three seasons were left behind him as quickly as his rivals.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Mauricio Soler (Col) Movistar Team
|4:23:20
|2
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:12
|3
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|4
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:00:16
|5
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|6
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:00:34
|7
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:36
|8
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:39
|9
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:47
|10
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|11
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|12
|Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:56
|13
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:13
|14
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:01:15
|15
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|0:01:39
|17
|Christiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|18
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:44
|19
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:01:45
|20
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|0:01:47
|21
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|22
|Branislau Samoilau (Bul) Movistar Team
|23
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
|24
|Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:51
|25
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:58
|26
|Tom Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:02:05
|27
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:02:23
|28
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:13
|29
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|0:03:33
|30
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:42
|31
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|32
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|0:03:55
|33
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:01
|34
|Jorge Azanta Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:10
|35
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|36
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:04:27
|37
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|38
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:04:41
|39
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:53
|40
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:27
|41
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|42
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|43
|Kurt Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|44
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:53
|45
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|47
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:06:13
|48
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:06:38
|49
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|50
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|51
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|53
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:07:03
|54
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:07:44
|55
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|56
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team
|58
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
|59
|José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|60
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|61
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:08:12
|62
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|63
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:09:55
|64
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|65
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp
|66
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|67
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|68
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|69
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|70
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:10:46
|71
|Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|72
|Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp
|73
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|74
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|75
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|76
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|77
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|78
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|79
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|80
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|81
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|82
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|83
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|84
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|85
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|86
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|0:12:50
|87
|Valeryi Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|88
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|89
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team
|90
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|91
|Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|92
|Christian Vandevelde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|93
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:51
|94
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|95
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:14:35
|96
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:15:15
|97
|Dario-David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|98
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:15:17
|99
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:15:59
|100
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|101
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:16:00
|102
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:17:44
|103
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|104
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|105
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|106
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|107
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|108
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|109
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|110
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|111
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|112
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
|113
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|114
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|115
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|116
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
|117
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|118
|Mikael Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|119
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
|120
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|121
|Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|122
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|123
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|124
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|125
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|126
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|127
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|128
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|129
|Stuart O'grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|130
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|131
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|132
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|133
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|134
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|135
|Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|136
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|137
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|138
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|139
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|140
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|141
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|142
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack
|143
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|144
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|145
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|146
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|147
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|148
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|149
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|150
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|151
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|152
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|153
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|154
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|155
|Nicolas Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|156
|Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:18:18
|157
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:20:09
|158
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:22:32
|159
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|160
|Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|0:23:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|pts
|2
|José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|3
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|pts
|2
|José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Mauricio Soler (Col) Movistar Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|12
|3
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|10
|4
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|9
|5
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|6
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|7
|7
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|6
|8
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|9
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|10
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|11
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|12
|Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|15
|3
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|4
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|5
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|12
|pts
|2
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|3
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|6
|4
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|5
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|13:11:52
|2
|Leopard Trek
|0:01:14
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:01:39
|4
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:35
|5
|Katusha Team
|0:04:50
|6
|Team RadioShack
|0:07:19
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|0:08:14
|8
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:05
|9
|HTC-Highroad
|0:10:23
|10
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:10:25
|11
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:10:47
|12
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:10:54
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:06
|14
|Sky Procycling
|0:15:17
|15
|Team Netapp
|0:17:34
|16
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:18:56
|17
|Pro Team Astana
|0:21:31
|18
|Lampre - ISD
|0:21:56
|19
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:26:18
|20
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:29:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Mauricio Soler (Col) Movistar Team
|4:33:19
|2
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:16
|3
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|4
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:27
|5
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|0:00:31
|6
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:00:38
|7
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:00:39
|8
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:52
|9
|Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:02
|10
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:05
|11
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:06
|12
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:08
|13
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:01:26
|14
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:30
|15
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:33
|16
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:01:51
|17
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|0:01:55
|18
|Branislau Samoilau (Bul) Movistar Team
|0:01:59
|19
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:01
|20
|Tom Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:02:07
|21
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|22
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:02:26
|23
|Christiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:28
|24
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
|0:02:31
|25
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:02:34
|26
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|0:02:39
|27
|Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:51
|28
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:52
|29
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|0:04:00
|30
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:04:12
|31
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:20
|32
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|0:04:29
|33
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|0:04:30
|34
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:32
|35
|Jorge Azanta Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:38
|36
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:04:47
|37
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:05:02
|38
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:04
|39
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|0:05:07
|40
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:05:47
|41
|Kurt Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:05:53
|42
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:59
|43
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:06:02
|44
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:07
|45
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:17
|46
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:06:23
|47
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:06:37
|48
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:06:41
|49
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:07
|50
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:13
|51
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|0:07:14
|52
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:07:41
|53
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|54
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|0:07:47
|55
|José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:52
|56
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
|0:08:15
|57
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team
|58
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:08:18
|59
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:08:23
|60
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:25
|61
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:08:27
|62
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:38
|63
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:05
|64
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:16
|65
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|66
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp
|0:10:22
|67
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:10:27
|68
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:10:28
|69
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:10:39
|70
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:10:45
|71
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|0:10:46
|72
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:10:52
|73
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:11:00
|74
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:02
|75
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:11:04
|76
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|77
|Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:11:06
|78
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|0:11:08
|79
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:11:12
|80
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:14
|81
|Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp
|0:11:17
|82
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:11:18
|83
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:11:22
|84
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|85
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:11:32
|86
|Christian Vandevelde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:13:11
|87
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:13:18
|88
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|0:13:22
|89
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:13:29
|90
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:13:42
|91
|Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:13:45
|92
|Valeryi Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:14:00
|93
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|0:14:09
|94
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:54
|95
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:15:16
|96
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:15:26
|97
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:15:33
|98
|Dario-David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:15:48
|99
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:16:13
|100
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:16:34
|101
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:16:36
|102
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:17:26
|103
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:17:57
|104
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:59
|105
|Stuart O'grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|106
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:18:00
|107
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:18:01
|108
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|109
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|110
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|0:18:02
|111
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack
|112
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:18:04
|113
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:08
|114
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:18:09
|115
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:18:14
|116
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:16
|117
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:18:17
|118
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:18:18
|119
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|120
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|121
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|0:18:19
|122
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|123
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:18:20
|124
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
|125
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|0:18:22
|126
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:23
|127
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|128
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:18:24
|129
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|130
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:18:25
|131
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
|0:18:26
|132
|Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|133
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:18:27
|134
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:29
|135
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|136
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:18:30
|137
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|138
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:18:31
|139
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|0:18:34
|140
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:18:35
|141
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|142
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|143
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:18:36
|144
|Nicolas Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|145
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|0:18:38
|146
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|147
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|0:18:39
|148
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|149
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:18:45
|150
|Mikael Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:46
|151
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
|152
|Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:18:51
|153
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|154
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:18:52
|155
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:19:06
|156
|Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:19:16
|157
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:21:00
|158
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|0:22:55
|159
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:23:36
|160
|Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|0:24:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|18
|pts
|2
|Juan Mauricio Soler (Col) Movistar Team
|15
|3
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|15
|4
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|13
|5
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|12
|6
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|11
|7
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|10
|8
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|9
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|9
|10
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|9
|11
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|8
|12
|Tom Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|7
|13
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|6
|14
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|15
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|16
|Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|17
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|18
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|3
|19
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|20
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|15
|3
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|12
|4
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|5
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|6
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|6
|7
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|8
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|9
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|10
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|pts
|2
|José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|4
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|13:42:27
|2
|Leopard Trek
|0:00:30
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:01:35
|4
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:28
|5
|Katusha Team
|0:05:22
|6
|Team RadioShack
|0:07:03
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|0:08:23
|8
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:15
|9
|HTC-Highroad
|0:09:56
|10
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:10:38
|11
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:11:10
|12
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:11:29
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:22
|14
|Sky Procycling
|0:15:34
|15
|Team Netapp
|0:18:16
|16
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:18:49
|17
|Pro Team Astana
|0:21:35
|18
|Lampre - ISD
|0:22:36
|19
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:26:05
|20
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:30:19
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy