Mauricio Soler's career has been hit by a series of injuries and crashes since winning a stage and the climber's jersey at the 2007 Tour de France, but he proved on Sunday that he is still a world class climber by winning stage two of the Tour de Suisse in Crans Montana.

The Movistar rider was one of the strongest riders on the climb to the finish. He was able to go with Fränk Schleck (Leopard Trek) and Damiano Cuneo (Lampre-ISD) and then distanced them with a final attack inside the last kilometre. It was his first victory since winning the Vuelta Burgos in 2007.

Cunego tried to win the stage with his own attacks but had to accept second place ahead of Schleck at 12 seconds, while Danilo Di Luca (Katusha) was fourth at 16 seconds. Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) was sixth that 34 seconds, with Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) seventh at 36 seconds. The climb to the Swiss ski resort quickly revealed the real strength and overall ambitions of the riders at the Tour de Suisse.

Andy Schleck (Leopard-Trek) lost a surprising 1:39, while Andreas Klöden (RadioShack) lost more than 10 minutes.

"I could see that Schleck and Cunego were watching each other and so I took advantage of that," Soler said after becoming the first ever Colombian leader of the Tour de Suisse. "Now I hope to keep the race for a few days."

Schleck on the attack

The 149km stage started with the huge Nufenenpass climb and not surprisingly the riders took the early climb in their stride, riding steadily and staying together until close to the summit.

Matti Breschel (Rabobank Cycling Team) showed that he is recovering from his injury this spring by being the first rider to the summit. However other attacks came on the descent and José Ivan Gutierrez (Movistar) and Lloyd Mondory (AG2R La Mondiale) managed to get away from the peloton. Lazlo Bodrogi (TeamType1) tried to get across to them but never managed it and was eventually caught by the peloton.

The duo opened a five-minute gap after the long descent, with 80km to race. But with race leader Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) also riding on the front, there was little chance they would stay away on the climb to the finish. Indeed the gap fell gradually and was only three minutes at the foot of the climb.

Mondory took the second sprint but the speed behind saw a group of 50 riders form the front peloton, with Cancellara happy to ease up and let the Schleck brothers take charge for the climb to the finish.

Jan Bakelands (Omega Pharma-Lotto) tried a move on the climb, but he was caught and so Peter Weening (Rabobank) tried a counter move. He caught the two breakaways but then Fränk Schleck (Leopard Trek) blew open the racing with his own attack when there was just 12km to go. Schleck shredded the peloton, with even his own brother Andy being left behind.

Mathias Frank (BMC) jumped away to score the climber's points and sparked an attack by Di Luca and Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank) as the road eased. However Schleck was hungry for victory and teammate Jakob Fuglsang led the pursuit and eventually caught the trio with three kilometres to go.

Schleck made a long surge and split the 14-rider group. However he could not get rid of Cunego or Soler, as Di Luca tried to hang too. Schleck responded to Cunego and then to Soler's first attack but could not answer when Soler went again and opened a winning margin. Suddenly with one final kick of the pedals, his problems of the last three seasons were left behind him as quickly as his rivals.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Mauricio Soler (Col) Movistar Team 4:23:20 2 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:12 3 Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 4 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 0:00:16 5 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:18 6 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 0:00:34 7 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:00:36 8 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:39 9 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:47 10 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 11 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 12 Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:56 13 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:13 14 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 0:01:15 15 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 16 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:01:39 17 Christiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 18 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:44 19 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 0:01:45 20 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 0:01:47 21 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 22 Branislau Samoilau (Bul) Movistar Team 23 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp 24 Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:51 25 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:58 26 Tom Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:02:05 27 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:02:23 28 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:13 29 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 0:03:33 30 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:42 31 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 32 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 0:03:55 33 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:01 34 Jorge Azanta Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:10 35 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack 36 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:04:27 37 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 38 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:04:41 39 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:53 40 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:27 41 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 42 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 43 Kurt Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling 44 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:05:53 45 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 46 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 47 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:06:13 48 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:06:38 49 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 50 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team 51 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 52 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 53 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:07:03 54 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:07:44 55 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 56 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 57 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team 58 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp 59 José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 60 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 61 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:08:12 62 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 63 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:09:55 64 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 65 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp 66 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 67 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 68 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 69 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 70 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:10:46 71 Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 72 Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp 73 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 74 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 75 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 76 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 77 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 78 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 79 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 80 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 81 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 82 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 83 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 84 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 85 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 86 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 0:12:50 87 Valeryi Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 88 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 89 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team 90 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 91 Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 92 Christian Vandevelde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 93 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:51 94 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 95 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:14:35 96 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:15:15 97 Dario-David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 98 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:15:17 99 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:15:59 100 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 101 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:16:00 102 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:17:44 103 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 104 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 105 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 106 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 107 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 108 Gregory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 109 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 110 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 111 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD 112 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD 113 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 114 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 115 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp 116 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp 117 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 118 Mikael Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 119 Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp 120 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 121 Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 122 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 123 Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 124 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 125 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 126 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 127 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 128 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 129 Stuart O'grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 130 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team RadioShack 131 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 132 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 133 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 134 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 135 Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 136 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 137 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 138 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 139 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 140 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 141 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 142 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack 143 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 144 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 145 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 146 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 147 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 148 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 149 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 150 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 151 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 152 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 153 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 154 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 155 Nicolas Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 156 Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:18:18 157 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:20:09 158 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:22:32 159 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 160 Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana 0:23:59

Sprint 1 - Sierre # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 pts 2 José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 3 3 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 1

Sprint 2 - Sierre # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 pts 2 José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 3 3 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1

Sprint 3 - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Mauricio Soler (Col) Movistar Team 15 pts 2 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 12 3 Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 10 4 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 9 5 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 6 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 7 7 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 6 8 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 9 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 10 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 11 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 12 Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 1

Mountain 1 - Nufenenpass # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 20 pts 2 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 15 3 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 4 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 5 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4

Mountain 2 - Aminona # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 12 pts 2 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 3 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 6 4 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 5 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rabobank Cycling Team 13:11:52 2 Leopard Trek 0:01:14 3 Movistar Team 0:01:39 4 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:35 5 Katusha Team 0:04:50 6 Team RadioShack 0:07:19 7 BMC Racing Team 0:08:14 8 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:09:05 9 HTC-Highroad 0:10:23 10 Quickstep Cycling Team 0:10:25 11 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:10:47 12 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:10:54 13 AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:06 14 Sky Procycling 0:15:17 15 Team Netapp 0:17:34 16 Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:18:56 17 Pro Team Astana 0:21:31 18 Lampre - ISD 0:21:56 19 Saxo Bank Sungard 0:26:18 20 Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:29:15

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Mauricio Soler (Col) Movistar Team 4:33:19 2 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:16 3 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:22 4 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:00:27 5 Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:00:31 6 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 0:00:38 7 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 0:00:39 8 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:52 9 Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:02 10 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:05 11 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:06 12 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:08 13 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 0:01:26 14 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:30 15 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:33 16 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:01:51 17 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 0:01:55 18 Branislau Samoilau (Bul) Movistar Team 0:01:59 19 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:01 20 Tom Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:02:07 21 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 22 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 0:02:26 23 Christiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:28 24 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp 0:02:31 25 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:02:34 26 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:02:39 27 Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:51 28 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:52 29 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 0:04:00 30 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:04:12 31 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:20 32 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 0:04:29 33 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack 0:04:30 34 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:32 35 Jorge Azanta Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:38 36 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:04:47 37 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:05:02 38 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:04 39 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 0:05:07 40 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:05:47 41 Kurt Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:05:53 42 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:59 43 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:06:02 44 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:06:07 45 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:06:17 46 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:06:23 47 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:06:37 48 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:06:41 49 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:07 50 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:13 51 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team 0:07:14 52 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:07:41 53 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 54 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 0:07:47 55 José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:52 56 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp 0:08:15 57 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team 58 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:08:18 59 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:08:23 60 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:25 61 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:08:27 62 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:08:38 63 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:10:05 64 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:10:16 65 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 66 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp 0:10:22 67 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:10:27 68 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:10:28 69 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:10:39 70 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:10:45 71 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 0:10:46 72 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:10:52 73 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:11:00 74 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:11:02 75 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:11:04 76 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 77 Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:11:06 78 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 0:11:08 79 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 0:11:12 80 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:14 81 Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp 0:11:17 82 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:11:18 83 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:11:22 84 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 85 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:11:32 86 Christian Vandevelde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:13:11 87 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team 0:13:18 88 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 0:13:22 89 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:13:29 90 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:13:42 91 Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:13:45 92 Valeryi Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:14:00 93 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 0:14:09 94 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:54 95 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:15:16 96 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:15:26 97 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:15:33 98 Dario-David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:15:48 99 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:16:13 100 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:16:34 101 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:16:36 102 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:17:26 103 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:17:57 104 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:59 105 Stuart O'grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 106 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:18:00 107 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:18:01 108 Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 109 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 110 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 0:18:02 111 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack 112 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:18:04 113 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:18:08 114 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:18:09 115 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:18:14 116 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:18:16 117 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:18:17 118 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:18:18 119 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 120 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 121 Gregory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 0:18:19 122 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 123 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:18:20 124 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD 125 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp 0:18:22 126 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:18:23 127 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 128 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:18:24 129 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 130 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:18:25 131 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp 0:18:26 132 Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 133 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 0:18:27 134 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:18:29 135 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 136 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:18:30 137 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 138 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:18:31 139 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 0:18:34 140 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:18:35 141 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 142 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 143 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:18:36 144 Nicolas Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 145 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team RadioShack 0:18:38 146 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 147 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 0:18:39 148 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 149 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:18:45 150 Mikael Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:46 151 Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp 152 Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:18:51 153 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 154 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:18:52 155 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:19:06 156 Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:19:16 157 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:21:00 158 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 0:22:55 159 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:23:36 160 Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana 0:24:59

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 18 pts 2 Juan Mauricio Soler (Col) Movistar Team 15 3 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 15 4 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 13 5 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 12 6 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 11 7 Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 10 8 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 9 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 9 10 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 9 11 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 8 12 Tom Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 7 13 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 6 14 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 15 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 16 Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 17 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 18 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 3 19 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 20 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 20 pts 2 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 15 3 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 12 4 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 5 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 6 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 6 7 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 8 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 9 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 10 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 pts 2 José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 6 3 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 4 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 1