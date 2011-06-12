Trending

Soler climbs to stage win atop Crans-Montana

Colombian also takes over as race leader

Movistar's Mauricio Soler celebrates his stage victory on Crans-Montana

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Damiano Cunego (Lampre - ISD) beats Frank Schleck (Leopard Trek) for second

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Juan Mauricio Soler (Movistar Team) looks back to his best

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Juan Mauricio Soler (Movistar Team) won stage 2 and pulled on the yellow jersey

(Image credit: Sirotti)
The peloton strung out on a long descent at the Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Sirotti)
The peloton strung out on a long descent at the Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Cervelo) and Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) chat in the bunch

(Image credit: Sirotti)
The peloton take on scenic roads in the Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Damiano Cunego (Lampre - ISD) beats Frank Schleck (Leopard Trek) for second

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Juan Mauricio Soler (Movistar Team) wins stage 2 at the Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Mathias Frank (BMC Racing Team) leads Di Luca on the final climb

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Movistar's Mauricio Soler in action

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The peloton makes its way towards Crans-Montana

(Image credit: Sirotti)
RadioShack lead the bunch on stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Frank Schleck and Andreas Kloden on stage 2

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Linus Gerdemann (Leopard Trek) on the front

(Image credit: Sirotti)
The leaders battle up the final climb

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Frank Schleck (Leopard Trek)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) struggles

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Mauricio Soler (Movistar) takes over the lead with his stage win

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Mauricio Soler's career has been hit by a series of injuries and crashes since winning a stage and the climber's jersey at the 2007 Tour de France, but he proved on Sunday that he is still a world class climber by winning stage two of the Tour de Suisse in Crans Montana.

The Movistar rider was one of the strongest riders on the climb to the finish. He was able to go with Fränk Schleck (Leopard Trek) and Damiano Cuneo (Lampre-ISD) and then distanced them with a final attack inside the last kilometre. It was his first victory since winning the Vuelta Burgos in 2007.

Cunego tried to win the stage with his own attacks but had to accept second place ahead of Schleck at 12 seconds, while Danilo Di Luca (Katusha) was fourth at 16 seconds. Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) was sixth that 34 seconds, with Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) seventh at 36 seconds. The climb to the Swiss ski resort quickly revealed the real strength and overall ambitions of the riders at the Tour de Suisse.

Andy Schleck (Leopard-Trek) lost a surprising 1:39, while Andreas Klöden (RadioShack) lost more than 10 minutes.

"I could see that Schleck and Cunego were watching each other and so I took advantage of that," Soler said after becoming the first ever Colombian leader of the Tour de Suisse. "Now I hope to keep the race for a few days."

Schleck on the attack

The 149km stage started with the huge Nufenenpass climb and not surprisingly the riders took the early climb in their stride, riding steadily and staying together until close to the summit.

Matti Breschel (Rabobank Cycling Team) showed that he is recovering from his injury this spring by being the first rider to the summit. However other attacks came on the descent and José Ivan Gutierrez (Movistar) and Lloyd Mondory (AG2R La Mondiale) managed to get away from the peloton. Lazlo Bodrogi (TeamType1) tried to get across to them but never managed it and was eventually caught by the peloton.

The duo opened a five-minute gap after the long descent, with 80km to race. But with race leader Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) also riding on the front, there was little chance they would stay away on the climb to the finish. Indeed the gap fell gradually and was only three minutes at the foot of the climb.

Mondory took the second sprint but the speed behind saw a group of 50 riders form the front peloton, with Cancellara happy to ease up and let the Schleck brothers take charge for the climb to the finish.

Jan Bakelands (Omega Pharma-Lotto) tried a move on the climb, but he was caught and so Peter Weening (Rabobank) tried a counter move. He caught the two breakaways but then Fränk Schleck (Leopard Trek) blew open the racing with his own attack when there was just 12km to go. Schleck shredded the peloton, with even his own brother Andy being left behind.

Mathias Frank (BMC) jumped away to score the climber's points and sparked an attack by Di Luca and Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank) as the road eased. However Schleck was hungry for victory and teammate Jakob Fuglsang led the pursuit and eventually caught the trio with three kilometres to go.

Schleck made a long surge and split the 14-rider group. However he could not get rid of Cunego or Soler, as Di Luca tried to hang too. Schleck responded to Cunego and then to Soler's first attack but could not answer when Soler went again and opened a winning margin. Suddenly with one final kick of the pedals, his problems of the last three seasons were left behind him as quickly as his rivals.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Mauricio Soler (Col) Movistar Team4:23:20
2Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:12
3Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
4Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team0:00:16
5Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:18
6Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack0:00:34
7Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:00:36
8Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:39
9Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:47
10Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
11Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
12Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:56
13Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:13
14Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek0:01:15
15Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
16Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:01:39
17Christiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
18Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:44
19Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team0:01:45
20Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek0:01:47
21Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
22Branislau Samoilau (Bul) Movistar Team
23Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
24Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:51
25Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:58
26Tom Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:02:05
27Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:02:23
28Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:13
29Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana0:03:33
30Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:42
31Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
32Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad0:03:55
33Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:01
34Jorge Azanta Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:10
35Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
36Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:04:27
37Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
38Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team0:04:41
39Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:53
40Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:27
41Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
42Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
43Kurt Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
44Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:53
45Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
46Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
47Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:06:13
48Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard0:06:38
49Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
50Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
51Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
52Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
53Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:07:03
54Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:07:44
55Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
56Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
57Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team
58Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
59José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
60Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
61Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:08:12
62Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
63Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:09:55
64Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
65Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp
66Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
67Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
68Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
69Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
70Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:10:46
71Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
72Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp
73Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
74Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
75George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
76Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
77Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
78Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
79Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
80Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
81Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
82Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
83Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
84Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
85Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
86Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD0:12:50
87Valeryi Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
88Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
89Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team
90Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
91Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
92Christian Vandevelde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
93Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:51
94Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
95Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:14:35
96Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:15:15
97Dario-David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
98Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard0:15:17
99Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:15:59
100Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
101Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:16:00
102André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:17:44
103Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
104Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
105Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
106Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
107Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
108Gregory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
109Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
110Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
111Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
112David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
113Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
114Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
115Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
116Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
117Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
118Mikael Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
119Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
120Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
121Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
122Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
123Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
124Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
125Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
126Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
127Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
128Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
129Stuart O'grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
130Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team RadioShack
131Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
132Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
133Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
134Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
135Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
136Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
137Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
138Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
139Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
140Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
141Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
142Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack
143Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
144Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
145Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
146Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
147Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
148Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
149Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
150Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
151Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
152Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
153Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
154Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
155Nicolas Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
156Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:18:18
157Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:20:09
158Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:22:32
159Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
160Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana0:23:59

Sprint 1 - Sierre
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6pts
2José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team3
3Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis1

Sprint 2 - Sierre
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6pts
2José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team3
3André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto1

Sprint 3 - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Mauricio Soler (Col) Movistar Team15pts
2Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD12
3Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek10
4Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team9
5Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team8
6Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack7
7Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad6
8Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team5
9Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4
10Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
11Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2
12Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling1

Mountain 1 - Nufenenpass
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team20pts
2Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo15
3Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale10
4Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
5Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD4

Mountain 2 - Aminona
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team12pts
2Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team8
3Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack6
4Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
5Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rabobank Cycling Team13:11:52
2Leopard Trek0:01:14
3Movistar Team0:01:39
4Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:35
5Katusha Team0:04:50
6Team RadioShack0:07:19
7BMC Racing Team0:08:14
8Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:09:05
9HTC-Highroad0:10:23
10Quickstep Cycling Team0:10:25
11Omega Pharma-Lotto0:10:47
12Euskaltel-Euskadi0:10:54
13AG2R La Mondiale0:15:06
14Sky Procycling0:15:17
15Team Netapp0:17:34
16Team Garmin-Cervelo0:18:56
17Pro Team Astana0:21:31
18Lampre - ISD0:21:56
19Saxo Bank Sungard0:26:18
20Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:29:15

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Mauricio Soler (Col) Movistar Team4:33:19
2Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:16
3Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:22
4Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:00:27
5Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:00:31
6Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack0:00:38
7Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team0:00:39
8Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:52
9Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:02
10Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:05
11Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:06
12Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:08
13Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek0:01:26
14Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:30
15Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:33
16Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek0:01:51
17Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek0:01:55
18Branislau Samoilau (Bul) Movistar Team0:01:59
19Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:01
20Tom Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:02:07
21Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
22Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team0:02:26
23Christiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:28
24Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp0:02:31
25Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:02:34
26Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:02:39
27Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:51
28Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:52
29Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana0:04:00
30Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:04:12
31Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:20
32Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad0:04:29
33Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack0:04:30
34Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:32
35Jorge Azanta Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:38
36Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:04:47
37Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team0:05:02
38Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:04
39Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack0:05:07
40Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team0:05:47
41Kurt Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:05:53
42Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:59
43Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:06:02
44Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:06:07
45Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:06:17
46Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:06:23
47Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard0:06:37
48Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:06:41
49Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:07
50Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:13
51Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team0:07:14
52Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:07:41
53Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
54Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad0:07:47
55José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:52
56Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp0:08:15
57Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team
58Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:08:18
59Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:08:23
60Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:25
61Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:08:27
62Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:08:38
63Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:10:05
64Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:10:16
65Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
66Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp0:10:22
67Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:10:27
68Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:10:28
69Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:10:39
70Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:10:45
71Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack0:10:46
72Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:10:52
73Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:11:00
74George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:11:02
75Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:11:04
76Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
77Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:11:06
78Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp0:11:08
79Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team0:11:12
80Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:14
81Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp0:11:17
82Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:11:18
83Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:11:22
84Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
85Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:11:32
86Christian Vandevelde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:13:11
87Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team0:13:18
88Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD0:13:22
89Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team0:13:29
90Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:13:42
91Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:13:45
92Valeryi Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:14:00
93Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana0:14:09
94Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:54
95Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:15:16
96Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard0:15:26
97Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:15:33
98Dario-David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling0:15:48
99Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:16:13
100Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:16:34
101Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:16:36
102Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek0:17:26
103Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:17:57
104Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:59
105Stuart O'grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
106Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:18:00
107Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:18:01
108Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
109Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
110Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack0:18:02
111Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack
112Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:18:04
113Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:18:08
114Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team0:18:09
115Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard0:18:14
116Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team0:18:16
117Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:18:17
118Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:18:18
119André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
120Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
121Gregory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack0:18:19
122Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
123Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:18:20
124David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
125Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp0:18:22
126Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:18:23
127Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
128Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team0:18:24
129Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
130Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:18:25
131Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp0:18:26
132Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
133Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team0:18:27
134Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:18:29
135Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
136Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:18:30
137Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
138Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling0:18:31
139Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team0:18:34
140Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:18:35
141Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
142Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
143Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:18:36
144Nicolas Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
145Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team RadioShack0:18:38
146Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
147Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad0:18:39
148Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
149Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:18:45
150Mikael Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:46
151Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
152Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:18:51
153Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
154Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:18:52
155Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:19:06
156Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:19:16
157Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:21:00
158Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling0:22:55
159Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:23:36
160Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana0:24:59

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad18pts
2Juan Mauricio Soler (Col) Movistar Team15
3Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek15
4Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team13
5Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD12
6Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack11
7Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek10
8Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale10
9Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team9
10Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard9
11Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack8
12Tom Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo7
13Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad6
14Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team5
15Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4
16Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling3
17Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
18Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek3
19Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2
20Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team20pts
2Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo15
3Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team12
4Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale10
5Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team8
6Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack6
7Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
8Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
9Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
10Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12pts
2José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team6
3André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
4Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rabobank Cycling Team13:42:27
2Leopard Trek0:00:30
3Movistar Team0:01:35
4Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:28
5Katusha Team0:05:22
6Team RadioShack0:07:03
7BMC Racing Team0:08:23
8Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:09:15
9HTC-Highroad0:09:56
10Quickstep Cycling Team0:10:38
11Omega Pharma-Lotto0:11:10
12Euskaltel-Euskadi0:11:29
13AG2R La Mondiale0:15:22
14Sky Procycling0:15:34
15Team Netapp0:18:16
16Team Garmin-Cervelo0:18:49
17Pro Team Astana0:21:35
18Lampre - ISD0:22:36
19Saxo Bank Sungard0:26:05
20Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:30:19

 

